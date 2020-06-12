OffG
A new study has found that Sars-Cov-2, the virus linked to Covid19, maybe five times more widespread than previously thought, and therefore five times less deadly.
The research, conducted by a team of scientists at the University Hospital in Zurich, is titled: “Systemic and mucosal antibody secretion specific to SARS-CoV-2 during mild versus severe COVID-19”, and found that Sars-Cov-2-specific antibodies only appear in the most severe cases, or about 1 out of 5.
The authors infer from this that antibodies are inexplicably absent from the majority of mild cases of covid19. But, given the known inaccuracy of the diagnostic tests and the well-documented tendencies to over-diagnose by clinical observation, another potential explanation would appear to be that the absent antibodies were due to the fact the subjects had never actually been infected with SARS-COV-2 in the first place, and their ‘mild’ cold-like symptoms were due to some other pathogen, like…the common cold.
However, if the authors are indeed correct in their estimation, this might mean SARS-COV-2’s infection rate (IFR) would need to be revised downward yet again. If 80% of those infected really do not produce antibodies then there is a live possibility the virus is present in many more people than usually supposed. Which would in turn potentially reduce the IFR, possibly considerably.
In the early stages, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated the virus’ IFR to be as high as 3.4%. The models based on those numbers have, however, been shown to be wildly inaccurate.
Many experts, such as Prof John Ioannidis from Stanford, predicted the WHO’s IFR numbers would be proven incorrect when the widespread population studies were finished.
The dissenting experts appear to have been vindicated by the serological studies, using blood tests looking for Sars-Cov-2 antibodies done across different populations all over the world, which routinely suggest that the IFR is closer to 0.3% than the WHO’s initial figure of 3.4%.
From Japan to Iceland to Los Angeles, the numbers returned were between 0.06 and 0.4. Within the range of seasonal influenza.
As a result of these studies, the US CDC’s most recent “estimated IFR” is between 0.26% and 0.4%. Roughly 1/10th of the initial estimates.
Another study from last month meanwhile has found evidence up to 60% of people may be partially resistant to SARS-COV-2 without ever being exposed to it.
Importantly, we detected SARS-CoV-2-reactive CD4+ T cells in ∼40%–60% of unexposed individuals, suggesting cross-reactive T cell recognition between circulating “common cold” coronaviruses and SARS-CoV-2.
In other words, large numbers of people may be immune or resistant to this virus because they have already been infected by other coronaviruses.
This may not be surprising, given the close relationship between most coronaviruses, but it is a further indicator that this virus, known to be harmless in the vast majority of cases, is neither especially unique nor especially dangerous.
The evidence continues to mount that the original estimates of the danger posed by this virus were massively exaggerated.
We’re all Bubble Boys now, 😉
The amount of psychos/trolls/loons in these comment sections are getting beyond belief.
Let me reiterate. There are now more than 45 million people unemployed in the USA (that’s about 30% of the workforce). In the UK it’s now approaching 25% of the workforce that are unemployed. It’s a similar story in countries all over the world.
This is only going to get worse over the coming months. These now unemployed and destitute people are of all colours and creeds. There’s never been anything like it before in history.
And these little pieces of shit from 77th Brigade, et al (all on tax payer’s money) want you to get all riled up about ‘black lives matters’, or ‘transgender issues’. Who gives a fuck about all that?! all our lives are on the line at the moment.
There’s been lots of debate about this Dylan song. I still haven’t figured out what it’s actually about. All that most people will agree upon is that Dylan was addressing a journalist…
I take it this is not you?
Was meant to be a reply to Willem, apologies
Simon Dolan’s efforts to bring about a Judicial Review against the british regime is under way:
Keep Britain Free
@BritainFree
The Government’s defence letter is submitted 3 minutes before the deadline. It is 58 pages long. They are using one QC and three other barristers.
They are evidently terrified. We will share an update once our legal team have reviewed.
#EndLockdownNow #KeepBritainFree
6:00 PM · Jun 12, 2020·Twitter for iPhone
Heard this when zapping through my 610 channels of shit on tv
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=iMewtlmkV6c
Somebody who works for Dutch teevee must have been brave
‘ Keep you doped with religion and sex and TV
And you think you’re so clever and classless and free
But you’re still fucking peasants as far as I can see
A working class hero is something to be
A working class hero is something to be
There’s room at the top they’re telling you still
But first you must learn how to smile as you kill
If you want to be like the folks on the hill
A working class hero is something to be
A working class hero is something to be’
Makes no difference to the globalists. They have another plan for us:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stAM_XwCLrA
Tony Blair says people will need ‘digital ID’ to prove ‘disease status’ in future
all published works must be prefaced with a warning if they contain signs of a lock down. in the future this law was credited as having shielded and ushered in a great improvment. the dark forces were very angry.
stuck with you is just 4 fun. i thought that was kind of a warning. thxs.
i still want my money. i am going to check my account n expect a billion $. they said they would give it to me. i cant be taking the train n shit. yesterday they chucked me off the train n there was a helicoter in the field n i had to walk past all indutrial estate n dodgy looking farms. it is too much.
Having emailed my local MP Alok Sharma the following: Since you are my MP I would respectfully put to you 2 questions of which I require solid scientific evidence that:-
1. SARS-CoV-2 causes a discrete illness that matches the characteristics of all of the deaths attributed to COVID-19
2. The virus has been isolated, reproduced and then shown to cause this discrete illness.
Please forward the answers to email: [email protected]
I received a reply of:
Dear Mr O’Shea,
Alok has asked me to pass on his thanks for your email.
Unfortunately, it is not quite clear what your questions are. Therefore, I would be grateful if you could please rephrase the below sentences into questions so I am better able to understand how they need to be answered.
I look forward to hearing from you.
Best wishes,
Jessica
Since you are a Journalist could you phrase an answer to Jessica that I might pass on?
Kind Regards
Steve Oshea
They seem fairly simple simple questions to me. Reminds of some of those senate hearings regarding the missing trillions from the fed, where the response is “I don’t understand the question.”
This is a story that pretends there is a “new disease and new corona virus” which is not a fact.I don’t like any propaganda that pretends there is a “new disease” without having any evidence.
COVID19 is the name of the psyop.
This is more gobledegook.
The antibody test cannot prove “immunity” by having mere presence of corona antibodies.
You mean Sars Corona virus thats been around globe at least since 2002?
Or corona antibodies for the corona virus thats up your nose?
Thats part of your virome .
Yep, just more gobbledegook relative an unproven “virus”. Once again, here’s a reminder that the “test” for the claimed (and unproven) “virus” is utterly useless, based on actual science:
http://theinfectiousmyth.com/book/CoronavirusPanic.pdf
First sentence: “The world is suffering from a massive delusion based on the belief that a test for RNA is a test for a deadly new virus …”
The non-infectiousness of “test positive” individuals was confirmed by the WHO on Monday:
https://globalcooperative.wordpress.com/2020/06/10/people-without-symptoms-are-not-spreading-virus-says-who-and-science/
Since Monday, gobbledegook to the power of gibberish has been frothing from the mouths of all those who seemingly really WANT this to be a “terrible, deadly, society-destroying virus”. A nihilistic bunch of society-suicide desiring nutcases.
The loons are out in force. Take a look at news about Seattle. Leftist fascist types say it’s all good and well for violent anarchists to take over 6 city blocks, with no “social distancing” to be seen anywhere. What a clever “virus” that somehow “knows” not to infect anyone claiming to be protesting about “social justice” (is anarchy and violence “social justice”?) when only a month earlier (May Day protests) demonstrations against “lockdown” were “illegal and dangerous”.
Welcome to the new psycho abnormal of 2020.
An interesting development after release of sage minutes, thanks to Simon Dolan court case. It now appears the government wasn’t even following “the science” advisors didn’t actually ever suggest full lock down before government put us all under house arrest claims https://lockdownsceptics.org/
antivax is pretty heavily controlled opposition. they like the nationalism for example so nobody mentions there are difficulties in keeping vaccines refgerated in africa. the girls dying from vit a supplementation in africa. milk might be fortified with vit d but the spanish dont drink milk n blacks r allergic to it. germ theory has so much opportunity 4 racism whether intended or not.
for bonus down votes i should add they keep antivaxxers in the protein ideology eg by saying measles can be cured my vitamin a. then veganism is controlled to keep them provax. most vaccines r used on farm animals that r artifialy inseminated. it is what we r dealing with. abusing animal coming back to bite. natural law works like that. john rose says trying a solid food vacation is the only way people can c thru the mountains of deception.
I don’t understand what you are trying to say?
This shouldn’t have been a surprise, shouldn’t have even needed a study. The currently fashionable virus IS A VIRUS, and our immune system is wonderfully adept at dealing with viruses. It detects resemblances and uses the previously formed weapons. We would only need a study if this new pathogen had been a completely alien thingamajig that arrived on a meteorite from another planet.
The only thing from another planet are the demonic elite pushing the NWO agenda.
In other words, there is no pandemic. To classify this as a pandemic is a crime against humanity.
Depends how you define ‘pandemic’. The WHO itself describes it as a disease that has spread between several countries. End of. No need to measure it by numbers of people affected or the severity of the disease. Every annual flu outbreak is technically a pandemic by the WHO’s own definition. That is why they are comfortable labelling the current virus (or whatever we choose to term it) as a ‘pandemic’. Unfortunately most of the public have been led to believe that the term means “apocalyptic” by politicians and the msm.
Agree. A massive PR campaign. Why? WHO changed the definition of ‘pandemic.’ It used to be a disease that overwhelmed care providers. This COVID epidemic dodn’t anywhere, except in Italy and Spain where they are overwhelmed annually.
Judy, the WHO declared this a pandemic one day after a $50 million donation from the man, now it’s largest donor, who wanted it declared a pandemic. Can you guess who that man is? Yes, he’s one of the main driving forces behind all of the horrid measures that have been taken.
Interesting to take note that the WHO redefined pandemic for the 09 Swine flu pandemic that featured much less of the dramatics then this most recent episode
Yes. It’s akin to WHO’s constantly evolving guidelines on what constitutes safe radiation exposure. Whatever fits the political and money-making bullshit narrative of this criminal organization. So by the loosest of literary definitions a Pandemic is “A particular quality, habit, or disposition regarded as adversely affecting a person or group of people prevalent over a whole country or the world.” Sort of like the War on Terror. The War on Death and Disease has no end in sight.
This is, of course, a worthy issue to discuss, but could we get back to responding to the article?
Good Day All:
Just want to share this report- Since the military has been deployed to LTC homes in Quebec and Ontario- they’ve become infected with Covid despite their rigorous use of and and appropriate training for wearing of PPE
The fact that the rate of Covid-19 infection continues to climb among the military deployed in LTC should speak volumes to us all about the effectiveness of this protection. It’s not a guarantee! Even though the military is trained in appropriate measures before their placement. And undoubtedly use their PPE in a regimented and disciplined manner.
I took a screen shot from the Dept of Defense website that shows the numbers. Available at the link embedded in the opening paragraph.
Thanks, Penny. Interesting. Unfortunately I am not able to suggest why the military you refer to appear to have become infected. But it got me thinking more about a possible connection between the flu vaccine and what is being referred to as SARS-CoV2.
One of the experts whom I have seen interviewed (maybe Dr Dolores Cahill) suggested a connection between the annual flu jab and susceptibility to a bad reaction to the ‘bug’ referred to as SARS-CoV2. Other experts have also supported her suggestion. One of the reasons for promoting this theory was that some of the first serious cases identified by the US authorities were in young, healthy soldiers who all happen to be routinely given a seasonal flu jab. It was suggested that when the cells (may be the wrong term for me to to use) from the latest flu jab came into contact with the circulating coronavirus it could cause a physiological cytokine storm to occur in some people, resulting in particularly distressing symptoms.
This might go some way to explain why it is mainly old and vulnerable people affected … that is the demograph generally given the flu jab. Also frontline health workers are usually routinely given a flu jab each year, whatever their age. In addition to that, there may well be cases mis-identified as ‘Covid 19’ that are actually suffering serious effects from flu, as happens every year.
I am aware that there was a significant campaign in Italy last autumn to vaccinate elderly people against flu and this had a high uptake. I decided to look into China and came up with this article:
https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/201910/31/WS5dba17d3a310cf3e35574898.html
All this does make me wonder if there was indeed some fundamental feature of the most recent flu vaccine which has provided the perfect conditions for an adverse reaction to what is an ordinary coronavirus. If that is the case, it is something that TPTB and the pharmaceutical industry would want to cover up. The worrying thing about this is that it would very much suggest that the likelihood of a ‘second wave’ when the next flu season arrives is very much increased.
I should add that I am not suggesting that all supposed ‘Covid19’ deaths would have occurred by this route. Such fatalities may account for a relatively small number. There are still significant issues around misdiagnosis, mis-labelling, neglect and ‘euthanasia’ of vulnerable groups, and iatrogenic deaths.
Hi Judy; Yes, I’m aware of that connection- the flu vaccine and coronavirus (in general)
I’d put up a study back in April, ironically undertaken by the US DoD
Influenza Vaccination & Respiratory Virus Interference. Specifically Coronavirus: Must read!
The seasonal flu vaccine may just be increasing the military susceptibility to coronavirus- even though they are wearing so called protective gear.
““Receiving influenza vaccination may increase the risk of other respiratory viruses, a phenomenon known as virus interference.
. Vaccine derived virus interference was significantly associated with coronavirus and human metapneumovirus
Who believes any numbers they provide? They are trying to keep the “escalating cases” narrative in place for the next lock down.
Hi livingsb:
You make a good point about escalating numbers, except for the fact that the Canadian media had stopped reporting these numbers (military deployed at LTC) — and I had to search them out at the defense department site myself.
I’m considering the idea they stopped reporting them because they are head to toe in PPE and still getting infected- which doesn’t shore up the let’s all wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid narrative. In fact it makes a lie of it.
Coronavirus likely five times more common and less deadly than assumed:
https://swprs.org/coronavirus-antibody-tests-show-only-one-fifth-of-infections/
The virus is all a con swallowed hook-line-and-sinker by a gullible public who dribbled over the death of a neurotic princess, elevated to sainthood the terrorist Mandela, believed the 9/11 horse shxt and lapped-up Novichok. Among hundreds of other things. Now these gullible fools are being manipulated by a small group of dangerous anarchists with an appalling agenda!
“Interesting” take on the CIA, as anarchists. Wonder what pay grade Sacco, Vanzetti or Bakunin would have made.
Would be the same CIA who “engineered” two towers getting in the way of peaceful pilots of Islamic persuasion?
Time to close down the largest mass murder terror narco crime syndicate in the world today and to bring the mobster goons in it to account. Humanity would be better off and the world would be a better place.
Is that you Donald?
Agreed but remember stones and glass houses … our own MI5/6 and GCHQ are a murderous bunch as well!
Don’t tell anyone I said that – remember Jill Dando.
http://www.speechable.com/pic/5g2f6oe2
He is also the greatest stable genius alive today. Unlike Groper Joe, who is nothing more than a brain dead TOOL.
Thanks for the link …
Who Donald Trump is does not interest me.
But what he achieves does.
Even if it is only keeping murderous, war mongering idiots out of the White House in November.
Could have written:- “I wish more politicians were like him”.
Except he is not a politician or anything like one!
Stay safe.
Maria
Orange Hair Bozo and Groper Joe are just “THE CHEAP ENTERTAINMENT” (which are not so cheap). They are the present day equivalent of BREAD AND CIRCUSES. Humanity deserves better. A total overhaul (ie a new direction) is in order.
George Carlin was the genius of our time. He got everything right.
no he didnt. freedom is for free. the system convinces people to enslave themselves. they abuse billions of animals. why would they deserve better?
I’m not sure what you mean. We, humans, enslave each other. We do not enslave other animals. We intervene in their reproductive systems, and we collaborate with them (wolves to dogs in one generation). Domestication of plants and animals was the neolithic revolution and civilization. By the way, I follow a vegan diet for, inter alia, moral reasons, but I still prefer civilization. So, what did George Carlin not get right?
Retired?
Yep 75 and now drawing my pension.
Years of conducting psychological operations, conveying selected information and indicators to the sheeple with intent to influence their emotions, motives, and objective reasoning. Takes its toll out of a girl!
Can´t reveal much more – Official Secrets Act.
Takes its toll out of a girl, but not its troll. ;o)
What so every country in the world decided to join in in this hoax. Retired from what exactly. Not a thinking persons job. Or were you forced into it because of your dim wittedness
Do you consider it clever to insult people?
Perhaps it is you who is “dim wiited” as well as being boorish and offensive.
Back to the Beano Boyo!
Do you really think that 99% of countries are sovereign? Wake up. Why do you think China, Cuba, Russia, Venezuela are “sanctioned?” No, the countries didn’t agree any more than the Melians “agreed.”
Funny how the comments on the subject of the article on COVID got diverted into a bunch of IMHO unsubstantiated conspiracy theories denigrating BLM. Can’t people face the fact that systemic racism exists in America (and elsewhere), and African Americans are rightly rebelling. The racism, inequality etc, is real, folks. If you want to convince me that BLM and the protests are a construct of some power elites seeking global control, I need more evidence. And if the protests are being manipulated by hidden powers that be (or the Democrats in order to remove Trump etc), it still doesn’t take away from the real and justified anger that African Americans are experiencing now.
In the US law enforcement officers kill over a thousand people every year. So my question is: why is one of those deaths the cause for international violent protests?
‘denigrating BLM’? Is it the institution or the people that matter most? Can racism only be tackled through a top down campaign bankrolled by a white Hungarian guy with a questionable wartime record? Because that’s some serious patriarchy and unchecked privilege by anyone’s definition.
Steve. Because the violent criminal involved was black.
When the entirely innocent 25-year-old Lee James Rigby of the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers was murdered with a matchette by two black men there was little protest – part of the joys of being white in 2020 Britain!
That response does not answer the question I asked. Many of those one thousand plus people killed by law enforcement officers in the US every year would be characterised as “black” but their deaths do not trigger international violent protests.
Second attempt. Perhaps psyops by highly organised social media groups (like 77 Brigade) started the ball rolling (excuse the metaphor) and it became an obsession (like Corona virus) which played to the narrative of disruptive influences world wide. The MSM (mostly sympathetic to BLM) also played a huge part in giving it “legs”. Maybe other “influences such as Geo Sore Arse. Who knows who is choreographing the incident?
Yes, the death of George Floyd has certainly been exploited, which was the point of my question to jen, who apparently cannot see that his death is being used by unknown actors for unavowed purpose(s) that have nothing to do with racism or oppressive, unaccountable policing.
Ask Robert Dinero or Meryl Streep (or other Hollywood wokes). Judging by their rantings they have strong connections with anti-Trump and the disruptive lefty influences! Like corona it is a maize of intrigue
All I said was I don’t think the claim that his death is being exploited by ‘unknown actors for avowed purposes’ is evidence based. Maybe it is being exploited. Perhaps by the DNC wanting Trump removed from power. But even if your claim is true, the systemic racism is real. The police brutality is real.
https://www.statista.com/chart/21872/map-of-police-violence-against-black-americans/
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/where-did-policing-go-wrong
Let’s just say, this time (as opposed to other police killings of AAs which we have witnessed b4), the murder of one African American by a policeman, is the straw that broke the camel’s back. Call it the zeitgeist.
I’m assuming those commenting here about BLM protests negatively, are not African Americans, and haven’t experienced systemic racism. So just can’t believe it’s really real.
Although I am of N. African birth I have lived in the multi ethnic town of Bradford (Yorks) for well over 50 years. In my experience the British are the most racially tolerant people on earth and I have never been subject to racial abuse (except a few jokes about my “sun tan”). Perhaps it is all being milked by the “easily offended” for political or darker (excuse pun) purposes?
The just call it zeitgeist or the straw that broke the camel’s back is so weak as to suggest a refusal to think. Neither the zeitgeist nor the straw are explanations. They are pseudo-explanations. You really are ignoring my point. Every year US law enforcement officers kill over a thousand people. So why is this one incident being treated so differently. It isn’t due to some reified abstraction or cumulative effect. The protests and riots have clearly been subject to incitement and orchestration. The political media elite that had been jumping up and down a moment earlier about protesters killing people, suddenly were all in favour of protests. The notion that this just spontaneously happened is simply not credible.
Perhaps we need to take more time on this and seek further before the automatic leap to it’s fabricated chaos etc. as Tucker did at the end of the vid I posted yesterday. I suggest that’s a bit too simple, much like saying all the Hong Kong protest which saw millions of protesters was all or mostly paid Antifa violence. To begin, and what might be credible, the governor of WA and the mayor of Seattle indicate there are peaceful protesters involved, as well as the thugs orchestrating the CHAZ. As I posted yesterday the demands (listed as Antifa demands) are extensive and in the civic interests of ordinary people, including curing police violence. I know this is not your main point, and I much enjoy your commentary so let’s perhaps consider further.
Here’s that link again:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/antifa-releases-list-demands-taking-6-square-block-section-seattle-setting-armed-security-watch-list-includes-reparations-ending-police-dept/
I’m reminded of the Kent State deaths and that time generally circa 1970. Expansion of protests and a massive sweeping out of anger occurred so that the law and order campaign of that moment backfired tremendously.There was exponential expansion of the protests and demonstrations like a forest fire bursting rapidly. The same could be at least one part of a possible explanation as to what’s going on at this point. This is not to deny opportunistic exploitation, paid criminal interference, etc. It’s difficult to sweep it all up into one explanation.
(I must be away for a few days so may not be able to reply further to you in a timely way.)
Your reference to Hong Kong is ironic. The “pro democracy” protests and riots in Hong Kong have been funded and organised by NED (a CIA front organisation) for years.
Not to deny that but does it explain, totally, the nature of those protests and who were involved? Hong Kongers were all very happy except for the paid rioters? This is somewhat like the generalizing over covid deaths instead of particularizing as to who is particularly in danger.
Also possibly relevant on the current scene:
RE the question whether lockdown fueled the protests (June 2)
https://reason.com/2020/06/02/did-covid-19-lockdown-orders-help-fuel-riots-nationwide/?itm_source=parsely-api
Just because someone somewhere saw a chance to exploit protests doesn’t mean this same someone manufactured the protests. Clearly the original Minneapolis protests can be seen as having been spontaneous. One can even speculate that one or two other protests may have sprung up spontaneously.
In fact, it only gets suspicious when the media starts supporting the protests and even criticizing police – who are normally, along with soldiers, the darlings of the media.
What may have begun as a legitimate and spontaneous protest has been turned into an exercise to see how effective the police are at quelling civil unrest. It’s a chance for the police to try out their newfangled military hardware on a massive scale. And since the media is still snarling at the police, the whole thing can be disguised as Police Gone Wild instead of a preview of what’s coming.
IIn the United States in 2005, 37,460 white females were sexually assaulted or raped by a black man. In the 111,490 cases in which the victim of rape or sexual assault was white, 44.5 percent of the offenders were white, and 33.6 percent of the offenders were black. In the 36,620 cases in which the victim of rape or sexual assault was black, 100 percent of the offenders were black, and 0.0 percent of the offenders were white. The table [page 55] explains that 0.0 percent means that there were under 10 incidents nationally.
Bureau of Justice Statistics
http://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/cvus05.pdf
Floyd was a quick distraction proxy and an outlet for tens of millions of people who lost their jobs, were put under house arrest, evicted, starved, disbanded from social groups, told to wear an asphyxiating mask and was fearmongered into confusion and hysteria.
Yet the first wave protesters who contested the conditions which allowed this dangerous situation were vilified and hijacked, amplifying those conditions in my first paragraph. BLM and Antifa are being controlled by pseudo liberal governor dictators, international corporations with ties to communist government, and stupid furloughed liberal arts education majors who were quarantined out of meaningful education.
https://www.statista.com/chart/21872/map-of-police-violence-against-black-americans/
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/where-did-policing-go-wrong
Thanks for the links. The Taibbi piece is good, as usual.
But are they killed in interactions with the police simply because they are black or because they are poor?
Do black communities exist? YES. Do people with similar cultural values form communities? YES. Do the white & black middle class live in those same communities? NO
Should you just have black police in black areas? If you are saying all interactions between white & black individuals are racist then whats the answer? Segregation? That didn’t go well last time did it.
The police pick on people that are poor, they dont pull over nicely dressed bankers in Rolls Royce’s, which is odd because evedently the most successful criminals are likely to be driving just that & in that profession!
I’m not saying theres not racist individuals but prejuidice runs a whole lot deeper than skin color. The issue here is militarization of the police they have a violent mentality & equipped to brutalize! Who ever thought developing a weapon to electrify a suspect into submission was acceptable?
I am not sure why you have addressed this comment to me. It would seem (to me) to be more appropriately addressed to jen.
Apologies, but as far as i’m aware i didn’t address this to you 🙂
You did tho, look at the ‘reply to’ line
Irish people have been slaves – English, Vikings, and early American railroad barons. Roman conquest. In the US, they are now typically working class, proletariat types and now are at fault for being white.
Psyops by highly organised social media groups (like 77 Brigade) started the ball rolling (excuse the metaphor) and it became an obsession (like Corona virus) which played to the narrative of disruptive influences world wide. The MSM (mostly sympathetic to BLM) also played a huge part in giving it “legs”. Maybe other “influences such as Geo Sore Arse. Who knows who is choreographing the incident?
Martians?
I remember that hoax as well where Chris Spivey offered anyone a £1000 if anyone knew him, is this the same rigby we were told had been beheaded and a French lady jumped off a bus to feel his pulse and another lady walked past one of the so called assassins whilst he was waving a cleaver and a knife and his hands full of blood as you would do, another complete load of nonsense
And the Americans landing on the moon was Hollywood theatre …
Can´t believe anyone or anything nowadays!
I can only believe in what scientist say, that the van Allen belt is impossible to get through due to radiation, or the fact that there has never been a photograph taken of the earth from the moon, you would think that would be the first thing someone would do wouldn’t you, the only photo is the same one used every time, who some recon was just taken from outer space, but for people with closed minds they will fall for any kind of shite, like perfect shots every time even though there was no viewfinder . big clumsy gloves no prefocus, even the Swedish person who designed the camera couldn’t explain it, no doubt you can, funny they’ve never been back eh? don’t forget to hang your stocking up Christmas
We’ll be back. don’t worry; but it’s gonna take time.
First time we did it – well you saw the control center pictures – dozens of people at terminals connected to something rather less powerful than that cell phone in your back pocket.
We’re working on a 1960s emulator that will run on windows10 and when we land we’ll try and include some stars in the photos.
Exactly !
Black African American men kill each other on an industrial scale and a guilty of disproportionate number of violent crimes, drug dealing and pimping.
Even though they represent only 5% of the USA population they are a danger to society as well as themselves themselves.
The word “racism” is clearly one you enjoy using but have little knowledge of its meaning.
Still if it makes you feel better ….
I wonder how many Billy Goats you’ll get to eat today? It’ll be slim pickings from here….
I am a 75 year old vegetarian of N.African descent … where my family still eat goat’s meat. Worse still I am female!
Love Maria xxx
the true health vegans get vit d from sun. it is the only safe n effective way. i saw grazing land being sprayed in the middle of the night during the lockdown. i think lockdown n masks cause vit d shortage effecting darker skins most. controlled opposition seek to avoid or misdirect this. why wouldnt they c opporttunity to expose how racist vaxx cult is?
northern italy is the rich part of italy yet that is where the vit d is lowest. portugal is milder than spain in winter so people had still been outdoors more. rainy seasons could also be played to extend vit d deficincy with lockdown. if you dont consider racial difference or the anount of fortification used in a particular country you wont c the scam.
The body naturally produces vitamin D in response to the skin’s exposure to sunlight. People with darker skin pigmentation, like African-Americans, are at greater risk for vitamin D deficiency or insufficiency because the higher presence of melanin reduces the body’s ability to produce vitamin D.
Other common risk factors include not getting enough sunlight, sunscreen use, older age, and not eating much dairy or fatty fish.
Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency include frequent illness or infection, slow wound healing, fatigue, bone and back pain, hair loss, muscle pain, and depression.
cows r kept indoors in winter so milk wont have vit at the precise time the defiency is greatest.
Cows synthesize Vit D from winter feed enhanced with the vitamin – this crosses into the milk.
Animal nutritionist have been aware of the implication of winter Vit D deficiency in himans for years.
Trouble is people are drinking less and less milk substituting with soft drinks with no added vitamins just a heap of dangerous sugar!
Sugar! More addictive than cocaine!
According to a new study by “The Cooper Institute” an estimated 40% of American adults may be vitamin D deficient.
For African-Americans, that number may be nearly double at 76%
Previous studies have shown that African-American adults have higher rates of vitamin D deficiency and obesity, as well as lower levels of cardiorespiratory fitness when compared with other groups.
Across the board, African-American adults are generally at greater risk for a number of chronic and potentially life-shortening conditions such as hypertension, stroke, insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, cancer, heart disease and all-cause mortality, some of which is associated with vitamin D deficiency.
You are incorrect about unsubstantiated conspiracy theories. Sounds like you are a bit of an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory. Run along now.
I’m not arguing that there are people, organisations with inordinate power and influence who manipulate affairs in the world for their own ends. But I need more evidence to prove that these forces are controlling, manipulating the BLM protests. Perhaps the Democrats are hoping, highlighting the protests to swing things their way in the election.
Perhaps this will help. George Soros funds Black Lives Matters. https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/aug/16/black-lives-matter-cashes-100-million-liberal-foun/
Are you a coincidence theorist now?
BLM just happened to be en vogue 2020
Same timing as 2016
Trump not labeled a racist since the day in power with absolutely no evidence
The lack of Saddam’s WMD was also an “unsubstantiated conspiracy theory”, until that ‘theory’ was ‘substantiated’ as was the existence of “hidden powers”.
Yes, I agree. The unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about the lack of Saddams WMDs was substantiated by evidence eventually. I just don’t see evidence to mount the case some commenters are making here regarding the BLM protests.
Mob manipulation goes back millennia…
The roots of BLM have long been exposed.
I agree with Jen.Systemic racism exists in USA (even in UK & some other countries). To be sure, several police killings take place every year and so one wonders “what is so special about this one?”
Every other police killing that is due to racism and prejudice is as horrific as this one. And, every one who knows about those are angered. Maybe this time, the video was allowed to go viral by the powers-that-be (george soros, mainstream media etc) in order to distract the public from awakening to the fake ‘virus’ pandemic. These would typically involve the same set of players which are behind the ‘virus’ scare.
For the same reasons, the widespread street protests were allowed to be carried out and which actually proved that the governments, medical profession and scientists knew about their lies of ‘contagious killer virus’. But still the distraction was much needed.
The violence in some of the protests would largely be the handiwork of the agents of the powers-that-be. And, the powers-that-be thought that after the dust settles down they could still whip up the ‘fear’ factor by saying “look because of the protests the ‘tested positive’ cases have shot up!”)
I would like to emphasise again “the anger at daily racism is real among people who experience it first-hand’. Only this time, these people were allowed to protest freely on the streets.
But that does not negate the real emotions of the people who suffer from racism (of course, there will always be some cases of ‘reverse racism’ that white people might encounter but in degree and intensity it would be much lower).
Take the case of India where I live. The equivalent of racism here is casteism. The government of India and the police have never allowed widespread protests by Dalits through the use of sheer brute force of the police. The mainstream media is ordered to ignore the protests when they do happen sometimes.
There aren’t too many Soros-funded (or funded by people similar to him) entities here in India. The government of India has come down brutally on foreign-funded NGOs in the last 6 years since the current prime minister came to power.
This prime minister’s government is made up from people from the religious-extremist RSS who would never allow Dalits to protest on the streets freely, unless Soros etc decides to fund their coffers with huge amounts.
To be sure, there are some alt-media organisations that must be receiving some kind of funding from foreign sources. But again no Soros likely allowed here so far.
But yes, Gates Foundation and its crony associates are likely funding alt-media sites like ‘thewire.in’ which has started a ‘science’ section recently where it pumps all the usual scare-mongering stories on ‘sars-cov-2 virus’ and ‘vaccines’ that the mainstream media does.
But in all other areas of coverage, this alt-media site writes daringly against the government — except for one more area which is the widespread manipulation and rigging of electronic voting machines during national elections, where they kept quiet.
Take the case of India where I live. The equivalent of racism here is casteism.
surely a more direct Indian equivalant is anti-moslem sectarianism and Hindu supremacism, which for some reason seems to be referred to as “communalism”.
Oh yes! That too.
In fact, as recently as Nov-Feb there were spontaneous street protests by Indians from across the country against the new citizenship law that discriminated against Muslims.
In Delhi, the sit-in protests at Shaheen Bagh became a huge thing and it would have continued had the lockdown not been imposed.
In last one month the home ministry has arrested several students and youngsters who participated in the Shaheen Bagh protest. The judiciary has been hijacked by the government agents and is of little help.
I don’t mind having a debate on racism as long as it remains grown up & not woke.
Yes there’s racism, But there is no “systemic” racism, the “SYSTEM” is a callous cruel beast, but it doesn’t care what color, creed or religion you are. Now some of the lackeys that enforce the rules of the system that’s a different matter.
Not all racism is a bad thing (let me clarify first, before getting fully triggered) life is full of discrimination, & discrimination is just decision making. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to keep the company of people you relate to, people with the same cultural values, music, books, food, traditions etc. people of all races do it, its how culture evolves. Globalism is killing culture which is a bad thing.
The bad racism is when you try to mix those cultures artificially, when you encourage mass immigration of different cultures. The lowest in the food chain (working classes) resent having to compete with incomers for housing & employment, it gets worse when the glut of cheap labor lowers wages & increases rents! Its easier to “hate” someone that is different & stands out, if you can dehumanize them in some way then the hater can justify treating outsiders abusively & inhumanely. That’s why the woke are mostly privileged middle class & don’t feel that pain, they don’t have to worry about making ends meet. I’m not saying the working class are racist that would is ridiculous. I’m saying its the privileged middle class that are racist they just don’t know it.
What causes all this hateful abuse & racism is neo-liberal globalism! Diversity is when things are different you can only really achieve diversity if different cultures are kept separate, its fine sampling different cultures when you go on holiday but sticking everything in a pot & stirring to make an homogeneous soup isn’t diversity is just makes everything the same & causes tensions when those cultures clash. Its ironic those that protest so much (woke middle class) are those that generate racism.
I quote you:
“I don’t mind having a debate on racism as long as it remains grown up & not woke.”
No chance of that is there?
And no, racism is bad. Almost by definition and certainly by implication. They wouldn’t be fighting it if it were not “bad”.
My argument is that it is not a big problem, certainly not in the UK. Of course, those that demand perfection – the woke – can’t let it drop and will try to argue that any deviation from the woke narrative is evidence of systemic racism. They simply cannot accept that they could ever be even slightly wrong about anything.
Yes there’s racism, But there is no “systemic” racism, the “SYSTEM” is a callous cruel beast, but it doesn’t care what color, creed or religion you are.
what do you suppose happened to MLK, Malcolm X, and most of the leaders of the Black Panther Party?
nothing to see here, it’s all just an unfortunate coincidence.
dr shiva has interesting vids on racism. id be weary of vit d supplements especially in this climate.
I quote you:
“Can’t people face the fact that systemic racism exists in America (and elsewhere)”
Fact? Prove it. Do you even know what it means?
BLM are a race hating, race baiting group.
If you can’t see that then your not just blind
Your colorblind.
Test
It really is intriguing – wondering what the BBC are going to come out with. A general attack on sites which properly analysise Cov19 or one against a small start up such as OneWorld?
Might be worth digging out one or two BBC Robert Stuart videos of play acting in Syria.
https://oneworld.press
I see they have banned Basil Fawlty. Watch the backlash against that.
Many years ago cycling through Germany, we found ourselves in a campsite near Aachen. It rained ALL night. We soon became miserable and completely soaked. The old Dear who was the Grandmother of the site owners took pity on us. Took us in, laid on a simple supper, put our clothes in the tumble drier…I was Touched by Her kindness and hospitality but What did that idiot Aldo do…He had to “mention the war”.
Hmm … interesting. I know quite a few (adult) German people and they are all quite relaxed about discussing the war. They are clearly regretful but recognise it as part of their “history” which should not be covered up. I suspect that it is the Germans who are more likely to say “don´t mention the war” before meeting the British.
Stalin, “our” ally killed 100 million (ref Aleksandr Isayevich Solzhenitsyn).
Yep. Hitler was an amateur compared to Uncle Joe as he was (allegedly) only responsible for 50 million deaths. Not wanting to argue with Alexander Solzhenitsyn but … I rather suspect that Stalin’s tally was a lot bigger than he suggests.
But walk into any book shop (if you can find one) and ask for a book on Hitler and you will be greeted with disdain – not so on books about Stalin who the “wokes” appear to quite like.
Funny old life in 2020!
Many leftist politicians professes to being a ‘fan’ of Chairman Mao, another mass murderer, score 100 million.
Any fans of Mao should immediately be put in a strait jacket.
Indeed !
It is difficult to think of many countries in the world where there population is not routinely murdered by their own governments. Britain is a little safer with possibly only 100 organised “accidents” a year, but still not entirely safe.
So watch how you go!
Remember David Kelly!
Only fear Him who can kill BOTH the body AND the soul!
Satan and his little helpers are among us!
God is our only salvation.
And we are in danger that even he has given up on us!
It is very odd how the bbc report this, a very educated friend of mine is a avid listener to radio 4 and tends to support what the radio 4 narrative is, I think it is the calm and relaxed way the propaganda is delivered that sways him, I remind him that Radio 4 too were aware of Jimmy Savile and a whole host of other issues which they simply turned a blind eye too, I listend to radia 4 now and again and it has struck me that radio 4 listeners tend to be univeristy educated, smart, successful and perhaps more than reasonably comfortable in their standard of living, now compare that with R 1 or R2 or any other station and see how they expect us PLEBS 😉 to swallow hook line and sinker their idiotic to high heavens bollocks and whats going on. I think if R4 was to treat it’s listeners in the same vain, we would have so many more folk questioning the logic in what is being done and perhaps seeing this is very much so an attack on everyones freedoms and also a heist on everybodies taxes as they will bail out the big guys once more and not only expect the poor to pay for it, they/we/I (not quite as poor as a church mouse but getting there) are expected to die for it.
Perhaps folk could turn of the tellies and the computer and just have a listen to what and how R4 are portraying this and how slick they are at pulling the wool over peoples eyes and then compare it with how other media platforms cover it, some actually give the impression of shouting/shoving it down our necks.
As for the topic, its no surprise, we have always co-existed with virus’s and will continue to do so unless our immune systems are damaged to the point where we need to be vacinated/injected on a daily basis to see a working day through, once we are spent productivity wise, off we pop, fuck the clock and the pension, into the ground or fire we go.
So I told you here that I counted Covid cases in the hospital during the ‘pandemic’. I also told you that a lot of Covid19 cases admitted to ICU have venous thromboembolism and that I suspect that in a lot of these cases Covid19 is misclassified venous thromboembolism.
Now I have been reached through Y (who judges all the research proposals in my hospital on Covid19 on ‘quality’), if I could help with a statistical analysis where doctors from our hospital want to see if Covid19->venous thromboembolism! Really an offer I could not refuse, although I did it on two conditions:
1. I would only help them explain a method
2. I would not be mentioned on a paper
With which Y agreed. And so I helped a PhD student with an analysis on this issue, while at the same time making clear all my doubts, with my biggest doubt that you cannot say that Covid19 leads to venous thromboembolism at the ICU if you are not absolutely certain that they did not already have the disease at time of admission.
And now I received the manuscript from the doctors where they did everything except that and continue to say that Covid19 leads to venous thromboembolism in the ICU and if I wanted to be co-author on their paper… Which I kindly declined, for the reason that I am not convinced that doctors have not misclassified venous thromboembolism for Covid19. Which led to quite a stir when Y heard about it. Here are her thoughts
A. Doctors know the difference between infection and thromboembolism (authority argument)
B. My hypothesis must be wrong, because the whole world is saying that Covid19 leads to venous thromboembolism (if that would be a logical argument we would still consider the geocentric model to be true and we would all still walk on 4 legs)
C. That I should behave more polite as doctors might find me annoying (totalitarianism has arrived in NL where 2+2= whatever the ruler wants the answer to be)
D. That if I state such a hypothesis, I should be on firm ground before I say it (reversing the whole idea of skepticism where extraordinary claims, like COVID-19 leads to venous thromboembolism while admitted at the ICU, should be supported with extraordinary evidence)
Now Y is a kind person, and I am sure she means well to me (in her own twisted way), but it is kind of interesting that this type of group thinking that Y is advocating is what one can make successful in Academia.
On a positive note: I read a new PhD thesis where the PhD student had a motto in Dutch that said something like: science is not defined by what the majority thinks, but what the individual finds against all odds.
There is hope for the future, although I do not think that what I see in academia is a generational thing. More likely it is a problem of the academic system that in the end destroys every rational thinking in those who are able to run the gauntlet.
Would venous thromboembolism not be present to some extent in virtually everyone over a certain age? As you pointed out previously, the average age of “covid” victims in the Netherlands is 81 years old.
So, what would make the symptoms of this condition worse? I am thinking, stress and worry, fear, changes in routine, reading the newspapers, listening to the politicians, seeing their friends dying, not coming back from hospital etc etc etc that would make anyone breathless.
These are not new but ancient techniques to stifle debate, not to engage in it. Practiced in entire era of scholasticism especially in medieval time.. Copernicus and Galileo Galilei were threatened with torture and death, if they insist asking questions, their theories and results of experiments rejected on political and dogmatic grounds, their books censured, censored or burned.
Seems like not much changed in sciences especially regarding COVID.
How those stifling debate techniques apply to your points as I see it:
A.Begging the question (apriori assuming one’s authority or truth of certain assertions )
B.Bandwagon fallacy (all or most cannot be wrong).
C. Ad hominem threat. (Be careful what you are saying as your opinion can affect your life and career)
D. Burden of proof reversal. (Prove me wrong, I do not need to prove anything)
Other phony arguments are made like ad ignorantum (One does not know about something so it does not exists and must be excluded from debate) or no sequitur logical deduction falsity a sophist type, or straw man fallacies (arguing something else, not argued at all) or hasty generalizations (anecdotal evidences taken for general truths) or false dichotomies (arguing the only choice there is, is between one’s idea or wrong idea.
It is important to recognize if one using such techniques of false arguments as those are likely ones who do not want honest debate.
Thank you for that reply!
I like to spot logical fallacies in conversations, as a sport, but at the same because it is important. Logical fallacies, when not spotted, can stifle debate.
It amazes me how easy seemingly honest people can make logical fallacies, while at the same they are (at least for me) not easy to spot.
I’m sure many already know about this but just in case I’m adding it.
https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/the-coronavirus-act-2020/
No i didn’t thanks for posting
Contributed, thanks. These solicitors are making a very useful full frontal attack on the very roots of this audacious scamerama!
If only a similar percentage of people were naturally resistant to the lies pumped out by our ”fearless and independent” media.
Gwyn, that’s an intriguing analogy you have drawn: between most animals’ natural tolerance of Influenza and most humans’ natural tolerance of Lies. I suggest that both phenomena can be explained by evolutionary coexistence theory. A pathogen that kills its host is always in danger of starvation by killing off its means of sustenance. Hence our long and cheerful coexistence with the common cold; because the clever influenza virus has learned not to kill too many of us, and in return we sneeze and cough to spread the virus to all and sundry. We call that “having natural resistance to a highly infectious disease” and pat ourselves on the back for our robust health. Lies have learned not to kill us all, and in return we spread them to all and sundry. We call that “obeying the Law in a time of crisis” and pat ourselves on the back for our robust common sense.
I see more and more videos circulating on Facebook re: the George Floyd protests and the whole matter of racism. And I can see familiar arguments being raised e.g. that the blacks are always complaining, that “black crime” is greater than white, that whites are more likely to be killed by the police etc. (These videos are nearly always presented by black people. A neat touch) But none of this is what matters. It is the fact that the familiar arguments (whether right or wrong) are being raked up and I can see explosions impending everywhere. We are also being fed stuff against “The Left” which is going to result in further interminable divisions and arguments. Note how various expressions can be floated around – “left”, “liberal”, “Democrat”, “Fascist” etc. – and these can be appropriated anyway you want.
It seems to me that we are all being played.
It’s clear. Misdirection, Divide & Conquer. Get angry with each other not at the ruling elite.
I’ve just read that footballers in the English Premier League will be wearing shirts with Black Lives Matter printed on the back when matches resume next week. Wow! George Floyd’s death must have really got to them; I don’t recall their shirts ever carrying this kind of message after previous deaths of black people at the hands of the police in the USA.
The nonsense arrived when Liverpool football players staged a knee event .. Liverpool’s controlling owner is US billionaire hedge trader John W. Henry.
I wasn’t aware of LFC’s involvement in it. I’ve followed that particular team since I was taken to a match at their stadium at the age of 9 (36 years ago). I’ve just seen a photo of the squad ”taking a knee.” Preposterous! (And embarrassing).
And strangely enough, wiped out Afghan wedding parties also never mattered that much
Some Lives Matter?
Certainly not the journalists who actually reveal this.
BLM was launched around a politically-manipulated court case. There was nothing organic about it. Why manufacture a political movement, when there are dozens of examples of racism and brutal killings that prompt real community action?
Maybe you don’t want a real community movement. You want something with top-down control. That is definitely what BLM has become. Soros has changed the role of BLM and made it part of his attempt to reshape society through the justice system. George Soros’ quiet overhaul of the US justice system – Politico
Why would politicians ignore genuine grassroots movements – and create new ones that they control? Did MLK or Malcolm X have to go because they were not under establishment control?
Perhaps because you need a fresh crime in a specific state you are trying to ‘turn’. Maybe the politicians have decided to play the race card and need a ’cause’. One that’s best served by a white defendant and a black victim, even though one of those involved, George Zimmerman, identifies as Hispanic (Peruvian mother) and the other comes from an extended Latino-Haitian-African American family.
What about the crime that led to the founding of BLM? In the documentary The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America – Joel Gilbert alleges the civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump rewrote Martin’s life story to bend it to political needs and, in the process, manipulated and hurt an educationally-challenged young woman Rachel Jeantel, who was the chief witness.
Even CNN has written that the Martin case was manipulated: Chief witness in Trayvon case lied under oath – CNN March 7, 2013 and yet it could also publish the following: Love her or hate her, Rachel Jeantel is a star – CNN June 28, 2013. Is that cynical?
A current lawsuit, which seeks $100 million in damages, alleges Rachel Jeantel, a witness in the 2013 trial who testified she was on the phone with Trayvon Martin just before he was killed, was not the actual witness. It claims Jeantel was “switched” as a witness, and the real witness was Brittany “Diamond” Eugene.
Who stands to suffer? Benjamin Crump? No. The young black woman that someone may have bullied to take the stand.
At the end of the day, real lives are manipulated and destroyed by the very people claiming to speak for them.
check out these two links that shed some light on the funding and where the money goes for blm
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/exclusive-donations-including-international-funding-blacklivesmatter-com-go-directly-dnc-money-laundering/
https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1271062636315193346
BlackLivesMatter.com appears to be an international money laundering scheme used by the Democrats to raise money from an international audience.
Absolutely shocking, the manipulation by the State is laid bare.
Yes. They are being played. But then again, they have been played for centuries. The whole “don’t look here, look there” gambit is so transparent it no longer works in playgrounds. Mankind is getting dumber by the day.
Just wonedering to what extent the Tories and their friends in low places have used the Covid19 Pandemic to usher in more behind the scenes outsourcing of the NHS?
Most people see misery whilst a small connected minority see OPPOURTUNITY, at others misfortune.
Bring forth, the Qui Tam/False Claims Act
it is all words built to support a destructive theory. it is the terrain that matters not bits of cellular debris hiding under the bed. if a business dont want to be friends n be social they can always close down. it is healthy to be out n about socialising. isolation is a particular problem 4 seniors not a health boon.
covids no test possible
trillion dollar off shoot of the rockerfella skank standard oil company model.
medicine not so modern burning cutting selling dosing
slow kill quick profits
The Dream & Lie of Louis Pasteur
by R. B. Pearson (originally Pasteur, Plagiarist, Imposter 1942)
http://whale.to/a/b/pearson.html
on 911 the planes were the virus n the bombs in the basement the fried chicken dinner. in politics the virus is the opposition party. this belief system poisons the entire world view. even the rain was acidifed. joh rose says people need a new referance. to c for themselves the benefits of fruit fasting. then any amount of pseudoscientific expert studies crumble away. there is no shame in eating a salad. the shame is in the death camps 4 animals n kids handed icecream to blow out their basement whilst being told the plane is flying out their communities lips.
https://youtu.be/OfAul2isPfo
I would say most people contracted MELODRAM PATHETICISM
as stated quite observingly in this David Fiirth Health Reminder
In a desperate bid to go totally bat-shit crazy the Virtue Media and the Twitterarty think that focusing on historic racism is the answer to our problems. So not only are TV and Film back catalogues being pulled so are statues to western capitalist racism. The cancel culture is in full swing and whole concepts of the world will have to be rewritten, black holes, dark matter and few other aspects of our regular and theoretical world.
Unfortunately all this is missing the point that slavery is still going strong and is big business in the modern world. And that these institutions of exploitation are happily avoiding the blame for the world crisis which has been created by them in order to plunder the wealth created by the 99%. Rather than pay for it they are activating their get out of jail free card, the race card.
Interestingly the Covid 19 plandemic was just that a catalyst increasingly proving to be a fear porn epidemic to crash the system while the criminals make their escape.
So small business who have paid insurance for years to protect themselves against such a situation as is now sweeping western economies are finding that insurance companies are refusing to pay out. And as the Fed and B of E as well as other financial institutions are bailing out investors by buying up all their junk bonds and derivatives ordinary working folk are being thrown to the wolves.
This global crisis will not be put right by focusing on racism. Both will only be eradicated when the true financial criminals of capitalism are held to account. And you will find that in there there will be those of all complexions.
Is it not strange that so many people who are apparently outraged by statues of dead people are apparently completely content to collude with the child slavery and forced labour that is fundamental to chocolate. There is no such thing as guaranteed child labour free chocolate. Yet the virtue signallers, as far as I can tell, could not care less about contemporary child slavery. Yet we are supposed to believe that they are outraged by a statue to a long dead merchant.
https://foodispower.org/human-labor-slavery/slavery-chocolate/
Boycott chocolate.
Same way that no one cared when we bombed Libya leaving the place with open slave markets.
Looks like basic misdirection and the “liberals” are just lapping it up. Cats and laser pens spring to mind.
I refuse to let people claim ignorance. A generation clutching their iPhones knows damned well about slavery. And Libya is not ancient history either. They all pretend to care about refugees but never ask what they are fleeing, how they are being trafficked or what they do when they reach their destination. Virtue signalers are nothing more than hypocrites, willing to be led by paid protestors and paid influencers.
Human trafficking in Libya | DW Documentary (Sept, 2019)
Nobody cared about the UK riots in 2011 even though they happened for the exact same reason. The tories were calling the looters thugs and were proposing jet hosing them, not a word on legitimate anger about institutional racism – then what about Windrush, and the go home vans?
There’s no doubt it’s a political with-hunt, plain and simple, just like covid -19 has turned into a political exercise.
You don’t stop racism by moralising, you actually further entrench the divisions
And you don’t stop it by ignoring it when it happens on an industrial scale in the modern world as a direct consequence of the those elected by our population. But as usual, we don’t care when it happens outside our borders.
It’s clear, once again, that one death in the US is more significant than millions of deaths outside of it. It is rank hypocrisy and a grotesque double standard.
Same way we don’t care about millions of people outside of the west dying from famine as a result of collapsed supply chains due to covid. Just another statistic.
You, and the mainstream, want me to get angry about something that deflects from a bigger picture of death, destruction and human misery that impacts hundreds of millions for the financial benefit of the 0.001%. How about we fix that first? Or does it not count because it isn’t in the US or UK?
Apparently Black Lives Matter only in the West, not Africa.
This article https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341832637_All-cause_mortality_during_COVID-19_No_plague_and_a_likely_signature_of_mass_homicide_by_government_response
argues that peak COVID 19 represents institutionalised mass homicide.
Pardon my paranoia but phase 2 of the great restructuring is underway i.e. after keeping people cooped up with the lockdown and thereby increasing tensions, we have the big anti-racist outrage with pulling down every statue that exists and banning every programme and film ever made whenever it is found out (as it always is) that the mother/cousin/whatever of the subject/director/main actor/ whatever once said something a bit rude about some ethnic minority.
What i want to know why is it all these liberal progressive virtual signallers haven’t handed over the fortunes their families have built over many past generations! Is the national trust going to bulldoze all those stately homes? Will all these liberals refuse their pensions generated by hedge funds etc How do these people think large corporations can produce & manufacture plastic shit so cheaply if not through slave labor in developing countries like china or India etc?
I suspect if someone starts highlighting some history to them they might take a different stance on progressive woke politics. I see the suffering of working class of all colors creeds & religions are being ignored again! Its a war against progressives & conservatives the working classes wont benefit from, we’re just the canon fodder, useful idiots throwing away their futures their only reward criminal records & debt.
I think you can safely remove the word ‘anti’ from that sentence.
The plan to bring out all the anti-white black racists and their brain-dead white woke apologists is in full swing.
So, no need to excuse your paranoia. It is happening in full view for those willing to look.
The basic situation we are facing is that the Big Party is over i.e. from the 50s onwards it was OK to allow the plebs to intermingle a bit – all the races, religions, cultures and we could now permit homosexuality etc. but the system is in trouble and we need to take all that friendly friendly stuff back. In fact, we need to create new divisions e.g. the transphobia thing cf. the latest punch up with JK Rowling DARING to suggest that some people may actually be WOMEN. She is now playing a game of “I love more transgender people than you” with Danny Radcliff.
Now the Fawlty Towers episode about the Germans, i.e. the best one, is being shelved. I can foresee the day when, the moment anyone in a programme or film mentions any nationality, there will have to be a minute-long break for the cast to say, “We really love them!”
But there is a subtext. “Who won the bloody war anyway?” A large number of people would argue that fascism was never defeated. And that is where we are right now.
Maybe that is the real reason why it is not an appropriate question, Mr Fawlty.
Now the Fawlty Towers episode about the Germans, i.e. the best one, is being shelved.
“Video unavailable”!
works for me. maybe the censorship is nationally-specific.
Plays fine in Albania. Wink, wink.
John Cleese has been a bit outspoken. It wouldn’t surprise me if a cascade begins that sees all of Monty Python removed. Life of Brian offended people, after all.
i love being a woman. often it is females who r most put out. they want males under the boot castrated by the steak holders. enjoy your pink juice. mmmamaaa
It’s one big coup attempt composed of mini-coups wrapped in sheep’s clothing. Brexit may have been part of it too that one wrapped in ‘democracy’ and ‘patriotism’.
The problem here, though, is the familiar one that have faced all ‘regime change’ attempts – the false assumption that other nations have the same ‘trigger’ issues as the US. Most people here in the UK are simply apathetic or bemused about ‘race protests’ – and the attempts to stir up outrage ad riots have failed.
One result of brexit is people are used to the idea that things take a very long time to sort themselves out. I think that’s a bit of conditioning to prepare people for the very long time its going to take for things to go back to any semblance of normality following the plandemic.
Oh, don’t talk bullshit George. They haven’t a fucking clue what they’re doing!
The most fascinating question actually is whether SC19 is actually a unique disease at all. Perhaps it’s a basket of pathogens drafted by the Empire to achieve their ends. Most of the papers I’ve looked at equivocate about this in a research paper kind of obfuscation-speak.
From the paper:
“Despite intensive research efforts, several determinants of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody production remain ill-defined, such as its relation to COVID-19 severity, disease duration, patient age, and comorbidities. There is also a paucity of knowledge on SARS-CoV-2-specific IgA and IgG antibodies at mucosal sites and how their levels correlate with COVID-19 parameters. And, finally, it is unclear whether tissue-associated IgA and IgG secretion, rather than their systemic production, might be evident in SARS-CoV-2-exposed individuals undergoing mild disease..”
Read that first line carefully. The research on SC19 are full of weaselly qualifications. And the gold standard for identifying of a specific virus (as I understand it) monoclonal antibodies have not been found “as yet” for this virus. Note all of the language “… despite intensive research efforts..’ ill defined..’ paucity of knowledge..’ And, finally, it is unclear..”
It certainly is that
New staggering lies and calls from WSWS, not for attacked by Wall Street workers’ revolution but for totalitarian anti democratic, anti socialist measures that aim at preventing it.
Regurgitating Reuter’s false narrative WSWS writes.
In November remember SEP POTUS ticket, lockdown yes; anti socially distancing yes; face masks yes, mass mandatory/forced vaccinations yes; contact tracing yes: revolution safely at home with hammer and sickle painted face mask on , organized by 6ft distanced vaccinated workers’ vanguards on unemployment yes.
About six weeks ago they were waxing eloquent about how in a socialist society vulnerable workers would be able to shelter in place while other workers would deliver food and other essentials (presumably running a risk of infection themselves?).
Their enthusiasm for George Floyd protests is at odds with their equal enthusiasm for lockdown, and I do fear the contrary stresses will cause the tops of their heads to blow off.
I do fear the contrary stresses will cause the tops of their heads to blow off.
unfortunately, a technological solution to that problem has been invented.
Re: SEP support for mass mandatory/forced vaccinations
These are two different perspectives on the Dec 2019 forced vaccination programme in Samoa; and it’s when I stopped reading WSWS.
A) WSWS
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2019/12/03/samo-d03.html
—
B) Michael Simms (Aussie activist) interviewed by Heather Simpson (Vaxxter Contributor) and published at Dr. Sherri Tenpenny’s site.
https://vaxxter.com/crisis-in-samoa-interview-with-an-aussie-activist/
The real crisis is, is why has so much human effort & energy been wasted on this! Putting to one side the politics (which mostly is what this virus is about) The blame firmly lies with a health & safety/control culture taken out of all perspective, led by corporate elites & violent plutocrats.
If you scratch further below the surface, this is the reason why civilization is imploding, a culture of control freakery causing violence & ironically mayhem & chaos as primitive human instinct that craves freedom pushes back against inhuman neo-liberal rules based order & corporate takeover of human endeavor, replacing it with Ai & automation.
Now we approach a moment where technology & technocracy is making humanity obsolete. We all know what the END result will be when the elite have no further use for human slaves. How will we be able to fight back when machines & computers decide its to dangerous for us to breath the air or socialize with friends & family, if we are all so complacent & apathetic, ignoring the divisions being deliberately provoked by a dark agenda with progressive vs traditional values set against one another for the sole benefit of neo-liberal masters?
This as most narratives since the end of the 20th century have been, are a diversionary distraction as with politically weaponized ideologies to keep us busy whilst this coup is being finalized. I implore you to stop wasting time on this simple everyday act of nature & focus on your own LIFE & future, stop worrying, stop living in fear, stop feeling bitter toward others minor victories against you, stop being terrorized by government & its lackeys & push back hard against the bastards! Otherwise its global corporate communism forever.
Meanwhile, Spain is taking a machete and brutally hacking at itself in a frenzy of masochism.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/spain/spain-is-in-partnership-with-bill-gates/
I don’t know how long they can sustain that, as it pretty much screws their tourist industry. It may point to Gates corrupting key politicians, or political fears in a society that has a fascist and dictatorial past. Maybe medical martial law appeals to some in high places.
Not 100% clear what this is about, but seems the BBC about to publish an article on ‘misinformation’ over CV19 among various sites.
https://oneworld.press/?module=articles&action=view&id=1514
Good to have advance notice, Loverat. UK Column just investigated how “Rapid Response” units set up supposedly to counter disinformation and fake news from abroad, were actually used to spread the Covid narrative.
OneWorld and others should ask the BBC why it channels government ‘disinfo’ teams run by military intelligence instead of using the eyes and ears of its reporters.
It might also ask why the Gates Foundation gave an astonishing $49 million to BBC Media Action and how that influences BBC reporting.
That is a sum of money that far exceeds what it costs to fund foreign correspondents and trips – so is there a covert agenda here… can the BBC account for that money? Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe the British-Iranian dual citizen detained in Iran… worked for BBC Media Action.
Alarmist headlines from the Corporatist Media declared “Coronavirus could kill half a million Britons and infect 80% of population”. Who sent out the information that led to those headlines that created demand for the government to ‘do something’? UK Column investigates the origin of that headline which led directly to the lockdown, the cancellation of appointments and the emptying of hospitals.
Turns out the National Security Communications Team issued the directive to the media. What is the NSCT? PRWeek reported in May 2018 “Government boosts capability to combat international threats…catching up with NATO allies which have impressive ‘war rooms’. The UK Government Communication Plan 2019/2020 also mentioned the NSCT would increase public resilience to disinformation.
So a unit set up to counter fake news was instead used to create the COVID narrative, building public demand for the lockdown.
A government document, Controlling The Narrative, in March 2018 established the FUSION DOCTRINE & the NSCT. This was followed in April by the Rapid Response and in July 2018 by the Rapid Response Mechanism proposed by Theresa May to ensure all European governments spoke with one voice.
The bureaucrat in command of all this is Mark Sedwill, as head of the Civil Service and of the Cabinet Office which answers not to Parliament but directly to the Privy Council, 800 people sworn to secrecy to do the monarch’s bidding, as Alex Thomson of Eastern Approaches explains:
Sedwill is also National Security Adviser in control of all the Intel agencies, the new BioSecurity Center, as well as the Rapid Response Unit/NSCT, 77th Brigade, and the new 13th Signals Regiment set up last week.
Responsibility for Lockdown and consequences thus flows like this: Mark Sedwill –> Rapid Response Unit –> National Security Communications Team –> Corporatist Media –> pressure on PM Boris Johnson
Mark Sedwill is a bureaucrat. He is not the boss. Someone else is the boss. UK Column looks at where the lockdown policy came from @36 minutes https://youtu.be/OytoulfjZL0?t
I hate the fucking BBC.
Why is Off-Guardian literally flogging a dead horse, when the story of the last few days is that of BOOK-BURNING?
True story- the BBC destroyed its vast archive of TV production from the 50s thru to the 70s because increasingly researchers were able to explore the BBC output and identify clear social engineering initiatives- many of which were problematic because by the mid-1970s, the social engineering was now in an opposite direction- making the propaganda function of the BBC way too obvious.
At the time (years before home ownership of video recorders), the excuse the BBC gave was one of REPEATS- namely that they had struck a deal with the unions to only repeat shows THREE times, and then they may as well be burnt.
Today dumb dumbs are told the great BBC book burning happened because the BBC “reused the tapes”? This is how thick the sheeple are. Actually the shows burned were so old, the formats of tape that had been archived were no longer in use- and many were on non-reusable film. At the time of the BBC book burning (the first of several across the years) people associated with the shows asked the BBC to be allowed to take the tapes home instead- the BBC *refused*.
The BBC destroyed shows because they were ‘old’. Today the book burning that Off-Guardian will no doubt cover way too late, as usual, is more explicit in the statement that shows made for one’s parents are, of course, too racist to be allowed to continue to exist.
YEAR ZERO, in other words- as the victims of Mao and Pol Pot (both fabian figures) would attest.
Scotland is currently trying to pass a law that would make ownership of any non-PC material a criminal offense. Team Blair created the scottish and welsh parliament because of the ease of getting appalling WOKE laws that contradict every Human Right and Freedom authorised by the scum that serve in both. Team Blair then tries to claim that for the sake of unity, the London parliament must adopt the same law- which has sometimes worked and sometimes has not, so far.
In forums where the sheeple go, 50%+ express support of the new book burning. Of course our rights and freedoms never came about via mob pressure or demand- the mob has never supported free speech, freedom of conscience, etc. Indeed the mob claims it is ‘obvious’ these are ‘bad’ ideas. Our freedoms and rights all came from activity by an educated intellectual sector of society.
Human History is littered with examples of monsters using the mob to burn down ‘bourgouis’ rights and freedoms. The mob always dribbles “I’m offended, ban it”. Bending the knee to the mob is actually allowing demons at the top to exploit the idiocy of the bottom to roll back hundreds of years of Human progress.
the lesson learned is that you should never watch BBC, not even once.
And if by now you don’t know that al the mainstream media is a disinfo media, then you might just as well burn the evidence.
Boycot mainstream media
Willem, I have to disagree with your first statement, insofar it may be beneficial for some if they watched the BBC once, namely the programme listed below. It was made way back in the 60’s before the moon landings and shows how the script has been produced for decades.
The News-Benders (1968) directed by Rudolph Cartier. Starring Donald Pleasence and Nigel Davenport. https://archive.org/details/newsbenders https://ia801503.us.archive.org/13/it… Publication date: 1968 Language: English Found in: THIRTY MINUTE THEATRE (TV series, English, 1968)
I have been for the last 7 years and i will continue to boycot whole heartedly
Our freedoms and rights all came from activity by an educated intellectual sector of society.
who’s the “Fabian” now, disinfo troll?
The trouble is that we ARE the mob. If we are not a mob then what are we? We can only be isolated individuals who are permitted to influence society by “joining the club” i.e. saying the things that the ruling class want us to say to “edify” the mob.
“The trouble is that we ARE the mob.”
You speak for yourself George. What ruling class are you talking about? The brats who have been spray painting the country’s monuments? Sadiq Khan?
You can’t be talking about Boris and his cabal. They couldn’t run a bath, much less a country.
I’m done with this ruling class shit. I’m getting a boat and rowing to Russia.
“True story- the BBC destroyed its vast archive of TV production from the 50s thru to the 70s”
Link please, because simple search yields nothing and some of us are not following UK news.
Oh, that is very well established. Same with NASA and the original footage of the 1960s-70s space project.
Sunset is totally correct that wiping tapes is a cover story. Film couldn’t be wiped and old video formats were not re-used. Whether the real reason was ‘down the memory hole’ or accountants and storage space is another debate.
Wikipedia has several pages: one of them, simply called ‘Wiping’. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wiping
High-profile examples of programme losses include many early episodes of Doctor Who (97), The Wednesday Play, most of the seminal comedy series Not Only But Also, all of the 1950s televised Francis Durbridge serials (further, the first two serials were never recorded), the vast majority of the BBC’s Apollo 11 Moon landing studio coverage, all but one of the 39 episodes of The First Lady,[12] and all 147 episodes of the soap opera United!. There are gaps in many long-running BBC series (Dixon of Dock Green, Hancock’s Half Hour, Sykes, Out of the Unknown, and Z-Cars). The Beatles’ only live appearance on Top Of The Pops in 1966, performing the single “Paperback Writer” is believed to have been wiped in a clear-out in the 1970s. An off-air recording of 11 seconds of footage made on an 8mm film camera was discovered in April 2019.[13]
The first acting appearance of musician Bob Dylan, in a 1963 play entitled The Madhouse on Castle Street, was erased in 1968.[14]
Thank you.
Another example of great OFFG COVID coverage.
In fact a hint from recent epidemiological studies trying to model development of officially counted SC2 infections backward toward origin found likely existence of Dark (invisible) Pool” of inherently resistant population.
In some localities they found that up to 90% of population is inherently resistant to SC2 infections and that pushed R (reproduction number) to less than one already in early February in of China and mid to late February in EU and US as observed.
The existence of large perhaps even on average 60% or more pool of inherently resistant people, if uniformly distributed, may have likely already provided effective population immunity at much lower than previously assumed about 60% level of immune response exposure previously thought needed to acquire population immunity. In fact that level may have been effectively reached already in early March consistent with official percentage of population with detected SC2 antibodies which was 3% to 20% depending on location in US by the end of April. Today much more.
In the same time common general immune mechanism based of T Cell Memory, already operating against common cold coronaviruses, was discovered to apply to SC2 as well.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.17.20061440v1
Asymptomatic people may be part of immune resistant pool epidemiological models discovered as those people may likely develop acquired immunity fast enough (5-7 days) to avoid any or significant spread infection of human cells and hence prevented from becoming SC2 asymptomatic spreaders except for rare cases . Studies cited by scolded WHO official forced to backpedal her scientifically accurate assertions show just that, multiple paths of cell resistance and defeating of SC2 infections not only specific antibodies.
This is extremely important scientific debate as its outcome may likely scientifically repudiate COVID narratives of in their entirety including lockdowns, social distancing, mass use of PPE or alledged need for mass SC2 vaccines.
Every day it becomes clearer that COVID narratives were concocted to covered up homicidal policies of political and public health authorities worldwide along lines of ideology of eugenics responsible for hundreds of preventable thousands deaths and many more to come as such horrific criminality will be defended by perpetrators of lying words and deadly deeds.
Something becomes more and more clear, the “science” that the governments used to pitch lockdowns and their fear porn was junk: it is so obviously results-driven, to cause havoc and tighten a central (economic) control. So it seems, anyway.
Managed outcomes. That’s what’s destroyed industry and turmed government totalitarian.
‘ it is so obviously results-driven’
I agree. I have been trained by the idea that medicine is all about evidence based decision making. But as someone here said (I forgot who said it…) it is not evidence based decision making, it is de decision based evidence making what happens in medicine.
This has been going on for quite a long time..
The tail wagging the dog. That is largely the story of USAmerica, from the start, as well.
The dangers may have been exaggerated but we know that many people have died worldwide far exceeding deaths associated with the flu. How do you account for the spike in deaths far exceeding other years or the large numbers of people with CV filling up beds in Hospitals? It may be harmless to many people, and I have no knowledge of its uniqueness, but it clearly made many people very ill and caused many deaths. You may feel the reaction to the disease was excessive or carried out with nefarious intentions. Those are reasonable arguments, but your flippant assessment that it’s not especially dangerous is callous. There is no doubt that some governments and particularly the US have used this epidemic to increase the abuses of the security state, diminish civil rights and undertake another massive transfer of wealth upward. It is possible that it could have been intentionally released into the population. But for some reason this site has invested in the theory that it is not an especially dangerous illness. It is indisputably dangerous and deadly for a significant portion of the population. Your refusal to concede this point doesn’t prove your superior critical thinking skills as you seem to think. Quite the opposite is true.
Respectfully Ms Woods, that’s utter Bollocks! I suggest further reading…
“Utter bollocks”! Now that’s the sort of nuanced, civil, evidence-heavy response that we like to see to a nuanced, civil, evidence-backed comment. WTF do you mean “respectfully”, Superbug? That’s precisely what you’re not doing. What Kathy is saying deserves serious consideration. I know at least one youngish, able-bodied person whose life was put in danger by getting infected with the virus.
Obviously there’s a whole lot of scamming by the gangsters-in-charge going on around the fear-porn, with highly questionable motives. But equally obviously there’s something about this virus which is a bit worse, at least, than run-of-the-mill coronas. Off-G’s editorial team can acknowledge that fact, and should. It won’t cause their solidly-evidence-supported stance on the supposed pandemic to crumble at all.
there is nothing new about there beiny youngish sick people. they have just been relabeled. is there not research showing fear can make people sick?
Off-Guardian publish a wide range of material, and opinions don’t always agree. Lab owners Drs Erickson and Massihi’s controversial video contradicts politician Wolfgang Wodarg’s videos, which contradict psychiatrist Andrew Kaufman’s… and they’re all here on http://www.off-guardian.org – I reckon watch ’em all!
What’s still missing from the debate though is Stefan Lanka’s perspective and information on so-called German New Medicine. Check that paradigm-shift and be ready to suffer serious cognitive dissonance ’cause vagueries such as “…but equally obviously there’s something about this virus which is a bit worse” go out the window when you fully digest the uncomfortable truth that germ theory is a wrongin’ and that there are NO pathogenic ‘viruses’ whatsoever – not polio, measles, HIV, HPV or pithy Coronavirus at all!
“…there are NO pathogenic ‘viruses’ whatsoever…”
Hmm, good luck to you and Lanka with getting that narrative accepted as one of the ruling myths (in the Educated-European-English meaning of the word, rather than the Illiterate-Populist USAmerican-English meaning) of our time, Super! 🙂
As a proponent of permanent open-minded scepticism, I’ll look at Lanka’s ideas, willingly. But it will take quite a revolution in our ruling myths to overturn completely the idea of microbial pathogenic creatures in our biosphere, especially when they’re there to be seen under a cheapo microscope, “as any fule kno” [Molesworth1].
Don’t hold yer breath, S! 🙂 🙂
Cheers, thanks! When you say “I’ll look at Lanka’s ideas” you are at least being honest that you’ve not heard of him. Please do read Lanka’s work but make sure you’re sitting down! http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/Dismantling-the-Virus-Theory.pdf
Been looking at some of Dr. Stefan Lanka’s vids on YT. Distinctly interesting. He could be on to something. As one with some small acquaintance with non-Western medical worldviews, such as acupuncture and TCM, it seems to me that he could be right. Thanks for the headsup, Super! Will continue to look further. 🙂
Nice!
it is infact a conspiracy theory. nature is out get us. seeing something with a micrscope in no way proves there is a pathogenic virus. it is like how a photo of a guy with a backpack is not evidence of a bomb in the bag. it is the stereotyping that made people believe the fragment of cellular debris was the villain without a scrap of evidence. it is not msm but terror training to make the viewer terrorise their world. if there was a pathogenic virus we wouldnt be eating fruit on the beach.
Was Lanka the Dr who started out as a virologist who decided the entire field had virtually no merit?
I remember listening to a podcast long before we’d heard of Covid19 where a german Dr was mentioned fitting that description. I just can’t remember the name.
Yes.
Thanks
The focus among skeptics (of which I am one) is always on mortality statistics – the fact that the average age of death in confirmed covid cases is over eighty years old, for example, or that ninety per cent of those who died of (or with) covid had something else wrong with them. That isn’t much comfort to the people under the age of eighty or the ten per cent of apparently healthy people who are no longer with us. How unusual are those numbers relative to a “normal” flu season and what treatment did the patients receive? That is one point. The other is, even though most people who catch covid19 (whatever it is) will have either mild symptoms or none at all, by now everyone in the UK must have heard at least anecdotally of someone in a non-risk group who has been very ill and recovered. How many went to hospital? Again, what treatment did they receive? How many toughed it out at home? Would they have recovered more quickly if they had taken vitamin D, vitamin C and zinc to strengthen their immune system or asked for hydroxychloroquine? These are important matters on which it is very hard to find any details. So long as there aren’t clear answers many people will continue to be terrified of this disease.
The only recourse that we have, Jane, is to wait and see. The picture is getting clearer all the time. It all seems to have been overblown, but there does seem to be a sort of extra-nasty flu at the heart of it, as well; nasty enough to kill those particularly vulnerable, at any age. How many does the ‘normal’ flu kill untimely? How many does this one? How many does life kill, eventually…?
The vitamin route, and the HCQ-cocktail route, both appear to be both prophylactic and outright curative, though the HCQ seems to work best when started early in the disease progress. I’d say all that’s pretty well proven by now, enough to go full on with both approaches, especially with intravenous mega-dose C, since that’s known to be universally harmless, lethal to both pathogenic bacteria and pathogenic viruses, and to be an anti-oxidant, and an immune-system booster, amongst other wide-acting effects. And it cures fully, all 100% of patients with mild-to-severe symptoms, according to US/Chinese Dr. Richard Chang’s early clinical results in China. Oh, and it’s already available en masse, and it’s dirt-cheap.
That’s why there’s the profound silence about C coming from the Western lamestream mediawhores and the pocket pols: Nothing which threatens the hyper-profitability of the BPh/Gatesoid vaccine racket must ever be mentioned. And when it is, it must be rubbished instantly by the shill herd, both the paid shills and the useful-idiot-prop-regurgitator amateurs.
And also, most regrettably, by far too many Western doctors who have been well indoctrinated by their medical education and subsequent work experience, all of it heavily under the influence of the Big Pharma gangsters. You can actually find writings and vids where qualified Western MDs do exactly that: dissing C-therapy from a position of absolute zero knowledge of it, never having looked more than superficially, if that, “just something everybody knows”. This weird behaviour done quite obviously to avoid the distress of confronting the cognitive dissonance of realising that much of what they have been taught, and have imbibed (in perfect good faith, of course) as gospel, is actually false; and worse still, foisted on them by criminal con-artist psychopaths in pursuit of their great addiction: WPS – WealthPowerStatus.
Which brings us straight back to what’s happening with the current panic-demic…
“Those are reasonable arguments, but your flippant assessment that it’s not especially dangerous is callous.”
Your crosshairs still need some further alignment:
India reports 8,000 Covid19 deaths out of 1.3 BILLION citizens.
This a phantom, a political tool. That’s what this site’s important “dissident” perspective is: the evidence has not just been manipulated, but completely abused in the service of a political agenda that has, really, nothing at all to do with disease. Or medicine. Or deaths (other than cynically spiking their counts).
Nothing at all. The disease is a mere pretext, contrived. The evidence is coming in from all points of the compass to prove that assertion, accusation.
And we have the right to amplify that point.
It’s not at all about conceding whether or not this can be harmful.
All kinds of things are harmful, but this little corona is just being used. They could have chosen any number of things, but an epidemic provides a convenient “plausible deniability” if these supervillains should ever have to stand trial. It’s all about the CYA if tried for (economic) war (crimes) against humanity.
“The dangers may have been exaggerated but we know that many people have died worldwide far exceeding deaths associated with the flu. How do you account for the spike in deaths far exceeding other years?”
The answer might be in the offical figures when presented in charts:
https://medium.com/@JohnPospichal/questions-for-lockdown-apologists-32a9bbf2e247
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341832637_All-cause_mortality_during_COVID-19_No_plague_and_a_likely_signature_of_mass_homicide_by_government_response
“….or the large numbers of people with CV filling up beds in Hospitals?”
The number of reliable tests for determining CV is zero:
http://archive.is/06QFE#selection-2319.0-2319.136
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus
https://theinfectiousmyth.com/book/CoronavirusPanic.pdf
Hope this helps
I think the point being made here is that its the fear the neo-liberal world order & its network of NGO’s & lobbyists influencing
otherwise independent neutralcountries into terrorizing their citizens is far more dangerous than this disease.
It is certainly no more dangerous than a bad flu outbreak, cancer, driving, walking in the rain etc. We don’t obsess over flu victims, cancer patients or ban car travel or run from lightning, do we. Every death is a personal tragedy, but everyone dies so why has it become so controversial all of a sudden? POLITICS!
Life is full of unfairness, discrimination & risk, nature is callous but none of those things are reasons to stop living, political agendas are trying to prevent our living! Not save us or improve living standards. DO YOU WANT TO BE A PRISONER FOREVER?
How many of these deaths were due to the over-reaction of governments, invasive or inappropriate treatments, and panic, though? It is not as though flu itself isn’t a dangerous disease. In the US, respiratory diseases i.e. flu, pneumonia and non-cancer lung disease finished off over 260,000 Americans in 2017. So far about 116,000 seem to have died from covid19. The hospitalization rate for covid19 US-wide is 82/100,000.https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/covidview/index.html
The hospitalization rate in the 2019/2020 flu season (in which the viral strain causing the most illness was H3N2) was 59.9 per 100,000. https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/02/09/flu-season-deaths-increase/322928002/ Interestingly, that was up to February, so maybe there was some covid19 mixed up there too. If so, nobody seemed to notice anything different from a “normal” severe flu. In any case, more people do seem to have ended up in hospital, but not so many more that hospitals shouldn’t have been able to cope. There are various shades of skepticism. If China hadn’t made such a fuss and caused such panic, would the rest of the world have noticed anything more than a severe seasonal flu? Maybe that’s going too far. Since China did make a fuss and other governments felt they had to do something, then what they should have done is closed the borders immediately and taken measures, as in Florida, to protect people in care homes.
“The dangers may have been exaggerated but we know that many people have died worldwide far exceeding deaths associated with the flu.”
It’s left the Hong Kong flu, Asia flu in the dust. It’s even surpassing the Spanish flu. /s
“It is indisputably dangerous and deadly for a significant portion of the population.”
Could you define significant for me? Less than 0.1% of the population does not seem signficant to me. Ergo your statement seems quite disputable.
There is no value in discussing the authenticity of the virus. Not when we consider the detriment of the response. It is far more reaching than the dodgy death toll. We’ve been given numbers and nothing else. Do not underestimate the stress levels this fear has created. Especially amongst the elderly. Their neglect from the outset was more dangerous than any effect a virus may have had on them. Even in treatment we have to wonder what really happened behind closed doors. Let’s try and dispute that significantly for starters. I bet we won’t. All we hear about are numbers. Number of deaths, beds in hospitals, infections. Number of metres apart, gatherings, days in isolation, projections and so forth. So many numbers to cook with. Spain population approximately 46 million. Covid deaths 27,000. Australia population 25 million. Covid deaths 100 (25 of those from a single cruise ship). Something doesn’t add up. Spain had one of the most stringent lockdowns whereas Australia was fairly laxed in comparison. Schools and public transport remained open as well as major retail stores. The danger is not a virus but what lurks behind the numbers they’re peddling.
It’s not that some governments have used Covid to diminish civil rights, rather almost every government in the world has done this. And many of them have been worse than the US government.
There are many explanations for what you’ve described, almost too numerous to mention. Look first at methods used to diagnose, then at il-thought-out treatments (like ventilation) for an illness that, at its severe level, is a result of lack of oxygenation, then environmental factors, age cohorts…ad infinitum. All here at OffG, if you look.
“As a result of these studies, the US CDC’s most recent “estimated IFR” is between 0.26% and 0.4%. Roughly 1/10th of the initial estimates.”
Actually, no. The CDC stated the CFR, the case fatality rate, is 0.4%. It also estimated the asymptomatic rate to be 35%, which is actually quite low relative to most studies. Thus, 65% are symptomatic, so the IFR, infection fatality rate, is 65% of 0.4% = = .65 x 0.004 x100 = 0.26%. If you assume asymptomatic rate is 50-75%, you get IFR of 0.1 to 0.2%, this is also done in the article from “Reason” which is linked at that point in the text.
Meanwhile here in the U.S. – in spite of the massive amount of information available that completely shatters the official MSM covid story – said MSM is shilling this nonsense full-tilt boogie. Why it’s almost enough to make you think their paychecks depend on it.
‘Covid is the new Russiagate’ – which of course means that “reality” (as commonly defied) has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with the covid narrative. This is clearly about the manipulation of the public mind in service to “larger” agendas far above the pay grade of we mere peons.
Mrs Superbuggg suggested to me that Conjob19 has been the biggest scam in history, and she’s not far off! I have my own preference for the biggest scam in history – religion! But on-topic, I’d like to flag one more – HIV/AIDS! Think about it… if ‘viruses’ are actually misidentified and maligned ‘exosomes’, then the ‘V’ on the end of HIV is also a serious wrongin’, and Freddie Mercury might still be alive!
Alberto Y Lost Trios Paranoias : Heads Down No Nonsense Mindless Boogie (1978)