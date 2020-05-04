When Dr. Dan Erickson and Dr. Antin Massihi held a press conference on April 22nd about the results of testing they conducted at their urgent care facilities around Bakersfield, California, the video, uploaded by a local ABC news affiliate, went viral.
After reaching five million views, YouTube took it down on the grounds that it “violated community standards.” [You can view it on our BitChute channel here – ed.]
Journey Pictures followed up with the doctors to determine what was so dangerous about their message.
The Interviewer: John Kirby is the director of FOUR DIED TRYING, a feature documentary and series on the major assassinations of the 1960’s and their calamitous impact on the country. To join the struggle for justice for Dr. King, Malcolm X, and John and Robert Kennedy.
Good on them. This is how all Drs should be exposing the UN’s( WHO) fantasy narrative.
And they did not even go into the hard hitting inaccuracies of the PCR nasal swab test that does not even differentiate between corona viruses (like alleged common cold corona or 2002 Sars-corona1).
Or questioning if a new disease” COVID19″ (same as influenza, other COPD symptoms with immune systems compromised by stress) even exists.
No such thing as “internet freedom” with this stazi -style censorship.
I really appreciate this video and Off Guardian for posting this. We’re all living in a swirl of propaganda and hype about Covid-19, so any calm, critical, attempt to tell the truth is rare– and welcome.
I wish more doctors would step up instead of helping the numbers scam. Another good video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmbtGjFaa34