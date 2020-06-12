Open Wounds: Sweden Drops the Olof Palme Case

Binoy Kampmark
It’s the sort of thing that ruffled the image of a composed and tranquil existence. In some countries, doing away with political leaders is a periodic affair, deemed necessary to clean the stables. But in Sweden, change is barely discernible, stability nigh guaranteed and institutions revered. “It’s in the tradition of Sweden to put itself forth as a moral role model,” observes author Elisabeth Åsbrink.
Then came that thorny, troubling issue of Olof Palme.
Palme minted a reputation berating the bullying actions of great powers and forging an internationalist platform for progressive politics. He took issue with the crushing of the 1968 Prague Spring by the Warsaw Pact forces, apartheid in South Africa and US involvement in the Vietnam War.
As education minister in the Tage Erlander government, he marched alongside Sweden’s North Vietnamese ambassador in protest.
As Prime Minister, he gave an excoriating speech in 1972 likening the Christmas bombings of Hanoi with the destruction of Guernica during the Spanish Civil War and the Nazi death camp at Treblinka.
In an address to parliament on November 7, 1973, he reflected on the overthrow of Chile’s socialist president, Salvador Allende.
“The overthrow of a government elected by the people in Chile has raised the question of whether, in general, it is possible to carry out profound changes in a poor and unfair society without having privileged groups resorting to violence.”
He mocked the nuclear deterrent and praised striving efforts of the Third World, the latter earning him praise from Cuba’s Fidel Castro. On the domestic front, he remained a social democrat to an aggressive degree, bringing in universal day care, introducing legislation on workers’ rights, abortion and gender equality.
Such measures encouraged the haters, though many preferred operating in the shadows. On February 28, 1986, Palme and his wife Lisbet left a movie theatre located in downtown Stockholm. He had felt no need for a continued security presence. He was subsequently gunned down in his wife’s company at 11.21 pm, shot in the back by a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum.
The scene of death saw witnesses aplenty – 23 in all – who could attest to seeing a man fire the shots and flee the scene via Tunnelgata alleyway. What followed was the interviewing, by police, of 90,000 people. Of that improbably large sample, 134 confessions for the murder were noted.
The list was subsequently trimmed to include, amongst others, Kurdish separatists. At the time, the rattled Stockholm police chief Hans Holmér ordered the raid of Stampen, a jazz club that led to the arrest of several Kurds. All were released for lack of evidence.
In the late 1990s, a captured former commander of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) of Turkey, one Semdin Sakik, claimed ignorance about “the details of the assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme” but insisted with unconvincing confidence that “this murder was committed by the PKK.”
PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan was supposedly peeved by the expulsion of eight members of the group from Sweden. “The operation to kill Palme was given the codename ‘wedding’ and the assassination command was given by Abdullah Öcalan [with the words] ‘Send him to his wedding’.” (The alleged assassins seemed to have had a sense of marital humour about them.)
In 1999, Turkish prosecutors took up this angle in the trial of Öcalan, who disabused notions that he was involved. But instead of clearing matters up, another tentative hypothesis was offered: that Palme had been slain by a hastily assembled splinter group, PKK Rejin. Back in Stockholm, sighs were registered.
The smorgasbord of suspects proved heavy and almost ludicrously well spread. Allegations of South African involvement were also, at stages, proffered. (To this can be added claimed Iraqi participation; the role of Chilean neo-fascist Roberto Thieme; the US Central Intelligence Agency and the German Red Army Faction.)
The Deep Search papers, prepared by General Tai Minnaar, designated Palme “enemy of the state”, and contained a list of individuals said to be involved in the decision making, planting and execution of the operation.
In January 2003, Agneta Blidberg, deputy director of the prosecuting service in Stockholm admitted to receiving the South Africn documents and instituting “certain steps and interrogations”. She refused to put any “value” on them, though a general sense that they were forgeries remained.
In South Africa, weighty figures such as Chris Thirion, former head of South Africa’s Military Intelligence (MI), thought otherwise. The Deep Search papers had a smell that refused to go away.
Former General Tienie Groenewald, head of South Africa’s National Intelligence Interpretation Branch when Palme was killed, was also convinced, going so far as to supply the Swedish aid worker Göran Björkdahl with names in Johannesburg during an October 1, 2015 meeting.
The initial field of suspects, filtered of all exoticism and danger, left the police with the petty criminal and derelict Christer Pettersson, continuously referred to in press notes as “an alcoholic and drug addict”. He was jailed for the killing and sentenced to life imprisonment on July 27, 1989. Crucial to the case was testimony from Lisbet Palme, who claimed she saw Pettersson gazing with glacial interest at her dying husband after the shooting. On appeal, he was acquitted. In the 1990s, prosecutors revisited the case that refused to go cold, keen to get back at Pettersson.
Palme’s case has continuously radiated with wild discussion and expansive theories, often with bewildering stretch. As Gunnar Pettersson wrote with continuing relevance in 1989:
Practically everything that is known is open to interpretation – particularly as regards the motive, since so many individuals and groups can be said to have had one.
The more these ideas persisted, the greater the suspicion about the competence of Sweden’s investigative authorities, allied to the troubling idea that right-wing elements in the Norrmalm District of the Stockholm Metropolitan Police and the Swedish Security Police (Säpo) were at work. (The fact that some thirty police were in the vicinity of the murder at the time is striking.) Ministers of Justice, public prosecutors and police investigators duly resigned.
Over the years, one man seemed to linger closer to home, the depressive “Skandia Man”, graphic designer and eventual suicide Stig Engström. He was at the scene at the time, even claiming to have made an effort to “resuscitate” Palme; he worked at Skandia Insurance, in proximity to the crime scene.
Interest was revived in 2018 with the investigative prodding of journalist Thomas Pettersson. Engström’s ex-wife, was unswayed. “He was too much of a coward. He wouldn’t harm a fly.”
As seems to be a tendency in high profile cases, the Swedish prosecutors do take their time. And time does get away.
Engström had moved up the list of favourite suspects but his death in 2000 made the continuation of proceedings more than just futile.
“Since he has died,” concluded chief prosecutor Krister Petersson, “I cannot indict him.” But it was Engström who had “acted how we believe the murderer would have acted.”
He had weapons training, been in the army, was a member of a shooting club, hated Palme and his views. Such evidence remained painfully circumstantial. While the prosecutors claimed they could muster enough to move it to trial, it was not necessarily sufficient to obtain a conviction. Obstacles remained: the inability to link, forensically, the murder with any weapon.
The conclusion to this investigation seemed egregiously dismissive, a slander on Palme’s life. Even Palme’s son Marten, in concluding that the prosecutors had drawn the right conclusion in closing the case, could claim some disappointment “that they didn’t have more conclusive evidence, like DNA or a weapon that they could trace to the crime.”
If failure to identify Palme’s killer remained Swedish society’s great “open wound”, as current Prime Minister Stefan Löfven described it, it is one that has been left tantalisingly unclosed.
The CIA’s war against socialism, or anything that serves the peoples interest has lasted 60 years now, and we see the results in the USA, the homelessness, the poverty and the desperation of a vast numbers of the population, and they haven’t finished yet, there are more people to fleece at home and overseas.
The USA is an empire that wants to reverse 500 years of popular emancipation and progress, and take the people back to squalor, slavery and feudalism. When history is written, not by them and their liars in Hollywood, it will remembered as one of the worst, most evil empires in history.
I have read a lot about Olof Palme in the past. So far as I remember he was Assassinated by evil people – probably British or American – MI6? CIA? but I can’t remember all the details, but he was probably a nice bloke or they wouldn’t have killed him. I doubt the Swedish did it. They are not like that. A bit of operation Gladio was it? It seems its back on. Who’s next?
My cousin has lived in Sweden almost all his life. I have met his Mum Aunty Sheila many times. I have never met him, but I have heard him on LBC on my way to work. I would love to visit him in Sweden.
My wife and I have loved Live music all our life, and we are not allowed to see it this, year…yet…
This is a link that works to Download, Donnington from Live 2019. Be careful googling it, cos earlier this morning my wife ended up on a spam site, that got her email address, and then it was asking for her credit card details, insisting there would be no charge…She asked me about it. Never give your credit card details to anyone, unless you are paying someone to buy something. Thank God, she didn’t.
DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL TV: FRIDAY – Official Evening Show! (Showing one time only)
Fundraiser
22,694 watching now
•Premiere in progress. Started 38 minutes ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRdlTXlxUzM
Tony
ashkanazi good
goy nazi bad
DID MOSSAD ASSASSINATE ANNA LINDH?
Sweden’s popular foreign minister Anna Lindh is the third high-ranking Swedish political opponent of Zionism to have been murdered since 1948, which raises the question: Was Lindh assassinated because of her outspoken opposition to Israel’s occupation of Palestine?
http://www.hugequestions.com/Eric/TFC/by_Bollyn_Lindh-murder.htm
The late Swedish Social Democrat Prime Minister Olof Palme – murdered in 1986 – was a pioneer of anti-Israel incitement. He accused Israel of Nazi practices
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/Articles/Article.aspx/16413
of related interest:
Ron Unz — Mossad Assassinations
Interesting that few take the Semdin Sakik “confession” seriously. He had been a PKK leader but defected to the Kurdish Democratic Party in 1998 before being captured by Turkish forces and has been in jail ever since. The suspicion that he talks or writes in response to Turkish state dictation is strong.
I confess I’m baffled. The point of this article was–what exactly?
The point is to help explain why Sweden, once a beacon, has in the last 3 or 4 decades veered into a not very interesting acolyte of the global system of capital. Palme promised a third force, in some ways akin to Tito. That is why he had to go. And the failure of Sweden’s investigators is at least suspicious. Consider the far more recent case of Julia Assange.
I had the good fortune to attend aninternational peace conference held at Sochi before the walls came tumbling down. I was befriended by members of the Swedish delegation. They believed, very firmly, that pro nuclear interests, both commercial and political, were involved. Their arguments were backed by some very solid info. Bearing in mind that this belief was quite widely held before the growth of conspiracy theorists. A couple disagreed and felt that the finger pointed towards a BOSS and Mossad operation. Mmm…
Wobbly also.
Same difference, surely? One of the more depressing things about the current state of the world is just how much productive effort and capital is tied up maintaining the status quo. Anything that threatens it becomes top of the hit list with even nominally warring groups uniting to deal with the threat.
We all know prominent people who speak truth to power. We also know that so long as they can be dismissed as a bit eccentric, “his heart might be in the right place but….” sorts then they’re largely tolerated. Should there be even the slightest danger that they may come to power then they’re dumped on from all sides — unelectable is the typical charge but there’s a fair bit of smearing going on as well (UK readers know all about this — the propaganda barrage doesn’t need to be particularly subtle so long as it gets the job done). If all else fails then its time to drag out the unfortuante accident or the lone gunman. The web of intrigue is so dense that you don’t need to do anything as obvious as an open conspiracy, you just plant the seeds, nurture their growth and wait for Nature takes its course.
Obviously if something goes seriously wrong and a nation state starts to go off the rails and refuses to play by the rules then its time for war. It could be a low key police action or other agent of regime change, it could be a full on Cold War or it could even turn hot. The important thing is to make sure that whatever else happens the ‘regime’ — target governments are always tagged with this codeword — never has the breathing room to be successful. Economic warfare and capital strikes are quite effective, developing and financing dissident groups is another, generating internal strife by encouraging disaffection amongs ethnic minorities (real or invented) is yet another. Should, against all odds, the regime succeed despite this ….. well, we’re waiting to see what happens.
We MUST Transform Europe Barbara Lerner Spectre
Your education.
The point of the article is that the Swedish authorities are uninterested in investigating the death of a Prime Minister – supposedly the most powerful and most important person in Sweden – who actually took very seriously for himself the moral role of being a social crusader and seeker of social justice that Sweden always claims to have.
The reality, as the link to the Elisabeth Asbrink article demonstrates, is that Sweden has a iong (still ongoing) obsession and love affair with conformism and social repression, evidenced in having had the world’s longest eugenics policy targeting tens of thousands of people, most of them young women, for “mental disabilities”, resulting in their sterilisation from the 1930s to 1975. Most of these victims were reported to authorities by their families, neighbours and in some cases by pastors in their local church parishes.
Behind the Social Justice Warrior mask is a nation that has been a de facto police state for at least 100 years.
I read one paragraph and your comment which is probably enough then.
An article about Palme, which does not even mention US & co. and manages to say nothing? Maybe not so surprising though, when you consider it’s in a New Right site (Off-G) essentially promoting the truth-hiding conspiracy theorists.
acar,
If Off-G is right wing, then I am on the extreme freedom left of political theory, and should recognise you on the extreme authoritarian right, cos such things are global and circular, but I can’t see you yet.
Can you please complete this test quickly and honestly.
https://www.politicalcompass.org/test
Thanks,
Tony
Me – Green – about the same level a Ghandi, but more to the Left
Economic Left/Right: -7.5 Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -5.64
Try it is just a bit of fun
Tony
Tony,
You know that these tests are very foolish, right? Well then, here’s mine:
https://www.politicalcompass.org/yourpoliticalcompass?ec=-7.13&soc=-7.44
Economic Left/Right: -7.13Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -7.44
acar, haha very close to me.
and the edit function works.sorry for spelling your name wrong.
No problem.
To do something you need to organize and as soon as you start to organize you (and your “comrades”) start to corrupt as well and then revolution devours its children. And all this presuming you’ve overcome the world against you.
I’m closer to anarchism yet I don’t have the required benign view of humanity. Besides, anarchism can be a fine cover for cowardice or apathy.
Long story short, I’m against oppression, dishonesty etc. and on the side of conscience, all this hopelessly, cowardly in my closet. I would prefer to be a hopeless hero rather than a hopeless coward.
It mentions the CIA.
It’s in the business of setting out the facts of the case, which it does.
Damned if I’ve ever seen any indication of “New-Right” leanings in any of the numerous OffG articles I’ve read.
Which “truth-hiding conspiracy theorists” did you have in mind?
(I mean, obviously all conspiracy theorists are truth-hiding, as it’s well known to all the pure in thought that no association of two or more people has ever colluded with a less than honest purpose in the whole history of the human race. Maybe you need to be more specific?)
Haven’t read all of the Off-G, felt no stomach for it, but, for instance: The ridiculous and dishonest James Corbet (an Assange accuser). Look at the angle Off-G has chosen regarding the US protests. Hopkins’ latest, shamelessly dishonest propaganda white washing Trump as an anti-establishment hero and the liberator of Middle East!!!!!
Guilt by association is a little unfair in an open and attempting to be honest discussion.
OffG have only posted Corbett’s covid related material as part of the ongoing covid discussion and whilst I hope he’s not right a lot of what he’s been warning has been unfolding right under our eyes very clearly for the past few months, it’s hard to deny when compared to the official narrative of it being pretty much nothing to worry about (latest NHS England statistics showing 95% of those who died had an average of nearly 2 co-mobility diseases, Chris Whitty’s speech a few weeks ago) interspersed with the world is fucking ending (globocap’s message since day one) and we’d better be happy to be messed around in whatever way some powerful psychos find particularly amusing at the time (introducing compulsory wearing of masks only when ‘threat’ is on the way out) has me a lot more open to trying to gain insight into what is going on, and I’d bet that’s why OffG decided to post his work and why others are interested in what he has to say on this subject.
I don’t recall any Assange accusing articles ever being posted here, and the comments I remember suggesting he may be controlled opposition were mostly grouping him in with Icke and Corbett.
All I can say on Hopkins’ articles is I seriously think you’re missing the point and his sarcasm as that’s now how they come across to me at all!!!
Hopkins:
I don’t have much issue with Off-G’s Covid-19 stance, though that Chris Whitty quote was not a very smart move by Off-G as he was not really arguing against the mainstream narrative [yes that was the whole point! – ed]; the %1 IFR is more or less what Ferguson too had said I guess.
I’ve watched half of one of Corbett videos linked by Off-G and seen not real substance just like some of his other videos I’ve come across previously. But anyway this is who James Corbett really is (16:09):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Zd3j5lZTMg&feature=emb_logo
Is this lower than, say, Pompeo? Or just about the same? Or maybe just above him…
Well, I don’t know if I agree with James, but I’m not sure why you want to associate him with Pompeo?
I take it you don’t share James’ opinion either?
You know, with all that’s happening in the world at the moment, I am really getting mightily pissed off with people tarring others simply because they dare to have a different opinion.
What makes your opinion so mighty? What makes you right and James wrong?
Well, you’d better start speaking after you learn to exercise a little bit of logic so that you don’t put yourself in a self-defeating, ridiculous situation. But if your only wish is to fart away, go on to be mightily pissed off in this comment section, while you fight for the big issues of the world.
Left wing – right wing, it’s the same ugly bird, and these terms which may have had significance where they originated in the 18th century French parliament, are now simply used by our overlords to divide and conquer.
the original meaning of this terminology, was that the “left” was in favour of abolishing inequality of wealth and power, whereas the “right” was in favour of maintaining or increasing it.
in this sense, these ideas are just as relevant as they ever were, since current economic inequality far surpasses that of the eighteenth or nineteenth century; only that prevailing in the Roman Empire is comparable.
all the shouting about micro-aggressions, toxic masculinity, and transgender toilets is intended to obscure this fundamental social reality, and disrupt potential mass resistance to it. this is the entire purpose of the identity-politics fake “left”; it has been consciously manufactured for this specific purpose.
Very well explained, thank you.
Your outline of the left vs right division is fair.
It is good enough to make me want to add my own thoughts, and before them, add this quote.
In the French Revolution, “Of the 14,080 victims …, 6.5% belonged to the clergy, 8.25% to the nobility, 10.5% to the lower middle class, 14% to the upper middle class, 28% to the peasantry and 31.25% to the working class. Assuming that prosperous shopkeepers and petty civil servants formed the social frontier between the upper and lower classes, between “aristocrats” and “sans-cullottes,” the latter make up 70% of the total number of victims, the former less than 30%. … Thus, the lower classes supplied three victims to every one from the upper classes. Or if we wish to consider only the formal divisions of eighteenth century society, 84% of the victims belonged to the Third Estate.” (Greer, 1935/1966, p. 97).
* It is possible that the original left project was … a mask, used by a power elite against another power elite.
* The more we move toward absolute equality, the more the egalitarian aspiration becomes absurd: both more difficult and less meaningful. On the other hand,
* In circumstances of extreme inequalities like today, egalitarian approach toward them is just about the most important thing.
* The most important thing, ultimately, will turn out to have nothing to do with quantitative concerns, and everything to do with quality.
* My strong impression is that the left loses its future by renouncing its roots, more or less, in feelings of sacredness.
The left was originally a continuation of Christianity, an ingenious note struck in the ongoing music of history. But, by players with a bad state of mind, who made other choices that were very bad. Reading 18th C thinkers, including Maistre, has become unbearable to me : how could these “giants” have been so shallow?!
As a tree cannot grow upwards without firm roots, so a civilisation cannot grow without firm roots in the past and in the individual’s inner life.
Why provide an edit option , that does not work?
Jim,
It used to work a bit, and they tried this years ago for a bit.
However, this is just a blog. Say what you mean the first time you write it.
No one is bothered about typos, and not that bothered if you write bollocks when drunk.
If you are that worried about it, just think what it is like, if you are on stage with a large audience, who can see you, and maybe even touch you, and you ad-lib. You are not following any script. You just say what you think, and the cameras are there – cos you are a person of interest, or you wouldn’t be up on stage…
You can’t edit that can you?
You may well regret saying what you said, but you can’t unsay it, and it may well be held against you, and you may well end up in a load of sh1t.
No one is perfect. We all f’ck up.
We are human.
We are now being controlled to not say what we think.
This is highly dangerous, and sometimes results in violence and death, when no offence was intended.
Tony
“We are now being controlled to not say what we think.”
It’s not stopping you, Tony.
because it does work, it’s just time-limited.
It sometimes takes several goes to get you back to the original writing screen. In that time, though, often you could have looked back over what you’ve written.
Business as usual in the political assassination game . The deep states in all countries find that conspiracy theories that can be spun up when the actual killers are shielded is a gift that keeps on giving . JFK, MLK, and RFK and the hundreds if not thousands who met the same fate globally in the 20th century alone come to mind. Sweden became a full on Fascist satrapy of the American Alliance from that point on.
the actual killers are not conspirators? everything happens by convenient coincidence?
Many threads touched on here and many more are not. The conduct of the police investigation mirrored that of other assassinations in the West in which the State acted effectively to conceal evidence rather than apprehend the assassin. The CIA/NATO Operation Gladio network was in place and could be activated to carry out such a cleansing of those in the European political class who strayed too far afield from their class interests. But my favorite “theory” (with some modification) is that proposed by author Stieg Larsson (see quote toward the end of post).
Several years ago when I was reading a good deal on Palme’s assassination I came across the work of one researcher (the name now lost to my memory) who contended that Palme was aware of the Iran/Contra drugs for guns network with global players and was prepared to make it public. He was assassinated in February 1986 and Iran/Contra was exposed in November of that year.
Who knows? For my money (history being what it is) I’ll always place my bet on the CIA as the prime culprit pulling strings (though of course always maintaining “plausible deniability”). Our American dirty wars in Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador were all going full bore, with torture, disappearance and assassinations the order of the day. On the domestic front massive amounts of cocaine were being smuggled into the country by the CIA as part of Iran/Contra, devastating America’s poor urban ghettos. It was a “perfect circle” Ollie North and company had devised. The poor and disenfranchised in America through buying drugs to narcotize their own pain and despair were simultaneously paying for the Contra’s weapons then used to slaughter the “poor” in Nicaragua. So obviously given such an operation any hints of the possible exposure of Iran/Contra would have made everyone in Washington homicidally nervous.
(“Stieg Larsson thought that it was South Africa that instigated the murder, and for reasons connected to the weapons trade all over the world that was going on at the time, connected to the Iran-Contra affair. That was the motive behind it,” Stocklassa said. “there was a war going on, the end of the Cold War, and one of the places where they were carrying out the war was South Africa.”)
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/stieg-larssons-investigation-of-swedish-prime-minister-olof-palme-unsolved-murder-revealed-new-book-2019-09-28/
Occam’s Razor suggests that if it was South Africa that in fact “instigated the murder” on the ground – it was the very likely the CIA that first and foremost instructed South Africa regarding what needed to be done in order to protect Iran/Contra. There is no way South Africa undertakes this assassination without CIA approval. And there is no way such an effective coverup is conducted without the cooperation of the Western intelligence services.
Well, of course we get nowhere if we look at one murder in isolation. If, for example, we suspect Palme was killed by another country or corporate interests, that would make more sense if those interests took a similar attitude to other persons. Or if such interests felt empowered to silence international figures, even prominent persons.
On the corollary, if people in similar positions to Palme were able to express similar views freely, without interruption by a bullet, we might look to a personal motive or vendetta.
I just throw that out there and, with no special knowledge, the name of another Swede Dag Hammarskjöld.
From intelligence-controlled Wikipedia: “In 1998, documents surfaced suggesting CIA, MI6, and/or Belgian mining interest involvement via a South African paramilitary organization. The information was contained in a file from the South African National Intelligence Agency turned over to the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission in relation to the 1993 assassination of Chris Hani, leader of the South African Communist Party. These documents included an alleged plot to “remove” Hammarskjöld and contained a supposed statement from CIA director Allen Dulles that “Dag is becoming troublesome … and should be removed.” Hammarskjöld’s mission to end the war over the mineral-rich Katangese secession from the newly formed Republic of the Congo was contrary to the interests of those organizations. However these documents were copies rather than originals, precluding substantiation of authenticity through ink and paper testing.[32]”
Hammarskjold was being outed as the a Nazi war criminal which he was . His death allowed him to be rewritten as a Mandela. His earlier life , an embarrassment or worse to the fledgling UN , tossed down the memory hole.
That, too. There is a fine list of postwar institutions which all seemed to be headed by Nazis which is remarkable since they ‘lost the war’ ) But I’m sure they had their differences.
[email protected] post. Didn’t they do well?
They didn’t seem all that embarrassed by Kurt Waldheim’s Nazi past, nor was Pope John Paul 2, who hosted him at Castel Gandolfo.
So what was different, 25 years later? Too venerable to be bothered?
After 25 years many of those that did care are dead or out of the game. Werner Von Braun was was also exempted from his NAZI past, and he actually executed Jewish slave laborers he deemed saboteurs at Dora the V-1 V-2 Production facility.
The UN was/is always a tool of American foreign policy from the beginning , Alan Dulles found it useful.
If anyone is interested, there is a very comprehensive investigation in book form by Ole Dammegard. https://lightonconspiracies.com/