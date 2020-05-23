WATCH: Prof Sunetra Gupta on LockdownTV

Professor Sunetra Gupta was one of the first scientists to publicly criticise the now widely-discredited Imperial Model. Her team’s work at Oxford suggested both that the coronavirus had been in the country much earlier than expected, and that consequently the infection fatality rate was far lower than either WHO or Imperial College had estimated. (She also appeared in our second list of experts coming out against the coronavirus hysteria).

In a wide-ranging interview with Unherd.com‘s Freddie Sayer, Prof Gupta talks antibodies, R0 numbers and much more.

Here are a few choice quotes: