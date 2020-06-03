Post your commenting problems here
Any issues with the updated comment system, post here.
Please keep these threads exclusively for commenting issues and any related problems. If too many extraneous conversations get started that can make it easy to miss relevant posts.
1. Wot, no simple markup buttons?
2. Previously the “strong” tag seemed to be the only consistent way to get emphasis into a blockquote (though I suspect “b”, while not strictly synonymous, would have worked as well-. Now “strong” seems not to work at all.
So, now neither. Forced lesson in good style. No bad thing
Big grey inverted commas screw up “blockquote” use as a primitive formatting device, though…
I think there are still some funnies in the up-voting part of the comments system. Sometimes it seems to be allowing me to vote for something I might have voted up before, and other times it won’t allow me to vote on things I haven’t voted for before.
Now, I could be mistaken; I don’t keep a careful note of which comments I up-vote (I may be OCD, but not in that particular respect), but I seem to have found quite a few comments that I could have sworn I’ve never even read, let alone voted on, but which have the coloured “thumbs up” indicating that I’ve voted, which if I click on, I get the red error message from on high.
Worth your looking into it perhaps, when you get a quiet moment. 🙂
I’ve just posted on comments under the conspiracy theorist article. The post appeared but when I click on “reply” to those who’ve commented on the comment, nothing happens. I tried signing in but not sure why since I posted originally without signing in. That didn’t work anyway and now I’m being told I’ve been banned from trying. Help!
I’ve just started using the new comments functions. At last, an edit function, and a much easier formatting system. Top marks from me Admin!
Edit function? Not seen that.
Thanks for the heads up. I assume it may only work for a short while after the initial post? But that’s fair enough.
You got it Mike, very useful for sausage fingered old coots like me.
“I assume it may only work for a short while after the initial post?
Yes. Don’t know how long but yesterday it didn’t last an afternoon tea & snooze.
I had a problem loading the second page of comments on the “It’ all bullshit …” article, I assumed you were suffering a DoS attack or a China firewall issue, but I tried with a VPN and got the same result, so left it to the next day. Maybe just a result of the changes settling in. No complaints! Great site.
My comments have been premoderated (for months) – no explanation, but presumably because I disagreed with the general tenor of the COVID debate?
Comments appeared on the thread for a short while (albeit with premoderation notice presumably implying other posters could not see it) they then started to disappear.
From where I’m sitting this looks like censorship.
Don’t forget one of the reasons Off-G started up was because of frustration about censorship BTL at the Guardian.
It would be a shame to go down the same road IMO.
Don’t worry, we’ve not forgotten. Thanks for your feedback. Admin2
On a side note I think you have people here (maybe one in particular) posting under numerous names. I appreciate if they use more than one email its difficult to police but the writing is the same. I post this because if they are posting under a single email and you have called them out on this before can this be ‘managed’? Its very disrupting especially if they are sponsored. Thanks.
The article voting doesn’t work at all now for me on firefox + win 7. I get either ‘you have already voted for this comment’ when I haven’t, or something along the lines of not being authorised to post a comment in red text.
I have had similar problems, using Chrome + Win 7.
Voting does work as expected sometimes, but at other times, I get the error messages that Paul too mentions.
Have a look at Linux Folks, move away from Windows unless you need it for a particular reason, i suggest Linux Mint, Linux Lite or Ubuntu.
Great operating system and free yourself from Microsoft then try again tou can also try them without installing on your system.
I’ve had that “not allowed” to upvote message too… bit odd.
Replying to a comment on the colour revolution article the uptake was so slow I lost patience and gave up. I rarely up or down vote but when I have it tells me erroneously that I’ve voted already. On a local forum the upvoting was so suspect I investigated and found a way to upvote my posts! After that I ignored it.
The new comment system is an improvement but loading very slowly on long threads.
Please introduce the edit function which you once said you would do, at least for 5 minutes after posting.
Upvoting and downvoting is very slow. On an iPad that’s otherwise quick.
Yes, we see that. It might just be a function of the server loads beI guess pretty high the last few days.
A bit slow on Opera but on the positive side, you are keeping a lot of trolls from GCHQ and 77th Brigade under pressure round the clock trying in every way possible to take you down. Keep up the good work.
Not working on my iphone 5.
What is the ‘Login’ ?
Why?
What is the ‘Attach’ function?
Why? Copy and paste is easier and worked fine.
What cookies are placed by Off-G?
What are they called?
How do the stars function?
This from a old Samsung.
Can you explain more clearly and specifically what your problem is? The comments work fine with the iPhone5s we have tested.
Login is surely self-explanatory
The ‘attach’ function comes up when you click the add image icon; it gives you options to browse your device for images to add. You can copy paste a url Without clicking the image.
Info on cookies used by WordPress can be found here.
The stars function by clicking on them. As they always do. You can rate the article as you think appropriate. An average of all votes is shown.
You seem both needlessly antagonistic and bewildered. I hope this helps.
Admin1,
Specifilly the comment does not load and the upper right hand corner menu bars display their version of the never stopping wheel of doom as it fails to upload.
It is an Iphone 5, not 5s or any other such ‘improved’ variations since.
I know some banking sites have stopped working on it and Apple don’t support it with upgrades to its OS anymore. But it works fine with all websites and many apps. And certainly all websites.
Are we expected to upgrade hardware that costs more than a first car?
I am using a friends old Samsung J3sto post these messages.
There has been no login upto now – i am posting this from a friends old Samsung J3 and have not had to login in.
What extra benefit does it bring?
It has also remembered the name and
email details.
Text entering can be jittery and laggy too with the cursor often having a mind of its own. On both devices.
I asked about who has authored and updated your system for you on the previous thread to help with troubleshooting – you chose not to reply.
Antagonistic! How very rAd of you No1
“Are we expected to upgrade hardware that costs more than a first car?“
No.
Direct your frustrations at the vendor of your phone. WordPress is based on internationally agreed web standards but some mega companies do their own thing, don’t blame OffG.
Frank,
In what way did your intervention help resolve any of the issues?
Does WordPress registration provide any additional facility? Like accessing comments and replies? Is it mandatory?
I have only once had to enroll with such a registration on any other website unless having to use an App .
Has anyone else got an Iphone 5? That can shed any light on this bugginess?
“…internationally agreed web standards…”
[snicker]
“The ‘attach’ function comes up when you click the add image icon; it gives you options to browse your device for images to add. You can copy paste a url Without clicking the image.”
A URL, huh?
Uh!
Is there a search facility to find commenters?
you can page search in any browser – but only for comments showing.So search ‘lisa’ would find you but not if your comment is under ‘show more comments’
I would just like to say that I think the addition of the name of the person being replied to is a very welcome addition. It was sometimes difficult with more involved or multi-person exchanges to keep on top of the flow of comments and tracing back presented practical difficulties, now overcome. Thanks for that. 😀
Seconded. This is a useful improvement.
I should have added, the “lagginess” in firefox occurs when you try and exand the comments. I am in the habit of doing that for a “control F” to see if anyone has replied to my comments and need a reply back.
Teething Troubles…
You can use the ‘comment link’ button on the top right of your comment, to copy the url to the clipboard. If you put it in a text file, and call it something like ‘comment links’ or whatever, you can then go back to them anytime, without the need to ‘load more comments’, or even load the Off-Guardian home page etc, by just copying the link into your browser.
Sometimes a problem is best described by its opposite. Typing a comment in the new software is the opposite of a first encounter with Carmen Amaya, with whom, if you have any soul at all, you cannot help falling in love or at the very least being hopelessly bewitched.
As the great man says… “Holy Schmoly!”.
OMG! Never read so many First World problems.
And what exactly did you expect to find on a thread dedicated to glitches in computer software?
The problems vary, but over all the solution is to type a comment into Notepad or Text Edit then, once you’ve checked it, copy and past into O-G.
The delay in typing has two main characteristics. Firstly, a marshmallow stickiness – not a delay but rather like a typewriter where the key returns so slowly that you have to wait one second before hitting the next key, other wise the returning key will jam with the next.
Secondly, and most importantly, a feature in which sequential typing is fine but if you make a just one error and go back to correct an error, typing ‘space back’, everything goes out of sequence. I experience this on Infowars which seems to have the same software glitch.
The problem is off g is as censorious asnit pretends not to be! They’ve just within the last half hour deleted my post except replies. It’s not a glitch or software or anything it’s off g being bent a fuck
We are removing comments on this thread that have no relevance to the software issues – for reasons explained above. Go to any other thread and you are welcome to express yourself freely, but here we need to stay strictly on topic.
And you’re allowing some to remain that have no relevance at your discretion. E.g. Daniel Spaniel above. So much for staying strictly.
Seems to be a bit laggy on firefox since the ‘facelift’…
and I cannot upvote my own unworthy and banal comments any more 🙁
I really value the comments section and links to other sources / videos and new platforms people provide. I had not paid any attention to mainstream ‘news’ aka propaganda sites in over a decade, however, when the covidiocy launched I quickly figured out google/youtube etc. were censoring and promoting dis-info – so where to turn? I came across offG from links on another site and I have found numerous other interesting viewpoints / sources from comments on this site. Thank you.
I tried to comment last week but it didn’t let me post it.
Look at that, it worked this time!
But for how long? Will it still be here later on?
Time will tell 🙂
I had a few teething problems with the new system but it seems to work fine now. And it looks better. Though I wonder if OffG could help me with trying to reset their main page so that I can see the last ten or so latest comments across all the posts. I used to be able to see this down the right side but it’s been gone for a while.
We removed that feature from the front page pending fixing a few issues. We do intend to put it back.
Admin 1
There was me thinking you’d removed it because the display couldn’t keep up with the flood of coronavirus comments! 😀 Look forward to seeing it back in due course.
I don’t post often but when I do, no problems. I always read the comments and I just want to congratulate this site. Always a variety of articles from different perspectives and generally intelligent comments, although they always include the silly ones. But they are allowed to be published . I’m getting tired of some other sites like Sqwawkbox’s hysteria, and RT has become disappointing. Off-G has intelligence and an open mind. Thank you for constantly striving towards and inviting comments for, improvements.
1) I wounder how I can embed a video. When a put a youtube-link into my comments some weeks ago the video-screen would appear – but now only the link appears. May be Admin can give me a tip.
2) The same with pictures (jpg, png): Some weeks ago a link of a picture in my comment would let the photo or cartoon appear. But now only the link appears. May be Admin can give me a tip also for that.
Ok, noted – will look into that
You’ll get the thumbnail if you refresh the page after posting the link.
WordPress normally automatically turns youtube links into a video, like this:
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgP_Au5RZVw?feature=oembed%5D
<youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgP_Au5RZVw?feature=oembed>
Okay, well that didn’t work!
Please sir why do people always thumbs down my comments?
Seriously you seem to have cracked all the glitches from last night, it was pretty bad last night very frustrating & slow just trying to scroll down was a like watching paint dry, seems all good today. 😉
True. And the cursor hasn’t suffered a touch of paralysis as I type this reply to you.The font is a bit small for my eyes though. At least on Firefox.
Depending on version (i’m using v77. you can zoom in (incremental size increase of text & images)) as much 300%. you’ll find it & be able to add it to your status bar (for quick easy access) via customize on main menu (or view on menu bar). Bound to be an addon that’ll do the same thing too.
Objective
Maybe I’m old, maybe I’m thick but what you say here is like a foreign language to me . 😉 😉
I’m with Reg on this. I have got bad eyesight, even with my glasses on, and I find the new font quite a strain to focus on for any length of time. Whilst not the be all and end all, if it could be marginally adjusted at source it would be a help.
I hear ya, i’m no spring rooster myself, but sometimes we’ve got to help ourselves when its to troublesome for others to accommodate our little problems.
Anyway text zoom feature is good for all websites. If ya need further assistance how to use/find it on firefox i’m happy to oblige.
Thanks, Objective. You are right about helping ourselves. I have actually been helpfully guided on a number of computer techniques over the months by some very patient people on here 😀 so now I can add a couple more tips to my skills!
Cheers.
Judy, hold down the ctrl key and use the + and – ones to zoom in and out of a page. Cheerio
Thanks, Reg. Yes, I discovered this facility courtesy of @Butties just after I posted in reply to @Objective. So tip no 3 I was reminded of yesterday was to read to the end of the whole thread before making a fool of yourself and wasting everyone else’s time! 😉
Pressing ‘Ctrl’ with ‘+’ works to magnify the text on most browsers.
Sorry, b. I tried to upvote you – to acknowledge receipt and gratitude for your comment – but, for some inexplicable reason, a message popped up in red telling me:
So thank you for the comment. 😀
Yeah, I do the usual ctrl + to enlarge the page. Didn’t have to before. I’m on FF Extended Support Release.
That also works in Chrome, so maybe it’s become a browser “standard”, not that “standards” are necessarily universally standard. 🙂
And like you, I didn’t have to before. Well, what I used to find was that the top level comments were at a readable size, but that replies to comments were at a smaller size, and so less easily readable. That appears not to be the case under the new regime.
And too much grey ink. What is it with tiny letterforms in light grey ink and young typographers? Ageism?
Like all changes one tends to see on the Internet these days, the visual alterations seem to be for the worse – albeit in a minor sense this time. I liked it when sites had a ‘phone friendly’ option (which I never used) and a PC option that assumed maximum on screen info density. Today all sites seem to want to go with *only* a high end phone screen option.
Recovering ‘more’ comments is so slow, it discourages people from making their way down the entire comment tree when there are a lot of comments- that’s not good.
As a ‘coder’, it scares me how much modern web tech actually *regresses* the art of data management, and database storage/access. In many cases an early state-of-the-art early 1960’s mainframe would out perform many current web sites’ data load handling- and that is just appalling.
The main problem with the current comment system here- performance aside- is the ‘style’ choices. Blank lines could do with having their ‘height’ reduced. The main font is not doing a great job. The ‘title’/name at the top of the comment should be darker to stand out more. The wasted space to the left of the comment/Avatar should be eliminated.
Yes: The ‘title’/name at the top of the comment should be darker to stand out more
Yes: The wasted space to the left of the comment/Avatar should be eliminated.
Yes: Blank lines could do with having their ‘height’ reduced
“Recovering ‘more’ comments is so slow, it discourages people from making their way down the entire comment tree when there are a lot of comments- that’s not good.”
My guess is ‘more’ comments is a pre-emptive fix for old/lowcost clientside cache/memory problems.
No huge problems so far. Yesterday, I found that as I was typing the letters were appearing before me with a bit of a delay, which was disconcerting. That issue appears to have been resolved.
I haven’t got any posting problems, and I think you guys are doing a great job, under the most difficult circumstances. If I come across a problem, I will tell you.
If I am writing anything even slightly personally offensive to anyone, or perceived as promoting violence in any way, or I write anything completely off-topic, please feel free to delete it or even completely ban me.
I do have a history, especially after drinking considerable amounts of alcohol, possibly writing complete and utter crap.
I have massive respect for you guys.
You are doing a great job.
I would just like to point one thing.
The Denial of Service Attacks, which you get a lot, also are done occasionaly directly to my PC, and probably also to a lot of people trying to post here, or on John Ward’s blog or even Craig Murray’s.
We are all emotional vulnerable human beings
Someone has just cut the sound, on my wife’s yoga class on my 10″ tablet – now hers. I said – blimey – what a beautiful girl, and her living room, looks very like ours
So we are probably been hacked again.
Yet the internet is still working fine.
Absolutely nothing to do with Off_Guardian
You maybe experiencing similar problems.
Off_Guardian, can’t fix them, so don’t blame them and go into a sulk, think you have been banned by them.
If they never see your post, how can they know, to even think about banning you.
They never saw what you wrote.
The above comment is a good example for: “Blank lines could do with having their ‘height’ reduced”
Tony, you’re an absolute gem!
It would be nice to be able to edit comments after posting. I get annoyed with myself whenever I find a typo or other mistake once the comment is there for all to see.
I would second that comment, if this is not too troublesome technically to implement.
*think* for god’s sake. You either have comments tied to authenticated accounts where you have to log in – how Team Blair have re-shaped most of the internet – or you have the old school *all welcome* approach where features like editing comments after posting would be a *very* bad idea.
Here’s a clue for the clueless. Smart people *know* what you mean, even when you make a typo, or accidently reverse the meaning of what you meant to say.
The people who do not get sarcasm, or whine about spelling or grammar mistakes, are not worth talking to anyway. Stop being so sensitive. You are not writing an english essay in some dreadful Blairite Academy school.
“Stop being so sensitive.You are not writing an english essay in some dreadful Blairite Academy school”
I agree in the sense that the English language sucks, and there are better things to do than fixing it. Saved time better spent on preparing organic food for example 😉
Just do what i used to politely reply to spelling & grammar stazi (see what i did there) on the Guard comments section;
“Here’s a clue for the clueless”. “Stop being so sensitive”.
All I said was that it would be nice to be able to edit your comments for mistakes. Nothing more.
If I may adopt your manner just for a moment, I would say that you are a perfect example of what makes these comment spaces unpleasant. How about you just leave others alone.
A perfectly reasonable point. A sort of compromise which would not require having to be logged into a specific account would be to provide a “post preview” option, which some blog sites provide for their BTL commenters.
“or you have the old school *all welcome* approach where features like editing comments after posting would be a *very* bad idea.”
Why a bad idea? IP-restricted and time-limited not good enough?
I’ll third that!
Tim, see my reply to Emily, above.
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/03/post-your-commenting-problems-here/#comment-185668
“It would be nice to be able to edit comments”
In case editing causes new problems, here is a compromise/workaround: Have a ‘Preview’ Button, where the user can see how the comment would look like if posted
Following authors may also be nice: the only useful feature Unz provides
See my reply above:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/03/post-your-commenting-problems-here/#comment-185668
Emily, another commenter has pointed out that there is now an editing facility, although you do have to sort of look for it, and it only seems to last for a short time after making the initial comment.
To find it, you have to hover the mouse pointer around the bottom extreme right of your post, and you should see “manage comment”, and then when you click it, it says “edit”. Seems to work and all. 🙂
I noticed it didn’t work for comments I’d made ages ago, but worked for those I’d just finished making. This is a reasonable limitation. I presume it uses our IP address to verify that it’s us making the edit.
No idea how (or whether) this works on mobile devices without meece.
Edit: correction: what you first see when you hover, is a starwheel icon, and as you centre the pointer on the wheel, the words “manage comment” appear; then when you click, the word “EDIT” appears. You will soon get the hang of it. 🙂
Yesterday I tried the ‘Settings’ icon, muttering “what fucking settings?” and it showed me an ‘Edit’ button. “Ah, those fucking settings”, I muttered, and pressed the ‘Edit’ button, which didn’t fucking work. But today it does, so please delete preceding expletives.
Here’s a second problem: a comment I posted about problems with comments about half and hour ago hasn’t posted yet – even though I closed Off-Guardian and have now re-opened it. Presumably it will post later today..
Sometimes they do just disappear – we advise everyone to keep copies of longer comments before posting – just in case
the size of the typeface is too small and makes reading multiple post a headache – even with specs on!
Hi Bob, Simply press Ctrl+ a few times to get the size you are comfortable with.
Thanks for that tip, Butties. I too posted above that I found the font a little small, before I saw your suggestion. It works perfectly. 😀
I don’t see our avatars anymore, but this is already a week or so. I’m on Windows10 Chrome
What I have noticed is that there are no xml tags docked to comment window available on iPad safari browser (previously they were) while there are visible on laptop pc running Chrome or brave on windows 10.
Also some comments seem to disappear as OFFG comment pages seem to be cached and need to be refreshed . Unfortunately it seems that anti DDS dos not apparently allowed (Safari) for direct reloading of page by only redirections and hence make some comments effectively disappear while they may or may not actually be stored on database.
User features and experience of OFFG seems depending on type of browser, device and operating system.
“User features and experience of OFFG seems depending on type of browser, device and operating system.”
Really? That’s strange. In a later post someone yattered on about ‘internationally agreed web standards’. I found one of those once but it turned out it was lost.
upon opening the page to type in this bit it sometimes sticks and then slows to go up down also re reading what i wrote or others posts replying to them can be sticking affair
also when i want to do this like add bold to the typing it can freeze type thing
also the other day it posted twice
very temperamental this new look
i am sure if it was diagnosed it would come back cv19
On June 2nd – but only on that one date – I did experience problems not just with trying to post a comment but even with trying to read the articles and comments. I kept getting a message at the top of the screen in a yellow box which said something to the effect that “A webpage is slowing your browser.” Then there were three options: 1) Cancel; 2) Wait; 3) An “X” to close the box – but it kept re-appearing.
Also, each comment – especially the longer ones – took several second to fill against a blank screen. And my comments didn’t post at all till much later in the day – this was true whether I refreshed the screen or not.