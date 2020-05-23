WATCH: Prof Sunetra Gupta on LockdownTV

Professor Sunetra Gupta was one of the first scientists to publicly criticise the now widely-discredited Imperial Model. Her team’s work at Oxford suggested both that the coronavirus had been in the country much earlier than expected, and that consequently the infection fatality rate was far lower than either WHO or Imperial College had estimated. (She also appeared in our second list of experts coming out against the coronavirus hysteria).
In a wide-ranging interview with Unherd.com‘s Freddie Sayer, Prof Gupta talks antibodies, R0 numbers and much more.
Here are a few choice quotes:
- “Different countries have had different lockdown policies, and yet what we’ve observed is almost a uniform pattern of behaviour”
- “Infection Fatality Rate is less than 1 in 1000 and probably closer to 1 in 10,000.”
- “Remaining in a state of lockdown is extremely dangerous”
More news from the nodemic:
This is from the comments section of Japan Today. Three of the Tokyo prefectures are still under lockdown.
Today 01:53 pm JST 23/05/2020
But despite the low testing and obviously inaccurate numbers of cases one thing stands out that has not been reported as widely as the lack of testing. That is that the number or deaths (from all causes) during the first 4 months of this year have not gone up despite all predictions from all the so-called expert especially those from the west.
How on earth can you come to that conclusion…. your own post you say, correctly, that little testing has been DONE.
So there is no way to know if deaths are happening to the virus or not! The only way we can get an idea is to compare deaths in 2020 to those prior to 2020, even then if there are spikes in 2020 I wonder if the govt will allow that to be known, sorry I cannot possibly trust the govt here sadly,
GW
Because with the Japanese kosekitohon and jyumiho systems the governments knows monthly who and how many have died. The numbers were published as they always are the first week of May. The Japanese government cannot alter the number of dead or the population count. We often complain about koseki system and jyuminho but unlike the USA, Canada and others the central gov doesn’t need to rely on slow reporting from local govs regional departments, etc..
GW
If you read what I wrote you would have seen that there was no spike in deaths from the same period last year and this year. I explained how we know as numbers are released monthly and due to the Japanese family registration system they are publicly available and all Japanese outlets have reported this. No spike in deaths not higher death rate to be exact few died between January 2020 and the end of April 2020 than died in the same period in 2019 and this has been attributed to few people out/traveling and a lower number if deaths due to accidents. Do you know what the numbers (blue & red) posted on every koban are? They are the number of car accidents and injury/deaths collected daily. That is the difference between the west and Japan things like this are part of a centralized system, not haphazard reporting via different systems based on what each state or province feels like doing.
I’ve already had a holiday cancelled and no doubt many other have had too – yet, according to the guardian Boris is off on another break:
“Why should the prime minister explain anything to anyone during the worst health crisis in 100 years? It was a nice afternoon, he was about to go on a 10-day Whitsun break with Carrie, Dilyn the dog and some baby that had mysteriously appeared in Downing Street, and he could do without the hassle. And it had been a whole two months since he’d taken 10 days off right at the beginning of the pandemic. In any case, he’d already had coronavirus, so he was just fine.”
It is very clear that the present government have very different rules to the rest of the population – the scam continues and the british people are mostly still asleep – which is probably why the lockup continues – the government are just helping it along ….
Good video , however too little too late , as the great human herd in now in full stampede mode and will race on until exhaustion overcomes their fear. As the leaders of this event take full advantage.
Our honourable leaders, highly educated medical experts and thoroughly objective media are way too far up their own egoistic orifices to backtrack, partake of humble pie, or admit they fucked up.
So down the shit chute we all go.
Now what we need is contact tracing to find Patient Zero of the psychopathogen that infected all the world’s leaders. Sieges to starve a territory into submission were a military tactic until Feb 2020, when sieges suddenly became a public health technique. Where did it come from? How did nearly all leaders get infected INSTANTLY? Blackmail? Bribes? Threats of assassination? Or have they all been working in synchrony for many decades?
time line
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/a-timeline-pandemic-and-erosion-of-freedoms-have-been-decades-in-the-making/?utm_source=salsa&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=dfb3488e-b7b2-4c78-94fb-6ad6adb2f25e&fbclid=IwAR17Hif6fJepUatTx0kKZ80HlrzP6bubh13h7CbfgrXNFMdWeuH5ry1qENU
more important would be why the masses went for refusing to inform themselves/panic, rather than getting the available info/thinking.