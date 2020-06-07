The Shallow Deep-State Goes Deeper as It Moves Toward Martial Law

Edward Curtin
I am not trying to be cute and play with words. That title is meant to convey what it says, so let me explain.
The people who own the United States and their allies around the world have a plan. It is so simple that it is extremely devious.
Their plan has been in operation for many years. It has most people bamboozled because it is Janus-faced by design, overt one day, covert the next, but both faces operate under one controlling head. Some call this head the Deep-State. Even the Deep-State calls itself the Deep-State in a double fake. It is meant to make people schizoid, which it has.
The so-called Deep-State has been given many names over the years. I will not bore you with them, except to say that it was once called the power elite. They are the upper classes, the super wealthy who control the financial institutions, Wall Street, the intelligence agencies, the corporate media, the internet, the military, and the politicians. They are multinational.
They are the wealthy nihilists who care not one jot for the rest of the world. They operate in secret, yet also run above-ground organizations such as the World Bank (WB), the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Agency for International Development (USAID), etc. Their bloodstream runs on war, the preparations for war, and economic exploitation of the world.
All wealthy people are not party to their machinations, but they are almost always complicit in profiting from their crimes, unless they are very stupid. Or play stupid. Since I am talking about a great confidence game, that is quite common.
Other people, all other classes, the poor, middle-classes, even a portion of the upper middle classes mean nothing to the power elite unless they can serve their interests. They are always waging class warfare to maintain their domination and control. Their recent version of this class war is underway in the United States and in many other countries.
As of today, they are using race fears to create chaos and outrage to disguise their class warfare that is leading to the imposition of martial law. Soon they will shift back to the coronavirus fraud. Back and forth, in and out, now you see it, now you don’t.
By shutting down the world’s economy, they have destroyed the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people and are creating poverty on a vast scale. Much famine and death will follow. In the United States alone, 40-45 million people have applied for unemployment insurance and job loss is the greatest since the Great Depression. The reason: a massive propaganda campaign created around Covid-19 fear porn.
This class war is not new, but it is conducted today at warp speed since these people control the technology that has allowed them vastly increased power.
In the USA, it is conducted as usual under the guise of Republicans versus Democrats, the two representative political factions that are the faces of the controlled “opposition,” who are actually allies in the larger confidence game. Keeping “hope” alive is central to their strategy. Mind control is what they do. Speed is their greatest ally. Race is central to their game plan. They always say they are protecting us.
It is all a lie. A show. Nothing but a spectacle for the gullible. A shadow play.
The current president, Donald Trump, is the choice of one faction of these psychopaths. This year, Joseph Biden, is the shaky presumptive choice of the other. Both are deranged puppets. Regular people fight over who is better or worse because they are living inside what Jim Garrison, the former District Attorney of New Orleans and the only person to ever bring a trial in the assassination of President Kennedy, long ago called “the doll’s house.”
It is a place where illusions and delusions replace reality. It is 24/7 propaganda. It keeps people engaged. It gives them something to argue about, one team to root for. It’s a sport. It is similar to Plato’s Cave. Fire has been replaced with electronic lighting and screens, but little has changed.
The sick system of exploitation is oiled and greased with the tantalizing bait of hope dangled for the masses. Shit slogans like “We are all in this together.”
But there is no hope for this system.
But when the propaganda is so slick that it creates a double-bind, people grasp at any neurotic “solution” out of frustration. As I write, huge angry crowds are out in the streets protesting the sick murder of a black man, George Floyd, by a white cop. Police infiltrators have started violent looting. Chaos reigns, as planned.
Such killings are routine, but someone turned a switch for this one when just yesterday operation corona lockdown with its fear and fake statistics had everyone cowering behind masks at home as the economic lives of vast numbers were destroyed in a flash.
For today, the masquerade is in the streets. Many good people are caught up in it. In a few days the scene will shift and we can expect another “bombshell.”
These surprises will keep happening one after another for the foreseeable future. Shock and Awe for the home crowd. The war come home. The controllers know you can’t wage war against the rest of the world unless you do so at home as well.
When one group within the deep-state won the internecine battle in 2016 and “shocked” the country with the election of the comical Trump, the other deep-state group called the Democrats, immediately set in motion a plan to try to oust him or to make it seem as if they were trying to do so.
The naïve thought this may happen, and their deluded yearning has been stretched until the 2020 presidential election, although some probably think Trump might go before then. He won’t.
So many people have destroyed their minds and relationships because they can’t see through the fraud.
Early in 2017, as the outgoing front man for the CIA/warfare/Wall St. state, Barack Obama, left his time bombs for the future. The pink pussy hats were sent out marching to open the show. Russia-gate was launched; eventually impeachment was tried. The Democrats. with their media allies, went on a non-stop attack.
It was all so obvious, so shallow in its intent, as it was meant to be. But millions who were in the doll house were outraged, obsessed, frantic with rage. They bought the con-game. Both those who hate Trump and those that love him have spent almost four years foaming at the mouth, breathless.
Trump was cast as the personification of evil. A relentless attack on Trump began and has continued all this time. It is pure theater. Trump remains at the helm, as planned, holding the Bible aloft in a style reminiscent of a Bible thumping Klansman from The Birth of a Nation. Only the ignorant thought it might have been different.
He knows how to perform his role. He is a fine actor. He outrages, spews idiocies, as he is supposed to do. That Mussolini style stance, that absurd hair, the pout. Just perfect for an arch-villain. It’s so obvious that it isn’t. Herein lies the trick.
And who profits from his policies? The super-rich, of course, the power-elite.
Who just stole 6-10 trillion dollars of public money under the hilariously named Cares Act? The super-rich, of course, the deep-state.
It was a bi-partisan bank robbery from the public treasury carried out under the shadow of Covid-19, whose phony hyped up numbers were used to frighten the populace into lockdown mode as the Republican and Democratic bank robbers smiled in unison and announced forcefully, “We care!” We are here to protect you.
Remember how Barack Obama “saved” us by bailing out Wall St. and the big banks to the tune of trillions in early 2009. Then waged unending wars. Left black Americans bereft. He cared, too, didn’t he. Our leaders always care.
Obama was the black guy in the white hat. Trump is the white guy in the black hat. Hollywood on the Potomac, as Gary Wills called it when Ronald Reagan was the acting-president.
Now Obama’s war-loving side-kick, the pale-faced, twisted talking Biden is seriously offered as an alternative to the Elvis impersonator in the White House. This is the false left/right dichotomy that has the residents of the doll’s house in its grip.
If you can’t see what’s coming, you might want to break out of the house, take off your mask, go for a walk, and take some deep breaths. The walls are closing in.
Knees will be on everyone’s necks in the months ahead.
What if the media is lying about the protests surrounding George Floyd and that it is in fact anti globalist protests that are protesting the CV-19 lie? Subversion is the globalist and Media’s best tool, and it is not the first time the media has been exposed in staging something that turned out to be a completely different event altogether.
Fantasy and reality often overlap.
Walt Disney
America Marches For Change. Go back before Obama, 25 years back, and it was “the man from a little town called Hope’.
Hope, Change, Hope, Change, Hope, Change, Hope, Change, Hope, Change, always the same two words. Like a goose step.
WSJ: Black Technologists Hope New Conversations About Race Spark Overdue Change
I feel like the ultimate heresy at this point in time is to look at everything that’s been going on and rather than get swept up in it– pro or con or whatever– shrug one’s shoulders and ignore it. Don’t believe the hype. Because it’s all hype. Nothing is changing. These are not meaningful or deep conspiracies, these are spasms. No reform is on its way, no martial law, nor has global chess game of the elites progressed much.
When they tell you it’s a new normal, first ask whether it’s even “new,” because odds are it’s not even that.
I have days when i feel that way, i think its all just human evolution same as it ever was people just trying to get one over each other for their own advancement. But then when you look at it, it is obvious things are going on in the back ground that have no other explanation than a we are being mind fucked by people that think they are superior to us!
But it is still evolution of a social species, the end game extinction.
I think people tend to overestimate the power and reach of would be conspirators. My understanding of history leads me to think that that events are shaped by a mixture of incompetence and opportunism rater than they being the result of meticulous planning. This doesn’t mean that planning isn’t being done or even that its possible for a brilliant plan to be executed successfully but that the reality is that nobody really understands what’s going on until after the event when everything becomes obvious in hindsight.
I recall watching a netflix series ‘Fargo (season 3)‘ with David Thewlis who plays a crime syndicate boss, (it was entertaining & helped to pass the time) I remember one thing his character said, “the successful way to get away with crime is to remain anonymous”, be Mr Grey, don’t draw attention to yourself.
Like the roman empires gladiatorial battles, the world leeps from one major crisis to another, for our entertainment, politicians work to divide & distract us with their identity politics, racism, sexism, gender etc woke politics is driven by the class divide, preying on classic liberals (usually the privileged middle classes) & their old values & causes gay rights etc re-spun with transgender rights to foment new divisions in society the target to provoke the masses into conflict with more traditional values such as conservative christian colonialists/nationalists, nationalism is racist right? unwillingness to accept men cant become women is trans-phobic right? not supporting mass immigration is bigoted right? anything that is old conservative, is ultra-far-right, right? Traditional conservative culture & values are the biggest obstacle to corporate globalists. Mass immigration & degenerate deviant sexual conduct are the best way to undermine those values & facilitate globalists agendas.
Terrorism, pandemic, equality, discrimination all play on our emotive human nature to pick a side, provoking society to destroy itself. Where is the logic in the blame/victim culture. I’m a heterosexual, white, working class, old man, none of those traits has ever provided me any privilege in life, I am worth as much now as when i was new born. People of all colors, creeds & religions have suffered from slavery, discrimination & inequality but that inequality is a class battle it always has been, it always will be. But lets be clear if any of us were in the elites position many of us would most likely be like them. Most people aspire to be rich (or at least conformable)! The one thing i’ve learned in my time on this planet is that poverty is as much a political weapon as any other political cause. Once food, shelter & health care are taken care of, the rest really is just envy or jealousy to capture & trap us into the system.
The system of western society is based on “bettering ourselves” we are manipulated & exploited by people that call themselves “the elite” for their profit. HOW stupid is it to constantly play a game of catch up, chasing the mythical carrot of being the best you can be, in never ending slavery to banks. We are just trained pets, our mortgaged houses (owned by banks), shiny cars (loans borrowed from banks), & if were lucky 2nd holiday homes to de-stress from the pressures of propagandized never ending consumption. Its just one big psyop to facilitate their dreams of eventually killing us all off.
We all buy into this notion government is there to help us, police there to serve us, banks to protect the economy for the benefit of society. Mass vaccination programs to protect us from disease! A vast secretive network of agencies to defend us from nefarious outsiders who oppose our cultural values! Millions of lackeys & trained murderers complicit in our & their own oppression. You cant fix stupid, stupid is as stupid does!
Trump has been planted as a scapegoat, his ego & narcissism blinds him from the obvious fact hes dispensable the last 4 years of his presidency just a circus for our entertainment while the “deep state” continues to implement its plan, take over of the west & then destruction of the east. Like the the other world wars this one is long in planning with a hidden agenda. This time it may kill many billions but is highly likely to take a different form than trench warfare or heroic landings on well defended beaches. But the worlds population has to be carefully managed so as not to stir dissent or civil unrest until the right time! it will take time, but WAR is coming, some of us can see whats happening but the few that we are are powerless to stop it!
The thing that always bothers me is the notion people have that things will always remain the same, the very reason why the elite get away with this grooming. Is that People are comfortable in their ignorance they don’t want people that attempt to uncover the conspiracy to rock the cosy boat! But whats ahead is going to be unpleasant, suffering on a scale unimaginable to those useful idiots that are stirring the perfect storm.
So are we ENTERTAINED or do we need to feed another slave to the Lions?
It just keeps getting better, doesn’t it?
SPARSWARS THE EMPIRE STRIKES BLACKS
This article is spot on. There are some warring “deep state” entities, but to them it is a game like royal cousins arguing over a parcel of land in Europe with little consequences to their elite and entitled lifestyle. Technology is indeed the impetus behind the easily duped masses. MKUtlra, Tavistock Bernays, Crowley, etc. we know all of the names. They’ve studied the human psyche from every horrendous and imaginable angle and some angles that normal human beings cannot even conceive of(or would want to). At times I am depressed and all seems lost. With every fiber of my being, I do not want this to be the new normal. I can’t even go into a pub after a walk to get a quick pint without being traced and monitored like some chimp in a very luxurious cage.
BUT I also have glimmers of hope.
There is a growing population waking up to the horror show that constitutes these technocratic shit bags. Pedophelia, human trafficking, torture, mass killings, purposeful toxication of our food supply, GMO’s, chemtrails, war profiteering, genocide, financial enslavement, militarization of civilian police, 5G, vaccinations, mass ID programs…the list is unbelievable and can no longer be so easily hidden. These aren’t conspiracy theories. They are easily proven facts to anyone who scratches a bit, like taking the silver sheen off a lottery ticket number. A little effort and you see that it is a losing ticket. There is a part of me that thinks they have played their hand too early for some reason. Presently, it seems as if they are going for all of the marbles. I’ve had some discussions with educated friends and they agree if this would have waited ten years, then we would have had no chance. All speculation. Right now many are struggling to get back into their cocoons, their safe little technological nest surrounded by TV and the internet. I hate to use the Matrix as a parallel but it is just so damn perfect. Do what we say and you can go back to sleep – see how bad we can make it. People are waking up, though, and will never go back to sleep. If enough of the masses realize that there is no going back, that this is a struggle to the death, then all bets are off. This is the technocrats greatest fear. I will say that there is something inhuman about the path we are headed down. I’ve gone back and forth on this for three decades – no longer…done enough research to trust my heart. Human psychopathy is simply not consistent enough from decade to decade – century to century – to explain the path we are traveling on.
Are you underestimating the organization and malevolence? What are your sources for all these horrific crimes from these technocrats? That’s not a request for proof. That’s a pointer to the fact that this system that we are using to talk to each other (complete strangers separated by formerly humongous time and space) is DARPA’s net. They are letting us use it for a reason. Both to program us and provide them feedback as to how well their programming is taking. What are the odds that our numbers and good intent will overwhelm their progressively more obvious bad intent?
I’m not underestimating them in the slightest.
“Just because something bears the aspect of the inevitable one should not, therefore, go along willingly with it.”
― Philip K. Dick
The private sector in technocracy is what I fear, less so DARPA. I would hope DARPA still wants to run on the Constitution, but based on some leaks of their technology wanting to do mass Covid testing, seems like that would be too much to ask.
Statist healthcare religious genocide needs to go. Now.
The impetus to play their hand was always going to be the economy tanking. It was unsustainable and they knew it. Why not go for all the marbles? These evil fucks are opportunists. They’ll take their foot off the pedal but they are in control. That much we know out of all this. First thing they all did was close the borders. That’s the ultimate show of strength and sovereignty by a state. It shows they mean business. This tracking business is just an extension of this. We’re in a cage alright. I can’t travel without their permission and without them knowing where I’ll be.
The universe always moves to a state of entropy. No one is in control. They are playing a dangerous game. There only needs to be 10% of the global population that has had enough and the walls will start to come down. There are billions against a handful of cowardly psychopaths. Never forget this. I’m usually the naysayer, too; but quite frankly I’ve had enough of it.
Wish you were right. Feels like folk were saying similar stuff in 1900’s through to 1940’s.
I’ve had enough too but billions are probably wearing a mask or sitting at home ordering Uber eats and watching Netflix. The handful of cowardly psychopaths know that and they pit them against the 10% you talk about. You can’t say it’s not working for them. I don’t like being a naysayer. Fucking hate it.
Interesting Ed. Thank you.
Didn’t think I would reference this text like this in my lifetime:
https://ia803101.us.archive.org/18/items/ArendtHannah.TheOriginsOfTotalitarianism/Arendt%2C%20Hannah.%20%20The%20Origins%20of%20Totalitarianism.pdf
Thanks for the link.
In one section of that book Arendt discusses isolation and loneliness as necessary preconditions for totalitarian rule: “The preparation has succeeded when people have lost contact with their fellow men as well as the reality around them.”
Other important quotes from the book:
“Terror can rule absolutely only over men who are isolated against each other… Therefore, one of the primary concerns of all tyrannical government is to bring this isolation about. Isolation may be the beginning of terror; it certainly is its most fertile ground; it always is its result. This isolation is, as it were, pretotalitarian; its hallmark is impotence insofar as power always comes from men acting together…; isolated men are powerless by definition.”
“While isolation concerns only the political realm of life, loneliness concerns human life as a whole. Totalitarian government, like all tyrannies, certainly could not exist without destroying the public realm of life, that is, without destroying, by isolating men, their political capacities. But totalitarian domination as a form of government is new in that it is not content with this isolation and destroys private life as well. It bases itself on loneliness, on the experience of not belonging to the world at all, which is among the most radical and desperate experiences of man.”
Sounds hauntingly familiar. Self-isolation, quarantine, not being allowed to see friends and family members…it’s all by design.
How about the section on Race Thinking before Racism, End of Rights of Man, and Classless Society.
1 and 2 are running are currently running in conjuction certainly with aims at 3.
Her words are so articulate. I often find myself rereading paragraph after paragraph in appreciation (and also because she is so insanely intelligent if goes over my head sometimes!)
The wealthy looked at the communists in China and they covetted the power and control exercised by the CCP. They wanted the same absolute control: to be able to tell people to have only one baby, to force people to have vaccinations, to be able to take whatever you want from the national purse, to lock up millions just for thinking the wrong way, to answer to no one.
The West is never going to give people the freedom they had even last year. That is gone forever. If you want freedom, emigrate to a third world country while you still can. The future is full of controls that you won’t have to take, but you will not be able to enjoy what you had last year if you do not comply: you won’t be allowed on a plane without taking the latest vaccine, having a clean contact tracking record etc.
And who is doing this? Your fellow citizens are doing this. If they rebelled you would be free, but they won’t rebel.
What makes you think poorer countries will have it any better than we will?
They certainly won’t and unless you have mega cash to rise above it all any wealthy “Westerner” will have a bright target on them.
Possibly only because poorer countries may lack the infrastructure for full-scale techno-totalitarianism.
Yes, Civil Liberties (as found in the US Bill of Rights) are most important, but one does recognize that there is no such thing as absolute Freedom or Liberty. There are laws and rules that constrain all in both society and nature.
The key word here is EQUALITY. Society should seek that.
This article is quite foolish all around- it just makes everything the truth without actual conviction really. I only come to this site as a way to figure it out the media and their purpose / there are some quite well written pieces but this seems more angst ridden then most and generally unconvincing
Bad grammar I’m sorry
It’s quite weird all around and I appreciate the delicate balance between it all. I need to hear your convictions outside the darkness in your own mind
What are your ideals outside the potential for corruption – what would you do if you were king
I live in Mississippi born and raised. I don’t know what it’s like not to be me here. I do know that people here are trying to be good – it’s not some dominant creature – or maybe it is- of course the media has a monetary interest in chaos. But generally in people to people basis it’s just life. Everyone is always skeptical – but you love and live in a place and you don’t have time for all the amazing things that you report here. Who does? It’s hand to hand asking for love from one to another.
Carl, you sound as if you live far away from the hoohaa of the current state of affairs and it is not touching you…congratulations and I hope you don’t suffer with any of the “darkness of the mind” that you are reading about.
Totally disagree!