“The big issue is people suffering…the collateral damage appears more significant than the damage being caused by the actual disease.”

When Dr. Dan Erickson and Dr. Antin Massihi held a press conference on April 22nd about the results of testing they conducted at their urgent care facilities around Bakersfield, California, the video, uploaded by a local ABC news affiliate, went viral.

After reaching five million views, YouTube took it down on the grounds that it “violated community standards.” [You can view it on our BitChute channel here – ed.]

Journey Pictures followed up with the doctors to determine what was so dangerous about their message.

The Interviewer: John Kirby is the director of FOUR DIED TRYING, a feature documentary and series on the major assassinations of the 1960’s and their calamitous impact on the country. To join the struggle for justice for Dr. King, Malcolm X, and John and Robert Kennedy.

