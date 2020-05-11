Last month a twitter user called Traceyz18 tweeted out the following message:
I feel so upset. 2 nurses who were in ITU [intenstive therapy unit] in Swansea have died today. 3 more still ventilated. All from the same unit. My heart is breaking.
This would be very sad, if true. But, as it turns out, it is not – the official twitter of Swansea’s NHS trust actually responded:
This is incorrect. We have not had any nurse deaths in our ITU department and your tweet is causing anxiety.
Here’s a screencap of the original exchange (we can’t embed the tweets, for reasons which will shortly become apparent):
The rational response to this, if it were just a misunderstanding, would be for “Tracey” to say “oops, sorry, I was misinformed” and then either correct the tweet or remove it.
Instead, her account has been deleted:
…which is strange.
It’s possible “Tracey” was simply so inundated with people calling her a liar/idiot/troll etc. that she got sick of it and deleted the account, everyone on social media feels like that sometimes.
But that doesn’t really address the critical issue.
The key question isn’t really “who is Tracey?” or “Why is her account gone?” But rather, how did she come by the false information?
Assuming she didn’t make it up herself, who told her it was true?
Somewhere along the line somebody somewhere told a lie. They claimed five nurses were seriously ill and two of them had died based on nothing. A story which, coincidentally, lines up with the media scare-stories about how NHS staff are in terrible danger (when they’re not).
We’ll never know specifically who. But whoever it was is likely still doing the same thing.
Perhaps the most important thing we should take away from this is that the original lie had over 3000 retweets and nearly 10,000 likes before the correction was even posted. The correction, despite being up for over a month longer, still has less than 1/5th that number.
This is hardly likely to be an isolated incident. There are probably thousands of such claims circling the internet that never intersect with those informed enough to correct them, all creating a collage of panic and tragedy of which no individual part could ever stand up to scrutiny.
For example, we are aware of one widely shared story of personal loss which originated from a twitter account which was provably using Shutterstock stock images for supposed friends and family.
Whether “Tracey” was a victim of misinformation or a willing participant the important question remains the same: Who is inventing stories about Covid19? Who would have anything to gain from that?
In 2015 the UK announced the formation of the 77th brigade, known colloquially as the Facebook Warriors, their job is to “combat disinformation” online.
On April 22nd General Sir Nick Carter, the UK’s chief of the defence staff, publicly stated that the 77th brigade were actively “countering Covid19 misinformation online”.
Make of that what you will.
They’re always pushing out the truth underneath the propaganda so the most likely explanation is that “Tracey” with her BS tweet is deliberately pushed out to then be deliberately contradicted by Swansea Bay NHS. As I keep saying ad nauseam – they push it in our faces.
If you go to Point 5 on my blog post, there are seven analyses of completely unconvincing alleged patients suffering from COVID-19 and three ludicrous “miracle survivor” stories that are reminiscent of the BS “miracle survivor” stories we see at Pearl Harbour, 9/11, Las Vegas shooting, Christchurch shooting to name only some. It’s always the same MO, it’s just the same-old same-old … and still people refuse to catch on.
I anticipated correctly that no alleged patients shown to us would be convincing and that there would be ludicrous “miracle survivor” stories. When you can actually predict typical hallmarks of a psyop, it’s a pretty compelling indication of a psyop, no?
It may be – and this is pure speculation on my part – perhaps the most sinister phase of this entire “pandemic” is about to set in: the Saving Face phase. So much has been invested by governments around the world in the supposed virulence of the Covid-19 pathogen; and so many times these governments have been shown to be fudging the statistics; that their credibility is beginning to fray (i.e., what little credibility they still had). So, to put it bluntly, every death of every nurse is a gift from heaven to their reputations – a real death or otherwise.
Tracey Z – Come On Down!
Crisis Actress…
US woman who caught coronavirus despite self-isolating for three weeks believes it was passed to her when she collected a bag of groceries left on her doorstep
A Google search for her name and twitter account returned this.
Sent this information to whatreallyhappened.com and I got the following reply: “Yeah, looks like she needs attention”…Then nothing.
As self affirming as these articles are & evidently I enjoy them as much as anyone as I’m here regularly hypocritically commenting on them via digital coms. The story is just decor on the “security” agencies propaganda cake.
Ask yourself the real question what good is social media anyway, its relatively new technology society has become addicted too, that does far more harm than good. Exactly why i’ve never used face-ache (as me & wife refer to it, shes on it constantly) I have no idea how twitter works, the only time i ever agreed with a tory is when cameron said it was for twats (that is one of my favourite words BTW) & I don’t see the attraction in constantly texting each other (the only reason i have a mobile (Its hers really, in her name) is because my wife insists on texting me, admittedly i’ve found the camera useful) just pick up the fucking phone & talk to each other.
More seriously do people not see how this reliance on coms tech facilitates & enables the globalization agenda? We have to ask ourselves was this natural progression or something more sinister, manipulation by others to adopt a mass surveillance & propaganda tool? I suspect the latter more each day. It’s cute how Off-G feeds us these little tit-bits of examples of the surveillance state, but there’s far more important issues like what the fuck are we going to do to set ourselves free of this slavery & despotism.
I’d like to take this opportunity to say hi to all my followers from mi5,cia,77th brigade, mossad, gestapo, stasi, Mein Fuhrer sturgeon, *acinda ar*ern, i’m confident my corporate VPN provider has sold me out.
Rappoport’s latest. On the New Collectivism.
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/05/11/the-chinese-system-comes-to-america/
Re: Deaths (Reported or otherwise)
One thing that should be looked into/investigated is the possibility that certain unscrupulous parties are using the mass propaganda hysteria panic frenzy pandemic as cover for senior centers to rid themselves of no longer profitable “inventory.” Evidence is lost when bodies are cremated.
Sort of a soylent green moment.
Just watch todays UKcolumn So you can see what is going on watch https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-11th-may-2020 with specific reference to the bit re Twitter where literally thousands were tweeting that the Police should use dogs/horses/batons etc to clear people from sitting on the grass in parks. Social media is a double edged sword now being used by those who wish to control the masses.
Here is some very interesting information on why the recommendations for treatment by the WHO, CDC and others were the exact “wrong” approach and caused massive death and suffering. One might be tempted to ask “why” such recommendations that would cause much needless death would be made in the first place by organizations that have been at the heart of stoking fear and hysteria. It is such needless death, along with mislabeling deaths as Covid that have created the cover story for this lockdown.
From the medical recommendations in the article linked below and the full report is linked within this article:
((““We have zero success for patients who were intubated.” . . . It is our collective opinion that the historically high levels of morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 is due to a single factor: the widespread and inappropriate reluctance amongst intensivists to employ anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant treatments, including corticosteroid therapy early in the course of a patient’s hospitalization. It is essential to recognize that it is not the virus that is killing the patient, rather it is the patient’s overactive immune system. The flames of the “cytokine fire” are out of control and need to be extinguished. Providing supportive care (with ventilators that themselves stoke the fire) and waiting for the cytokine fire to burn itself out simply does not work… this approach has FAILED and has led to the death of tens of thousands of patients.”)) – Paul Marik, MD Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk, VA May 5th, 2020
((““The systematic failure of critical care systems to adopt corticosteroid therapy resulted from the published recommendations against corticosteroids use by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and “Prevention (CDC), and the American Thoracic Society (ATS) amongst others. A very recent publication by the Society of Critical Care Medicine and authored one of the members of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care (FLCCC) group (UM), identified the errors made by these organizations in their analyses of corticosteroid studies based on the findings of the SARS and H1N1 pandemics. Their erroneous recommendation to avoid corticosteroids in the treatment of COVID- 19 has led to the development of myriad organ failures which have overwhelmed critical care systems across the world.”)) – – Paul Marik, MD Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk, VA May 5th, 2020
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2020/05/11/protocol-for-covid-19-treatment/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=protocol_for_covid_19_treatment&utm_term=2020-05-11
I expect tumeric would be more effective in treating inflammation than current treatments and i’m only half joking.
Just before lock-down i noticed a few odd (at the time i thought nothing of it) incidents & events, online shopping sites suddenly embarked on an eerily coordinated security purge with wide scale use of googles “recaptcha” tool & forcing users to change login data.
Some common over the counter drugs ‘Ranitidine’ were removed from sell due to “carcinogenic” concerns. Then early on there were scare stories about ibuprofen use with covid symptoms, and paracetamol became almost impossible to find, maybe its just co-incidence?
Would be interesting to know if anyone recalls anything else odd just before the pandic-demic. I note online delivery food retailers (tesco) are using AI to manipulate access to home delivery slots. MANIPULATE, CONTROL, CONQUER! We are but livestock at the mercy of butchers.
Heh, heh… Seems “Tracey” disappeared without a trace…
Social media sites like Twitter are swamplands of infantile behaviors and purposeful lies of persons who chose to remain anonymous. The worst Twitter morons act as if log-in information and IP address tracking doesn’t exist. Just don’t go there.
UK Column were saying the same thing. Over the weekend the police tweeted that people were behaving responsibly in the park with their friends having a drink and pizza in the nice weather. A tweet suggested that the police should be going in with horses and batons against the ‘c#nts’. The series of tweets had hundreds of likes and were considered unusual so it appeared as though there was a concerted campaign among a group of tweeters. So it is likely that it is 77th Brigade coercing the police to attack innocent British people. We see posts in the Independent, the Guardian and other controlled mouthpieces pushing government narrative with dozens of likes, and attacking those who smell a rat. This sort of thing provides the illusion of consent to suggest that more people are with the government then they really are. The 77th Brigade is supporting a government that is acting criminally with the lockdown insanity and waging a war against its own people.
Another must see bulletin from the guys in Plymouth
77 are either doing a really bad job; or they are doing a really good job.
Depends on your perspective.
It’s not as bad as Panorama who claimed the virus was only downgraded by the UK healthy authorities to flu status in March for ”pragmatic reasons according to one source at Oxford Imperial”, doesn’t take a genius to work out that Neil Ferguson would be that source.
Panorama have only a somewhat casual relationship with the truth these days.
Add even a hint of Ferguson into the mix and all bets are off.
I remember when Panorama used to make interesting, factual programmes. Or did they? Having gone down the route they have, it makes you question everything you believed about them.