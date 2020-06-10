CJ Hopkins
So, the GloboCap-Resistance Minneapolis Putsch appears to have not gone exactly to plan. Once again, Trump failed to go full-Hitler, despite their best efforts to goad him into doing so. They gave it quite a good shot, however. It was more or less a textbook regime-change op, or “color revolution,” or whatever you call it. All the essential pieces were in place.
All they needed Trump to do was declare himself dictator and impose martial law, so the generals could step in and remove him from office.
Unfortunately for the Resistance, Trump didn’t do that. Instead, he did what he usually does, which is make a total ass of himself on international television. Which…OK, was cringeworthy, but didn’t quite provide the GloboCap gang with the pretext they needed to perp-walk him out of the Oval Office. Which, needless to say, was incredibly frustrating.
After four long years of propaganda foreplay, there we were, finally at the moment of truth, and Adolf goes and loses his erection.
This guy is the worst literal Hitler ever.
Still, as far as regime-change ops go, and given that this one was a domestic operation, so trickier than the usual foreign version, I’d give the Resistance a B+ for effort.
Now, before my “conspiracy theorist” readers get too excited about where I’m going with this column…no, this was not a “fake” uprising. There was an authentic uprising at the center of it. There’s always an authentic uprising at the center of every regime-change op, or at least the type that GloboCap has been carrying out and attempting recently. Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Syria, the Ukraine, Bolivia, Venezuela; these things go pretty much by the numbers.
Here’s a quick breakdown of how that works.
First, you need your civil unrest, large-scale protests, rioting, looting, indiscriminate violence, and so on. Any number of “trigger events” will be sufficient to get this going. Once it is, you can grow it and focus it.
A lot of this unrest needs to be authentic, so it’s best to conduct an overwhelming multi-year propaganda campaign to delegitimize and demonize your target as some sort of treasonous Hitlerian monster who’s responsible for every major problem in the country.
That way, no matter which trigger event gets things going, it will be his fault.
You will want your local government officials to allow this civil unrest to go on until it reaches the point where rioters and looters are rampaging through the hearts of cities, raiding both high-end corporate chain stores and local mom-and-pop-type businesses, and brutally assaulting their defenseless proprietors.
This does not mean that these local officials have to restrain or stand down their cops. On the contrary, you want them to unleash their cops, on the protesters, rioters, and TV reporters (during their “live” reports, if possible), and just generally beat the living crap out of everyone.
The goal is to generate as much hatred as possible against the regime you are trying to change, and to pressure your designated Hitler-target into losing his patience and overreacting, so you want things to get extremely ugly.
Then, you unleash the power of the media to whip folks up into a mindless frenzy of rage against your designated Hitler. You have your “respectable” pundits publish articles calling for his removal from office. You get the military (and former military) to start making noise about how your Hitler is out of control and on the brink of fascism.
Then you wait for your Hitler to overreact and attempt to call in the military and impose some form of martial law, at which point you can safely depose him, and pretend that democracy has won the day.
The media is essential here, because you need to convince the majority of the public (i.e., not just the people protesting and rioting) that things have gotten so out of control, and your imaginary Hitler has gotten so dangerous, that a military coup is the best solution.
What you’re looking for are headlines like these:
- “We are teetering on a dictatorship” — CNN
- “‘Words of a dictator’: Trump’s threat to deploy military raises spectre of fascism” — The Guardian
- “Donald Trump is Trying to Start a Race War” — Rolling Stone
- “Remove Trump Now” — Slate
- “The Trump Presidency is Over.” — The Guardian
- “Trump Must Be Removed” — The Washington Post
Also, while the media are doing their thing, you want to get any former members of the intelligence community (or the secret police) to issue public statements like this:
There should be no place in American society, much less in our government, for the depravity being demonstrated daily by Donald Trump. Members of his Cabinet who enable such behavior are betraying their oath of office by supporting an increasingly desperate despot.”
John Brennan, former CIA director
Then you bring the politicians and the military in. This kind of language will usually do it:
The fascist speech Donald Trump just delivered verged on a declaration of war against American citizens. I fear for our country tonight and will not stop defending America against Trump’s assault.”
Senator Ron Wyden
These are not the words of a president. They are the words of a dictator.”
Senator Kamala Harris
‘There is a thin line between the military’s tolerance for questionable partisan moves over the past three years and the point where these become intolerable,” a retired general said.”
The New York Times
We must reject and hold accountable those in office who would make a mockery of our Constitution […] We can unite without [Trump], drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society. This will not be easy, as the past few days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children.”
General James “Mad Dog” Mattis, former Secretary of Defense
Once the generals have started in growling, you get the media to hype that, hard. Headlines like these will get people’s attention:
- “Revolt of the Generals” — The Washington Post
- “The Officers’ Revolt” — Slate
- “President Donald Trump is facing an unprecedented revolt from the elite corps of ex-military leaders and presidents…” — CNN
- “The US president’s desire to act the strongman poses urgent questions that America’s generals, voters and allies must all answer” — The Guardian Editorial Board
If you can, it is always a really nice touch if you can drum up…oh, let’s say 280 former national security officials who are really concerned about the state of democracy and “the misuse of the military for political purposes,” and get them to spontaneously call each other up and decide to write a letter together accusing your Hitler of “dividing Americans,” which the media can then disseminate, widely.
And, of course, what you need for the “educated classes” is an official propagandist like Franklin Foer (who broke the big story about the non-existent “Trump-Russia server” back in 2016 and was rewarded for his service to GloboCap with a lucrative staff writer position at The Atlantic) to come right out and explain that what’s happening is a textbook regime-change operation (because you don’t have to dupe the “educated classes,” most of whom will already be on your side). Something more or less like this:
Twitter’s decision to label Trump’s posts as misleading was a hinge moment…once Twitter applied its rules to Trump — and received accolades for its decision — it inadvertently set a precedent…a cycle of noncooperation was set in motion.
Local governments were the next layer of the elite to buck Trump’s commands. After the president insisted that governors ‘dominate’ the streets on his behalf, they roundly refused to escalate their response. Indeed, New York and Virginia rebuffed a federal request to send National Guard troops to Washington DC. Even the suburb of Arlington, Virginia, pulled its police that had been loaned to control the crowd in Lafayette Square.
As each group of elites refused Trump, it became harder for the next to comply in good conscience. In Sharp’s taxonomy, the autocrat’s grasp on power depends entirely on the allegiance of the armed forces. When the armed forces withhold cooperation, the dictator is finished.
As I said, it went pretty much right by the book.
After four long years of official propaganda designed to convince the Western masses that Donald Trump is literally Hitler, GloboCap, the liberal Resistance, and the corporate media all did their best to harness the authentic protests and rioting that routinely follow the murder of an unarmed Black person by the cops, and use it to remove him from office. It would have been a spectacular catharsis, a fitting climax to the War on Populism, but Trump refused to play his part…so, OK, maybe he’s not as dumb as I thought, or at least not totally suicidal.
No matter, it’s still a big win for GloboCap. Forcibly removing Trump from office is, and has always been, gravy. The main goal of the War on Populism is to delegitimize and demonize him, and everyone who voted for him (and Jeremy Corbyn, and even Bernie Sanders, and everyone who voted for them).
Trump is just a symbol, after all. It’s the dissatisfaction with global capitalism (and its smiley, happy, valueless values, and its post-ideological ideology) that GloboCap is determined to crush, so they can get back to the unfinished business of restructuring the entire Middle East, and anywhere else that’s not playing ball, and dissolving what is left of national sovereignty, and transforming the world into one big marketplace, where there will be no fascists, no evil Russians, no religious extremists, no racist statues, no offensive movies, or books, or artworks, no more unauthorized ass-clown presidents, and everyone will be “contact-traced” with their digital health-certificate implants, and the children will stand inside their little “social-distancing” boxes and circles and sing the Coca-Cola theme song through their anti-virus masks at school…
Sorry…I got a little off-track there. I forgot that this was strictly about racism, and police brutality, and nothing else.
I’ll try to stick to the script from now on, but it might be difficult, given my “privilege.” Maybe, if I wrapped myself in kente cloth and got down on my knees in public, that might help me get my mind right. Or, I don’t know. What do you think?
THERE’S NO BUSINESS LIKE SHOW BUSINESS
The Democratic Party reveals exactly who they are every election cycle. It’s easy to see– just look at the politicians who run on the Democratic Party ticket– slithering, sneaky, crooked, warmongering creeps attached to the hip of the security state as well as every major multinational corporation. Didn’t Oprah’s good friend Maya Angelou say as much: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”
The Democrats brazenly tell the electorate they represent the interests of Wall Street, the big banks, the medical industrial complex and the military/surveillance/security state. These shameless politicians don’t care if you know who they are, since voters have really only two choices the Republicans or the Democrats. Of course, there’s numerous independent fringe parties, but they have no leverage or power to alter the Democratic Party’s agenda.
It’s evident, the Democratic Party is not really an opposition to Trump, it’s merely a private organization packaged with a big blue identity politics bow as well as some slick and shiny ancillary cultural issues used to divert voters attention away from thinking about economic exploitation, class struggle, and the genocidal US wars.
2020 is when the security state and all the usual suspects are hoping to regain their footing in a Biden administration where they can effectively pursue regime change operations under the banner of humanitarian interventionism. In actuality these hideous creatures were never afraid the buffoon would implement autocratic rule to the contrary they fear the opposite, in that Trump is a bumbling fumbling mess whose incapable of efficaciously advancing the neoliberal militarist agenda.
After all, the entire raison d’etre of the Democratic Party is to get voters to “believe” they’re the “good” Al Sharpton FBI informant. That’s how the corrupt political duopoly manages to survive. It’s like a children’s playground seesaw perpetually going up down. In one political cycle it’s all about the Republicans winning, and then the next election it’s the Democratic Party’s turn to save the day. There’s no business like show business.
Funny how the Democratic Party, the security state, and the state-run mainstream media news spent more than three and half years on schemes and scams to remove Trump. Wouldn’t it have been a lot easier in 2016 to nominate a Democratic Party candidate who would excite the working-class, the marginalized, and minorities. But you see, that’s not who the Democratic Party is, and in reality that’s not the economic interests their political office holders defends. A political party funded by oligarchs can never nominate a candidate who’ll upset their money-stuffed applecart. However they do want blacks, Latinos, and the working-class to cast a ballot for their crook du jour. But if that ploy is not successful in garnering votes they’ll just target affluent suburban women, moderate neoconservative Bushite Republicans, and a bunch of truly desperate and naive who believe a kente scarfed crew of millionaires lead by brain dead Biden will implement meaningful structural change.
An African-American claimed the apparently patented label “chosen people” for his peers, for this “hate crime” he was banned by the media powers. Who may consider himself “chosen” is decided exclusively by the only true chosen ones. https://people.com/movies/ice-cube-accused-of-tweeting-anti-semitic-images-and-conspiracy-theories/
Dinesh D’Souza, an Indian immigrant to America, never tires of declaring Nazis to be socialists, ergo socialism is worthy of condemnation.
Of course, not without having this nonsense rewarded with horrendous earnings by neo-conservative masterminds. https://twitter.com/DineshDSouza
He very quickly understood the “American principle” of thinking people are just so stupid and earning money from their stupidity.
Without sarcasm it can be stated that without his most favourite topic Hitler this juggler would still be riding a camel or a donkey and living in a mud hut in India.
How is it possible that the people in rows consider his feeble-minded theories to be “credible”? In my opinion, it is only because of an American educational deficit that these people take unscrupulous advantage of it.
Thanks to digital technology, it is child’s play to confuse the gullible minds of the politically inexperienced. It is the time of the fast movers and shakers. Piracy has always been big business!
It’s about forcing once foreign territory under your own air sovereignty and (mind) control. “Framing” and “narratives” are the appropriate instruments. Whole highly paid armies of “offices” (NGO’s) deal with this task.
The alleged messengers of salvation offer not only a simple explanation, but always also a corresponding solution, their healing “pill”, with which alone the problem can be solved effectively!
I do not know what it is like in England, but “Lobbycontrol” and “Lobbypedia” in this country are blind in one eye. Which again suggests that this too is only a tool of distraction and part of the game.
We find ourselves in an ideological civil war. Paul Gottfried, the Jewish mastermind of the paleo-conservatives, just gave an interview to the right-wing conservative newspaper Junge Freiheit. In the end you’re just as smart as before. Bad luck in the race of the slys.
Is there anything real without manipulation? Yes, although not what you suspected. Get in touch with nature, away from the madness. youtube.com/watch?v=c5qtpZRfSWk
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Array_mbira
Another brilliant piece from CJH. Spot on.
worth a smile maybe . . .
Their “logic” can be summarized: Whoever is against abortion is for the procreation of a new Hitler the breeding of a future slave traders generation! As a sign of your repentance, remorse, altruism and guilt, you have to condemn your fascist racist fake-culture without being allowed to point to the scientific-, medical and technical progress that came into the world through your ancestors.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reductio_ad_Hitlerum
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slippery_slope
It is astonishing how unresistingly the “democracies” allow themselves to be robbed of their identity. “The hubris that makes us try to realize the kingdom of heaven on earth tempts us to turn our good earth into a hell. (Karl Popper)
Homer uses the Greek verb ὑβρίζειν (hybrízein) to mean ‘to become unrestrained’ or ‘to let off steam’ and it is also used to refer to rivers, rampant plants and overfed donkeys that scream and stamp. Hubris thus means ‘wanton violence’ and ‘insolence’.
“Wisdom becomes nonsense; kindness oppression.” (Goethe)
Good, better, bestial.
“Lord, protect me from my friends; I can take care of my enemies.” (Voltaire)
“You can recognize a good journalist by the fact that he does not make himself mean with a thing, not even with a good thing; that he is everywhere, but belongs nowhere.” (Hanns Joachim Friedrichs)
“Freedom is always the freedom of those who think differently.” (Rosa Luxemburg)
“I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say It.” (origin controversial)
“Some party hack decreed that the people had lost the government’s confidence and could only regain it with redoubled effort. If that is the case, would it not be be simpler, if the government simply dissolved the people and elected another?” (Brecht)
“In order to make human society possible, the male must be overcome.” (Party programme of German Social Democrats). Obviously double standards are applied here, because criticizing immigrant patriarchal structures is branded as “intolerance” and “culture-insensitive”.
“A disease called man.” “Men are an evolutionary phase-out model.”
Such daily titles of articles are an “expression of toxic masculinity”?
(wrong translation: “make himself mean with a thing = “to associate with sb. considered unsuitable”)
Sibel Edmonds of Newsbud on a well-researched rant against the disloyal generals.
The Coup-Makers’ PsyOp Exposed: Meet Their “Generals” – the best is from @12:00 minutes.
People tend to forget how vast the U.S. military is.
Not every General would agree with those currently carrying tall tales to the press.
In fact, most will be livid about this openly treacherous behaviour.
This whole scenario draws my mind to the Currugh Mutiny, 1913…
Many parallels to what’s going on today.
Thierry Meyssan – https://www.voltairenet.org/article210166.html
The bit where you got off track was the best part of the article CJ.
Trump is just a symptom of a far greater malaise, throughout the developed world the power elites have completely lost touch with the concerns of ordinary people. Just as the failed colour revolution that started in Minneapolis completely misjudged the mood of America and the failed regime change op in Syria misread the attitude of Syrian people, the majority of whom were less unhappy with Assad than they were fearful of the extremists who would replace him, so it is all over the world.
I don’t believe the majority of British people wanted a Boris – led Conservative government, rather they were more fearful of the harm a Corbyn / McDonnell led Socialist government would to to their lifestyles and the fabric of society.
The only thing we can learn from this is something we already knew, that the political systems of the liberal democracies are iredeemably broken.
Just to add that CJ’s where he got off track nutshell analysis is a pretty good take on what we’re throwing our jabberings/attempts at humor/angers/know-it-all-isms/and thrashings around here at:
Humanity reveals finally the full extent of its deep Nazi involvement:
Since it became clear that Hitler was not an alien, but consisted of flesh and blood and breathed oxygen, plans for coercive measures to prescribe at least one hour of “History Channel” to mankind every day to cure them of their evil intentions became known. https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-dorset-53007902
The consumption of “superstition-replaced-reason-enlightenment” is associated with an initially voluntary declaration of renunciation to refrain from any attempt to question the legality of the postfactual clown world of all eroded values that sells useless junk and silly “trigger warnings”.
It is called upon to actively participate in the demolition of public Nazi symbolism!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8407797/78-statues-monuments-risk-torn-Topple-Racists-campaign.html
Sweden, as the selfless humanitarian superpower as it is, must play a pioneering role in the self-sacrification of the west youtube.com/watch?v=taXQ06rRS1c – first we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin! First we castrate your symbols, then your penetrating patriarchy! https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-502497/Swedish-military-lion-gets-snip-women-troops-protest.html
“Recognition is a plant that grows primarily on graves.” The cemeteries are paved with heroes. “He was our most loyal employee. He left us too soon.” Now these heroes are even robbed of their rest, because this was a “revolutionary act”.
I still prefer Noam Chomsky’s description of the president as a “sociopathic bumpkin”.
His delusions of grandeur are not fake.
Chomsky’s ?
I can see how I have not been careful enough here … lol
Let’s put it this way: Trump is under the impression that he works for no one…
Saddening to see that Hopkins’ wit and wisdom ultimately serve to paint Trump (and the establishment) as a kind of anti-establishment hero and such nonsense. The (fake) resistance is fake, so Trump must be good or better? Ridiculous, if not innocent, stance.
Meant “Ridiculous, if not corrupt, stance”.
Origins of Black Lives Matter: The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided Americahttp://thephaser.com/2020/06/the-trayvon-hoax-unmasking-the-witness-fraud-that-divided-america/
Central to the documentary is the allegation that Diamond Eugene, Trayvon’s real GF, was switched for a fake witness, as even CNN reported as early as 2013 https://edition.cnn.com/2013/03/06/us/florida-trayvon-martin-case/index.html and which is now the subject of a court case: The lawsuit, which seeks $100 million in damages, alleges Rachel Jeantel, a witness in the 2013 trial who testified she was on the phone with Trayvon Martin just before he was killed, was not the actual witness. It claims Jeantel was “switched” as a witness, and the real witness was Brittany “Diamond” Eugene.
Hitlery Clinton could give old Addie himself a run for his money.
After all, it’d be more or less the same money.
A violent coup d’etat is described by the elites as a victory for democracy, and they expect us all to agree. They really do think we are all stupid and gullible and illiterate.
Not ‘we all are stupid, gullible and illiterate’, but enough to get their way. And by the looks of things, they are right.
This political hoax, stunningly pulled off on the back of the seasonal cold, has shown just how wide the chasm is between those who see the elephant in the room, and those who cannot.
Did you ever hear the one about illiteracy: what’s the difference between an illiterate and one who can read but chooses not to?
Common Core and dumbed-down Western education has created a population with measurable mental illness beginning in school
They have been taught a false history, reinforced by the emotional appeal to a kindergarten version of Postmodernism which tells them there is no reality, everything is relative based on their feelings. This justifies violence for any perceived sleight.
Now Antifa don’t even realize they’re doing exactly what the banksters want them to do. It doesn’t occur to them to ask why, if they’re ‘smashing the system’, the Corporatist Media is cheering them on.
It is obvious CJ Hopkins that you were never taught respect for the office of the President of the United States when you were growing up. Or for that matter, respect for anyone holding an office of government or otherwise. You are probably part of Generations X, Y or Z who know NOTHING about nothing!
Interesting you say that Rick. Did you know that every United States President since WW2 was a war criminal, who, if the Nuremburg Conventions were applied to them, would have been hung?
Did you know that the United States is the biggest rogue terrorist state on the Planet, and its Govt has invaded, overthrown, bombed or assassinated more than any other country.
You do realise that Obomber…. oops, I mean Obama bombed 7 countries alone.
Reagan supported fascist mass murderers in Central and South America, and fully supported terrorist groups like the Contra’s.
Millions of human beings dead or displaced because of the ‘freedom loving’ United States.
Respect for the office of the President… jesus.
Why should the World ‘respect’ mass murdering thugs?
Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Greece, Cuba, Haiti, Chile, Venezuela, Korea, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, just to name a few of the many countries your Presidents have interfered in.
And therein lies the problem: supine respect for a person in a costume holding a title.
Not quite, supine respect for the uniform that’s pointing a gun at your head, would be more accurate
Too bad the office of the president wasn’t respected back in the day when they blew Kennedy’s head off.
The condition you describe is well known among the medical community. It is called, “White Coat Syndrome” – The automatic respect for somebody in a white coat who calls himself a doctor, when in fact it turns out he is a butcher.
Respect of ANY kind has to be earned, and no “office” automatically commands it. Otherwise we would all still be respecting Hitler as the legitimately elected Chancellor of his day.
Did you really need me to tell you that?
Oh, and exactly what do you expect to find at OffG that might conceivably enlighten you in any way, since you obviously have nothing in common with the very reasons for its existence?
I would like to think your comment was meant as sarcasm, in which case, you got me.
I thought it must be sarcasm too until the last sentence.
As I just wrote, below:
Agree with your summation 100% Steve. Frustrates the hell out of me as well.
Cognitive Dissonance is the new oxygen. All I can do is put my head down and push through it… but I just had to laugh the other day when I saw a Flat Earther remark that a particular (not especially extreme) Conspiracy Theory “Doesn’t make sense”!
With my Facebook friends, some of them actually believe in Flat Earth theory or that Aliens are running the World, while the word illuminati comes up now and then as well. I tend to sidestep them and stick with the more, er, lucid people on my list.
I think it’s sad that such has been the gangreneous effects of Neoliberalism on people’s psyches; the whole dog eat dog ethos, the alienation and atomisation of modern ‘society’ – that people who have been crushed under the punishing effects of this society are looking for answers.
And quite a few come up with things like aliens, or, um, lizards.
So you do call them psychopaths?
Its a trick thing to name the shadow.
The names then operate a way of hiding it.
Diagnosis can determine a basis for treatments that can then lose the patient while ‘killing the disease’.
Dog eat dog is not a new ‘philosophy’ – and the fight flight or freeze response is the reptilian brain that can be triggered to operate without self-doubt – and without any higher conscious direction or guidance. Indeed ‘psychopathically’.
An alien will operates an alienated and alienating mind and world – exactly as being put on the Big Stage as fear, hiding in control, masking as virtue, running as hate, lockstepping in structures that lockdown free movement, to release locked up charge into permitted new behaviour patterns.
The retreat into a virtue set over the ridiculed is the bubble of defence against its own disclosure in lack of love or substance.
Now I am not saying there are ETs involved in the hollowing out and denial of human consciousness while it cancels itself out. But if there are – would they be what we think in any case?
How much of our thinking is already a structure of old lockstepping agreements to see the world THIS way or NOT that way?
But what I feel is for a workability of shared resonance rather than a conformity to an identikit.
Continued on:
https://willingness-to-listen.blogspot.com/2020/06/the-light-is-coming-close-your-eyes.html
I had an email exchange with an old friend… an intelligent woman… the other day, and during this exchange she started going on about how various celebrities and politicians had been cloned! I thought: “Jesus, not you, too…!” I mean, quite a few people consider entirely plausible “conspiracy theories” to be “far-fetched” only because they can’t imagine anyone being that evil or clever… neither attribute being rare among humans nor at the tops of various governing power-pyramids. Where I draw the line is at the physically impossible, or with extraordinary claims with little or no circumstantial evidence or historical precedent.
There are two things going on, as there ALWAYS are. There is what’s “going on” inside the people’s minds; and what’s “going on” inside the ruling elites’ minds. When they meet, as they have in this corona nonsense, the results are catastrophic. When they do not meet, as they have not in this protest/riot scenario, the results can still be disastrous, but not apocalyptic.
The people – most of them – doing the protesting really do think they are attacking an abominable situation within an abominable system. The elites, working behind the scenes, really do think they are pulling a fast one by co-opting the spirit of the protests for their own advantage.
The people, as always, are in for a big surprise when they discover their efforts have only made their plight worse. The elites, however, may also be in for a surprise if the protests gain enough traction with the majority of Americans to pose an actual threat to their con game.
The problem with Trump comes down to that old military maxim — you salute the rank, not the officer. Trump as President can do and say all sorts of outragious things because as President his position conveys its own gravitas. However, there comes a time when you can’t continue to cut the person slack regardless of his position. Trump as President is an unmitigated disaste. It need not have been like this.
There are several examples of celebrities with no political experience stepping into politics and being quite good in their role. The first example is, of course, Ronal Regan — a ‘B’ movie actor and appliance salesman for GE. A more recent, and probably more relevant, example is Arnold Schwarzenegger. He was parachuted into the goal as California governor by state’s Republican party through a successful recall campaign against the Democratic governor (they’d also run a simial successful campaign against the chief justice of the CA Supreme Court). He turned out to be a bit of a disappointment, thought, because he threw himself into the role, taking the trouble to learn how the state’s politics worked, who the players were and generally getting a handle on the state’s affairs. So even as a Republican he worked out OK. Trump didn’t feel he needed to put in the effort when he assumed office — he figured that all he had to do was sign executive orders on a personal whim (or, more likely, on the instiation of his advisors) and he could go back to watching tV, golfing and so on. The result has been pure embarassment.
I’m sorry that his core supporters, the ones who honestly thought that the Revolution had finally happened, the Swamp was being Drained and so on, are feeling a bit let down. But look behind the man and you’ll see what we could see from Day One — Trump’s just a figurehead, the real power players just appeal to his vanity to get their agenda done. These people are you real Swamp Creatures; I don’t know how they convinced a significant percentage of the population that they had their best interests at heart but I suspect that propaganda has something to do with it.
Not much of a choice, was it? The other option was the Mistress of Moloch, Hillary.
Trump is a genius. He’s surrounded by lifer politicos, unethical attorneys, corrupted intelligence and military honchos…all on the take. He walked in on a back alley poker game he was not invited to, laid his cash down and said “I’m in”.
He was weaned by his dad on local mafia, corrupted officials, special interests while developing hotels and casinos in the some of the most corruption ridden places in the country.
This guy knows how to handle schmucks, snakes, goons, attorneys, all trying to fill their pockets…quid pro quo.
The DC mob is a different snakepit, but he already knows how to get what he wants by using verbal shock therapy on emotional leftists who cannot NOT respond. Like a fox just strolling by the chicken coop, he gets the elites in DC and media to total lose composure and forget their “game”.
How could anyone but a psychological genius get ALL the elites and political parasites on planet earth to do a meltdown?
Just think of the fox and the chicken coop. It’s as simple as that. Everyone is afraid of losing the golden egg they are sitting on and being consumed.
He’s Brooklyn smart. No phd necessary.
“This guy knows how to handle schmucks, snakes, goons, attorneys, all trying to fill their pockets…quid pro quo.”
Maybe that is a mirror-image deception.
.
Knowing just how deeply Mockingbird Media MSM managed his campaign, giving him a trillion dollars of free campaign coverage (ads) before he even announced he was running for 2016, my guess is that in 2014, more or less, the capo di Capo’s, the head mobster, met him in a casino back room and said, “Yo, Donnie, my man. We go back a lobg ways, youse and me, am I right? Yeahhh.
And we’ve washed a lot of your money, made a lot of your bad bets all good. Now all these favors do not come without a little interest from you. The good news is, we only want one favor from you.
BE PRESIDENT!!
(Or Else)
—–£4£&$4$
That arrangement, roles reversed, actually makes a lot more sense than the other way around.
‘Cause Trump is really not that capable. Not by a long shot.
He’s actualy kind of a jackass, a very “protected” one, and I really feel that’s not just role playing.
CAPICE?
Your scenario actually describes the 1960 election.
In the 2016 election the ‘free’ MSM exposure was due to the non-stop hate-fest, resulting in unintended consequences. The guy from Queens beat the snooty East coast Establishment and they still can’t get over it. Rather than find out why, they just rage.
The other day I looked up the definition of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ on one of the Urban Dictionary/’Fact’ Check sites and it claimed that TDS was actually ‘the belief by Trump supporters that he can do no wrong, no matter how wrong he is’, thus demonstrating that the ‘fact-checkers’ are fully possessed by full-blown TDS, and further illustrating that there is a complete inversion of reality in the States, as well as Western political and social culture.
These days, the opposite of truth is the truth, or as Joe Biden accurately stated:
“We choose truth over facts.”
Wayne you beat me to it. “The Donald” may well be 1000 times smarter than the next intelligent President. He is New York City Smart. Street Smart. My father grew up in the Bronx in the 30’s and 40’s. Surviving proves you are above average. Actually making something of your life proves your exceptional. My mother grew up on Staten Island where I was born in 1953. I did not live in NYC long enough to learn first hand but having a father like mine gave me the message loud and clear.
If it looks like $hit and smells like $hit I don’t need to taste it to confirm what it is. As you say in contrast the DC cesspool critters seem to have no sense of vision, smell or taste and they are 1000% sure everyone else is just like them.
It was not until after President Trump was elected that I finally realized 100% of the negative things said about the man were lies or damn close to lies.
They have constantly underestimated him and he has been multiple steps ahead for a long time. These inbred clueless morons could not find their own a-hole with a mirror. They keep doing the same thing over and over again like the copied the answer to the test question from the other idiot in the class.
It would be best if “The Donald” became Mien Fuhrer at least till we remove the shit from the cesspool. It is not a swamp it is a SHITPIT.
I’ve always had a gut feeling about this man.
Trump is what they need now.
He is very smart indeed…and he’s up to getting that cesspool cleaned out..
The question is, does he WANT to clean out the cesspool? My own feeling is that his willingness to make life better for Americans is severely limited.
I had to read that twice I enjoyed it so much 🙂 It would make a great movie. But he probably folded a long time ago.
Trump’s street smarts is why the liberals and the media hate him. Trump is a lower caste in their view. They hate him, judging people by appearances, with their faux-intellectual talk and their social networks and Twitter police. It’s the real definition of racism, says doctor and politician Shiva Ayyadurai who grew up in India’s caste system as a “deplorable”.
“The real racists are the liberal elite, the people at MIT and Harvard who manufacture racism among all of us to keep us split. Racism is not the young white boy who uses some words. A lot of that comes from the ignorance that is put on us to divide us.”
“Real racism is putting people in boxes and when you step out of that box they pound you, they lynch you to get back in that box. One of the biggest perpetrators is the deep state elite and their muppets in Hollywood…. putting it into the public’s mind that if you are from the south you speak slow, if you are blonde you are dumb, Chinese are kung fu fighters, rednecks like Joe Dirt must also be a Klansman, you can’t be white and from the south and care about people. All Indians must move their head from left to right and work in a convenience store like Abu.
“African Americans all eat watermelon,” says Hollywood and then its political wing, the white liberals, black up their faces to remind black people of that. They are sending a message.
Deplorable is the word that Hillary Clinton chose. That comes from India’s caste system. You have it from the liberal-media muppets themselves.
Dr Shiva is another proud deplorable politician, running for Senate on a platform seeking to appeal to all classes: https://youtu.be/hsP1ufJJuek?t=1485
Wasn’t it the Clintons who said blacks are “super predators” or something? Bill certainly put a lot of them away in his prisons. Well, that’s “progressive” for you. The mental disconnect is staggering.
Moreover . . .
It’s class apartheid,they talk in code,. With stiff upper lips still their mouths explode.
You’re right. The Elite crave power. They do NOTHING for society, build nothing, innovate nothing, create nothing. They are the genetic mutation, a bastardization of European royalty. Their obstacle in America is the European genetic which rejected their control of humanity.
The Lost Left. disciples of this highly convincing “royalty” is completely. unwound and undermined by Trump telling them that they can be free of big government and control.
Same thing happened after Perestroika. Many “former” Soviet subjects were lost, confused, angry and lost. Letting domestic animals out of their lifelong cage to be free to live on their own get eaten by the natural and free world.
The Left in America is like a European peasantry 2.0. Conditioned to practice “freedom” within the confines of their cage or corral. The food is always there twice a day, someone cleans up, innoculates the herd physically and mentally, manages their lives subtly. It is the way modern royalty has designed herd control.
Trump opens the gate…and gets hate for threatening their security WITHIN the cage of so-called security.
As in the Soviet Union, the Kremlin maintained a solid University system to create the brainiacs to develop tools for the USSR. There were plenty of well educated ‘professionals’ to argue on behalf of and in defense of the Soviet State.
Just like we are seeing in America..the left’s attitude about Trump. Not classy enough for them and a threat because he is pushing them out of the government womb.
Perhaps not exactly, “Brooklyn smart” … but rather a Brooklyn “sociopathic bumpkin”… I like to reserve the word, “genius” for people who improve life for human beings on planet Earth.
This is The biggest ever F Us All Humans event in the History of The Planet Earth So far as I know…Now its easy to reel off off a load of warmongers, but cos he is Scottish, and that is where my most of my roots come on my mother’s side. My Dad’s were from France, and the North of England.
Who do you think our most Evil War Criminal is who is Still Alive..The Irish Can answer this question too – if they want to.
mine:
ANTHONY CHARLES LYNTON BLAIR
“Blair was born in Edinburgh”
He is Not English. He is Scottish and he is not a nice man.
John F Kennedy meanwhile was an American, and I still love him.
If anyone is going to hell – it is Tony Blair – and he knows it, which is why us English are taunting him, to keep him alive.
Most Scottish people are lovely – but we don’t like him.
I have no idea who is trying to pull this current job off, but I wouldn’t be surprised if us British are at least involved directing the insanity from Imperial College in London that used to be the Best University in The World..but it got infected too, and I wasn’t expecting that – it was O.K. 10 years ago. My Mate’s Lad got his degree there, and he’s lovely.
I have no answers cos i haven’t a clue what is going on, but Suspect The Tavistock Institute too
Almost everyone is frightened to come out of their own homes across almost the entire world.
In World History this has never happened before, so far as I know.
Answers on a Postcard
What’s Going On?
Tony
Well were coming out in droves all over Southern California. Im down at the beach boardwalk and it’s crammed with bicyclists, skateboarders, et al. well into the dark. I know this sector for 60 years, and all the nooks, so I just drove to the most quiet one (not enough) because the night crowd was just too hectic for all the mileage on my nerves. Especially Harleys and chaotically thunderius subwoofers. Man, I am going to get those abolished or die trying. They get louder every year, just jet engine deafening.
Proof that all that is a consciously deployed Mengele-researched and MKULTRA directed psyop of sensory bombardment, to cull explorers of the Art Spirit, and fray the more perceptive and sensitive reaches of meditative creativity. Ughh. What else, when the cops curtail and cite it less and less?
And his mother was from Donegal, Ireland.
What is it with illegitimate father’s creating evil men much like adolf Hitler’s father being an illegitimate child
Spot on – brief and cogent, thanks. I want to send it to my daughter but she probably won’t read it and will further categorise me. Alt-right racist old white man I suppose. So unfair. I will feel bad. I support her caring about BLM but would like her to see the bigger picture that you describe so well. Cognitive dissonance between people who are close really hurts, I guess this kind of social distancing is what it’s all about.
Welcome back CJ! Missed ya man. Yep just rockin’ in the “free” world. Personally I would even give the morons a B+ nor even a D- but maybe an E for effort. The scam was so obvious right from the beginning.
All BLM managed to do was totally discredit themselves by accepting filthy lucre from the CCAA that’s Corporate Clown Asses of America. You know the ones who are so sensitive about racism that they only practice it outside of US by stealing indigenous land and committing genocide in far away places like the Amazon. Of course which is never reported by the 4th Estate those Guardians of the 1st Amendment who want to turn the internet into a Corporate Media echo chamber and silence freedom of speech.
While I’m the subject of Amazon. The biggest baddest Corporate Clown Ass of them all Bezo the Clown is making money hand over fist while everybody’s in lock down. Making him richer than God but not richer than Rothschild or the Queen of England but hey that’s close enough though there’ll come a time when he’ll be pushing a wheelbarrow full of billions in ill gotten loot to buy a sandwich at Starbucks Weimar Republic style.
Something that would nice to see but we’ll all have starved to death or been killed by Bill’s vaccines by then.
No, CJ, not on your knee with the kente cloth. My recommendation is do a half-pirouette, drop your trousers, and moon The Entire Establishment you have just laid bare here.
Recall 2016 when oh what horror and high dudgeon! Kaepernick actually violated a performance of the national anthem and the pledge of allegiance, which are ritual dogma at EVERY sporting event in America, by sitting instead of standing and then taking a knee for BLM.
Now we have Pelosi, Schumer et al on their knees with kente cloth around their necks? No disrespect to kente cloth intended, this little performance is sheer opportunism and blowing with the political winds and the (apparently still on so far) November election..
Regards Pelosi and her ilk, I think it’s called LIPZ. No, it’s not a brand of gourmet ice cream.
It’s Lobotomised Identity Politics Zombies.
All part of the NWO plan.
The X black water incited uprising/riots were orchestrated, even the bricks were dropped off.
Liberal my ass, Trump obsessional. Trump is but a bankster puppet like all central banking nations spokesmen.
Unless there are inner changes( revolutions) in peoples consciousness no change can happen.
Personally, I’m baffled that supposed Non-Sheeples are reading the “riots” straight, as “riots,” and not as yet another well-executed false flag designed to muddy the waters, drain legitimate grievances of any moral authority, and justify any number of Next Steps in The Plan.
There’s a good article here about the hypocrisy of the brain dead woke chattering classes.
https://www.spiked-online.com/2018/07/20/why-liberals-bash-trump-but-ignore-dictators/
Thanks again CJ. I’ve seen videos of the mass protests all over the World in the last week – in London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Auckland, everywhere…. and I have a very simple question for all those who were on those protests:
Where were you all when others were protesting against the rolling out of the Fascist Police State, against the lockdowns, the stripping of civil liberties, the rolling out of 5G,
mandatory vaccinations, on and on.
Why weren’t you out protesting these very real dangers for all of us, for all of humanity.
Because our most basic freedoms are at stake here.
I’ve even seen videos of white middle class Liberals get on their knees and kiss the feet of African Americans. Without blushing.
I’ve encountered other gay people who point blank refused to get involved in anti lockdown protests because… ‘it’s not our problem’. They had the luxury of still being in paid work.
And, yes, of course there is systemic racism inbuilt into the system. Did it only begin the day Trump became President? No.
Sadly, most people just don’t see the bigger picture. And we are running out of time.
Good question. Where?
My Exhibit A (I’m starting quite a private collection) for an accusation of Intel psyop in the more recent rounds.
Why not stage fake protests when even 1% of the citizenry would amount to a few million. Go round up underemployed background actors and make a faux pro-test of 100,000 or so, and you have your new movement, complete with paychecks, and 24/7 media coverage. All for The Cause!
Sort of like how Disney does things, only more militant, I mean military.
Thanks John. I just find it very frustrating, especially given what’s at stake here.
And people that went on anti lockdown, anti 5G protests, some 11-12 days later are having cops turn up at their homes wanting to know why they were at (completely peaceful) protests, and being issued with fines for not social distancing!
They’re using facial recognition camera’s to track people now, or thru people’s cellphones. And yet the majority just keep zzzz zzzz zzzz zzz. Cognitive dissonance par excellence.
There’s a couple videos somewhere of people infiltrating Antifa meetings and finding out who is behind them (yes, I already know that). Divide and rule is one of the 0.01%s biggest weapons.
I’m just living one day at a time for now, not projecting into the future, as well as music, chocolate, nicotine and remembering the meaning of the serenity prayer is helping.
Good luck to you✌️
Yes Gezzah. We had a 5G protest here in Newport last week, I had meant to go but didn’t. A lot did though. They were told in advance that the only objections that could be made were about the aesthetics (??!) of the towers. They had a Manifesto with them, and will keep at it though.
I haven’t studed the issue enough, but will.
I know that Teddy Kennedy and John McCain both died of gliomas, brain tumors. On one side, I’m pretty sure the rivht side? I bet it came from too much cellphone talk when everybody held them up to their ear. I went blind in my eye on that side, right, about ten years ago. By the time I got a cataract then had it removed, then the retina dropped on that eye, then again and then again. Finally I just let it go, they let me drive with one eye, and I’ve done it ten years. I rrad that they believe thet can cure most blindness eithin the next 7 years with stem cells. I know a lit of “miracle” cures already. It will obsolete many many awkward trchniques, metal hips, knees, etc. It already has, often!
But I could always feel the buzz and warmth of radiation from the phone. I never hold it to my head anymore, always a few feet away. If I were really to man up to all my principles, I’d give up all the gadgetry, but in my situation it facilitates so MANY things, I can’t yet do it. It’s about as easy as giving up the remote, with a really bad back! Lol
If your people are getting followups from cops about social distancing, that’s just a fascist farce! Horrible, horrible.
I haven’t seen any of that in California. Our Governor is pretty cool. I talked to his predecessor Jerry Brown once a bit, and I like them both. Well, I don’t really know them, but Gavin Newsom was solid as a pro-Labor, pro-Union guy as Mayor of SF, Universal Health Care under him, first city in the country.
And we must TREASURE such, they are far too few in USA, I’m not going set his bar too high! I did write him a ranting screed a month ago that he had to chill with his lockdown. He hasn’t been all Swedish about it but, gads, compared to BoJo he’s a socialist Saint!
I’m shocked that things are that bad for you all, I’m glad you told me. You can trace about 80% of your hardships back to that insufferable ultra-Mega-twit “Professor Lockdown”. Man, as a Yank, it’s good to find out about him at this site. If I hadn’t visited the UK, through these threads, I probably wouldnt have known.
Of course, his whole career is based on being a pandering, pimping puppet of Pharma.
But still….
My personal particular saint of many years, a most distinguished Mohawk, with the scourge of alcoholism in his tribe, made tapes on the subject, and with his own personal story as a recovering alcoholic (last 30 years), and he preached to audiences about it in parishes all over, and that serenity prayer, originally penned by my icon Reinhold Niebuhr, would grace his talks, all of them, as the closing prayer. He introduced me to it, in fact, in ’81.
And the serenity part is key, there is so much we can only witness, and once in the books, can only accept, am I right?
But hey, prayer is ongoing and the very essence for me, I believe all good things come from it.
I can say as much, for me and mine.
I just live on the sharp edge of Occam’s Razor these days. The K.I.S.S.!
Appreciate the feedback John. Yeah, the cops in Australia have been really full on,
jackboots and all. As for Ferguson…. he should be in jail. Decades of clear gross incompetence, and now this one.
So many lives devastated because of his ‘model’. Enjoy your week.
Not only not protesting, but actually detaining, chastising and humiliating people who were. The likes of Tom Wolf jailing anti-lockdown protesters and civil disobedient folks showing up to work and being jailed.
Complete hypocrisy. Hence my deep frustration.
Total wimp out
http://www.rockandbikefest.co.uk/
“Rebels” without a Clue. CRINGE, Face palm.
I am 66 now – the Mark of the Devil. To make it even worse, I sold my older brother’s BSA250 which I passed my test on for £38, when I was 16 years old – eventually they paid up – I didn’t have much credit, and bought one of these for £35. The Registration number was 666 ALE…It looked rather like this. I later sold it to a bloke at ICL in WestGorton Manchester for £85, and a few years later saw my bike for sale in Sydenham, near Forest Hill, London where we now lived for £1750. I tried to sell the number plate for that, but no one was interested.
Beautiful Bike – it wasn’t quite as fast as my older, brother’s Triumph Tiger 650, but he did let me have a go on that, after he had rebored it.
It was like pure motorcycle sex.
All British engineering, all leaked oil, all over the place, but were very light and went round bends with your knee very close to the ground rather well, even if you were young thin and skinny.
Tony
You can still rent an Enfield in India for £4 a day.
I am 66 now – the Mark of the Devil. To make it even worse, I sold my older brother’s BSA250 which I passed my test on for £38, when I was 16 years old – eventually they paid up – I didn’t have much credit, and bought one of these for £35. The Registration number was 666 ALE…It looked rather like this. I later sold it to a bloke at ICL in WestGorton Manchester for £85, and a few years later saw my bike for sale in Sydenham, near Forest Hill, London where we now lived for £1750. I tried to sell the number plate for that, but no one was interested.
Beautiful Bike – it wasn’t quite as fast as my older, brother’s Triumph Tiger 650, but he did let me have a go on that, after he had rebored it.
It was like pure motorcycle sex.
All British engineering, all leaked oil, all over the place, but were very light and went round bends with your knee very close to the ground rather well, even if you were young thin and skinny.
Not Dead yet. My wife and I have got fold up push bikes now, and I a soon to oil them and get them out of the shed…
Hopefully Cycling in the 70’s again.
We mean well, just got to keep fit.
“Killing Joke – Eighties”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1U1Ue_5kq8
Tony
I’m still trying to make some sense of this thread but this particular comment does resonate slightly because while I’m a bit older than 66 I still ride and one of my rides is an old Trumph. I also happened to be born in Sydenham, grew up in Forest Hill I once worked at ICL, West Gorton.
However, times change and you can’t go back to that Golden Age. It really wasn’t that Golden, anyway — everyone was perpetually skint and we lived with the perpetual threat of the Cold War becoming Hot. ICL itself disappeared years ago, the West Gorton site becoming a studio complex that makes low budget TV shows. The engineers that worked there scattered and a lot of it, myself included, ended up working in the US.
There is a connection with the current political situation, though. I’m one of those Baby Boomers, part of the post war generation that enjoyed a society that placed a lot of emphasis on things like education. As we came of age we blundered into a recession caused by, among other things, de-industrialization — consolidation, financialization and so on, what was later rationalized as a focus on the ‘service sector’. No jobs for us — the 70s were pretty bleak — but by the 80s with the revving up of the war machine in the US there was at least demand for engineers for the get-rich-quick build a PC business. This was followed by the expansion of the Internet, good times up till about 2000 when the US started deindustrializing. Monetarists only focus on the numbers. Companies wound down, outsourced basic technologies and focused only on what could generate huge returns in a startup environment — everyone piling into ‘apps’. Meanwhile, the shift in education left a void, a shortage of skilled labor. This started 30 years ago but was papered over by importing surplus engineers from overseas. Now even the imports are retiring (and dying off) so we’ve got a critical skills shortage and an education system that’s unable to supply those skills — the cost of education is too high and it won’t justify a ‘normal’ job. So we muddle through, with huge numbers of young people unable to find decent work, politicans who make empty statements about bringing work back to the US and a general war on any one who’s Asian or Iranian or generally speaking, not white. Its a mess. You can cook up all sorts of conspiracies about the present situation but realistically its not planned, its just a lethal cocktail of greed and incompetence.
Their Bantam was a straight DKW theft.
Give an electric bike a try. Rent one first. Quite a difference.
“After four long years of propaganda foreplay, there we were, finally at the moment of truth, and Adolph goes and loses his erection”
I find your sexual reference to Trumps prevarication distasteful and unnecessary, displaying a poverty of language.
I thought it was hilarious. Lighten up.
Not hilarious sorry…sexist.
JDee – C.J. is a freaking “satirist!” Cut him some slack will yah?
C.J. just also happens to be a very insightful analyst of global events, and lately it’s been pretty damn hard to make any commentary about our current shit-storm seem even remotely “funny” – even for a pro like C.J. I thought this was a spot on the money analysis of the current fissure within American oligarchy.
It remains that sexist metaphores were used…and while we’re on the subject there are many instances on this site of the destruction of the language to get a message across…especially the constant and boring use of swear words..”shitstorm” for example!
So Gary you can lighten up and give us some better English. Thanks.
Go away.
Absolutely NOT…You sound like a victim
It was as hilarious as insightful.
It was much less risqué than what Woody Allen has made a career, and not too many get bent over that, except in laughter. Sheeesh.
And it’s actually rather funny, if not outright mandatory, to call the Donald that way. It is maybe too à propos for some. I dont think even Joey Bishop would get upset, and he was Mr. Clean…
Jimmy Carter, no. But Trump, comics make a living on it.
Big Pharma “Criminal” Influence On Research Exposed In Secret Recording Of Lancet And NEJM Editors-In-Chief://www.zerohedge.com/markets/big-pharma-criminal-influence-research-exposed-secret-recording-lancet-and-nejm-editors
satan’s spawn new world
an old dead bit of pasteur bullshit debris
called a crown virus
germ theory
yer whatever
I know everything is a bit disjointed at the moment, and both my wife and I do not have that much experience, I merely went gliding, and yes i did have a parachute on my back. She of course had to jump out of a WW2 plane and use it – it crashed the next week in Cuba – but most of us are still alive, and quite healthy – though I do need to get a lot more exercise. I’ve had COVID too – but it wasn’t that bad. and now sill here, cos one of the greatest most humble guitarists I have ever seen, told my wife today -that my “Sis” is fine, not only that she’s just had her first Grandchild.
Not see her since just before her birthday in the spring
She is now doing online consulations for the NHS – now how tf is that supposed to work?
I can only really comminicate with her, when I see her and give her a massive great hug in the pub, and they have tried to even ban that now.
I think any Nurse who puts up with us old people is Brilliant.
A lot of the doctors are crap, but the Nurses are brilliant…as she looks at her watch by a Fucking TV Screen??????
You can’t nurse through a f’ckin TV Screen – you have got to talk feel, and be completely beautiful helpful and lovely..Your patients love you, which why they will get better over a minor fall.
That is what Nursing is all about…who’s website is currently down, whilst the hospitals are almost empty
https://www.rcn.org.uk/
Tony
On an even lighter side, of our literal “Springtime for Hitler”:
https://www.newyorker.com/humor/borowitz-report
For those out of that loop, “Springtime for Hitler”, literal, literarily, literately, illiterately, or otherwise, is a nod to the spoof in “The Producers” by Mel Brooks.
So say again how is watching a criminal gang of corporate fascist mobster psychopaths playing POLITICAL MUSICAL CHAIRS going to help humanity organize for a socialist future?
Sadly, radical commentary on the Web skews increasingly toward the (Alt) Right-ish, because Radical Commenters have noticed, increasingly, that their readers do. TFIC (the Fuckers in Charge) have done a brilliant job of alienating lots of impressionable people by hyping a supposedly-Lefty, and irrationally extremist (“#MenAreTrash” and so forth) worldview, building a growing opinion-pool of reactionary Incel (Alt) Righters swarming the spaces in which it it used to be safe to point out the race-specific after-effects of State corruption, the race-based colonialism of the NATO Invasion business, the Eugenic goals of certain corporate conspiracies, and, yeah, White Privilege. White Privilege Matters. Even when this “privilege” has dwindled to a White citizen being merely 80% less likely to be executed, by cops, for having come under suspicion of committing a misdemeanor. That’s still a privilege and it’s worthy of analysis. How is Ideological Racism not a cornerstone of the Supremacist Pyramid crushing the world? What better excuse, then, than the George Floyd/ Mpls Riots to address the essence of the issue…?
…like CJ Hopkins himself almost did, managing to devote a few sentences to the notion of lethal racism, in his first essay on “The Minneapolis Putsch,” and a bit less than that in the follow-up essay, posted above. The follow-up essay is all about Trump and the forces against him; I find that CJ’s essays, that were nominally against the absurdity of the “Covid” lockdowns, were better… in that they managed to stick, overwhelmingly, to addressing the absurdity of the “Covid” lockdowns… a topic in which “White privilege” rarely (though it surely could have) reared its ugly head.
Now that the (Alt) Right have overrun the Radical Discourse Sphere, most dissident comment threads now need to post a 4chan-like warning about what topics of discussion will not be tolerated. Or taken seriously.
Because it’s weird, isn’t it, that our White Male Dissident Commenter-comrades are still making eye-rolling cracks** about the fundamental privilege they seem to think it’s absurd to think they enjoy (hey, CJ: let’s you and I tour a few of the dowdier villages deep in East Berlin, from opposite ends, on April 20th, next year, and compare notes). And their increasingly (Alt) Right readers will A) support such jokes and B) insist the whole “Racism” thing is a “distraction”… from far more pressing matters. Like the poor figurehead-rodeo-clown POTUS’ problems (regarding which CJ seems unduly concerned, disclaimers about his low opinion of Trump notwithstanding)…
I write this having just now been chided, in a Progressive’s Facebook thread, for posting a link to content explaining that Abraham Lincoln was a White Supremacist, of all things (sorry: true). Most people don’t know of Abe’s dearly-held belief that the only solution to the “n-word problem,” in Murrkka, was the eventual deportation of all former slaves and their descendants. Why a “progressive” comrade would still care so much about one of the hoariest myths of the Murrkkan Empire (“The great Emancipator”) is baffling. And also, probably, important. What’s the through-line…?
CJ wraps up the heroic essay (posted above) with something eerily close to being… (but it can’t be)… a pandering dog whistle of some kind?
“Sorry … I got a little off-track there. I forgot that this was strictly about racism, and police brutality, and nothing else. I’ll try to stick to the script from now on, but it might be difficult, given my ** “privilege.” Maybe, if I wrapped myself in kente cloth and got down on my knees in public, that might help me get my mind right. Or, I don’t know. What do you think?”
What do I think, CJ? I think the important aspect of the topic you chose to sort of address, here, is actually more about racism, and police brutality, and dissidence (and how the orchestrated interference of agents provocateurs effectively undermines that dissidence, a fact zooming over far too many commenters’ heads) … than it is about Donald Trump’s struggle.
But maybe that’s just me.
Steven, all that CJ really posits is that people have to get out of the left-right paradigm.
Trump or Biden, two complete and utter psychos (and both of whom have numerous lawsuits against them for child sex abuse). The collapse of Empire is quite fascinating and a complete freak show.
I’m still of the opinion that there won’t be a US election later this year, and Trump will be the last President of the USA.
I know that many people have a hard job getting their head around this.
Watch what happens over the coming months (we are now up to more than 45 million Americans who are unemployed – what do you think they are going to do: watch a Disney movie?).
“Steven, all that CJ really posits is that people have to get out of the left-right paradigm.”
As some sort of fancy semantic exercise, perhaps, but I still have no problem identifying things which lean Left and things which lean Right and discriminating between the two… and now, more than ever before, things (in general) are leaning Right.
“Trump or Biden, two complete and utter psychos (and both of whom have numerous lawsuits against them for child sex abuse).”
How is it not obvious that both are blatant creatures of the Right? Michael Parenti = The Left; Biden/Trump/ Clintons/ Bush/ Obama = The Right. You can immediately tell who’s Left or Right, in office, by establishing who is in office. Whoever is in office is, by default (and it was ever thus) of the Right.
I think a fundamental confusion regarding that invariable rule of thumb is flummoxing some people. That and the “Liberal/Left” confusion which could not be more comical (or irritating).
Well said. The Political Compass website is a good reference:
https://www.politicalcompass.org/uselection2020
I’ve given you a thumbs-up, even though I don’t quite understand what you are saying.
What I said about Trump and Biden is quite true (which is why I have no problem repeating it here).
There is no ‘democracy’ in the USA. It’s all a total joke, and has been for a long time.
The sad thing is that very shortly it’s all going to explode, and an awful lot of people are going to die.
“There is no ‘democracy’ in the USA. It’s all a total joke, and has been for a long time.”
I think that very nearly goes without saying, since the Trick is so brutally obvious that anyone attempting to get away with it (and succeeding for generations) can only have utter contempt for the “Electorate”: hundreds of millions of citizens to draw from and every four years, two possible candidates are appointed to be chosen from! Appointed by whom? It’s the blackest joke there is!
TFIC are not the figurehead-rodeo-clowns in office… they do not change every 4 or 8 years. Consider the cruel illusion of it all!
I can’t source it but I have a distinct conviction that I heard or read FDR saying, when asked, that anyone who really knows and grasps our history can tell you the U.S. “hasn’t been a democracy since at least 1820.”
I suspect he was thinking of the fell influence, and shadow cast upon us, by the East India Trading Company, and its allies ~~ precursors, great-grandaddies of the internationally incorporated spookocracy.
The paradigms of Left and Right are meaningless unless we have a shared meaning. Note to publisher: How about we have an article then discussion on what is Left and what is Right. In the meantime I’d love to hear people’s thoughts on this…..
I left the left … when the left left me . ( Circa 2003 ).
“The paradigms of Left and Right are meaningless unless we have a shared meaning.”
There was clearly a shared meaning for these words thirty, forty, fifty years ago. If there isn’t one now, I’ll have to suspect that it was as a result of a concerted effort on the parts of the people in a position (by controlling Media/ education/ Popular Entertainment) to re-define words/ concepts that aren’t enough to Their advantage.
Nevertheless, a pro-Prole, anti-War, anti-Corporate-Hegemony advocacy can safely be defined as Left… and the opposite as Right. It’s not as complicated as some (Flat Earthers, Mandela Effect Enthusiasts and members of the Alt Right) would have us believe.
Remember the Clinton/ Blair “Third Way” Britpop/ Hootie and the Blowfish vibe of the ’90s? Well, in retrospect, it was clearly just Trojan horse double-talk of Right Wingers who saw an advantage in appealing to the baser personality defects in certain well-off Liberals who felt that leaning Republican/ Tory would be stylistically embarrassing… yet attractive if only it could be packaged correctly. It was a stroke of evil genius to do so: suddenly, Greed really was good and everybody was supporting “our” troops (a formerly exclusively right wing nugget of jingoism). It by no means represented a “blurring” between Left and Right,this Clintonian shift. Those polarities remain. What seems to have blurred was the number of anti-War, pro-Prole, anti-Corporate-Hegemony types with a willingness to unreservedly condemn the attitudes and practises of the Mainstream (Right).. especially when the Mainstream Right was being fronted by a suave, charming Black guy who could sing Al Green songs and drone-kill Arabs. Which was hardly an organic development. What could Joey Goebbels not have done with Smart Phones and Facebook…?
Nah: Left is still Left and Right is still Right and Alt Right is still… Right.
‘Labour’ Prime Ministers who do Tory things have certainly done something to create confusion in the language. Governments supposedly of the ‘left’ have implemented neo-liberalism almost as enthusiastically as openly ‘right’ ones.
As the USSR was breaking up, the BBC deliberately referred to politicians trying to hold it together as ‘conservative’, the pro-capitalist ones like Yeltsin helping to pull it down were ‘radicals’. This was a conscious policy of the BBC.
I agree there are Left/Right Differences – i.e., genuine Left and genuine right. But I accept that this dichotomy has become totally irrelevant. All one needs to do is consider how capitalistic Communist China has become.
I believe the larger point is that the world is shrinking – no, not because of globalism. I mean shrinking in the sense of running out of resources, both living and non-living. Of course, in so saying I am betraying myself as something of an outlier here, where the majority seem to consider climate apocalypse more fanciful than apocalyptic.
I gave you an up vote because you stuck to your guns and explained your position. As far as the Right/Left paradigm. There ain’t no such thing since many who say they’re on the “left” turn out to a bunch of frickin’ Nazis while many who still say they’re on the “right” sound like acolytes of the Berkley Free Speech movement and turn out to be more antiwar and against imperial than the shit stains who claim to be on the “left”
Fair enough, Gall!
White Privilege Matters. Even when this “privilege” has dwindled to a White citizen being merely 80% less likely to be executed, by cops, for having come under suspicion of committing a misdemeanor.
I find it rather telling that apologists for racism are happy to quote and use statistics when it suits them. But when it doesn’t, they are conveniently ignored.
White privilege does not exist. What does exist is a bunch of people with a bad attitude who wonder why they don’t get the same outcomes as equally poor but better behaved people.
“I find it rather telling that apologists for racism are happy to quote and use statistics”
I find it telling that you clearly don’t know the difference between “statistics” and a metaphorical percentage figure, my Alt Right friend. Please go now and take your self-serving fantasy with you; it’s silly, under-cooked and reeks of “20-35 year old YouTube pundit fan”.
PS Re: my first post (@ https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/10/the-worst-literal-hitler-ever/#comment-189545 ) : QED
But seriously, I am yet to see any evidence of white privilege. Perhaps you could point me in the right direction?
We are all humans. Race should be irrelevant. But the likes of the BLM corporation make race an issue.
BLM is plutocrat-funded Bullshit. How are we falling for that?
I’m actually only going to add my one cent, because I’m a poor white and will need the other cent for food. Nevertheless, I enjoy lots of nice perks that black folks do not. Here’s one: I was on the Board of my condo association. A black has never been – even though well over half of our residents are black; but they’re mostly renters so they don’t get a vote.
A white neighbor, talking about the protests, complained that she resented being called privileged. She said, as proof, that when she was growing up no one called her pretty. Yes, you heard it here first: not being called pretty proves one is not privileged. (Hell, I’ve even been called pretty – so she must indeed be underprivileged.)
Perfectly illustrated here:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/10/the-worst-literal-hitler-ever/#comment-189628
Steven – (“What do I think, CJ? I think the important aspect of the topic you chose to sort of address, here, is actually more about racism, and police brutality, and dissidence (and how the orchestrated interference of agents provocateurs effectively undermines that dissidence, a fact zooming over far too many commenters’ heads) … than it is about Donald Trump’s struggle.”)
Perhaps if you tone down the virtue signaling for a moment Steven you might notice that “racism,” “police brutality,” dissidence,” and “agents provocateurs” were NOT the subject of C.J.’s essay.
To suggest that BECAUSE your chosen topics were NOT THE SUBJECT of C.J.’s essay – (given that the actual subject was the use and manipulation of all of your chosen “subjects” in order to attempt to depose the Orange One) – that somehow this translates into C.J. entering “Alt-right” territory – well that is some “Resistance level” worthy virtue signaling to be sure. I mean as long as we’re speaking of a – “dog whistle of some kind.”
Wow I thought nobody would beat PC JDee on down votes but you’re da man! Lighten up dude or go somewhere else.
Gall..are you the newly instated moderator of speech and posts….
Is it your job to oust people if you dont like what they say?
Everyone is entitled to disagree.
You contradict yourself!
Man…. aren’t you just “rockin in the free world”!
You sound as if you dont feel that free at all ! 😶
Is OffGuard an Alt Right hive now? If it is, I’m ready to do battle. Chose your weapon, Sir. And good luck to you!
It is funny how the satellites of US Empire like the UK now import the absurd memes of the fake left in the USA. I once thought that they would never be able to control the British in the same way they control the ‘dumbed down’ American population, because we were too well educated culturally and in our schools.
I think that is basically still true but they don’t,need something to be true to write articles and blanket the media with false descriptions of how the British people feel.
hmmm…..I would entirely disagree.The vast majority of Brits are ill-educated and lacking in curiousity. How else can you explain their reaction to what is going on? Especially the younger generation. They are the dumbest of them all.
As a local Irish priest from Dublin told me 15 years ago, “But it’s like this everywhere, it’s like this in Dublin” when I reproved him, “Dont let them ‘Americanise’ you”.
You’re meant to clap for something tomorrow evening, like performing seals; or maybe you have to get down on one knee for the death of a black man that no one really gives a shit about (God bless George Floyd, by the way), because black people in America are murdered by cops on an almost daily basis; so why is this particular murder being highlighted by the media? “I can’t breath” ties in nicely with the covid 19 bullshit.
So let’s all go out and protest about ‘black lives matter’, just as all our lives are being destroyed – black, white, or any other fecking colour.
My dear fellow citizens, they divide and rule and spin you like a top.
Have many remarked on the stark conflict of masks being coerced on one hand, while the whole country rises up as one, e pluribus unum, to pro-test for Floyd, in close ranks, unmasked?
I know many comment on the violation of social distancing, but Im thinking as a Yogi: masks impede good breathing, prana, then we hear “I can’t breathe” and its implied message that the masks are also an impediment.
It’s like there is a controlling cabal in the Illuminati that wants to punk us incessantly, “en masse”, by all these contradictory STAGED memes and actions.
Next stop, the cattle cars? You have to feel that, without the proper and timely angelic assistance, there’s a plan for mass “relocation” centers ( which a Marine buddy I worked with said he’s visited ehile on active duty, all through our “badlands” ~ deserts of New Mexico and Arizona, where there are empty camps designed to intern “two to three million” people).
“My dear fellow citizens, they divide and rule and spin you like a top.”
Only if we believe in the Covid Fairy… and only if we let a wholly unjustified murder divide us; surely, a wholly unjustified murder can’t “divide” us unless some of us A) think the murder was justified or B) think it wasn’t very important. In which case, the people who think A) or B) need to fix themselves. The Alt Right would like to make “unity” a conditional option under circumstances they would prefer to dictate (“Firstly, forget about all this so-called racism shit…”). Well, they can’t. That’s one of the games afoot in all this… the Alt Right shouting “You’re falling right into THEIR hands!” Erm, no, Alt Right. Fuck off.
And here’s a correction to another Strategic Misapprehension: we don’t need strict “Unity” to oppose TFIC*… the Alt Right can resist TFIC and The Vestigial Left can resist TFIC and even Vegan Figure Models can perfectly resist TFIC in their own idiosyncratic ways (while using separate facilities)… what counts is No One Going Along with Normative Bullshit. I refuse to lie down with Nazis and neither do I need to. We can all resist while hating each others’ guts if need be… just as long as we oppose Them more than we hate each other. So please do forget all this phony Kumbaya (sp?) nonsense. “Divide and Rule” is a myth. The actual mechanism is Hypnotize and Rule.
Floyd was a serial criminal. He served numerous custodial sentences. He held a pregnant woman at gunpoint. Even so, his ‘murder’ was not justified.
However, as for point B, his death is not more important than any of the other deaths, regardless of race/colour, that occur each year in the US in police custody.
It is only significant in that whoever it is that controls the narrative is using the event to further their agenda, and whipping up gullible and racist people everywhere into a frenzy.
The cop who apparently killed Floyd had worked with him in the past. They knew each other. There was prior animosity between them. Yes, the cop is a complete arsehole and deserves what he gets, but automatically deciding it was a racist incident is, well, racist.
Don’t you think some kind of proof of racially motivated intent should be established before something like this can be labelled as a racist incident?
Or do you think that all white on black crime should automatically be assumed to be of a racist nature?
I’m just curious to hear your thoughts on this.
I am not part of the alt right, left, regular right, far right or any other political group. I believe that all people are equal regardless of the colour of their skin. All races have an equal percentage of racists amongst them.
Issues like these are easily addressed but they need to be broken down into their components and dealt with one component at a time.
I think we’re missing the point by trying to calculate to what degree Floyd’s death was a kind of (deserved) folk-justice, or how racist his murderer’s intent, in killing Floyd, was.
The point is that the system of “justice” in the US must be fairly jawdroppingly racist if a cop (White or Black or Other) could casually murder an unarmed, cuffed and already subdued Black guy… while being filmed… and obviously assume he was going to get away with it (which he nearly did). So, there’s that component, which can be judged on its own
Second component: to what extent do you get to judge the legitimacy of a protest centered on an issue that has plagued (with lethal ramifications) a particular demographic since before living memory? Who are you and why do you think your feelings trump those of the aggrieved demographic?
Third component: when riots go violent, to what extent is the violence orchestrated and by whom and to what end? A riotous melee is like an inkblot in which the the viewer will see something of his/her own comfortably-habituated preconceptions. Anyone wanting to see righteously indignant/ or a reasonably cathartic response, in the violence, will see it. Anyone predisposed to seeing “self-destructive thugs” at work will see that. Some of us see Agents Provocateurs who create initial conditions that will prime the pump for an overwhelming feedback-loop of politically-calculated destruction fed by actual fools and thugs who see the initial violence as a call to indulge. For every hundred initial peaceful protesters all you need are a few Agents Provocateurs and a few violent idiots and the Peaceful Protest is destroyed: mission accomplished.
The notion that A) all or most of the protesters are primitive, self-wounding fuckwits is unfair (and supported by racist presets in some observers) and B) the inability to see the paramilitary agency of agents provocateurs at work (despite those videos of neatly-arranged brick-bundles, and many reports of carefully pre-placed accelerants discovered all over various neighborhoods)… is naive.
And that’s the short answer.
We are obviously the playthings of powerful, longstanding institutions founded on the premise that we, Duh Masses, are cattle. There are many tricks, each trick has many levels, but it’s most of all helpful to examine ourselves before drawing quick conclusions about this or that mess at hand.
People are generally racist as fuck. Very few want to admit this about themselves. And, of course, it’s sheer lunacy to make bizarre statements like “Black people can’t be racist.” Like lots of powerless sub-groups in society, many Black people… like many Poor Whites… are racist as fuck. Saying “Black people can’t be racist” is ridiculous as claiming “There is no such thing as White privilege” and each claim seems to come from a similar psychological source.
Education for the proles , on both sides of the Atlantic , has been contracted out to Netflix for the last few years.
However , as my neighbours prove , an expensive private education doesn’t stop you drawing a 6 foot chalk circle around yourself .. donning a scuba snorkel , bending a frickin’ knee .. and clapping like a circus seal .
Netflix might just be the better option.
Both sides play the same game. When Obama was president, all Republicans were screeching that Obama was planning to delete the constitution and become President For Life. This two-way nonsense has been running for several decades. Sane people understand that the “constitution” was deleted in 1803, so it can’t be deleted now. Sane people also understand that neither party’s puppet can be President For Life, because the puppetmasters are Dictators Forever. The puppets just speak (or tweet) meaningless noise that gives Deepstate new “reasons” to kill ordinary people.
TheAmerican Empire is at a watershed moment, economically they have run out of road or the ability to print themselves out of trouble. The Covid bailout of trillions was the last bailout. There are no more parachutes left, that can save their economy or fund their over extended tired military, spread all over the world. The population are restless and ready to revolt after years of corruption and exploitation, but the next time the FED starts the printing presses, the dollar becomes confetti and will be dumped en mass.
So is this the end of the Republic and the beginning of the age of dictatorship under the Caesars OR is it 400 AD and the collapse of the Western half of the empire (the US), as the Easter part, (Europe) lives on for another 1,000 years?
I’m sureTrump and the military are dreaming of a rebirth, a new dawn and the age of dictatorial emperors, after abolishing the congress, but it is looking much more like total collapse, a decline and fall.
This is a message for the twit who manages the -OffG Twitter account.
Last week you were weeping for the American police staff who would not be able to feed their families if US police departments were to be defunded & I see that as being tantanount to supporting police brutality instead of supporting its victims.
This time you’re incensed by the fact that statues of former colonial masters are being torn down. Not that I see the point in wasting time energi and resources in pulling down pieces of stone which portray the psychopaths of yesteryear but Dearest Twit at -OffG do you not see that men like Rhodes were the Bill Gates of their time? Yes, ofcourse you do and that is why your tweets resemble The Guardian’s these days. If you’re okay with seeing those statues then you’re probably okay with Gates too. So easy to see where YOUR lokaltiden lie…
Thanks for nothing, -OffG. Oh and welcome to The Radiation Years #RejectTheTechnology #Covid19=RadiationIllness bc White Fragility Killså
Typo – *loyalties
The obvious question then is why are we not pulling down the Mosques in London? They are far greater symbols of slavery. The Islamic slave trade is 1400 years old and ongoing. Take a trip to Saudi or Somalia sometime. Islam has enslaved orders of magnitude more blacks than the Atlantic slave trade ever did. Slavery is condoned in the Koran. Mohammed kept slaves. It even enslaved over 1 million whites in Europe. Today the slave trade in Britain is worth millions if not billions of dollars a year. And the vast majority of this trade is not being plied by the Anglo-Saxon population.
Kevin King, you want to pull mosques down? Go ahead. Good luck with that but you will be needing my black support (seeing that Allah is a black woman and all)…
5G towers are transmitting radiation to our helpless black babes and you want me to get mad with Arabs? Back to the subject :- Stop competing with China & REJECT THE TECHNOLOGY, you divisive & duplicitous Albino degenerates! You’re going to turn us into radiation cases! Just like you ppl did not have the right to pillage plunder cheat and colonize us, you do not have the right to turn the heavens into a dumping ground for your radiation & surveillance satellites! The American Indians warned you but you did not listen & turned America’s waters black. A thousand noble-minded African chiefs warned you but you did not heed their wisdom not their gentle natures and now there are mindless racist Chinamen emulating you crawling all over Africa.
-OffG is just another racist site.
I am here to save you from yourselves not to foment hatred for Islam & Arabs. Your children and grandchildren are in danger of being born to and/exposed to yet unheard of deformities and disorders! #RejectTheTechnology #RejectWireless By next autumn all school American & Europeanå children will be exposed to extremely high levels of radiation at their very places of so-called learning.
Typo – By next autumn, all *school-going American & European children & *youth will be exposed to etc
“Stop competing with China & REJECT THE TECHNOLOGY, you divisive & duplicitous Albino degenerates!”
Now, I sympathize, even empathize, with your plaint, but it’s not very nice, or even diplomatic. Etc. Etc. Etc.
I don’t see how that can help but add fuel to the 🔥 fire that the best in our numbers are trying to extinguish.
Specifically, but not limited to, the second part of your “equation”.
John Ervine, the truth always hurts. Take it like a man!
Hope you’re well paid 😇
All things being equal, online, the evidence suggests strongly that you are a white male Nazi disinformational provocateur, cast against type by 77th. I mean, that’s what all this frenzied fulmination sounds like. Sparks added to the tinder by the slavemasters. Just sayin’
John… hope things with you are well. What is the situation like in California at present?
How do you see things playing out in the next few month or so in the United States?
I’ve asked because of your knowledge of Them (the gangsters, the Cabal, the 0.01%) however you wish to describe them.
Typical of your ilk – you are happy to support defunding of police and destruction of statues of people who represent past events which I too would slam as being wrong.
However, you DEFEND islam, even though it represents repression, slavery, racism and every other ‘ism’ you can think of.
You are the racist.
Ah, but that doesn’t promote white guilt and self hatred, so it doesn’t count.
Please define ‘white fragility’
White Fragility = the white guy in Avatar & Catte Black’s tweets on @OffGuardian’s twitter page regarding the brutality of globalist Phi Masonic police forces as well as her reaction to the DESTRUCTION of her forefathers’’
White Fragility – the inherent inability of all white ppl to come to terms with or confront their genetic & therefore moral inferiority./Albinism.
Typo – her forefathers’ *statues.
(Excuse the typos. I am on old technology.)
White Fragility – the inherent inability of all white ppl to come to terms with or confront their genetic & therefore moral inferiority./Albinism.
A) How are white people genetically inferior?
B) If white people are genetically inferior then why do non white men prefer white women and why do non white people prefer to live among white people,?
C) I am a bit puzzled how your supposed genetic inferiority ‘therefore’ equals moral inferiority. Whats the process for deciding that perceived genetic inferiority equals moral inferiority? Isnt such an idea a form of supremacy?
D) Do you live in the US or Europe?
A) Albinism is the lack of melanin. & melanin is the true source of both intelligence & great survival skills.
B) Black men who prefer white women probably do so in an attempt to help you out with your multiple inferiorities!
C) Supremacy or not is none of my concern. For as far as I know, no African dead or alive has ever behaved in the manner of your King Leopolds, your Churchills, your Tony Blairs or your Eugenicist Bill Gates & Soros.
D) Where I live is none of your concern. It suffices to say that it is sufficiently white fragile & racist around here to bring out the blackest bile & VOMIT in me.
🙂
Your statement on white fragility is a dissenting expression that harms your credibility on a mixed forum such as OG.
OffG (especially its tweets) have lost all credilbility anway!
Besides, genuinely dissenting expressions happen to be my forté.
Mixed? Ha.
Credibility? Under these circumstances? Have you any Idea how many of these manmade bioweapons & viruses were created specifically to target black bodies?
Sirs, it is YOU WHO HAVE LOST ALL CREDIBILITY!
You’re not helping the cause by matching the rhetoric wrongly directed to OffG.
“All white people’? Sounds a bit “-ist”.
Then IST I AM!
Yeah, like we need more of that shit.
This is a far right site with lefty pretentions. #CognitivelyDissonantVotesUp/DownMeanNothingToMe
That doesnt define ‘white privilege’. What do you mean by ‘far right’? Because the people that are enslaving us have propagated these racist slurs in order to divide and conquer which makes it easier for them to achieve their agendas with a polarised populace. Who would you define as ‘far right’?
Oops! I mean it doesnt define ‘white fragility’
White fragility – the Albinist inability to produce melanin or melanated thoughts or designs.
#DownloadingMyGeniusForTheNextGenerations
It means you’re easily hurt by the black recognition, documentation & memory of the heinous deeds of your Albino forefathers, predecessors & kind, Bozo. Yesterday -, King Léopold of Belgium. Today – Bill Gates, Event 201, Agenda 21, vaccinating, shooting, robbing, sterilising black ppl with the intention of exterminating us.
To comment on biological features such as skin pigment is definitely racist…pity for you to bear such a stance.
Hmmmm… this guy doesn’t pass the provocateur sniff test, frankly. He’s here to stir a cloud of nonsense.
Us? Us? I happen to be a free black woman! The only truly free one I know of.
Perhaps you find yourself enslaved but MY CONCERN is THE RADIATION…
I find your comments reprehensible.
Have you ever considered the implications of pulling down those statues?
What about the animal welfare issue for God’s sake?
Where are all the pigeons going to go?
Cressida Duck joins the London BLM protest? How about Brazilian lives
. . . and newspaper vendors:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_of_Ian_Tomlinson
but you miss the point; C Dick had no connection with Tomlinson’s death, but was actual the commanding officer of an assassination team on another occasion. Some notes on their days work here:-
https://www.democraticunderground.com/discuss/duboard.php?az=view_all&address=104×4184924
operation cratos kratos shootin a man in the mouth with a high velocity semi automatic round destroying the brain stem so the bot from brazil went down
dick cressida is it a man or a bad mi5 actor
“dick cressida is it a man or a bad mi5 actor”? (my question mark)
an interesting question in front of a whole lot of question
like – if the whole 7/7 story if nonsense, like it obviously is and 3 patsy were already shot at Canary Wharf and the 4th already taken care of somewhere else, then how could team Dick be thinking there was a friend of those supposed terrorists who might still want to get in on the suicide act?
Would not team Dick (at least the head Dick) be aware that there were no real terrorists for a 5th terrorist (who looked a bit like De Menzes) to be pals with? And De Menzes was a electrical contractor …………
Sorry way off topic and past its sell buy date, but some of that only just occurred to me and I can’t sleep tonight.
So what has happened to all the formatting options for comments?
What happened to the log in?
Still fiddling?
————-
As for the DeepState shills trying to save their sorry arses for their failed coupgates against Trump – well they would, wouldn’t they?
Our media is full of the Novichok joke reenforcement and Randy Andy reintegration and escape from prosecution as predicted when the now ‘saintly’ cockwomble ‘interviewed’ him smack bang the middle of the fixed general election.
Meanwhile the integrity imitative cockwombles and their minions in the alt-media collectively train their guns on the greatest political prisoner of our times – Assange – and all bringing us truth they never meant for us to see – while they stumble zombie like towards their grand BS goal.
If Trumps independent investigators get their way – all the shit will be hitting the fan any day now.
He is guaranteed a second term.
”He is guaranteed a second term.”
There has only ever been one term and it started about 20 years ago, very little affected by the views of congress, and it will only end when America ends.
Like many here I initially thought Trump was put in the White House by the liberal/globalist establishment centered at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Trilateral, Bilderberg, and other groups. But then I discovered a conservative/nationalist faction of power centered around the Council for National Policy (CNP-created as a conservative version of the CFR including Bannon and Conway as members among many others), and related think tanks like the Heritage Foundation. The Trump administration has shut out the CFR establishment in a way no previous president has and filled his administration with CNP/Heritage people. Even Reagan, who was close to the CNP/Heritage, was obliged to take Bush as his running mate and he still had many CFR members in his administration. Barry Goldwater, loved by the new right CNP/Heritage types and hated by the establishment, had his presidential candidacy destroyed by the establishment media in 1964 after winning the nomination away from Nelson Rockefeller.
I see only two possibilities:
1) Trump and his faction (which internationally includes support for Brexit) are genuine rivals to the establishment faction which hates him and wants to remove him from office as per this impressive article from CJ Hopkins
OR
2) Trump and his faction are controlled opposition.
However, for (2) to be true, one has to explain why, despite obviously serving corporate interests, Trump has undertaken many policies different from every other president in recent history: withdrawal from multinational agreements on free trade and climate change, shutting out the CFR from his administration, telling the UN that globalism has failed, courting and receiving funding from conservative rather than liberal billionaires. His greater resistance to a Covid lockdown compared to other Western leaders also needs to be explained in this context.
Of course, one can dislike/despise both factions (ultimately it’s all oligarchy) but also acknowledge the distinctions.
Yes that is the big question in world politics. Is it all one big psyop or does Trump represent true opposition to the global elites running the burgeoning tyranny. I was convinced Trump was genuine oppositon right up until he locked the US down. He had been convincingly anti-vaccine before but then seemed to do a volte-face overnight and started talking about deploying the military to distribute vaccines across the country. It will be fascinating to see how this develops.
JFK & Carter were the only other non cfr members. The Fed, The state department, The skull and crossbones are cfr. As is the Rhodes (yes him) scholarship people and the private universities which give tenure and recruit for the CIA types and their journo plants across the world.
The potus however is not a king.
The potus does not have power over the republic.
The only overall power the potus has is as the CiC of the armed forces.
The states govern themselves.
At best the potus is a Chair/ceo of a board that runs the different parts of the State. The directors of the board are who define the ‘special interests’ of the US – they are representatives of their backers.
Some US interests just want to make deals wherever they can others just want to steal wherever they can with their exceptionalism.
Carter got one term (he was hampered by the cfr man Brezinski) and the October ‘coup’.
JFK was assassinated because they couldn’t stop him getting the second term.
RFK was too because he was going to win.
Trump has been and is still threatened with both outcomes – but he hasn’t faltered and hasn’t started an invasion of Syria, Iran or Venezuela- he has set up a Space Force instead to buy off the MIC – but they don’t like to actually deliver anything – they just want the money.
Adeleson and co (Kochs) are the crazies who want their pure blooded future secured – with Bannon as their running dog.
Trump is not as stoopid as he makes out – he plays the loved character created from his years in the media – he could easily wipe the floor with bozo and the DS of the 5*1 eyed Gollum.
We will soon see.
I dont know if its Trump not playing his part, but the people in the US (and similarly here in the UK) are utterly horrified by the globalist fake left insanity. The deranged global media have bet the farm in order to get some insurrection going but the people arent playing ball due to the implausibility of it all. This is particularly the case in the UK where the (orchestrated) mob violence was rewarded (ready to go policies in reality) with the revision of our heritage which is alarming the normies. There was an interesting article in the Guardian that is warning the left that they are pushing too hard, too quickly
It might be in the interests of the media to recognise the narratives they are promoting before it’s too late.
The road they have set out for their Crap New Order is so rotten, so unhinged and so decrepit that they are actually pushing people against them. I do hope this is some type of failure because really, we just dont know if this is going to plan
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jun/10/attacks-protesters-enemies-western-culture-traction-far-right
A ‘left’ that never fights against economic inequality and for union representation in every work place, is not left wing at all, it is CIA controlled opposition, restricted to unpopular idiot issues, intended to destroy the real left and make the population hate them.
Too true, but Left as such only gets murdered or inquisitioned out of existence in USA. The Unions are mob run, how can an American Left really get a foothold? At least in my lifetime, but really more or less from Day 1. They are only allowed blander options, now, or they become commenters or satirists.
Joe Bageant, Mort Sahl, Pacifica Radio, and really only Joe sustained a nonstop Left commentary in modern times. It’s pretty thin ranks! And “activists” are targeted and covertly hassled forever.
“The CIA doesn’t mind what you do as long as it’s something they want you to do.”
And of course the Proyects are part of this…
Police Mentality & What To Do About It | Michael A. Wood Jr. Interview
Jimmy Dore had the problems with the police problem worked out 3 years ago.
The US media and political class are doing what they always do, they ensure that no discussion of poverty or inequality gets off the ground, before it is hijacked into an endless discussion of race and kept as a racial discussion.
It is not only because these people are black that they are being use for target practice by the police, it is mainly because they are powerless and poor, that is the main determining factor. Something the racist here should think hard about, because you may not be black but you are more often then not those powerless and poor.
Well, a little off-track, maybe even a little off-guardian, but youre getting warm.
The police are the implementors of tyranny. It is good that they are having their reach checked, next they need to check the power of the military.
All this recuperated anti-racism is making me feel physically sick. The sight of millionaires like Sir Kier “Colin Kaepernick” Starmer and Nancy “Fred Hampton” Pelosi “taking the knee” is one of the most disgusting things I have seen. Ever.
OK: we all want to encounter racism and throw the iconoclastic statues of slavers in the harbour. But if the critique of Western colonialism and the slave trade is to mean anything …let us not pretend it was a historical aberration. The neoliberal World System is structurally-functionally, institutionally and contemporaneously racist. The eco-Apartheid between the already developed High Income Countries (HICs) of the core; – that’s us – the semi-periphery; and the rest of the world is widening (between our high lifestyle consumption and the Low Income Countries – LICs – which we extract our contemporaneous consumption privilege from).
As the deliberate and intentionally planned peripherised and enpauperised countries develop the rest of the world – they get poorer. As per the historic ethnocentric exceptionalist design and new-colonial maldevelopment intended. It is a zero sum racist distribution. We grow: they die. Globalised slavery is far worse now than it ever was. And we are the benefactors of the new-colonial racist administration.
The HICs may have structural issues pertaining to the gross maldistribution of resources: and grotesque polarisation of wealth between the Beltway and the sacrifice zones. Not to mention the prison industrial complex. But how hard can it be to accept the logical simpliciter that there is only one planet; only one planetary biocapacity; and nearly 8bn people who have a universal right to life-coherent equitable distribution? Whatever the colour of their skin.
Fucking impossible it would seem: especially when Earth Democratic rights are considered. Nature has a right to life too.
Black Lives Matter: but only in the West. The real Divide is no longer class: but consumption. The underprivileged proletariat – in my neck of the woods – have two satellite dishes on every house and four cars on every drive. The HICs consume more per capitalism [sic] than is necessary. It is all maintained by Unequal Ecological Exchange: where the Unpeople of the Rest develop the West. And the highly developed parts of Russia and China too. Oh, and there is a planet out there somewhere with a rapidly diminishing biodiversity of species and habitats …the so-called “more than human world” or the “natureculture continuum”. Somewhere: buried underprivileged in the Plasticocene.
And yet the only proper praxis and politics of Degrowth and radical wealth redistribution is less popular a solution than hyper-individualism Fetish and fascism. The logical simpliciter of one planet and one mutiplicity of people living free and sharing equally has yet to become the new morality and ethical practices of selflessness. Anyone who is protesting structural racism whilst maintaining the privatised privilege they get from racism is more than a little hypocritical. And anyone who wants to end racism with more industrial oncological growth is a fucking racist too.
What next: Starmer and Rayner take the Tommie Smith and John Carlos Black Power salute?
Don’t make me sick: Degrowth is the only anti-racism that is not also a fascism. Black – or any other underprivileged – Lives Matter globally. That goes for Nature too. All lives matter. And not just in support of Soros. The entire multiplicity of life in all its varieties of interbeing matter. Anything else is inherently and structurally racist. Whatever the colour of your skin.
La Decroissance ou la barbarie.
I think this person is making a good point. It all seems like a huge distraction from the fact that this is War between the 1% and the rest – a battle for control over people and it’s being diverted into a race war.
“Black Lives Matter: but only in the West.”
On that point I never stop railing and it is not a popular position. Ethnocentric anti-racism is very American (like spending more to save money, eating to lose weight and killing people in cities of the Third World in order to bring them Democracy).
How funny that you use the term ‘GloboCap-Resistance’ is this the ridiculous ‘globalist conspiracy’ or ‘NWO’ re-worked with a new name? why don’t you call them lizards, because they are just as real and just as powerful.
When you grow up, you can call this what it is, a CIA/military coup, the type the US has been executing all around the world. Inevitably they are doing it at home now, just as the dollar is about to collapse and after they, with the help of the Trump regime, have robed their economy of $9 trillion, and need the military to hold down the inevitable uprising.
The real left are not the problem, the real left are the revolution, it is your friends in the far-right and military who are trying to destroy American democracy and since they have hijacked every form of political opposition in the US, they may well succeed.
You make a good point on this shorthand nonsense. Resorting to this apes the tribal warriors, making way for free thinkers to be categorised by association with terms like ‘GloboCap’ etc. Should be avoided.
A CIA coup, sure. As a student of Latin American history and politics I am very well acquainted with CIA coups. But the CIA does not act on its own. The agency, in particular its covert operations section, was established by Wall Street global interests personified by the likes of Allen Dulles and continues in that role today.
The CIA wasn’t founded by your ‘Lizards’ it was founded by the state to fight the Russians.