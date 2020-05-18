May 18, 2020
WATCH: Bill Gates and the Population Control Grid

The takeover of public health that we have documented in How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health and the remarkably brazen push to vaccinate everyone on the planet that we have documented in Bill Gates’ Plan to Vaccinate the World was not, at base, about money.

The unimaginable wealth that Gates has accrued is now being used to purchase something much more useful: control. Control not just of the global health bodies that can coordinate a worldwide vaccination program, or the governments that will mandate such an unprecedented campaign, but control over the global population itself.

This is Part Three of James Corbett’s excellent documentary series on Bill Gate’s role in both the coronavirus crisis, as well as world health in general. You can watch part one here and part two here. For a transcript, audio-only version, as well as links, sources and show notes click here.
S Cooper
S Cooper

Oh Joy! In the not too distant future euthanasia shots for every man, woman, child, dog and cat on Earth. Somewhere out there in THE GREAT BEYOND Ole Jack Kevorkian is doing backflips and somersaults.

The only one more twisted than Gates perhaps is Bezos. What a pair of slimy creepy dweebs.

May 18, 2020 4:34 AM
