As of two days ago, Boris Johnson’s government announced it will henceforth be illegal to use public transportation in the UK, without wearing a mask.
This goes along with many other governments – both local and national – which have enforced mandatory mask-wearing to one extent or another.
Leaving aside the question of whether such steps are necessary to combat a virus they openly admit is harmless to the vast majority of people – the question becomes: Do masks actually do anything to prevent the spread of this disease? Or respiratory diseases in general?
Well, some mask manufacturers don’t seem to think so. Printing this warning on the side of the box:
But, in case that’s just a company seeking to prevent liability, maybe we should look at some proper scientific research on the subject. There’s quite a bit of it.
Most of the media and politicians are strident in their support of enforced mask-wearing, but the science supporting that is thin on the ground.
While the Lancet and Mayo Clinic have produced articles recommending mask use, actual scientific studies are hard to come by.
The only evidence-based review I was able to find is forced to use very soft language in its conclusions. Titled [my emphasis] “Cloth Masks May Prevent Transmission of COVID-19″, it openly admits [again, my emphasis]:
Although no direct evidence indicates that cloth masks are effective in reducing transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the evidence that they reduce contamination of air and surfaces is convincing
Other, purportedly scientific, publications have reduced themselves to publishing alarmist, unscientific, non-factual arguments that source the Los Angeles Times in place of any research, statistics or peer-reviewed papers.
The lack of hard science backing the government’s position on masks is evidently a concern in the propaganda networks, because they produce articles like this one in today’s Guardian:
We can’t be 100% sure face masks work – but that shouldn’t stop us wearing them
Which tries to turn it from a fact-based consideration into an ethical argument (A very common tactic among people who know they would lose an evidence-based debate):
this debate is as much about values as facts.
Despite the narrative push in favour of masks, the science is far from settled. With many papers – notably those pre-dating the Covid19 outbreak – suggesting masks do little-to-nothing to prevent the spread of viral respiratory infections.
A review of several mask-related papers, entitled “Why Face Masks Don’t Work” and conducted in 2016, found that [my emphasis]:
Between 2004 and 2016 at least a dozen research or review articles have been published on the inadequacies of face masks. All agree that the poor facial fit and limited filtration characteristics of face masks make them unable to prevent the wearer inhaling airborne particles. In their well-referenced 2011 article on respiratory protection for healthcare workers, Drs. Harriman and Brosseau conclude that, “facemasks will not protect against the inhalation of aerosols.”
And:
Health care workers have long relied heavily on surgical masks to provide protection against influenza and other infections. Yet there are no convincing scientific data that support the effectiveness of masks for respiratory protection.
And also:
It should be concluded from these and similar studies that the filter material of face masks does not retain or filter out viruses
To sum up: viruses are very, very, very small. Microns across. You can only see them with an electron microscope. As such the weave of a cloth mask provides almost no resistance to their passage.
The possible limitations of masks as a preventative are not a secret.
On May 21st, the New England Journal of Medicine published an article titled Universal Masking in Hospitals in the Covid-19 Era, which states:
We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection.
And as recently as last week, Dr April Baller of World Health Organization said:
“If you do not have any respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough or runny nose, you do not need to wear a mask,”
The common counter-argument to this point is that masks don’t prevent you from getting sick, but rather prevent you from spreading it if you’re infected.
However that is disputed by a paper published just last month, but based on research conducted in late 2019 (before the Covid outbreak),
which found that [my emphasis]:
Disposable medical masks are loose-fitting devices that were designed to be worn by medical personnel to protect accidental contamination of patient wounds, and to protect the wearer against splashes or sprays of bodily fluids. There is limited evidence for their effectiveness in preventing influenza virus transmission either when worn by the infected person for source control or when worn by uninfected persons to reduce exposure. Our systematic review found no significant effect of face masks on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza.
In fact, not only is there substantial evidence masks will not prevent you getting sick, there is some evidence they could actually be counter-productive.
A trial of cloth masks in 2015 found that:
Moisture retention, reuse of cloth masks and poor filtration may result in an increased risk of infection.
There’s also the issue of other possible complications, such as hypercapnia, an excess of carbon dioxide in the blood caused by re-breathing your own expelled air. It’s also been shown that mask use can exacerbate chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and perhaps other respiratory issues. There’s also the question of possible psychological harm.
The benefits of mask-wearing are, at best, unproven. The dangers, unknown. You wouldn’t expect this simple scientific question to be in any way controversial.
And yet…
In April, physicist Denis Rancourt published a research review on ResearchGate.com entitled “Masks Don’t Work: A review of science relevant to COVID-19 social policy”.
After receiving over 400,000 views, it was summarily removed for “spreading information that could cause harm”.
Clearly the establishment really wants us to wear masks. What’s less clear is why.
I see. Before I wear a mask I would like the answer to the following questions:
Where are the scientific studies proving this virus exists? (I don’t mean those that are based on using PCR tests to prove isolation. They are fraudulent).
Where are the scientific studies proving the virus is transmissible between humans AND causes the disease/symptoms the Government claim it does?
Neither have been answered. They never will be as we know this has nothing to do with public health and everything to do with this
https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/
In Melbourne, Australia, the police fined people in migrant areas (with lower Coronavirus cases) much more heavily than people in wealthy areas (with higher number of Coronavirus cases). I would say, most likely, police elsewhere harbour the same discriminatory attitude.
Regarding masks, hence, we can logically conclude, wearing masks must be mandatory and regulations better be enforced on those who the police don’t like. And appropriately, the privileged should be exempt from wearing a mask and given the right to spy on and report to the police those non-whites who don’t obey.
* Those fines were issued by the police for non-compliance with the coronavirus regulations.
Just wear a fucking mask when you’re in a public place. For two weeks. The incubation period of the virus. If everybody does that for two weeks, it will decimate the virus (which is a bullshit virus anyway – OffG is 100% right about that).
Just two weeks. If it doesn’t work, then me and 1.4 billion Chinese can say “Shit we got it all wrong.If only we hadn’t worn masks we could have had 1.4 million dead instead of 5000…”
But if it does work, then the virus will no longer be an issue, and nobody will have an excuse to impose all their bullshit “lockdowns” and “social distancing” and “folk spying on their neighbours” and “police bullying and abusing ordinary members of the public even more than they did before”, and “let’s destroy the economy and turn half the population into serfs” and so on…
Yeah yeah yeah I know. They’ll just think of something else. But at least it will take time…
The brigade77 message –
QUOTE
Just wear a fucking mask when you’re in a public place.
UNQUOTE
Jews in bad places in WW2 were given the *same* control propaganda message. Just do what the authorities tell you to. They’ll soon realise how unreasonable they are being to us.
The jewish analysis after WW2 was just how appalingly stupid going along with the early police state orders was- but we call this the ‘slippery slope’ and it works against most people most of the time.
f off troll.
I don’t want to wear a mask that’s my choice.
A good article but too late to make any difference . Those that rule along with those that serve their interests have set this nonsense as policy and the punishment phase of the enforcement will now be made visible , while more wedging issues are dredged up and offered as diversions. Stopping or highly regulating travel by the masses seems to have been the object of this nonsense from the beginning.. Only the wealthy and exempt will be allowed that now to be privilege .
It was Team Blair that changed the face of british policing, and brought in on-the-spot fines. Dumb dumbs never understood just how terrible this change was. Before Blair, policing had to be backed up by the full expense of the courts. Now the uniformed thug is judge, jury and executioner.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31142-9/fulltext
Since you bring it up, here is the answer of why that article is bullshit
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/06/coronavirus-fact-check-6-does-wearing-a-mask-do-anything/#comment-186696
fact check education:
has anybody seen any comments/ outcomes/ views/ anecdotes about how the children who have returned to school this week have been treated – i can’t find anything? yet another blackout of info. maybe??? sinister is the word that comes to mind.
My grand-kids are back at school and loving every minute of it . Smaller classes do indeed help , as class numbers are 1/3 of what they normally are. Previous to the covid panic the schools where I live were over crowded and being surreptitiously defunded another and more serious problem in my view..
That’s a good argument for smaller class sizes (classes with a smaller number of pupils, that is) in general; not just under these rather bizarre circumstances. This will require a much bigger investment in state education than any previous government has been prepared to make, and bigger than the present government is likely to be prepared to make….because we can be sure that when things get back to something vaguely like normality, they will be seeking to claw back as much of the present spending by cuts, cuts, and more cuts…
https://youtu.be/JgneUbCeFd0?t=163
“…because we’re Tories, and that’s what we do…”
The broadcast media have presented a few segments on this. The schools/children/teachers/parents have all been obviously carefully selected. Indeed, none of it looks remotely realistic. This morning on the BBC there was a piece featuring a primary school in Chapel Allerton (Leeds). The class (Year 6) had four children, extremely well behaved, who spoke about the situation as though they were repeating a script, which had been written by an adult. The only thing the children said that sounded remotely authentic was that they missed being able to play with their friends.
Hi Bob, I read this article this morning re a school in the UK. Pretty depressing!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/stories-52906290
Sinster? There are whole swathes of societal change getting *zero* coverage in the media- why do you think that is? Answer- to prevent the sheeple from thinking too hard about what is being done to their old systems.
In truth the Earth is now in a holding pattern, while Stage 2, the elimination of *billions* of Humans, is prepared for go.
Do you know how many Germans died in WW2? How many Russians? How many native peoples the Great Empires wiped out. Yet you honsetly believe you are yours are ‘safe’ cos they wouldn’t do that to you.
Stage 2, the elimination of *billions* of Humans, is prepared for go
according to you, by what means will this be accomplished?
and what evidence exists to support that theory?
Perhaps this is the answer 😀
A form of Mormon underwear?
Masks stop you talking to each other. Especially you lot with your message of hate! (Warning: sarcasm)
How else will they keep the fear going?
you’ve obviously not read my post on behaviour modification ;0)
It’s just another step in the spreading of the fear propaganda. Keep it going. Exhaust them with fraudulent science and manipulate the death statistics. Make the world as they know it difficult to negotiate. Keep the scare stories pouring out from their TV screens. Sensationalise the headlines in their “newspapers”. Attack, fine and imprison all those who do not conform. Get local councils to emblazon your city centres with warning signs and one way stickers. Get the police and neighbours to watch over them. No mask ? No entry. No travel. Exhaust them. Keep it going. Wear them down. Then and only then offer them an escape. It comes in a vaccine filled syringe .
Yeah, but the ‘fear’ is the end in itself, isn’t it? Oh wait, that makes absolutely NO SENSE. Fear is a means to an end. Off-guardian, like all *soft* semi-compromised outlets, never looks at the endgame.
The deep state forces imlementing the horror are already firmly entrenched in power. This is no stalinist or maoist power grab. This is the pacification of the entire Human Race in preparation for Stage 2. And what idiot thinks ‘vaccines’ are Stage 2?
In case I will be required to use “protection” in the way of breathing protection, I have purchased a clear dome umbrella. When my head is inside it, the lower edge is below my shoulders. It works the same as the shields that are being used for protection in places like banks and grocery stores.. It provides 360 degree protection without restricting my breathing in or out. If people who suffer from breathing difficulties are advised not to wear masks, it must mean that a mask will impair their breathing. Thus, of course, then wearing a mask impairs breathing whether or not the wearer has a breathing problem. Whether or not I have a breathing problem, it makes no sense for me to wear something that impedes my breathing. I don’t wish to risk raising the carbon dioxide level in my blood or risk lowering the oxygen content of my blood by restricting the efficiency of my breathing. I am not aware of any peer reviewed, published scientific study that using a clear dome umbrella offers no protection at all or that it is hazardous to the user’s health or to anyone who comes within two metres. If you want me not to use the umbrella, please cite the peer reviewed, published scientific study that clearly shows the umbrella is ineffective and/or hazardous.
For some reason, the present article omitted a reference to the cited 2019 study on masks.The article is Nonpharmaceutical Measures for Pandemic Influenza in Nonhealthcare Settings—Personal Protective and Environmental Measures. It is in the Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal, Volume 26, Issue 5, May 2020; available on the CDC website
Shit is real, better call the ghost busters! 😎
https://soundcloud.com/itslowk3y/pandemic-20
Excellent. Thanks for that. Am currently listening to Lowkey’s Obama Nation.
There are always different ways of looking at anything.
But any mind fixated on an externalised experience to which it is subject while seeking to control it, is in a self-isolating split-off or bubbled mind-control, set in polarised opposition to its own reflections – not literal reflections of imaged form, but the reflected nature of a self-conflicted image.
So if our life in the world is reflecting back all these active themes in the intent to manipulate and control – writ LARGE upon the ‘Screen’ of our World, is there any fruit in zooming out from reaction in its the terms we set, in order to look or feel within – which is to notice or allow into our consciousness not just the surface appearance in terms of their acquired or asserted currencies of meaning, but our own acceptance and choice of such such currency in framing our perceptions and reactions.
I see that for many, covid offers an extreme example of where the reaction of defence is greatly more destructive than the feared threat – which may also be recognised as misplaced, or falsely flagged novel woven from a normal cycle of respiratory disease – which has no proof as being CAUSED by virus or bacteria, which are produced by cells under toxic stress as normal body function.
So in this way, we already have symbolic masking diversions for toxic conflicts which include strain of constant fear as well as environmental derivatives of social organisation – such as medical or industrial outputs.
My point is we have a seemingly automatic built in masking against conflicts that seeks to outsource or encapsulate and remove from active exposure, what we are not currently able – or willing – to clear or resolve.
The psychic dimension of our body-mind is therefore lost to magical masking by which to NOT know what is currently ruled out or suppressed by an overriding command of fight, flight – or indeed the ‘freeze’ of a traumatised dissociative surrender in alignment to the power of its subjection.
So the willingness and capacity to look at or see and appreciate something differently – as a result of transparency within our own body-mind to the field of energetic qualities that are embodied as our psycho-physical experience – is that of free attention in the field of awareness…
This post continues at:
https://willingness-to-listen.blogspot.com/2020/06/looking-at-masking-mind.html
more on masks
https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/the-face-mask-a-powerful-symbol-of-covid-oppression/
here’s the no evidence, update announcement by the WHO
https://twitter.com/i/status/1268986094042992640
shops next ….
Why is there no link to this study? I wish you would stop peddling this pish. It is absolutely clear from the longer quote that this study concerns “surgical masks”, which of all three options – surgical, cloth and N95 – are indeed the least effective.
I hope your study is more robust than this oft-cited “recent scientific study that masks are no use” (which I have actually read, unlike 99% of people who cite it, I suspect)
The methodology was reasonable enough – get infected patients to cough on a petri dish wearing no mask, and wearing a mask, and measure the level of contamination.
The conclusion was direct and to the point: “In conclusion, both surgical and cotton masks seem to be ineffective in preventing the dissemination of SARS–CoV-2 from the coughs of patients with COVID-19 to the environment and external mask surface.”
Here is what is behind that study: The sample size was four people. Yep that’s right four as in four. It actually went down to three, since one of them produced no results (for reasons that aren’t explained). And then it went down to two because only two produced any results with a cloth mask.
Even with this laughably small sample, they produced 21 valid data points. All but one of them showed a measurable reduction in the risk of contamination when wearing a mask. With the cloth masks the range was 30% to 46%, and the average was 38%. So having demonstrated (within the limits of their laughably small sample) that cloth masks reduced contamination by an average of 38%, they then concluded that: both surgical and cotton masks seem to be ineffective in preventing the dissemination of SARS–CoV-2 from the coughs of patients with COVID-19 to the environment and external mask surface.”
And they didn’t even test N95 masks, which are probably twice as effective as cloth masks.
Please give me a link to your study. I’m betting its as much total pish as my one.
https://lockdownsceptics.org/scientific-information-on-masks-against-covid-19/
N95 masks are obviously an irrelevance when discussing mask-wearing for the general public.
Cloth masks are generally considered the least effective and possibly most counter-productive of all options, are they not?
The link was omitted in error and is now added.
It’s not ‘our’ study for heaven’s sake.
I wasn’t having a go at you Admins. The article is unsigned, which is unusual for OffG. I happen to be in 100% agreement with 90% of what you say on CV. Just not on masks.
And why are N95 masks “an irrelevance when discussing mask-wearing for the general public”? They’re just the same as FFP2 masks, which you used to be able to buy in Toolstation. That’s what everybody in China wore when they went outside to begin with, as soon as they could get hold of one.
With all credit to:
https://lockdownliability.blogspot.com
THE FORCED FACE MASK RULE IS TOTAL NONSENSE!
1) A face mask in no way protects you against any virus free floating in the air. To be fully protected from floating viruses one needs a full biohazard containment suit with a mask filter capable of filtering virus size particles. The entire contact area between the face and the mask MUST be sealed….so any form of face mask home-made, surgical, industrial etc., to protect against airborne viruses is ILLOGICAL. No mask will protect you when an infected person sneezes at close quarters unless you are inside a full biohazard containment suit!
2) If you are infected unless you wear a sealed medical mask capable of filtering viruses..every time you sneeze, cough etc. virus particles will freely flow through the mask into the open infecting others or contaminating surfaces..so an infected person wearing any mask other than a medical grade mask capable of filtering virus particle is also total NONSENSICAL advice!!!
3) A healthy human face is not meant to be covered in a mask unless it is for very relatively short periods such as surgery, construction or industrial work such as sanding, milling all of which require specialty masks.
Continuously wearing a face mask especially in warm humid conditions will lead to bacteria growth from inside your nose and mouth to grow onto the skin causing all forms of horrible itchy conditions such as bacterial and fungal infections. The scars from these infections will last a long time unlike a pimple scar!
4) Recommending people wear homemade masks to protect AGAINST VIRUS particles is not only ILLOGICAL but literally evil. The reason is homemade masks made from cloth contain lint and dyes that are not meant to be inhaled. Many of them are petroleum based polymer compounds like polyesters that can actually cause CANCER of the lungs when fine micro-particles are inhaled! So instead of inhaling fresh healthy air, you will be inhaling cheap carcinogenic Chinese, Pakistani lint laden with the cheapest chemical dyes from your homemade mask! (the chronic history of lung disease at textile mills is a perfect example of overexposure to microfibres.)
5) The MASK itself becomes a source of infection! By wearing a mask constantly, the inner surface of the mask itself becomes a site for nasty bacteria to thrive in enormous numbers. So once again, instead of breathing healthy air, a worker at WALMART forced to compulsorily wear a mask has to breathe through a bacteria laden surface that makes him prone to higher risk of fungal and bacterial infections!
————————
A condition that can be caused is hypoxia (shortage of oxygen in the body that can be fatal) combined with the inhalation of higher levels of carbon dioxide caused by the user’s mask restricting fresh air.
If driving or using machinery, high levels of carbon dioxide can have similar effects to drunkenness, with all the same attendant dangers. And yet I see people in their cars, wearing these things – the law should pull them over and tell them it’s not only unnecessary, it could be dangerous for other people, too.
None of your doom-laden bullshit has actually happened in China, where everybody donned a mask the day the emergency was declared. Nobody’s face has rotted away, nobody has dropped dead of hypoxia, there have been no motorway pile-ups, and nobody has been decapitated by a drunken chainsaw wielder.
Apart from that, good post.
Hi David, difficult to know if something is directly a consequence of something else! But there have been reports of school children dying whilst wearing masks
http://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/nation/2020/05/683_289061.html
Hello again everyone. Does anybody know how you go about getting an exemption if you have a health condition? Will you have to get a doctor’s certificate to show the bus driver or train guard? Nobody seems to have said in the MSM. In the meantime, I will be transforming a pair of tatty old knickers to be worn over my Guy Fawkes mask.
This excellent review of .. lack of hard evidences of face masks protection against viruses for last 100 years of numerous viral pandemics, however still seems to accept myth that having virus in your mouth or nose means you are infected. You are not as I addressed the issue below of in fact lack of any established by hard data microbiological path starting from acquiring virus in upper respiratory track (mouth or nose) to cell infection in those areas by that virus.
But media censors studies that explicitly point that out .
The massive campaign to entice all the people to wear face masks failed despite aggressive medial shaming, accusations of intentional, terrorism like harm to public and virtue signaling and hence from soft to hard medical terror is being applied while entire COVID narrative collapse in front of our eyes.
Atlantic quote:
First if face masks do not serve to protect wearers from public (I.e germs can defeat mask) as Atlantic posited so why then masks supposedly protect general public from wearers’s germs. The SC2 dramatic nosocomial spread among best “protected” health workers all over the world is a proof of failure of masks to protect against viruses.
Of course all that supposed protection (racket) is actually total absurdity stemming from complete ignorance about viral infection dynamics which in short asserts that penetration of viruses ( 2 micron size or less) into upper respiratory track is inevitable and in no way indicates automatically viral infection of human cells (only one or less exposure in 1000 may cause viral cellular infection and only one in 1000 of those are severe enough to produce symptoms) and hence strength of general immunity not fact of exposure itself is what determines if Infection of human cells by virus ever happens and degree of severity of infection leading potentially to viral respiratory diseases.
It is the amount of virus and severity of viral infection measured by number of cells infected over prolonged time of days that counts not just single exposure to viral matter by passers by or dinner guests. Sick coworkers however as for any viral infection should take sick leave as soon as symptoms accused and return in 7-10 days naturally immunized.
And in fact human immune system is ready to easily defeat almost any respiratory infectious disease in young and healthy humans asymptomatically.
It is prolonged continuing exposure in unventilated small areas that may lead to transmission of virus which results in infection but not necessarily disease.
In Wuhan SC2 positive patients sent home to self isolate in small crowded apartments infected some of their family members after at least three days of interacting of sharing food, kissing and hugging often wearing masks etc., with notable exception of children hugged and kissed most .(another argument for SC2 being just bad common flu virus children are continuously exposed to acquire perhaps strong general T Cell memory type of immunity)
Controlled experiment performed on cats infected with that same SC2 virus showed that it took three days for two infected cats to infect third cat all caged together and another three days for newly infected cat to develop immunity asymptomatically. Similar results as in Wuhan.
There is no way in hell that young healthy person is in any danger, with or without face mask, of being severely infected by others while shopping or even participating in few hours long mass events.
Even they are safe interacting casually and intermittently with elderly who are real potential spreaders of SC2 as it take longer and more severe Infection to solicit adequate immune response .
The young and healthy either are immediately protected by general immunity preventing infection and/or quickly (5-7 days while not being infectious to others ) develop acquired antibodies immunity without human cells being ever infected by virus that is actually present in the upper respiratory/digestive areas of a person. This effect has been detected by epidemiologists who called it dark pool of people apriori and inherently resistant to SC2 which supposedly is novel virus supposedly never circulating before. New Lies pile up on old lies as coronavirus viruses (including batcoronaviruses, were found for decades in 7-15% percent of all respiratory illnesses patients.
All of that nonsense; face masks social distancing or lockdown while no effort was made to massively boost immune system of old and vulnerable to really protect them, are based on voodoo medicine and kindergarten level epidemiology sold gullible and ignorant public to cover up and to proliferate today’s and tomorrow’s oligarchic crimes and that includes big Pharma vaccine agendas.
Just posted this article on Facebook (a place I don’t venture on to very often these days as it’s full of uninformed air heads) simply because I feel it is important enough to share. Within minutes an old school “friend ” who hasn’t spoken to me in 15 years commented telling me that I’m wrong because the WHO says so. I don’t believe for one second she actually read the article. This person hasn’t spoken to me in fifteen years and *this* is the first thing she decides to say to me. Not; hello, how are you? how have you been? This. The need these delusional people have for making everyone as afraid and controlled as they are is frightening, they scare me much more than the government.
I have kept my chin up throughout most of this nonsense but the cracks are truly starting to show now. I have cried a lot past couple of days, I am becoming aware that life will be made ever more difficult for people like us. First public transport and NHS services next will be shops and public places. Soon it will be impossible to be part of society and I don’t know how much longer I can endure any of this. I’m starting to lose all hope that there will be an end to it and I’m starting to have the odd suicidal thought. I’m sorry I know this isn’t a therapy group I just feel so terribly alone and defeated. I try very hard to hold on to my principles, they are the essence of my soul and without them I would be a mindless robot but I feel the force of the boot on my face more than ever.
They want people to kill themselves. You have to be strong and not capitulate to such evil.
I know your right and I need to be strong. I’ve suffered with severe depression for many years (something compounded by feeling like one of the few sane people in an insane world) and it was a struggle to stay positive before any of this. Now I know we are all in terrible real danger and no one can see it is just making it very difficult to maintain composure. I know I need to toughen up because a lot worse is coming, I think the realisation of that is what’s hit me hard past couple of days.
Jess – I know how you feel. You are not alone. I suffer from manic depression and have felt the lure of the dressing gown cord a number of times, and that was before the lockdown. It’s only my 3 kitties and their dependency on me that has kept me going. I have began to hate this country and what it has become, and it’s only going to get worse. You were worried about this becoming like a therapy group, but don’t. I have never aired my problems before either until now. But myself, and I’m sure a lot of others on this wonderful platform are 100% behind you. If I was able to travel and come within 2 meters of you, I would come over and give you a big hug, but I can’t. I haven’t even seen my 87 year old mother for nearly 3 months now. This is what the Government has done to us. I hope they are proud. Take care Jess xx
Thankyou, that really does mean a lot to me. The complete silence from MSM about the mental health implications of this lockdown (for both pro and anti lockdown types) is outrageous. I somewhat lucky as I have a very close relationship with my brother and father (who I have continued to see in person throughout this) but I feel the mist for people who are left to suffer completely alone.
You should go and see your mother, in my opinion.
What’s it to be?
Best case: get caught, maybe pay a small fine, or perhaps nobody even sees you?
Worst case: Live a lifetime of regret, should the inevitable happen, and you were never there?
Do whatever you think is best.
breweriana – Thanks. My husband’s sister died just a couple of days ago and he never got to see her, and he is in bits. Very sad. There is a lot of collateral damage coming from all of this, but the Government won’t be answerable for any of it. They have no shame. At least the Swedes had the guts to apologise for their mistakes in this fiasco, but not our Mr Hancock or his cronies.
Stay strong Jess!! You can and will get through this. All the best.
I’m with you. In my country you can’t go anywhere without a mask, and if it weren’t for people blindly (and happily) complying, it would be unenforceable. So I simply do the bare minimum and withdraw from society. I am better than society. You are better than society. Let the light shine from within in any interaction you permit yourself to have. That’s the most you can do, and it will make a difference, because there are individuals out there who need you and will find you, amid the madness, whether they realize it yet or not.
Hey there, this is my go to for days like this.
https://youtu.be/-GoFzU3cRE4
Never give up, Jess. We’re going to fight with everything we’ve got.
And thanks for your frankness and for starting up a very useful discussion. Sending a big virtual hug your way… :o)
I will not be wearing a mask and anyone who does is conforming to government stupidity.
Here in Northern Ireland it’s recommended but not mandatory yet but they are considering making it mandatory.
The government are saying you don’t have to wear if you suffer from breathing difficulties.
That gives us a get out clause. I will be get a letter from my doctor to confirm I will not be wearing a mask or any covering because it restricts breathing and makes me feel dizzy and sick.
There is no way public transport can refuse you or fine you if you claim to have breathing difficulties and can back it up with a doctors letter. If they do sue them.
Interesting too that the WHO now recommends masks or covering based on latest case study.
Where can we view this case study? I’ve searched for it and guess what…it’s not been published.
Imagine that.
why would you want to recount your health history to a bus driver or to a checkout woman in tesco in order to achieve what you want – these people have no claim over us, we are free
Bob I agree with you and the rule is ridiculous but if it means I can use public transport as I don’t drive, I will have to do it as I’m not wearing a mask.
i can see that Paul – i’m not be judgemental more raising the obvious issues – we should not be placed in a position where we continually have to justify our existent to fellow humans – the behavioural insights team must be very proud of their efforts in dehumanising the population – they’ve been doing it to disabled people for a decade now – and today, it’s everybody else’s turn!
It’s a disgrace and it defies logic.
They are manipulating the mind trying to make us think other humans are dangerous as they are full of germs.
If anyone wore a mask or covering then surely you would need to remove it to cough or sneeze as it would be extremely unhygienic.
Social distancing is the same method of mind control.
What’s social about it? Should be renamed divisive distancing.
Try a balaclava and wait to see who objects.
Usual Suspects. Same Lying Criminals. So-called Ruling Class.
“For them, however, it is not a question of irresponsibility or an arrogant attitude typical of the white Latin and Balkan peoples of Europe, when they initially underestimated the danger of a pandemic. It is a deep-rooted, centuries-old attitude of distrust towards all claims, news and instructions that come from sources run by the white, stout and blue-eyed ruling class. Indigenous people intuitively know that the social elite is in a permanent state of radical conflict of interest with them and their traditional, indigenous communities.
They don’t take on face value anything that their neocolonial rulers tell them about medicine (the natives have their own, traditional), economy, politics, or anything else. They justifiably suspect that this social layer, which has not allowed them to breathe for centuries, is nothing but a networked, transmission belt for implementing instructions and protecting the local interests of overseas manufacturers and masters.
Taught by centuries of painful experience, the majority of the population is relentlessly skeptical of everything that this thin layer ruling class of their oppressors says and does. Unlike many of my countrymen, they do not grumble or curse their oppressors. They don’t become emotional at all. As far as possible, they simply ignore them and everything they prescribe and impose on them, which goes beyond the framework of their traditional understanding of the world and life.”
….reposting of Karganovic article via dorianb on pastebin.
The people who are responsible for what has been a hoax to create the pretext for a despicable act of economic vandalism, and likewise the people who are now in the process of performing the devastation, need to be brought to book
http://www.frombehindenemylines.org.uk/2020/06/building-the-coronahoax-charge-sheet-reckoning-culpability-for-the-deliberate-inflation-of-covid-19-death/
The UK government guidance includes a how to make your own face covering. It is reminiscent of nothing so much as the children’s television show Blue Peter. This is beyond satire. You really couldn’t make this stuff (well, not if you are a rational being). They spent months telling us that masks don’t provide protection. Then they switch to you have to wear them for protection.
This apparent inability to remember what they said yesterday (or at any rate the belief that the rest of us cannot remember what they said yesterday) has characterised this whole coronavirus hysteria. Before the death of some man in a far away country at the hands (or rather knee) of a police officer, they were denouncing anyone who went within two metres of someone as an idiot and as a killer. Now the very same people are supporting mass protests and violent riots because racism is more important than the virus that was so important it mattered more than rights and liberties and the economy, more than anything.
But of course the virus narrative was never scientific. “The science” was nothing more than a rhetorical device designed to shutdown any dissent. One might almost think that the whole thing is nothing more than an exercise in control. See how many stupid things you can get the plebs to believe and do.
To say one thing, and a little later (after you convinced 80% of the people) the opposite, is apparently a well known (and well used) agit-prop technique of the CIA, which leads to even greater confusion and bafflement.
Simple solution. Get a V for Vendetta face mask and attach the cloth mask inside. You are obeying the law and yet sending a powerful message. Imagine the press coverage of that.
(edit)
Just read the legislation. It does not have to be a medical mask but ANY face covering. So the Vendetta mask all on its own will be sufficient.
You ask:
Haven’t you already answered this question in previous posts:
It’s quite obvious why: BEHAVIOUR CHANGE!
“Clearly the establishment want us to wear masks. What’s less clear is why”? Why?
To humbly repeat what I’ve said before:
It’s not about the virus. The whole new normal daily mantra was never about the virus. It’s about psychologically conditioning people to accept all these measures without questioning why they are doing this.
Until its done without even thinking about it.
Full conformity. Groupthink. Brainwashing, whatever you want to call it.
I havn’t worn a mask even once in the last 3 months. Not even one hour. But I’m sure there will be Corona Cult members out there who would accuse me of killing Granny.
I’ve also made a vow to stop using the word surreal. Need something else to describe this Madhouse we’re all in.
Yup. Check this out, if you have 12 minutes to spare: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RVG8qNLdoY
Cheers Seamus… believe me, I have oodles of spare time. Enjoy your day✌️
Ha ha… Postscript:
I love Truthstream Media💖 only found out they existed 3 months ago.
and 2) already seen this, but will watch again coz it’s so relevant to this article, and coz TM nail it. Thanks…
It is ‘unreal’ and that may be enough to wake the clear intent to align in a reality that reflects truth, rather than persist in parleying or struggling with an ‘unreal’.
The net operates entanglement by reaction, to result in entanglements that paralyse or lockdown the capacity to move. This is my sense of what occurs when we resist evil rather than resolving the conflict in our own heart and mind.
Why are we doing this?
Because once we deny ourself for a mask, the mask runs in our own name, perhaps without ever releasing our grip so as to set up a rigid structure of identity to die in?
I wore a mask while doing the insulation in my loft.
On another level I have a presentation to myself, and another to the world – which changes according to relational qualities.
When I meet others I extend some quality of recognition and acknowledgement of being – irrespective of their masking status, social presentation of opacity or transparancy.
That’s another way of say I look for transparency as the function or service of the masking persona or adaptive mind to the human experience – and of course I meet challenges that wake me up from thinking I know! Meeting terror in the supermarket was a shocking experience that I had to expand to find compassion instead of reaction. That’s a growth curve to rise in while fear-agenda seeks to flatten.
If you let insanity be insanity – there may be a release of burden. But as long as we are set in trying to wake it up or appeal to it for reason or demonstrate its unreason, we give it power of agency to infect our mind.
Insanity is a state of dissociation.
The fundamental environment in which fear-fuelled insanity falls away to restore present connection and communication is one of being accepted as we are – this is felt as being loved, but any attempt to do ‘love’ is felt as some kind of manipulative demand – which it is.
What if our life is not about perfecting the classroom, but of learning to be the love that we are – as distinct from anyone’s ‘ought to be’?
Virtue signalling makes a hollow within us that sucks ‘evils’ in by the very belief it can mask them OUT!
Now there is a moment for pause and wonder!
Regards the mask, and refusing to wear it… its not even About the mask.
It’s about what it Represents, along with all the other measures of the ‘new normal’.
I recognise it as fascism.
I highly recommend the video that Seamus Padraig linked above ‘The characteristics of an initiation ritual’ at Truthstream Media because they probably explain it a helluva lot more eloquently than what I can.
And it’s NOT about ‘virtue signalling’ at all. Zero. Nada. Nix.
It’s about Not being complicit with evil. And Not being complicit where all this ‘new normal’ is heading.
Have a good day Brian.
I believe the purpose of this has been to limit travel amongst the now redundant and poor masses., which allows government services to be drastically curtailed, with little if any backlash against our elites as their position , “it’s for your own good” remains unquestioned.
After hearing that ‘masks are to be made compulsory’, and also hearing a story somewhere about a shop that was recently robbed during the ‘lockdown.’: The owner of the shop was asked by the police to give a description of the robber. The conversation went something like this:
Police Officer: “Is there anything you can tell us about the appearance of this individual?”
Shop owner: “Well he was wearing a mask.”
Police Officer: “Oh? What sort of mask?”
Shop owner: “You know, one of those virus mask thingies round his face.”
Police Officer: “Anything else distinctive?”
Shop owner: “It had pe****s drawn all over it.”
This gave me an idea.
My mask will read:
“I wanted a Ferrari for my birthday, but all I got was this sh***y mask.”
Or perhaps:
“If you can read this message, you’re close enough to get punched out.”
Or, if feeling really brave:
“Heh mate, does your missus sleep on her tummy? If yes, can I sleep on it too?”
Perhaps other commenters could suggest better alternatives.
Exemptions for young children, disabled people and those with breathing difficulties, says transport secretary Grant Shapps
know your rights and get a story together just in case they ask even though it is breaking confidential medical wise to tell someone your reasons especially medical
Thank you for the advice, but I have written my comment as satire.
Forgot to put /s on the end!
I don’t know whether there was a link to this in the above, but if there was then I missed it. In case anyone else missed the link, here is Dennis Rancourt’s paper … http://ocla.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Rancourt-Masks-dont-work-review-science-re-COVID19-policy.pdf
Well that makes it all right then if its just a face covering… does this fit the bill?blob:https://off-guardian.org/7be04d16-bd8f-4d1a-9fbd-6768fab20bd0 //:0//:0
Picture wont display how sad. It ws if you can imagine a picure of a viking helmet resplendant with chainmail face covering. I shall buy one tomorow…
Welcome to the age of supine acquiescence.
I’m about to use the tube for the first time since this evil nonsense began. I think I will drive instead from next week as I am not wearing a fucking mask
The mask is literally a muzzle. It is symbolic of our slavery, our compliance into a new system and the loss of free speech. It also enforces us as the virus and how we should treat each other like lepers. The Economist (and we know who owns it) had a cover at the end of February portraying it as it is. But of course when they put it out there, its always a ‘conspiracy theory’
Lockdown is Genocide
Same here. Have always tried to use public transport as often as possible. I’ll never use it again in my life if this stays.
Something that isnt being discussed is how they are indirectly destroying the public transport system. Hundreds of years of investment all down the pan for their evil agenda.
I drive a lot more now but it wont be long before petrol and diesel private vehicles are banned
Lockdown is Genocide
One may wish to consider to starty is to organize a network of non mask people and ride public transport in shifts mask free in large numbers.
Yes, take it off as soon as we are inside and to hell with the consequences
What about the ‘Vendetta’ mask. Speaks for itself!
Looking at this image from the Economist brought it home to me that my dog has a higher status in society than I do in terms of her liberty and democratic rights…and she even has me picking up her sh*t just to reinforce the message!
Too true and enjoy this one – ‘Money is King’ from the magnificent calypso singer, Growling Tiger:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4acONMykrb4
‘If a man have money today, people do not care if he have kokobe
If a man have money today, people do not care if he have kokobe
He can commit murder and get off free, and live in the governor’s company
But if you are poor, people will tell you “Shoo”, and a dog is better than you
If you have money to buy in a store, the boss will shake your hand at the door
He will call the clerk to take down everything: whiskey, cloth, earring and diamond ring
He will send them to your home on a motor bike. You can pay the bills whenever you like
And not a soul will ask you a thing. They know very well that money is king
A man with a collar and tie and waist-coat, ask the Chinee-man to trust him after accra and float
“Me no trust-am”, bawl out the Chinee-man, “You better move-am from me frying pan
You college man, me no know A B C. You want-am accra gie-am penny”
And the worms start to jump in the man’s belly, and he cry out, “A dog is better than me!”
A dog can walk about and take up bone, fowl head, stale bread, fish-tail and pone
It it’s a good breed and not too wild, some people will take it and mind as a child
But when a hungry man goes out to beg, they will set a bull-dog behind his leg
Twenty policemen may chock him down, too. You see where a dog is better than you’ etc
Who are you saying owns/controls the Economist?
Genuinely curious as I recently decided to cancel my decades long subscription due to the exceptionally poor and dumb reporting on Corona. The standard has gone to such a poor level over the years and this was the last nail in the proverbial coffin for me.
(The same I find is true of the once gloriously independent and qualitative BBC, which is basically now spewing out something reminiscent of an Instagram feed)
Red Shields
With respect the BBC has been toxic for years. It is and has been enemy of the people for as long as I can remember and I stopped funding 20 years ago.
It may some good programmes in the past but compare its original mission statement with its output today illustrate how far it has fallen from those ideals.
“It is symbolic of our slavery”.
If there’s any doubt about this, now they’ve started with ‘bend the knee’ which was literally the old symbol of fealty.
You may be familiar with the comment made by the Belarus President when he refused to institute any social lockdown:
This now has two equally worthy interpretations: endorsing quality of life and, now, refusing to kowtow to hegemony.
For me it is completely clear. The mask is a psicological item. You can feel it by yourself. You feel completely stupid, at the same time you pledge. You obey and show ypur submmission as the slave wothout right that u are and they wsnt ypu to feel.
Also puts you into a kind of fear sphere like the others. Same is with social distsncing. Nothung is by chance, and even if our politicians have probed that they are stupid, this plan is not. It is a complete fragmentation of the society based on lies and pseudoscience.
What for? We ll see soon. What is clear for me is that world is changing and probably we are not going back to “normality” any more They have used a lie and a fraud and it works! So they will use it again. Unfortunately majoriy of human beings are close to sheeps than rational beings
The Corona psy-op is not working very well in the US. That’s why they decided to start some riots, to create a new excuse for a police state.
We have to resist peacefully. It is a shame that we the people can do so many things just by uniting…but everybody just follows and obey, no matter how stupid orders are. In spain there is no disidence at all. For now. Everybody masked and obeying.
Yes, Manuel. Solidarity is the most important asset that we’ve got. The Powers That Be know this, and it’s why they attack it at any opportunity. Keeping us all separate, trying to keep us in a state of hopelessness. They’ll do anything they can to stop us from working with each other and fighting against their insane plans.
But we who can see the truth must stick together. Solidarity!
Un saludo desde Gales.
Totally agree!! God bless u. Thanks!
Now, the masks don’t work,
They just make you worse,
But I know I’ll see (half of) your face again…
If you call this a factcheck you need to get two things right.
The regulation applies from 15th June, not ‘henceforth’, as you claim.
It requires ‘face covering’ to be worn, not specifically ‘masks’.
See: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/face-coverings-to-become-mandatory-on-public-transport
Disappointing, on an otherwise excellent web site.
Stick your mask ‘rule’.
So make yourself wear one and choke on your own exhaust fumes, expelled germs, snot and saliva every time you sneeze.
Fool.
Philip
An important question raised by your first comment is why wait until 15 June? Doesn’t that seem strange if this is intended to be a health protection measure? When was it announced? 4 June. So we don’t actually have to apply it until 11 days later. Isn’t that odd for a pressing health protection measure if we are meant to take it seriously? On the basis of your second point, it’s not as if anyone travelling on public transport is expected to obtain a particular standard of ‘face covering’.
Yes, Covid has a busy schedule, so won’t get around to his area ’til then.
Hard work being such an in demand performer as Covid.
I think the 15 June date is to underline the fiction that this is about helping people overcome their fear of public transport when the concentration camps, sorry, schools open a bit more.
The virus holiday in the meantime seems to follow the same logic as the ‘new normal’ supermarket etiquette. About 3% of people are wearing masks now the virus has nearly gone (often only over their mouths), some add filthy gloves for good measure.
They more-or-less stick to the lines painted on the car-park until the goon lets them in. Once in, the whole supermarket is a virus-free zone; this magic spell has applied, even at the height of the panic. Our favourite game now is to see how close you can stand to someone. I stood right next to a mask-wearer in Morrison’s yesterday and she didn’t bat an eyelid.
As many have said, this has nothing at all to do with a virus and everything to do with social control. The only option we have is to resist.
Johnson encouraged and recommended (henceforth) people to wear useless face masks almost everywhere for months now. He will require to wear them in public transportation on June 15 without any shred of hard scientific evidence that they reduce viral transmissions.
Do you think that ad hoc made face coverings will prevent spread of virus better than commercial face masks? Nonsense.
Stop using straw man arguments nobody is making.
Why the down-votes? It’s legitimate criticism of a couple of errors in the article.
I agree, Miriam. Philip P. has highlighted a couple of editorial oversights but it doesn’t necessarily indicate that he supports the policies referred to. He may well do, but we shouldn’t assume that.
https://rosebyanyothernameblog.wordpress.com/2020/05/27/whats-behind-the-mask/
I liked the bit where it says wearing a mask is akin to putting up chainlink fencing to keep mosquitoes out, I tell folk here that its akin to putting up trellis fencing in ones windows to keep flies out as here “chainlink fencing and mosquitoes” doesn’t strike many chords but the meaning is the same.
coronavirus particles measure from .06 to 0.14 micrometers, it’s suggested that the coronaviruse particles will go straight through the masks.
I wont wear a mask unless I am forced to rob a bank due to the up and comming abject poverty we will all witness. We need to jail these fuckers who implented this shit.
Could it also be a way of finding dissenters?
I mean if say 80% of those not wearing a mask is pure go f*ck yourself government and 20% medical I can’t wear a mask.
Would they use it to delve into your records to find if you were medically unfit so to say or just an unrepentant bastard who deserves to suffer mysterious accidents because you won’t believe your all powerful benevolent government?
Sounds far fetched but is it.
I mean its far easier to check the handful of non mask wearers than troll through millions of possible dissenters maybe.
I would think GCHQ, NSA et al all have our cards marked anyway, I would sooner stand out from the present group think than be seen to be conforming to it, I simply hope that amongst all this dystopia, that there are good people around who will make this all go away, having just typed that my immediate thought was of Assange in Belmarsh being the deterrent perhaps?
Unfornuately for us, halfwits are everywhere but bit by bit, little by little we all have a duty to chink away, supermarket queues, any queue, have a “chance meeting” in a queue with a like minded person and get the truth out there, I was screamed at the other day by an hysterical jobsworth shop assistant, pissed me off no end but I hope their idiotic hysterical bullshit reflected negatively on them.
Excellent article! I add some humor:
San Francisco Bay Area just issued its new “rules” for ‘gathering’…
Social outdoor gatherings for up to 12 people is permitted as long as they don’t mix with other groups of 12.
And… drumroll:
Under the updated Contra Costa County health order, protests of up to 100 people will be permitted.
With photo’s to prove it:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/friday-humor-san-francisco-does-new-covid-19-math
Easy.
Have your weekend house party, but just tell everyone to bring ‘anti lockdown’ protest placards.
The “Social outdoor gatherings for up to 12″ limit now instantly transforms and allows you to invite up to 100 guests – it’s a protest, right!
It’s high time this scam was ended. Just as the revelations of the gulf war ruined political careers and exposed those involved as mere charlatans, so it will be with the great COVID scam.
Plenty of people will be pissed when the truth spills out. By then the gov’t will engineer another problem for morons to not think about.
The COVID scam has absolutely nothing to do with protection from a virus which at best is a flu. It has everything to do with control. The gov’t obviously has plans for that total control. Politicians are gearing up for war in the hope that it will keep the banking elite happy and cover their decades of crime, mismanagement, and fraud.
Those holding the ropes know they cant let go or they will be destroyed. As this shot at complete control is going to well why would they, who will make them? It’s high time this scam was ended but there is no mechanism to end it. The truth has been spilling out, everybody who will be pissed already is.
of course, allied to a majority who do not think the measures go far enough – they want to be safe forever – which i’m sure is influencing regime policy – they will endeavour to get away with as much as possible because they reckon it’s what people want – the population is now the only barrier to freedom and they continue believe they are powerless
Give a man a mask and he will tell you the truth.”–Oscar Wilde
One of the real reasons mask are worn ‘prefect for rituals’
Eyes Wide Shut best scene played with no sound shows what everyone is involved in knowingly or unknowingly According to the Masonry of Cagliostro (magnetic masonry) there exists a thing described as “the transfer of magnetic force”.
My wife told me that Bill Gates had to pay the WHO to call the virus a pandemic. She is under the impression that this makes him a saviour. I recalled that Corbett report article about how much Gates had made from the virus. I thought I’d dig out more info. So, I googled
i.e. without quotes. All I got was article after article praising Saint Bill. (Along with articles defending him against the “crazy conspiracy theorists”.)
I tried it WITH quotes and got nothing at all. I tried variations e.g. “Bill Gates” and “profiteered” and then got article about how CHINA was profiteering from it all!
Yes, the internet search engines have been designed as very careful filters.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/2/bill-gates-and-his-coronavirus-conflicts-of-intere/
Found this easily on duck duck go.. don’t use google..
Thanks for the advice. Very interesting article on Saint Bill there. He’s all heart, isn’t he? Yes – he basically bought the WHO and if my wife picks this up as “he HAD to get them to declare the virus a pandemic” then even this little investment is being sold somewhere as a bit of saintly pressure – as if Bill is the true “medical man” pushing against a “corrupt” WHO!
Has anybody got a funny or sarcastic slogan to put on our face mask? I have to go on public transport.
“Bank Robbers “R” us”
“It’s OK, I feel like an utter twat too”
“pointlessly bizarre”
“Why?”
‘redrum’
Draw a line of sheep on your mask, with the words Wake The Hell Up underneath. It might provoke some, er, conversation Ginette.
If they did the same in Australia, I’d be screwed. Rely on public transport 100%.
Useless Against Covid-19
Thanks for all the suggestions everyone! All fantastic, so I will have to put them in a hat to draw the best one. All the best to those out there on 15th of June who haven’t got a car to get to work or the shops. Just wondering why the Government didn’t make anybody going on public transport wear a mask in March/April when this virus was most rabid. Or is that too silly a question?
If you’re happy to explain your views, I suggest just a simple “Baa!” would be sufficient to prompt discussion. 😀
This might go some way to explaining why. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4868614/
I think there are going to be a lot of new ‘asthma sufferers’ especially amongst us sceptics. Just carry an old inhaler if challenged by authority, for others explain the science.
I have mild asthma. Sorted!
The Mairie of our small French town has kindly sent us two pretty, blue cotton masks. You are supposed to wash your mask at 60 degrees before wearing it for the first time, sterlise your hands if you touch it for any reason while you’re wearing it and if you take it off to eat or drink, you must place it in a special bag you have brought along and and wash it at 60 degrees before you wear it again. So if you’re going out for a whole day including lunch, dinner, overnight stay at a friend’s house, breakfast and probably lunch again, that means you must bring along one bag with at least half a dozen clean masks as well as another bag for the dirty ones. How many people will be bothered to do all that? Yet if they don’t, the mask becomes a hotbed of germs. My son who used public transport yesterday confirmed that everyone just took off their mask when they got off the bus and put it in their pocket. My son in Thailand (annual deaths from flu and pneumonia 69 per million, deaths from covid 0.8 per million) was very proud of his bright green Hello Kitty mask which he must wear inside a shopping centre. At least it would keep people at a distance. Luckily he has lost it because it was starting to grow mould. He never washed it at all let along at 60 degrees. Is nobody going to stand up against these ridiculous rules?
Every decision so far has been to increase the chances of contracting the virus so I would imagine that this increases the chances also. I don’t think they like old people.
Oriental people — Chinese and Japanese especially — have been wearing those pale blue masks for years. The mask itself isn’t designed to stop viruses but rather to catch aerosols from your breath so it doesn’t protect you from others but protects others from you. Whether or not it works is debatable but in societies that are more centered around the well being of the community rather than the individual it serves as a symbol that you care about the people around you.
The only other use for a mask is that it deters you from touching your face — apparently this is a known route to get infected by transfering viruses from your hands to your nose and mouth.
(Personally I hate the things but if it keeps the neighbors happy its a small sacrifice. As for ‘government’, I think we can dispense with that formality — both the UK and the US have demonstrated that they don’t have effective national governments, just a bunch of posturing egotists who have no relevance to society as a whole except that they cause everyone headaches.)
Is it though?
Or is it a large sacrifice, ultimately of Orwellian proportions? The more people acquiesce to this nonsense, the bigger the perceived green light for continuing down this path.
As you pointed out, it’s a symbol. There are few things more powerful for directing and controlling human behaviour.
‘serves as a symbol that you care about the people around you.’
This is nothing but Social Signalling and a worthless exercise in the real world. It may prevent spooking the herd, who are too busy grazing to think for themselves.
Pander to this social signalling and see your rights and reality change for the worse. There are lots of ways to show you care but repeating false diktats from gov’t charlatans and change agents isn’t one of them.
The people I’ve seen wearing masks touch their faces more, to regularly readjust the mask.
Ah, but think how much money has been made by manufacturers and some government ministers (Thailand for one) by insisting they be worn.
At least here in Chiangmai we only have to wear them in shops, markets, malls etc.
And we’ve got a military-junta evolved government!
With Covid on the way out why now are we being told to wear masks. If it is to stop the virus then surely masks should have been manditory from day 1. It is only a matter of time before masks are also made manditory for shopping etc.All over the UK councils are pedestrianising small town centres, in the name of Covid, which will make it very hard for small business to survive. If masks become mandatory for shopping people will only shop for essentials. We have had 10 weeks of lockdown and people will continue to shop on line. Not through fear of the virus but becomes its become the new normal and also they don’t like wearing masks. The question I have is why is the government hell bent on recking the economy, does anyone have an answer?
Can you imagine anyone asking for a pay rise in the next few years, plus all the shops .companies that don’t reopen will be bought for pennies and sold at a great profit, these bastards know exactly what they’re doing, sadly it seems they have the people on their side.
“Wrecking the economy” is too much of a generalisation. Depressions don’t make everyone poorer, they concentrate wealth in the hands of the few (because the few have the resources to ride the depression out and can buy up assets at knock-down prices).This process will of course only be increased if the few have foreknowledge the depression was coming and have prepared for it.
This was never about a virus but is a control mechanism via peer pressure from unthinking morons, a totally complicit media, and a robotic police force pushing the boundaries of their power.
Just why shysters in gov’t and the world health organisations have chosen on a flu with which to scare those who listen to their 24/7 nonsense is anyone’s guess, but one can make a safe bet that whatever it is, it will require total gov’t control. Something is in the wings as gov’ts never waste a manufactured crisis.
I believe covid is a cover for the fall an economy that wasn’t sustainable anyway. This video was posted previously on a comment on off-guardian:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RDZQoQ61RrY
The interviewee says that we would actually be in an even worse economic state now than if we didn’t have this fortuitous crisis.