Kit Knightly
A report published by the European Commission in late 2019 reveals that the EU has been looking to increase the scope and power of vaccination programmes since well before the current “pandemic”.
The endpoint of the Roadmap is, among many other things, to introduce a “common vaccination card/passport” for all EU citizens.
This proposal will be appearing before the commission in 2022, with a “feasibility study” set to run from 2019 through 2021 (meaning, as of now, it’s about halfway through).
To underline the point: The “vaccination roadmap” is not an improvised response to the Covid19 pandemic, but rather an ongoing plan with roots going back to 2018, when the EU released a survey of the public’s attitude toward vaccines titled “2018 State of Vaccine Confidence”
On the back of this research, the EU then commissioned a technical report titled “Designing and implementing an immunisation information system”, on – among other things – the plausibility of an EU-wide vaccination monitoring system.
In the 3rd quarter of 2019 these reports were all combined into the latest version of the the “Vaccination Roadmap”, a long-term policy plan to spread vaccine “awareness and understanding” whilst counteracting “vaccine myths” and combatting “vaccine hesitancy”.
You can read the entire report here, but below are some of the more concerning highlights [emphasis throughout is ours]:
- “Examine the feasibility of developing a common vaccinationcard/passport for EU citizens“
- “Develop EU guidance for establishing comprehensive electronic immunization information systems for effective monitoring of immunization programmes.”
- “overcome the legal and technical barriers impeding the interoperability of national immunisation information systems”
On the 12th September 2019, at the joint EU-WHO “Global Vaccination Summit”, they announced the “10 Actions Towards Vaccination for All”, which cover much of the same ground.
One month later, in October 2019, Event 201 was held.
For those who don’t know, Event 201 was a simulated pandemic exercise focusing on a zoonotic novel coronavirus originating in bats. It was sponsored by Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the World Economic Forum, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The result of the simulation was seven key suggestions.
In November of 2019, these suggestions were published as a “call to action”.
One month later, China reported the first cases of Covid19.
To be clear here (and forestall any below-the-line arguments): this is not about vaccines, their effectiveness, safety or lack thereof.
The point is that proposed COVID countermeasures, which have been presented to the public as emergency measures thought up on the fly by panicking institutions, have in fact existed since before the emergence the disease.
They already wanted to monitor your vaccination records and tie that to your passport, introduce mandatory vaccinations and clampdown on “misinformation”. They just didn’t have a reason yet.
This was a situation which required a crisis and, fortuitously, it got one.
The exact ratio of contrivance to happenstance will never be known. What we DO know, at this point, is that Sars-Cov-2 is nothing like the threat originally reported, they admit as much themselves.
We also know they keep churning out the fear anyway.
And, thanks to documents like this, maybe now we’re starting to see why.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Eugenics and Euthanasia Mfg Corporation have not yet decided a good sales pitch for their Euthanasia Death Shot.
It has come down to “Take our Death Shot or Die” or “Take our Death Shot and Die.” Which one is better?
You decide.
“The process of transformation, even if it brings revolutionary change, is likely to be a long one, absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event – like a new Pearl Harbor.”
“Vaccine Papers” by Janine Roberts (who also wrote “Fear of the Invisible) should be read by every parent, and all government officials who are attempting to push mandatory vaccines. It’s been established that the CDC,the AAP, AMA etc. in the US are all just subsidiaries of the pharmaceutical industry so the world has no protections from this barbaric practice called vaccination. There are to this date in the works about 600 new vaccines from companies around the world. Vaccines are what’s keeping many of these companies in business and in the United States vaccine makers have blanket immunity.
That’s right, for those who don’t know, you cannot sue a vaccine company if a loved one dies or is damaged by a vaccine. The pharmaceutical companies in the US, went to the US Congress and threatened in 1985-86 to stop producing vaccines in the US if they didn’t have federal protection from lawsuits because they were being sued constantly because their products were killing and damaging people. So they got protection by way of a vaccine court: National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. It takes about 8 years to get a case heard. It’s a TAX PAYER funded court, the LAWYERS are from the Justice Dept -the complainants and the governments and the complainant is not allowed to attend the hearing. The magistrate is also from the government. The vaccine makers can voluntarily give money to the fund. So the entire court is TAXPAYER funded. If the complainant wins their case, the compensation is paid for by the TAXPAYERS OF THE US. No liability to the vaccine makers. Some are winning and being compensated. To date the court has paid out over 3 billion dollars. If vaccines are safe and effective-why are these cases being settled?
In 2002 the vaccine makers were given blanket immunity and because the vaccine makers had bought off friends in congress they put the bill under the umbrella of Homeland Security and the Supreme Court wouldn’t reverse it.
Most people in the US are unaware this has happened. Also, because of this people need to know exactly what’s being injected into their children and themselves. It goes beyond what the CDC has on their Vaccine Excipient list that’s available to the public. “The Vaccine Papers” and “Fear of the Invisible” are remarkable because not only does Roberts provided web sites and actual transcripts of high government vaccine meetings, she names her sources. CDC, FDA, AMA-if you talked to her at these meetings, you’re named in her book.
I dare anyone to read “The Vaccine Papers” and “Fear of the Invisible” and come away chanting the mantra of the CDC/Vaccine Industry and the Pro-vaccine apologist mantra of “vaccines are safe and effective”.
From “Fear of the Invisible”:
“I next interviewed the top British expert on immunization at London University, Professor Michael Stewart of the School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. I asked him; ‘Some parents are telling me they suspect their children have been made ill as a consequence of vaccination. Are their fears groundless?”
“I nearly fell off my chair when he replied: ‘What else would you expect? We all know the current childhood vaccines containing living viruses are dangerous. That is why I am heading up a team to develop safer vaccines.’ He went on to explain that, with living viruses, there was always potential for some to mutate or to be insufficiently attenuated for safe use in the vaccine.”