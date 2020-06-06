“Is the Coronavirus Scare a Psychological Operation?” 

Kevin Ryan
Governments have used psychological warfare throughout history to manipulate public opinion, gain political advantage, and generate profits. Western governments have engaged in such tactics in the war on terrorism as well as in its predecessor, the war on communism.
In both cases, state-sponsored terrorism and propaganda were used to distort the public’s perception of the threats, leading to increased governmental control of society and huge financial benefits for corporations.
It appears that the same kinds of effects are being seen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of the features and outcomes seen in the war on terrorism and the war on communism are evident in this new “war on death.”
Therefore, it’s reasonable to wonder if the extreme response to COVID-19, and its associated virus SARS-COV-2, could be another psychological operation against the public.
Considering facts about the disease and the disproportionate response emphasizes the possibility.
If COVID-19 has been co-opted for manipulation of the public, through hyping the threat and pushing exploitive solutions, who is behind it and who benefits?
Let’s first review what features and outcomes the “coronavirus scare’ shares in common with the “red scare” that drove the perceived threat of communism and the “Muslim scare” behind the perceived threat of terrorism. Here are a dozen characteristics that these perceived threats share.
- Fear-based and globally directed
- Media saturation with bias toward fear
- Data manipulation and propaganda
- Censorship of opposing views
- Intelligence agency control of information
- Preceded by exercises mimicking the threat
- Series of claims made that are later proven false
- Response threatens democracy
- Large increase in wealth and power for a few; increase in social inequality
- Increased government control of the public and reduced individual freedoms
- Response kills far more than the original threat
- Evidence for manufactured events (see below)
There are also differences between the COVID-19 pandemic response and the “wars” on communism and terrorism. One difference is that, for the virus, agencies dedicated to public health have taken the lead. Although the central characters that hyped the communism threat and the terrorism threat were sometimes the same people, they tended to represent military, diplomatic, or intelligence agencies.
The primary actors driving the coronavirus lockdowns and associated control mechanisms are political leaders. However, the directives being acted upon come from the World Health Organization (WHO), an agency of the United Nations ostensibly responsible for international public health.
Others controlling the coronavirus scare are national health agencies, most notably the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS).
Are these agencies acting solely in the interest of public health?
The WHO
The common impression is that the entire matter began in reaction to events in China but even that is not clear. For example, the virus is said to have originated in the city of Wuhan and the first, limited, lockdown occurred in that area from January to March.
China has since said that it warned the WHO about the virus during the first week of January. However, it is known that U.S. intelligence agencies were aware of the potential outbreak even before that, in November 2019. A Chinese spokesman later suggested that the U.S. military might have brought the virus to Wuhan during the military games held there in October.
The first instance of an entire country being locked down for the coronavirus was in Italy. This occurred on March 9th based on advice from the Italian government’s coronavirus adviser Walter Ricciardi, who said, “The situation risks going out of control and these measures are necessary to keep the spread at bay.”
Ricciardi, a WHO committee member, later admitted that Italy had inflated the death counts from the virus, stating:
“The way in which we code deaths in our country is very generous in the sense that all the people who die in hospitals with the coronavirus are deemed to be dying of the coronavirus.”
Many have noted the inordinate influence of billionaire Bill Gates on the activities and direction of the WHO. As of 2017, this influence was seen as troubling, with health advocates fearing that:
because the Gates Foundation’s money comes from investments in big business, it could serve as a Trojan horse for corporate interests to undermine WHO’s role in setting standards and shaping health policies.”
Gates has been called a ruthless schemer by his Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and Allen is not alone in that assessment.
Despite engaging in a costly “public charm offensive,” Gates is seen by many as a predatory and monopolistic opportunist hiding behind a false front of philanthropy. With regard to the coronavirus scare and Gates’ stated goal of vaccinating the entire world population, however, people should be most concerned that he has worked diligently on mechanisms of population control.
Of course, no one person controls the world yet so who is supposed to be running WHO, apart from Bill Gates? The face of the WHO is Dr. Tedros Adhanom, the director-general of the organization. Tedros has a poor history of ethics in leadership, with many accusations having been made against him including that he covered-up epidemics in the past.
Alarms about Tedros began to go off immediately after his appointment in 2017, when he named Robert Mugabe, the former dictator of Zimbabwe, as a goodwill ambassador to the WHO. Mugabe’s rule over Zimbabwe was dominated by “murder, bloodshed, torture, persecution of political opponents, intimidation and vote-rigging on a grand scale.” This appointment indicated that Tedros’ judgment of goodwill was dubious at best.
A letter from a group of American doctors that same year described why Tedros has become known as “Dr. Cover Up.”
They wrote:
“Your silence about what is clearly a massive cholera epidemic in Sudan daily becomes more reprehensible. The inevitable history that will be written of this cholera epidemic will surely cast you in an unforgiving light.”
They added that Tedros was “fully complicit in the terrible suffering and dying that continues to spread in East Africa.”
Problems at WHO didn’t start with Tedros, however.
After the H1N1 pandemic of 2009, evidence came to light that the WHO had exaggerated the danger and had spread fear and confusion rather than helpful information. It was later learned that “Italy, Germany, France and the U.K. made secret agreements with pharmaceutical companies” that “obliged the countries to buy vaccinations only if the WHO raised the pandemic to a level 6.”
The WHO then proceeded to change its guidelines for defining a pandemic in order to accommodate those contracts, thereby increasing the public’s fear despite the fact that the pandemic never became a serious threat.
Although WHO has been praised for its work to reduce some illnesses like polio, it has also been found that drugs and vaccines recommended by WHO have been “found to be harmful and without significant clinical effect.”
A comprehensive view suggests that the WHO is more of a corporate interest agency than an organization committed to preserving public health. That’s not surprising due to the fact that 80% of WHO’s funding comes from “voluntary contributions” provided by private donors including pharmaceutical companies and industry groups like Bill Gates’ Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).
nd since the worldwide response to COVID-19 has been directed and coordinated by an organization that works on behalf of multi-national corporations that stand to benefit, the idea that the coronavirus scare could be a psychological operation seems plausible.
The CDC
In the US, the CDC is also heavily influenced by corporate and political interests. This became clear when, in 2016, a group of senior scientists within the CDC filed an ethics complaint against the agency making that exact claim. They wrote:
It appears that our mission is being influenced and shaped by outside parties and rogue interests.”
The scientists noted that, in order to pursue political objectives, “definitions were changed and data cooked” at CDC, even to the point of misrepresenting data to Congress.
Like the WHO, the CDC has a history of pushing harmful vaccines. An example was covered in a 60 Minutes episode exposing the harm done by the Swine Flu vaccine in 1976 and CDC’s urging that all Americans be injected with that harmful vaccine. The report revealed that the illness was hyped based on very questionable data and the vaccine caused neurological damage.
The current Director of CDC is retired US Army doctor Robert Redfield, who is known for having led the Pentagon’s disastrous response to HIV-AIDS in the 1980s.
A devout catholic, Redfield saw AIDS as the product of an immoral society. For many years, he championed a much-hyped remedy that was discredited in tests. That debacle led to his removal from the job in 1994.”
Public health reporter Laurie Garrett remarked:
“Redfield is about the worst person you could think of to be heading the CDC at this time. He lets his prejudices interfere with the science, which you cannot afford during a pandemic.”
The CDC is an agency within the department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Alex Azar, a lawyer and former pharmaceutical company executive, was appointed as Secretary of HHS in 2017. Azar has deep connections to the pharmaceutical industry and is known for having engaged in price gouging with his former employer.
Azar is also known for leading the HHS response to the anthrax scare of 2001, the first known bioterrorism attack on the United States. The anthrax attacks were targeted against members of Congress and the media that were dissenting voices in the national discussion about the Patriot Act, the oppressive legislation introduced immediately after the 9/11 attacks.
Although Muslims were first blamed through highly questionable evidence, it was ultimately found that the weaponized anthrax came from U.S. military laboratories.
Azar was instrumental in defining the National Biodefense Strategy in 2018, working closely with John Bolton, Trump’s National Security Advisor. Bolton, a neocon and member of the Project for a New American Century (PNAC), has a long history of pushing authoritarian policies and war.
In the US the person most visibly in charge of the COVID-19 response is Anthony Fauci, who is the long-time director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Like Redfield, Dr. Fauci is a Catholic and has said that values he learned in his Jesuit education continue to guide him.
After weeks of Fauci having led the coronavirus response in the US, it was learned that his NIAID had funded “gain of function” research at the Wuhan laboratory where the SARS-COV-2 virus is suspected of having originated.
Fauci’s response to questions about that inexplicable coincidence was simply to denounce “conspiracy theories” rather than addressing the questions directly, much as others did when questioned about 9/11 foreknowledge.
Whether SARS-COV-2 was genetically engineered in a laboratory, like the NIAID-funded Wuhan lab, is a subject that has become of interest to many scientists.
The Wuhan laboratory is not the only place the US supports work like this, however, as the Pentagon funds such labs in 25 countries across the world. Located in places such as Eastern Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia, and Africa, these labs isolate and manipulate viruses like the bat coronaviruses from which SARS-COV-2 originated. This bat-research program is further coordinated by a group called EcoHealth Alliance.
The manipulation of viruses for gain of function at US funded labs is, like the origin of the weaponized anthrax at US labs, evidence that bioterrorism and pandemics can be manufactured events. This is another way in which the coronavirus scare could reflect the war on terrorism and war on communism, both of which were driven by manufactured terrorist events.
It is remarkable that Fauci funded work to manipulate coronaviruses then became the voice of the coronavirus pandemic response while also working closely with Bill Gates’ GAVI initiative. Fauci has boasted that NIAID and GAVI work together to push vaccines with “outright collaboration between us in setting the standard of what is needed.”
This makes it easier to see that a new pattern of hyped pandemics resulting in increased population control and global vaccinations is not only possible but would be a very lucrative business model.
The NHS and Corporate Nations
By now it’s well known that the initial projections for deaths due to COVID-19 were massively overestimated and one academic paper was responsible for the panic. The lead author of that paper, Neil Ferguson of Imperial College, has since resigned in disgrace from his government advisory position. Much like the US government’s explanation for destruction of the World Trade Center buildings, his estimates were based on computer models that cannot be shared with the public.
As in the US, UK intelligence agencies have taken a leading role in managing the coronavirus scare. The terrorism expert who is expected to be the next chief of MI6 was selected to lead a new “biosecurity centre” to evaluate the coronavirus threat and “enable rapid intervention.”
Additionally, the UK intelligence agency known as Government Communication Headquarters (GCHQ) was granted powers over the NHS’s computer systems. GCHQ is known for engaging in illegal activities related to population control mechanisms such as mass surveillance.
Totalitarian outcomes are further enabled with billionaire Peter Thiel’s CIA-initiated company Palantir managing the databases used by both the CDC and UK’s NHS that drive COVID-19 decision making.
For perspective, in 2009, Thiel said, “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible,” providing another clue that public health and awareness are not the main priorities behind the coronavirus scare.
The data behind the COVID-19 pandemic was never reliable, with test kits being inaccurate, government policies inflating the death counts, and the media focusing solely on fear-based predictions that are repeatedly proven false.
Recently, scientists and government leaders from other countries, including Russia, Germany and Denmark, have begun speaking out about how the coronavirus threat has been exaggerated.
The outcomes of the coronavirus scare have included huge windfalls for billionaires, financial institutions, and corporations. Legislation being passed in response to COVID-19 is largely beneficial to corporate interests. The outcomes for everyone else have been fear, unemployment, poverty, loss of freedoms, grave risks to democracy, and death.
How this is possible is related to the fact that governments, and the nations they represent, are no longer what they were. In many ways, corporations have replaced governments as the drivers of public policy and, as with Peter Thiel’s Palantir, the public’s interest is not their concern. Meanwhile, over two dozen companies have become larger and more powerful than many national governments.
As a result, governments are now false fronts for corporations and the decisions they make, for example to lockdown citizens and remake their economies, are driven by profit-based strategies indifferent to public interests.
In summary, the features and outcomes of the coronavirus scare reflect those of previous psychological operations including the war on terrorism and its predecessor, the war on communism.
The people and agencies driving the coronavirus scare have a history of unethical behaviors, including hyping pandemics to push vaccines, and appear to seek long-term profits through implementation of a highly controlled society. Therefore, the response to COVID-19, if not the virus itself, can be seen as a psychological operation used to drive those outcomes.
https://paulhaeder.com/2020/06/07/sometimes-a-great-covid-conspiracy-notion/
I would’ve agreed with most of that 5 months ago. Truly.
However, it is amazing what can happen in a few weeks. What we are witnessing is the dark side of communism, without the good.
Essential services only? Egalitarianism by choking the economy and rioting? Revamping social services for everyone? Evicting people from homes to create mob armies? Euthanizing nursing homes? Mostly in democratic states?
Some people don’t want this. The aspects I enjoyed of socialism are not included in this current psyop. Bernie Sander’s ideas are to the wayside while dictator democrat governors impose lockdowns. At least Sanders would’ve developed his socialism through the proper channels. But we both know that would not have been allowed.
What we are experiencing now is unacceptable. Your communist ideals are only inviting dictatorships. Stalinistic communism isn’t Sanders socialism. We are falling into the former.
It’s so fitting that you quote Ken Kesey, a reactionary who learned about LSD from the CIA and helped to engineer a movement that encouraged militants to give up politics. It’s also fitting that you quote Sometimes A Great Notion, a book that makes a hero of a strike breaker.
You really are a complete ass.
My take on this whole thing has been evolving since before Christmas when news of it all started trickling out of China. Its become evident to me its a political pandemic, & a political virus, whether or not the disease is a natural phenomenon or contrived/manipulated virus, WHO knows but its unlikely we will find out the truth before it becomes irrelevant.
You could speculate on the motives & what they hope to achieve as i have frequently here again as always there’s no indisputable evidence as with all government operations performed by security agencies, they have plausible deniability, you only need a large minority to believe the propaganda & they get away with it.
Really in effect the virus is irrelevant now its done the damage, the future is whats worthy of attention & that’s what we need to focus on. And after what ive seen with the riots & protests i am becoming seriously worried now. Its evident this is a neo-liberal coup. They have hijacked what was a justifiable reaction to police brutality & turned it into a cultural takeover. THERE IS NO evidence that the killing of George Floyd (and i’m not going to entertain hoax claims unless there’s real evidence) was an act of racism, though African American communities have a just right to be aggrieved! But most activists seem to be privileged middle class white people, from a particular generation of university/college indoctrinated (useful idiots) hypocrites who use violence to protest against violence.
Who’s behind this? its pretty obvious the response from large corporate CEO’s, & politicians who has most to gain (its not the useful idiots causing all the disruption) Its the same people behind identity politics, the function of identity politics is to destroy nationalist cultures & conservatism. The fact is Black lives don’t matter, yellow lives don’t matter, white lives don’t matter, we are all just livestock to them!
I fear this wont end with civil unrest, it will end with civil war (in America) & ultimately world war! Once they’ve been allowed victory over the populous they will have to address the threat from China & Russia & presumably before either become much stronger. The next war may not take the same form as previous conventional wars! So the next few years we are going to see real deterioration in our living standards & our lives, extreme authoritarianism, if they can treat us so inhumanely under the excuse of a socialist doctrine (health crisis) as recently by the SNP’s Nicola kim jung Sturgeon, regarding locked down residents traveling more than 5 miles to exercise.
I wrote to my MP Ian Blackford.
His reply:
They really don’t work for you, do they . . .
I fear the same. Any attempt to put out this fire will be reignited by serious psychotics.
I think the west, Russia and China are already under the thumb of the same power structures. If world war breaks out it wont be to address the threat from Russia or China it will be to address a threat from the people of any of those nations to that power structure.
If they are smart enough to get organized. I fear holocaust before that happens.
Along these lines, I’m surprised the US collaboration with China on biological warfare doesn’t raise more eyebrows.
Beware of the air! It’s come to this, US friends. And I’m sure it will spread like a “pandemic”.
Oh great… a mass PCR… We are so fvcked… And it links to your smart phone…
The only defense from a psychological attack is to try and protect yourself from the propaganda data flow being cascaded into your mind..from the TV, Mobile Phone and Computer.
Turn them all off, and walk across the park to the Newsagent.
You can even buy a newspaper from him if you want, and if you get up really early, and there isn’t a big queue behind, you can ask him if there is anything worth reading in it..
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Scum-Earth-Arthur-Koestler/dp/0907871496
Grace does a short recap. Warning: contains a few seconds of Barry Soetero.
How bizzare is this kneeling thing? Not only does it not make sense, Floyd died from a cop kneeling on his neck, so it seems more like a provocation than a placation, but whats more disturbing is its even more cringe worthy than the performing seals routine happy clapping their own house arrest!
Yeah the Nike Kneel has become the new thing. If you don’t do it, you’re a racist scumbag. The manipulation is non-stop.
That’s a really good observation about the knee and Floyd’s death. That went right by me.
THIS BELOW IS PRETTY RELEVANT. I GOT IT AS MY WEEKLY NEWSLETTER FROM “ROY OF HOLLYWOOD” (TUCKMAN, I’M A LISTENER FOR 43 YEARS) AND GIVES A SUMMARY OF DAVE EMORY’S RECENT COVID PSYOPS (RE)BROADCAST, WHICH WILL STREAM THIS WEDNESDAY AT MIDNIGHT, L.A. TIME AT KPFK.ORG (AVAILABLE IN SHIW ARCHIVES FOR 60 DAYS). IT DOVETAILS RATHER PERFECTLY WITH THIS PIECE:
WEDNESDAY NIGHT, JUNE 10
12-1 Dave Emory, “For the Record #1123, “The Past Is Prologue: Further Reflections on the Covid-19 Outbreak and the Genesis of the Military-Medical Complex”
POSTED BY DAVE EMORY ⋅ MARCH 23, 2020
In this program we highlight important elements in the development of the amalgam of forces that, in our opinion, helped to precipitate the Covid-19 “Bio-Psy-Op.”
In Miscellaneous Archive Show M31, we examined the military inquiry into the killing of Wehrmacht Corporal Johannes Kunze, whose anti-Nazi sentiments were punished by his fellow prisoners with murder. In the inquest, it became clear that American officers had permitted their German POW counterparts to screen the mail of their fellow prisoners, which provided them the means to identify and kill Corporal Kunze.
The military prosecutor in the case –Leon Jaworski– exercised what was politely termed judicial restraint, and did not investigate the U.S. officers whose conduct led directly to the murder of Kunze.
Jaworski later participated in trials of Third Reich alumni accused of war crimes, including the trial of Dachau medical personnel, some of whom, after experimenting on concentration camp inmates, were awarded contracts to work for the U.S. under Project Paperclip. Again, he apparently exercised “judicial restraint.”
“. . . . Col. Leon Jaworski, who will be in charge of the trial, estimates that at least 5,000 Jews died at Dachau from ordinary mistreatment and torture, while anywhere between 1,000 and 3,000 died as a result of medical experiments performed upon them. . . .”
The gruesome Dachau medical experiments:
1.-Were performed by five doctors who were on the Project Paperclip payroll by the time Jaworski manifested judicial restraint: ” . . .
2.-Involved trials by four of the Paperclip recruits of two processes aimed at purifying seawater for drinking, with gruesome results for the Dachau “Untermenschen”: “. . The senior doctor advising Becker-Freyseng and Schafer in their work was Dr. Siegfried Ruff. . . .”
3.-Were filmed and screened for SS chief Heinrich Himmler by the fifth Paperclip recruit, Dr. Theodor Benzinger: ” . . . .This was the same Dr. Benzinger who had overseen for Himmler the film screening at the Reich Air Ministry, in Berlin, of Dachau prisoners being murdered in medical experiments. . . .”
4.-Became part of an experimental continuum, in which the Nazi research on Aeromedical Medicine performed at the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute proceeded uninterrupted under U.S. Army Air Force command: ” . . . . The Army Air Forces Aero Medical Center in Heidelberg . . . only a few months prior . . . had been the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Medical Research, a bastion of Nazi science where chemists and physicists worked on projects for the Reich’s war machine… Dr. [Hubertus] Strughold [who was the top researcher in the Dachau projects] was put in charge of hiring doctors, ‘all of whom are considered authorities in a particular field of medicine.’ . . . .”
This “judicial restraint” directly anticipates his work for the Warren Commission, his work as Watergate Special Prosecutor (and a VERY special prosecutor he was) and his work heading the “investigation” into the Korea-gate scandal.
Following President Kennedy’s assassination, Jaworski became both a Warren Commission counsel and, with Judge Robert Storey, headed the Texas Court of Inquiry, the Texas judicial body charged with investigating JFK’s murder. As discussed in the linked Guns of November, Part 3, Jaworski sat on the board of directors of the M.D. Anderson Fund, a documented CIA domestic funding conduit.
In an earlier professional incarnation, Storey-as Colonel Robert Storey-passed along the word that the de-Nazification edict was to be “relaxed” during the Nuremberg trials. ” . . .
Two key Warren Commission members were Allen Dulles-whose Nazi links stretch back before World War II and for decades thereafter-and John J. McCloy, former U.S. High Commissioner for Germany and complicit in the “rehabilitation” of many heinous Nazis and the employment of many of them by U.S. intelligence…
In numerous programs, we have accessed the brilliant, consummately important work of Ed Haslsm. Ed has developed a compelling thesis linking: research into a cancer-causing monkey virus contaminating the polio vaccine; a soft-tissue cancer epidemic; the development of AIDS; the assassination of JFK and the development of a biological warfare weapon.
Ed noted the presence in the research milieu in New Orleans of Colonel Jose Rivera, a biological warfare specialist and member of Douglas MacArthur’s staff. In light of the incorporation of Japan’s Unit 731 into the U.S. biological warfare establishment, we view this as very significant.
We conclude with discussion of the supervision of Ft. Detrick personnel of Dr. Kurt Blome, the Deputy Surgeon General of the Third Reich and another individual incorporated into the U.S. biological warfare establishment…
Both Blome and Traub reported directly to Reichsfuhrer SS Heinrich Himmler during World War II.
For a complete, annotated, written description of this program go to:
http://spitfirelist.com/for-the-record/ftr-1123-the-past-is-prologue-further-reflections-on-the-covid-19-outbreak-and-the-genesis-of-the-military-medical-complex/
And if you pay the BBC to inject your brain with its mind-virus, you’re a mug. That’s it. But hey, with their UBI going into your account, the licence fee will become mandatory. So sit back and get plugged in. You’ll have no choice anymore.
https://www.thecanary.co/trending/2020/06/05/the-bbcs-choice-for-new-director-general-is-a-giant-up-yours-to-the-british-public/
5g it is real enough radiation microwaves strip the body of electrons
all the vitamin c in your already near scurvy state corpse is used up.
go near one of the towers look at the power boz next to it here the noise massive amounts of power are used.
yes sir no tavistock psy war spell craft here
just brutal israel slow kill tech
banned in tel aviv a million in place
most it would seem without planning permission
even making them look like trees
never any birds in them funny that
Perhaps (i’ve no evidence of it) the connection between 5g & the virus isn’t, disease but surveillance. Maybe the connection is between 5g & vaccination.
I’ve no skin in the game regards opposition to 5g, where i live my intent connection is via radio waves (fresnel zone technology) I have no idea how either work TBH. & I’m neutral in attitude to health concerns of 5g. I neither dismiss or support any theory.
But what if the virus is a cover for 5g surveillance & nano technology chips to track our movements? All they have to do is claim mobile phone trackers are ineffective to protect us from the virus so we need a vaccine chip?
My speculation is pure fiction, but who knows. I do know democracy is dead we are now just subjects of authoritarian rule.
I’ve been saying that all along. Then just tally the normal death rate for 2020 and voila – fake pandemic.
I argue they will base the results of your Covid test on an algorithm which crawls through the data you consume. You posting on OffG? Whoops… looks like someone is positive.
No, not the UK’s NHS. It’s advisors to the UK Government – like Neil Ferguson of Imperial College. There is no ‘UK NHS’. For instance, Chris Whitty is CMO for England and simply chief advisor to the UK Government – which only has control over England. The NHS system is split into NHS Wales, NHS England, NHS Northern Ireland and NHS Scotland. The rates of funding by the UK Government per head of each countries’ populations also differs via the Barnett Formula – with Northern Ireland receiving most, then Scotland, then Wales, then England. Lord Joel Barnett declared his own formula unfair to England many times before his death. The fact there is no ‘UK NHS’ also accounts for differences in responses to the pandemic. Ask Nicola Sturgeon! Please stop pretending asymmetric national devolution has not happened. Facts are scared, are they not?
We Scotts are “pioneers”…Sturgeon says whenever She enacts some regressive tax or other authorative knee jerking pettyness or virtue signalling crap.
We, the smaller population are allowed to be treated to experimentation.
Facts became scarce on Off-Graun since Corona, while herd up/ down voting is de rigueur now here: quite a bit like the Graun itself.
People shouldn’t use the vote button unless they have the courtesy to leave a comment. That’s all i agree with your post about however.
Why not provide us with your own corona facts?
Mein fuhrer Sturgeon. has no comment. I asked her.
One word description of the SNP – ‘scum’.
Sturgeon is a globalist puppet. That’s why the English media love her.
P.S.
‘Godley and her husband finally arrested and imprisoned when a police raid revealed their house to be packed floor to ceiling with small arms and explosives.
https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2005/jun/12/comedy.biography
Looks like they were going to war.
It’s clearly a psyop. And they’re saying, “Stop us if you can.”
https://www.anti-empire.com/covid-lockdown-nazi-gretchen-whitmer-marches-in-a-mass-protest-against-her-own-police/
It’s very simple. Once you realise the whole basis of germ theory is wrong then you know that the people pushing this corona virus hoax are fully aware of this too but are using it as a tool of terror. What kind of diabolical minds are willing to sacrifice so many human lives for the sake of power and control? Well we know some of them. But many of them remain hidden. This is a spiritual war whose outcome is still in the balance. It is crucial to remain focused but knowing the truth means they cannot control you.
This is a holy war. The forces of evil have to be, pardon me, unmasked and eradicated. Put General Flynn in charge. Let him go after Weiner’s laptop.
The aftermath of this will be a total change of relationship with the state.
In the cold light of dawn, the talking heads have switched narrative from virus propaganda to the “massive, over-reaction” by the government. Boris is on the television, moping the sweat off His face, “explaining”, why what He did was “the right thing to do” when the virus was “less deadly than ‘flu”. But, Mr Johnson, there are an additional 10 million unemployed”. “Mr Johnson, do you know that the lockdown itself killed 10’s of thousands”? Boris and the tories are gone, forever, but it will not get any better. Who will risk starting a business when the rug can be pulled from under them at any point…
So, celebrate the demise of the tories, for sure we will all have a party…Celebrate the destruction of trust in the edifaces of society, the Dancing Nurses, the covid cops taking a knee. More of the same conversation in the Hegalian Dialect that we have the Satanically inspired real rulers of this world. They have uncloaked, the cockroaches are coming out into the daylight. “Change” is accomplished by destruction, the world is to be remade, suitable for cockroach life. Say Hi to your real rulers…The REAL message of these desperate measures by the cockroaches is THEY HAVE LOST and Christ has WON.
OK – now please come to US and fix our masked idiot problem.
I believe that Christ was celebrated in some of America, ay least He used to be.
I’ve been advocating for the reopen of churches for a long time. Many are reopening. But many of these places are being forced into social distancing – that is if they are not getting burned: https://dailycaller.com/2020/05/31/dc-fires-riots-st-johns-church-george-floyd-protests/
I’m no Christian, but these people have to do something to get their mind off of the fear mongering. I also fear that the Catholics may sellout to neolibs and technocrats.
I do feel that the Churches did not put any resistance to this diabolical and antiChristian measures by the state. They slunk away.
To their credit but only recently, certain Catholic Bishops HAVE spoken out. Some small churches in the US have stayed open, the one that was torched I think.
Christ did not advocate social distancing from the leper, far from it.
This fear of death is a caused by people having no spirituality…
Now that you mention it, I also remember hearing about several bishops and cardinals raising an issue. That is good news. Hopefully it trickles down and isn’t hijacked.
I can’t seem to find the link, but it was mentioned somewhere on this site.
I won’t celebrate. We haven’t had a true Labour Party since some time around the late 1980s. Vote whatever party, get more of the same. I was a loyal Labour voter up until Blair. Never again.
I only bothered voting “labour” last time in a vain attempt to remove the incumbent SNP MP. Our MSP is and still is Deek McKay, need I say more.
What is the saying, “if voting changed anything, they’d make it illegal”.
Could be worse your MP could be ian blackford.
Whiteness is a default standard; the background of the figure-ground analogy from which all other groups of color are compared, contrasted, and made visible. From this color standard, racial/ethnic minorities are evaluated, judged, and often found to be lacking, inferior, deviant, or abnormal. Because Whiteness is considered to be normative and ideal, it automatically confers dominance on fair skinned people in our society. Whiteness would not be problematic if it weren’t (a) predicated on White supremacy, (b) imposed overtly and covertly on People of Color, and (c) made invisible to those who benefit from its existence. Seen from this vantage point, Whiteness is an invisible veil that cloaks its racist deleterious effects through individuals, organizations, and society. The result is that White people are allowed to enjoy the benefits that accrue to them by virtue of their skin color. Thus, Whiteness, White supremacy, and White privilege are three interlocking forces that disguise racism so it may allow White people to oppress and harm persons of color while maintaining their individual and collective advantage and innocence.
Source: https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2006-10123-002
Eugenicist USA-Germany-EU writ large-UK-Australia. Yes, the cancer of the world, whites, and to see armchair keyboard heroes spew and spew about viruses is embarrassing. I have friends with tons of PhD’s who were forced to work at Fort Dietrich. I have friends who were forced to have many US military vaccinations and other things like antimalarial shit. This is the history of USA, after bringing in captured Japanese bio-weapons scientists to USA. BSL-4 in Klanada, at various universities in United Snakes of America, in UK, “Israel,” in other fine white trash countries and those who have been dominated by a few punks of the neoliberal-Trump-Clinton-Obama variety. We get how nefarious and perverted the USA and its vassals are, in every corner of the terrorist USA’s military-financial-economic/structural violence Klan.
We get this, but, those manufactured viruses like SARS-1 and H1N1, gain of function, all the tweaks, hell, this is the history of the racist USA. Plague invested vermin dropped in Korea? Agent Orange was not just a defoliant trick. McNamara and DOW and et al have a paper on how that poison will be the gift that keeps on giving — poison the rice crops, the soil, for generations to come.
Over 500,000 pigs in Cuba, destroyed, because USA dumped the Swine flu there. This is the white race, man.
Oh, that cancer — and I am not a lock step with Susan Sontag, another eugenicists neofascist, but this is a hell of a quotes,
“If America is the culmination of Western white civilization, as everyone from the Left to the Right declares, then there must be something terribly wrong with Western white civilization. This is a painful truth; few of us want to go that far…. The truth is that Mozart, Pascal, Boolean algebra, Shakespeare, parliamentary government, baroque churches, Newton, the emancipation of women, Kant, Marx, Balanchine ballets, et al, don’t redeem what this particular civilization has wrought upon the world. The white race is the cancer of human history; it is the white race and it alone—its ideologies and inventions—which eradicates autonomous civilizations wherever it spreads, which has upset the ecological balance of the planet, which now threatens the very existence of life itself.”
Paul, you would not be saying any of this BS if it wasn’t a hot button issue right now.
I appreciate your latter parts of your arguments. This essay was actually a good read and had some solid history with disease imperialism of the United States.
But the white apology crap reminds me of Louis Farrakhan. Who is an ok guy and actually has some solid ideas with his movement, except for that crap where white men were created by some devil worshipper on his little island.
The white men you should be angry at are the ones concocting this race war from their ivory tower, not the proletariat whites.
It’s not difficult for a cabal of billionaires to design an insidious scheme to enhance their wealth and power. They do it all the time. The uber-wealthy control all the significant non-profit organizations and a multitude of politicians. A perfect example is the arms industry where over the last seven decades war profiteers secured trillions in working-class tax dollars. Using paid-off politicians to warmonger has proven to be financially rewarding. For that matter, why should the rapaciousness of the pharmaceutical industry be any different than the arms industry.
According to market research, the worldwide pharmaceutical market was worth nearly $1.3 trillion in 2019 and the top 10 pharma companies accounted for around a third of sales ($392.5 billion). https://www.thepharmaletter.com/article/annual-revenue-of-top-10-big-pharma-companies
Being a global health philanthropist like Bill Gates has proven to be extremely lucrative. Gates’ investment into global health organizations resulted in a 20-to-1 return. “Putting $10 billion into the S&P 500 would have grown only to $17 billion over 18 years, factoring in reinvested dividends, Gates tells CNBC in Davos.”
Over the past two decades, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donated “a bit more than $10 billion” into mainly three groups: the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.
“We feel there’s been over a 20-to-1 return,” yielding $200 billion over those 20 or so years, Gates told CNBC from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.”
So there you have it, the Global Alliance for Vaccines has turned out to be a “pharmaceutical gold rush.” https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/23/bill-gates-turns-10-billion-into-200-billion-worth-of-economic-benefit.html
When you think about it, the pharmaceutical industry should be nationalized. It’s unconscionable for pharmaceuticals to be commodified. Scientists worldwide should work together to develop cures without being tethered to a industry controlled by CEOs who are nothing more than legalized drug dealers.
Speaking of COVID-19, it’s quite apparent numerous predatory groups jumped onto the coronavirus train. Once the WHO labeled COVID-19 a pandemic it triggered an international crisis opening the floodgates for countless shenanigans. COVID-19 fear precipitated a lockdown, crashing the economy thus allowing trillions to be transferred to Wall Street and the big banks. COVID-19, triggered an interest in new vaccines and the potential for pharmaceutical CEOs to secure billions. The financial catastrophe caused by the lockdown allowed for the consolidation of thousands of small businesses into existing omnipotent monopolies. And most importantly, nonstop mainstream media news reporting about COVID-19 proved the world’s population can be controlled by sparking contagion hysteria.
Oh, by the way the Memorial Day crowds at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri where hundreds shared a swimming pool did not produce one additional COVID-19 case.
“Therefore, it’s reasonable to wonder if the extreme response to COVID-19, and its associated virus SARS-COV-2, could be another psychological operation against the public.”
Having read the article I would say it’s also reasonable to wonder why people fall for such half-baked rubbish. The author uses the time-honoured conspiracy theorist’s tactic of posing inflammatory rhetorical questions and insinuations without providing any evidence whatsoever.
If it’s a conspiracy, why hasn’t investigative journalism (which is generally pretty good at uncovering conspiracies) shown it to be so? No. Don’t tell me. All the media is part of the conspiracy and the Guardian’s editorial content is controlled by Bill Gates.
If it’s a global conspiracy, why is Australia, a pretty right-wing, neoliberal government closely allied to the US, coming out of lockdown so quickly and successfully? No, don’t tell me. They’re deliberately doing it differently so that we poor sheep won’t think it’s orchestrated.
The reality is that Coronavirus pandemic is a nasty disease about which we still know very little that has been handled in a mish-mash of ways by different governments – some well, some badly, some openly, some opaquely, most genuinely trying to do their best even if unsuccessful, others using the opportunity for political or economic gain. That’s hardly an orchestrated conspiracy.
If you need convincing of the link between Gates and the Guardian look no further…
https://www.theguardian.com/world/bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation
With regard to Australia, have you thought to ask yourself why they instituted a lockdown at all? They’ve recorded 107 Covid-19 deaths, a quarter of the number of recorded flu deaths in 2018/19. Was lockdown considered then? Have they begun a review of why they didn’t impose lockdown for the flu cases? No. I thought not.
Your link just demonstrates that Bill Gates is in the news rather a lot. Does your comment about Australia apply to New Zealand, Albania and Taiwan as well? If Australia (or any other country) wants to control its citizens, why is it easing/lifting lock down? On second thoughts don’t bother to reply. I’m sure I’ll just get more conspiracy bunkum.
You are a mindless cretin with a closed mind.
Just one example of a sizeable contribution from the Gates Foundation to the Guardian:
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/How-We-Work/Quick-Links/Grants-Database/Grants/2011/08/OPP1034962
And, as you mention New Zealand, you might be interested in this open letter to Jacinda Ardern which was published on the Australian Doctors Federation website and which covers many of the issues raised by worldwide experts who receive little or no coverage in the mainstream media.
https://ausdoctorsfederation.org.au/2020/05/01/peter-drew-open-letter-to-jacinda-adern-re-covid-19/
And, finally, your idea of a successful easing of lockdown is not my idea. I have seen that Australia is still maintaining social distancing in all public places for the foreseeable future ‘until either a vaccine becomes available or the virus disappears completely’. Perhaps you might offer an explanation of why they feel the need to adopt this approach rather than me suggest why they shouldn’t (which appears pretty obvious to me).
Wow, is that the best you can do? A half baked retort trying to dismiss the writers serious points with rhetorical questions and shouting “conspiracy theory”? Did you even read the article and the checked the information provided? Or are you intentionally avoiding any comment on the above mentioned questions that were raised? Make some effort next time. 🙂
Please direction me to a serious point.
Ah your too far gone.
Endless amount of evidence much more than this article has stated.
You don’t have a brain to use critical analysis.
How can you see a problem when you’ve been conditioned to not perceive anything untoward, actually to think it’s ghastly a government would subvert it’s own people.
Why spend millions on psychology departments and behavioral scientists and not put them to use.
Study the efforts of intelligence forces you might have a chance to reclaim your brain.
At least I can write a sentence correctly.
Obviously you can’t.
Extremely immature to comprehend any serious data.
Hanging onto your blissful ignorances will keep you writing very poor sentence’s Patrick Cosgrove
False.
How about, “Please direct me to a serious point.”
Small key board, Glaucoma, autocorrect. Next inane comment, please.
OK Patrick. Let’s have a little fun.
You ask what evidence OffG had for Covid being a psychological operation.I will categorize the arguments into several catergories. First, the science of germ theory. Second, the technocratic disposal of normal governance. Third, the underhanded economics. Fourth, argument for eugenics.
Every single word could be elaborated in detail. You really don’t have to look far to find evidence for any of these claims.
The major media, which is controlled by a now global ruling class, never conducts investigative journalism on the activities of the ruling class. There is also an enormous amount of group think involved within the media.
https://swprs.org/media-navigator/
https://swprs.org/the-american-empire-and-its-media/
Off the top of my head: Edward Snowden’s disclosures.
Panama Parts leaks.
Cambridge Analytica.
British MPs’ expenses
1906 Upton Sinclair in his novel ‘The Jungle’ exposed conditions in Chicago’s meatpacking plants
My Lai Massacre expose
Watergate
Correction – Panama Papers
Oh come on!
The Panama Papers were covered up… The “International consortium of journalists” released a few names just for show and the whole thing was never heard of again… A bare minimum was released and then buried under other stories.
Watergate and Vietnam happened so long ago it hardly counts as a reference anymore!
What is recent are the leaked emails about the Global Warming fraud… Which was rebranded as “climate change” to make it easier to sell…
Anyways you cannot count leaks as investigative reporting. It was pretty much dropped on their laps… 🙄
If you want to talk about the current state of investigative reporting, just ask Amy Robach, bet she is still fuming at how her network killed her story about Epstein 3 years before it finally came out.
But again you are missing a very important issue here, it is about the information itself, not who released it.
If it came out in the WaPo or NY times or any other “mainstream media” you would probably eat it up without question and ask for seconds…
None of those disclosures touched the center of power. The power elite/establishment is to be found in the high ranks of the Wall Street-dominated Council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg Group, World Economic Forum and the UN agencies they founded and control (including the WHO). The Panama Papers implicated some wealthy individuals removed from the global power elite. Same with Cambridge Analytica, which exposed the operations of an oppositional faction supporting Trump and Brexit. My Lai reflected poorly on the military. Watergate was a coup against Nixon. Not a single one on your list implicated the global power elite.
Please list the top names in the so-called ‘power elite’.
You asked the question why people fall for such half baked rubbish…well I visited a shop recently which was plastered with signs informing the public of their duty to keep the social distancing and to use the hand sanitiser and to stay away if there are any flu like symptoms…I asked the shop person where the directives came from assuming that there may have been a government flyer posted to businesses, and she responded that her directives came from the TV. Oh silly me of course! The TV…
You are either a simpleton or an astroturfer. The media is controlled by 6 global corporations. It is not difficult to see that what they are pumping out is hysteria and half-truths if not outright lies. Children are now being psychologically traumatised and the economies of all major world powers have been destroyed for the sake of a fake virus. Of course it is planned. They don’t even hide it.
https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/
https://www.weforum.org/covid-action-platform
“Investigative journalism”? Surely you jest- what rock have *you* been living under?
Patrick, so you still believe that Saddam in 2003 hid weapons of mass destruction because .. there could not be that entire MSM worldwide peddled the same lies and coordinated baseless conspiracy theories as they actually did. If you do believe that, then your conspiratorial tin hat must be to tight pressing your brain.
In fact MSM today are doing the same, searching for another weapon of mass destruction: COVID doomsday virus.
Denying self-published, proudly self-admitted unified global corporate financial interests epitomized by numerous intertwined global corporate/NGO and government alliances including WEF and as even Bloomberg Pointed out , massive fusion of common globally concentrated capital cross ownerships and control of entire spectrum of industries including MSM by oligarchic class Is a conspiracy theory you incessantly peddle without a shred of evidence.
Undeniably clear perception of conflict of interest around leading COVID figures, this article unequivocally points out, is not a conspiracy theory but open reality of existing conflicts of interests when hundreds $billions of profits are at stake. This is political and even legal standard and burden of proof is always on those who deny that such conflict of interests guide or impair their decisions.
In fact it is responsibility of those who peddle COVID narratives to factually prove their assertions and defend their decisions and not hide under “we do not know yet BS ” but address precisely all known verified empirical facts separated from fear mongering and wishful thinking, and meritoriously debate criticism by those who are skeptical, not other way around.
Refusal of such a debate by COVID pushers is indirectly admitting their ulterior motives behind COVID narratives and undertaken actions.
Hilarious Simpsons episode where the media, looking for a new global terror to keep everyone locked up at home come up with
‘House cat Flu is Coming’
“I’ll give them my kitties when they pry them from my cold, dead hands”
https://www.saltlakemagazine.com/the-cat-and-corona-19/
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/two-ny-cats-are-the-first-pets-in-the-us-to-test-positive-for-coronavirus/articleshow/75313054.cms
One other thing.
My kitties will never become MASK NAZIS
http://lunaticoutpost.com/thread-168359.html
How many consider forcing a cat or a dog cruel? Wonder how many people would have the four legged members of their family euthanized if they were told to do so?
Correction.
How many consider forcing a cat or a dog to wear a mask cruel? Wonder how many people would have the four legged members of their family euthanized if they were told to do so?
Looks like all the KITTY AND DOGGY HITLERS will be having a field day with this.
Former Black Lives Matter Ferguson Organizer, Chaziel Sunz exposed BLM, Democrats, ANTIFA, etc. In 2017, Chaziel Sunz shined the light on who pays for ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter, what the plan is of the Democratic Party using the groups.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TD3GjkikUyw
Your fake Movement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YLvnmP2DjU
That was an incoherent mess. The idea that it’s the “extreme far left” nefariously shaping this movement is ridiculous. The whole point of infiltration is to keep it from radicalizing, as any goof familiar with left politics in the US should know.
The Simpsons’ Clip About a “Cat Flu” Was Incredibly Prophetic
In a 2010 episode of The Simpsons, a “secret conclave of America’s media empires” releases a deadly virus to “put Americans back where they belong: In dark rooms, glued to their televisions, too terrified to skip the commercials”. Here’s how this clip eerily foreshadows COVID-19.
https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/the-simpsons-clip-about-a-cat-flu-was-incredibly-prophetic/
Fantastic. Sorry, I may have stolen your post, assuming I had seen it on Twitter.
Something I’ve noticed on Twitter and also below, is off topic comments from conspiracy theorists. It could be these are people with disordered thought processes, but it is also possible its trolling aimed at discreditIng those publishing information that sheds light on the activities of the rich and powerful?
Yes, definitely. High trolling activity is a reflection of the accuracy of the information and/or analysis provided by a website or individual poster.
Off topic? Off topic? What & who is off topic? One demonic misconstrued pandemic and you think anyone around here can be OFF TOPIC? You think I like the rich anymore than I like you? You find my thinking disordered? Noone around here is more disordered than you right now. #It’sRadiationSickness #RejectTheTechnology
Undoubtedly it’s a ‘psyop’, serving a political agenda – that of the globalists: the banksters and their henchmen, the CIA and MIC.
Its cheerleaders already control US and UK, which was why B’liar took us illegally into the Eye-Rack war.
It continues now through ‘Common Purpose’, the Integrity Initiative (and their 77th brigade) and the ‘Woke’ cult in media.
We do have Fergusons’ code just about here
https://lockdownsceptics.org/second-analysis-of-fergusons-model/
The real question is “what is the SARS2 psy-op designed to enable?”
1) the masters of the SARS2 false flag were masters of the world *before* the false flag. Fake left vs fake right, capital vs socialism gets you *nowhere*.
2) The SARS2 false flag actually puts your masters’ ‘traditional’ goals at astonishing risk. *Their* old economic machine is burning down as I type.
3) Everything done by the state as a ‘response’ to the SARS2 fairytale, that most people think true, is astonishingly half-hearted and unconvincing. It is as if your masters are buying time before STAGE 2 hits, so there’s literally no point in working too hard making things convincing now.
Case in point. Pre false-flag, many kids were educated at home, with materials especially designed to facilitate this. Not rocket science. But nowhere on the planet have governments provided home education materials to the kids forced out of schools. Yet such materials, mostly in the form of pamphlets and booklets, could have been printed at minimal cost and distributed.
There is zero attempt to make things actually appear real- even when such ploys would be cheap and easy for the deep state. The only logical explanation is that they say “why bother, it is so short period it ain’t gonna matter anyway”.
Blair’s 911 false flag enabled war after war after war. Before the Iraq invasion, the usual agents all said Blair could be stopped- there was even that unprecedented protest in London. End result was the invasion went ahead, and Tony Blair became vastly more powerful.
Now the same old types are saying that the SARS2 false flag will enable nothing bad- indeed woke media psy-ops are ranting about the ‘brave new world’ to follow.
The scientific method only starts with gathering observations and thinking about them. The scientific mehtod then creates *predictive models* that can be tested with new observations. But Off-Guardian always carefully avoids the predictive model part.
Because as we all ‘know’, nothing truly bad can ever happen in the wonderful West. We are just too superior for that.
Today the deep state is just buying time across the SARS2 false-flag part of the plan- expending no more energy than is strictly required to keep the false flag ticking along. The Human Race is being pacified for what comes next. And what comes next is months away, not years away.
Already we have seen that if are a member of XR you can carry out civil disturbance with the tacit support of the authorities.
What has happened in London today is the same kind of psychology used to attack the people of this country where a gathering met to protest supposed white privilege with a large group in attendance with no social distancing who end up attacking the police in numbers. All with the tacit approval of the authorities and no apparent repurcussion.
Meanwhile for the third month in a row law abiding folk sit locked in their homes with fear of fine and punishment for meeting more than six to a group. A group unable to attend church or visit love ones in hospital except under the strictest rules, a group who cant even attend a funeral except in small socially distanced groups.
If that isnt a message that the majority of this country who dont fit the current approved left wing minority ethnic demographic are not second class citizens while apparently bestowed with this mythical ‘white privilege’ I don’t know what is.
The govt and those responsible for this lockdown are guilty of crimes against the people of this country.
IANA, I feel your pain.
I have always been to social gatherings – at least once a week, as most of us do in the UK…
If you are Religious as many people are and have been for many centuries, if not thousands of years throughout numerous different religions, Churches, Cathedrals etc – whatever your God is…
There is no evidence whatsover in human history that what is happening now has ever happened before.
At no time, since the dinosaurs has every pub/church/mosque etc been shutdown at the same time, across the entire Earth.
Who are these Evil Things in Control?
Are they human?
Tony
Thanks Tony appreciate the comment. Can’t add anything to that really – dark times indeed. As to who is in control – ultimately in this world its Satan. He has his minions here to carry out is will but he is the ruler of this world. All these things have been written and ultimately there is only one Savior. I don’t believe we will have too long to wait for Him now.
left vs right, black vs white. Are people really still dribbling about this nonsense?
Teacher, teacher, Janet’s not wearing a plain white bra like you told us we had to do- it’s not fair.
Idiots at the bottom thinking the cry of ‘hypocrisy’ advances their cause. How the demons howl with laughter.
IANA states he wants orwellian police state rules applied to everyone, or else it just isn’t fair. This is the logic of arguments like the above. And who could approve more of this ‘logic’ than the demons.
Arguing for *equal oppression* is always an argument against Human Rights and Freedoms. Which is why you see this tactic used on traditional left and traditional right mass media and new media sites. Or in simpler terms, the ole “divide and conquer”- which in truth almost never fails to work when smarter voices are missing.
I’ve read a few of your comments that try to lecture readers from some moral high ground of your own imagination. Its as if you posses some super insight not available to mere mortals when you don’t appear to even have the comprehension skills to understand a simple comment.
The question at the top of this page poses ‘is this a pysop’. My comment was in answer to that. It highlighted the hypocrisy of a state in forcing ordinary people to obey the most draconian rules while allowing special interest groups the ability to act with impunity. The reason for that as I stated is a well worn psychological techinque described by Bezmenov. In simple terms it is too demoralise and break the spirit of a people. This country has been under such attack openly for the last 3 months and in real terms for the last 70 years.
I ask nothing and indeed have never asked anything from the state apart from to be left alone.
I am not arguing for ‘equal oppression’ anymore than I am ‘Arguing against ‘Human Rights and Freedoms’. I have those as a gift from God bestowed upon me by birth. I don’t need anyone to supply those but woe betide those who seek to remove them. Whatever the govt tries to effect in terms of behaviour modification of the people of this country I will not be taking part.
I don’t social distance and I won’t wear a mask. Now piss off and take your ‘intellect’ elsewhere perhaps where its ‘appreciated’.
Answer-for-everything ‘sunset’ is from the Dark Side, methinks.
You have to see the funny side. We have politicians and royalty that lay wreaths on the Cenotaph and we see what problems are caused by these ‘peaceful protesters’ do yet our leaders fall over themselves to support them despite the mayhem and hypocrisy. Sure they demean and humiliate us, but they equally do it to themselves by pretending to give a shit about the role of office and defending our sacred institutions while they give their undying love their favourite people who shit on our history.
They maybe psychopaths but fuck me, they are truly pathetic as they bend over backwards for their masters for us all to see
I live on my own in North Wales. For the past two years I have been attending a Sunday meal every six weeks at a local Community hall. It is specifically organised by members of a local church for the benefit of people of any age who live on their own to enable them to have a change of scene and socialise. It is not necessary to be a member of the church or even religious – everyone is welcome.
Usually about 60 people attend. The hall is nearly full to capacity and there is a waiting list of people wanting to come along. When I first put my name down for it I had to wait about three months before they could fit me in owing to a cancellation. I am one of the younger ones there. I would judge the average age to be about 75 as it is particularly popular with older retirees. It is always an excellent two course meal, coffee/tea and a raffle, all for £7.00. We are usually there for about two hours and we all have a good chat and laugh.
The last get-together was at the end of February, not allowed since. I am personally fine with that as I am content with my own company, I am not in a vulnerable category and my dog is my constant companion. But I am sure for many who attend it is their one chance in normal circumstances to get out, dress up and socialise with people in their own community. So the meal day is an occasion that they all really used to look forward to. Many of them do have family elsewhere but for some their families live many miles away or even abroad, and for those who have family living locally many of them will not have seen them properly for weeks because of ‘sheltering’.
This imposed isolation from everything that some of these pensioners no doubt live for can only be called unmitigated cruelty.
Well… OPERATION COVID main goal is the reduction of the Uman Herd.
All tools will be used in order to reach that goal… psychological, sociological, financial, economical, racial, and so on
The SRF & Billionaires & jesters know what they are doing, the Herd of Morons clearly do not!
MAIN GOAL
Absolutely, but I bet even you, deep in your heart, don’t really believe this is going to happen soon. And this is why we lose- if what the demons plan is just terrible enough, Humans lose the will to imagine the horrifying future, and thus pretend it cannot be.
I know it is coming- and now I know it is coming very soon (in 2019 I would have said it was at least 50 years away).
I think they are going to kill billions of us across an astonishingly short period of time in the worst way possible- by actually getting those designated as ‘essential’ to actively participate in our slaughter. The greatest WOKE MEME in galactic history- the neccesary murder of billions of Humans “for the sake of the planet, and for the sake woke Human ‘decency’.
There is a recent precedent or two- the mass slaughter of Humans by the *young* WOKE followers of Mao and Pol Pot- two fabian creations of the 20th Century.
Yes, soon. When I came to that realisation last week, I was stunned, and fell into real despair. I thought I’d have a year, eighteenth months, to get ready. Part of this preparation is a kind of spiritual one – and a mental one. I went into deep shock the day lockdown was announced. I even immediately wrote to my MP outlining what I thought would happen because of lockdown (I don’t need to explain, it’s happened). She ‘disagreed with my assessment’. I can’t go into deep shock again, when the next phase kicks off, and have to find some way of calming my mind against the insanity and suffering unfolding. I just wish I’d woken up to this years ago, instead of just getting along with my ‘ordinary’ life of dreams and plans and striving and worrying and meeting friends for coffee sometimes. Damn it. Don’t feel up to it.
Our minds and society are being controlled via our phones. The lockdown happened primarily because of what is coming out of our phones, never more than two feet away from our faces. The perfect mechanism of control. Maybe we should social distance from our phones they are pumping out garbage into our brains.
https://www.cbinsights.com/research/future-of-information-warfare/
Yes they are
Maybe also we should all practice a more mindful approach to what we hear and see and how it is perceived.
If the mind is so easily manipulated by this drawn out hoax…it’s possible to turn things around and stand firm.
This may take some determination and commitment on behalf of every person who is feeling the pain of being manipulated and the object of a grand plan.
Would Ghandi have capitulated?
It’s amazing how many people have forgotten the dodgy videos from China of people just randomly dying or collapsing
Those dodgy images helped to inform me from the very beginning..how clean and staged were those “exhausted front line workers”…
That’s not funny, this is funny
Once again, it has to be said that the USA is lurching into the biggest economic collapse since the Great Depression. Why would the capitalist class give its blessing to a conspiracy that would cost it trillions of dollars unproductively? It’s the same bizarre conspiracy-mongering around 9/11 that fails to consider the class interests of the the most powerful bourgeoisie in world history.
Every economic collapse involves a vast transfer of wealth from poor to rich.The virus has already made the billionaire class wealthier.
‘Heads we win, tails you lose’: how America’s rich have turned pandemic into profitAs 26 million Americans lose their jobs, the billionaire class has added $308bn to its wealth
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/26/heads-we-win-tails-you-lose-how-americas-rich-have-turned-pandemic-into-profit
The figure is now $565 billion richer since March 18.
https://inequality.org/billionaire-bonanza-2020-updates/
It has not made the “billionaire class” wealthy. Whatever cash they are getting does not compensate for lost revenue. Also, this Sandernista terminology, not Marxist. Capitalism relies on constant and ever-increasingly expanding production. What is happening today is just the opposite. You people need to read Karl Marx. The level of ignorance here is shocking.
of course these reports on wealth are taking account of lost revenue, you moron. And look, the ink is black.
I think you are dumbest troll on earth. You make such a point of it, it’s almost parody. Why do you persist in spaces where everyone thinks you’re either an idiot or a cop?
Louis… Louis… That’s the most naive comment I’ve read today!
The SRF & Billionaires are getting RICHER by the day…
And that last phrase about the 9/11 party says all one needs to know about your mindset!
The USA is entering another Great Depression. What good does it do to have money funneled to the very rich when there is no way to invest it productively. You people need to read Karl Marx’s Capital.
Marx was promoted by the oligarchs to push the poor into revolution so the oligarchs could have more power and wealth at the expense of the bourgeoisie and proletariat
How can anyone not understand in 2020 that Marxism is oligarchical and an ideology to make the poor poorer and the 1%ers even richer?
“Karl Marx’s Capital.” Das Kapital was written by a son of an ultra wealthy Jewish family. He married into the Rothschild clan. His writings were intended to defuse the revolutionary fervor that was building up in Europe in the 1840s. Marx pits the Proletariat against the Bourgeoisie, in a classic divide into two sides then control both sides. Marx ignored the tremendous wealth inequality between the Aristocracy and everyone else.
Trillions have been transferred into private accounts since 9/11/2001, the GFC, and now The Pandemic that wasn’t. They buy real assets that will survive the Petrodollar (NATO) Empire’s collapse.
Think of the Phoenix, igniting its own funeral pyre, then a new Phoenix arises and carries the ashes (wealth) away to offer to their god. They have done this many times throughout history.
oh good, a reactionary has joined the conversation.
“You people” – you’re an absolute walking, talking, PsyOp Louie. Marx would turn in his grave at the thought of a deep state regime-change shill like you invoking his name.
You should read Capital about financialization of economy yourself.
In last decade after 2008 productivity collapsed in mainstream economy, capex, revenues and payroll percentage of already real GDP was lowest in history while corporate profits disbursed to shareholders as dividends and buybacks exploded as they were driven by soaring stock or bond markets directly supported by FED and global central banks POMO. There is no comparable to financial markets profits to be made of pauperized population.
Effectively well before COVID corporates and oligarchs already abandoned mainstream economy as unprofitable and had their profits printed by FED which led to unprecedented concentration of global capital and social control shifting burden to state welfare systems.
Oligarchs in US do not need 90% of population as they are unprofitable for them and hence shutting down mainstream economy wa not a problem for them, financial speculation crash followed by unconditional bailout to a tune of $6 trillions in handouts and guarantees and shutting down useless for them mainstream economy pushing into depression under under guise COVID fixed their real problem, namely growth of rate of profit.
Lapsed Marxists like yourself never had a clue about political economy and it
shows.
Thank you. I didn’t have the patience for this dolt.
yes, one thing we know about wealth in 2020, is that it’s built on productivity.
your marxism needs an update, you painstakingly useless Trot.
These so called elites no longer care about the money ,they are in their minds so powerful they actually think they are superior .Create the fear control the population and let them fight among themselves
Didn’t scrutinize the CARES Act very closely, did you?
Of course I do. You people need to read Michael Roberts:
Most important as a guide to whether the major capitalist economies can ‘return to normal’ as the US stock market investors jubilantly reckon is the level of profitability of capital. The first quarter figures for US corporate profits showed the direction for the future. US corporate profits fell at a 13.9% annual pace and were 8.5% below the first quarter of last year. The key productive sectors (non-financial) saw profits fall by a staggering $170bn in the quarter, so that there was no increase in profits compared to Q1 2019 – and that does not take into account inflation. Indeed, US non-financial sector profits have been in decline more or less for the last five years, so 2020 will only add to the problems of the US corporate sector in trying to come out of this pandemic lockdown with the same previous levels of investment, production and employment.
https://thenextrecession.wordpress.com/2020/06/06/returning-to-normal/
They are not looking for a “return to normal”.
New World Order with the Same as the Old, New Bosses.
I appreciate your point on this being a modified trickle down economic policy. But old school conservative economics being used by neoliberals?
Also, we are still talking about pooling the majority of this wealth in to certain business.
I am not cool with Bezos, Walton family, Zuckerberg, Gates, Clinton, and Silicon Valley running off by employing minimum wage masked idiot labor dummies, Wal-Mart facial recognition Chinese child labor functionaries, internet platforms of mass censorship, and extremist antifa gangs destroying our infrastructure.
Also look at figure G7:
After this boom, even Roberts forecasts a depression. Especially if they concoct another “wave” of Covid (which they will).
Epicycles – even though that graph’s data is being analyzed by time (before 20/20), I can only assume Roberts will data will be cyclical, as economic data often is.
Also, We are sliding into digital currency…With a debt bubble like this.
Not cool.
he doesn’t scrutinize anything closely. He doesn’t need to when his full time occupation is trolling on behalf of a wrongly besmirched ruling class.
Listen to what Gates is saying, he wants population reduction using vaccines
He wants a surveillance system set up
We are not needed anymorme as they now have robots to do a lot of the work
We are moving into the NWO ruled by technocrats at the UN
Read about agenda 21 and look at whats happening
Never before have ehalthy people been quarantined for a virus no worse than the annual flu
Listen to what Gates is saying, he wants population reduction using vaccines
He wants a surveillance system set up
—
What use would that be if the USA GDP is reduced by 50 percent. Steel, auto, airline passenger industry, airline manufacturing industry, oil industry, real estate, retail, restaurants, hotels, and movies are all going through a horrendous slump. The cornovirus has put a BRAKE on production.
Doesn’t anybody here understand how capitalism works? Pathetic.
Steel, auto, airline, etc. all use limited resources. We can’t have billions of people gobbling all this up now, can we? What good would all this stuff be if there is no water, also? https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/18706575-blue-gold
Also, remember we are dealing with neoleft climate science. It could very well be that they are dead serious about keeping this planet around a little while longer.
Sorry, wrong link: https://thenewpress.com/books/blue-gold
I’m a billionaire and I need this virus to make me more rich and not have have lose money when I can take all the cash off these stupid daft idiots who think they’re saving lives.
They’re savingy bank balance more like!!
You really are that fucking stupid arent you? No wonder your site doesnt allow comments.
I allow comments as long as you don’t you use a proxy server. They are a sure sign that people are not interested in a civil exchange. People who go by the fake name of MoH and use language like “fucking stupid” are what make forums like this so depressing. They remind me of Usenet from the early 90s. By and large, vitriol is a sure sign of the failure of those using it to muster logic or data. Sad really.
The sad reality is that you won’t take It like a man, not like a coward with cowardly excuses for censoring inconvenient truths, a girly-man who can’t take verbal insults solicited yourself stifling, dismissing rational debate.
Right, the way you tell people they’re stupid and ignorant is much classier than, say, calling you a uniquely repulsive and stupid troll who has haunted every goddamn blog I’ve ever took a shine to. Always the same schtick. Finger-waving people for thinking the ruling class plots and plans and runs psy ops. And always without a lucid argument. It’s always why would x do y when everyone knows that x wants to blah blah blah, where blah blah blah is only one of x’s numerous possibilities. Concluding with, You don’t understand Marxism.”
I can only speak for myself, but my vitriol doesn’t come from failure to muster logic. It’s because you embody everything I loathe in pseudo-marxist trolls who’ve been dicking up blogs since 2003 imparting their robust good sense among so many fear-mongering paranoids. It comes from knowing, by experience, that you are not here to engage or learn, so there is no point in attempting it. And more than anything else, the thing I absolutely dislike about you is how pains-takingly BORING you are. You’re a dumb bore who has been told he’s a dumb bore far too infrequently.
But the people at the top aren’t the ones losing out, you incorrigible putz. And once you’re as rich as Bill Gates, other things become more important, anyway. Like sharing a planet with surplus people and all their filth.
Do you honestly believe that when Bill Gates calls for lockdowns everywhere in jeff bezos paper that he truly gives a shit about a spike in excess death affecting mostly sick retirees.
Honestly, this question suggests you don’t know a fucking thing about what the ruling class is up to. Why is it, Louis, that your radicalism begins and ends with running interference for the ruling class against conspiracy theories? It fascinates you. If you weren’t such a clueless dullard, I’d think you were a cop.
Free the Corvid 19. For three months now Jim Crow and his friends have languished in captivity, locked down for no more than what all birds of a feather do. End the raven lunacy now and they’ll be really choughed. If they’d been jaywalking, thieving magpies it would be understandable but this is vile anti corvidism and must be nipped in the bud right now.
https://www.facebook.com/notes/bruce-cain/if-trump-moves-forward-with-mandatory-vaccinations-there-will-be-a-2nd-american-/4429049800454307/
This essay seems to indicate the Trump may be in on it as well.
https://www.facebook.com/notes/bruce-cain/if-trump-moves-forward-with-mandatory-vaccinations-there-will-be-a-2nd-american-/4429049800454307/
Broken loop. Hmm, the US and UK and Australia and Klanada, you betcha, almost every institution, every part of military-chem-ed-ag-oil-finance-AI-insurance-mining-law-prison is seeped in White Supremacy, racist carte Blanche. TO here these keyboard heroes stating that viruses are all natural, not part of a confined animal torture operations, not part of the suppressed immune system caused by pollution and food and bad air and bad pesticides. To think about the heroes below who just know for a fact that every article on the virus is part of some grand false flag triple conspiracy is not only embarrassing, it’s that white soft shoe racism and elitism coming from blow hard’ white keyboard champs. Is every billionaire and most millionaires criminals? Yep. This is not news. Now, conflate that with my friends and journalists in Peru, where, duh, people are dying now in huge numbers by, hmm, air pollution, bad food, 4G. Stupid people at the Off the Bathroom Wall Guardian. Right, Peruvians are not dying of the coronavirus, a la SARS-CoV-2?
What is your definition of ‘white supremacy’?
Albino’s attacking white people
CAFO is indeed part of the problem. It is adding the toxic environment. Antibiotics are toxic. Fecal matter in the food is toxic. Growth hormones are toxic. All of these things are adding to the baseline general illness that is being labeled covid.
Keyboard heroism is part of many forms of protest.
And even if you are a germ theorist… Viruses are still natural.
This is not racism. Hijacking protest movements and calling for racial equality is racism. Shutting blacks out of jobs for a quarantine is racist. Neoliberal prison industrial complex is racism.
What?
Can’t be bothered to read the article or the comments anymore…Please check this….https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIPTd_vQuws
Enjoy… OPERATION COVID MAIN GOAL!
Kevin, the answer to your headline is ‘Yes’.
We’re now up to 42 million people unemployed in the USA (that’s 30% of the work force), in a country with no universal health care or any real social security.
The protests against the brutal murder of George Floyd is just another psy-op courtesy of the psychopaths who rule us. Why is the murder of yet another black man by American police being so highlighted by the presstitutes? Why are people in Europe protesting about the police murder of a black man in America? (which happens on an almost daily basis). What has this got to do with Europeans, many of whom will shortly be unemployed and destitute and starving, because of the absolutely crazy and corrupt economic system they are forced to live under.
Again, how does the reality connect to the terrible murder of a black guy by American police?
I feel a need for some Piaf…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iMi-Va_DDVc
The protests are against Empire, against the neoliberal American empire and it’s oppressive elites, that is looting it’s own population and trying to loot and suppress it’s subjects overseas in its satellite states.
See how easy it is to understand if you just read history, you don’t need any lizards at all.
One of her best 👏
Of course its a psychological operation. All the works and practices from Charles Mackay, Gustave le Bon, BF Skinner, Ivan Pavlov, Edward Bernays, the Tavistock Institute and MK Ultra activities tell us what we need to know about how much they have studied our minds so they can achieve their desired responses from us. They need to dictate orders that are humiliating and insulting through fear and faux concern triggering people accordingly
It has been frustrating that their most important weapon (mind tricks) has not been understood and then practiced by the many that stand against them, as a response to their ludicrous evil bullshit. Repetitive psychology, involving repeating the same thing again and again (ie Assad is a dictator who gases his own people, the new normal etc) is extremely effective and can be used by us. If all corona sceptics made #LockdownisGenocide or #BigPharmaownsUKgov as a meme on Facebook, You Tube or Twitter continuously then it really would gain traction, that the media would find hard to smear. Lack of central coordination due to hyper atomisation is the main problem with this but we need a common meme and maybe Off Guardian can help with this?
Because the lockdown really is genocide and many of us will die from its repercussions
Since the US seems determined to go to war with all it’s adversaries, and china is next in line, I’m surprised that this isn’t being regraded by those in the ‘alternative media’ as a dry run for a biological war with China. Like a drill, because that is what it feels like. Then Bill Gates and his hobbies will be just a distant memory, a useful distract at the time, but ultimately a fantasy for the plebs.
useful distraction*
“The people and agencies driving the coronavirus scare have a history of unethical behaviors”
I was just an unemployed kid in Oldham the early 1970’s. I tried hard and got an interview, and a test. I got turned down. I tried a few other things like working on a buiding site, but got fired after 3 days, and lost my dole too. I am sorry you have just resigned from the job, we told you to take.
So I tried hard and got another interview, and a test. I got turned down again.
By this time I was feeling a bit isolated. Yes, I still had my Mum and Dad -and occasionally saw my older brothers and sisters, but I had no job, and even worse than that, I had no girlfriend and no money.
So 3 months later, after being turned down twice for the same job at the same place, they advertised it again, so I applied again – and I got my third interview and third test.
I didn’t let on, but I had been practicing. My interview technique was still pretty crap, but by now I was much improved at doing the test.
So they gave me the job…and I got promoted quick and they sent me on these leadership courses behaviour analysis, behaviour modification, amidst loads of other technical computer stuff…
Then 8 years later, got fired again, and was on the dole again for nearly a year.
I joined another company in London, and it was pretty much the same (though my Oldham accent probably stood out a bit)
(My interview technique was still pretty crap, but by now I was much improved at doing the test. So they gave me the job…and I got promoted quick and they sent me on these leadership courses behaviour analysis, behaviour modification, amidst loads of other technical computer stuff)
“Is the Coronavirus Scare a Psychological Operation?”
Yes
I have done most of their psychological training courses twice, except I would not do the last one, cos I saw what it did to boss. He started the final week’s course completely normal. When he came back he was like a different person. I now understand some of their techniques
Never understimate the power of Psychological Operations.
Your only defence is to not watch TV, cos that propaganda reaches your brain when it is in an alpha state, as if you are half asleep. All your natural brain defences are down. Your capability of critical thought and analysis has almost completely gone. The TV is reprogramming your brain. Not only are you unaware of it, you actually enjoy it.
It’s deviously clever, but totally unethical. You are now part of the machine and have been programmed.
Tony
I,m thinking the real awakening is going to be when all these people who have been paid to sit at home get the letter telling them they are no longer required at their place of work.Turning up at the job centre to be told by some 19 year old that they are too old too out of touch but here are some government leaflets to help you .That being the same government that put you there in the first place .Then people might get the message they have been screwed
Tony I love you 😍
I can’t help wondering if the Chinese haven’t started to play the Psyop game like the USA has been playing for 60 years. If they have, this is a tremendous start, they have wrecked the US economy and come out of it very well.
If this isn’t them, then it won’t be long before they do start to play and it will be playback time for 200 years of abuse from the western powers of the UK and US.
Fauci and his Jesuit group.
I wanted to post on Pear’s article about “Medical Imperialism.” The idea that medicine is used as a false flag to indoctrinate and control populations. For example, take Gates’ and Zuckerberg’s operation in Africa, AIDS and HIV for decades, Zika, and countless other examples. Go in, brainwash the impoverished, put them on a religious medical belief, then slip in your rituals and beliefs for behavior modification and population control.
Why I bring up Jesuits? Because Catholicism did the exact same thing. There is little difference between what the medical industrial complex is doing now to what the inquisition and missions did with the Catholic church.
I’m sure I could go on. Spanish missions vs Medical Imperialism.
Here’s an accurate representation of seeing a physician about Covid:
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFMdW2JIWnM&w=789&h=444%5D
Can one of the cool kids teach me how to embed video properly?
You’ve got the correct link (the full URL including /watch) just put it on its own line at the of your post. Usually that will embed the video. Sometimes it doesn’t embed immediately. Sometimes it does not embed at all.
Normally very simple just paste the link, highlight (hold right mouse button & roll over with cursor) click link icon, click save! For most media links it works unless you paste code!
hint: just copy the link from address box
Yes and DFID is partnering Gates in Africa
Inquisition vs Anti-anti-vaxxer persecutions.
Use of a cross vs Use of a cross!
Live: Demonstrators Gather for George Floyd Protests Across the Country | NBC News
Live
Take off those masks MASK NAZIS, you have nothing to lose but their BIG LIES!
Yes it speaks volumes that they all have masks on. Brainwashed people, basically. If I was black, and the racist establishment (the establishment is racist to the core……..this is what all the controlled opposition which is embedded in this “movement” will be about – directing anger at anything apart from the real issue which is the racist scum who run the world) was telling me the new coronavirus was directly targetting black people, and history tells me the establishment hates black people (they hate everyone but they seem to have a particluarly strong “control the black man” agenda), I would not be buying that bullshit for a secdond, I would be calling it out for being the steaming pile of shit it actually is.
Coronavirus is a psyop. Coronavirus is TERRORISM
This struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, and it may be both moral and physical, but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.
~ Frederick Douglas 1857
The masks are the clearest indication of the oppression that they are willing to accept. The BIG LIE is part of that oppression.
Take off those masks, MASK NAZIS! CRITICAL THOUGHT is the beginning of the process that will free oneself of it.
At 7:25 pm (DC time) it all seems to have fizzled.
Ah, they’ve changed the shot now. There’s a reasonable crowd around the flatbed truck with the musicians.
These tradegies often come in sets, no doubt there’ll be a 3rd coming along very soon.
We had Covid, then police brutality and next ……….?
They seem to be playing up to the Christian right in the USA, with the 6666 – COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act, perhaps a swarm of locusts or earthquake in California will be next. I’ll need to read my book of Revelations again. How many trumpets have sounded so far ?
probably more terrorism
“Much like the US government’s explanation for destruction of the World Trade Center buildings, his estimates were based on computer models that cannot be shared with the public.”
This is factually incorrect. The source code that Ferguson uses has been made public. The models are still GIGO.
https://github.com/mrc-ide/covid-sim
“The 15,000 lines of code that have cost the global economy an estimated $20 trillion have been open sourced with coders dismayed.”
https://www.trustnodes.com/2020/05/08/neil-fergusons-lockdown-model-ridiculed-after-its-code-is-open-sourced
The article misses out on a link between Cummings and the imposition of the lock-down, made known by leaks from people attending the decisive SAGE meeting..
“Dominic Cummings pushes scientists to back a lockdown”
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-28/top-aide-to-u-k-s-johnson-pushed-scientists-to-back-lockdown
The photograph taken of him at Barnards Castle also shows him wearing the same ID card/lanyard combo that he uses to enter Downing Street.
https://smp.vgc.no/v2/images/e0ae32e5-806d-4869-aeec-6faa3fa56c00?fit=crop&h=768&w=1366&s=52978a4ea9447d29b98d620c1066da8ee8898b96
Norway also imposed a lockdown as a result of political interests rather than medical ones.
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/norway-health-chief-lockdown-was-not-needed-to-tame-covid
God, you quote the spectator as evidence.The Barclay brothers, Fraser Nelson all trust worthy types.
The Spectator article is a news report referencing/linking to a Norwegian interview with Camilla Stoltenberg, director of Norway’s public health agency. Did you even read it?
You might have spotted the interesting connection that Camilla Stoltenberg is the sister of former Norwegian PM and current NATO Sec Gen, Jens.
“The photograph taken of him at Barnards Castle also shows him wearing the same ID card/lanyard combo that he uses to enter Downing Street.”
Was that the trip “to a beauty spot to test my eyes” … the trip whose real destination is thought to have been GlaxoSmithKline’s Barnards Castle “injectables” manufacturing plant.?
‘ Is the Coronavirus Scare a Psychological Operation?’
– I don’t know but it surely has psychological impact.
I just wrote a letter to the lancet about that disgusting article, filled with nonsense, about how mouth masks can protect one to develop Covid19 (mentioned in the other thread and somewhat discussed by me there)
If it’s not placed in the Lancet, I am happy to share that letter here.
I have had enough of this bullshit and I am sure I am speaking on behalf of the large majority, here and elsewhere, with the only possible exception of academia. But even in academia they are secretly against the Covid19 scare. The spineless academics only do not want to take any responsibility, and follow the path of conventional wisdom, because that is easier (for them) than to follow the path of the truth.
they don’t want to lose their fat salaries
or the ass-kissing graduate students, hoping to eventually replace them.
I was recently told that there is some Congress report dating from April 2019, so long before covid was supposedly known, about a covid pandemic. I tried searching for it on the internet,
but failed. I was wondering if someone knew anything about this… Thanks.
Anyhow it seems some people have got hold of this report here in Europe and as a result have concluded this is some American-made scenario to implement worldwide totalitarianism, and so some are getting worried of what may come next,
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/748?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22hr748%22%5D%7D&s=2&r=1
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act -signed into law late March, started it’s way through Congress 24th January 2019
Thank you for the link . Some people obviously knew what was coming and how they were going to deal with it.All scripted .
Yes so so obviously planned.
So one of:-
1) There is no novel disease agent – it’s seasonal flu
or
2) It’s an engineered virus deliberately released
Either way media hype and lies is the main vector. That’s so efficient that they don’t really need to conceal what’s being done very thoroughly.
make that:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/748
that’s really quite astonishing; they don’t even hide the advance planning.
In 2012, the pandemic that the world had been
anticipating for years finally hit. Unlike 2009’s
H1N1, this new influenza strain—originating
from wild geese—was extremely virulent and
deadly. Even the most pandemic-prepared
nations were quickly overwhelmed when the
virus streaked around the world, infecting nearly
20 percent of the global population and killing
8 million in just seven months, the majority of
them healthy young adults. The pandemic also
had a deadly effect on economies: international
mobility of both people and goods screeched to
a halt, debilitating industries like tourism and
breaking global supply chains. Even locally,
normally bustling shops and office buildings sat
empty for months, devoid of both employees
and customers.
The pandemic blanketed the planet
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%2520Foundation.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjE-Ki28e3pAhUlrXEKHT2VCfsQFjAAegQIARAB&usg=AOvVaw1nvPRHaSbdvtkt1Ch7VXLG
From the Rockefeller foundation back in 2010
Scenario’s to the future.
Talk about coincidence if your a coincidence theorist.
Well, I for one am glad I’m so dumb I can’t recognise when I’m being played otherwise I might start questioning everything.
Lucky for them I’ve not been locked in my house unable to work with access to the internet and lots of time on my hands.
It’s fortunate also that my memory is so poor I’m unable to remember past news events a wonder if they could possibly have been staged in order to introduce a policy or legislation.
I can barely remember stories like drone attacks at Heathrow airport that may have been testing the waters and little experiments in shutting down infrastructure and managing the story, funny how it just fades from memory isn’t it.
I just can’t imagine having the opportunity to experiment in behaviour control on an ever greater scale on a stressed population in real time, that is just unthinkable.
I’m so glad all those conspiracy theorists who claim that new energy devices using radiation and sonic waves to control crowds are ready to be tested have been proved wrong and that in America at least the police have resorted to good old fashioned violence to control protesters.
Finally I’m so thankful to our wonderful free press who’s diligence, integrity and honesty can not possibly be questioned.
Their in depth analysis, investigative journalism, and constant probing questioning.of the official narrative has been an inspiration to us all,
and to think we all feared they could be bought of simply with a huge cash injection from a Govt “information” advertising campaign.i just can’t understand such cynicism.
I look forward to the day when we can see the main players in this current drama get their just rewards.
Surely the visionary politicians have earned their positions on the boards of those heroic pharmaceutical companies, any shares and renumeration richly deserved.
The media’s participation has delayed there inevitable dissolution for a while and demonstrated the usefulness of a compliant press to a manipulative Govt.
Clearly tax revenues are no longer important to the Govt. Large corporations pay little in tax, and the 70% of the economy that did generate tax revenue is clearly earmarked for destruction.
I suppose the Govt feels they can simply print their own wages and that’s ok provided that printed money is kept away from those “useless eaters” who are now clearly surplus to requirements.
Given the future being offered to us I think I would have preferred the soma and sex of Huxley, to this shit storm what’s on offer.
There are things worse than death and a man with nothing has nothing to lose.
”Clearly tax revenues are no longer important to the Govt. Large corporations pay little in tax, and the 70% of the economy that did generate tax revenue is clearly earmarked for destruction”
Very popular policies, the people voted for the destruction of their own economy in 2016, via Brexit, so you can forgive the government for taking that as a pass to do the same.
Exactly, soon lots of folk will have nothing but anger, huge walls and bank balances won’t save you then. Love to all good people everywhere.
Re: the perceived (sic) threat of communism
Have you been following the news lately?
You must see me as a big threat to . . .world peace? Where is communism? China has a communist party, but so does the USA and Britain. Yes, Geoffrey Skoll is coming to . . . What’s the threat?
Those crazy conspiracy theorists over at US Military Intelligence seem to think there’s some sort of threat. For instance, they even took the unusual step of putting the following message in all-caps:
https://qmap.pub/read/4373
1 Jun 2020 – 1:47:15 AM
YOU ARE WITNESSING THE GREATEST [COORDINATED] DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN TO EVER BE LAUNCHED AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.
INFORMATION WARFARE.
INFILTRATION V INVASION
INSURGENCY.
IRREGULAR WARFARE.
[D] EFFORTS TO REGAIN POWER.
Q
A triple oxymoron: US-military-intelligence.
(I see the troll population is expanding at O-G these days; you must be onto something.)
These articles are very helpful in providing the details as, over the weeks and months, interpretation expands and brings focus to what’s going on and why. Thank you.
Excellent article! I’d only quibble with one word. Near the end, “profit-driven” misses the point. Modern corporations are driven by Share Value, not profit. When a business seeks profit, it wants to have live customers and live employees making real things, so it can sell the real things for a profit. Share Value frees a corporation from all human needs. Share Value increases much faster when all employees and customers are dead, which is why corporations are now eliminating all employees and customers.
Have your cake and ear it too. Yep so Peruvians are not dying now in huge numbers. Just a fake bunch of deaths. This aricle’s general theses have been hammered on Off Wall Guardian for months. Problems is he gets it half right. Yes there are bioweapon felons and even stories about green spider monkeys and HIV are true ….. but this coronavirus is going to be around forever and it will take out many who end up in warehoused workpkaces. But Trump and GOP are equally embedded with deep perverse state in bed with neoliberals. So what is it? Just the white cancer countries get this writer’s marrative? Give us break from off the wall guardian’s racism.
I’m not sure how you get huge numbers of deaths. A little over 5 thousand in a country of 32 million. What is the mortality rate per hundred thousand? What is the mortality rate for other causes of death in Peru? Italy and France with populations a little less than double Peru habve 30 thousand plus deaths. What is the fatality rate in Peru for those infected? Where are people dying? Who is dying? Yes, this current strain of coronavirus will be around for a long time, just as hundreds if not thousands of other corona strains have. They mutate (news flash) Rapidly (news flash 2). They mutate to become less virulent–as in why kill your host if your species wants to survive. Read Darwin. That is why flu vaccines are ineffective (CDC: 50% effective for flu vaccines means ineffective). Yes, this flu, and all others,along with colds and other common infections kill confined and vulnerable populations So, why didn’t governments regulate places of confinement with vulnerable populations? Peru has been a crypto-fascist society for 40 years. Fujimori is a war criminal. The native populations in Peru have always died a lot, but flu has been the least of their worries. Have you drunk the water lately in hillside villages? How about comparing flu related deaths to infant and maternal mortality rates? I don’t get the racism charge at all. The issue is not one of race, even in a time of identity politics. The issue is about control, manipulation, ruling class dominance. In Peru, the global ruling class doesn’t need a phony flu epidemic. Guns do just fine.
that’s a very well argued and erudite way of saying, “get a clue, you stupid virtue-signalling poseur.”
It will be around forever because it has been around forever.
If we want to talk about racism, especially black vs white, then we need to take a little journey back to neolib Gates and Zuckerberg building infrastructure in Africa to run all these pilot test programs on the black African populations. What they are doing in the USA and Euroregion now was done smaller scale when Gates disappeared in the 2000’s to mess with his eugenics programs.
Go back further when Fauci and the CDC were implementing the same basic program with HIV/AIDS – and continues to this day.
This may incite some cognitive dissonance with you, but neither Covid or HIV/AIDS are real illness. These people are diseased in Africa from unsanitary conditions and starvation. In the U.S., it is food abuse, toxic drug programs, comorbidities, air pollution and on and on…
By claiming basic immunoresponse as symptoms for illness, they are able to send people into a fake toxic treatment programs using fake test results which ultimately lead to their death. Tally them as another disease victim, when they were euthanized.
Did many of the doctors actually believe they were doing good? Sure. As did the judge who sent an innocent capital punishment convict to death, believing he was guilty.
I’m somewhat weary as to repeat myself, these viruses are exocytes created by our own bodies to help us remove toxins. The photos of these things bursting out of damaged cells come from old photography coming from electron microscopes. The firemen didn’t start the fire, but we’ve been brainwashed for years being told that they have.
Mutations and evolution are good science, however not in dealing with viruses.