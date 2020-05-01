WATCH: How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health

Who is Bill Gates? A software developer? A businessman? A philanthropist? A global health expert?
This question, once merely academic, is becoming a very real question for those who are beginning to realize that Gates’ unimaginable wealth has been used to gain control over every corner of the fields of public health, medical research and vaccine development.
And now that we are presented with the very problem that Gates has been talking about for years, we will soon find that this software developer with no medical training is going to leverage that wealth into control over the fates of billions of people.
An interesting discussion on Gates business models showed that software and vaccinations have similarities from a money making perspective…
Software/vaccinations need constant updating, cheap to produce en masse…
Outstanding journalism.
I wonder if, and assume that, heading a foundation allows more centralised unaccountable control of concentrated wealth than being a CEO of a major corporation. Better PR and less accountable too ?
I live for the chance that I might see Bill Gates stripped of all his money and imprisoned for the rest of his weird and crooked days. Remember Gates’s connections with Epstein and eugenics:
https://twitter.com/_whitneywebb/status/1254567655274680320
I havent seen Corbett’s latest yet so I dont know the context but, oh my god, the work this guy does is above and beyond. I remember him saying a few weeks ago that this was the busiest he has ever been and he that he wont stop. I think many of us thank him for it getting the word out.
Regarding Gates, its not just the vaccines, medical health and research that hes cornered. He also appears that he has bought up vast amount of media enterprises globally that are only willing to offer his smarmy diktats of what will be happening next in all our lives. He also seems to have bought governments en masse with his control over the UK’s Chief Medical and Science Officers. I think its clear they dont want to release SAGE membership and minutes as it be very revealing where their members interests lie. We can see similar in the US with Fauci and Birx and the falsely labelled covid certificates. So, if he has bought the US and the UK, just what other countries does the tentacles of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and GAVI control? Just how deep is this corruption?
The other thing as well is that Gates is the front man of a powerful family who have a history in education and eugenics prorgams and are not shy of saying through the years that they want to cull the herd. Its much more than vaccinations and social distancing, as we see with the food riots in South Africa and Kenya. Gates could not buy this amount of people on his own.
Would not be surprised if the Bill and Melinda Gates Eugenics and Euthanasia Foundation (Henry Alfred Kissinger, President) won the Nobel Peace Prize. That would Kissinger’s second one.
He is building facilties to produce SEVEN different vaccines, costing billions hoping one may work! It’s … a bit megalomanic.
https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg24632804-000-why-itll-still-be-a-long-time-before-we-get-a-coronavirus-vaccine/
But one must remember Gates is just another despicable media celeb puppet.
He is used to market and sell Vaccinations and the oligarchs depopulation ideology( agenda).