A Conspiracy Theorist Confesses

I am what the general population, politicians and the mainstream media (MSM) would call a conspiracy theorist. While I don’t agree with their definition of the term, there’s not much point in me denying it. It is applied to me, and millions like me, whether we like it or not.
For those who deem conspiracy theorists to be some sort of threat to society, we are the social and political malcontents who lack reason and hate our democratic way of life. We are trolls, bots and disinformation agents on social media, probably employed by the Russians, the Chinese or Iranians.
We are supposedly hellbent on sewing the seeds of discontent and can be found protesting against every government policy and decision. Alternatively, we are arrogant fools, both anti-science and evidence averse, who trot out crazy theories based upon little knowledge and no evidence. Apparently this is a very dangerous thing.
Thus we come to the glaring contradiction at the heart of the concept of the loony conspiracy theorist. Conspiracy theorists are both imbeciles, who don’t have any proof to back up anything they say, while simultaneously being dangerous subversives who threaten to destabilise democracy and foment chaos.
Which is it? It can’t be both. Unless society is so fragile it cannot withstand the opinions of idiots.
So where does the idea that fools present a threat to “our way of life,” come from? What is it that the conspiracy theorists say that is so dangerous? Why do their opinions seemingly need to be censored? What are governments so worried about?
What is a Conspiracy Theory?
Some definitions are required here. From the Cambridge online English dictionary we have:
Misinformation: [noun] wrong information, or the fact that people are misinformed.
Disinformation: [noun] false information spread in order to deceive people.
Fake News: [noun] false stories that appear to be news, spread on the internet or using other media, usually created to influence political views or as a joke.
Conspiracy: [noun’] the activity of secretly planning with other people to do something bad or illegal.
Theory: [noun] a formal statement of the rules on which a subject of study is based or of ideas that are suggested to explain a fact or event.
Conspiracy Theory: [noun] a belief that an event or situation is the result of a secret plan made by powerful people
It is notable that Cambridge University Press have introduced the concept of “secret” into their definition. By describing something as secret you are suggesting that it is impossible to know what it is. This added notion of secrecy is not commonly found in other dictionaries.
Nor is it present in the legal definition of conspiracy. Blacks Law Dictionary defines conspiracy as:
Conspiracy: In criminal law. A combination or confederacy between two or more persons formed for the purpose of committing, by their joint efforts, some unlawful or criminal act.
Obviously conspirators would like to keep their plans hidden. But that doesn’t mean they always remain so. If all conspiracies were “secrets” nobody would ever discover any of them.
Known conspiracies, such as Operation Gladio, Iran Contra, the Lavon Affair, the 2001 anthrax letter hoax and so on, would not have been exposed had people not highlighted the evidence which proved their existence.
The notion of the “secret conspiracy” is not one most people called conspiracy theorists would recognise. Often the whole point of our argument is that the conspiracies can be quite plainly evidenced. Most of that evidence is in the public domain and freely available.
More often conspiracy theorists are concerned with the denial or obfuscation of the evidence. It is not that the evidence doesn’t exist, rather that it either isn’t reported at all or is hidden by labelling those who do report it conspiracy theorists.
We can define “conspiracy theory” simply to mean: the reporting of evidence indicating a plan between two or more people to commit an illegal or nefarious act.
We can add that a conspiracy theory is an opinion or an argument. The merit of which is solely defined by the strength or weakness of the evidence.
However, if you read Wikipedia a very different definition is suggested. Suddenly conspiracy theory means an attempt to ignore other more plausible explanations. It is a theory based upon prejudice or insufficient evidence, it resists falsification and suffers from circular reasoning. It has left the realms of logical deduction and become a matter of faith.
This rationale is some distance away from the dictionary and legal definitions. It relies heavily upon opinion and is highly subjective. It is a pejorative definition which claims to be based in science, though the scientific evidence is feeble to non existent.
This depiction of the delusional conspiracy theorist, as described by Wikipedia, is the popularly accepted meaning. Perhaps we can agree, the narrative we are given about alleged conspiracy theorists broadly runs like this:
Conspiracy theorists forward arguments that are unfounded. These are based upon limited knowledge and lack substantiating evidence. Most conspiracy theorists are simply wrong and unwittingly spread misinformation. However, prominent conspiracy theorists spread disinformation and have used their large followings on the Internet to create a dangerous phenomenon called ‘fake news.’
Many of those with the largest followings are agents for foreign powers. They use a global network of trolls and bots to advance their dangerous political agenda. This is designed to undermine our democratic way of life and valued political institutions. Therefore all conspiracy theory is anti-democratic and must be stopped.
It is difficult to understand how democracies, which supposedly value freedom of thought, speech and expression, can be threatened by diversity of opinion. Yet it appears many people are willing to ignore this contradiction and support government attempts to censor information and silence the voices of those it labels conspiracy theorist. Which is genuinely anti-democratic.
Consequently it has become relatively straightforward for politicians and the media to refute evidence and undermine arguments. As long as they can get the label of conspiracy theory or theorist to stick, most people will discount their arguments without ever looking at the evidence.
The label of conspiracy theorist is an umbrella term for a huge array of ideas and beliefs. Some are more plausible than others. However, by calling everyone who challenges accepted norms a “conspiracy theorist” it is possible to avoid addressing the evidence some offer by exploiting guilt by association.
For example, many people labelled as conspiracy theorists, myself included, believe even the most senior elected politicians are relatively low down the pecking order when it comes to decision making. We suggest powerful global corporations, globalist think tanks and international financial institutions often have far more control over policy development than politicians. We can cite academic research to back up this identification of “Biased Pluralism.”
We do not believe the Earth is flat or the Queen is a lizard. However, because we believe the former, politicians, mainstream academia and the media insist that we must also believe the latter.
Psychology is often cited as evidence to prove conspiracy theorists are deranged, or at least emotionally disturbed in some way. Having looked at some of this claimed science I found it to be rather silly and anti-scientific. But that is just my opinion.
However, unlike many of the psychologists who earn a living by writing junk science, I do not think they should be censored nor stopped from expressing their unscientific opinions. However, governments across the world are seemingly desperate to exploit the psychologist’s ‘work’ to justify the silencing of the conspiracy theorists.
This desire to silence people who ask the wrong questions, by labelling all as conspiracy theorists, has been a common theme from our elected political leaders during the first two decades of the 21st century. But where did this idea come from?
The History of the Conspiracy Theorist Label
Conspiracy theory is nothing new. Nearly every single significant world event had at least one contemporary conspiracy theory attached to it. These alternative interpretations of events, which lie outside the accepted or official narratives, are found throughout history.
In 117 CE, the Roman Emperor Trajan died only two days after adopting his successor Hadrian. All his symptoms indicated a stroke brought on by cardio vascular disease.
Yet by the 4th century, in the questionable historical text Historia Augusta, a number of conspiracy theories surrounding Trajan’s death had emerged. These included claims that Trajan had been poisoned by Hadrian, the praetorian prefect Attianus and Trajan’s wife, Plotina.
While we would call this a conspiracy theory today, the term was not commonly used until the late 1960’s. The earliest written reference to something approaching the modern concept of conspiracy theory appeared in the 1870’s in the Journal of Mental Science vol 16.
“The theory of Dr Sankey as to the manner in which these injuries to the chest occurred in asylums deserved our careful attention. It was at least more plausible that the conspiracy theory of Mr Charles Beade”
This is the first time we see an association made between “conspiracy theory” and implausibility. Throughout most of the 19th and 20th century, if used at all, it usually denoted little more than a rationale to expose a criminal plot or malevolent act by a group.
After the Second World War colloquial use of “conspiracy theory” was rare. However, academics were beginning to lay the foundations for the interpretation which has produced the label we are familiar with today.
The burgeoning idea was that the large numbers of people who questioned official accounts of events, or orthodox historical interpretations, were all delusional to some degree. Questioning authority, and certainly alleging that authority was responsible for criminal acts, was deemed to be an aberration of the mind.
In 1945 The philosopher Karl Popper alluded to this in his political work The Open Society and Its Enemies. Popper was essentially criticising historicism. He stated that historical events were vulnerable to misinterpretation by those who were predisposed to see a conspiracy behind them.
He argued this was because historians suffered from cognitive dissonance (the uncomfortable psychological sensation of holding two opposing views simultaneously.) They could not accept that tumultuous events could just happen through the combination of error and unrelated circumstances.
In Popper’s view, these historians were too quick to reject the possibility of random, chaotic events influencing history, preferring unsubstantiated conspiratorial explanations. Usually because they made better stories, thereby garnering more attention for their work.
Popper identified what he called the conspiracy theory of society. This reflected Popper’s belief that social sciences should concern themselves with the study of the unintended consequences of intentional human behaviour. Speaking of the conspiracy theory perspective, he wrote:
It is the view that an explanation of a social phenomenon consists in the discovery of the men or groups who are interested in the occurrence of this phenomenon (sometimes it is a hidden interest which has first to be revealed), and who have planned and conspired to bring it about.”
Popper also believed that increasing secularism had led people to ascribe power to secretive groups rather than the gods:
The gods are abandoned. But their place is filled by powerful men or groups – sinister pressure groups whose wickedness is responsible for all the evils we suffer from – such as the Learned Elders of Zion, or the monopolists, or the capitalists, or the imperialists.”
Popper’s theory illustrates the fundamental difference between those labelled conspiracy theorists and those who, on the whole, defend the official narrative and the establishment. For conspiracy theorists the evidence shows that powerful forces have frequently conspired to shape events, control the flow of information and manipulate society. The deliberate engineering of society, suggested by the conspiracy theorists, is rejected by their opponents and critics.
For them the conspiratorial view has some minor, limited merit, but the suggested scale and prevalence of these plots is grossly exaggerated. They see nearly all world events as the result of the unintentional collision between disparate forces and the random influence of fate.
In general, they consider the powerful incapable of malice. Where disastrous national and global events have clearly been caused by the decisions of governments, influential groups and immensely wealthy individuals, these are invariably seen as mistakes.
Any suggestion that the power hierarchy’s destructive decisions may have achieved their intended objectives receives blanket rejection. Even asking the question is considered “unthinkable.”
For many people called conspiracy theorists this is a hopelessly naive world view. History is full of examples of the powerful using their influence to further their own interests at others expense. Often costing people their lives.
For their opponents, like Popper, to reject this possibility outright, demonstrates their cognitive dissonance. They seem unable even to contemplate the possibility that the political and economic power structures they believe in could ever deliberately harm anyone. They have faith in authority and it is not shared by people they label conspiracy theorists.
Following the assassination of President Kennedy in 1963 alternative explanations proliferated, not least of all due to the apparent implausibility of the official account. Many U.S. citizens were concerned that elements within their own government had effectively staged a coup. Others, such as the prominent American historian Richard Hoftsadter, were more concerned that people doubted their government.
Building on the work of Popper, partly as a critique of McCarthyism but also in response to the Republican nomination loss of Nelson A. Rockefeller, American historian Richard Hofstadter suggested that people’s inability to believe what they are told by government was not based upon their grasp of the evidence. Rather it was rooted in psychological need.
He claimed much of this stemmed from their lack of education (knowledge), political disenfranchisement and an unjustified sense of self importance. He also suggested these dangerous opinions threatened to pollute the body politic.
Like Popper, Hofstadter did not identify conspiracy theorists directly. But he did formulate the narrative underpinning the modern, widely accepted, definition. He wrote:
I call it the paranoid style simply because no other word adequately evokes the sense of heated exaggeration, suspiciousness, and conspiratorial fantasy that I have in mind…It is the use of paranoid modes of expression by more or less normal people that makes the phenomenon significant
[…]
Of course, there are highbrow, lowbrow, and middlebrow paranoids, as there are likely to be in any political tendency. But respectable paranoid literature not only starts from certain moral commitments that can indeed be justified but also carefully and all but obsessively accumulates “evidence.”….he can accumulate evidence in order to protect his cherished convictions.
Going to great lengths to focus on the “paranoid’s” tendency to highlight the evidence, as if that were a failing, like most critics of so-called conspiracy theorists, Hofstadter chose neither to address nor even mention what that evidence was. He merely asserted that it was unbelievable. The reader just had to take his word for it.
The Warren Commission Report into the JFK assassination drew considerable criticism. The finding that Oswald acted alone contradicted numerous eye witness accounts, film, autopsy and ballistic evidence.
Four of the seven commissioners harshly criticised the report issued in their name. Widely seen as quite ridiculous, in the absence of any sensible official account of the assassination, numerous explanatory theories inevitably sprang up.
In response to the mounting criticism, in 1967 the CIA sent an internal dispatch to all field offices called Document 1035-960: Concerning Criticism of the Warren Report.
Revealed by a New York Times Freedom of Information Request in 1976, the dispatch is the first written record we have of the combination of Popper’s “conspiracy theory of society” with Hofstadter’s “paranoid style” militant. It defined the modern concept of the conspiracy theorist.
The document states:
Conspiracy theories have frequently thrown suspicion on our organization, for example by falsely alleging that Lee Harvey Oswald worked for us. The aim of this dispatch is to provide material countering and discrediting the claims of the conspiracy theorists.”
It can be considered as the origin of the weaponised term “conspiracy theory.” It recommends a set of techniques to be used to discredit all critics of the Warren Commission Report. Once you are familiar with them, it is obvious that these strategies are commonly deployed today to dismiss all who question official statements as “conspiracy theorists.” We can paraphrase these as follows:
- Deny any new evidence offered and cite only official reports stating ‘no new evidence has emerged.’
- Dismiss contradictory eyewitness statements and focus upon the existing, primary, official evidence such as ballistics, autopsy, and photographic evidence.
- Do not initiate any discussion of the evidence and suggest that large scale conspiracies are impossible to cover up in an open and free democracy.
- Accuse the conspiracy theorists of having an intellectual superiority complex.
- Suggest that theorists refuse to acknowledge their own errors.
- Refute any suggestion of witness assassinations by pointing out they were all deaths by natural causes.
- Question the quality of conspiracy research and point out that official sources are better.
The report recommended making good use of “friendly elite contacts (especially politicians and editors)” and to “employ propaganda assets to [negate] and refute the attacks of the critics.”
The CIA advocated using mainstream media feature articles to discredit people labelled conspiracy theorists.
While the use of these methods has been refined over the years, the essential process of labelling someone a conspiracy theorist, while studiously avoiding any discussion of the evidence they highlight, is extremely common in the mainstream media today. We only need look at the reports about academics who questioned the government’s narrative about COVID19 to see the techniques in operation.
The drive to convince the public to use only “official sources” for information has seen the rise of the fact checker.
These organisations, invariably with the support of government and corporate funding, are offered as the reliable sources which provide real facts. The facts they provide are frequently wrong and the fact checking industry has settled legal claims from those who challenged their disinformation.
People have been directed by the mainstream media to abandon all critical thinking. They just need to go to their government-approved fact-checker in order be told the truth.
Providing the public believe the people labelled conspiracy theorists are crazy, ill informed or agents for a foreign powers, the mainstream media, politicians and other commentators can undermine any and all evidence they present. In keeping with the CIA’s initial recommendations, it is extremely unlikely that the evidence will ever be openly discussed but, if it is, it can be written off as “conspiracy theory.”
However, it isn’t just the mainstream media who use the conspiracy theorist label to avoid discussing evidence. Politicians, speaking on the worlds biggest political stage, have seized the opportunity to deploy the CIA’s strategy.
Three Speeches One Agenda
Even for Prime Ministers and Presidents, addressing the General Assembly of the United Nations is a big deal. These tend to be big thematic speeches as the leader impresses their vision upon the gathered dignitaries and global media.
Yet, despite the fact that conspiracy theorists are supposed to be idiots who don’t know the time of day, global “leaders” have repeatedly used this auspicious occasion to single them out as one of the greatest threats to global security.
In November 2001 George W. Bush addressed the United Nations General Assembly with the following words:
We must speak the truth about terror. Let us never tolerate outrageous conspiracy theories concerning the attacks of September the 11th; malicious lies that attempt to shift the blame away from the terrorists, themselves, away from the guilty. To inflame ethnic hatred is to advance the cause of terror.”
Even if you accept the official account of 9/11, and there are numerous reasons why you wouldn’t, how does questioning it suggest that you support terrorism or mark you out as a racist?
The suggestion appears absurd but it does illustrate that the U.S. president wanted both to silence all criticism of the government account and link those questioning it to extremism and even terrorism.
This theme was reiterated by the UK Prime Minister David Cameron in his 2014 address. He said:
To defeat ISIL – and organisations like it we must defeat this ideology in all its forms…..it is clear that many of them were initially influenced by preachers who claim not to encourage violence, but whose world view can be used as a justification for it. We know this world view. The peddling of lies: that 9/11 was a Jewish plot or that the 7/7 London attacks were staged […] We must be clear: to defeat the ideology of extremism we need to deal with all forms of extremism – not just violent extremism. We must work together to take down illegal online material […] we must stop the so called non-violent extremists from inciting hatred and intolerance.
Like Bush before him, Cameron was at pains to identify what he called non violent extremists (commonly called conspiracy theorists). According to him, all who question government accounts of major geopolitical events are, once again, tantamount to terrorists.
Calling for online censorship to stop any questions ever being asked, it is this authoritarian need to avoid addressing evidence that led his successor, Prime Minister Theresa May, to propose wide-sweeping censorship of the Internet.
At the time of writing, the UK is among the many nations still in so called “lockdown” following the outbreak of COVID19. When UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the U.N General Assembly in September 2019 he delivered a speech which seemed weirdly out of context. With Brexit and possible conflict with Iran high on the agenda his address, which barely touched on those issues, was received with considerable bewilderment.
Six months later his predictive powers appear to be remarkable. It transpires that Johnson’s comments were extremely relevant. Just six months too early.
There are today people today who are actually still anti-science […] A whole movement called the anti-Vaxxers, who refuse to acknowledge the evidence that vaccinations have eradicated smallpox […] And who by their prejudices are actually endangering the very children they want to protect […] I am profoundly optimistic about the ability of new technology to serve as a liberator and remake the world wondrously and benignly […] Together, we can vanquish killer diseases.”
Despite the wealth of scientific evidence which justifies scepticism about some vaccines, anti-vaxxer (a variant of conspiracy theorist), is another label used to convince people not to consider evidence. The assertion is that those who question vaccines all fundamentally reject the concept of artificially inducing an immune response against a disease.
This isn’t true but how would you know? The anti-vaxxer label alone is sufficient to convince most to turn away.
Johnson’s speech rambled across so many seemingly irrelevant subjects there is little reason to suspect any COVID 19 foreknowledge. But given the global pandemic that would occur just a few months later, it was certainly prescient. Johnson was sufficiently concerned about the supposedly baseless questions of so called conspiracy theorists (or anti-vaxxers) to allege they killed children. A ludicrous suggestion the mainstream media strongly promoted.
It doesn’t matter that academic research has proven that the official account of 9/11 cannot possibly be true; it makes no difference that Mossad agents admitted that they had gone to New York on the morning of 9/11 to “document the event;” studies showing that approximately 90% of the total 20th Century disease reduction in the U.S. occurred prior to the widespread use of vaccines are irrelevant.
None of these facts need to be known by anyone and governments are going to censor all who try to tell others about them. All questions that reference them are crazy conspiracy theories. They are both stupid questions and a huge threat to both national security and the safety of the little children.
One of the recurring themes the people labelled conspiracy theorists discuss is that policy is made behind the closed doors of corporate boardrooms and policy think tanks. It doesn’t matter who you elect or what party you choose to rule over you, they are only capable of tinkering at the edges of the policy platform.
The policy agenda is set at a globalist level. So the fact that, over two decades, one U.S president and two British Prime Minsters were delivering essentially the same message doesn’t surprise the conspiracy theorists.
As we move toward a world where certain ideas are forbidden and only officially approved questions can be asked, where governments and corporations have a monopoly on the truth and everything else is a conspiracy theory, only one thing really matters. The evidence.
Hofstadter’s believed that his paranoid style militants constant citation of evidence was merely an attempt to “protect his cherished convictions.” This could be true, but the only way to find out is to look at that evidence. The label of the conspiracy theorist has been deliberately created in order to convince you not to look at it.
Regardless of whether or not you think someone’s opinion is a conspiracy theory, you owe it to yourself and your children to consider the evidence they cite. Perhaps you will reject it. There’s nothing wrong with that.
But to reject it, without knowing what it is, really is crazy. Your only other option is to unquestioningly accept whatever you are told by the government, globalist think tanks, multinational corporations and their mainstream media partners.
If you choose to believe that everyone who claims to have identified the malfeasance of officials, the crimes of government or the corruption of powerful global institutions, are all conspiracy theorists, then you have accepted that the establishment is beyond reproach.
If you also agree the same established hierarchy can not only determine what you can or cannot know, but can also set all the policies and legislation which dictates your behaviour and defines the limits of your freedom, you have elected to be a slave and don’t value democracy in the slightest.
What we are is intellectual terrorists: we attack the establishment’s ideas and blow up their theories.
These hoaxes implode faster than you can watch. Remember: Only e few days ago in Germany protesters against the – unconstitutional! – lock-down were arrested, often brought to the police stations, their personal data were registered, they were told that a legal case against them will be opened. And now I just saw a photo of a demonstration in Berlin, because of the death of George Floyd – and (though many of these demonstrators wear masks) <strong>there was no social distancing at all</strong>!
And police did <strong>not arrest</strong> them! And police did not demand that the demonstration was to be <strong>dissolved</strong> immediately!
Below I said we don’t follow “conspiracies” – but only follow crimes (of political relevance) , we suspect. Here what I suspect in question to the “racial murder” of George Floyd:
Not that the US police is not killing a lot of citizens (of any colour) without any good reason and with impunity. Bit I ‘smell’ that behind the murder of George Floyd is something total different from what MSM hammered into our heads: People working for the police are not seldom quite corrupt. I remember policemen before court lying like hell. Without any shame!
Now to the Rodeo Club (“El Nu Rodeo Club”): Floyd and Chauvin worked there together. Somewhere I read or heard (in a video) that a Hispanic gang was associated with this club. Then we hear that Floyd paid with a 20 $ bill, that was obviously a counterfeit.
I believe that it was definitely a counterfeit! This because MSM kept totally quiet about this fact. “Quiet” in the sense that no MSM-journalist ever called up the local authorities to find out if this bill was a counterfeit – or not – and then to report about it in their papers or TV-stations.
We must not forget that only e few days ago MSM was then hyping the protest because of the murder of Floyd in order to turn this against Donald Trump. This is also why MSM tried to obfuscate the fact that Floyd and Chauvin had worked together in that little night club – if they mentioned it at all!
It was only 3 days ago that Susan Rice in an interview blamed “Russia” for those riots. As stupid as Susan Rice’s statement (“Russia”) was – it was a crystal clear sign that the Democrats (and their MSM) now hastily distance themselves from the riots
So the fact that no one put forward questions to the Minnesota authorities concerning Floyd’s dollar bill is a clear sign for me that the dollar bill was a counterfeit indeed.
And now I suspect that this bill came from the Rodeo night club. And I suspect illegal things were going on there. And as Police officer Chauvin also worked at this “Club” I suspect that the local police was involved with illegal things going on in the night club. And as Floyd paid with a counterfeit, which I presume to have come from the club, he obviously endangered everyone connected to what was going on in the “Club”.
So I conclude that Chauvin murdered Floyd in order to give a signal too all connected to the “Club”, not to do things that the criminal gang had not allowed – like using counterfeits for themselves, like Floyd did.
So now I am waiting for a huge corruption scandal concerning the Minnesota police to break loose.
That with the Hispanic gang I got from here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2LpVHEmhkY
Is Covid going to resolve itself… Just as the virus is dissolving into nothingness, the internal contradictions of Lockdown have caused it to implode. The population cannot manifest social distancing and undistancing at the same time. Can hysteria about an imminent extinction event run parallel to nonchalance as people dance, hug and parade in the street?
If the answer is yes, then humans have already embraced their extinction as thinking creatures, the only feature that distinguished them from beasts of burden.
Two tortoises came into my life during this crisis, abandoned roadside by someone no longer able to afford them (though since they subsist on dandelion and weeds I suspect the real reason was terror of contracting Covid from a robust creature that is one of the few to survive barely changed from the age of dinosaurs).
Coronochka and Virusochka, otherwise known as Cheri and Tertullian, have instructed me in evolutionary intelligence. They are amazingly bright. They follow your gaze and anticipate your movements… important if you evolved underfoot of dinosaurs… more so than my late beloved dogs. They also watch out of curiosity, drawing a laugh from me at the oddest time. They clamber on top of my shoes or stick their nose in the crack of the door to demand ‘outies’. They adapt and learn roles and are enthusiasts for tortoise parkour, clambering over whatever obstacle course you build for them. Stubborn, too. They know what they like to eat and accept no substitutes. Being able to go 6 months to 3 years without food is something they share with crocodiles, another survivor of the blackout that starved the dinosaurs.
Compared to these little guys… need I draw any parallels with the paid-for agitators, their corporate circus masters, and the pantomime politicians and mockingbird media… If they cannot see the inconsistencies in their own dumb propaganda, are they not culpable in their own extinction event?
‘Conspiracy theorist’ is a convenient term of abuse directed towards those who may hold ideas or opinions not acceptable or threatening to a particular social group.
In this time we are in the middle of a propaganda war and information and ideas are threatening and dangerous to the powers that be. Thus the control through the pliant tech companies.
I think even for most the rabbit hole goes way deeper than they would wish. The realities of space and time and the nature of life and the universe were grounded in the secret societies over 500 years ago. Ideas that still promulgate today. The reality of the world we think we live in may be very different.
Once we start to question these ideas its always interesting the amount of opprobrium one can experience. Quickly its understood that like democracy we dont live in some liberal utopia of freedom and liberty but in a controlled environment in which the gatekeepers struggle to maintain.
I find it particular interesting the amount of energy and bile people direct at ideas which apparently are so ridiculous.
yes, it seems that refuting the flat-earthers and lizard-queeners is much farther down the priority list, than the 911-false-flaggers or the pandemic-deniers.
it’s almost like one is a threat to power, and the other isn’t.
Just a thought for all those trolls that try to make fun or discredit conspiracy theorists as some sort of nut job to be made a fool of or laugh at.
I have two statements;
1] What does 2 + 1 make? Answer Whatever the people in charge say it makes.
2] How many planes hit the world trade center buildings in New York in September 2001?
Two planes hit two buildings, but three buildings fell down in free fall?
Which of the above statement is true?
Oceania has always been at war with Eurasia.
Feeling less lonely and isolated !
in tel aviv they developed 5g as an anti human gathering phased array device
yet they do not cook with it in the trans central israel
a khazar gift to the world
tin foil deflects 5g microwave radiation
or does it cook the goyim from the inside out
has bacofoil got bacon in it
is it vegan friendly kosher certifried?
so many questions so much confusion
frying tonight
….was there such a thing as a homicidal gas chamber in Auschwitz?
— does anybody really care anymore, except the holocaust industrialists?
People care in that they are still very attached to the official narrative. They will claim it doesn’t matter whether it was six hundred thousand or six million as it was still a terrible thing.
I could be wrong but I don’t see revisionist ideas labeled as “conspiracy theories”. My personal conspiracy theory about that is that “they” actually want “us” to propagate certain theories. I think that both JFK and 911 are prime examples where the deed has been done in a way that ensures a host of different theories will develop. I’m not clear on the agenda but both of those events could have been carried out with precision so that nobody would suspect a thing. I believe both were much more about ceremony than a means to an end.
Anyway the holocaust is rarely discussed by “conspiracy theorists” and its clear to me that that is an engineered situation where certain subjects are good conspiracy fodder while others are off limits. I find it to be the greatest and most enlightening conspiracy of them all as if they can make a lie like that stick (including many people who experienced concentration camps and due to rumours genuinely thought they would be gassed any second) it tells us that our entire reality can be a matrix of lies.
It was a nice fantasy that we defeated fascism and saved the world from tyranny but on closer inspection…. Well look where we are now and I don’t remember a worldwide neo-nazi takeover happening.
yes
schindlers lists was a documentary based on perceived actuality.
emotion perception memes casting of spells
did you know 20 million ashkanazim where murdered that is not a conspiracy it media fact
i do not agree i believe it was either 33x more than the telegraph state.
if true oded yinon map plans are not big enough israel needs the whole flat earth excluding the nazi base in antartica so it can have room to grow already
Nazis may have killed up to 20m, claims ‘shocking’ new Holocaust study
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/germany/9906771/Nazis-may-have-killed-up-to-20m-claims-shocking-new-Holocaust-study.html
Former Defense Sec Mattis, who was appointed by Trump himself, released this statement today.
Is this fake news too? How many Trump appointees have either resigned or been let go I’ve lost count. It’s all fake news!
One of the rare economic bright spots during the coronavirus thingy: sales of tinfoil have gone through the roof!
I’ve just bought loads of the stuff. Gonna make me a snazzy new hat. There’s my Thursday evening sorted!
Thursday evening? Thought you’d be watching “Rownd a Rownd” on S4C:
https://www.facebook.com/hanshs4c/posts/819987808528645
“Mond un person all sortio’r Dominic ‘ma…”
(For non RaR watchers, the person apparently haranguing a rather pathetic sounding Dominic Cummings is a character called “Kay Walsh” from S4C’s regular soap opera set in North Wales. Kay is a battleaxe’s battleaxe. For older views, not unlike Ena Sharples or Elsie Tanner from ancient Corrie, but translated to a Welsh setting; you don’t need to understand Welsh to get the gist of what she’s saying 🙂 ).
Ha. No wonder poor old Dom was so nervous. :o)
I haven’t seen Rownd a Rownd for ages. My mum’s side of the family’s from the village in which it’s filmed (Porthaethwy). And the girl who lives across the road from me acted in it for years (and bought herself a nice little Fiat with the money she earned. Quite a swish car for someone who’d just passed her test…).
I’ve a cast iron hat.
Can’t have aluminum seeping through my brain
Save enough tinfoil to make some state of the art armor for when the jackboots come calling with their needles filled with poison, I mean vaccine.
How long would David Icke have lasted in the 70’s and 80’s, if instead of saying Lizards ruled the world, he had said the US military industrial complex rules the world? I doubt his intension is to tell the truth, but if he had, he would have not lasted very long.
I should also say, that up until he starts talking about lizards and the NWO’s ‘globalist conspiracy; David Ickes analysis is very good, but he is ‘shitting in the punch bowl’ of the truth with his absurd conclusions that discredit the rest of his analysis. A similar situation exists with Alex Jones, both help the empire hide it’s actions from the ill informed mob who follow their stories.
Well giant lizards did rule the world at one time.
no, that’s just a crazy conspiracy theory.
In fact, dinosaurs were not lizards. Dinosaurs are their own category of animal, most closely related to birds and crocodiles.
Don’t know about David Icke; but I’m pretty sure Alex Jones is doing the empire’s bidding. Jones’ Infowars seems to me very much THE place where unpopular ideas are sent to be repackaged as Conspiracy Theories. The thing about Alex Jones is that he doesn’t just express “Conspiracy Theories,” he goes out of his way to carry them to their extreme – as if his sole purpose is to make them appear as ridiculous as humanly possible.
he’s gotten a lot worse, over the years. some of his earlier work was actually informative. maybe that was the baiting-the-hook stage of the operation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vrXgLhkv21Y
That’s just after he “put on weight” and became a tool for the state.
This is the real Alex Jones:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=onYm49rI7rc
Hmm, it’s reminiscent of Young Elvis vs. Old Elvis.
I think they realised they were giving far too much real info away between the lies, the last time I listened it was pure propaganda.
Agreed. I believe people like Jones perform a similar job as main stream media.
In Jones case, his loud, over acted, information does have snippets of fact, just to keep the neo truth seeker coming back. However, he talks enough nonsense and pushes too many silly products/books. This is not a very attractive camp for even the most curious of sheep to consider. It’s much safer to stay with the herd.
In other words. People like Jones (who rank well in search) are placed there so the herd thinks that anyone with an alternative opinion takes advice from to people like him.
This is similar to being labeled a “Flat Earther”. For some reason this gets brought up during any debate, like we should have an opinion on it. It’s usually at this point I simply glare at this person in total silence… As it’s at this point I realise they have the mind of a child.
I agree, the minute you mention David Icke people don’t want to know I lost interest him years ago.how about Brian Rose ?years ago London Real ? I think he’s another Alex Jones, Richie Allen seems OK ?
Yes I think they are the same network. It is also not part of the hard core CIA operations, it is almost a joke, where they get to have fun and explore their fake conspiracies with the low IQ’s.
You should be asking yourself would you drink a shit contaminated punch just because its otherwise a good punch? I certainly wouldn’t and for that reason I won’t listen to David Icke.
Oh you must, these guys are revealing a lot of good stuff. Just don’t get caught up in the lies, It can take years to navigate, so it can be dangerous to listen, it is like brain washing.
Well one would have to assume you would have to listen to him in order for you to form an opinion, or do you just agree with what people tell you about him?
We each make of it whatever we will. I hold that if we truly desire to know, then we have to learn to release judgements or personal and social identity.
I don’t relate to the grievance in David Icke though I can understand why he has an axe to grind – but it frames his message in a way i don’t care for.
Truth of captivity does not set you free.
If ‘They are doing this to you’ then put the emphasis on where I do it to myself under ‘Their’ suggestion – or we give power to ‘Them’ and claim grievance as our own share.
Curiously the reptilian brain is very much involved in the psychopathy/power issue.
Perhaps he or someone who feeds his thought ‘sees’ the symbolic that is operating beneath the biological.
I don’t see that truth hides itself – so much as invested illusions hide in the forms of association with truth against exposure by every kind of trickery.
If we want to be informed truly, we will only listen to our heart’s wordless knowing no matter who is talking. Perhaps there is something for us in the places we most judge against. Where else would you hide it?
Wonderful article thanks for it . I became one Of Harlan Ellison’s “harlequins” back in the 1970s now synonymous with conspiracy theorist? I guess. My innate dislike of Karl Popper’s philosophy is vindicated?
Wow get this article in the mailonline about bill gates complaining about antivaxxers
just his usual drivel but acyally in the comments theres quite a surprising ammount thats onto his game!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8387873/Bill-Gates-warns-anti-vaxxers-stop-Covid-19-jab-working.html
That should read actually not acyally…..
you got a edit button now so no excuses 😉 hover around the bottom of your post and on the right hand side a cog should appear, click and one can now edit.
here’s my edit, the cog says “manage content” awesome as!
Get a grip, who cares what he thinks, it is governments who make the law. Business are driven only to make money, it is governments job to regulate them and to stop them killing people, it has always been the case.
laws are now mostly written by corporate lobbyists. the dumb polititicians can’t be trusted to anticipate their masters’ every trivial need, they’re only required to rubber-stamp the surrender document.
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2012/04/exposing-alec-how-conservative-backed-state-laws-are-all-connected/255869/
In the US they do, but regulation is decided by the government so you need to control government not the Corporations. We already know corporations are evil. that is why we have a democracy to control their power and the power of the rich and the elites.
The Fraudian is pimping another conspiracy theory…. the Russians are drastically understating their covid deaths!
Maybe, but I wouldn’t put it past the Russians to do that.
For what purpose, they all piss in the one bucket, maybe not Iran,north Korea. but the rest is all theatre.
are you kidding?
The 1996 Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania was the moment i doubted everything.
A young fella was crucified for the sake of gun legislation in Australia. A patsy was born to take the fall.
From that moment on i have never believed a word from either Government or media. If that makes me a conspiracy theorist, then i’ll proudly wear it on my sleeve.
Cheers!
gun-control massacres are a large-scale industry in the US.
https://centerforaninformedamerica.com/anatomy-of-a-school-shooting/
Calling us “conspiracy theorists” in a bizarre way elevates us to a higher stature. This is because, strictly speaking, we ought to be called “conspiracy hypothesists” – since a yet to be proven thesis is a hypothesis and only becomes a theory once it is proven and can be replicated and is accepted by the scientific community. And, as we know, many scientists do not accept such things as 1) the improbability of a “magic bullet”; 2) the near impossibility of fire bringing down three high rises; 3) the difficulty of breathing adequately while masked.
But I guess when you make up a designation out of thin air you go more for how it rolls off the tongue than its literal appropriateness.
Note how they’re only ‘conspiracy theores’ when they question the narrative of the US government or its allies.
So the Daily Telegraph can get away with this headline on their site at the moment: ‘Covid-19 escaped from Chinese lab, says MI6 boss.’ But imagine what old Spooky Chops would be saying if anyone had made that alllegation about the US.
Oh, and also on the Telegraph, loads of stuff about claims that Madeleine McCann was, possibly, been murdered by a German. Also, highly speculative.
I notice that all the papers are carrying that story to some extent, including the saintly Guardian. Since it’s almost certainly mostly bollocks, I wonder what they are trying to distract us from?
The McCanns? (….”they” being the deep-shite-state??)
I don’t understand the tweeters at @OffGuardian. Did you lot not watch Young Pharoah’s video which Reg posted in the last comments’ section?
Did you lot not insist that both protests and George Floyd were staged and orchestrated by Deep State & The Demoncrats?
Then why are you now tweeting PRO-#BlackLivesMatter tweets? – Peer/Twitter pressure?
You Twitters/Twits at @OffGuardian are gonna get us inna JackaRacker! #SupportTrump
“Former MI6 chief (Dearlove) claims coronavirus origins can be traced back to Chinese lab”
(Allegedly. According to the corporate owned UK Daily Mirror.)
Conspiracy fact-critical thinking… headline should surely read?:
“UK regime sociopathic shill, a suspected war criminal, racially abuses PRC whilst confirming a non-existent flu-type virus with the deliberate intent to control and intimidate and deny basic resources to the UK public.”
It’s in the Torygraph, for those who have a subscription (which I don’t):
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/06/03/exclusive-coronavirus-began-accident-disease-escaped-chinese/
Dearlove, we may remember, was head of MI6 during the build-up to the Iraq war, and so should know all about evidence-free assertions.
Excellent. Thanks. (Exactly why I could not see any merit in providing a link to a known propaganda purveyor!!!)
The issue I’ve been heavily involved in for many years is a proven example of how big business controls government with the result that every UK citizen is being poisoned by the furniture they sit and sleep on for massive industry profit. It is a conspiracy in that Big Chem works with universities it funds, through fake fire safety groups it sets up, with politicians bribed/rewarded, and with weak, incompetent and/or corrupt civil servants to ensure that fire safety laws that the government itself has proved to be ineffective remain in place. Which means the toxic sofas and mattresses we are forced to buy do not even provide the fire safety these toxic flame retardants are supposed to ensure.
The proof of this is all documented. Indeed, the proof that our furniture fire safety laws do not work is on the Department for Business’s own website! But it doesn’t matter because Big Chem and its supporters, and the same government department, simply keep repeating the false narrative that the UK regulations provide fire safety.
Last year, the Environmental Select Committee agreed with my findings (I’m a government whistle-blower over this issue) and instructed the government to change the regulations to make them effective and do away with flame retardants. But flame retardants are massive business (around £300m a year in UK furniture alone) and so the government has ignored these recommendations and in effect admitted it will not be making any changes for another 9-12 years at least.
In short, this is not a conspiracy theory; it’s fact: your children (and you) are being poisoned by toxic flame retardants in your own homes, and the enviroment is being heavily polluted by the same, for no reason other than to maintain industry profits. The government is conspiring in this and acting directly against public interest.
some references on how to avoid furniture with toxic flame retardants would be helpful. is it only present in foam rubber? aren’t boron compounds a viable nontoxic alternative?
Boron is used to eradicate woodworm infestations, and as a wood preservative. A better alternative (for indoor use) than the horrible organic compounds offered.
I was unaware it was also a fire retardant – any reference, please?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boron#Other_nonmedical_uses
Flame retardants of different classes (including brominated which are particularly nasty, similar family to PFOA as in Teflon) are used in furniture cover fabrics and fillings. It’s difficult to get figures, for obvious reasons, but we estimate there is approx. 45kgs of flame retardant chemicals in a typical household’s furniture. A wide range of health problems are associated with them, including cancer, thyroid disruption and a host of negative effects on children’s development. Millions of UK sofas and mattresses still contain flame retardants that have since been banned for being toxic, such as DecaBDE. Big Chem has done well in getting the government to not do an “asbestos” on Deca, turning a blind eye instead.
It’s very difficult to avoid them in UK furniture. There are people making “organic” and “flame retardant free” furniture but they often cheat, e.g. when pushed, they’ll say they don’t actually know what chemicals are in their furniture. Just about all EU domestic furniture is free of flame retardants, and you can legally buy it providing it’s supplied to you from outside the UK. Check with them first about their flame retardant status. Germany and Sweden are particularly anti-flame retardants in furniture.
You mean even the sofas around here are toxic?! I’m going home to Eritrea! Isaias Afewerki & The Eritrean Regime do it better.
If you stick around these parts for long enough you’ll be sitting on a toxic sofa watching Corona Propaganda Tv while being 5G radiated after your mRNA has been tampered with by the latest chip implant vaccine. Lmaoffff! What just happened to The West?
It hasn’t “just happened”. Been this way all along, but it’s just gotten more sophisticated, more normalised. In our house, I don’t think there’s anything under a hundred years old. We sleep on hand made wool mattresses. Wouldn’t trade them for anything.
Good for you. The UK regulations came in in 1988. Anything made before that time will not contain flame retardants. However, the chemical industry managed to get the government to back date the regs so that any furniture made after 1950 can’t be re-sold. The antiques sector has come up with some very inventive ways of getting round that one. Wool is naturally fire resistant and therefore a much better option that chemically drenched foam that won’t even protect you against fire because the regs don’t work anyway.
It’s worse than you think! The powerful flame retardant industry is very good at blackmailing companies into using their products even for items that require no flame resistance. Thus, much of our bedding, carpets and curtains also contain flame retardants.
It’s the same with the many oestrogen mimicking compounds found in paints etc. that are used throughout the home. This has been proved to damage the development of young boys during puberty but it has also been long ignored.
That ignoring process is heavily encouraged by industry, of course. The world’s big 3 flame retardant producers are promoted by the same massive PR company that also supports healthcare companies who flog vaccines, ventilators, etc.
Yes, perhaps I should have said that they remain silent because their mouths had been stuffed with money.
If you can find it the documentary ‘Toxic Hot Seat’ is excellent, shocking and informative covering a bit on alternatives to toxic chemicals that are out there, and why chemical lobbyists have been fighting to prevent their adoption over cancer causing chemical solutions to try to preserve their profits. It’s US based but as far as I know many of the same chemicals are used around the world.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3212404/
Yes, excellent doc. The same flame retardant companies are behind the continuation of our UK fire regs – even though they don’t work! The Environmental Audit Committee last year ran an inquiry into this. At one point a rep from one of the big 3 flame retardant companies testified. The Chair pointed out that in the USA (as detailed in Toxic Hot Seat) his company set up citizens’ fire safety groups, bribed burns doctors, etc, etc. then asked him if they were up to the same thing in the UK (they are of course). He said, not to his knowledge. I work closely with the fantastic Arlene Blum who features strongly in that doc.
If you want to know more about the UK situation check out: http://www.toxicsofa.com.
In defence of Karl Popper: who, after all was a signatory of the Mont Pelerin Society that gave us neoliberalism – but was also anti- laissez-faire …so an enigma of a man who fits no real ironclad category.
Historicism: you pick an endpoint – a telos – than you find an originary – an arche – then you write your history from A to B …as a natural linear progression of authenticity, justification and naturalisation. Of a chosen Idea: in this case – the ideal libertarian person (the independent inner state) and the ideal classical libertarian (constitutional democratic) state (the outer state of independence). Which is the ideal outcome of your singular ideal eternal and universal history. Prematurely declared by Francis Fukuyama as the “end of history” …but not yet.
The clue is the clunky periodisation: Classical, Dark, Middle Ages; Renaissance (state-man); Enlightenment; Secularisation and Modernisation of the civilisational apogee – the nation-state. And its ideal subject: the manufactured independence of Man.
Such an ascent of historical Man Manufacture is great – unless you are a woman, or black, or both – except it is totalitarian bollocks. History is not inevitable: there is no beat or ideal Progression (except the beat of the totalitarian drum) …it was made up to justify and invent a most unnatural state of affairs. Which panglosses all the genocides – except the aberrational ones that seemingly did not come from capitalism – to paint the desired effect. We got here naturally and inevitably: which is the ideal history writers art of artifice. Which is historicism: if not “historiodicy” the justification of the Idea of Man Manufacture and State Manufacture …which conclude to be the same thing. History is Staatsphilosophie: in which culture, nation-state, nationality, and ideal personality are all recent inventions. Of the 19th century in fact.
According to the ideal universal history: the City of God becomes the City on the Hill by secularisation and naturalisation. The res Divinae becomes the res publica – sorry, the democracy – by Divine ascent. One God, One Government, One Natural Law …to shine the natural light of reason – the lumen naturale – for every generation.
Historicism is the totalitarian traditional transformation of history.
The natural historical consciousness of Rational Actor Theory is libertarian greed objectivism.
The democratic nation-state is disseminated by depleted uranium: round by round.
History is invention: shit happens …then you write a story leaving out the ethnocentrism, racism and monumental body-count: verum-factum.
The historical truth is the victor made inevitability of victory.
Sorry, off topic, but I could not find a more recent, more appropriate comment section and I think its important to share.
When tested for CV19, always DEMAND a virus viability test.
A “normal” PCR will test positive when the body had CV19 in the past, but not any more. This test will be positive on virus remnants that the body expels (can take up to 3 months until all remnants will be gone). Therefore, demand a CV19 virus VIABILITY test. This test whether there is an active virus present, for which you can develop the disease.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJELT5AeS00&feature=youtu.be
Please, share widely. We have to prevent “false” positive tests with all bad consequences.
I noticed that was posted to You tube by Willem Engel. Could that be, by any chance, our very own Willem who posts here from time to time? Willem, if so, please speak up.
In any case, I would like more detail on these virus viability tests.
His website:
https://www.viruswaanzin.nl
(Dutch, but google translate helps)
FB:
https://www.facebook.com/willem.engel
Yes, indeed that is his website (Willem Engel).
https://www.viruswaanzin.nl
Not sure if that is the same Willem that posts here from time to time.
One quotes prof Whitty, one quotes the governments own classification on Covid19 not being a HCID as from the 19th March, one remarked about how Prof Ferguson more or less admitted that the lockdown was complete bollocks when questioned by the House of Lords science and technology committee where he admitted Sweden achieved the same results with NO LOCKDOWN, only to get jumped up jobsworths scream at one as though we are subsversive elements trying to get everybody killed! Incredible day today, but fuck it, had enough of these halfwits, and getting more and more vocal everyday, the screaming banshee happened to me today in a shop where one had to play a game of stand here, then go stand there, then go stand there untill one gets to the counter (small local shop). I think calling shop assistants KEY WORKERS went to more than a few shop assistants head so I am now going to reclassify them inside my head as total fucking halfwits whom one should never engage, that old adage about argueing with idiots etc. Still I dont know about you guys, but I am enjoying the queing, gives one time to chat to total strangers and be honest about how I feel about this utter nonesense.
10/10 off-g for the edit feature!
it’s astonishing how much emotional investment people have, in seeing their own lives destroyed. they’re terrified by the possibility that it might all be completely unnecessary.
The ‘key workers’ thing was carefully calibrated to go to their heads, I think, much like the NHS claptrap.
In a few months they’ll be thrown to the wolves like everyone else. It’s hard to see any viable business model for most of these stores under the distancing rules, herding customers around like cattle. Maybe that’s the idea – to put them out of business so larger corporations can sweep up
OK chaps…wear it proudly. Even if it’s inaccurate (conspiracy theorist since 17 (over 50 years))
CONSPIRACY THEORISTS ARE SIMPLY PAYING ATTENTION. End of.
Good to see you didn’t get re-educated by mainstream media. Also, well done to you and everybody here for seeing through their BS.
Even if you accept the official account of 9/11, and there are numerous reasons why you wouldn’t, how does questioning it suggest that you support terrorism or mark you out as a racist?
—
I don’t know about suggesting that you support terrorism or mark you out as a racist but all the business about controlled explosives, etc. is plain nutty. As someone who used to work in the building next to the Twin Towers and visited them all the time, the notion that a team could have escaped detection is just preposterous.
As for conspiracies, they certainly do occur. The Gulf of Tonkin resolution was a result of one. So was the invasion of Iraq in 2002. But there is a Marxist analysis of imperialism that puts this into context.
The notion, however, that the “deep state” had some motivation to attack the WTC and the Pentagon in 2001 and 18 years later spawn a fake pandemic that created even deeper damage to the capitalist system is just not supported by an analysis of the dynamics of capitalism as it exists rather than some funhouse mirror version of it.
I don’t recall OffGuardian even once say the panicdemic was fake. Secondly, Iraq was invaded in 2003. Thirdly, I think most of us here do understand what imperialism is. Fourthly, why did you say you would never come back here again, yet… here you are. Again. Sigh😱
what a dumbass.
the Gulf of Tonkin event … was a fabricated pretext for the invasion of Vietnam.
the 9/11 NY/DC event … was a fabricated pretext for the invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan, and two decades of police-state Terror War.
the great virus panicdemic … is a fabricated pretext for the immiseration of the entire working class, and much of the middle class, as the oligarchs cash out of the collapsing neoliberal financial system, and f*** off to their fortified bunkers in New Zealand.
so much for “context”. it must take real effort, for an alleged “Marxist” to fail to understand these things. there must be some hidden payoff, that makes all that hypocrisy and lying seem worthwhile.
I know, I know Snuffle. Louis is almost on a par with the WSWS, especially regards the panicdemic. Anyway, what’s that old saying about Leopards and their spots?
it’s really sad about the WSWS, they had a really good (false flag) analysis of the 9/11 event, from quite soon afterward, unlike almost any other “marxist” organization. they’ve also done good work on many other issues since, such as the Assange frameup and internet censorship. I wonder what happened to them?
You know in the old spy movies, they always had ‘sleeper agents’. Well have wondered that in regards the WSWS.
Another word is co-opted. I know they did really good work on Assange, and I was out helping them street campaign for Julian, but,all this, what is all going down now is completely unprecedented.
And a number of ‘progressive’ or ‘socialist’ figures and sites have absolutely jumped ship, and have joined the enemy, so to speak. You only need to look at OffGuardians Twitter account to see the various names.
It’s sad, and for me, very unexpected. One of the most surprising things about the panicdemic.
“the Gulf of Tonkin event … was a fabricated pretext for the invasion of Vietnam”.
With Jim Morrsion’s dad admiral of the fleet!
I see you’ve been reading David McGowan.
https://centerforaninformedamerica.com/inside-the-lc-the-strange-but-mostly-true-story-of-laurel-canyon-and-the-birth-of-the-hippie-generation-part-i/
Louis, I wonder if your could explain how the BBC was able to report the collapse of WTC7 before it happened?
it’s all done through the miraculous technology of dialectical materialism. if you can’t understand how, it must be because your conception of dialectics is stale and wooden.
http://www.anti-dialectics.co.uk/page%2001.htm
The Marxist or post-Marxist analysis of the purpose served by the perception that has been engineered around a flu-like virus to exaggerate the threat it poses is a huge subject, but I see little that contradicts Marxist theory about big pharma exploiting this situation to make massive profits from a vaccine that may not work and may not even be needed.
the Second World War was engineered at least partly as a solution to an otherwise intractable capitalist economic crisis. since repeating that strategy will permanently end human civilization, the ruling class has reverted to the mediaeval tactic of announcing a demonic plague, the nature and management of which can only be determined by their appointed witchfinders-general, based on their esoteric knowledge of the spirit world and the invisible pestilences which emanate therefrom.
Marx had two fathers Adam Smith and Georg Hegel.
(“all the business about controlled explosives, etc. is plain nutty.”)
Poor Louie, you just don’t know when to stop talking do you? You’ve become a parody of yourself at this point. When “all the (business) about controlled explosives” is actually a four year peer reviewed computer modeling architectural examination proving the controlled demolition of building 7 – your claim that this contention is simply “plain nutty” gets – well to be honest with you Louie – just “plain nutty.”
https://www.ae911truth.org/wtc7
So no WMD, right? Just want to drag it out of you. No WMD, right?
As I was saying before about not telling my partner or grown up lads anything particular that I learn because of their cognative dissonance, I think it goes much deeper to be honest.
My partner after a few drinks one fine weekend in a moment of clarity said to me ” I hear what you say to me about things but it scares me”
Asking here to clarify further she said, the thought that the government and other unknown hands were doing so much basicaly evil stuff to their own and others around the world, literally terrified her shitless.
So maybe with a lot of people its the same? Maybe on some level, some do know whats going on but are so shit scared that they cant face it, maybe it’d send them mad.
Dont know what you’d call it, more than cognative dissonance I think.
Years ago I saw a video of nazis running naked jews to trenches to be shot, couldn’t and still can’t understand why you’d willingly run to your death.
Because you know watching the video, they KNOW there gonna be shot, but they still go along with it.
Maybe the fear thing my parner and others might feel is similar to this? I.e. they know bad things are happening but can’t or won’t face it?
I know I can’t look the other way, I know I need to see whats coming. I kinda understand Why others won’t maybe.
I suppose the thought that your kind and benevolant government will off you in a hearbeat if you annoy them enough, could be too much to face for some but where do we go from here?
‘ Dont know what you’d call it’
They can’t handle the truth
Fyi, I concluded the same as you did, but by using a different example.
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/03/watch-anna-brees-interviews-prof-robert-endres/#comment-185043
Cowardice pure and simple. I prefer truth no matter how scary. In order to make the best decisions you need reality, i.e. the truth. Not knowing the truth leaves you vulnerable. I’ll admit I have had my worldview rocked and not slept for days after finding out certain truths, and putting 2 and 2 together. But it passed, and I’m now better for it.
Most people particularly women would just rather not know. There is wisdom in this. And maybe it’s better for them overall. Some people operate better in fantasy and are stressed with reality.
I’m the opposite.
Cowardice, I agree. But knowing the truth in a climate of mass hysteria leaves us, the truth seekers, vulnerable at the hands of the those vulnerable souls who are seeking invulnerability through ignorance.
My elderly spinster sisters who live together have said the same thing to me as your partner said to you Mike.
Even though I have been proved right about so many things that are going on in this world over the years, and they have accepted this and know I am right about the virus scam, they don’t want me to talk about it because it scares the hell out of them.
Deep down they know it’s bullshit but they still go through the motions of social distancing and talk about the danger of the outbreak. It is sad to see them gripped by fear so tightly, afraid of both the truth and the lie. I can’t condemn them, only pity them and humour their wishes to remain silent on these matters.
Maybe I have the problem, but denial has never been the solution for me, I find it mentally exhausting to pretend that all is ok when my eyes and ears tell me otherwise. To me, the truth is far less painful.
It is the doubling down that sends me over the edge. As the virus wanes (to nothing) where I am, more extreme measures are initiated. For example, as the evidence, albeit unreported, mounts that masks are not only useless but harmful to wearers, the Canadian government has made mask wearing mandatory in trains, planes, and buses.
Are such actions just baseless ways of solidifying unanimity and silently turning all dissenters into conspiracy theorists, deviants to be disregarded? Does every additional bit of institutionalized foolishness help to calm people’s deepest fears?
Yeah. [ n.b. about the holocaust video I withold judgement as context is crucial. ]
………could be too much to face for some but where do we go from here?
As I was breezing through the article, I started to imagine the following conversation :
– I dislike the article.
– So do I. Apparently, it fails to address even some of the most common objections of sceptics. … like … How on earth is it possible that nearly all the government and academic institutions around agree on this issue? If it’s a conspiracy, how do you pull off such a conspiracy? … Am I “irrational” to ask such a question?
– No, you aren’t. To answer, … You know, counter-intuitive as it may seem, it is demonstrably feasible to pull off a huge, complex conspiracy and change the course of history. Take for example Project Manhattan.
– Project Manhattan is a dwarf compared to your “plandemic.”
– Let me finish. Consider that the geopolitical map of the world is a result of a mass of conspiracies. Almost every country on the globe has been created through a revolution, a rebellion, or an illegal movement, and all of them were conspiracies. Hard core conspiracies : secretive and criminal. Likewise, few would doubt that every military or peaceful conflict includes conspiracies. Powerful conspiracies are such a common and well-documented feature of history, it would be wondrous if they were to NOT exist.
– Excuse me, but you’re on a tangent. I’m talking about your claim of there being a successful worldwide conspiracy, larger than any before.
– I admit, I was buying some time for me. And not without results. First off, see Jeff Schmidt’s Disciplined Minds. Like many other critiques of the modern educational system, it provides a compelling argument that much of “education” is indoctrination: the result is cadre highly sophisticated in executing tasks with a tunnel-vision within a narrow set of parameters, while highly trained obedience and conformity in virtually every other aspect of life. Add to that the moneyed interests’ influence on modern culture through the past century, which leads to similar results. And connect the dots by using the parable of Orwell’s Animal Farm. The Animal Farm is a case in point how a public through gradual steps can be turned around 180 degrees. The turning had started countless decades ago, and now the success of the conspiracy project seems implausible just because we look at only the final stages of the process. Of transforming human culture. From one where masses of people were ready to die for their freedoms, to one where people are ready to kill freedom to save their lives. And that is far from the end of transformations, because we’re at the beginning stages of the reshaping of the human biology, and the machine-biology interactions.
– Rest assured that you’re a vain creep and that I’ll never marry you.
– For goodness sake! What’s the matter now?
– All this time you’re waving the flag of “THE TRUTH”. Like this Iain above, you’re oh-so learned and rational and intelligent in pursuit of the true explanation. But, the most important thing in life is – not the truth. It is about your and mine relationships with what is around us and inside us and with things like the starry sky. The key thing is having meaningful relationships.
And in that respect, you’re –
– I know. I admit, sometimes I do have daydreams of impossible heroic feats, of revolutions,. My education and all that binge watching crippled me, too. In this crisis case, though, my vision is – the opposite of doing extraordinary and risky actions and the opposite of being elitist and distinguishing myself in any way : it is just that of masses failing to pay respect of public authorities. Disconnecting from their gadgets … more often.
You know, you present yourself as somebody who cares for real life. But what this crisis sets us on is the course of the post-USSR world, of millions, even tens of millions of of excess deaths in peacetime. Of absolute power becoming absolutely corrupt. Of insanity and a global war. Nothing can be further from your good intentions of a peaceful and stable and secure home life. Your good intentions just pave the way to hell, literally.
Think about it.
I, too, will think about what you said to me. My mental processes are far from what I would wish, and I detect many ugly things inside my mind.
(Just for the heck of it, a link to how some of that ugliness may look like: (http://www.aconventional.com/2019/09/nightmares.html?q=nightmare))
This text I have not revised a single time, and English is my third language, so forgive me for the roughness.
Great piece. One of the best I’ve read on this topic.
madeline mccann back soon stephen laurence hillsborough
shootings stabbongs acid attacks car mount pavement rampagings fishy goings on at the fish mongers halls.
police on one knee at one with the kids
yesterday evening we where told to go to front door or near window and get on 1 knee
any clapping tonight do we stand or kneel
are we clapping and bending for satan here in chicken town?
new normal ohh lee rigby was mentioned as well
trueman shoah ground kosher vegan hog days
Excellent article Iain. I know you mean it tongue in cheek but your not a conspiracy theorist.
You are a journalist. And there are very few proper journalists left now in this rotten world.
Rather than just swallowing the MSM and government bullshit you and your colleagues at Off Guardian got off your arse and you investigated this matter with an open mind.
You have done what journalists are supposed to do and you have challenged the official narrative to see if it has stood up to scrutiny.
And it hasn’t. Nothing had stood up to scrutiny. This poorly defined virus, with poorly defined symptoms with an unreliable way of testing for it.
You have examined the statistics and figures around this matter and you have found they are full of ridiculous inconsistencies.
You have not offered wild theories and suppositions.
Everything you and Off Guardian have presented to it’s readers has been backed up with facts and evidence.
When this lockdown started it seems most people’s IQ and ability to think for themselves has gone into a permanent lockdown.
Now contrast the Off Guardian reporting to the information being peddled by the government and their cohorts in BBC and MSM.
Has any evidence been produced to support the idea there is a new virus? Did the government produce a detailed report how this lockdown has even saved a single life? Did they do a model on the effect it would have on the economy, mental health and the impact on the NHS? Did they even consider the amount of lives lost this lockdown would cause? Was there even a plan on how they were going to recover the money being wasted on this fiasco?
Who exactly is going to pay this money back? Me or you? Why should we foot the bill for this government cock up. No one asked me if I agreed with it.
Have the media challenged the government? Have they asked or investigated this lockdown? Have they reported any factual information?
Have they investigated the Bill Gates connection? Have they investigated why Gates is funding all the ‘science ‘ around this? Have they investigated the WHO who have been peddling wild misinformation from the very start.
A resounding no.
Has anyone explained why the WHO narrative can’t be challenged or why anybody that does is being censored?
All the media have done is sensationalise headlines and recite the official narrative.
They are not journalists and are an embarrassment to themselves and the industry they are supposed to represent.
If I could give you 5 upvotes at once for this I would. Bang on Paul.
The World Health Organisation is against the wearing of face masks by the general public. WHO says: “If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with COVID-19.” The government and the corporate media are pushing the wearing of face masks by the general public without being subjected to censorship. I would suggest that the censorship only applies to some social actors, rather than to the actual content.
A huge outdoor market (non food) is soon to ‘reopen’ in July. The ‘rules’ to use it, are: mask wearing is compulsory, whether buying or selling; stalls will be halved in number because of ‘social distancing’; a ‘one way system’ will be in place for buyers.
The guy that runs it is an idiot – business suicide. Who is going to pay £2 entry fee, another fee for a useless mask, then walk round all morning, breathing back their own exhaust in the blazing sunshine? It will result in ambulances being called for certain, when old folk and asthmatics start dropping like flies.
the masks and 2m safety zone and all the rest of that idiocy are just a display of conformity and obedience to state power. it doesn’t have to make sense; in fact it’s better if it doesn’t, because if it did, then people might be making a rational choice, rather than just humiliating themselves by following orders.
if the government announced that in order to protect yourself from the dread pandemic, everybody must insert a dill pickle up their nose, and only remove it while sleeping, how many people would comply?
a few months ago, you would have confidently said, “few or none.”
are you now still sure about that?
This last paragraph is almost literally true (except for the bit about ‘democracy’). Call it the “consensual domain” (or consensual reality) – that which is shared as sacrosanct ground by the inner and outer state …for the purposes of collective meaning and participatory sense-making. For which both MUST share the same determinative and hierarchical structure and determinate logical functionalism.
But not at the fact-checking or evidential level. These can, and are, contestable. There are varied worldviews vying to contest the same overall knowledge structure – that is democratic and pragmatic. What is not contested are the commonplaces: the determinate categories and hierarchic classifications that produce both the thesis and antithesis – of state and counterfactual state. These paradigmatic categories – such as identity; object (other); (ordinal) number; agency/intention (mechanical cause and effect); and spacetime (collectively – “hypostatic hyperpriors”) – are never contested. They are pre-determinate and pre-mutually agreed by both parties or both classes. Which is a consensus gentium: the agreement of the clans.
Overarching, and indefinitely indisputable: duality is is the geological bedrock of all forms of dispute and discourse. Which is a SCAR on all humanity (State Crime Against Reality). One that goes unpunished and unquestioned to this day.
Any group – or community of practices – can fact-check any other group. Which is the very basis of ‘them and us’ sectarianism: bound by the binarism and bi-valence of language and logic. No one can break free of the overarching state of dualism, sectarianism, identitarianism, insecurity and emnity without looking at the categories of identity. And their formalised logico-syntactical structure. No one.
And democracy comes from the same lexical taxonomy as the identitarian person – the libertarian individual. But most of all: the epistemology of a foundational duality – the very bedrock of the categorical tablets of the City of God (that gave us symbolic democracy) – need smashing to to dust. Along with all notions of individual identity (the Self-structure of history).
These tablets of certainty are falsifications of history. There are not Two Worlds; Two Realities; Two Certainties – of a mind-independent world of objects; and a object-independent world of subjects – that are somehow ligatured together by a subject-independent logic and language. Without a corpuscle of a body in sight.
The sanctity of this shared disembodied wordview [sic] is getting a bit tedious. If it goes unquestioned: them with the special insight – the academies, the universities, the sciences (natural and mind), the agencies, etc – determine the reality. Without humanity or embodiment of the actual lived, affective reality.
Only: gone are the days when they need your consent. Democracy gave them too much power. So you might want to look at that as well as the established hierarchic state-structure of reality. Unless you want to be permanently disembodied. Which can be arranged: by the state …at no extra charge.
I accidentally cut through my TV’s aerial cable a few years ago. Haven’t watched it since. I can find anything that I feel the need to watch online, with the added bonus of not having to watch endless, repetitious adverts. I despise them. Almost as much as I despise the propaganda that the BBC (for example) spews out. The TV news is the last place anyone who’s seeking the truth should look.
Not watching the idiot lantern is good for the soul.
I noticed your comments resonance with something I wrote a minute ago
https://willingness-to-listen.blogspot.com/2020/06/holding-open-presence-of-field.html
Interesting. Especially the part about life itself moving when we no longer get in our own way. Thanks.
Thank you for an excellent article, Iain.
…just about every article/post that i read in this age of agitated deception [my opinion/posit] is expressing “beliefs”…a concept that can be regarded as a “mental illness” and leads to mis-communication..
…it is basic [Jackson] program design to posit the most likely path at each binary decision; the criteria employed at these crucial points in logical progression is dependant upon the thought process of the author – this is where “belief” can influence the process..just think “computer model”…if you control the input parameters, the logic process and all existing/contemporary data, then you control the conclusion…!
..one cannot fail to notice the removal of the word “program” from the IT lexicon, perhaps due to the connotations attached to that particular epithet…it was replaced by one of it’s synonyms, the much more market-friendly “application”…or the much less challenging and snappy sounding “app”…everyone’s got “apps”; it seems to me like some kind of virus or disease….!!
…as a post script, and since i’m clearly a “conspiracy theorist”, “non-violent extremist”, “anti-vaxxer”, “domestic terrorist” and [worst of all] “cannabis user”….can anyone name a “Politician” who doesn’t engage in “Hate Speech”…?
What can you do in a world of total sheeple farming where most of the herd still “believes” in the USSAN slash NaSA moon “landing”? The evidence has been out there for more than half a century, yet the herd will not have its “software” updated in case that might damage it’s “cognitive” hardware. The real problem remains the hard reality that mother nature seems to have hard wired the herd (for obvious reasons) so that only a very small number of alpha animals decide the direction of the masses. Would you rather live in a world of 99 sheeple and one wolf or one sheeple and 99 wolves?
After a lifetime of wearing my tin foil hat with pride I am more convinced than ever after this Plandemic that the cov ID 1984 “operation” to cover the global “financial co££ap$€” of all things anglozionazi is perhaps the greatest conspiracy unleashed on the herd in the history of the planet to date. Personally I don’t believe that the sheeple can be “woken”…in most cases there is sadly little to rouse under that wooly layer covering their skulls…however leading the herd has seldom been a problem for the 5% wolves and psychopaths that are currently in control and equally the other 5% with still functioning brains and hopefully souls can indeed learn to effectively turn the herd now stampeding at full speed like proverbial lemmings to the cliff of their doom and the Kill Bill gates of hell poisoned “vaccine” and RFID chip. The herd cannot be “educated” any more than retards can become rocket scientists but even retards can be safely kept out of harms way and hopefully kept from positions of power where they can no longer damage nor destroy the integrity of the whole human family as is currently so obviously the case.
Belief is the enemy of knowledge.
https://www.youtube.com/user/BartSibrel1
the giveaway is that current discussions of the technology required to send humans “back” to the Moon, or to Mars, never even address the question of “Why don’t you use the same hardware that supposedly worked half a century ago?”
The Apollo Myth: A Hindrance to Human Space Exploration
I have to admit that for some years I believed that the US had landed on the moon , but no longer ?
Yes, we are in a dire situation because the sheep are so helplessly asleep that they will believe all the propaganda and line up for vaccines while downloading the ‘contact tracing’ app. However, I believe that we can help them wake up but overall they must wake themselves up.
The moves now by many protester to DEFUND the militarised police is exactly why the CIA push their BS ‘globalist conspiracy’ fantasy down our throats. On almost every alternative media outlet blaming Soros the ‘evil jew’ or Gates the evil industrialists. The deep state is behind most of the wars, the surveillance and the corruption not a bunch of businessmen.
The internationalist globalist fantasy prevents the people, mainly Americans from understanding how they can stop the wars, the murders and the surveillance state.
It is all being funded with their money, even unbelievable it is claimed it is being done in their interests, so they can pull the funding and remove the head of the organisations.
This is why the CIA is such a big fan of conspiracy theories and push so many because they serve their interests and protect them from accountability.
Bill Gates is “just a businessman”. Are you having a laugh, mate? What do you think is happening when they say there won’t be any return to any semblance of normal until there’s a vaccine?
Yes he is just a regulated businessman. the government set the laws and regulate Bill gates.
I wish they’d done some regulation of the virus known as “Microsoft Windows”.
So do I, but the EU did.
who or what is behind the deep state, if not a bunch of businessmen, and the corporations that they control?
are the wars, the surveillance, and the corruption, carried on just for the fun of it, or as part of somebody’s normal course of business?
is the CIA a fan of all conspiracy theories, or just the ones that aren’t actually true?
Change over time. Another feature of conspiracy theories. What was a topic for prime time television in 1992 simply falls out of common parlance. Another generation comes along to whom the present continuous (an ongoing action or the context of current events) becomes the Dark Ages.
Nine years after this documentary was made 911 happened and suddenly we forgot that the security state had so recently waged terror upon its own population.
BBC Timewatch: Operation Gladio (1992)
Anticipating the question, ‘why would the BBC expose Gladio’ my answers would include a) that Italy has produced some of the toughest magistrates the world has seen and they’d already exposed Gladio b) the BBC clearly minimizes the involvement of Mi6 which gets a mention for running Gladio training camps but little else c) there is no mention at all of Northern Ireland and Mi5 playing both sides d) it consigned Gladio to history when, as Sibel Edmonds has revealed, Gladio B was just taking off, switching the protagonist from internal to external terrorists e) the BBC cleverly made state terror seem like the past when we were hurtling towards 911.
”911 happened” and the media was occupied, it was a coup.
The media was occupied well before 9/11. The plotters who orchestrated 9/11 would never have attempted it if they didn’t already control the media.
see also:
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Operation_Gladio
Daniele Ganser — NATO’s Secret Armies — Operation Gladio and Terrorism in Western Europe
On the previous article, another commenter told me that I should cease my criticisms on the issues of global warming and the coronavirus even though they acknowledged that I might be right. The totalitarian mindset has become endemic. Nouns (noun-phrases) are routinely used to shutdown any dissent from mainstream thought. And the more obviously wrong such mainstream narratives are, the more vehement the denunciations and the censorship. The government’s Online Harms Bill is intended to provide the government and the corporate elite with the power to censor anything they dislike by the simple expedient of claiming they are acting to protect the public.https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/online-harms-white-paper/online-harms-white-paper
You need to shout as loudly as you can against GW and the Covid scam. You are wrong in your belief in a ‘Globalist Conspiracy’ but with good intensions and continued reading you’ll even understand that that too is a fantasy, put out by the only force that should concern us in Europe and the US most, that is US Empire, their military, their surveillance and their aim of world hegemony.
how do you imagine it is that US imperialism is able to control the major governments of Western Europe? isn’t the simplest explanation that there is a trans-national ruling class with common interests, which effectively controls the governments of both North America and Western Europe?
(one need not even mention such pitiful vassal states as Australia and Poland, which are hardly more than colonies of the neoliberal empire.)
They are all vassal states of the American empire, which like the British before them, economically a neoliberal empire.
The relationship between vassal and empire is not always straightforward, as you would know, if you have ever played Civilisation IV. When the Empire starts to collapse and the vassal states feel strong, they will leave the US to sink and free themselves from their extortion.
if the global ruling-class establishment can successfully engineer a hoax on the scale of the Great Virus Panicdemic, does anybody now doubt their ability to organize a hoax on the much lesser scale (by immediate effect, not eventual effect if true) of the Global Climate Crisis?
the power to censor anything they dislike by the simple expedient of claiming they are acting to protect the public
they might find that difficult, if it’s hosted outside of the anglo-zionist sphere of influence. they might do better to just label it a “conspiracy theory”, or “russian propaganda”, in which case all loyal Goodthinkers will instinctively ignore it, in proportion to its correspondence with observable reality, which is certainly no match for properly applied Reality Control.
Excellent article and clearly it has inspired a lot of comment (which I haven’t read). This provides some self justification for the conspiracy theorist, but due to exactly the arguments raised this will not go a long (or any) way in convincing those who label conspiracy theorists as crazy or other adjectives.
Also, I think the range of conspiracy theorists is very wide, because there are in fact those who believe the earth to be flat and the Queen to be a lizard and they are certainly also labelled as conspiracy theorists. However I agree with your point, even if I don’t necessarily agree with their theory and / or arguments I fail to see how their theories can do any harm and I absolutely would not wish to impose censoring on them, since we all have free to choice, which should include our beliefs. The “attack” on so called conspiracy theorists therefore must point to either a deeper insecurity by those launching the attack, or evidence for the fact that they are hiding something. And well, for those who support the arguments it provides an easy shift of responsibility to an outside force.
How long would David Icke have lasted in the 70’s and 80’s if instead of saying Lizards ruled the world, he had said the US military industrial complex rules the world? I doubt his intension is to tell the truth, but if he had, he would have not lasted very long.
in the 1970s and 1980s, a whole lot of people were saying that the US military-industrial complex rules the world. the solution was to lavishly fund them, with the implicit condition that they direct their future activity in the direction of identity politics, which is essentially a series of intersecting conspiracy theories.
and now, here we are.
identity politics, which is essentially a series of intersecting conspiracy theories.
I’m sure you are a very nice guy, but god are you confused. Do you know what identity politics is? it is not a conspiracy it is about peoples ethnic or sexual orientation, there is no conspiracy. You might hate women, gays, trans and blacks but they are real issues.
The Shrewsbury Pickets Campaign, led by former pickets Ricky Tomlinson and Terry Renshaw, with Andy Warren (son of deceased picket Des Warren) yesterday submitted its case to the Criminal Case Review Commission (CCRC) in Birmingham.
In 1973/74, 24 Shrewsbury pickets, who had been involved in the 1972 building strike, were charged under the 1875 Conspiracy Act.
Two were jailed: Des Warren for three years and Ricky Tomlinson for two.
Yesterday’s submission to the CCRC shows how the case mounted against them was political and an abuse of power by the then Conservative government.
Terry Renshaw said yesterday: ‘I believe we will finally see justice and prove that this was a political trial.
‘The government can’t have it both ways by denying it was political and still refusing nearly 40 years on to release all documents appertaining to the trials as it would threaten the national security of the country.’
“Fear not the path of Truth for the lack of People walking on it.”
― Robert F. Kennedy
Yeah, conspiracys, the truth is, they lie about everything, all the time, and everything is permitted, and I like most of the coments, spot on and incl the Pharao, hehe, just be careful with some issues like the Catalans, that conection some made to Sore-ass was not true, and was an divertion from the fact Catalans have fought the central powers in Madrid for centurys, and stil do, and my genetic composittion since I am an native Nordic and Skolt, is the same as the Baque and the Berbers, I am only “purer” and our tribe much smaller and on our way to be extingt.
The problem to day is, compoters have made people to mere idiot savants, and some complains about mind control, well, its much simpler than that, its just information overload, and since they have ramped up cencure, the little that sips thru is now by large bollocks created by the scumbags mentioned in the atricle above and coments belove.
This is the mans agenda, its noot even hidden, the best place to hide”sectets” are in plain sight, thats what I would do, because to unravel it, you need to know, if you dont, you wount see it, its simple and highly effective.
And then a video of one I just stumbled upon and this one is 3 years old and the words from this man, whom is black rings in me as the plain truth, and the war to day isnt about races, thats an divertion and the tool to make this totalitarian wet dream come thru for the scums on the top of the scam chain, its an class war, the bottom against the top, if you stil dont get that we are indeed wading into an ocean of dodo.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpZbVrIP1zc&feature=emb_err_woyt
Chaziel Sunz, listen to the man, and He also have an newer one, that one is also good, really good, and like the Pharao, I liked them both, and they are remarkable consistent with my level of what I see and have learned, cudos to them both, and thanks for been light bearers in an otherwise dark/dim world.
I know what the consequences are, and to day I am more or less solitare, family and cats, and thats it, before when I was young and dumb, I was afraid of this situation, but to day I am not, dont bother me, because I have learned the truth the hard way, been an idiot, easy to lead/manipulate, and so on, all this have fallen off on the path to where I am to day, and as one in the link I will give you have done, I have little left, gone thru the lines and read about everything just to realise that most of this are not bullshit, incl religion, but what we eventually find is persons interpitations and they are theirs, not mine, to day I have an much more fundamental direction, and much “simpler” outlook on the world and our reality, and the interactions to it, respect everything, tread lightly and love life, and do to others what you want others to do to you. And the greatest teacher of them all is Death, to me, it gives me the direction I need, dont waist your life on been an fool, find your hart and the fire within and live, because you will never know when the day comes you hit David Jones locker, then its to late to have regrets.
But what lacks to day, is education, this one is one of the fundamentals, we have let them destroy our children, and I also blame us, because we did nothing to counter that, I fear the future, not because of the powers to day, but the children that comes tomorrow will be conditioned to be slaves, clueless and spineless, and that, scares me more than anything, this days of attacking TPTB is easy, not even an challange, and to rip their agendas even easier, etc, but their power of the MSM is perhaps the biggest obstacle we all face this days, they are the one people relie on, they are the ones controlling opinions, incl the politicians opinions, they have the power to foce fake history teaching to be real, swindling reality, and setting the parameters for what we are suposedly to belive in, and so on and the TV is the worst insult to intellegence I know off, shit in, shit out, and thats where we are to day.
You see, its not that they are sophicticated, or whatever, its raw political/economic power that runs our world, oligarcys are everywhere, incl Africa, and we have all the same people, an elite whom is unversial and we have all the same problems and my line have always been to educate, thats why I feal alone when it comes to even write about Africa, when the African scumsbags are an part of the war on us all, no exspetions, and thats why I have little symphaty with the so called refugees, they fled, instead of taking up the fight, the ran, and now in my land demands that we do as what they want, and the political establishment is giving them that and wounders why some of us are pissed, and instead of debating Africa and whys, the entire debate is about Me been an white ass supremacist, and anyone complaining is a Nazi.
Yeah, conspiracys, I know of some so mindboggling its funny, because no matter what I show you, most will simply not belive, not even when the profs are glearingly obvious, incl offical docs and images, even then, because of fear, this fear, is our primary enemy, the result of years of indoctrinations, witch have now become all encompasing, all the time, everywhere.
Fear of death comes from fear of life, love life and you will never fear death.
Be the light.
Take care.
peace
It dawned on me only very recently that the collapse of the pound out of the ERM in 1991 was probably engineered by groups in the US directly, to protect the dollar camouflaged by billionaire Soro, who claimed he just wanted to make money.
Given the rather desperate attacks on Greece and Italy by the US/UK financial media in the past 10 years, it is clear that the US dollars success is even more dependent on the euro’s failure and for a few in the 1990’s that would have been clear, even if mainstream politicians were not in agreement with them. I suspect Soros does many things that the CIA disruptors would like to do, ‘in the national interest’.
I would love to see the video of Soros saying that, I looked all over it , cant find it.
I wont believe it until I see the actual footage , cause frankly this above quote can be made up easily.
My favourite definitions of a Conspiracy therorist: Someone who questions the statements of known liars 2) Nothing more than a derogatory title used to dismiss a critical thinker.
The day a ‘British’ Prime Minister gets up and speaks against asymmetric national devolution, the Barnett Formula and outrages like the 2003 Foundation Hospitals vote, then I’ll believe in ‘UK’ Prime Ministers. The fact they preside over a system which makes no sense (‘Scotland and the UK’), and which wilfully discriminates against the people of England, the vast majority, is easily proven. Just read what Lord Joel Barnett said about his own formula! But, hey, the ‘UK’ is great, the ‘UK’ is glorious, not some union formed a few hundred years ago which now creates elite nationalistic populations based on myths and one-sided accusations of historical wrongdoings. To say anything else is to be a conspiracy theorist. Count me as one. As for Johnson, he was evidently ‘got at’. He looks terrified now. When he finally has to stop this ‘Lockdown’ sham, and the people face reality, he’ll have many problems. Good job. And the hardships may finally encourage the population of England, sorry I mean ‘UK’, to look at the way they are treated in comparison to the other ‘UK’ nations.
In the year of our Lord 2020 a great pestilence did appear and swept across the land causing much confusion and fearful gnashing of teeth. Yeah both man and woman were mightily afraid and in their despair looked upwards for guidance to be relieved from their affliction. And so it came to pass that Boris the Benevolent did speak to them wise words as given to himself by ye High Priests of Medicine to lock up his people in their houses for fear of this great plague delivering us all into the hands of ye olde Grim Reaper. The people who were much afflicted by the unholy spectre of sudden death did comply and bolted the doors of their houses at which no other living soul could enter. Their daily toils were mightily restricted and all who sought food and sustenance farther afield were forced under great pain to be masked or otherwise be arrested and confined in chains. Much great debate was held throughout the land and in time word did spread that this fearful pestilence would cause much hardship amongst those who toiled on the land as their tithes and ye rents would still need to be forthcoming. It was then announced by Boris that a New Normalis would be implemented whereby all those who laboured would now pay their allegiance to the great wealthy merchants such as Jeffrey de Bezos and wise health priests whose leader William of Gates promised everlasting relief from our dire affliction. And so it did appear that many followed and obeyed under this New Normalis whose masked followers appeared to show indifference to their enforced slavery and in time the deadly plague was soon forgotten by all but a few who did remain in opposition to this great calumny. They became known as the Off Guardians and their wise writings will forever live long in the memory.
‘Conspiracy theorist’ ‘terrorist’ ‘WMDs’ ‘Corona’ ‘Anti-Semitism’ ‘Woke’ – it goes on and on and on and on. By analysing these overused and meaningless terms we get lost. Even the title of this piece states it is a ‘confession’….maybe seeking penance? Mandela was a terrorist and became a saint. WMDs only seem to exist (or not!!) in ‘enemy’ countries – even though Israel was exposed already in the 1980s! Both Hitler and Bush launched a ‘war on terrorism’. It really is a society of the spectacle.
‘Conspiracy theorists forward arguments that are unfounded. These are based upon limited knowledge and lack substantiating evidence’ – I suppose people that people who believe in God are conspiracy theorists then?
Well, what can I say about this?
As a nut job conspiracy theorist I personally have stopped informing anyone else including my partner and my two boys (both grown adults in their 20’s) any of what I learn.
why? I hear you say.
Because no matter the evidence, links, reports etc.. they prefer the mainstream explanation of it.
cognitive dissonance I believe.
I may say bits here and there to try and stir some kind of awakening, to see if anythings changed but to be honest, I’m particularly bored with trying to wake them up now.
Good little sheeple baaaaaaaaaaaaa!
My definition of a Conspiracy Theorist is some one who believes there eyes and ears more than what they have been told or have read.
We start learning from are parents who will teach us what they have come to believe is true. Then we are sent to school where teachers will tell us what is in the curriculum. This information has been agreed by the state. Some will go on to college or university where the accepted views will be passed on. Then we go to work and learn what views are acceptable.
When Boris Johnson told us he had a persistence cough and then gave a speech in a strong voice without coughing once. I can believe what I am told or I can trust what I have herd and seen.
Everything we believe is based on what we have decided is true based on what we have been told or read or experienced. Every belief is a theory we have constructed. Little that happens that is a result of a single individual. Even an individual doing something is as a consequence of that individuals life path.
That people plan together to do good things or with good intentions is accepted.
But those things that are planned may be good for some but bad for others.
Is a conspiracy theory just that which is not supported by the state.
But different states will have different views on what view is supported.
If as I do I tell people that I think all the rules brought in for coronavirus are bollocks.
People might ask my reasons or I might volunteer my reasons.
I can not know the truth any more than the next person. I can only have an opinion.
But am I to suggest that a single person was the cause. Am I to suggest that all information has been truthfully revealed. I can only form an opinion based on common sense on life experience. Anything I read or hear I must way as to it’s possibilities.
Knowing that governments have lied many times in the past .
When I am told it is dangerous to go to a park or beach or to leave my house. To meet relatives or go to work. This does not ring true.
This article, though showing good research how and by whom the term “conspiracy theorist” was coined, remains totally toothless!
The main arguments against this insult being called a “conspiracy theorist” are not even mentioned!
Her they are:
1) We must never allow them to push us into the corner of “conspiracy theorists”!
We are not after “conspiracies”! We must point out, that all we do is going after crimes or criminal machinations.
Here an example: An police inspector or state attorney, who solves a crime, let’s say a bank robbery, is even than not a “conspiracy theorists”, If the bank robbery was executed by more than one person: Yes, if there was more than one person involved there was also always(!) a conspiracy in connection to the bank robbery.
But would we now call an inspector or state attorney, who does his job on solving the crime a “conspiracy theorists”? No! Because Inspector or state attorney would also go on solving the case, if only one person was the perpetrator. THEY GO AFTER THE CRIME – NOT A “CONSPIRACY”!
And the same is with us: When we doubt that Osama Bin Laden caused the attack on the WTC and the Pentagon and when we have every reason to assume that someone else has committed that crime, we only follow the criminal machinations. Full stop.
And if the crime we suspect to have happened involved more than one perpetrator we still only follow the crime! We do the same with the murder of the Kennedys and Martin Luther King.
All they can accuse us of is, that we indeed don’t care about every crime, but only for those crimes that are of political relevance. This because our motive is to care for democracy and justice in our country and sometimes also in other countries.
With this Covid-19 scam and this massive “herd indoctrination” we suspect two motives for this enormous crime being committed:
a) This Covid-19 crime being committed because of money. Suspects: Gates and Big Pharma).
b) This Covid-19 crime being committed because of political reasons. Like the Nazis caused the “Reichstag brand” – not for money, but for ceasing total power (“Machtergreifung”). Suspects: Gates and a lot of high ranking political persons and organisations in a lot of countries.
2) For unknown reasons this article forgets to turn the table against the other side: THEY are the one, who PERMANENTLY SHOWER US WITH ONE CONSPIRACY THEORY AFTER THE OTHER!
What George W. Bush spread on 911 was nothing but a “conspiracy theory“! and the most stupid and flawed one we ever heard! It goes: ‘Some Arabs met in an Afghan cave and conspired to hijack airliners in order to attack New York and the Pentagon with them’. If this is not a conspiracy theory – THEN WHAT IS?
Also this ‘Trump and the Russians’ is a conspiracy theory! Also ‘Gaddafi… Assad… Milosevic… Julian Assange …did this or that…’ are conspiracy theories. This because all their alleged “crimes” could never have been committed by just one person, bur only by a lot of people conspiring.
Also this ‘Oswald murdered Jack Kennedy’ is a conspiracy theory, because it was always part of this official narrative, that Oswald got help by Russia (Sowjet Union) and(!) by Cuba.
Conclusion:
Thus with disproving this term of “conspiracy theorist” also the even worse term of “tin foil hat wearer” finds no ground.
So here is what we must do: If we are called “conspiracy theorist” then we must immediately turn the table and asked our opponent, if he/she believes in this George W. Bush conspiracy theory. In most cases he/she will confirm this. Then it’s time to request from this person to put on a “tin foil hat”.
But if this persons agrees that the official story with Osama and the Arabs in a cave is indeed a “conspiracy theory “- we have to ask this person why he/she doesn’t protest against this nearly 20 years long war in Afghanistan. Remember: This war is to this day justified with this ‘Osama I an cave’ story: And we have to ask this person further on, why he/she instead abuses us, who we try solve the crimes of 911 and thus the pretext for hundred thousands of deaths in Afghanistan.
Don’t forget to add telling the person, who abused you with he term “conspiracy theorist”, that he/she is using the disgusting tactics of the disgusting CIA.
Joerg
Your post is well argued and I think a good article in itself.
I am very much into arguments that turn the tables on establishment and stating in clear terms what they are and represent. Having said that I think the author has done well within the intention he had in writing – helping people understand think about this subject more.
I think each author has a different point to make be it, through sarcasm, wit, satire, educating, investigative, research, analogies and hard hitting criticism and each will have a different level of appeal to each reader.
Its all here – but not all within each piece as would be tricky to accomplish!
@Loverat
I didn’ mean to criticise this article. Its a good one`- and well researched!
May be I was a bit too eager to punch back at the “real conspiracy theorist” (mainstream politics & media) as a bit too eager to punch back at the “real conspiracy theorist” (mainstream politics & media)
The inspector goes after the crime not the conspiracy – that’s a powerful line. To which one might add, the crime committed on 911 was never the subject of a criminal prosecution. It was not even subject to a criminal investigation since Robert Mueller’s conclusions were open ended, of the “who could have known.. we may never know” variety.
And when all is said and done, look your lovely child in the eye and tell her, “Baby, it’s time to get you injected. We’ve no choice.”
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/06/03/dangerous-nano-particles-contaminating-many-vaccines/
Though not everything is a conspiracy conspiracies do exist. You’d have to have a child-like naivete to believe otherwise. And you only have to believe one conspiracy to become a conspiracy theorist. Which means all but the most naive of us are conspiracy theorists.
Somebody said in the years after 9/11 that those who call us conspiracy theorists for not believing the official line don’t realise something: the official line is that nineteen Muslims conspired with Osama and other Muslims in Afghanistan to do the deed–and those who believe that are the conspiracy theorists, not those who say it didn’t happen like that.
Indeed, the ‘official’ conspiracy theory of 9/11 is the most implausible.
This is a great article but like any good rabbit hole the answer goes deeper.
The most confident assertion of the mass-schooled is “they wouldn’t do that”. The speaker is convinced of his own security because “I trust that they wouldn’t put me in hot water so I wouldn’t put them in hot water”.
That explains why people assume good intentions but that actual quote comes from a gang member *. It is how he rationalizes his loyalty to the gang and his silence over any conspiracy from robbery to murder.
The same assertion that denies conspiracy theories ALSO underpins conspiracy.
It also convicts and condemns that idiotic reprise: “If that really happened, someone would talk.” This irrationalization is contradicted by the self same logic that underpins both conspiracy and the denial of conspiracy.
*Crimes of Hate: Selected Readings, edited by Phyllis B. Gerstenfeld, Diana R. Grant
I’ve pointed this out before to people about the climate change hoax. They say ‘how could so many people be involved in a hoax?’. I say ‘Well YOU’RE involved in it! YOU’RE propping it up! People use the same circular reasoning as YOU’. It’s a self-reinforcing loop. ‘I’m not going to check anything, because all my peers, my ‘team’, believe it’. Only they’re using the same reasoning about you! And of course the shame attached to being a ‘denier’ means few are brave enough to break the circuit of ignorance.