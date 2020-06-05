Medical Martial Law: Liberalism’s Final Capitulation

David William Pear
They passed the USA PATRIOT Act – and I did nothing because I am a patriot.
They passed the USA Freedom Act – and I believe in freedom.
They nominated Hillary Clinton – and I voted for the lesser evil.
They declared medical martial law – and I didn’t want to kill grandma.
They said to wear a facemask – and I passively obeyed.
I believe Joe Biden – because I am a liberal.
Ode to a Liberal – DWP
In 2010 Chris Hedges declared the liberal class as dead as a doornail. He was late. Liberalism had died decades earlier. All that remains now is the separate components of the body of liberalism. The stinking compounds have decomposed into identity politics.
The cause of death for the liberal class, as Chris Hedges tells us, was gullibility. Liberals were foolish enough to believe that they could moderate capitalism. They thought that they could change corporatism by elections, mass movements, whining and begging for incrementally.
The liberal class started their negotiations by compromising all of their ethics, beliefs, and powers. All they got in return were table-scraps to identity politics. The power elite did not give up anything it really cares about. The corporatists raped, pillaged and burned with abandon, while liberals wallowed in political correctness.
Taxes for the rich are the lowest in over 100 years. The military budget is the highest in history. The concentration of wealth and income is in the fewest hands. US wars have killed millions of people, and war profits are booming. Labor unions were neutered. Government is privatized. The economy has been deindustrialized. The police are militarized. The working class has been disenfranchised. The middle-class is being impoverished. The unemployed are idle. The poor are criminalized.
I could go on, but you get the point.
And what has the liberal class gotten in return? Token integration. Ending conscription. Adulthood at 18 years of age. Women in the workforce. Acceptance of LGBTQ. A black president. The MeToo movement. Legalized marijuana. A $1200 bailout. Help me out here—what else have the liberal class gotten in the past half-century, in return for their soul?
Liberals elected Barack Obama in 2008, laughed, cheered, cried, and then they went to sleep for eight years. They thought that Obama would do the heavy lifting for them. Instead he went from bombing three countries to bombing seven, after winning the Nobel Peace Prize for nothing. Obama looked the other way as the Police Occupied Zuccotti Park, Black Lives Didn’t Matter, and Dakota Pipelined.
Obama imprisoned and tortured whistleblowers, and he became the deporter-in-chief. He bailed out the banks, while millions of families lost their homes. Obamacare enriched insurance companies and big-pharma. Gitmo stands as the legacy of Obama’s droning wedding parties and funerals, and for all his broken promises. His answer to climate change was Artic drilling, and fracking the USA.
Obama and the liberal class are the reason we have Trump.
The rich do not care about any of the liberal class’s identity politics and correctness. It costs the rich nothing to make those concessions. The liberals are not willing to fight for anything of importance, and the corporatists know it. The corporatists don’t care if Trump or Biden is the next president.
Bernie or bust! Fugget about it: Bernie Sanders is just a sheepdog, a foil, a professional wrestler, and Kabuki theater. Bernie is the Senator from Lockheed and Israel. He is a carnival huckster, herding the liberal suckers into the big tent.
The DNC will be happy to keep Trump.
They get to keep their jobs, their power, their influence, and the gravy train keeps on rolling. Nancy Pelosi will still get her kicks from gourmet chocolate, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will keep making arm-waving rants to an empty House, Ilhan Omar will kowtow to the Zionist lobby, and the Congressional Black Caucus will vote against blacks.
Liberals will grandstand politically correct platitudes, while the banks, corporations, military-industrial complex, Israel, and the well-connected get unlimited hand-outs.
Lest I forget, fake liberal Rachel Maddow and her ilk in the media will still get paid $30 thousand a night for “Russia-Russia-Russia!”, and the New York Times will endorse every regime-change war, just as it has done for the past 150 years. And Liberals will commiserate with each other, preach to their dwindling choir, blame everybody except themselves, and waste another four years without organizing any opposition.
Medical martial law reveals just how out of touch liberals are with common people. Liberals have abandoned the working class, the unemployed, the poor, the incarcerated, the ghettoized, wage-slaves, the indebted, the bankrupt, veterans, the homeless, beggars, red-necks, slum dwellers, the uneducated, and old people surviving on three-figure Social Security checks.
All the liberal class whines about are Trump and their own selfish economic interests; the so-called middle-class issues. They despise their potential allies among the people, look down on them as if they are riff raff. Liberals should be uplifting the downtrodden, not kicking them.
Liberals naively believe the COVID-19 fearmongering. They begged the authorities for medical martial law, and they have become comfortable to “the rules” and their self-imposed imprisonment. They would rather give up all of their civil liberties, and those of others, than to risk catching the flu.
They will obediently line up for experimental vaccines, identification tattoos, and download medical tracking apps on their iPhones. They are COVID kool.
The facemask is their badge of obedience, which does medical and psychological harm to their body, mind and soul. The facemask is nasty. It provides the perfect environment for breeding and spreading germs. Wearing a face mask is humiliating, and unsanitary. It is a symbol of passive submission to the power elite. They look ridiculous wearing it.
What liberals can never be forgiven for is their abandonment of internationalism. They have deserted international socialism, leaving welfare-states to be crushed by international capitalists. While liberals cower-in-place in fear of COVID-19, their passiveness supports the medical blockade against socialist countries. Liberals are the “Good Americans”, just like the Good Germans during the Third Reich.
Two million Gazans have been forced to shelter in place by fascistic Israelis, since 2007. Another three million Palestinians have been imprisoned since 1967 in an ever-shrinking isolated West Bank. There are another 5 million Palestinian members of the diaspora, who cannot return to their homeland, as is their God-given human right. Palestinians are tortured in Israeli concentration camps. Liberals can not say they do not know, and their silence speaks volumes.
Since World War Two the U.S. has killed an estimated 30 million people, none of whom were ever a threat to the US American people. Ethically, morally and legally most US Americans are guilty of war crimes. The German people were not let off the hook after WW2. The US American people are just as guilty now.
Liberals know the U.S. government is a pathological liar. The past two decades have been especially rotten. George W. Bush winning the election in 2000 was a lie. The attacks of 9/11 were lies, the invasion of Afghanistan was based on a lie, Iraq weapons of mass destruction were a lie, Iran’s nuclear weapons program is a lie, the Katrina Hurricane response was a lie, the Russian invasion of Georgia was a lie, the 2009 bailout of Wall Street was based on lies, Haiti earthquake aid was a lie, the Ukraine coup was lied about, Gaddafi’s Viagra was a lie, the well-vetted moderate rebel was a lie, the lie that Venezuela is a threat to the US is a lie, the White Helmets are a propaganda lie, Russiagate is a lie, the Douma chemical attack was a lie, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons report was a lie, the torture of Chelsea Manning is lied about, the Julian Assange lie is a lie.
So now liberals believe that the government authorities are telling the truth about COVID-19?
Liberals say that we should believe that lie too, and we should obey the fascistic rules. The first clue that the authorities are lying is that the banks, corporations and the well-connected were bailed out again; first too. Six-trillion U.S. dollars disappeared overnight. The second clue was that the U.S. illegal wars of aggression did not stand-down. There was no break in the illegal U.S. blockades against socialist countries.
Instead there is a campaign of maximum starvation during a pandemic.
The military’s Defender 2020 war-game invasion of Russia was not canceled due to COVID-19.
The power elite do not isolate, wear face masks, and practice social distancing. We are not in it all together, and COVID-19 has not made us all equal. Those memes are liberal pipedreams.
There is no bailout for the people. There has been no unified response to provide the people with adequate food, healthcare, housing, and financial relief during medical martial law. The physical, mental and emotional damages caused by isolation are being ignored.
The casualties caused by medical martial law and “the rules” go unreported, if the statistics are even being kept. The number of people who have become infected, ill, and died from COVID-19 is lied about.
What is happening under martial law is the permanent stripping away of our civil liberties. The economy is being restructured for the benefit of big-tech, and more concentration of income and wealth is going to the top. Yet, liberals meekly accept the assault on the people’s rights in silence. They could at least honk their car horns in solidarity with wage-slave workers.
Are liberals going to show up when people are evicted from their homes, have their cars repossessed, and their wages garnished? Are they going to stand in picket lines with workers, who are demanding fair wages? Are liberals going to storm the statehouses and Washington to demand a return to civilian government?
Are liberals going to resist forced vaccinations, contact tracking, snitching, spying, and ID chipping? Are they going to be standing up for civil liberties and human rights? Or are they going to be standing with the corporatists, and begging the corporatists for their fiendish programs of surveillance and control?
Liberals have made “liberal” a dirty word. They cannot hide behind the identity of progressive. There is nothing liberal or progressive about making bargains with the corporatists, fascists, and the corrupt power elites. It is time to bury the putrid body of the liberal class. It has already become a biohazard more dangerous than any virus.
Resist!
Revolt will come from the right. That the revolt will be funded, organized, and manipulated by the corporate forces is one of the tragic ironies. But the blame lies with the liberal class. Liberals, by standing for nothing, made possible the rise of inverted and perhaps soon classical totalitarianism.”
The Death of the Liberal Class – Chris Hedges (2010)
I feel that what “they” got were little jobs helping to manage the transfer of power from government to capital, from local to global. And all from behind a cloak of liberalism, something that actively lent the changes an aura of democratic credibility.
Its a job they are still actively involved in and one which seemingly requires little self deception as long as the pension account is looking good and you get your foot on the property ladder.
Societies can be hollowed out as long as you pay powerful lipservice to anti racism, gender liberation and other assorted crumbs that rampaging capital cares little about unless it helps to lower the cost of labour.
In a moment of weakness, I opened counterpunch. Guess what I found, our regular commenter, Louis Proyect, has had the Covid.
https://www.counterpunch.org/2020/06/05/reflections-on-my-covid-19-immunity/#gsc.tab=0
Louis miraculously survived given that Proyect is, you know, of an age where Covid is deadly. Or so Louis Proyect seems to believe, yet he survived. Must be a miracle.
I only skimmed through his article but I am under the impression that Proyect is a proponent of not teaching at academia, given that the students could infect the (old) professors.
Well, whatever. If the (old) professors cannot make up for themselves that Covid19 is a scam, and that they should resist the anti-social measures, there is probably not much to learn at university anyway.
If anyone thinks Lionel is OTT then watch this guy, Gerald Celente – no punches pulled
Handycock has now decreed that ALL hospital staff have to wear a mask, all day, from next week. Also, visitors and out-patients (remember them?) also have to wear masks. Yet another ‘nudge’ of the rules by this complete fucking idiot whom, no doubt, many revere. If the british public do not stand up to this nonsense soon then it will be too late
Listen to this guy also on Ritchie Allen on 4th June starting around 1hr 4 mins
Blah, blah, blah. It’s not only liberals to blame, it’s all of us. As liberals became politically aware due to their parents ideology and media propaganda, the working class was fractured, split into schisms. The working class increasingly saw themselves as “old school”, common sense, social conservatives. Celebrating At George’s Day, the Queen’s birthday and flying the flag.
Fuck that it’s as bad as gentrification.
David, I agree with just about everything you say here. Over the last 24 hours alone I’ve witnessed stuff that I never thought I’d see. This is not just in America – where it’s really kicking off at the moment – but worldwide. I won’t post lots of videos. People know where to find them (Twitter still remains the most uncensored source). Here’s a brief video from Anna Brees’ YouTube channel posted today. It doesn’t show any protests or violence. It’s a London cab driver talking about the ramifications of all this…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1Gjwq8bePA
Thank you. Treating people as if they are human biohazards has been davistating economically, socially, emotionally, politically, and physically— no doublt that heart attacks, strokes and suicides are up dramatically because of the stress.
I am not saying that influenza is not a serious disease. In the US it kills 40-60 thousand every year. If our government really cared they would have universal healthcare, which would save tens-of-thousands of lives every year. But they don’t care.
So what is this lockdown all about, if in reality our government has shown how brazen it is about human life and suffering?
Get Weiner’s laptop. Prise it open. Destroy the evil. Free the world. Now! Obama and Hillary fans, you will have to be burnt alive along with your heroes.
it is not a moan at you Reg i been watching this lot change there Mo
pseudo pharoh pushing the trumpi si the man crap WTF he started doing this more when his you tube stop being being monetised he also did Q crap
comes with receipts yer like 40.000 eiltes getting arrested horsehshit
Question has he as a adept ? explained the mooncycle and how that works effects the fan who are slightly less intelligent aware on the matter from what i see he is another who uses certain knowledge to amp up and make a point by using astro among things
i have called most of them out for saying the elites do xyz when they amp up views of sell shit courses important video knowledge crap etc doing the exact same type manipulative marketing
with kindest regards
This article took my breath away and I’ve been around a bit. It is the most articulate skewering of the ever hypocritical and traitorous liberal elites I have had the pleasure to read. I am going to stuff this into the body bits of every remotely ‘progressive’ apologist I encounter followed up with suitable embellishments.
10 Stars! And thanks to David Pear.
Thank you. Curiously it was met with mixed reaction by alternative media websites. The debate over covid has even fractured the alternative media. Well, that has been one of the purposes of this false flag psyop. Off-G has been on top of this from the beginning. Kit Knightly has been exceptionally excellent.
Camus was right… “At any street corner the feeling of absurdity can strike any man [or woman] in the face.
Imagine you can erase knowledge of *all* the excuses given for societal change and new police state laws across 2020. Imagine you look purely at the changes and laws. What do you see?
1) Restriction on general movement of Humans unprecedented in Human History.
2) Restriction on right to assemble unprecedented in modern West times
3) Restriction on assembing with friends and family unknown in any previous Human Time.
4) Medical services conspiring to kill off much of the infirm elderly
5) Medical services conspiring to withdraw treatment for late middle age and old age conditions like heart attacks and strokes.
6) Police state co-ordination between every type of regime on the planet
7) The mass media, new ‘woke’ media, and ‘hero’ figure led alt-media all selling the exact *same* orwellian control propaganda.
8) Organised attacks on social structures *not* directly under governmental control.
9) The universal acceptance of the concept of *wrongthink* by both the mob and the chattering classes.
But Team Blair has an excuse for all of the above, so not to worry- eh? Nothing bad could be coming down the line based on project pacification – it’s all just the usual random noise based on the old left vs right paradigm, or so off-guardian’s articles would mostly have you believe. Your masters never want you to have a top down perspective- never to draw the *obvious* conclusions.
Great article! Covers all the bases.
It’s not for nothing the United States is called “The Great Satan”; this is exactly what Satan would look like and act like if it existed. This Great Satan climbed on the back of Mahatma Gandhi’s observation that “The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated”; and in so doing proved itself the most un-great nation that ever existed. Perhaps many liberals shed a tear for the millions of factory farm animals before making it unlawful to document conditions inside these farms.
America’s madness is no different from any other empire’s madness: it must run its course, then the mantle of madness will be taken up by the next empire. Kind of makes one think there’s a flaw somewhere in human DNA. A few rail against the madness; most accept it as a gift of nature.
And the liberals, following God’s lead, will put candy in the children’s mouths – using a cattle prod so as to observe social distancing.
It is also responsible for most of the chronic illness, comorbidities, and disease people have labeled covid.
As what goes around, comes around, I would simply point to factory farmed humans. The link is deeper than ‘virus’ covid story over toxicology that progreesively undermines and attacks what we call ‘immune system’ – but it is our life as well as our cognitive function and resilience.
Also known as The United Snakes of America by my Palestinian friends.
Please don’t drag snakes into this. Snakes are more intelligent than that.
So, after black v white, it’s now liberal v conservative. The ‘deep state’ seem to be getting desperate.
Any pejorative label serves the judge and accuser.
If the ideas are addressed there doe not have to be the ad hom that locks down communication to polarities – which of course don’t see to be so when you are sure you are right – as a result of focusing of a wrong seen in another.
But the US American psyche is split in such a way as to open deep civil strife.
Ideas like mythical viruses, mutate to become something else as a result of changing contexts. We cannot stand in the same river twice – because it isn’t the same water flow.
Identifying in outmoded forms is the liability, depletion and death of a form based identification.
Interestingly, I have one sense of ‘Satan’ as love of form for its own sake – as an intent and attempt to grasp and possess, or rather of control in the attempt to regain or restore a lost Golden Saturnian Age. Always looking a fantasy ideal and thereby dissociated from a real relationship within what is. Another is of a Father who starts eating his own children (also assigned to fear of usurpation) which brings about his release from service as Primary among the Gods to be ‘chained’ with rings.
I don’t know if the deep state can become desperate. The state of identification in control might be a permanent drive that has no self awareness – excepting as serves to maintain and operate control. I expect deeply laid plans that hedge against all kinds of contingencies are inexorably unfolding. With the covid coup is a step out from covert to overt power and restructuring of society by every leverage at their disposal.
If something happened to block that they would unleash major wars rather than become desperate. of course I am simply conjecturing in generalisations in a coffee machine chat (bring your own coffee).
Polarised identites are worked against the middle. I see the need to align what truly identifies us rather than ‘get’ a special identity set over against a hated or ridiculed ‘other’.
“Women in the workforce”? Balderdash. My great-great grandmother, born in 1861, left school at 11 and went into service. Great-great grandfather, born 1860, left school and became a farm labourer. Great grandmother (born 1888) – left school at age 11 and went into service. Great grandfather (born 1886) left school at age 11 and became a farm labourer. Grandmother (born 1910) left school at 14 and became an assembly line worker (new mechanisation). Grandfather (born 1908) left school at 14 and became a milkman. Please, truth is supposedly sacred, and there were female doctors and all sorts in the 1800s. Ever heard of Dr Elizabeth Wilks landing her husband in jail in the early 1900s? Don’t saturate your narratives with Feminist bilge, or you may as well go back to The Guardian. What is puzzling is the need for all women shortlists for plumb jobs and the puzzling fact that it’s so hard to get an NHS GP appointment these days (many female doctors working hours to suit) or the fact that the vast majority of workplace deaths are still male (around 94%) (women ignoring the ‘glass cellar’, dangerous or dirty or physically arduous jobs which maintain our essential infrastructure, while requiring all the plumb, lovely jobs). I recommend a good course of Karen Straughan’s ‘Dismantling Feminism’ on YouTube – and dropping your white knight blinkers to show a little care for your own gender.
Not only were there plenty of women in the workforce in these time periods you mention, but needs to be mentioned that they dominate the workforce now, and complain otherwise.
They are the primary consumers of the economy, some figures state as much as 80% of the economy is driven by their consumerism. Is it any surprise that television and mass media cater to their every whim? Of course most women would be blind to the current plights of men while they are always the victim of violence (not statistically true from crime data), don’t earn the same salaries as men (See Farrell’s text “Why Men Earn More”) on one hand, yet now dominate universities, took over the work force (that men created), and have now commandeered the household through the removal of men and a used the state as a surrogate husband.
Now watch as all the men born today become betas and become afraid of covid cooties.
Agreed, but in the 1950’s the US mythology was the (white) stay-at-home middle class mom. Then in the late 1960’s on, middle class (white) women had to become wage-slaves to maintain the middle class lifestyle for the family. It was sold as women’s liberation.
Andy Andy Andy, Too bad you never came down after the Bad Acid Trip. We do not care about your Great Grandma or Grandma or your mother who is absent in your diatribe. Feminism is a toxic psychological problem for the Modern West. I has created a nightmare for children and men. I know you don’t appreciate that but psychoids and narcissists are devoid of emotion which Feminism liberates from any social guilt. It is the core of the shit bomb that has been fed to the US for now 50+ years and the effects are what we see today. Just because Hillary and her ilks are very very very angry because they do not have a penis does not mean she can have one. You can fool everyone nearly all the time but you cannot fool reality.
Tracking beacons now required:
https://www.wired.com/story/schools-surveillance-tech-prevent-covid-19-spread/
Not even a single criticism from the author. Nobody bats an eye at the abuses which will inevitably occur at these types of programs.
Morons.
Crazy, right?
How can it be said that your average punter is, entirely anything at any given moment or all the time…entirely liberal, entirely left or entirely right?
Of course, that’s how the MSM want to paint folk…He’s a wingnut…a libtard…a loonie leftist…
Just another load of ball ox to divide and agitate.
There are the “haves” and the “have nots”.
I think the article and comments below show that we desperately need a new universal nomenclature for describing political tribes/ideologies etc.
The current language has become so twisted, propagandized and confused that the nomenclature alone is enough to divide people who should be on the same side.
But ignoring my own advice and continuing old debates that should really be set aside – the article seems to be saying that left/social/Oder liberalism never worked or was never going to work.
That might be true in the USA (did it ever exist there?) but in Europe it managed to achieve a wide range of improvements in pay, conditions and protections, healthcare, education, a more meritocratic society, greater equality of opportunity etc. etc.
Now sadly mostly rolled back.
It showed the truth that if a state focuses on improving the qol of it’s citizens a nation will almost necessarily prosper economically.
It’s ironic that the ‘Golden Age of Western Growth’, of Western capitalism really, was when that capitalism was at its most socialist.
The real problem with social liberalism is not that it didn’t work at all (there’s plenty of criticisms that can be made, not least that it’s super vulnerable to subversion) but that they stopped doing it.
It was destroyed/bought out following the oil crisis, subsumed by monetarism and neoliberalism.
Which was really just a return to traditional fuck the poor (it’s fun!) economic liberalism.
A thin rationalisation for the self interest of the ruling classes and those vicious and dishonest enough to join their ranks.
Now it doesn’t even qualify as a coherent if dishonest rationalisation.
It’s just branding.
Out of date marketing.
Interesting article. We know the countries that resisted lockdown and we applaud them.
We also know the countries that applauded lockdown, and we resist them…
And now dream of living in one of them….
Japan! Check out the Corbett Report, How is Japan Reacting NOW. They did “absolutely nothing”. Personally I traveling in Feb and March and never got a sniffle. Yesterday I went to the Veterans Health Administration hospital in Florida for lab work. They offered a mask but didn’t require me to wear it. I asked the health workers if there had been a lot of Covid cases and they all said not. We been had..
Well duh. If you come here and you do *not* know SARS2 is a false-flag like 911, you haven’t been paying attention. The problem with off-guardian is that it *denies* what is coming down the line using the PACIFICATION of the Human Race as an essential first stage.
Perhaps you can submit an article to OG giving a sketch of what you accept or see as planned to be coming down the line using the PACIFICATION of the Human Race as its essential first stage.
Do you mean the 4th Reich of an Industrial Biotech enslavement?
I’ve see all kinds of comments here and mad them, but have never got the sense that OG denied comments unless persisting ad-hom after warnings.
It’s Sunset for you but for some the trap has just risen to view – and if someone has come through the fear of virus to recognise a deeper fear of coercions and deceits, then that is just where they are right now. No blame in our starting place.
How poor people survive in the USA | DW Documentary
This was during the ‘boom’, imagine how bad this will get after the Covid economic shut down.
Weird to see the same meme slanders used agains a movement that at it’s heart is seeking accountability and an end to state abuses at the hands of their enforcers. This is despite the meme slanders we faced for challenging the official narritive on covid. Some people haven’t made the connection that those enforcers don’t discriminate about the dissent motive and only care about whether it goes against the legislators decrees. Meaning this is what is in store for us.
At the heart of the reason for the disproportionate response to the protests currently taking place is the defiance of lockdown and social distancing. In addition the legislators and media covering for the police would like police in the US and elsewhere to act with impunity when enforceing against a stratified society. Especially when it has broader implications, such as enforcement of absurd covid policy. But do you think they would care so much if the protests were constrained to a twitter storm? Many other countries including the UK took a heavy handed response for the same reason. The fact that the core group defying this is the same core group that were credulous of covid agenda and/or some of the most disadvantaged is all the more poetic.
The belief was that If this aggressive stance weren’t taken the covid fear spell will weaken. Hence why Australia’s Morrison is scrambling to deter protests over there using covid fear mongering and dog whistling to “patriots” . Over the past week it has become clear that the fear stance (be it covid or violence or smears) has backfired with more people taking to the streets to protest police abuses. Moreover many people of all persuasions are now correctly questioning the need for social distancing and lockdown given thousands can assemble and protest in tightly packed masses. For the second wave doomsayers It bares remembering that the thousand plus anti lockdown protest in Hyde Park didn’t cause a spike and London continued to have something of the lowest case counts (for whatever that’s worth) in the UK. But as usual our governments continue to double down on fallacious lockdown policy.
For those who want to follow the evidence of Orwell’s claim of a boot stamping on your face forever please spend some time reading through this persons twitter feed.
https://mobile.twitter.com/greg_doucette
Frankly these are just some of the vids that went viral and doesn’t cover all the individual footage of similar abuses.
We should be unified in our denouncing this state abuse. With the smearing and virtue signalling in the media they are hoping to splinter support so they can contain the dissent. Please don’t help them to achieve this. Martial law (not sure how different this is to lockdowns) is ineffective against the majority or even a large minority. Even 1% of population not compling is hard to enforce that’s why they are working so hard for us to enforce ourselves, against our best interests. We need to be unified on this.
P.s. For those correctly concerned about looting, please also show some concern for:
– transfer of trillions from public treasury to private enterprise.
– civil asset forfeiture AKA legal highway robbery.
– the elimination of mom and pop stores during the lockdown for companies like Target to make record profits.
– corporate tax exemptions.
– offshore tax havens.
– overpriced consumerism.
I’m sure there are more, but these are some of the most egregious.
Amen!
some light refreshments
George Floyd‘s final autopsy report has revealed the 46-year-old had tested positive and died of coronavirus,
The official coroner’s report said that he died of “pre-existing medical conditions” that were “aggregated” by police “restraint” (sic). And yes he tested positive for covid. His heart just stopped beating. He died from death. Nothin’ happening here, move on!
Wealth Inequality in America
This is why the real left exist. Remember inequality is a LOT LOT worse now. 42% of the USA’s GDP has just been offered to the richest in the country.
meanwhile, here in Belgium, the committee that examines the public nature of government plans to publicly release the advice from the corona ‘expert’ groups (GEES) on Monday.
The administration is trying to block the demand for transparency of GEES advice and reports, based on the status of that expert group. According to the government, the GEES “cannot be considered as an administrative authority” to which the Public Governance Act applies. But that argument makes no sense, the committee said. “It is irrelevant where the information comes from, it is enough that an administrative authority has it.”
Another defense by the Prime Minister is that the release of the documents “may give rise to misunderstanding.” The population would be “flooded” with information, making the situation incomprehensible. However, the committee replies, “in times of a major health crisis in which fundamental freedoms are constrained, the public interest in publicly disclosing those opinions is of great importance.
Welcome to the kindergarten…
Test
While some of us here know that modern-day liberalism was founded to be a capitalist-friendly “third way” between socialism,and conservatism, most people do not. If they did and truly understood this history they would not waste all of their time and effort into trying to make “liberals”, and The Democratic Party in particular, into the leftists they might want them to be.
Liberalism: the hard and soft sides of the coinage of social control
Explaining liberalism to North Americans is a thankless and possibly futile task, but it is one that must be attempted for clarity’s sake.
Liberalism is a theory of political economy that arose in Great Britain in the 17th and 18th centuries. Its principal inspirations were Thomas Hobbes (1588-1679) and John Locke (1632-1704). It emphasizes individualism, human avarice, the “virtue” of competition and the “justice” of the marketplace. It opposed feudalism and mercantilism. It sought to replace the traditional landowners with the rising commercial and manufacturing classes.
It sought to liberate capital, not people (and especially not women, slaves and property-less males).
Liberalism is the foundational ideology of the United States. American Conservatives (aka Tories or Loyalists) were expelled to Canada, the Caribbean or sent back to England. The USA (a few southerners excepted – until the Civil War) began, and remains a homogenously liberal society.
What, exactly, is liberalism?
Here’s what classical liberal economist Adam Smith (1723-1790) said:
“Whenever there is great property, there is great inequality. For one very rich man, there must be at least five hundred poor, and the affluence of the rich supposes the indigence of the many, who are often driven by want, and prompted by envy, to invade his possessions. … Civil government, so far as it is instituted for the security of property is in reality instituted for the defence of the rich against the poor, or of those who have some property against those who have none at all.”
Liberal utilitarian Jeremy Benthan (1748-1832) added this:
“In the highest state of social prosperity, the great mass of citizens will have no resource except their daily industry; and consequently will always be near indigence … human beings are the most powerful instruments of production, and therefore everyone becomes anxious to employ the services of his fellows in multiplying his own comforts. Hence the intense and universal thirst for power; the equally prevalent hatred of subjugation. … When security and conflict are in conflict, it will not do to hesitate a moment. Equality must yield.”
This means that, in liberal societies, the rich are pitted against the poor, gaining their wealth by appropriating the work of others; and it means that government is in “business” to protect the ruling class.
Today, of course, there are two kinds of liberals. Soft-hearted liberals live mainly in the Democratic party. They sometimes toss crumbs to working and middle class people. In a pinch, they will do bad things reluctantly, but they will do bad things nonetheless, to protect the ruling class.
Hard-hearted liberals live mainly in the Republican party. They do bad things gleefully, and never toss crumbs. They try to get racists and religious fundamentalists worked into a frenzy to oppose soft-hearted liberals, to protect the ruling class.
They are the good cops and the bad cops, the soft and hard sides of the coinage of social control.
An excellent comment. Just one point though: Adam Smith was not an economist; he was a Moral Philosopher,
Which is why he could conjure up a proposition that allows the liberal to combine moral righteousness with the retention of his wealth: I will a radical be, though ever wealthy.
“People of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion, but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public, or in some contrivance to raise prices” Adam Smith The Wealth of Nations
“good cops and the bad cops”
A more apt term would be “good mafioso versus bad mafioso.” One may want to investigate/view their nefarious activities as one would view a crime scene. The corporate fascist mobster oligarch psychopaths should be looked at as “master criminals” who are perpetrating grand theft and murder on an industrial scale. Their sense of “entitlement” (being better than everyone else) just shows the extent of the psychosis from which they suffer.
“The infliction” from which these insane criminals are suffering is the cause of much of humanity’s present misery. Humanity needs to deal with (and treat) these maniacs as soon as possible.
There is a fallacy that underlies this web site. The fallacy is that all those who have become disenfranchised with the Guardian and who flock here are going to still regard the Guardian as left wing, and that they will turn away from the left in response to being banned from their comments pages, and or from reading their disappointment deceitful articles.
But what you overlook is that many are intelligent enough to understand that the left was forced out of the guardian, the left did not just change their priorities, as you would have us believe. The left was banned and it’s ideas perverted by neoliberal interests and agents, It was co-oped by the neoliberal right, like so many politicians in New Labour.
It is Americanisation with the cooperation of local elites to ultimately establish a one party right wing state like the USA, which serves the interests of the rich best.
You hoped that those who fell from the Guardian disenchanted with the left and perhaps their anti Brexit policies will be softly persuaded to the ways of the far-right through your soothing far-right wing propaganda. You fancy yourselves an upmarket intellectual Breitbart. But to me you look vulgar, clumsy and coarse, and you will never cover up your brutish alt-right origins and aims of pushing alt-right ideology.
Well, the comments on this site are good imo and some superb. There are lively differences of opinion but well argued. Perhaps one or two are over the top but thats the nature of a discussion site. Never regarded this site in terms of an ideology and always distrust posters who accuse along those lines.
The only poster here I think is truly deluded is Louis Proyect. His comments are like reading those of a stroppy teenager whose joined his first political party.
Then you arrive. Your post is full of the left, right alt right, ‘isations’ ‘ists’ and multi insult sentences, tinged with envy. The only thing you left out this time was accusing the site of being Assadist.
Not you again under a differerent handle, Louis?
Is that the official CIA position? Or are you just trying to gain “brownie points?” You may have jumped the gun. Good luck with your new job.
I think you paint your world and suffer it for nothing.
It started out as ‘off The Guardian’ – and has in a sense become stuck with the name – but expanded way beyond that – and while the editorial team show a marked inheritance of Left political background – I feel they are open to a humanity – not least in the context of increasing insane and inhuman parody of politics over an insidious global Monopolism operating tyranny across a broad spectrum of subjection that is obviously ‘thinkable’ to those who support and embody it – or are captured to compliance.
So what is your solution if everyone is to blame?
I just report the news, I don’t make it. The masses need to be educated. I am 76 so soon it won’t be my problem. But a young friend of mine, Rainer Shea has some good answers: “A guide to revolutionary agitation in the present era” https://rainershea.com/f/a-guide-to-revolutionary-agitation-in-the-present-era
a working link:
https://rainershea.com/f/a-guide-to-revolutionary-agitation-in-the-present-era
Thanks. He gives me hope.
When I was young and a naïf, I didn’t understand politics...
It used to puzzle me, what is ‘left’, ‘right’, ‘liberal’…I thought, all of these people ascribe to one of these divisions. It must be me, I must be dense.
Now I am older, I recognise that my instinct back then was correct: There is only correct and decent way of doing things…
We always see, left, right, liberal etc throught the lens of the mainstream media, we cannot judge people by the politicians that have been inflicted on everyone, everywhere.
My Father, past some years hailed from Fermanagh, Ireland. He told me an anecdote: During the Famine, Queen Victoria was asked to help the Irish. Promptly, She reached into Her purse and produced a 10 bob note (50p). It was only when The Illustrated London News began publishing Sketches of the Horrors that the English People knew.
Did that make the English people heartless?
https://viewsofthefamine.wordpress.com/illustrated-london-news/sketches-in-the-west-of-ireland/
“<i>””And what has the liberal class gotten in return? Token integration. Ending conscription. Adulthood at 18 years of age. Women in the workforce. Acceptance of LGBTQ. A black president. The MeToo movement. Legalized marijuana. A $1200 bailout. Help me out here—what else have the liberal class gotten in the past half-century, in return for their soul?</i>
You forgot to add gun restrictions- the “liberals” have championed gun restriction as no one else could have. And yet by their very nature “liberals”should have supported the rights of lawful gun owners to have their arms- Instead they criminalized them- That’s what Trudeau the “liberals”just did, here in Canada.
I don’t actually believe that the “liberals”or dems ever wanted to bring Crony/ multinational capitalism to a halt. They just wanted to stick it to the little people. Those that believe they are better then or have a higher standing don’t even attempt to reign in those above them. Only to crush those below them. Accepting all the identity politics nonsense was the easy way for Liberals or Dems to pretend they care for everybody, while caring for nobody.
Not sure about the criticism of criminalising guns. Maybe that’s the one of the good things they’ve done IMHO.
Liberals, by standing for nothing, made possible the rise of inverted and perhaps soon classical totalitarianism.”
The Death of the Liberal Class – Chris Hedges (2010)
“If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything” – Malcolm X
That statement may go back earlier than Malcolm.
https://quoteinvestigator.com/2014/02/18/stand-fall/
However
“I’m for truth, no matter who tells it. I’m for justice, no matter who it is for or against. I’m a human being, first and foremost, and as such I’m for whoever and whatever benefits humanity as a whole.”
― Malcolm X
Thanks, Binra. I stand corrected in believing he coined the phrase. It was evidently in common usage when Malcolm in fact just quoted it in, presumably, the early 60s. Still a great motto, though!
I think I’ve had enough ‘woke’ virtue signalling, correct pronoun usage to last a lifetime.
And so, here we are: June 2020 all of us in a very sticky situation.
Your article hit so many nails on the head for me David, I had the urge to yell Yes numerous times.
And Chris Hedges is also spot on, that the “revolt will come from the right”.
That the working class and poor have been so abandoned, and yes, sneered at and ridiculed by these woke progressives and apparent socialists; that they have been delivered straight into the arms of the Alt right.
I see that trend in the various Facebook groups I joined to oppose the lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations and blatant censorship and police brutality.
A clear majority are from the Fox News-Sky News type crowd, and I also note straight out fascists are now joining these groups. That, to me, is disturbing, but also not surprising.
And yet, where have the Left been in opposing the lockdowns and draconian measures that are ruining so many lives?
They’ve been at home in their apartments hurling abuse, because let’s be honest here…. these virtue signallers actually Already had contempt for the working class and the poor.
It was already long past time to bury the gangrene infected, pus ridden cult of Identity Politics. Years ago in fact.
The far right deep state, cuts out, bribes, bans, bullies, blackmails and threatens the real left into abandoning the people’s interests and the left are the problem? Really……The US has been at war with socialism for decades, they overturn left leaning governments with the CIA all over the world and destroy left wing parties at home.
The current right wing government has just transferred $9 trillion to it’s richest Corporations and elites and put the militarised police on the streets to violently attack democratic protesters, and in your head ‘the liberals’ are the problem and the right are offering the only solution. Really? ……..So the transfer of wealth to a smaller and smaller elite is the solution? Silly me I thought it was the problem.
The Corporate far right media are making the far right the heroes of the Covid lockdown, what a surprise, what heroes they are as they offer the liberty to die in poverty and without healthcare.
Tried 6 times to reply to you Jojo. Writing out long replies and they won’t even post. I can’t even open the rest of your reply to me. Very exasperating.
I got my terminology wrong. I didn’t mean the Genuine left.
Also, I agree 100% with every sentence David Pear wrote. Why? Because it’s the truth. Especially in regards to his critique regarding the gangrene that is identity politics.
And I support Trump 0%. Zero. Not one single iota.
I was in Central American and East Timor Solidarity Groups in the 1980s and 90s. I know the horrors committed in countries like Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras.
And I know how truly evil the Deep State is.
Seems to me the problem is flogging the term “liberalism” repeatedly, and confusing it with centrist-right loyalty, as the term has pejorated to this abortion of what it originally stood for.. “Liberal” used to be an honorable term associated with “progressive” which stood for popular resistance to authoritarian capitalism. So, possibly your reaction is a heated response to misuse of this term in its original intent, and you over-simplify in turn by attacking this site as “servant to the alt-right.” It’s too bad when people with essentially the same views turn on each other over matters of communication. The problem with loose use of the term, including in the article above, is it tends to inflame and over-simplify the new reality of disparate folks coming together as opposition to this particular existential reality of the stupid lockdown .And that opposition is aimed at similar problems to the ones you identify in your comments. .
If you mean the “Far Right deep state” to include the neoliberals as well as the neoconservatives then you are correct. the problem is most people are confused by the veneer of human Rights and social justice that the Neoliberals who control the Democratic party purport to support–really, they sold their souls long ago, and it is they who have crushed the true left.
Tamika Mallory on George Floyd Protests | NowThis
Listen to a real left wing voice not the Aunt Sally-left-wing you are attacking.
I don’t know who Aunt Sally is. But a “left” that does not have a recognition of capitalists as a source of “divide and rule” is not a left, but a hard right position. Accepting that race is the only dimension that matters in the world keeps the proles throwing poo at each other while capitalists continue to exploit the proles in the present and the future. Note the neoliberal calls to “defund the police”! What and replace the with “public-private” partnerships? Chris Hedges is correct, the revolution will be a right-wing revolution and this woman is part of its vanguard. If you’re interested in a left wing position, I suggest reading Toure Reed’s new book and turn off you corporate/face-book approved activist channels.
A short digression.
I’ve always been good at coining verbal memes. And comments pages like this are the ideal place to introduce them.
One I claim for myself, which has recently gone into widespread use, is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder. I first used this in the guardian CIF so long ago I can’t name the year and now it’s passed into medical parlance in Australia where about half the population are sufferers of this syndrome. Somebody picked it up and now it’s officialese.
I can’t claim Plandemic but I immediately came up with Scamdemic (in this very forum) about three months ago under a pseudonym used at the time but have subsequently forgotten.
And then there is Nodemic. Hasn’t memified yet but it’s going to be in the lexicon one day. That’s mine. Thanks offGuardian!
But what about “Shamdemic“? I think it’s better than Scamdemic. More descriptive.
Pass it along readers. It’s yours to use as you wish. Just another straw to help break the back of the Covert-19 camel.
”So now liberals believe that the government authorities are telling the truth about COVID-19?”
Do you really think that the Guardian is liberal, the newspaper that attacked Jeremy Corbyn over anti semitism and that is sponsored by US foundations and that deletes every comment exposing the Covid hysteria?
They are not liberal they are an extension of the far-right Deep state. They are an arm of MI5 and the CIA. so why so you claim liberals are backing the covid scam. The fake-left back the scam but the real left are very worried by the loss of liberties.
It is funny how far-right funds created a fake left which talks mostly BS, which then the far-right attacks as if they represent a real left wing perspective.
It is just a far right scam to discredit the silenced real left.
Look sheep get with the program. Do as we say, NOT as we do.
Boris johnsons chief advisor just got caught going against his own isolation rules, travelling hundreds of miles to see his parents for babysitting despite telling us we shouldnt.
Then proceeded to go for a day out 60 miles away at a castle, where coincidentally glaxo has an office. Sorry my mistake, he went he said to test his eyesight to make sure he was ok for the drive back.
An mp when asked about us being equal and being in this together said “some if us are more equal or important than others” or words to that effect.
You are goods, you are chattel, you are property.
The rules have not, will not ever apply to them.
Just like the eugenics programs in germany, it never applied to their family.
Same here, will bill get his kids vaxxed first?
Hmmm let me think.
Will bill spouting his shit about over population vaxx his kids with the sterilants used in kenyas kids to lead the way?
Hmmmmmm let me think.
I remember the story of soros, a jew himself being saved/adopted by a well to do family riding around on horseback with them watching other jews being beaten, abused, killed.
Did he or does he give a shit?
Hmmmm let me think.
Workers getting a rate of inflation wage rise if your lucky.
Mp’s awarding themselves a 10-11% wage rise for doing sweet f.a.
I think you can list forever the stuff that magicaly doesnt apply to them but does to us.
Theres a reason the dept of homeland security has over a billion rounds of 9mm stored.
Probably similar .223 stored and its not for fun.
Great article. The scandemic and the left’s meek capitulation and even full hardy acceptance of totalitarian measures by governments around the world has made me disassociate myself form this spineless and righteous bunch of noisy yet completely incompetent and contrary bunch of self-important dimwits. They consider virtue signaling and trivial identity politics as more important and the irony is that the left are only standing up for virtues that they are allowed to by the corporate-owned social and mainstream media.
Interesting discussion on liberalism on the Henry Makow site…
https://www.henrymakow.com/liberals_are_shills_for_commun.html
”The liberal class started their negotiations by compromising all of their ethics, beliefs, and powers”
There is so much junk in this article where do I start.
The USA Empire has been at war with left wing ideas for 70 years, from McCarthyism, Operation Gladio, the bay of pigs, Guatemala, Venezuela to accusations of antisemitism today.
That does not mean that left wing ideas are bankrupt, it just means that it has been banned by an aggressive totalitarian approach to political thinking. Left wing ideas are healthy, popular with the people and waiting in the wings for the collapse of corporate America, which seems to be happening. Democratic representation to reign in the power of the Corporation and the wealth elites are never popular with the rich, so it is no surprise that they are demonised by their right wing puppets. yes I’m looking at you.
You appear to be equating liberal with left-wing. I cannot understand why, as the liberals stopped being left-wing right after the French Revolution.
Yes, liberal is a different political movement. Liberal to mean left is how it is being used in the article. they are not talking about liberalism in the strict sense.
It is an American thing. In the UK we call Liberals liberals, they are not socialists, Liberals in the UK are more socially left and economically right. In the US they think ‘liberals’ are communists.
In the US liberals are no more left-wing than Boris Johnson or Ed Davey.
The USA does not really have a left wing. It never had a mass labour or social democratic party, which is part of the reason why Americans risk financial ruin if they become ill and lack many social protections most Europeans would take for granted. What left there is was pretty much marginalised by the post-war Red Scare. Ranting about liberals is something of a substitute for ranting about a Red menace that does not actually exist.
Nomenclature, Nomenclatura. ‘The Liberals’ in the U.S. are the latter, a class not a political movement. I see young people using the phrase, progressive, to describe the nature of their activism and objectives.
Even the label progressive isn’t trouble free. It comes with a “dirty underpants hamper”, as Father Ted might have said. It was birthed as a compromise with the elite, or even as a rebranding of the elite’s objectives as I argue here: https://moneycircus.blogspot.com/2020/06/the-progressives-dirty-underpants.html
Progressivism was a deal with the middle class to defeat socialism. No wonder young people are confused: with a straight face calling themselves “socially liberal, economically conservative… socialists.”
“Progressive” is a term that was salvaged from the scrapheap of history, sorry but that’s too great a metaphor not to steal, by the alleged “left” in this country (US) because the Limbaughs, Kristols,et al had so demonized the word “liberal.” That’s basically it, plain and simple. The problem is, that in spite of the fact they were led by one of the biggest imperialists and warmongers, the original Progressives,were a bunch of Bolsheviks, compared to the hegemonic capitalists who wrap themselves in the “progressive” mantle today.
A “progressive” is someone who cannot admit to the systemic failure of the society. Through this stubborn blindness, they reveal their own fundamental loyalty to the social system as a whole. The solution to the “anti-democratic” turn in American politics is not to question its foundations but to proscribe “more democracy” or “real democracy”, without evaluating for a minute whether the “”turn” is really an aberration.
In economics, a “progressive” is one who blames the world’s problems on an excess of “greed”, or on some inherent flaw in “human nature” of the heathens (but never a flaw in their own “enlightened nature”), or on a deficiency of regulation, or on the corruption of the state rather than the normal operation of capitalism. In this way, “progressives” are identical to Libertarians who, in the face of insurmountable evidence, continue to insist that it is “too little” and not too much “free enterprise” which is the problem.
In the US “progressive” has come to mean someone who will offer unconditional support to The Democratic Party no matter what.
Great summary
Thanks for the comment.
I read The Ancient Concept of Progress – E.R Dodds not so long ago,
and realised just how invisibly ideas can structure our mind – quite apart from your summary of ‘progressive’ in modern political parlance.
It may have been from the above work or not but I read that first Pharos were tasked to restore the Golden Age – and that was the framework of ‘progress.’ Other than that was the idea of Cosmic Cycles within which our fates played out – which were seen as a ongoing descent – in line with the summary myth of ‘the Fall’.
Without going on over much the idea of revolution is the usurping of the claimed right to (modern derivatives) of invested power in ways that demonise the past as if thereby to establish their claim.
There are correlations in the displeasure of the gods’ and attributing guilt and sacrifice – and of mass sacrifice as a way to conserve or maintain some semblance of power (control) against apocalyptic fear.
Science THOUGHT to have escaped magical superstitions but as a revolution threw out the baby with the bathwater and embodies the archetypes of a catastrophic past in blind technologism allied to private agenda for possession and contro – as if that is the key to a lost Harmony of being – that cannot be retrieved excepting as a present balancing within what is – instead of clinging to or seeking to destroy old identities.
In a sense they destroy themselves if demanding sacrifice of reality to serve an identity compliance. This is never going to win – but a shifting of mutating masking identity can forfend a true reckoning for a house of cards – built on sand.
I simply reflect this as the result of my own resonances.
The author is from the US and the language and references are used accordingly. I think you’re largely getting caught up in the semantics instead of recognising this. He is clearly using the word liberal in the same manner we in the UK would use ‘fake left’ to descibe those who say they stand for left wing politics but have been carefully corralled down a path which is anything but.
Thank you for this article which my partner and I really appreciated.
Re: Palestine – ‘Liberals can not say they do not know, and their silence speaks volumes.’
In our view it’s even worse than that. How many Western liberals connive with the lie that support for Palestine is antisemitic? The assault on Palestine-supporting members of the UK Labour Party continues even post-Corbyn and we understand that similar dynamics operate in the US.
Why are you calling neoliberal’s and neocons in the current Labour party liberals (left)? they are not. You can tell that because they do not support left wing ideas and those that do are relentlessly attacked.
Actually I get that but I was writing in the context of what David Pear wrote about ‘Liberal’ silence on Palestine.
It is like asking why are the far-right in the Labour part silent on Palestine, Because thy are far right! of course.
The real-left were silenced via a relentless vicious Mosad operation to discredit and threaten them.
An excellent article, Mr Pear. Thank you.
Thank you.
Regarding mandatory mask-wearing on public transport in UK starting 15 June. Indeed, it is completely ridiculous, especially at this point. Here are my notes from Germany, where masks have similarly been mandatory — in our southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg — since 27 April. I often make one-hour commutes to work on the Straßenbahn (street-car) (but I ride-share in a car with a colleague to return home). In protest, I have never worn a mask on the street-car. So up until now, I have made about 30 one-hour commutes, without a mask. I do carry a mask in my pocket, because I need the mask to enter the health facility where I work, where masks are also mandatory. My observations of street-car travel:
(1) Almost everyone wears a mask, voluntarily — that means 99%, in my experience. It seems the peer pressure to conform is an enormous hurdle.
(2) Not wearing a mask (non-compliance) is a bit exhilarating at first, especially if you’re the only one. But it becomes easier and easier over time. You build up immunity to the peer pressure, so to speak. So you feel really brave at the beginning, but later, it becomes second nature.
(3) Seems nobody actually gives a shit if you’re not wearing a mask — of those few that do (people that are afraid), they will go to the other end of the car, as though you are the plague. Maybe a few pair of eyeballs will follow you when boarding, but they quickly lose interest once the street-car continues on.
(4) Sadly, nobody will join your protest. Nobody will rip off their mask in the middle of the trip. This is what I was hoping would eventually happen. But it hasn’t. It is very disappointing. The reality of the “sheep” designation of the general public is made very clear if you do this social experiment.
(5) Only once have I been reminded to put on a mask by an employee of the street-car company. It was at an abnormally long stop and an employee (not the driver of my street-car) was walking by outside the street-car — he motioned through the window that I needed the mask. But he didn’t wait around for me to put it on, so I didn’t.
(6) Some of the street-cars have video cameras, but I don’t think they’re being used to police mask-compliance. I have never been policed thus far, anyway.
(7) I think you should have a mental outline of what you would say should someone ask you why you’re not wearing a mask. Only once has anyone asked me why I don’t wear a mask. It was the best conversation! I told my fellow passenger that I didn’t want her to feel that her health was threatened by me not wearing a mask (I volunteered to move) — but she didn’t mind. So I told her that I was protesting. That I had researched the issue and that the virus health threat has long since expired. That the masks are not helpful and actually unhealthy. That the idea is ridiculous — that we all can walk up to the street-car without masks, and that magically, putting them on while riding street-car is somehow helpful. She asked if I was frustrated that nobody else is wearing a mask. I said no, I was disappointed in the people. I said it is good to obey the rules, but not bad rules. I told her that we are being treated like animals, like horses (but I would now say, muzzled like wild dogs, had I prepared for the conversation better). I told her that “they” want us isolated from each other — she disputed that, but then, comically, she reached to take her mask off to speak more clearly, but couldn’t do it because it would violate “the rules”. We both laughed. I told her that this was all theater. “They” want us scared. That it was a social experiment. Our conversation then ended because she had to get off at the next stop. But she was really curious and was intently listening to what I had to stay — she seemed almost apologetic that she didn’t continue past her stop to maintain the conversation. So she get off at her stop. But she never took off her mask, sadly.
So the vast majority of public transport passengers will comply. The psychopathic central planners know this and are just fucking with sheep minds. From my perspective, the only way to reverse the peer pressure would be for a large group of non-conformers to board the street-car, bus or train, shed their masks, and vocally implore their fellow passengers to shed their masks as well. Most of the conformers would then shed their mask too. Great. Progress, right? But I don’t think the non-conformity will “stick” until the conformists see that either (a) societal non-compliance is overwhelming and massive (20%? 30% 40%?) or (b) government official on the TV says mask-wearing is no longer mandatory.
Mistake:
(7). “She asked if I was frustrated that nobody else is not wearing a mask.”
FYI, the software upgrade to this comments platform includes an edit feature. If you mouse down to the right-hand corner of your comment after it’s posted, a “settings” gear appears; click it and an “Edit” command becomes available. At least it worked this way yesterday; I used it successfully. Some commenters have reported that it only lasts for a short time.
I don’t know why it’s hidden, or at least obscure; I put it down to geek technobarbaric sensibility– but that’s a rant for another time.
Well done. Mask wearing is an IQ test and most people are failing the test. \
I share your objection and refuse to wear one, although, like you, I never use public transport, I don’t go into shops that insist I should wear one. I don’t think our governments in Europe are fascists, but this is how it felt to object to fascists ideas in the past. people are dumb and are falling for the same scams.
this is all part of the behaviour modification of the population
each week there’s something different added to the agenda – it’s deliberate
check this out, a reasonable summary
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/comparatively-speaking/201810/understanding-what-makes-behavior-modification-work
None of what’s happening is based on public health concerns – it is a deliberate plan to assess the compliance of the population – judge for yourselves whether it’s working ….
the informative paragraph is in the conclusion:-
Behavioral plans should not stay the same. Once there is evidence that a plan is working, then it might need to be modified so that the reinforcement is occurring on a different schedule or in some other different way. This is what helps to keep plans effective over time. If a professional develops a plan that works, that professional should also look at whether the plan needs to be changed over time.
Exemptions for young children, disabled people and those with breathing difficulties, says transport secretary Grant Shapps
Which just demonstrates what a load of bollocks it is.
There must be a market for scrotal masks.
I have the ideas but lack the balls to carry them out – or is that in.
N Korea banned parody – but cant stop the Uks from imitation.
Uks? It is hardly a united kingdom since covid juridictions silently separated us.
My contacts in France sent me this:
How this is supposed to work exactly is not clear.
They also tell me: “There are many people here in France who are removing their masks to smoke, then pull them back up”.
People will get bored of it when they stop being terrified.
Of course, the smokers may believe the old tale that smoking kills bugs or is in some other way good for you. In the 1930s, 40s, and 50s, tobacco companies in the USA at least used doctors to endorse their brands: e.g.
https://www.history.com/news/cigarette-ads-doctors-smoking-endorsement
Evil tobacco companies or gullible doctors? Or both? Of course doctors are no longer bought and paid for by tobacco companies. Nowadays, at least some of them are bought and paid for by the pharmaceutical industry. There are honourable exceptions, of course.
..
There is a statistical weighting in covid assigned sufferers (not tested ‘infections’) to suggest nicotine offers significant protection.
The demonisation of tobacco has become a tool of mind control. Its so easy to collect virtue by mouthing the science.
No I don’t sing it as virtue – but refrain from joining in the public stoning.
Of course the fact that pesticides are being smoked – along with saltpetre – coupled with the chemical release of emotional states of social exclusions, and guilts doesn’t come into establishing a means to impose state mandates under public health laws for social control – first they came for tobacco…
Pollution definitely requires a good immune function to offset – but when one is cherry picked to be the poster boy for scientifically settled virtue while all the rest and more are peddled for market and mindshare. I look beyond the face value to the larger picture.
Addictive habits are often destructive in different ways for reasons that go beyond the chemistry – ie : what is the underlying emotional conflict driving it.
No I don’t smoke – haven’t for who knows how many years and don’t miss it or want to smell of fags after a social event. But that is none of my points.
Yesterday I noted in another thread development in California of a new type of mask being worn by employees in supermarkets. It is not a mask at all but a clear plastic visor-type that drops down from above the eyes and leaves about a 6×2 inch open space at the bottom. I also overheard someone saying, “I wear a mask to avoid the 1,000$ fine.” At the same time fatigue with masks is obvious both by employees and customers, They are ripped off the face as soon as emerging from a “rules” space. Employees complain. Masks are largely hated. But in restaurants here now it’s okay if you enter with a mask on to sit in a booth and eat without it on. These “rules” are part of the police state experiment underway.
One of the cashiers in my local supermarket used to be pleasantly cheerful and outgoing; I’ve teased her that her distinctive laughter can be heard in all corners of the large store, and even causes round produce to roll off the racks.
After the Megadeath Virus of Doom
public-health measurestorments were put in place, all of the cashiers were required to wear masks. A week or two later– a lifetime ago, it seems– I saw her wearing the hard plastic face shield you describe.
I checked out in another line, but as I passed her on the way out I thought about teasing her that she looked like an ice hockey goalie. But then I was struck by how grim and weary she looked; she noticed me and gave me a quick friendly nod, but clearly it was not a moment to attempt our pre-lockdown levity.
It’s obvious that the spurious draconian rituals are having a lethal effect on quotidian conviviality. Neither the newly-empowered politicians– now COVID Gauleiters– nor public-health officials are acknowledging the pernicious social effects of their malfeasance, much less taking responsibility for it.
Instead, they offer insincere “I feel your pain” bromides while they insist that the lockdowns will continue until morale improves. And their mass-media allies and consent manufacturers seek to anesthetize the public with empty slogans and infoganda glurge.
“The facemask is their badge of obedience, which does medical and psychological harm to their body, mind and soul.” Which is why I will continue to refuse to wear one. This means that with the most outrageous announcement by the UK Government yesterday, that if I did still have a job in London, I would inevitably lose it, because the only viable way to travel into London to do a 9-5 job is via public transport. Whilst this no longer affects me, as I am retired, it will affect millions of people across the UK.
This news made me both angry and very sad. I was hopeful particularly with recent events with mass gatherings to protest, that we would now be back to normal, and all restrictions removed, and a serious attempt made to reverse the propaganda making everyone feel safe over a flu, that is less dangerous, than what we get every year.
Instead the UK Government has in effect doubled down, and made the situation even worse than it was. They have made it quite clear, there will be no getting back to normal, and their intention is quite clear to me. It has confirmed what I originally thought. This is a world wide depopulation event, which will go on for years. The reality is that they are trying to kill us off, and the happy clappers will literally queue up for the slaughter house. They have already been built. They used to be hospitals.
Tony
Tony this is the fork in the road, obey or resist. Wearing the mask is the sign of obedience and leads to conversion of human beings into managed capital or “data nodes”. Fighting it will be very hard, but our kids will not forgive us if we don’t start to build an alternative reality to this oppression over the next 10 years, now that it’s clear where this going – a digital smart city gulag, like Shenzen.
The World Economic Forum is calling it “The Great Reset” and this is their theme for their next big meeting in January 2021. All the big government and corporate oligarchs will be slapping each other on the back about how well their planned changes to society have been “normalised” and that they are on track to meet the UN Sustainable Development goals. The 5G network will be fully in place both on the ground and in space, they hope to have dealt with that little populist problem in the US, as well as moving ahead with central bank digital currency roll-out and removing other “legacy systems” such as physical shops, private property ownership and millions of jobs.
They’ve already baked into their grand plan resistance from the sheeple, (they call it pushback) but I can tell you that the only way to react to this is not fight it, which is what they want, but to create a new rival system.
I would hope that in less than a few years we start to see a World Counter Economic Forum meeting start to happen regularly because I do think there is sufficient interest in an alternative to the world being created right now, we just need to show some resilience and understand that the only thing we need to understand is that they’re controlling us through fear, once you no longer fear then they cannot control you, even if that means losing your life in the process.
I agreed with you 100% until the last point. I quote:
“The reality is that they are trying to kill us off, and the happy clappers will literally queue up for the slaughter house.”
That is not reality, that is a subjective opinion. I don’t doubt that Boris and his chums couldn’t care less, but they are clueless idiots.
As for this. Again I quote:
“This is a world wide depopulation event, which will go on for years.”
This is bollocks Tony. This “event” isn’t even beginning to make a dent in the world human population, which is still growing extremely fast. I would be quite happy for the world to have less people, we have swamped the world.
We are not immortal Tony. We will all dies one day. Even you and I.
I am amazed I am still here. As regards my subjective opinion, it is based on my analysis of powerful historical groups, together with their stated opinions with regards to world wide depopulation, together with what has actually happened across the world over the last few months, with the closedown of close to 50% of major economies, resulting in mass unempoyment and impoverishment.
In many parts of the world, food is being left to rot in the fields, because people are too afraid to harvest and distribute it. Many also have no money to buy food, because they have lost their jobs.
Now the USA could be on the brink of civil war. Many single people, are actually afraid to meet. None of this bodes well for making babies, and poor hungry people tend to starve to death in vast numbers, and Bill Gates want to inject
the rest. It’s not exactly good news is it – unless your objective is a massive reduction in the world’s population.
I hope I am wrong. I am usually an optimist, but things look pretty dire to me, especially when nearly even highly intelligent people seem to be brainwashed, and are not making any sense, and do not want to know.
Tony
Is it?
Or are you repeating propaganda?
Humans as the virus is the undertone to the order that will contract what remains of what was at least somewhat civilised.
In terms of the restructured (contracted and consolidated) Economy – the shit has yet to hit the fan. The population is not at all limited by covid – at least in its first wave – for death by all causes is within seasonal norms – excepting perhaps where death resulting from covid reaction start to become unable to be masked within deaths from covid.
Rather than resort to bollocks! – why not ask for more information for why the poster asserts what at face value seems to be bollocks!
If you had been told a year ago that the world would shut down its Economy – bar some (not all) essential services and favoured lockstep partners for statistically tiny proportion of mostly deaths attributable to pollution and comorbidity along with respiratory infection – you would have said ‘bollocks!’.
We all die to what we were – perhaps to survive a while longer in normalised compliance to inhuman agenda.
But while you have your belief – you also have its reward.
The cock-up and clueless theory is too great a stretch of my imagination to accept. Occam’s razor comes down for me in active self interest – which includes the plausible defence of cockups and clueless – from the new version of the same agenda.
Is this the END of the U.S.A? *BORZZIKMAN’s Analysis*
I post this video as speculation, at least it is based in geopolitics and not some silly globalist fantasy. It might even be CIA or Russian propaganda, but what concerns me is, is the speculation in it valid and can it help clarify what is happen.
Project Veritas under cover with Antifa
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/antifa-practice-things-like-an-eye-gouge-it-takes-very-little-pressure-to/
ANTIFA: “Practice things like an eye gouge, it takes very little pressure to injure someone’s eyes.
So you’re all in with the fascist deep state and want to make political opposition and civil rights groups illegal ? You are my enemy.
I”m sorry?
Lots of assumptions there
There is a coup going on and Antifa are part of it. Wake up
This is a front group. They want to destroy. How does throwing bricks through shop keepers windows help anything?
What needs to change is the justice system in the USA but how does violence in the UK contribute to that??
The anti-fascist movement are not in front of it, that is just a lie.
Go and read a history book, historically only real civil unrest has changed anything. 20 million people could march peacefully and nothing will change. Power is not given up without a struggle.
Most of the violence is police caused, they think they are discrediting the protests, in my view they are not, they are making them more powerful.
so you believe that the means justifies the end?
I know that a war involves fighting.
which war are you talking about?
Project Veritas who Mercer and the Koch brothers financed James O Keefe at Project Veritas so a cooperate own puppet pretending to be independent under cover with Antifa a government owned puppet/s pretending to be the same.
wow
have you ever watched anything they have uncovered ?
Just like how the Kochtopus bought out the Libertarian Party in the 80s to ensure that it could not become a credible rival to the two party system.
Antifa = Muslim Brotherhood
Why this is significant is that they are used by deep state actors to ferment insurrection and regime change in countries around the world.
No they commit the crime of being anti-fascist when the fascists are desperate to appear normal and mainstream. How can they not be the enemy of trump.
Hi Jojo, the labels you use to create two sides are irrelevant really. The chaos is deliberate, Trump is merely a crisis actor on one side of the theatre show, the same as the imminent cold war 2.0 between the Anglo-sphere and China. What the high cabal want is a great reset of the entire world, legacy systems removed and replaced with shiny new tech and control mechanisms, anything else is tactical.
Aren’t the so called liberals just marxists?
No…..they are very different. How old are you ten ?
its not what they call themselves but what they do, demoralisation is the key and is what has been going on for decades.
We are now in phase 3
https://bigthink.com/paul-ratner/34-years-ago-a-kgb-defector-described-america-today
Once demoralization is completed, the second stage of ideological brainwashing is “destabilization”.
The third stage would be “crisis”. It would take only up to six weeks to send a country into crisis, explained Bezmenov. The crisis would bring “a violent change of power, structure, and economy” and will be followed by the last stage, “normalization.” That’s when your country is basically taken over, living under a new ideology and reality.
You are in ‘stage 3’ of the alt right fear and paranoid conspiracy operation. Go and read about revolutions, why they happen and how. Your head is a historical and logical void, filled with BS propaganda, fear and hate. In your silly world racism, poverty inequality, historically, the biggest drivers of revolution don’t exist.
you’re very good at throwing out false accusations.
How did the Russian revolution help anyone except the elite?
Do you think 66 million murders under communism in the USSR was worth it?
Only in your alt right idiots guide to history. The Russian elite were all murdered. Get some facts before you spout your nonsense.
Revolution is a process, which doesn’t always end up in a good place, but when change is needed and people are so desperate they feel anything is better than their current reality, they revolt.
The problem is not the revolutionaries, the problem, is the elites who would rather destroy everything than give even a small portion of ‘their’ looted wealth away.
why do we need a revolution in the UK?
Yes go on, you do know that it is the elites who rather destroy
through fomenting revolution, controlled demolition as it were.
My goto guy is Juri Lina and his documentary
“In The Shadow Of Hermes”, but I do recommend his other work also. Link: https://youtu.be/HMu0FTvKWbQ
His website: https://jyrilina.com/english/
That sounds fine until you see them lining up to have their heads chopped off.
No the elites like stability and oppression, not revolution. too unpredictable. They like to overturn left leaning democracies, but the US doesn’t have a left leaning democracy, so why overturn a sympathetic dictatorship?
“Isnt it nice to live in this shiny new computer” (Mac voice sample)
The humans are dead
By the way I recognise the description and if anything go further.
Your mind is taken over.
The new masking becomes ‘normal for newfolk’
‘and wasn’t it a long way down’ – L Cohen lyric
What have capitalism, socialism and liberalism all got in common? They’re all ISMS, artificial categorisations. You can’t change something with more of the same. We’ll soon be GMOs,with our immune systems altered by a vaccination. Incidentally, the vaccine will be patented so our own natural,they used to say God given, ability to fight pathogens will be the property of someone else, to do with as they choose. We should think about that very seriously.
This is all very well but what’s on Anthony Wiener’s laptop? That’s what they’re trying to stop from getting out. It’s a Pandora’s box of evil.
Nobody worked out that this was a lockdown drill for a biological war with China yet ?
LOL whilst you chump your evening biological GM potatoes chips drunked with biological beer or fake wine made with biological ingredients the slow kill ones.
Kellogg’s death flakes and 10.000 different biological chemicals in hairsprays deodorants toothpaste ow biological washing powder your central heating system and AC tap water carpets etc etc etc etc
ow look out the window cross cross lines in the sky ow look clean non biological chemical fumes
you maybe taken to many biological medication
JoJo its full moon lunar eclipse
I thought I was getting closet, thanks for failing to discredit it as an idea.
“So now liberals believe that the government authorities are telling the truth about COVID-19?
Liberals say that we should believe that lie too, and we should obey the fascistic rules.”
But the liberals neither believe the official narrative nor think that the fascistic rules should be followed. Liberal after liberal has demonstrated this over and over again. The most obvious example is the way the liberal media responded to the death of one man. Immediately, they dropped the social distancing, stay home messaging; when only days before anyone who dared to exercise their rights to assembly and protest had been denounced as selfish idiots, threatening to safety of everyone. The double standard could hardly be more blatant. From my perspective, it looks like hypocrisy is fundament to American political discourse. Indeed, the liberals apparently hate Trump most for his failure to practise this hypocrisy to their high standards.
The ‘liberal media’ owned by 6 mega Corporations in the USA, are not on the streets protesting, real people are.
The ‘liberal media’ did not drop the social distancing rules, the people ignored them, the ‘liberal media’ are now claiming that there will be a second peak of the virus because of the protests.
So stop calling them the ‘liberal media’ because they are not liberal in any way. they are the Imperial Corporate-military-industrial complex media. ALL of them.
The people on the streets may be normal, but their controllers not on the streets are connected to the deep state, this cannot be denied, it is factual.
Therefore Antifa is a terrorist organisation.
That is what the CIA keep telling me, but I don’t believe them.
they go around beating up people who oppose the liberal-identity-politics consensus. what would you call them?
“There is nothing liberal or progressive about making bargains with the corporatists, fascists, and the corrupt power elites.” But that is exactly what they have done for the past 100 years. The bargain goes like this:
Middle class: I will agree taxpayer money goes to the poor so long as I get my cut.
Billionaire: I will allow taxpayer money to go to the poor so long a) it’s not my money and b) you suppress the poor so they’re no threat to the rich.
The origin of the Progressive movement is clear as daylight, since the days of Theodore Roosevelt. It is a compromise with the robber barons of the day to suppress the trades union and make the working class dependent on handouts. In return the robber barons give up their monopoly control of industry with the break up of the trusts.
Note that the barons refuse to pay for welfare. that’s the privilege of taxpayers. But this is not charity from the middle class. They get enough of those payouts themselves: subsidies to buy their compliance.
The middle class is becoming wealthier, more influential, but the robber barons will not cede ultimate power. Robber barons agree to break up the trusts but the wealth does not vanish, as the history books imply. Instead they hide their wealth and power behind tax-exempt foundations. Thus Rockefeller, Carnegie, Baruch and Mellon’s desire for power is simply disguised.
Brute force is exercised through three-letter agencies. The Pinkertons who bust up the Wobblies become the FBI using the exact same techniques of corporate spies, provocateurs, blackmailers and, where necessary, assassins. The Wall Street lawyers and British moneyed interests set up the Office of the Coordinator of Information, which becomes the OSS and later the CIA but whose actions around the globe betray its role as “Wall Street muscle”.
Thus progressives become a channel for the interests of the robber barons. They push the eugenic agenda and scientific racism. Progressives absolutely idolize the technocrat Mussolini. One of Hitler’s first acts was to freeze wages and abolish the trades union.
And who finances all those progressive causes? It is the robber barons’ foundations and Wall Street’s CIA. Check the list of foundations on the “about” tab. Who financed the main progressive publications? Who financed Gloria Steinem and here feminist organization? It’s harder to pin down other individual progressive figureheads but the Guggenheim foundation was already working with the Carnegie Endowment to control the appointment of academics by the time of the Reece Report in 1953 – with the expressed intention of rewriting history.
Do I have a bug in my bonnet about progressives? In so far as they use a name with a specific historical meaning and feign blissful ignorance. I don’t think it’s ignorance. I think it is an expression of class interest.
Brilliant.
Your insightful comment compels a personal anecdote about encountering exactly the appalling elitism expressed in the Woodrow Wilson quote a long time ago, and in a place I didn’t expect to find it.
When I was in high school, c. 1971, for some forgotten reason I decided to do a term paper about “alternative education”, and got very caught up in reading about various “free schools”.
I was particularly impressed when I discovered the Summerhill School– which as Wikipedia notes, “is an independent British boarding school that was founded in 1921 by Alexander Sutherland Neill with the belief that the school should be made to fit the child, rather than the other way around”.
I was unpleasantly surprised when, in the course of blathering on excitedly about the utopia of “free” schools to my fellow “freak” schoolmates, a couple of my fellow pot-smoking, Woodstock generation, contrarian proto-intellectual friends sharply took issue with my high praise and approval for Summerhill– and, by implication, any alternative school that treated students equally and encouraged them all to follow their own curiosity, interests, and dreams.
FWIW, we were all roughly “middle-class” white teenagers– I was urban, they were suburban, but I don’t know if that detail is crucial. Anyway, they calmly but firmly pointed out how dumb and idealistic it was to assume that everybody should be encouraged and enabled to freely pursue their own individual intellectual and philosophical interests.
These critics instinctively made the (pseudo) pragmatic objection that I was unwilling or unable to see that society could never function unless there were a lot of docile, incurious drones around to do all the grunt work.
Besides, the “free school” approach wouldn’t suit or benefit mediocre minds and complacent Normals only seeking or requiring the basic cognitive skills, training, and structure necessary to pursue a secure and productive occupation and lifestyle. They guessed that many of the products of free schools like Summerhill would crash and burn once they left their exotic free schools and had to cope with making a living in commercialized societies that were not geared to fulfilling individualistic intellects and free spirits.
(They didn’t put it quite that way, but these paraphrases accurately capture their attitude and arguments.)
They allowed that free schools might “work” for people like us, of course– we were Honors Class (aka Advanced Placement) material. But somebody had to sweep the streets, clean the toilets, and do the bookkeeping while the qualified (i.e. innately privileged) people followed their dreams and became self-actualized. If regular schools were somehow magically transformed into “free schools”, they opined, it would be a disaster.
I don’t know why this passing discussion stuck in my mind, but it did. Looking back, I do give my friends credit for seeing things I was too idealistic to take into account at the time– namely, that there was and is indeed a fundamental conflict, or disconnect, between “free” education and the demands of an authoritarian, commodified culture. But they definitely weren’t buying my grandiose rebuttal that even if they had a point, it was “society” that was wrong, not the free schools.
They shut me up pretty well, though. I was outnumbered, and dumbfounded to boot– but I still get outraged when I think about it. 😉
Who financed Gloria Steinem and her feminist organization?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4HRUEqyZ7p8
What’s a liberal? If people aren’t doing what liberals should be doing doesn’t that mean they’re not liberal? If doesn’t walk like a duck and quack like a duck its not a duck. There has been a shift in the meaning of words in the last couple of decades and as a conspiracy theorist I wonder if its a conspiracy. And when did liberal’s become a class?
when did liberals become a class?
they’re the ones whose relative affluence provides sufficient insulation from social reality, that they can afford to believe that the system actually functions in the way that it claims to, which is liberalism.
most people, even in the imperial core countries, no longer have that luxury, if they ever did.