OffG
Racial politics in America are a simmering pot waiting to boil over, they have been for decades. This is only exacerbated as the poverty created by the (totally unnecessary) lockdown starts to hit home.
As the weather gets hot, and jobs dry up and prices skyrocket and the small businesses close…people will get tense. They will get angry.
This is dry tinder which can burst into flames at any moment.
All it took was a spark.
Now the protesters swarm cities all across America, as windows are smashed, shops looted and public buildings set afire. Civilians are being maced and tasered and the rubber bullets are flying.
How did we get here?
It started when a video of a police officer (later identified as Derek Chauvin) kneeling on the neck of a black man (later identified as George Floyd) went viral.
And this is the first thing we need to interrogate. Though, of course, most of us won’t.
“Going viral” is a term that has smoothly worked itself into our collective lexicon over the last decade and a half. Everyone thinks of it as an organic process that lacks impetus or agency. This is not so, as a moment’s reflection will tell you. Things don’t just “go viral”, things are made to go viral.
Videos need to be made, edited, uploaded and shared by the right people at the right time in the right way in order to ‘go viral’. Backstories need to be written up. Narratives created.
Why is George Floyd’s tragic end now a viral vid?
Police brutality is an unfortunate fact of life in over-militarized America. It happens every day, to poor and disenfranchised people, black and white. Some even get caught on a phone vid (just search “police brutality compilation” on YouTube). And almost no one sees, and no one much cares.
Why is this death different? Why did this video suddenly get noticed, and not the dozens of other videos of police being brutally violent?
Why, within mere days of the incident, did NIKE have a brand new ad endorsing the protests?
Why is an allegedly grass-roots social revolution enjoying sponsorship as if they were a sports team?
And why has the deification of violence become a central theme?
It’s important to note that not all of these protests have been violent:
Incredible scene at Colorado’s Capitol right now. Thousands of protesters are lying face down with their hands behind their backs chanting “I can’t breathe.” They’re doing this for 9 mins. #copolitics #denverprotest #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/PaABvp8ZoM
— Colorado Times Recorder (@COTimesRecorder) May 30, 2020
…but you would never know that from the mainstream media coverage. The liberal Left press have, in fact, been focusing almost fetishistically on the violence. But not to condemn it.
Quite the contrary.
For years the “liberal” press has clutched its pearls over even the hint of aggression (often associated with ‘toxic masculinity’). Even virtual aggression. Even harsh language.
Twitter and Facebook shut down accounts based on people using ‘hate’. People are “traumatised” by “cyber bullying”. The “aggressive language” and “bullying tactics” of Corbyn’s “hard left” supporters were constantly complained about throughout the pages of The Guardian.
Until yesterday when, with that transformative magic available only to a propaganda outfit with no perceived need to make internal sense, suddenly the Graun decided to run a story headlined “If violence isn’t the way to end racism in America, then what is?”.
Why are they saying this?
Why did RT run a similar op-ed that used exactly the same arguments, in exactly the same way?
In The Now, with Rania Khalek, actually had a guest say:
More attention gets paid when stuff burns down
Why are we being sold this new meme that violence is now, it merely acceptable, but inevitable, even good.
And let’s recall (though it seems we’re not supposed to) that for months now we’ve been told only “covidiots” would dare go outside without permission. That only the irredeemably selfish would go out without wearing a mask. That lives were at stake. Last month, Khalek herself even called anti-lockdown protestors members of a “death cult” for simply doing exactly what the rioters are now doing – sans most of the violence.
So, what does Khalek think has changed exactly?
Actually let’s ask the same about the UK police who are now, suddenly and without explanation just fine with large numbers of people mingling in Trafalgar Square.
Support for the U.S. protests against racism and police violence is spreading abroad.
On Sunday, hundreds of people rallied outside the U.S. Embassy in Berlin. And hundreds more marched from Trafalgar Square to the U.S. Embassy in London: https://t.co/KGXfxGzMt9 pic.twitter.com/N9A89r0DvC
— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 31, 2020
Why are mass gatherings in the US, Berlin and London not ‘murder’ any more?
It’s the responsibility of the alternate media to hit the pause button, to take a breath and not be swept along with the emotional current.
We have to ask the questions no one is asking.
Exactly how did the video of George Floyd’s last moments go viral?
Why are people on the streets are reporting stacks of loose bricks on street corners:
I believe this was a setup! Those bricks are up the street from some very expensive shops in Downtown Dallas!
WATCH!! 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾#Dallas #DallasProtest @wfaa #AtlantaRiot #chicagoprotest #dcprotest #BlackLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/0vmYBmDcdU
— Brian Johns (@IamBrianJohns) May 30, 2020
Why are they reporting “organizers” of the riots “encouraging kids to attack cops”:
We need more LEADERS like this Cincinnati City Councilman, Jeff Pastor. This is a MUST WATCH.
“You’ve got people down here who are literally encouraging KIDS to attack cops.”pic.twitter.com/mc7ZXYS71j
— Kevin Olivera 🇺🇸 ⭐⭐⭐+⭐ (@OliveraM4) May 31, 2020
Further, the police seem to have no regard for their own public image.
The Minneapolis riot police detained a black CNN reporter live on air, without first insisting they stop recording.
Other police across the country are ramming protestors with their cars and pepper-spraying little girls. Why?
Why are police currently going of their way to make themselves look as bad as possible and to further incentivise this multi focal promotion of violence? Because they are entirely corrupt and almost cartoonishly evil? Well, maybe. Or is it because in this narrative they have been cast as the Heel?
Lastly, what do the rioters want? Sure, the people themselves, the ones in the streets, are angry, about a lot of things, and rightly so. But what do the new supporters of this violence – the people telling us sometimes it’s the only way – actually want?
The only way to what?
What is the goal that, when achieved, will signal everyone can go home?
Is there one?
Or is the importance of violence to the ones advocating it from the safety of their middle class workstations, that is has no clear aim and can therefore – much like the one apparently superseded covid19 crisis, be turned on and off at will?
Violence, looting and riots won’t solve any of the political problems in America, but will cause more. So why are they being encouraged?
As this gets published, curfews are being introduced all across the country, national guard units are on high alert, and the media continue to pump out alarmist stories stoking the conflict.
Who will benefit from this chaos?
Discuss below.
Great work. However, I think this article would be better without the CNN arrest. That was clearly staged.
Michel Wood Jr just REALIZED it!
http://bayimg.com/CanjbaaGp
https://postimg.cc/nCTmJQMZ
Someone is trying to create anarchy, so that they can step in and take complete control. I think the whole thing was planned from beginning to end. The pandemic simulation was the big clue.
Here’s the *bad* news. In a better time, the intelligence agency would have *suicided* the killer cop shortly after the event in the name of deep state good order. “remorseful cop swallows a bullet from his service revolver”. This is how things *were* done behind the scenes, now and thousands of years ago too.
Your masters always have options most of you here are in constant denial about. What does it mean when the US Deep State chooses widespread violence instead?
The above article mentions RT, which like PressTV and the others, was created by MI6 from the foreign desks of the BBC World Service. RT has been a go to for many years even so, but of late, namely the SARS2 false-flag period, the behaviour of RT has been pure in-your-face satanic propaganda evil. The irony of these times is that the mask has well and truly come off at RT.
Back to the USA- the USA has riots even after small time sports events. Unlike the UK, for instance, the USA never suggests riots and their associated violence are the end of the world. But unlike the UK, the USA will unleash military style power against the ‘rioters’ if it thinks it useful to do so.
Frankenstein’s Monster is *not* Frankenstein. We created the USA to be very different from the UK. A nation of pansies would hardly produce the *fist* the fabians need. But even so, how do the current riots help the deep state? We can speculate.
1) they play in Trump’s favour. There are videos all over Reddit, Twitter, Facebook etc showing rioters attacking innocent parties. These are real and these are shocking.
2) they play to amping up the US police state- although cops there are already the worst kinds of psycho brutes.
3) they *confuse* simple analysis of current events. This aspect cannot be ignored- look at how the story is being covered here. SARS2 false flag is in Summer remmitance until wave 2 magically hits harder once Autumn arrives. So in the meantime good distractions are needed.
4) non-yanks get a completely false impression of the scale and significance of such violence in the USA, where it is mostly business as usual. Non yanks always overblow American events like this one, and start to dribble about the end of the old order.
But as I said at the top, the US deep state could have ended this before it started by a simple apparent suicide. They did not.
Google, Facebook, Twitter et al provide the NSA and GCHQ with a perfect real time analaysis of the current state of the Human Mind. Simple software allows the mindset of any sub group to be explored. Today, when the deep state acts on a public scale, it is because of this form of real time intelligence. And then the response to the deep state choices are also analysed, the feedback loop allowing the next package of control propaganda.
So we *know* the deep state expected the riots to be useful. We *know* the deep state worked to spread the riots. We *know* the deep state co-ordinated a police response to the riots in major locations across the USA. We *know* RT (a supposed ‘russian’ asset) worked perfectly to aid the US deep state project.
The “why” we don’t know. The usual pressure valve excuse seems weak sauce. But I would remind all of you a time of riots and mass protests often preceed a time of great war. Indeed the announcement of war typical squashes so-called social unrest. Blair invaded Iraq on the back of the biggest protest against war London had ever seen.
Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, with the infamous ‘funeral’ speech, investigates the psychology of the mob. How, when energised, they can be turned (180 degrees) on a dime.
What I do appreciate is that Team Blair holds all the cards. The inability to perfectly predict the mob is the demons’ last great problem. We, on the other hand, offer no effective resistance- they have us just where they need us. Our analysis- laughable, naive, ill-informed, or razor sharp- makes no odds.
Anyhoo, expect lots of strange sh-t over the Summer, before SARS2 makes its magical reappearance when the Earth cools. I expect Stage 2 just before the US presidential election, and then we’ll all have something to cry about.
Could the timing be because Covid-19 may be on the verge of petering out too early – at least, from the perspective of those using it as a pretext to implement a social re-engineering strategy? Perhaps a state of emergency would need to be extended for further implementation
How many black dudes were killed by cops since the beginning of the FAKE pandemic?
I think they were developing a real problem with maintaining the virus hoax, due to the numerous global and successful protests and many other contradictions, so they had to throw in more trauma to get what they eventually want. This will mean military enforced martial law, full on surveillance and the rule of law totally out of the window. These buildings that have been burned out are never coming back. This is the finalisation of the hollowing out of Main Street USA, literally and physically.
Considering the problems they have in the UK, especially how so many have been totally ignoring social distancing and joined friends and family in the great weather and how craven they are to Big Pharma and other players in the background, I fear that this anarchy and violence will spill over here particularly London. We saw it in 2011 with the looting and vandalism with the police standing down in the riots that summer, so its not like they havent had their dress rehearsal
I certainly understand your sentiment. However, the same can be said for not looting, choosing to “vote”, writing articles from comfort of your home, etc. What is it trying to accomplish? And what are the chances it will succeed?
There is an obvious agenda for the media to pretend to support protesters and the cops instigating the looting and violence. But that same agenda was going to be fulfilled with or without looting and rioting.
We are not going to change anything from voting, by trying to compete with the MSM, by joining a drum circle, etc.
The oligarchs will soon have their 5G AI/facial recognition/surveillance/thermal scanning/etc. grid. This is coming and in some cases already here.
Do you think voting will demolish this ultimate control grid? Or will physically demolishing this grid be the answer? I don’t know.
People need to start thinking – and not just following.
This covid joke has made me question so much about I my general beliefs.
I have allowed others fill my head with their “ideas”. I always knew to question things – but I never realised that they provided the answers they wanted me to have. Sound bites are not answers.
I am trying to be more “slow” with answers – less reactionary. Trying to learn to think things through my self. I am surprise how difficult this is. I would like to thank off guardian for giving me more ideas to digest. An having alternative information to look at as I try to stay away from the main stream and look wake up to more nuanced solutions.
The elites wanting to destabilize the west and depopulate the world want this.
Bill Gates would certainly like to see the world’s population decrease.
You can be certain of that!