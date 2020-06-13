8 Simple Steps To End The Lockdown: Say Yes, Not No

Kevin Smith & Lesley Buckley
To those paying attention, the evidence about Covid-19 and the lockdown response is clear. We’ve been sold a pup.
The UK Government itself has confirmed several times that the virus is not serious to the majority of people who catch it. The lockdown was a panic-driven overreaction.
The facts and figures of what is known about Covid-19 are not really much disputed. More, it’s a question of how those facts translate into ways to deal with the threat. My contention is that anyone looking at the facts, figures, and basic science cannot possibly agree that the response to the crisis is appropriate to the risk and proportionate in terms of wider implications.
For example, in the UK the infection rate has receded, there’s been no evidence of a link between infection rates and social distancing, lockdown, and the wearing of masks It’s all been guesswork.
Yet the UK government has just declared it mandatory for the public to wear masks on public transport from 15 June 2020. That makes no sense whatsoever. Even the World Health Organisation (WHO), from which the government cherry-pick their guidance to reinforce ‘trust the experts’ narratives, for months advised that it was not necessary to wear masks. The WHO curiously U-turned on this in recent days.
So far, most of the public aren’t picking up on these anomalies, or at least when they do, it doesn’t particularly register with them, perhaps because of the continued media avalanche of misinformation, distraction, and scaremongering.
If people are told by the media that social distancing works, they seem to accept it, even if a brief reflection would make them realise there’s no evidence that lockdown translates into lower infection rates, particularly when there are so many other factors and unknowns in play.
So, it’s not really about going over the facts and figures or science anymore. It’s about merely getting the obvious conclusions, so far largely kept from the public, out there.
Therefore, how do we achieve this and get out of this lockdown mess to begin repairing the terrible damage caused to date?
Just the other day, Professor Ferguson, whose forecasts were central to the lockdown decision, basically admitted that lockdown made no difference when it came to containing Covid-19.
Great, so we can go back to normal?
Unfortunately, this huge admission only made it to the middle pages of a few newspaper publications. The rest of the media missed the story and continued with their usual brain-dead output.
But, perhaps we can get the government to admit they acted upon wrong advice and the lockdown was a mistake?
Well, hold on there. No one likes to admit they’re wrong, particularly when the errors are huge and so stupid beyond belief. That’s never going to happen voluntarily, at least without some encouragement or a sweetener.
Perhaps, however, there’s a chance. The proposal below is simple and quick. It gets us out of lockdown without too much recrimination. And the idea may have further appeal to the government because it will give them a sense of ultimate power (we know they love that). Hopefully it will mean that we can all move forward – back to the old normal.
SYNN (Say Yes, Not No)
First, for background, I used to work for a company which was customer-facing and focused on customer service with a unique passion and pragmatism. The motto was something like “the customer is right, even when they are wrong”. As a complaints manager, there were sometimes difficult cases to resolve.
The company, however, began a new initiative. It was called SYNN (Say Yes, Not No), where we were encouraged to be even more flexible to resolve difficulties and complaints.
The complaint managers were issued with SYNN cards to carry around to remind them. These cards gave us the authority and final say to resolve any difficulty or complaint in the way that we decided. Not even the managing director could overrule us (unless we were offering his chauffeur-driven car as compensation to a customer).
Before this initiative, I felt we were generally good at resolving complaints, but these cards were great because there often was an issue that we knew would take time to resolve. So, if we couldn’t initially resolve the matter, we could say, what the hell, and give the customer what they wanted.
I thought this was a great initiative even if it meant in some cases that we were encouraging the wrong behaviour or sometimes went against a principle.
SYNN was our licence to be powerful and pragmatic, and it was great for avoiding drawn-out confrontations and moving on quickly.
The Proposal
The idea is to arrange for members of the UK government to be issued smart-looking SYNN cards.
Then Boris Johnson and government ministers armed with these cards should do a live TV press conference where the following questions would be put to them:
- Were the initial projections of infection and mortality for Covid-19 hopelessly wrong?
- Therefore, was the blanket lockdown unnecessary given any limited adverse impact the virus would have had without it?
- Do you agree that the policy of moving the sick, elderly, and vulnerable to care homes, while locking up low risk groups and the healthy, was wrong?
- Is it true that the “trust the science” narrative throughout was not based on science but on faulty models and guesswork?
- Do you agree that rather than act on fear and panic, it would have been wise to implement specific but limited measures, based broadly on the Sweden model?
- Do you agree, as some scientists have said (and quite frankly is common sense), that any such measures should have been directed towards “close and prolonged contact” and “at risk groups” rather than for shoppers, walking in parks, and blanket social distancing — and this was an assessment which should have been carried out at the outset?
- Do you agree that the whole thing has been a complete fiasco from start to finish and you and the media have instilled unnecessary fear and panic to the public and utterly dumbed down any sensible discussion — and have not focused on the real question – i.e is lockdown necessary and proportionate?
- Finally, can we now lift lockdown, as well as apply and keep under review some limited and targeted precautions (vulnerable groups, close contact risks) in agreement with a panel of real experts?
Yes?
Well, that’s sorted then. The government can pretend that it was just a small mistake like Swine Flu, BSE (Mad Cow Disease), Bird Flu, Iraq, and Libya.
The British people are awfully decent and understanding and will just be grateful to move on with their lives.
Everyone a happy bunny.
it’s Expose bill gates day today – this is a good listen
https://soundcloud.com/21wire/bill-gates-knows-all-about-viruses
Slightly off topic, but could someone give me an update on Sweden. I wrote a long list of questions (which I phrased respectfully) about COVID, the response, and the collateral results to my newspaper and all levels of government. The letter I received from the provincial government was personal (a big plus?) though it answered none of the questions.
This phrase was a large part of the rationale for policy: “Dr. Henry [public health officer] has spoken many times about the unlikelihood of community (herd) immunity, as Sweden’s experiment has so tragically shown.”
What tragic consequences?
P.S. Where can I find accurate information about Sweden – age distribution, percent care home deaths, actual measures taken, etc., etc.?
Contrary to the appeasement offered in this article, here is an alternative view
http://www.frombehindenemylines.org.uk/2020/06/building-the-coronahoax-charge-sheet-reckoning-culpability-for-the-deliberate-inflation-of-covid-19-death/
what has/is happening in the uk can only be described as genocide. Those responsible must be held to account – that will be the new normal
Another pointless article.
There is no ‘virus.’
There will be a ‘2nd wave’ to cancel Christmas, however.
Prepare.
This one will be the real thing.
the crown virus is something that could be sniffed at and i do.
you see pasteur louis was a liar cheat a killer and a thief a friend of the bankers.
stick your germ theory up your trillion dollar pharma farma
vit c is needed vital that is all that matters
taking the fresh air getting the uv rays to penetrate your eyes and skin for vitamin d production
granny grandad if you live stay away from that doctor
dr harold shipman was not a fluke he is normalcy
your doctor is not your friend
if you are lonely find a shop dummy or a cat or dog to talk to you will be much safer and way more healthy and certainly not big pharma dead
Medical Hypotheses, 7:1359-1376, 1981 VITAMIN C, TITRATING TO BOWEL TOLERANCE, ANASCORBEMIA, AND ACUTEINDUCED SCURVY
https://vitamincfoundation.org/pdfs/Vitamin_C_Dosage_in_Disease.pdf
The government has screwed up and has to go along with the nightmare they started. Otherwise they have to admit to having made a mistake and then what would happen…..lawsuits for the rest of the century!
Sorry folks but years of visiting conspiracy sites shows me that conspiracies do not exist since they cannot be maintained by groups of people unless it’s less than 3! Someone always blabs. As for some high level cooperation between mega interests all illuminati style is just BS. Same problem the secretive organisation required is immense and impossible. Not only that but they are pretty incompetent at it! NAH. This is a classic cock-up where they can’t work out how to get out of it. Hence the illogical imposition of more stringent controls making it look like they know what they are doing.
It’s up to joe public to get out of it. Not protests since they can be easily dismissed. What is needed is a symbolic gesture every day, day after day, by almost everyone. Obvious ones that scream “we are not taking this seriously”. For example literally wear a face mask : Guy Fawks /V for vendatta or the Hooked nose plague mask. Go to the beach with large signs with some appropriate message “Keep Clear – Abnormal Boris Bubble At Play”.
With enough visual dissent everywhere every day the police will not take things seriously, especially if it’s all within the limit of the law, the press will have to cover it, even the BBC. Then questions start and that will snowball as ratings plummet and the government has to rollback everything simply to try and re-gain some support.
How about maintained by 1 machine-learning algorithm? 3 people setting policy using mathematical models = mass effect.
I’m sure Hitler invoked policy as experiment, not knowing its outcome.
people have blabed. it is 100% fraud same like every other outbreak. the last thing needed is more masks.
Why would ‘they’ blab? They have no need to, that is why.
Everything is left in plain sight. If you look, everything is already put there for you to see and read. No need to go to ‘conspiracy’ sites (whatever they are).
With all this madness going on, my main question is why people don’t seem to react to any debunk of the official narrative. It seems like every one is in a slumber, sort of hypnosis. To me this psychological experiment is to gather information on how we behave in lockdown and profile the global population behavior to better manipulate us from now on. They are probably laughing with all ludicrous guidelines to fight this phony virus. That, plus mandatory vaccination. Here in Brazil we are living the worst of the pandemic and it doesn’t seem to wear down and I believe it is due to Brazilians broad acceptance of vaccines. We long desperately for them to come and will take very fast and without question.
Thanks for the article and thanks to OffGuardiam.
“THE PANDEMIC” is THE PROPAGANDA. The actual name for the disease is THE BIG LIE. The corporate fascist oligarch mobster psychopaths have expanded upon the “Josef Goebbels playbook.”
Do not buy into the mass hysteria panic frenzy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Y-yH_Qyipc
Yes. The snakeoil has been detected. The tar and feathering and the riding ’em out of town on a rail has been due a long time since.
http://www.frombehindenemylines.org.uk/2020/06/building-the-coronahoax-charge-sheet-reckoning-culpability-for-the-deliberate-inflation-of-covid-19-death/
Great article but doesn’t deal with the inertia of governments/multinational corporations policy’s , the egos of their employees who enforce these rules , or the profiteering being taken advantage of globally by this panic. A “good crisis” that must continue to be milked , until it peters out and or the next good crisis can be spun up.
I’m not sure I understand why the general view here is that lockdown is somehow advantageous to governments and profiteers (in UK and globally. Maybe I’m naive but hasn’t locking down totally wrecked capitalism. If the economy’s fucked isn’t capitalism fucked?
I would have thought governments and very powerful economic institutions around the world, would have wanted anything but a lockdown eg. now governments have to pay welfare to thousands/millions of unemployed etc, businesses of all sizes have tanked etc.. What advantage is there for powers that be in this?
I know some people here believe its advantageous to Bill Gates’ economic hegemony etc.. because of the imminent vaccine etc but I’m not convinced that governments globally – ranging from reasonably democratic to totalitarian – are thrilled about lockdown being advantageous. I’m imagining they’re thinking how to get out of this very deep hole without losing power.
I get the concerns about how LD, tracing and tracking has made it so much easier for government control in other ways, but economically speaking I don’t see LD as advantageous to governments.
Please don’t abuse me in your answers as I’m genuinely posing this question, not being snarky.
You are right – it is destructive to capitalism. This is neo-marxist policy. Technocrats don’t need the old economy. They can now “print” bitcoins and use drones to deliver goods without our old paper money, retail economy. Tearing down the old infrastructure allows for a new power structure.
Why is this is a problem? We don’t want neo-marxist Bolshevik concentration camp gulags, invasion of privacy through new Big Brother surveillance, fake science covid killswitch programs, and end of bill of rights anarchy, dictatorships, and dehumanizing performance arts, sports activity, and privatized healthcare.
neo-marxist policy
sure, it’s well known that neoliberal billionaires are the most ardent supporters of marxism, especially neo-marxism, whatever that is.
Don’t you get it? They’d already fucked up the economy in 2008 & oil isn’t as profitable as it used to be. WELCOME TO THE GREAT RESET, the new normal, the digital revolution..Ai, automation & UBI.
the world financial/economic collapse was already underway, and was likely to be much more severe than in 2008. that disaster provoked the Occupy Wall Street movement, which eventually had to be suppressed by state violence. current phenomena such the Gilets Jaunes movement suggest that the popular reaction to a new collapse is likely to be much more threatening to the global ruling-class.
in this context, some explanation for the collapse had to be found, which would divert attention away from the inherent injustice of neoliberal capitalism. ideally, such an explanation would also serve to obstruct the formation or development of social movements such as the Gilets Jaunes, which would directly threaten the continued rule of the billionaires.
at this exact juncture, an allegedly pandemic disease suddenly appeared, forcing the shutdown of the economy that was already shutting down, and necessitating the confinement of the entire developed-world population, conveniently making impossible any kind of popular response to the situation. problem solved.
almost like somebody planned it that way.
The US media apparently already thought of that and came up with their Plan B strategy. The states which are phasing back the lockdown have been declared “COVID Hot Spots.” And, accordingly, the number of cases and corresponding deaths have “Spiked.”
Besides the government’s proven track record of fudging all kinds of statistics, there is the obvious “sore thumb” sticking out. Namely, how did phasing back, which only began a week or two ago, result in such a flurry of pathogenic activity all at once?
I suspect the media is so sure of the stupidity of the American public that it doesn’t think for a minute they’ll put two and two together correctly this time – and realize something’s not quite right that in a mere week or two such a “Spike” could possibly occur.
Time will tell. But I’m not holding my breath that the public gets the right picture – otherwise I’ll end up on the barrel end of a ventilator.
In nurse Erin’s testimony, she says the difference between healthy lungs and the “covid” lungs was the white color viewable via X ray.
https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/full/10.1148/rg.244035160
I wonder if the fake covid diagnosis based on lung damage wasn’t actually 5g effects.
Ive been shocked how much the public in California is getting the picture on this. Only a few years ago that wouldn’t have been the case.
Last week in our county of Orange on the south border of L.A., the health director resigned amid much pushback (and anonymous threats) and the new director said masks are no longer mandatory, in defiance of state mandates. Governor Newsom has also been adjusting his stance to show more flexibility. Its a delicate dance of sillinesses, which are plentiful.
Such as, “Knowing what everyone now knows, why is there still a lockdown?”
I found this out yesterday at our YMCA, which was allowed to reopen after 90 days of lockdown and a bonanza for toilet paper manufcturers.
”The lockdown was a panic-driven overreaction.”
I suppose that would depend on what you believe is true.If you believe the pandemic descended upon us out of the blue and was shrouded in mystery and caprice then yes- panic would be a normal reaction. Especially as it was apparently deadly and spreading. On the other hand, if you believe that the pandemic was a drill of gargantuan proportions and an exercise in how to control as large a slice of the global population through undiluted and unrelenting fear, them you wouldn’t really be overreacting at all- you’d be merely pretending to react with urgency to maintain the appearance of a global threat.So, position number one is yes, it was a panic-driven overreaction.Position number two is no, it was all part of a mass rehearsal and exercise in mind manipulation and behavioural programming using deceit and fear.The overreaction was paramount to the maintaining of the lie.
As time has passed, it would seem that position number 2 has gathered momentum.At first, the voices of descent who dared to question the official narrative were pounced upon by the mainstream and the governmental agents and silenced.The shills collected support from the scared and the panicking of the confused herd to keep these rebels and their objectivity away from their worried eyes as they searched in vain for hope.But then the doctors and nurses began to do the same thing as those ‘wacky conspiracy theorists’ ; ask the same questions; and point out the major flaws in the narrative and suddenly the cracks appeared.Questions were being asked by those who were in medicine and virology.They questioned politicians and then questioned the software magnate and their many, many conclusions and predictions and warnings about a virus that had a name but had yet to be isolated in order to make a real vaccine.We were being told of it’s origins, it’s path, the likely havoc it would cause in terms of huge swathes of the world’s population it would claim.Not by anyone medical.But a software magnate with a dubious record ( to say the least) in the area.And buy Computer code writers and programmers who were commissioned by the government and part funded by said software magnate.Suddenly it looked long-planned. Then we learned that all nations had the same script.The same instructions.hand it all over to ‘behavioural scientists’. They used to be called Psychologists.Have them come up with a programme of cognitive behaviour change and , once that was done, they could design a media campaign to hammer it home.Fear, fear, and fear.Repetition, repetition, repetition.A swinging fob watch appeared on every screen in front of every pair of eyes and the spell began.And so the sniffer dogs went to work…
With those crazy conspiracy theorists silenced or shadow banned by various platforms it’s annoying for those who did the silencing and banning to now read and hear the views they have silenced echoed by actual doctors and nurses. After all, they’ve been re-packaged now by the media as ‘front line heroes’ in this ‘war’.They have to be allowed the platforms.They tell us about their having been told and, often, cash – incentivized- to ‘massage’ the figures by lying on death certificates and diagnoses.The aim being to make a small figure to be inflated exponentially across the world and increase the fear in the public.There you have a rather large smoking gun.That’s your bona fide conspiracy; it’s many people planning to deceive the the whole population. That’s the theory.The above is the evidence to support it.They’re facts. Lying about the real figures, the real treatments and the real intentions of the so called ‘reaction’ to drill us all and train us to get back into our prisons, to buy only essentials, to not walk our dogs, to keep away from people and to self isolate.To postpone weddings and accept that any funerals you may unfortunately have to arrange can only allow 6 people to attend at maximum.All because the figures that the government have lied about using the media and medical staff across the world.Why would they do that ? If the virus is real and really as lethal as they claim, the numbers wouldn’t need the massaging.The doctors wouldn’t need to be granted immunity from blame of any negligence and the staff in various hospitals wouldn’t need to be threatened with unemployment should they discuss the virus outside of work.The virus, in other words, didn’t require global spin.But it was given it. By all nations taking part in this plan.People are now refusing to clap to order for hospital staff that are turning away the sick and the frail if they are not privately paying patients.The caste system is coming. Those rumbles you just heard in the distance are bringing a storm..
Everything points toward an agenda that’s been kept hidden but snuck out into the light.And that agenda would appear to be driven by Bill Gates. He is the man with the plan.He was ready to roll with RFID chips. The same ones conspiracy nutcases have been warning us all about for 25 years.They need a good excuse that wouldn’t impeach on our human rights to freedom and privacy.The only one is protection against a killer pandemic.See ? It’s for our own good.His vaccination speeches are typical of those of a software magnate.They lack medical rationale.He and the king of patents( Fauci ) are talking about when it will be ready and why the whole world needs it while acknowledging that 90% of people who are unlucky enough to contract the virus are not in danger.So it appears the tracking virus and pharma patents are in charge.Gates has already said the internal ” tattoo” would be able to contain all of our information.We can have our hands scanned and our whole history will be there.Our bank accounts, medical history, marital status, criminal records, outstanding fines and so on.The SS used to stop citizens with a short and sharp demand ” your papers please”. They didn’t have a digital age until they made their new home in America after the ‘rescue’.Can anyone tell me how any of that concerns a virus ?And can anyone yet see why we’ve handed the responsibility of the population’s health to a software magnate ?
There are two papers available to peruse that blows the whole game out of the water. I’ve provided a link for one on a previous post( SAGE). The other is from 2010.A little ‘creative writing’ exercise undertaken by those at the Rockerfeller Institute ( the same Rockerfellers who have held the dream of a NWO and RFID chips for the human cattle for years). The exercise involved imagining ‘scenarios in the future’ that threatened the population( like the pandemic Gates promised us all in 2017) and how they can fight it with technology( not medicine).No, it isn’t science fiction.It isn’t conspiracy theory.It really exists.I could highlight the relevant parts.But i’ll provide the link instead and leave you to join the dots.You’re welcome. 🙂
( the less patient can skip to page 14)
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
Mask / Muzzle wearing and Social Distancing, measures to keep sheeple and Karens happy.
1) Pictures from Wuhan show everybody and their dog with a mask on – didn’t do much bloody good did it.
2) Pictures from Japan show they are still cramming onto their trains. Japan has a really low Covid death rate. So that proves social distancing is also a load of bull, when you have 48 million crammed into the greater Tokyo area.
Social distancing completely screws the entire hospitality / travel / tourism industry, therefore the most likely reason it is being pushed is continuing economic sabotage.
Lol. Don’t forget all the Lindas
https://www.historyanswers.co.uk/medieval-renaissance/why-did-doctors-during-the-black-death-wear-beak-masks/
Masks during worst plague of history didn’t do much good, did it?
“Miasmas” and “Vapors” are just about as good as science as Covid.
I argue the mask is a symbol of a death cult / world population actuaries which have been around since Atlantis pre-civilization 15,000 – 10,000 BC.
Note the beak mask resembles Anubis.
It also explains many of the human sacrifice rituals in mesoamerica – a “barbaric” culture capable of insane worldwide geometric similarities, advanced pyramid building, and intriguing mythology.
Oh No – don’t you know the real reason for the bird beak mask?
It’s the best shape to pack full of tobacco leaves, which are damped and set to slowly smoulder.
As we all know, smokers have a far lower incidence of Covid 19, therfore a continuous inhalation of nicotine confers a form of immunity
Safety First!
https://hightimes.com/guides/gas-mask-bong/
The Bodies Pile Up But Only The Money Is Counted
how many charities have stood up and made a noise to government – come on Cancer Research? come on Mind? – where are you? I think this clearly undermines the article
I don’t see how it undermines ending lock down? I suspect if they had carried on as normal much of the care home catastrophe would have been avoided.
And honestly the PPE distraction is really just obfuscation. Current unproven & unnecessary social distancing in hospitals is costing lives right now they just aren’t being recorded yet.
Hospitals are still reserving staff & beds in empty covid wards waiting for the “2nd wave” & spacing beds further apart in normal wards so they are 50% down in capacity.
When this all finally ends the number of deaths caused by medical neglect will overshadow the number of covid deaths by 100s of thousands.
The care home deaths were an unnecessary tragedy but there’s far worse scandals to come. PPE propaganda is official misinformation.
Where are these bodies .In reality they have not been shown to exist. Except in file footage shown by New York politicians. This years flu out break which is what Covid is/was has been shown to be milder than last years, fewer deaths ?
To all untermenschen and useless eaters:
THREE SIMPLE (and easy) WAYS TO BECOME A MASK NAZI
https://allthatsinteresting.com/plague-doctors
Hey MASK NAZIS:
The Murphy-Virus Relief Fund suggests you take off those masks, go outside, get some sun and breathe in the fresh air. It will do a world of good.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/Kim-pagan-Ayla-Wolf
Some contend that increased oxygen intake will help blood flow to the brain and that may even become an aid to better critical thinking.
Another argument against masks. (At least from our side.)
DO YOU HAVE THE MURPHY-VIRUS?
The Murphy-Virus Contagion (a particularly virulent and nasty strain of the Goldman-Sachs viral complex) rages out of control and unabated here in New Jersey.
However, indications are that it is a worldwide PANDEMIC.
Here are signs that one may have contracted it.
Do you dress up like this?
https://twitter.com/_Mailman_/status/1247314194602418181/photo/1
Do you have an urge to climb out on to balconies, rant incoherently and bark out orders?
Do your eyes bulge and get bugged eye when someone questions your sanity?
Do you have an urge to put on a hazmat suit, lock yourself in a dark closet and drink bleach (“to clean out your insides of the virus”)? .
If you have three of these four symptoms you may have it. Fortunately help is on the way in the form of the
‘Doc’ Billy Eugenics Euthanasia Death Shot
?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=93736db14ee40503c23adc962b0f2ea0d90735a3-1592061313-0-AVWtRPMUR3QSyLoSrZ6iFKfYCl1VJFIi4COz0MYg1yz94k5oAIPhNeIdjsTF2pGriQBs-1HjW0Qq_4sEcBuMCiZdIsukq1XgBtesDygCdIRjj0l6SODBacCmmUXOgvdsJg-5CHlUooRtr92K_-u_1S08juCsYjZ5nTguJ759HJXSOFlq0DwzwQGfTTp9fSg1pg_jjOm9Vtiz55bIeVsCVCv0MGmJEKTdnMNBXRGty54Nf_x11zcfAEStcJ3P8qu_ePMSaFg4xF3Y5QJO61F-qr4-Zgl6XUe6qVJRTY2fnj38khaz73XkbTvzYGVxlWQp6myXox6hY4G5T86lwlsTuPY
PLEASE CONSULT A MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL
This public service announcement is brought to you by the Murphy-Virus Relief Fund.
when it was the age of discovery no viruses had evolved in nz or aus or the americas or png or anywhere else to be brought back to europe. guess they were too busy plundering to worry that it might make the story sound fake.
I like you, but ya gotta start proofreading and correcting your grammar / vernacular a little more.
well, nice try I guess but this belongs in some faith-based publication – the government ‘should’ do something – well, sure they ‘should’, but there’s about a million things they ‘should’ do that they’re not ever going to – so this is just some form of wishful thinking, not of much practical use. You can do better, Off-G
I think it may have been posted tongue in cheek. We don’t necessarily have to give each article equal weight, in the scales of covid-crisis urgency.
Well, like you, WHO say one thing and obviously, under pressure from who knows who, changes their advice. Not just about wearing the masks but more recently about asymptomatic people not being a risk to others and will not pass it on to others to a complete volta face saying they might. My feeling is if you are asymptomatic then you haven’t got it because you would, er, have symptoms. They are making it up as they go along. Around here, people seem to have completely abandoned the social distancing crap. Certainly, the people on the demonstrations have! Now the scaremongering is oh, there will be a second wave! 2nd Wave be damned. 2nd Wave of what exactly? Fear, austerity, hysteria. An alien looking down might just think the bubonic plague was rife.
My thoughts are that we should just call out the great cv19 lie for what it is, there hasn’t even been an epidemic let alone a pandemic, of any seasonal virus.
What’s really happening is the globalist puppeteers have pushed the global reset button, thru their political minions. Don’t like either of them but have to say kudos to Trump and Bojo, for some resistance at least. Bojo has caved but Trump still shows some fight at times. The cv19 hoax is being pretty much rested atm, the 2nd stage of the imposition of tyranny is in full flow now, where family and society is being further atomised/disconnected from each other. No doubt nearly all protesters in the police brutality protests are sincere, but they have been hijacked by the globalist puppeteers, rentamob thugs. The idea is to get ordinary ppl pleading for full martial law to *protect* them, the protests may also be useful for creating lies about a 2nd wave of CV19. I personally don’t think any of what they’re doing is clever, it’s totally in ur face and transparent in my mind, they’re conditioning us for slavery and the rabbit hutches they’ll assign us in their global heaven.
This article is gr8, recommend reading other articles by Gary too: https://www.garydbarnett.com/martial-law-fraud-beatings-police-goons-riots-property-destruction-and-looting-enough-is-enough/
Excellent comment and Barnett is great.
I think you’re right. Thats what (real) marches and protests are all about, “calling out” Power, about a Big Lie.
Simplest strategy. The more people who get off the dime and find their own way (since only choreographed msrches are allowed) to call these con artists out, the more it will add to our favor.
Survival? Continued breathing?
Received a nice coloured leaflet through the door last week headlined PPE PROTECT featuring a clever looking white coated young lady inspecting a little black object (?) and of course wearing the ubiquitous mask which they are trying to sell. Its from Paragon Health & Safety Consultants. It states in small type that the mask can protect you from “various viruses in the air”. I have emailed them asking which viruses they meant but they have still not replied as yet. Our main street is now aligned with traffic cones in preparation for widening the pavements so that we can all maintain a 2 metre space from fellow shoppers when out buying our lockdown supplies. This week pubs are asking for permission to install tables outside their premises to serve thirsty customers with strict supervision of toilet facilities. Sitting at a table drinking beer alongside passing traffic is not everyone’s idea of an enjoyable day out but as we are all becoming accustomed to this unfolding insanity it will surely be preferable to sitting at home watching telly and becoming suicidal.
I also like the image of sitting in a pub or restaurant with friends all two metres apart, presumably wearing masks when they’re not actually eating or drinking, possibly separated by perspex screens, and trying to have a conversation. There’s going to be a lot of intolerable shouting going on and repeated use of the phrases “What did you say? I can’t hear you”. Going to toilets is going to be an unimaginable enterprise.
No, weekends out for a relaxed sociable get-together, lunchtime trips to the pub with work colleagues, work colleagues leaving/retirement celebrations/birthday celebrations will be a thing of the past. Who on earth would want to put themselves through such regimented and impractical nonsense? I really do feel for people in the food and drink sector.
You wont be able to use the convenience, you’ll have to wear a Catheter Bag & empty it when you get home, so I advise you don’t have more than 2 pints. Welcome to the new normal.
That’s the idea of course: to re-make society into a sterile No Man’s Land where the ordinary pleasures of life become unbearably boring and meaningless. Nor will it be a coincidence that the real “Second Wave” will hit just in time to destroy Christmas and (for Americans) Thanksgiving.
It is absolutely unthinkable to give up Christmas gatherings. But if the ruling class can succeed in having us do just that, then they have nothing whatsoever to fear from the masses ever again.
Why isn’t Ferguson being charged with gross incompetence which resulted in devastation to many people’s lives and the UK economy? Not to mention the rest of the World.
How many in the United States alone are now unemployed? Over 40 million, I believe, along with all those who will soon be homeless.
Cockup is far too polite a term. And I wonder how many politicians do you know who would willingly stand in front of a TV camera, and admit they made a right royal screw up?
I sell The Big Issue mag, which was suspended 11 weeks ago today because of the panicdemic.
It’s been a mentally tough slog. I know of other New Zealand citizens living in Australia who only had a few weeks rent money in their bank when they were laid off from work.
The mag will resume again on Mon 29th June, and all vendors will be expected to wear face masks, and regularly use hand sanitiser, however we will Not be required to download the Coronavirus Tracing App. Which was a relief as I’d already drawn my line in the sand regards the App.
Appreciate all the coverage at OffG on this story.
how is wearing a face mask much different to furgussons actions?
Rachel – Management at the mag have decided that ‘vendors will be expected to wear face masks at all times’. We have virtually no say in their decisions.
And yes, I could hand them articles from OffG and elsewhere about face masks, but I greatly doubt it would change their mind.
Hi Gezza, Ferguson charged? TPTB would never allow that because the truth and nothing but would have to come out in court! What went unreported over the past two weeks was that he has stated that lockdown, social distancing etc have had no effect at all. We all knew that though. Strangely, the MSM didn’t run this. Worse though, is I think it was last week, he said had lockdown not happened there would have been up to 3m deaths! That’s using his useless forecasting tool! They are making it up as they go along. Obviously, Ferguson hasn’t looked at the countries that weren’t in lockdown who have faired a lot better than we have. WTF? He must have a magicians hat into which he dips and comes up with these worthless, falsified figures. Anyway, nice to see you will be back out selling the Big Issue in a couple of weeks time. I hope that you can then get back to your life as you knew it without the stresses you have been put through.
Hi Jo, nice to hear from you again.
I know already about the Ferguson story.
I saw a couple stories on Ferguson views on the lockdowns and social distancing on my FB newsfeed, and I can’t really repeat the comments people made.
Joined several Facebook groups opposed to the lockdowns, 5G, Bill Gates, etc, so lots of info sharing!
I’ve also namedropped OffGuardian, (no, I’m not getting a commission!) The Corbett Report, Wrench In The Gears blog, and the impressive Truthstream Media quite often.
The whole thing has been a giant debacle.
I’ve still got a rent freeze until July 20th, still food in the cupboards, so am fairly lucky.
A lot of people have been deeply impacted.
How are you going? Do you know when you’ll be back at work? How have you been coping? I know you have your faith. In times like this, it’s important to have faith in something greater than ourselves.
Others may not like to hear that, but I know it’s true. Cheers✌️
Ferguson was also quoted as saying that by delaying introducing lockdown as long as it did, the government had caused loss of life to be about twice as high
as it might otherwise have been. Or something like that. I didn’t pay too much attention because I knew he was either getting these figures out of his **** or out of one of his terrible computer programmes, either location being equally unsavoury.
Is this satire?
Telegraph….Coronavirus latest news: Doctors and nurses ordered to stop ‘congregating’
Ahhh, we will miss all those Nursey Dances…
Simon Cowell declares on Britain’s Got Covid; ‘the winner is Staph Nurse and the Not So Comicals‘, and they have won £1 Million of contaminated* vax from our sponsor, Bill Gates.
Let’s have a big Clap for all our contestants…
*The manufacturer bears no responsibility for side effects, such as balls falling off, death etc etc etc etc…
Mark of The Beast manufacturing is trademarked through Satan’s subsidiary, Bill Gates.
I had to smile at ‘Staph’ Nurse!
Please do not put the cart before the horse. Satan is Bill Gates’ subsidiary.
I think the constant indecision and flip flopping is of course for a reason.
One minute coffee is bad then good, butters bad then good lockdown this distance that.
All designed to keep the sheep in a permenant state of utter bewilderment and confusion.
When your not particularly bright, you just use msm and government sources for your info. When they’re confused they comply more.
Take my freedoms, protect me.
Other groups take advantage like with the riots etc, again planned lawlesness for the sheep to beg to be protected.
The human being is programed to want to follow, worship a god, leader.
Theres a limited ammount of rebels that wont, dont follow the spiel.
Theres the see someone breaking the rules report them. All designed to seek out the rebels and make the sheep more complient because they’re doing good reporting those evil bastards killing people.
It would not surprise me one bit if everyone whos been reported is on a list for further study.
Same as people writting on here and commenters.
What is it the chinese call people that oppose them, dissidents?
Dissident lists.
Death by a thousand cuts.
Freedoms removed by a thousand tiny insignificant laws, one by one.
Dirty, filthy bastards!
Mikeb, Oh so true unfortunately. Let’s see because, as I have been saying for the past year to friends and colleagues, the British economy was in serious recession with the GDP output figures dropping, dropping and dropping year on year. I also said a No Deal Brexit would tip us into a Depression. Well, it seems it will but they are going to blame it on Covid when the pound is tanking due to a No Deal Brexit. GDP dropped by 20% as was reported this week. What are the government going to do now? Lift the lockdown or become a poor country because we won’t have the EU now to bolster the economy. We will have a crappy Trade Deal with the USA the main focus of which is to take over this country’s economy I think and secure a large market for USA food imports. WTF? What do this Government care?
If only…if only! If only the masses were being “programmed to want to follow, worship a god, leader.” But I’m afraid all the evidence of human history suggests they are hard wired to want these things; the programming is a so far vain attempt to get those few of us who lack the wiring on board.
That too is alright, since the vast majority have a natural immunity to accepting anything they don’t wish to accept. I recall something I read by Konrad Lorentz. He had taken a Greylag Goose for a house pet; the goose had a rigid routine every night before going upstairs to bed. One night she forgot one piece of the routine – and became completely disoriented and freaked out. Sound like any species you know?
‘The British’, formerly also known as ‘the English’, replete with asymmetric national devolution, the Barnett Formula, and the oft. resurgent West Lothian Question, are a bunch of idiotic prats ruled by a ‘UK’ Government which does not serve its original purpose. It cannot. Asymmetric national devolution is not democracy. The Scottish and Welsh (strangely, no longer primarily labelled ‘British’ politically) are far more with it.
The Scots currently ruled by the Spiteful Nannying Party are subjected to an even more micromanaging petty fascist historically amnesiac regime.
Devolution under the natzis has meant much less local autonomy and and obsessive centralisation with an easily forecast loss of competence at the small things.
Indeed, I even found myself voting to try and remove the SNP incumbent, they are that bad.
We are beginning to hear all sorts about the SNP!
Amen, i tried to up-vote you twice.
Indeed, you only have to look at the natzi track record of centralising everything in Edinburgh, sticking “Scotland Scotland scotland” somwheren in the title and watching performance nose dive.
Education, health care, transport, energy, planning etc etc are all doing noticeably worse than their counterparts in England.
Can you say ferry’s? BBC has brushed that one under the carpet hasn’t it, can you imagine if that had been the Tories.
I have heard that the Natzis are quite content with trashing Scotland for a generation and turning it into a dungheap as long as they can blame the eeevil Tories
I think I can see the faint outlines of a pattern emerging.
Throughout history until a few years ago, everyone accepted that infectious diseases appeared every now and then, killing large numbers of people. Then the dead were buried, and life went on.
Recently, however – and especially with the present “Covid-19” – there seems to be a great solicitude for the sanctity of life and for avoiding any deaths at all. Which is hard to put into practice, as the Human Being Mark I seems to have an average life expectancy of 70-80 years (with some living to 100 years and over).
With a current world population getting on for 8.8 billion, at first sight it is surprising that only about 60 million people die each year. That’s only about one in 160. The explanation is that so many more people are born each year than die. The global population is mainly quite young, and the death rate of course is mostly a fraction of the old – who are many fewer.
Still, over 10 million people die each and every year of communicable diseases – infections to you and me. Compared to the official 428,487 who have supposedly died of (or maybe “with”) Covid-19. According to WHO, “Globally, 4 million people die prematurely from chronic respiratory disease”. https://www.who.int/gard/publications/The_Global_Impact_of_Respiratory_Disease.pdf That is ten times the death toll of Covid-19 – even if the latter has not been artificially puffed up for political reasons.
Why is it that a few high-profile deaths in Western nations assume such enormous, all-consuming importance? Just as Western armed forces in their invasions of foreign countries can tolerate no more than a handful of casualties before they give up.
Whereas tens of millions die of common diseases in poorer countries, and “adventures” such as the US-led invasion of Iraq (still in progress after 17 years) kill literally millions.
One might put it down to racism, except that the holocaust of elderly people in “care homes” throughout Western nations has been accepted with placid resignation.
It does certainly seem, though, that when it comes to other people’s deaths “some animals are more equal than others”.
I don’t think it is respect for the sanctity of human life. Quite the reverse. It the same people who argue for population transfers and for population reduction.
“The fact that population transfers are currently making a comeback on the scholarly and policy agenda also suggests that we should scrutinize with particular care the most extensive experiment made with them to date. Despite the gruesome history, enthusiasts continue to chase the mirage of “humane” mass deportations as a means of resolving intractable ethnic problems. Andrew Bell-Fialkoff, in a much-cited study, has advocated population transfers as a valuable tool so long as they are “conducted in a humane, well-organized manner, like the transfer of Germans from Czechoslovakia by the Allies in 1945-47.” John Mearsheimer, Chaim Kaufmann, Michael Mann and others have done likewise.”
https://www.chronicle.com/article/The-European-Atrocity-You/132123
not everyone accepted that idea. stefan lanka said in pandemic pantomine in ancient greece there was the notion that there was an infection demon. this sort of idea would presumably have caused some sort of quarantine or exodus n many deaths.
i only started introducing soald because i thought the threat was so large n i was the one who could c a solution. a great investigation is needed into these signs of a lock down so marking documents soald is a beginning to a process of preventing such atrocities. this investigation will likely go on for centuries n soald will be recognised as a turning point.
What is “soald”?
I think she is clowning you guys.
This is so well put, the hypocracy in the western world is astonishing. And actually this is all about it. Westerners in a delusion that they will never die like ever , thanks to their relatively carefree, event free lives…
The biggest killers are still cardiovascular disease and cancers of various sorts, which are not communicable diseases. (It’s true that grant-seeking researchers have been trying to prove for years that cancers are caused by viruses without success, with the possible exception of HPV – at least that has proved successful for the manufacturers of the HPV vaccine).
….i’m still very scared of the nasty disease, so i’m going to say a prayer….
Our Mother,
Who art in us, blessed be thy aim.
The kingdom’s done,
you will be throned on Earth, as it IS written in the Heavens.
You give us daily an abundant spread;
Forgive us OUR forgetfulness, as we forgive those who have forgotten themselves.
Enliven us with LOVE,
For thine is the queendom, the flowers and the faeries,
For always and ALL WAYS,
……….A WOMAN.
….does this mean i’m gay…..??
No bisexual.
“No one likes to admit they’re wrong, particularly when the errors are huge and so stupid beyond belief. That’s never going to happen voluntarily, at least without some encouragement or a sweetener”.
Or a trial. Who thinks a trial would be a good idea? A trial works for me.
Followed by a LOT of hard labour on Dartmoor.
well said Tom
I look forward to the day when Handycock begins 25 years cleaning the windows of all households across the country, for nothing – when Boris has to repair all of our roads with a spoon and tube of ‘Gorilla glue’, for nothing – when Sedwill has to clean everbody’s toilet everyday, for nothing – let them pay for their tyranny but to our advantage!!
Yes! Agree totally. People need to be held to account for this massive clusterfuck. I peeked at Bob’s reply. I would say, forced to clean toilets at the worst pubs in London. Paid the equivalent of the dole.
Paid the equivalent of the dole Gezzah? Nah. That’s way too much money for these scumbags. They should do it for the good of the public!
And the debate in the British media is that the lock down was badly done, not harsh enough, and was implemented too late. Nobody is allowed to say that it should never have been done at all.
Knowing what they know now, and still to be insisting on the closure of companies and places of entertainment is pure wilful economic vandalism, akin only to Brexit in it’s blind ignorance of the facts.
This is why I am convinced, like Brexit, this is being ordered externally by the US, I cannot imagine a country doing this to itself from choice.
In the US they gave a parachute to the people they cared most about, the large corporations, and proceeded to destroy small independent business and drive the poor even further into poverty and surrender more rights. At least these, I can see the economic and social motive fitting in well with their other agenda’s.
Just as they gave a parachute to the people they cared about in Nazi Germany. Eisenhower killed millions of ordinary Germans* and yet airlifted thousands of senior SS and Nazi officials into the U.S. where they took positions in government, law enforcement, science, the military and, of course intelligence where the OSS effectively merged with the SS effecting a reverse takeover of the newly-formed CIA.
The precise numbers are irrelevant. The point is the Allies said they wanted to destroy Germany… yet they very publicly punished ordinary Germans while incorporating the Nazi bureaucracy into the post-war American and European and Latin American government structures (while Otto Skorzeny and others went to work for Israel). That was a psychological operation. The consequences we are dealing with now: the same U.S. Foundations like Rockefeller, the same U.S.-German corporations, the same eugenics and medical martial law…
The Nazi Hydra In Fascist America Glen Yeadon and John Hawkins
*Eisenhower denied German soldiers the PoW status to which they were entitled under law, and proceeded to starve more than 5 million men and women, of whom an estimated 1.7 million died in his camps.
Across Germany as a whole, up to 12 million Germans died AFTER 1945.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Other_Losses#Prisoner_totals
The Allies incorporated all those war criminals except, they claim, the first class, Hitler and his cabinet, though even that is disputed by prominent names like former Reuters duty editor Gerrard Williams in Grey Wolf (2011) and Paul Manning in Bormann (1981)
From the aforementioned book: “Soviet scholar Professor A. Farrin published an English version of War and the Working Class. This publication hinted at being the official viewpoint of the Soviet Union. The article divided war criminals into four classes.
“The first class included Hitler and his cabinet ministers. The second class included party leaders and the German Army Command. Financial and industrial leaders made up the third class. The fourth group was defined as those who benefited from the Nazi plundering, such as by receiving stolen goods or exploiting slave labor.”
That explains why the US are Israel’s strongest supporter…. not.
Moneycircus, it is my understanding that the USA do not recognise, in any way, the Geneva Convention. Plenty of evidence to support this. The Abu Grabe torture camp, detention at quantanamo etc.
They have the Republican and Democratic National Conventions….that’s probably quite enough conventions for the USA thank you very much! 😉
Harvey, I think you are probably right there.
Yeah, that is the diligently cultivated facade. Maybe the recent Tory landslide win was just another rigged election and what you can see on a Saturday night at any British city center is all foreigners who can’t handle their drink.
It’s easier to see it when the Brits are abroad, when they are indeed awfully decent.
Not by any stretch a nation of compliant slaves, not at all. God Save The Queen.
It is true that British people are, in general, some of the friendliest on earth … as long as they’re not too drunk.
Some of them are even friendlier when they’re very drunk…
Another you-tube i can’t vouch for but others may enjoy.
FREEDOM!
I don’t see the Guardian in that propaganda network but I know it they are vital to it. The UK is the most controlled vassal state in the world. It’s like the CIA’s laboratory.
UK government propaganda units are broadcasting the Covid-19 narrative. It is not coming from the press or the BBC but directly from the Cabinet Office/ Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill who is also National Security Adviser and head of the UK Civil Service through his control of propaganda units manned by British soldiers and assorted compliant journalists.
Countering disinformation or disguising the truth?
The 77th Brigade is a news and information management unit, created in January 2015 by renaming British army’s Security Assistance Group. It set up various front organizations such as The Integrity Initiative under the Institute for Statecraft and was joined this month by a new disinfo regiment, 13th Signals http://www.warfare.today/2020/06/07/frontline-cyber-regiment-for-british-army/
Guiding public opinion… controlling what people know about what’s going on… feeding information to a compliant media… suppressing discussion and debate… and smearing scientists who don’t support the narrative.
Politicians and corporations are profiteering while they are shielded from daylight. Conflicts of interest are rampant. The absence of transparency and accountability means immoral policies and illegal wars.
Innocent people murdered for psyops
Covid is not the only psyop in which innocent humans have been killed, by misdiagnosis as Covid cases and then subjected to Covid treatments that kill the patient. Also by cancelling all scheduled operations throughout the NHS. Also by deliberately sending diseased elderly people back to Old People’s Homes.
Civilians in Douma, Syria, were killed but not in the way the UK, US and French governments claim which was supposedly a Syrian army chlorine attack in April 2018. Civilians did die so how were they killed? In January 2020 UK MPs were told there is a strong indication that the civilians who died in Douma were murdered for a psyop and filmed by the BBC http://syriapropagandamedia.org/
UK Column News – 12th June 2020 from 11-minutes-30 https://youtu.be/RLRJk3cRHgA?t=692
Yes, exactly M. And I’m pretty certain we’ve had a few 77th Brigade visitors here over the last few months. Any site that speaks truth to power is targeted. Appreciate the links as well.
Moneycircus, That’s the worse thing about all this. Investigative Journalism has been completely eradicated in this country. the trouble is, apart from people such as on this site, people are so dumbed down they can’t actually think from themselves. We have a Government that cannot tell the truth if they were sat on a bomb and told to tell it or be blown up. The Cabinet, every single one of them, are a bunch of power made fascists who are not in politics because they want to serve the nation but because they want to increase their bank balances and promote the interests of their cronies who have the money. I’m thinking here about Jenrick who over-ruled Tower Hamlet’s planning decision which would have cost a friend of his, a businessman, £40m if he wanted his project to roll. Jenrick over-ruled that decision. That was last week I think. I picked it up in The Canary. Not a peep in the MSM. This is the same MP who is receiving £1000 per month of public money for his second pile of bricks in Hampshire (a very large house) and who breached lockdown many times to go and stay there.
My goodness, there needs to be a radical change to Parliament, MPs expenses, non-executive directorships and how they can over-rule a decision made by a Council. This must be the most corrupt Government this country has ever had. Unfortunately, Stoogie Starmer and his lot can’t seem to be bothered even to mount any opposition.
The feeling I’m getting is that this lockdown seems to have entered an odd phase where the back story is falling apart or at least being severely questioned ….and yet this very same back story is being quietly accepted. Indeed – in some quarters there even seems to be an upswing in scare mongering and some rehabilitation going on cf. Craig Murray’s acceptance of Neil Ferguson’s bollocks. Maybe we have the same general cognitive dissonance here as in JFK and 9/11 i.e. the majority don’t believe it but …hey what the hell. It’s here now so whattaya gonna do?
you may well be describing Boris’s behaviour here – he seemed to be going one way and very quickly changed his mind then pursued the lockdown – the scare mongering continues apace – tv adverts are driving home the message that we will remain on our own as business tries to ‘help’ our predicament – it’s hard to remain sane and there’s no doubt that there’s a ‘them and us’ situation becoming clearly defined (just like the brexit debate) – I wouldn’t mind betting that those who don’t want brexit also don’t want the lockdown to end, ever!
such adverts need to be prefaced with a warning that they contain signs of a lockdown. it makes sense to put a discaimer before broadcasting dangerous stuff they do not understand.
Steady on Bob, I voted Remain but I think the lockdown is a political psyops and definitely want it to end!
Brexit was never going to happen anyway, lockdown or no lockdown, why on earth do folk think it will go ahead? Things may pan out that the state, sacrifices Boris, installs “Stoogie Stamer” (thanks Jo) who will without blinking an eyelid revoke our leaving the EU.
Right from the get go, Brexit was never going to be allowed to happen. Wait and see.
I don’t know I’m sure. The picture that I see on the streets is of more and more people walking about, and more cars on the roads. The 2 metre rule is not being adhered to quite so pedantically.
And yet I’m seeing a few more people in masks (there were never many to be seen in my area). Maybe because the forthcoming rule about masks on public transport has set the tone. A woman in the supermarket queue this morning had a really high-tech looking affair that might not have looked out of place at Porton Down. Interestingly, she tried and failed several times to fit a cloth mask to her lively young daughter who was in the queue with her.
I still can’t see how lockdowns can have no effect (whether one agrees with that approach or not). See this article, for example.
If we’re using logic to work this nonsense out, why are people still dying 3 months after lock-down began?
If social distancing works why bother with lock-down in the first place? If not why are we doing it? If PPE prevents infection why do we need any of it?
Because this is a political disease & has *uck all to do with real science! There is no point debating the pros & cons of infection mitigation for a virus that hasn’t been proven exists & can not be diagnosed accurately!
Start from the beginning then stop wasting your time trying to figure out nefarious narratives.
excess deaths r caused by the lockdown n associated terror campaign. there have also been deaths in previous years due to vax cults ideology. dr morse said in a video the allopaths had caused quite some number of deaths.
Objective, I’ll drink to that! They are making it up as they go along. There is so much fake news and propaganda now, that the real facts, figures and news have long since vanished into the ether. Except of course, sites like these and John Rappaport and others. Now, the question is, where is this all going to end now that the official figures show British GDP dropped by 20% since lockdown. That means depression, mass unemployment etc. Lockdown was an intelligent move wasn’t it?
Even the Guardian is admitting to the drop in GDP and the recession caused by the lockdown – a lockdown that they were fully in favour of.
No one said the lockdown has no effect. It has terrible effects. It is killing people. According to the Office for National Statistics weekly death figures, there were no above the five yearly average deaths in England and Wales this year until after the lockdown was implemented. Also, according to the same source, COVID 19 transmission was in decline prior to the lockdown’s implementation.
Mike R. Of course lockdowns have no effect. The thing is they haven’t made an iota of difference to the performance of the alleged virus have they? There are around, I think, 50 countries in the world that did not lock down and they are faring much better than we are. The effect this lockdown has had is to tank, in its totality, the British Economy with a No Deal Brexit tipping us from recession to depression (one of the MSM had this as its headline late this week). So, they are advocating for people to ‘splash the cash’ to save the economy. What cash would that be now?
Slightly OT:
I looked some more into Paul Volcker advocating “the controlled disintegration of the economy”. In fact, Volcker got the phrase from economist Fred Hirsch.
From wikipedia: “Fred Hirsch, an Austrian-British economist, wrote his pathbreaking but largely ignored book on Social Limits to Growth, in which he pointed out to social scarcities that effectively impose limits on economic growth. Hirsch’s concept helps explains why, as economic growth improves overall quality of life at any particular level, doing “better” than how your grandparents lived does not translate automatically into doing “well”, if there are as many or more people ahead of you in the economic hierarchy. For example, if you are the first in your family to get a college degree, you are doing better. But if you were at the bottom of your class at a weak school, you may find yourself less eligible for a job than your grandfather, who was only a high school graduate. “The value to me of my education – the satisfaction I derive from it – depends upon how much education the man ahead of me in the job line has.”
From http://umanitoba.ca/faculties/arts/departments/philosophy/ethics/media/social_limits_to_growth.pdf (an excellent review of Social Limits to Growth):
“As the second half of Hirsch’s book demonstrates, when societies make the great leap from starvation to sufficiency the scramble for wealth, power and status does not ameliorate. Instead, the competition for collective advancement transmogrifies into an increasingly fierce competition for individual advancement. In Thatcher’s Britain, people proudly displayed buttons on which was written the word “Graspies” – an acronym for “greedy, amoral self-promoters”. Personal self-aggrandizement becomes the ruling ideology of such societies. In the movie Wall Street, Gordon Gekko’s mantra, “greed is good”, was probably meant to be perceived ironically. Instead, it elicited widespread endorsement.
However, as virtually every Western nation is discovering to its cost, no society can long
survive and flourish when everyone is on the make and everyone is on the take. Political
economist Robert Heilbroner concisely sums up Hirsch’s thesis in this way: “A market
society in which all buyers and sellers, workers and managers, householders and
corporations cheated, lied, stole, used violence or trickery would not work”.
Arguably, most advanced capitalist societies have now reached that point or are perilously
close to reaching it. The bill of indictment is depressing: “democratic” elections are won by
the candidate who can attract the most money, politicians are bought and sold, police
officers take bribes, universities have become handmaidens to powerful corporate interests, accountants validate the books of fraudulent companies (think: Nortel, Enron and WorldCom), doctors are little more than marketing agents for the pharmaceutical industry and lawyers are a joke, nations are bankrupt by fraudulent banks but the top bankstersare nevertheless offered staggeringly large bonuses
We are discovering, a little late in the day it must be admitted, the truth of Hirsh’s thesis that capitalism only functions well when most people live according to pre-capitalist norms of honesty, restraint, trust, truthfulness and self-sacrifice. A world of rational gratification maximizers is discovering that our individually rational choices can quickly add up to collective self-destruction.”
Elsewhere, this is very interesting. Your last paragraph summary says it all.
I met a family I know from being active in the Labour Party after Corbyns leadership victory. (I was really taken in by the Corbyn thing). They are totally sold on the Left’s illusion that “we should have locked down sooner” and the Conservatives are evil to send us back to work etc… I tried really hard to reason with him that the lockdown was a massive overreaction and that the numbers don’t add up… I got absolutely nowhere. This guy was one of the louder, intelligent (or so I thought) reasonable voices in our local CLP. These people are unable to see through the Left/Right illusion and realise things are happening and being directed beyond our Government. His ‘proof’ that this was real was the ‘spike’ on overall deaths. I argued they were a consequence of the lockdown, with people with other illnesses not being treated for instance. This didn’t convince him. Has anybody got any links to the reason for the excess deaths so I am better prepared next time I meet a true believer? They looked absolutely miserable. The couple had adopted a little girl a fewer years back who had a lot of issues from previous neglect. It was obvious that child hadn’t played properly with any other kids since the lockdown. I offered to meet up so she could play with my daughter (3 1/2 years old) who thankfully has lots of friends whose parents see through the bullshit and has been mostly unaware of what is happening and we have tried very hard to continue as normal. They politely declined. I really had to bite my lip as I wanted to tell them they were allowing the PTB to abuse their own child by keeping her ‘safe’ from the virus. I really despair at the effect this is going to have on lots of children who’s parents swallowed this madness.
There is a good set of graphs on the Hector Drummond site in an article by Christopher Bowyer. Gives a breakdown of the ONS stats.
Shows that the largest death toll was in the care home system presumably after they were all returned from hospital but also that of all ‘covid’ cases 95% had a pre-existing illness or co-morbidity. Makes for interesting reading.
https://hectordrummond.com/2020/06/05/early-june-graphs-from-christopher-bowyer/
Thanks Iana! The ‘Weekly Covid and non-Covid deaths at home’ graph shows the devastation caused by the lockdown. Hopefully it will prove valuable in future encounters wth the crazed and deluded believers.
Most people lack the basic science education to understand that the “science” being sold to them is a fraud.
Of course, most of those on the left have always been virtue signallers and followers of scripts with just as little independent thought and awareness as those on the right.
there’s no mystery about where the right-wing scripts come from. a more complicated question is, where do the “left-wing” scripts come from?
They are thoroughly brainwashed by decades of holocaust documentaries.
One oddity I have found with the mainstream left is the insistence that to be skeptical of the lockdown makes you a “libertarian”. Skepticism is ruled out because it presents a “libertarian narrative”. The idea is that the skeptics are concerned about freedoms being infringed on. Part of this view is valid – that our “freedoms” were mostly bulllshit anyway and we are all stuck in the same economic rat race prison. But the problem is that this linking of a view to a philosophy is surely irrelevant to assessing a situation (ANY situation).
When you are confronted with something truly out of the ordinary, then of course you refer to experiences you’ve had before. That’s how you learn. More to the point, it’s how you learn NOT to get fooled again. But what you DON’T do is stop and take out your checklist to make sure your observations conform to some prearranged scheme. And the mainstream left seem to base their point of view on this dismissal of a philosophic position – while conveniently forgetting to note that their own eagerness to see a societal restructuring as influencing their view of the virus.
Its been interesting to see how the different flavours of supposed resistance (Left, Right etc..) have different narratives to keep them off the scent and to bark up the wrong tree.
I’ll bet there’s a whole factory somewhere, in which such convenient narratives are manufactured by experts, to suit the preferences of the various market segments.
bernie was always going to dropout imo. dr shiva was saying how these not so obvious establishment were worrse than the obvious ones. so then for his supporters the virus must be true coz it was why bernie out n their illusions shattered. meanwhile the greens were played with articles about environmental benefits. i think this thing must have been planned in great detail.
bernie was always going to dropout
but that’s what happened last time. surely nobody could have predicted that exactly the same thing would happen again, almost like somebody planned it that way. that would be a Conspiracy Theory, and everybody knows how evil those are.
conveniently forgetting to note that their own eagerness to see a societal restructuring as influencing their view of the virus
I’ll bet that the 1933 Reichstag Fire, not to speak of the 9/11/2001 remake, resulted in some pretty significant societal restructuring. maybe those are some past experiences that would be worth referring to, in hope that they might shed some light on the current situation.
unfortunately, since the response of most of the “left” to the New Reichstag Fire, was to shove their head firmly up their ass, maybe it wouldn’t help them in this case. or that of the many sequels which are probably already being planned.
Unfortunately, many people equate “libertarian” with “right-wing”, when, as people have pointed out via the “political compass test”, one can be “left-libertarian”.
(Was it you who posted your results George? – Sorry if not). I’ve also done that test, and that’s how I came out, but I knew that’s how I’d come out anyway.
There is a HUGE factor omitted from all of these “excessive death” numbers which is the way that the “excessive death” numbers have been trending over the last decade in the US.
This year is decidedly NOT an aberration.
For the US, the Macrotrends site below estimates 8.88 deaths per 1,000 residents for 2020, which would be about 3 million deaths of all causes for Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 of this year. The chances of the “Coronavirus epidemic” pushing that figure noticeably up, in a way such that someone at a distant time or place glancing at a table of deaths for a long period would immediately notice, appears to now be zero. Though I am sure most people will still vaguely think it is a major threat of exactly that kind, owing to the pro-Panic side’s control of the media narrative.
On total deaths in the 2010’s in the US.
The low-period for deaths per capita in the US was 2008 to 2013 (rate: 8.12 to 8.16 range). Looking at deaths since then (2013 to 2019):
US Deaths per 1000 residents:
– 2013: 8.159
– 2014: 8.264
– 2015: 8.369
– 2016: 8.475
– 2017: 8.580
– 2018: 8.685
– 2019: 8.782
– 2020: (proj.) 8.880
US Census estimates for total resident population as of July 1 of each year (Census Table NST-EST 2019-01):
– 2013: 315,993,715
– 2014: 318,301,008
– 2015: 320,635,163
– 2016: 322,941,311
– 2017: 324,985,539
– 2018: 326,687,501
– 2019: 328,239,523
– 2020: 329,877,505
Multiplying the two we get an interesting result.
TOTAL DEATHS in the US:
– 2013 total deaths: 2,578,000
– 2014 total deaths: 2,630,500
– 2015 total deaths: 2,683,500
– 2016 total deaths: 2,737,000
– 2017 total deaths: 2,788,500
– 2018 total deaths: 2,837,000
– 2019 total deaths: 2,882,500
– 2020 total deaths (proj.): 2,929,500
Notice the substantial increase each year, absent any named, attention-getting, Panic-creating flu-virus event through the 2010s (some bad flu-strains existed but no one noticed/cared). 2019 had +146,000 more total deaths than 2016, for example, and even +304,500 (!) over 2013.
2020 was projected to have even more, +351,000 deaths over 2013, an estimate made before anyone knew about Coronavirus.
The basic mechanisms for these big-looking increases is no mystery, and nothing to panic about (of course):
Aging population plus higher base population. Plus, some on the margins is due to the well-documented rise in so-called deaths of despair in Middle America, which includes drug-deaths; this part of the increase we SHOULD worry about, as certainly it is much more harmful than the current flu-virus pandemic, by any half-way objective measure. But about the rise of deaths of despair we hardly hear at all. No emergency measures, no martial law, hardly even any attention. Why?
Needless to say, the observed increase in deaths since 2013 far more than covers (exceeds) the total of number of deaths attributable to the 2020 coronavirus. The CoronaPanic-pushers of 2020 either don’t know or don’t care about this. It qualifies as “Context,” which is a heresy to Corona True Believers.
U.S. Death Rate 1950-2020:
https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/USA/united-states/death-rate
Good stuff.
Thank you this was quite explanatory
As I’ve pointed out on Off-G a couple of times, life expectancy in the UK had been going up gradually since around the 1970s, until 2014, when it started gradually going down again.
Life expectancy going up could possibly be due to things like smoking gradually going down (and it has done, quite markedly – in 1970 51% of adult UK males smoked. By 2018, it was around 15%.
My guess for the UK is that the reverse in life expectancy was due to a combination of public spending cuts in the post 2010 austerity period, plus the “gig economy”, zero-hours-contracts, hidden and not-so-hidden poverty, people being forced to depend on food banks….the standard of living for the less well off was going down and down, diets probably getting worse and worse (even if they weren’t necessarily smoking), availability of cheap alcohol and cheap junk food.
In addition to my comment below relating to the US if you wish to examine the “excess deaths” in Europe take a look at the latest graphs/numbers at the Euromo site. 24 countries are charted including the UK. It may take a few more weeks to get the full picture but exactly what some of us have been saying appears likely to be happening throughout the “hardest hit” countries including the UK.
If you take a look at the countries with the steep spikes (excess deaths) you will also note how quickly those spikes descend. Look back at the more rounded and longer in duration curves from 2017/18 e.g. and then compare overall numbers. In 2017/18 the time frame of “excess deaths” lasted far longer than the current season. The overall death count is likely to be similar- no change in “excess deaths” when averaged out over that longer time frame.
The reason for this concentrated spike in “excess deaths” has all to do with accelerated mass homicide of immune-vulnerable individuals- primarily, but not exclusively, those in nursing homes/care centers. These deaths were prematurely caused by government malfeasance if you want to be charitable- which I do not.
Now as we are looking at these figures in real time today we are seeing extraordinary lows in excess deaths- in the negative valuations. Take a look at France for but one example. The reason for this is that the “low hanging” fruit has been plucked and for the time being Death, so to speak, has not only stalled but doesn’t have the same number of “easy targets” to go after.
What we have had in short is bulk rate deaths in a concentrated time due to policy decisions by governments not due to some alien virus that landed from Venus. Some would say this is institutionalized murder- I stand in that camp.
Hi Maxwell, Thanks for this illuminating information. I do wish we had a more responsible MSM and broadcasters to put these figures out there.
Indeed it becomes more clear to me every day that they committed a pre-meditated culling of the old and infirm in order to shock the public with horror stories and stats, manipulating the compassion and conscience of the masses to get them to consent to being locked down, despite the now-incontrovertible fact that the vast majority, especially the young and healthy, and most of all children, are to this alleged pandemic plague out of a Hollywood flick.
The actual facts put the kabosh on the official narrative quite emphatically but there are no facts presented by the propagandists every minute of every day and night about this psy-op or any other event or issue.
Remember the videos of people collapsing randomly in the middle of the street in China and elsewhere – never explained and never observed around here?
The chaotic hospitals…people laying on the cold floors…the refrigerated trucks…the mass graves…the make-shift hospitals built in multiple countries, never to see a patient…the emotive clips of “front line” medico-soldiers (how obvious a ploy yet how effective the war-time atmosphere and language and imagery works) with their exhausted postures, plaintive cries, and…tik tok videos of choreographed dances in which no patients can be seen, certainly not laying about on the cold hard floors, nor an ounce of stress detected in any of the participants.
There was the ridiculous and frightening lie about asymtomatic super-spreaders walking around emitting an invisible weapon of mass destruction, obliviously murdering everyone they come in contact with. That was debunked by WHO itself recently. Of course, just like Russiagate or the run-up the Iraq war, all “mistakes” (lies) and manipulations (propaganda) made by the media and “experts” go in one direction, in propagation of the official narrative, and when they’re corrected or uncovered it’s too late, the damage is done, and it always goes unpunished.
The fact that masks are still being recommended and made mandatory in many places is absurd.
Then the sudden spotlight on Kawasaki Disease to further terrify parents and terrorize children by manipulating the former into consenting for the latter to be isolated even longer from their grandparents and friends and deprived of a real education and probably summer recreation – and if you’ve seen some of the “reimagined” school settings where they’ve reopened in Europe and Asia, and the recommendations for when schools here reopen in September, it’s just as well the kids don’t return.
But we know what this is all about, don’t we? Just like 9/11, just like the infamous PNAC document described, Rockefeller’s “Lockstep” scenario, and the oft-quoted arch-slime ball Rahm Emanuel: They need to create a crisis in order to manufacture the consent of the public, made irrational by fear, for policies and changes that otherwise wouldn’t be possible or accepted.
If you don’t study history and learn its lessons…
Well here they are again, and instead of radical Islamic jihadists (commies before that, and the Huns and kamikaze Japs before them, for the purposes of WW1 and WW2 respectively) it’s an invisible Virus, and instead of homeland security and the war on terror, it’s the ‘bio-security state’ and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the ‘Global Reset’, to meet the needs of capital in its current state of development and deepening crisis.
The New Normal™️ means mass digitization, automation, centralization, and privatization.
It becomes obvious why they shut down schools, why they scared people away from the hospitals furloughed so many health workers, why they imposed the lockdown and shut people in their homes, why they forced small businesses to close while the chains and box stores stayed open, why they’re making grocery shopping so annoying, closed the libraries, reduced/banned travel and made public transportation equally annoying, why they pushed remote work, why they fearmongered about cash, why the fed is buying everything it can get its hands on, why Gates wants us all vaccinated, why the contact and tracing, why the digital ids and immunity passports, and even why they’re talking about defunding the police (plundering the public pensions and shifting to AI = cutting costs), and what the Green New Deals (“green” imperialism and rare earth mineral plunder for “smart” and “sustainable” tech.) are really about, which will be rolled out this year.
They are using the CoronaCon to build the techno-feudal NWO and our digital prisons all around us, including the 5G infrastructure in our communities and satellites that will scour the entire earth, justifying it all because of a mild seasonal respiratory disease.
The reason for this concentrated spike in “excess deaths” has all to do with accelerated mass homicide of immune-vulnerable individuals- primarily, but not exclusively, those in nursing homes/care centers.
Denis Rancourt — All-cause mortality during COVID-19: No plague and a likely signature of mass homicide by government response
You should find what you are looking for at https://lockdownsceptics.org
Hi David, I think it’s a shame that people who have the power to think critically don’t. Jeremy Corbyn was a breath of fresh air. The Labour Party Manifesto was just what this country needed and my goodness, needs it more than ever now as we dive into a full Depression.
Has anybody got any links to the reason for the excess deaths so I am better prepared next time I meet a true believer?
try here:
https://medium.com/@JohnPospichal/questions-for-lockdown-apologists-32a9bbf2e247
https://medium.com/@tikmann/what-is-the-real-killer-covid-19-or-lockdowns-a-data-analysis-4ce509a9ff82
I really had to bite my lip as I wanted to tell them they were allowing the PTB to abuse their own child by keeping her ‘safe’ from the virus.
why did you have to bite your lip? that might have been exactly the point that would burst their delusions, after rational argument had failed. even according to the Official Story, children are unaffected by the dread virus, whereas the malign effects of anti-social distancing must be clear to any remotely perceptive parent. they’re trading off their child’s mental health to assuage their own cowardice.
I am thinking of marketing some anticoronavirus parsnips to counter the second wave, my thinking is if the buyer inserts the parnsip up their backsides for 2 hours, 3 times a day, they will not get coronavirus, those who are g̶u̶l̶l̶i̶b̶l̶e̶ smart enough to invest in not only theirs, but the whole family’s survival will be proven to be h̶a̶l̶f̶w̶i̶t̶t̶e̶d̶ ̶b̶e̶y̶o̶n̶d̶ ̶b̶e̶l̶i̶e̶f̶ incredibly smart when no one in their family dies of or with coronavirus.
At only £250 per parnisp I feel it something the whole family could enjoy but wait, theres more, buy 10 anticoronialvirus+ parnsips and get a lovely bridge absolutely free!
Dungroanin may well be your first customer 🙂
DunG will only buy them if they are EXCESS anticoronavirus parsnips!
Parsnips aren’t worth a carat !
Are the anticoronavirus parsnips safe to share? It’s just that a friend and I are thinking of going halves on one. (£125 each is a bit more manageable).
is this part of the new normal?
Now now P R Ivy! Only 2hrs 3 x a day? That’s not nearly painful enough to stimulate the brain cells!
this idea has great merit, but an even more effective intervention is to insert a dill pickle up your nose, alternating nostrils each successive day. this has the advantage of not only protecting you against deadly viruses and other malign cooties, but simultaneously virtue-signalling and demonstrating an abundance of conformity and obedience.
whereas anybody can just CLAIM to have a parsnip up their backside, but might decline to prove it, leaving the public unsure of their commitment to goodthinking and civic responsibility.
there will also inevitably be people who will substitute a turnip for a parsnip, in the foolish and unscientific belief that this will have the same protective effect. such people cannot be allowed to imperil public welfare, in their selfish indulgence of personal preference as to what variety of root vegetable is up their ass.
therefore, in the interests of public health and sanitation, the practice of nasal pickling must be made compulsory for all. the goverment will issue directives as to the correct way of slicing pickles intended for routine nasal use, so as to have the maximum protective effect, while keeping aesthetic considerations in mind.
Ah right; so “arsenips” then.
Do these MSM hacks even read what they write?:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-52833706?intlink_from_url=https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/cwxp1pqdyq8t/bill-gates&link_location=live-reporting-story
Bill Gates has ALWAYS been the face of public health? Was he born to do the job? When did he “always” become the “face of public health”? Who gave him the right? What are his qualifications for such an honoured position?
£49 Million gets Bill lots of cuddly airtime with the BBC.
they r the ones pushing the conspiracy theory. nature is evil n out to get us. when it was the native americans they didnt feel the need to blame buffalo deaths on some scary european virus.
Bill Gates has always been the face of computer disfunction and malaise.
Is ‘Clap the NHS’ one big psyop while the real NHS has been largely closed down, with staff sent home for the duration?
Members of the public write in to UK Column reporting unskilled/semi-skilled workers asking for advice on the job. Supposedly hospitals have been diverted to Covid procedures. But patients report hospitals at 1/3 of normal capacity.
‘The Clap’ was supposedly launched by a Dutch lady who’d recently moved to the UK. If you fall for that, I can’t help you. It was clearly launched at the same level as the Lockdown which means the Cabinet Office Rapid Response unit. So what was the purpose. Everything in government is a response to something else – because that is how bureaucrats think. What is ‘The Clap’ covering up?
In other news, Spain has had the same Wave of Eugenics in Care Homes
all publications must be prefaced with a warning if they contain signs of a lock down. it for example mentions the who which is clearly soald.
I’m sure you believe that “soald” is a word, and therefore carries some meaning, but I assure you that it is not, and does not.
You forgot Syria
…they also forgot Palestine, Africa, Germany, Korea, Vietnam, Ireland, The Balkans, Australia, New Zealand, China, India/Pakistan, Wales, Scotland, Gibraltar, Russia, Georgia, The United States of America, Columbia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela and the fekkin EU….apologies to anyone i’ve left out….!
The islanders kicked out of Diego Garcia?
Simon Dolan managed to get the minutes released from the early SAGE meetings where it was not the scientists that were advocating the lockdown policy.
Rather than ‘acting on the science’ it appears a ‘unilateral’ govt decision to impose lockdown. The reasoning for that decision is unclear and must be subject to a public inquiry. It is also evident that at least part of the pressure to force that decision has come from the NSCT and its ‘media campaign’.
Without a clear understanding of the reasoning behind lockdown its difficult to counter against a policy that 3 months later still remains largely in force. Despite the evidence the policy makers and their lackies seem determined to drag this on probably with a view to the beginning of the autumn and the mythical second wave.
The numbers and statistics make no sense in the behaviour of the ‘virus’ and it has been clear for some time that something else has been going on. By correlating the numbers with countries that have already seen this virus pass such as those in far east its easy to that the ‘behaviour’ of the virus does something very different once it reached the west.
The govts thinking must be scrutinised and what was behind that policy and those who advocated it must be accountable. That draconian reaction has cost thousands of lives. Similarly the decision to send ill and vulnerable patients to care homes resulted in the largest death tolls while hospitals and the nightingale wards have stood empty.
SO how do we launch a public inquiry?
Simon Dolan has actually now received a reply from the regime regarding his wish for a Judicial Review – more details to be announced including a date with the High Court – watch this space – it’s also worth mentioning Mark Sedwill and his unconscionable and unaccountable behaviour – he’s gotta go
There are attempts being made for a case to be heard disclaiming the legality of lockdown:
https://robintilbrook.blogspot.com/2020/05/
As the the CEO of Morons United, I have to say the lockdowns increased our general level of moronacity by at least 40% each week of lockdown.
In our last annual meeting via Zoom we all agreed to send letters to leaders worldwide and praise them for the way they have rogered us all so thoroughly into such a profoundly new level of moronic ness.
We have begun a new initiative for next Monday, JOCKDOWN for LOCKDOWN.
JOCKDOWN for LOCKDOWN is an event where we invite the sociopathic elite to well and truly finish what they have begun, metaphorically eliminating any barriers of resistance provided by the JOCK.
I wish to join your fine organisation. Whatever the annual membership fee might be, I am willing to pay it.
I will be in touch shortly with my bank details.
We only accept turnips as discussed by the fine gent above, the moronacity of his idea led us to convert spont – anusly all of our shares and divs directly to his venture.
Wow! Things are so fast-paced at the higher echelons of the moronicity industry! I can barely keep up!
Little wonder that it’s all spont-anusly combusted like that…
P.S. As you are no doubt aware, the Welsh word for ‘carrots’ is ‘moron.’ I feel sure that you young thrusters at Morons United will be very quick to incorporate this into your business vision.
Morons united – now that’s what I call a worthwhile investment!
have you got some evidence of this?
you know, graphs and block diagrams?
We are jerking on them right now.
9. Do you admit that Austerity was a political choice that led to many more poorer and unhappier people, including at least 120,000 excess deaths and your political choices again have led to 10’s of thousands of excess deaths during this CV epidemic?
10. Will you confess that you used the Austerity to get people to blame EU immigrants for their being poorer than 10 years ago?
11. So all these slogans on the buses were lies ? The fishing industry return is a lie? The retention of a publicly owned services is a lie?
12. Will you finally admit that a Hard BrexShit was the ONLY plan, on behalf of the US and other billionaires who are the deep state who with Murdoch, Bannon, Fartage and you lot of bastards, sons and daughters of Bastards, are the Brittannia Unhinged crew that have soldiered for their desires?
13. Do you admit that you can’t return to the hagemony of the twentieth century?Never mind earlier ages and it has taken you 20 years of this millennia to realise that you are unable to conquer and plunder the Earths peoples and resources at will, against the implacability of the Chinese, Russian, Bolivarian, ancient Middle Eastern people’s and the ever improving solidarity and security the EU and they are together forging, for a level playing field, and international rules based order without ‘exceptionality or indispensability’ for your ancient masters interests?
Great… sign here – WELCOME to the Human Race!
Now deposit your ill-gotten wealth and super yachts in the collection box at the door- and go and help clean that environment you and your ancestors have abused, destroyed and poisoned over the centuries – welcome to the C21st , Human.
P.s Well done Bozo for commemorating the Grenfell disaster by repurposing Churchill’s statue as that tower – kindly make it permanent by doing it in concrete, that’s the spirit, putting right the ancient wrongs!
I just cant be bothered to read your crap anymore its very clear you’re a fanatical liberal leftists who buys all this political weaponized shit of left vs right to cover for your globalist masters agenda. That or you’re just a bitter remoaner with a chip!
Judging by the downvotes, the site clearly attracts many flag waving victims who think Brexit is a blow to globalism and don’t understand that it is about consolidating the UK corporation with the US for even better trade deals and unfettered capitalism without the pesky EU regulations. In their pathetically small and uneducated mind they think that EU= “communism” or “socialism” which is bad for their indoctrinated notions of national identity and tribalism. It never occured to them that flag waving is what makes people sign up for war, doing the murderous bidding of their masters.
How do you reform an organization you don’t get to vote for?
All wars are political wars, so how do you stop war if you don’t even have a vote to say who leads you into what war?
Libya, Yugoslav Wars etc Were European projects!
The EU is a racist exclusive club you’ve got to be neo-liberal to join, its pseudo communism just like U.S.S.R to control the masses for the benefit of elite plutocrats.
Pesky European Union regulations such as the glyphosate one?
Which slogans?
The foot soldiers of the Beast have their eyes on what we eat . . .
6 6 6
insert standard Soylent Green reference here.
I don’t whether or not it was an editorial decision but Off-G’s fixation with the ‘virus’ has become an obsession. Regular readers should by now have got the message … a message which has been repeated and repeated and repeated … You know WE GET IT BY NOW! But then again the clicks have certainly increased, but the quality seems to have diminished. Of course it is always the case that more means worse. Going down market. Perhaps that was the whole marketing strategy, who knows.
Reading the various websites on offer is a bit like comparing MSM outlets Like from the Sun to the Financial Times. I would argue that the top of the range opposition website is probably ”Strategic Culture” which carries no space for comments. I don’t really know whether this is a good or bad strategy. Then comes ‘Consortium News’ which carries comments but no clicks, a bit like the ”Vineyard of the Saker”and say ”Counterpunch” no comments at all. Further down comes humble offerings such as Sodium Haze with its own monomania and various other which are simply not worth reading – they represent what can only be called the ‘yellow sites’. Such is the opposition media. Take your pick, or all of them if you have the time.
quackers!
try Global Research, which also has no comments:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/
I’d rather see the de Piffle monstrosity do a press conference in which he wears a sandwich board with the following words printed on it: I am a twat.
cute!
Can we finally now blame / sue the who and governments for their poor professionalism not to say genocide?
But they’ve shown moderately-good professionalism in their true task, which is to be loyal political and tenuredivory gic-servants to the gics, the gangsters-in-charge – the ridiculous multi-billionaire oligarchic deep-state operators such as the Gatesoid tendency – and their iniquitous WealthPowerStatus scheming. That *is* the real primary purpose of virtually all Paedominster pocket-pols after all, and far too many well-established, well-bought academics too. And obviously the gic-captured WHO is part of that illicit machinery.
don’t get what you’re saying
I have a sneaking suspicion that “tenuredivory” is not actually a word.
The British tory party is the political wing of the English-raj class: the multi-generational, self-replicating ruling ‘elite’ establishment – the gics or gangsters-in-charge -that ran the empire, and now runs the post-imperial ukstate’s attack-dog service to the Anglozionist empire, so continuing to get its share of the world-looting and mass-killing which the Az empire took over from the English empire after 1945-56.(The Anglo-French Suez fiasco was the final death-blow to English imperial dominance.)
Tory governments don’t exist to serve the interests of pleb Brits (nor do New Labour governments for that matter), but the PR pretence that they do is an essential part of their public schtick.
Amongst the USuk gic famiglie whom the pols really serve, there are some which want the restraint on business, and the nose-dive in loot-flow which it’s precipitated, lifted promptly; whilst others want to milk the crisis mood to strengthen their grip on authoritarian power, and to push forward the big new vaxx’n’surveil racket that Gates and crowd are pushing – in hopes of even vaster loot-flows soon. The pols have to balance these two competing desires, and also the terror-stricken desire of we panic-prop-inflamed plebs to get some sort of safety from the ‘terrible pandemic’ at all costs.
Pleasing the plebs, though, is mainly a matter of selling us (actually fake) rationales for what they’re doing, and obscuring and denying what a pig’s breakfast they’ve made of that so far, whilst continuing behind that smokescreen with their primary task of facilitating politically the loot-hunger of their true masters.
All told, they’ve not been too impressive at their PR racket, but they’ve certainly facilitated their real masters’ requirements for more WealthPowerStatus-generating policies, since the world-vaccine racket is still on course as a propaganda scam, and the prospect for rich carrion pickings for the gics from the wreck of much of the actual goods-and-services-delivering economy is also still promising. And they’ve culled a handy number of costly ‘useless-eaters’ amongst our pleb-elders to boot.
From a gic’s viewpoint, I’d say the Bozos are doing a good enough job on these realpolitikal tasks to not get themselves marked for replacement; not just yet, at least. If I were a gic, though, I’d only give them 4/10 for competence at their real task. They’re basically useless-scoffer toffs (plus hangers-on on the make) with a ludicrously-inflated delusion of their own fitness to rule; and of their god-given entitlement to grossly-inflated wealth-heaps.
Hope that clarifies what I’m getting at. 🙂
Although it seems to me to be more of a criminal matter.
Everyone here who agrees lock-down was wrong should write to their MPs & demand their release without parole.
It is my contention that lockup actually increased death rates, but I would suggest emails, letters etc are kept simple, don’t make fuzzy accusations that can be dismissed as conspiracy theories, play on the human tragedy & negatives of government policy.
To all those that will say its a waste of time & politicians are shit weasels, yes true, but MPs only care about the number of votes they will get, so they can abuse their permission on behalf of paying lobbyists.
They need their poistion to sell their soul to the highest bidder, your vote can count!
I agree. In fact it is a matter of tactics. Our dear leaders are supposed to be accountable, so hold them accountable. I think this article has some excellent suggestions just to do that. Let them admit they made ‘a mistake’. From mistakes you can learn, or, if you are in to that, persecute them for their mistakes.
The sooner this non-sense stops, the better. For that I would use the usual ways, not a revolution
Now I will continue with reading Burke’s reflections on the revolution in France
I’ve been amusing myself reading Solzhenitsyn’s The Gulag Archipelago.
It has some useful suggestions about how to conduct yourself, when Bill Gates’ demented minions come to your door, with their revolutionary vaccine:
https://archive.org/details/TheGulagArchipelago-Threevolumes
Many have indeed done so – in fact i made this plea months ago – to no avail, MPs have forgotten their writing/replying skills – must be the covid – or they do not think they are accountable or representative – I wonder what it could be?
Bob, unfortunately, my MP is that well know liar, charlatan and fraud James Cleverley. He is known locally for making a policy of never replying to constituent’s letters (unless they are wealthy of course)
‘Yet the UK government has just declared it mandatory for the public to wear masks on public transport from 15 June 2020. That makes no sense whatsoever. Even the World Health Organisation (WHO), from which the government cherry-pick their guidance to reinforce ‘trust the experts’ narratives, for months advised that it was not necessary to wear masks. The WHO curiously U-turned on this in recent days.’
That is because the WHO recently published this piece in the lancet: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31142-9/fulltext
Where they ‘showed’ that mouth masks astonishingly protect against Covid19
I have sent a letter to the lancet that I am not allowed to share (by the lancet, for copyright reasons) where I explain that those findings can be explained by correlation is no causation, small numbers and publication bias.
What will probably happen now is that the lancet will put the letter on a shelve, and then after a couple of months send me an automatic rejection due to ‘space constraints’.
Boycot the lancet.
Moon of Alabama had an article yesterday about how proof is now in that face masks work to stop the spread of covid19. Citizens of Jena in Germany were apparently ordered to wear masks. Then the University of Mainz compared the city of Jena to a synthetic city made up of an average of six others cities where people did not have to wear masks. Jena and the synthetic city started off on April 6th with about 142 covid19 cases each. Well would you Adam and Eve it, by April 26th Jena had 156 cases and the synthetic city 205. So obviously masks work and we should all be wearing them at all times. Did anyone in either city die? Did anyone end up in intensive care? Did anyone even go to hospital? No mention of that. So let me get this straight. In order to avoid catching a disease that is pretty harmless to the vast majority of the population, everybody should go around disguised as a bank robber? MoA seems to think the reluctance to wear a mask in public is an example of Western arrogance and that Asians go about masked all the time. I lived for many years in Japan and I can tell him that in Japan at least that is not the case. Or it wasn’t then. All the time I was there I saw only one person I actually knew wearing a mask one day – a kindergarten teacher with a cold. Traffic policemen wore masks because of pollution. But general mask-wearing is as recent in Japan as it is everywhere else. I didn’t bother pointing this out to MoA who has obviously made up his mind.
You are one of the members of the club of the brainless, too, Jane?
Just serves this country well, if it’s inhabited by people impervious to unquestionable evidence. That is probably the main reason that Britain accounting for far less than one per cent of the world’s population accounts for close to 10% of c-19 deaths. Arghhh
PS If you lived in Japan (as Baron did) you would know individuals wore masks before the virus hit only when they needed to, had a touch of cold or whatever, they didn’t;t wear them 24/7 year in year out. After c-19 arrived the mask wearing became widespread, the result speaks for itself.
I don’t think you understood my comment. Read it more slowly.
The one thing we’ve learned from this whole fluster cluck is that computer modelling to see into the future isn’t any more effective than fortune tellers & crystal balls. I suspect the latter is likely more accurate.
Our greatest protection from corona is our political allegiances, the virus is evidently politically woke & wouldn’t dare provoke the rage of virtual signalling liberals wearing black lives matters placards.
You seem to think, Willem, virtually everyone touching on the issue of masks thinks that also, that you’re the well of all knowledge, but just look at Japan, a culture of wearing masks, a poor beginning for their c-19 response what with the tourist boat infections to deal with, yet they are one of the less hit tribes. China, South Korea other masks wearing nations have also done noticeably better than the ignorant West.
Of course masks help, common sense tells one they must, if anything they slow down the velocity of not just coughs and sneezes, but one’s breathing out. Try it, get close to a mirror, breathe out, the mirror surface will cloud over. Put a mask on, do the same, the result’s quite different.
Here’s a German experiment that suggests the same. One agrees the lockdown was an over-reaction, prolonging it is to cover for it, but masks wearing (as well as checking arrivals at every entry port) should have been a must soon after Wuhan closed down on Jan 23, the Government had had enough time to prepare for both the masks wearing and the airport checks, Matt Hancock held the first c-19 meeting on January 6, talked to the PM next day, yet nothing was done until it was too late. Total and utter incompetence.
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/06/coronavirus-how-a-german-city-proved-that-wearing-masks-works.html#more
You obviously never expected anyone here to agree with you. But yes I think there are likely pros & cons to wearing them. The negative effects of breathing stale air, bio waste & bacteria etc exhaled from your own lungs concerns me. If it was a good idea I’m certain nature would have invented them long ago.
Also, Asian countries have a history of wearing masks due to environmental concerns, pollution etc so they aren’t a good example. Masks were invented long ago but there seems to be no research to demonstrate any real positive benefit of wearing them longterm & your own heroic organization the who up until a little while ago advised against wearing masks!
I have it from good authority surgical masks have a very short lifespan (10 minutes or so) before moisture exhaled makes them all but useless, so they have to be changed frequently meaning they are impractical. There’s a bit more to it than just reducing a sneezed aerosol.
This Lancet study was meta analysis of studies of others that in fact did not focus specifically on efficacy of face masks and social distancing based infection prevention intervention.
In fact it seems to be blatant politically expedient reinterpretation of results of other authors in a way to contradict their original finding consistent with those which informed WHO policies for decades before it was taken over by big Pharma.
The vast ubiquitous nosocomial infection evidences among best protected hospital staff rules out possibility of any effectiveness of ad hoc PPE measures that can be applied to public at large.
This paper at best makes conjecture that may be used to prompt real studies of the real problem of mechanism of contagion that shockingly was no rigorously done to date.
It is definitely not a solid scientific work on which any decisions can be reasonably based. The unambiguous fact that such nosocomial infection is highly correlated with prolonged exposure measured in days not minutes or hours of interaction between infected and not infected in close premises regardless of level of protections applied as such higher level does not even correlate with lower susceptibility to infections. The decisive factors that are found are health of immune system and ability to resist infection and if infected, ability to quickly develop antibodies asymptomatically or with mild symptoms and acquire immunity in many cases not becoming carrier at all .
Those analysis were confirmed by animal study where two cats were infected with exactly the same SC2 as humans and then placed in small cage with unprotected initially uninfected cat that was infected only after three days in cage and acquired full immunity in 6 days since initial inoculation.
Such studies should have immediately ended any delusions that face masks or social distancing can be of any used to prevent short time minutes to hours casual encounter transmission outside and in big venues as such transmission is extremely rare as WHO official concluded only to be politically intimidate and professionally scolded.
Taking into consideration strong emerging evidences of inherent resistance to SC2 by 60% of population or more, who will never be infected and hence will not spread, transmit SC2 at all , all the lockdown, social distancing or face mask PPE debate simply turns into utter nonsense.
Authors of the paper seem to agree with such assertion that no permanent, or final but only interim, tentative, non binding conclusion was found by their study :
.
In other words results were inconclusive.
It is only sad testimony of utter deterioration of scientific quality of lancet and blatant politicization or should I say prostitution of scientific research to cover up political expediencies and crimes.
Willem
Speaking of The Lancet, and with awareness of the recent scandal of the hydroxychloroquine ‘research’ paper that wasn’t, you will be interested to see this short exert from an interview on French TV (with English sub-titles) questioning the integrity of some scientific articles being published in medical journals of (past?) repute. I came across this only yesterday (via the Twitter feed for musician Jim Corr, of ‘The Corrs’ band, who is very much a lock down/Covid19 sceptic).