Interview Most Foul

Edward Curtin
Imagine this: A so-called presidential historian for a major television network publishes an interview in the most famous newspaper in the world with the most famous singer/songwriter in the world, who has recently written an explosive song accusing the U.S. government of a conspiracy in the assassination of the most famous modern American president, and the interviewer never asks the singer about the specific allegations in his song except to ask him if he was surprised that the song reached number one on the Billboard hit list and other musical and cultural references that have nothing to do with the assassination.
Imagine no more.
For that is exactly what Douglas Brinkley, CNN’s presidential historian, has just done with his June 12, 2020 interview with Bob Dylan in The New York Times.
The interview makes emphatically clear that Brinkley is not in the least interested in what Dylan has to say about the assassination of the President of the United States, John F. Kennedy, whose murder most foul marks in the most profound way possible the devolution of the U.S. into the cesspool it has become. Brinkley has another agenda.
He introduces the interview by sketching in his relationship with Dylan and tells us that he therefore felt “comfortable” reaching out to him in April after Dylan had released his song about the JFK assassination, “Murder Most Foul.”
He conveniently links to a New York Times piece by John Pareles wherein Pareles writes about the surprise song release:
The assassination of John F. Kennedy is its core and central trauma — “the soul of a nation been torn away/and it’s beginnin’ to go into a slow decay” — while Dylan tries to find answers, or at least clues, in music.”
That is simply false – for Dylan emphatically does not try to find answers or clues to JFK’s murder, but boldly states his answer. If you listen to his piercing voice and follow the lyrics closely, you might be startled to be told, not from someone who can be dismissed as some sort of disgruntled “conspiracy nut,” but by the most famous musician in the world, that there was a government conspiracy to kill JFK, that Oswald didn’t do it, and that the killers then went for the president’s brothers.
But neither Pareles or the presidential historian interviewer Brinkley has any interest in Dylan’s answer. As I wrote five days after the song’s release, it was already clear that the corporate mainstream media were in the process of diverting readers from the core of Dylan’s message:
While the song’s release has garnered massive publicity from the mainstream media, it hasn’t taken long for that media to bury the truth of his words about the assassination under a spectacle of verbiage meant to damn with faint praise. As the media in a celebrity culture of the spectacle tend to do, the emphasis on the song’s pop cultural references is their focus, with platitudes about the assassination and “conspiracy theories,” as well as various shameful and gratuitous digs at Dylan for being weird, obsessed, or old. As the song says, “they killed him once and they killed him twice,” so now they can kill him a third time, and then a fourth ad infinitum. And now the messenger of the very bad news must be dispatched along with the dead president.
Brinkley continues this coverup under the guise of promoting Dylan’s upcoming album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, while showing his appreciation for Dylan’s music and his genius and asking questions that emphasize cultural and musical allusions in the new album, and making certain to not allow Dylan’s explosive message any breathing room.
Here is Brinkley’s opening question, the only semi-direct one the presidential historian deems worthy of asking about “Murder Most Foul” and the assassination of an American president. This question opens the interview and shuts the door on further inquiry. It is a ridiculous question as well:
Was “Murder Most Foul” written as a nostalgic eulogy for a long-lost time?
To which Dylan responds:
To me it’s not nostalgic. I don’t think of “Murder Most Foul” as a glorification of the past or some kind of send-off to a lost age. It speaks to me in the moment. It always did, especially when I was writing the lyrics out.
Could Brinkley really think he was asking a serious question? Nostalgia? What, for a brutal assassination, as Dylan describes it:
Being led to the slaughter like a sacrificial lamb
[…]
Shot down like a dog in broad daylight
[…]
The day that they blew out the brains of the king
Thousands were watching, no one saw a thing
No, the presidential historian knew the question wasn’t serious.
Did he think Dylan was nostalgic for the bloody murder of a man he calls the king, as he sings the part of Hamlet sending his midnight message of truth and revenge to JFK’s ghost? Of course not.
Brinkley was doing what all the mainstream corporate media do: Making sure the truth was hidden behind a stream of pop cultural references and questions that would appeal to The New York Times’ aging readers who are nostalgic for their youth as they contemplate old age and death.
When Dylan answers one of his questions about his recent song, “I Contain Multitudes,” by saying “it is trance writing,” he uses a word that applies to this New York Times’ interview. It is a trance-inducing interview meant to do what the Times has been doing for nearly six decades: obfuscating the truth about the murder of President Kennedy by the national security state led by the CIA. The same CIA that has always found a most receptive mouthpiece in the Times.
This interview, that begins with a witless question about nostalgia, ends with the question all the aging baby boomer Times’ readers were waiting to hear Brinkley ask Dylan:
How is your health holding up? You seem to be fit as a fiddle. How do you keep mind and body working together in unison?
From nostalgia to health more or less sums up this interview.
Murder be damned – even when Dylan’s song that initiated this interview, “Murder Most Foul,” truly startles and is a redemptive song.
For Dylan holds the mirror up for us. He unlocks the door to the painful and sickening truth of JFK’s assassination. He shoves the listener in, and, as he writes in Chronicles, “your head has to go into a different place. Sometimes it takes a certain somebody to make you realize it.”
Bob is that certain somebody.
“What is the truth and where did it go?” he asks.
Brinkley asks other questions to take your head to places where you won’t see a thing. It’s quite a magic trick.
The article in this link gives needed context for NYT longtime historically sourced role in helping CIA with a garden variety assassination, this one in Vietnam. Early in the game, 1952:
https://www.hbrucefranklin.com/articles/the-quiet-americans-war-on-terror/
JOHN ERVIN: QUOTING THE ARTICLE BELOW AS IT APPEARED IN “THE NATION” 2003 AT THE TIME OF THE IRAQ INVASION, WHEN PUBLISHED AS A REVIEW OF “THE QUIET AMERICAN” FILM, STARRING MICHAEL CAINE, BASED ON THE NOVEL BY GRAHAM GREENE, WHO WROTE 40 YEARS AFTER THAT 1952 CARNAGE THAT IT WAS THE CLOSEST THING TO “PURE REPORTAGE” OF ANY OF HIS NOVELS.
RELEVANT HERE IS THE COLLABORATIVE PRESENCE AND WAR CRIMES OF THE NEW YORK TIMES AS IT WORKED HAND IN GLOVE WITH THE FLEDGLING C.I.A. TO SPREAD TERROR IN 1952 SAIGON, SOUTH VIETNAM. THE TIMES WERE ALREADY THEN A “MOCKINGBIRD” SUBSIDIARY, AND CLEARLY, EVER SINCE:
“By the Bombs’ Early Light; Or,
The Quiet American’s War on Terror
By H. Bruce Franklin
(Originally published in The Nation, February 3, 2003.
Copyright © 2003 H. Bruce Franklin; all rights reserved.)
In the new film version of The Quiet American, a photographer races into a plaza in downtown Saigon, rather puzzling jaded British reporter Thomas Fowler (Michael Caine). Moments later, a car bomb strews shattered bodies and vehicles around the plaza. We hear another bomb explode nearby. Then we see the supposedly innocent American, Alden Pyle (Brendan Fraser), ordering the photographer to focus on dead bodies and the most hideously wounded survivors.
Moviegoers familiar with Graham Greene’s novel may wonder why director Philip Noyce is taking such liberties with this crucial scene. Why insert a photographer? Isn’t adding a second bomb a bit of cinematic overkill? And where’s the novel’s dazed, confused Alden Pyle, stumbling with his impenetrable American innocence through the carnage he didn’t really intend to cause?
But this scene, like other twists in the film, actually moves deeper into what Greene discovered in the early 1950s about the figure he called the Quiet American–charmingly boyish, impregnably armored in ignorance, righteousness, and good intentions, dedicated to replicating America around the world, preaching democracy and spewing bombs in Vietnam. It also moves The Quiet American into the twenty-first century, with piercing relevance to the “War on Terror.”
“Reds’ Time Bombs Rip Saigon Center” blared a headline in The New York Times of January 10, 1952. Written by Tillman Durdin, a Times reporter in Saigon working in tight collaboration with the CIA, the story called the bombing “one of the most spectacular and destructive single incidents in the long history of revolutionary terrorism” carried out by “agents here of the Vietminh.” A blood-chilling photo of the carnage appeared as “Picture of the Week” in the January 28 LIFE magazine, with a caption that asked people to focus on the most gruesome results of this terrorism by the “Viet Minh Communists”: “The bomb blew the legs from under the man in the foreground and left him, bloody and dazed, propped up on the tile sidewalk.” The bombing certainly came at a convenient time for the warhawks, including LIFE, whose previous week’s lead editorial, “Indo-China Is in Danger,” was a near panicky call for major U.S. participation in the Vietnam war (which the French were still fighting, with U.S. assistance), because “It’s all one war, and our war, whether the front be in Europe, Korea, or Indo-China.”
Graham Greene, who was then wintering in Saigon, wondered how LIFE happened to have a photographer on the scene, as he explained in his 1980 memoir, Ways of Escape: “The Life photographer at the moment of the explosion was so well placed that he was able to take an astonishing and horrifying photograph which showed the body of a trishaw driver still upright after his legs had been blown off.” “This photograph was reproduced in an American propaganda magazine published in Manila over the caption ‘The work of Ho Chi Minh,’” Greene continued, despite the fact that General Trinh Minh Thé, a warlord masquerading as Vietnam’s savior from colonialism and communism, “had promptly claimed the bomb as his own.” “Who,” Greene pondered, “had supplied the material” to this “bandit”?
A few months after this bombing and a series of bicycle bombs set off later in January by Thé’s agents, Greene began writing his answer in The Quiet American. During the Vietnam War and its sequels, the novel became routinely labeled “prophetic.” But what Greene was trying to tell us half a century now seems to border on sedition, as our government implements the President’s declaration, “Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists.” Indeed, The Quiet American has become so subversive that Miramax tried to deep-six its movie after 9/11 (it was originally set for a 2001 release), until Michael Caine forced a two-week run in December 2002 and a wider opening in early 2003. So now Greene’s exposé of the U.S. machinations for imperial war in Southeast Asia in the early 1950s reappears amid the machinations for imperial war in Southwest Asia and the Mideast.
When Greene, a veteran of British intelligence, used his contacts in French security services to investigate the Saigon bombings of January 1952, he discovered a U.S. campaign to create a “Third Force,” opposed to both Communism and colonialism and designed to evolve into a U.S.-backed “democracy” in Vietnam. Any resemblance to recent events in Afghanistan and Iraq is hardly coincidental. The hotbed of U.S. Third Force activities was the Economic Aid Mission, headed by someone French commanding General Jean De Lattre called “the most dangerous man in Indochina.” Greene himself had been ardently sermonized about the wonders of Third Force “democracy” by a boyish, enthusiastic member of the Economic Aid Mission, a likeable young man who, according to Greene, was the original model for Alden Pyle.
By the time The Quiet American was published in 1955, America’s Third Force democracy had actually been institutionalized in Saigon in the person of the brutal puppet dictator Ngo Dinh Diem, a former New Jersey resident who claimed to be the legitimate ruler of the entire country of Vietnam. (No government in either Saigon or Hanoi ever recognized the U.S. invention of two separate countries called “South Vietnam” and “North Vietnam.”) To prepare for Diem’s insertion into Vietnam, C.I.A. operative Colonel Edward Lansdale arrived on June 1, 1954, in the midst of the Geneva peace negotiations, to launch a systematic campaign of sabotage and terror in the north and to supply a military force for Diem to gain control of Saigon. Building on the C.I.A. contacts that Greene had earlier discovered, Lansdale employed terrorist warlord General Trinh Minh Thé to secure the city, an event prefigured in the movie by a scene of Thé marching with his troops into Saigon. Like the warlords of the Afghan “Northern Alliance,” Thé was paid by the C.I.A., and, like the gentlemen Washington is preparing to rule postwar Iraq, was called by his U.S. patrons a “dissident” and a “nationalist.”
Especially since Lansdale’s covert activities were revealed in his Top-Secret reports included in the Pentagon Papers, most commentators on the novel have assumed that he must have been the model for the Quiet American, something denied repeatedly by Greene. The debates about which particular U.S. agent was the primary model for the Quiet American miss the main point: Greene’s Quiet American is just one avatar of an archetypal American terrorist. For example, in the late 1980s, whenever I asked my “Vietnam and America” class whom they saw in their mind’s eye when they tried to picture Alden Pyle, a virtual chorus would respond “Oliver North.”
The movie incorporates elements of our Lansdales and Norths into its Alden Pyle. And it assumes that we may know what the novel’s audience–and even its author–could not have known: the results of their acts. The carnage in the plaza thus becomes a synecdoche for the millions of victims of the U.S. war in Southeast Asia and the many other millions slaughtered, crippled, impoverished, and terrorized by the subsequent U.S. covert and overt wars for “democracy” in Chile, Cuba, Angola, Grenada, El Salvador, Panama, Afghanistan, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Somalia, and Iraq, to name a few.
Whether or not Greene wrote Lansdale into his novel, Lansdale wrote Greene into the next version of The Quiet American, the 1958 film directed by Joseph Mankiewicz. Just as the C.I.A. in 1952 had orchestrated terrorist bombings in Saigon to incite a U.S. war in Vietnam, the C.I.A. and several of its front organizations used the 1958 film to resurrect those bombings, blame the Communists once again, build support for Diem’s dictatorship, and savage Greene personally as the archetypal “intellectual” Communist dupe who menaced the democracy that America had built in Vietnam.
In March 1956, shortly after Mankiewicz bought the film rights to The Quiet American, Lansdale wrote to the director from his Saigon operations headquarters and, showing his skills as a former advertising executive, explained how to turn the novel into an assault on Greene and an advertisement for Diem. Although Lansdale acknowledged that Trinh Minh Thé had done the bombing and claimed credit for it in a radio broadcast, he assured Mankiewicz that no “more than one or two Vietnamese now alive know the real truth of the matter, and they certainly aren’t going to tell it to anyone,” so he should “just go ahead and let it be finally revealed that the Communists did it after all, even to faking the radio broadcast.”
Mankiewicz cast Audie Murphy, the most decorated U.S. soldier of World War II, as “The American” (he has no other name in the film), got one of Diem’s henchmen to organize the on-location shooting, dedicated the film to Diem, and arranged for the first screenings to be benefits for one of Diem’s main sponsors, the International Rescue Committee. “The American” is completely innocent and thoroughly heroic. In the car-bomb scene, it is not he but Fowler (Michael Redgrave) who is unmasked. The American arrives with medical equipment in a “United States Christian Mission” truck (the movie makes Murphy closely resemble Tom Dooley) to care for the wounded. When Fowler, who has been duped by the Communists, stands amid the carnage hysterically accusing him of involvement in the bombing, The American, fuming with righteous indignation, shouts, “For once in your life, why don’t you just shut up and help somebody?”
Later, The American tries one last time to convince Fowler of the righteous destiny of the democratic Third Force. “I met a very prominent Vietnamese living in exile in New Jersey,” he earnestly explains. “If all goes well, if Vietnam becomes an independent republic, this man will be its leader.” This was, of course, the man actually reigning in Saigon in 1958, five years before another covert U.S. plot arranged his murder.
The terrorist bombs, according to the 1958 movie, have been set off by the Communists so that they can trick Fowler into helping them murder both the American and his vision of Third Force democracy. “It was the idea that had to be murdered,” French police inspector Vigot tells Fowler. “To help assassinate the idea,” Vigot explains, the Communists needed someone “gifted in the use of words,” someone who would substitute “a work of fiction, an entertainment” for reality. As Fowler realizes how he has been used by the insidious Communists, he is reduced to a writhing, loathsome, and self-loathing stand-in for Graham Greene.
But now the tables are turned once more by the current film, which transforms that Lansdale-Mankiewicz fiction into a subtext, framing many scenes with similar composition while exposing the earlier film as a continuation of the 1952 U.S. terrorist conspiracy. Ironically, delaying the wide release of The Quiet American has added deeper layers of meaning, because in 2003 we understand even more about how terrorism can be used as a pretext for war, and who uses it.
H. Bruce Franklin is the author or editor of nineteen books on history and culture. He is presently the John Cotton Dana Professor of English and American Studies at Rutgers University, Newark.”
In the story about the State Dept bringing Fidel Castro to power (see below), former U.S. Ambassador Earl T. Smith talks about the role of the NYT in promoting Castro. Upon Smith’s appointment, the State Dept actually drafted in the NYT reporter Herbert Matthews to brief the incoming ambassador.
Matthews wrote numerous reports assuring the public that Castro was not a communist and setting the stage for his coming to power. In fact the NYT had promoted Castro since the Bogota uprising of 1948 when Castro was only 22.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Herbert_Matthews
https://youtu.be/9FKjcr9Ytac?t=372
After a full reading of the article and a scan of the comments it prompted, I’ve decided to resist the temptation to throw my theory into the ring. The subject is Dylan’s interview and the reluctance of the interviewer to display any skill as an interviewer or ask any interesting questions.Needles to say, the CIA moved into CNN years ago.They didn’t leave.The CIA get in everywhere.They’re like the coronavirus/ covid 19. Except you can actually find and identify the CIA.And many of us were lucky enough to learn how to self- medicate years ago with an anti-bullshit vaccine.
Dylan has long been a cultural icon. Arguably the finest song writer of any time.And he’s remained consistent.He was counter culture in the 60s because he’s counter culture, not because he saw what was ‘trending’.That he’s still counter culture 60 years later is testimony to his credibility.His refusal to play nice is a mark of integrity.And using his fame and celebrity to raise awareness of the poison that’s run through the US Governmental veins since the death of Kennedy can’t be criticised by anyone who stands for truth.
The legacy of JFK is probably the most tragic and ironic aspect of the event.It was his death that prompted J E Hoover and L B Johnson to swing into action and construct the Warren Commission.The remit was simple : ”Find Oswald guilty at all and any costs- we’ll look after the rest”.Thus the commission proceeded to treat Oswald as the accused.Facts were edited to fit or removed because they couldn’t. A lot of observers doubted it all from there.As soon as Tippet, Oswald and Ruby were murdered in full public view too, it was looking like a simple slaughter had taken some dramatic unforeseen turns.Thus was born the term’ conspiracy theory’.You know the rest. Some suggest it was invented by the CIA for this very crime.I wouldn’t attribute that level of intellect to anyone working for them.But it was certainly them who were the first to see the potential of it as a weapon.The mainstream were soon instructed that anything questioning the official narrative was to be treated with contempt as were those espousing such.It was the perfect cover.It was OK to now point the finger at the conspiracy theorists with derision and call them as many names as possible.Try to humiliate them and make that a trend that the herd would be happy to join.They rarely challenge them to debate.They daren’t. If they could they would. Whereas anyone can call names.It’s about levels of understanding and the ability to think objectively.Conspiracy theorists can do it with ease.The finger -pointers struggle.Some call it cognitive dissonance.Maybe it is.I call it ignorance. That’s nearer the mark.
As Dylan says in a song peppered with vivid references to pop culture:
” Thousands were watching, no one saw a thing”.
They did later.Once the dust was settled and the time for clear reflection was right many saw many things.And many things they saw looked very, very wrong.The findings of the corrupt commission confirmed their gut feeling.And, since that day, it has been the ‘daddy ‘ of all conspiracy theories.
The crime itself lends itself to outlandish speculation, naturally.But it also exposes the very high likelihood that the greatest democracy in the world had slaughtered their own president like a sacrificial pig after some very intricate planning over a long period of time.America was on course for two terms of Kennedy followed, in all likelihood, by another two terms of it via his younger brother.That would span more than a generation.That’s a long time to have a Dynasty that was trying to prevent wars and mafia control of America’s cities.
In the background Prescott Bush, former close friend and associate of Joe Kennedy had places his money on the wrong horse in Nixon.But that was a hiccup.He paid his ticket in with another go and by then, he had his Bush Dynasty ready to roll.We know the rest.
Since then and until now, we see the US controlled media scoffing at the idea of a conspiracy and favouring the insane ‘truth’ that Oswald developed superpowers for the day.And endless documentaries that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars are carefully put together with the sole purpose of destroying the conspiracy theories.By the same people who claim that they mock and pour scorn on them all and that they are not worth a second thought.But they’re worth 60 years of hard work and big money trying to win the battle via the TV and Internet. How many ‘former CIA’ men are about that were there on the day. Whenever you see ‘former CIA’ on any video- just read ”paid shill”. You don’t receive permission to spill secrets just because you are retired.The official secrets are for life.But you can still get paid once you’re retired.
As a Brit i have no reason to feel ashamed of what happened to JFK. As a human being i have plenty.Rest in peace JF. And f**k you Lansky.
Dylan accepting the Tom Paine award December 1963:
” So, I accept this reward – not reward, (Laughter) award in behalf of Phillip Luce who led the group to Cuba which all people should go down to Cuba. I don’t see why anybody can’t go to Cuba. I don’t see what’s going to hurt by going any place. I don’t know what’s going to hurt anybody’s eyes to see anything. On the other hand, Phillip is a friend of mine who went to Cuba. I’ll stand up and to get uncompromisable about it, which I have to be to be honest, I just got to be, as I got to admit that the man who shot President Kennedy, Lee Oswald, I don’t know exactly where –what he thought he was doing, but I got to admit honestly that I too – I saw some of myself in him. I don’t think it would have gone – I don’t think it could go that far. But I got to stand up and say I saw things that he felt, in me – not to go that far and shoot. (Boos and hisses) You can boo but booing’s got nothing to do with it. It’s a – I just a – I’ve got to tell you, man, it’s Bill of Rights is free speech and I just want to admit that I accept this Tom Paine Award in behalf of James Forman of the Students Non-Violent Coordinating Committee and on behalf of the people who went to Cuba. (Boos and Applause) ”
He’s come some way since 1963. From a lone nutter who he somehow identified with to an all out conspiracy theorist. We all evolve some way or another over time. Dylan is running out of that commodity like we all are. He was real young in 1963 when he received his “reward”. He’s an old man now. It’s got nothing to do with redemption.
Wow! Think that’s as close to real anger as u can get Edward, totally justified too cos tho ppl really know, we still allowed them to pull off 9/11, 7/7 and all the horrors that ensued. Particularly the multi – level shit going on atm.
Just keep doing ur thing, loadsa love to you n yours xxxxxx
What isn’t news is that Amerikan media-darling celebrity “historians” are almost always highly-overrated hacks. Remember Stephen Ambrose, the Serious Historian who pimped the “Greatest Generation” hype espoused by fellow infotainers Tom Hanks and Tom Brokaw? Eventually it was discovered that his work was riddled with plagiarism and error, but for a while he was glorified as a bona-fide scholar of history with a keen and insightful intellect.
And then there’s the LBJ historian whose name I disremember and can’t be bothered looking up. Caro, maybe? I have relatives with advanced degrees who religiously read the New York Times and are nominally conventional, conformist members of the US intelligentsia– they dote on popular “celebrated” historians like Caro and Brinkley.
They’re charlatans. If Bob was in the mood to resurrect his mid-60s approach toward conventional/mainstream journalists, he would’ve spun Brinkley like a top. Now he’s more like an old cat who tolerantly watches a mouse or bug creep by without lifting his head from his paws.
May I appeal to the fellow OffG readers?
Make time capsules.
With you-know-what.
Just read an article that portrays our predators, describes their movements across the history of the past seventy years, and even names them :
Cynthia Chung, June 14, 2020. Believe it or not, but the dystopic view that democracy is dead is by no measure a new idea. However, what might disturb you is where this design, in its contemporary form, really germinated from………….
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/06/14/enemy-within-story-purge-american-intelligence/
Nothing you know is true. Round two. The U.S. armed Fidel Castro and helped him seize power.
G Edward Griffin is a towering researcher on topics from the founding of the Federal Reserve to 911. We also owe him for overturning the yarn we’ve been spun for 50 years about Cuba.
In 1980, Griffin interviewed the former American ambassador to Cuba, Earl T. Smith (1957-59), who was appointed to oversee the removal of Fulgencio Batista. What Ambassador Smith revealed is that the U.S. State Department withheld weapons from Batista while arming Fidel Castro.
Let that sink in when you think about the Bay of Pigs invasion of April 1961. Was Bay of Pigs a genuine invasion or a psyop, three months after his accession, to gaslight JFK?
I don’t know anything.
G Edward Griffin is great but regarding the Fed, Eustace Mullins reckons Mr. Griffin plagiarised his book…
He did, The Creature From Jekyll Island is almost entirely based on Mullins’ Secrets of the Federal Reserve.
and many years later, they went for the President’s son …
http://www.whataboutthewhen.com/murder_jfk_jr_anne_frank.html
MG
Anyone who knows anything about the forensics of the JFK Jr death will be clear that it was another assassination. His monogrammed luggage, and the 2 others’, all washed ashore at the beach house of Jackie, his then-recently departed mother. That doesn’t happen by chance, or even “coincidence”.
But that is typical of the savage Nazi “pranks”. Always. Sick people here.
FTR #175 The Death of John F. Kennedy, Jr. http://spitfirelist.com/for-the-record/ftr-175-fortunate-son-i-the-death-of-john-f-kennedy-jr/
“Veteran journalist John Bryan interviewed Kyle Brady (a veteran pilot who flew from the same airport Kennedy departed from) who said JFK, Jr.‘s preflight actions indicated that Kennedy seemed to feel that something was wrong with the plane.
Contrary to news reports at the time, the weather was clear and the visibility was from between two and five miles. Contrary to news reports JFK Jr had flown more than double the hours needed to get his permit. Far from inexperienced he was a long-time pilot and enthusiast.
Bryan also reports eyewitness reports of seeing a “flash” or explosion over the water when Kennedy’s plane disappeared.
Bryan recounts numerous observations by media political pundits that Kennedy was going to be offered either the Presidential or, more likely, the Vice-Presidential nomination, in an attempt to assure victory for the Democrats in the election of 2000.
Bryan discusses the extraordinary secrecy that surrounded the retrieval and disposal of the plane’s wreckage and the bodies of the deceased. Reporters were not allowed to view the wreckage or the autopsy. No autopsy photographs were taken, in direct contravention of Massachusetts law. The bodies were cremated within 10 hours of discovery and buried at sea.”
https://emory.kfjc.org/archive/ftr/100_199/f-175.mp3
Note that Roger Stone promotes the idea that Hillary Clinton was behind JFK Jr’s death (he was a rival for senator for New York) but this ignores one rather bigger candidacy that was being planned for 2000.
George W. Bush was being lined up for president. If Kennedy was going to be offered either the Presidential or, more likely, the Vice-Presidential nomination, it’s a fair bet that Dubya was going to be crushed. As it was, he had to fiddle the votes.
Who was present in Dallas on 11/22/63 but George H.W. Bush and his good wife Aleister Crowley’s daughter https://whowhatwhy.org/2013/10/09/bush-and-the-jfk-hit-part-4-barbaras-hair-raising-day/
Oh, and 911 was already being planned. I think it was 911 Commission co-chair Tom Kean who said in an unguarded moment that the 2001 attacks were part of a plan that went back decades.
zimmerman is a fraud a hack
joni mitchell knew it said it she once was heard stating that leonard cohen was some how connected to the scribblings of this bad act.
like tavistock beatles these songs where drafted up in regular offices in official buildings
the plan A revolution introduced millions of young people to occultism, blasphemy, eastern mysticism, sexual perversion, moral decline and ilicit drug use.
he sold his soul long ago just keeping up his side of the bargain
ugly retarded spirit at the cross roads
he is not a hero just another talmudick deconstruction agent of zio babylon
degradation division an obsession a desire to control all sides all narrative all the songs
all mockery in word in sin bull in gesture
these freaks are not gods but satans spawn
many folks here buy into amazon even now so why not pretend this ugly freak is with us on are side
if it makes you happy stay in your dream state
Bob Dylan is ‘a plagiarist’, claims Joni Mitchell
what a rotter
the louis pasteur the edison of song smithery
“Little children, keep yourselves from idols.” (1 John 5:21)
I like your poems.
Faul was the dodgy one.
He was the Fool on the hill who saw the sun going down and the world spinning round.
I would hazard a guess that Dylan might have as yet some unannounced illness and he knows that his time is short (or maybe he just knows that he’s getting on and his time is short).
It was a similar scenario with Bowie, who in early 2016 released his Black Star album, just days before he died from liver cancer. Most of the world didn’t know that Bowie was dying. Black Star, and particularly the title track, contains some extraordinary imagery and lyrics, if you listen carefully.
It’s as if these guys know that their time is up, and before they go they want to tell it how it really is.
I sincerely hope that Dylan is ok. He remains a brilliant poet even in old age (poetry is not a young man’s game, it’s a middle-aged man’s game).
Bob’s on the next ship to Mars.Which is the same as the moon as we have been told by POTUS POTUS has a brain problem.He’s off there too.But Bowie is the man who fell to Earth..I really am looking forward to the show.
Paz y amor
If Bowie died, how was he very obviously able to appear on Sky News the day after smirking and saying it was as if part of him had died?
More disruptive nonsense from you. Combat 77 Brigade motto: “Disrupt and divide. And if all else fails, drag them down the rabbit hole”.
Well said.Also,why did his sister say on a television show for fool’s that he did a good job faking his own death.Major Tom is gonna beam him down soon people to save us from the racists.Who they manufactured .
I dont even read the articles on here no more , just the comments of my fellow humans.Just reading the comments tells me the jist of it.Bob says in the song that Jackie did it.It’s blatantly obvious.Peace and love.
I remember pointing this out to a friend in the U.S some years ago – she worked in investigating insurance claims for large corporations – I told her to watch Jackie, most folk tend to look at Kennedy’s head – her first response was – Wow !
Thankyou friend.
Let’s have some fun. We know it wasn’t the Cubans that killed Kennedy. But Fidel did have a fling and capture Canada. That’s what you call close AND a cigar!
Justin just might be Castro’s son! There is a (Canadian) famous picture (now memory-holed) of Castro holding Justin in his arms. This was during the time Margaret was a wayward lass hanging out with the Stones. As Pierre was a homosexual, it is very possible that an arrangement could have made for Fidel to co-join with the NOT so Fidel Margaret!
https://nyulocal.com/new-world-university-justin-trudeau-is-fidel-castros-son-bccf01403a86 (read the comments)
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/wherry-trudeau-castro-1.3871016
Well said for saying let’s have some fun.
There is a vanishingly small possibility that Zimmerman did not know the truth about the assassination for most of the 60 years.
He was even given a Nobel prize that he ummed and aahd about… he could have made his statement belatedly then.
Redemption indeed. Self redemption it looks like. He too feels his mortality and his great sin in being party to the cover-up for so long.
Is it his conscience speaking or guilt and desire to preserve his ‘memory free of blemish’?
Where is his background explanation- why is it reliant on just this ONE unreliable narrative?
Bob could and should put that on the ‘record’ for these not inclined to decipher his redemption song.
British heavy rock version (1980) – still going saw Saxon last year.
“Saxon – Dallas 1 PM”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwPLExWJifA&feature=youtu.be
Tony
Despite the fervent beliefs and musings of the “Saint JFK Killer Kult” and Mr Tambourine Man (and his harmonica), it is highly doubtful that had “SAINT JACK” not been whacked by the Cocaine Importers of America (CIA) and its Roselli family “subcontractors” that much (if anything) would be different today. The names may have changed but the crimes would have been the same. Criminal factions fighting for spoils is not socialism.
https://www.deviantart.com/redamerican1945/art/Eugene-V-Debs-Republican-Democratic-Party-674343047
You can draw a line from the assassination through a whole succession of presidents who were involved or who helped cover up the assassination – or who owed their promotion to the perpetrators. Shakespeare or Marlowe got it absolutely right and nothing has changed since Tamburlaine or Caesar.
Johnson, Nixon, Ford – Carter was a Rockefeller poodle – Reagan was a MCA/von Bolschwing creation – then back to Bush, Clinton who was a total Rockefeller-Bush creation, then another Bush, then Obama who is a CIA creation…
Only when you get to Trump do you have a president who is not identifiably a conspirator in the JFK assassination or a creation of the perpetrators, the Trilaterals or the CIA.
Bush snr was at the centre of it and remained there throughout.
Let’s not forget King Kissinger who has been around sooooooooo long.
LBJ was in on the hit.
citation needed
There is a brutally honest interview somewhere on YouTube with the mafia guy who was the story behind Ray Liotta’s character in Goodfellas. He claimed that it was the mafia who did the actual hit on JFK.
The Palace Coup of 1963 is very relevant to who runs America today.
The bottom line is that U.S. intelligence enabled people like Otto von Bolschwing to work at the highest levels of American business and politics, with connections to Klaus Barbie in Bolivia, and Adolf Eichmann in Argentina, carrying forward the plan.
J.E. Hoover worked with the Gestapo and he knew these people were going to set up another Reich before they left Germany. Allen Dulles who lured Otto von Bolschwing, and who hired Reinhard Gehlen, was on the Warren Commission that decided who killed JFK. Gerald Ford of the CIA was also on the Warren Commission and lied and covered up for Richard Nixon and absolved him of all crimes, including murder if it should ever come out, before Ford, too, earned his chance to keep the throne warm. The Warren Commission was stacked with CIA watchdogs like senator Richard Russell, who totally lied to the American people.
There is more truth in the story of Otto von Bolschwing than anything the people have learned about the Kennedys. The early connections to Richard Nixon, the connections to the Reagan White House, Reagan’s assistant Helene Van Damm, to the Gettys, to the manipulation of U.S. law, the manipulation of the U.S. president whom you don’t get to pick.
It is the story of Nazis and U.S. intelligence clearing the path for their own man. It is the story of pretending people like von Bolschwing don’t exist.
It is the story of the Defence Department and DARPA giving security clearance to a man with the highest Nazi and Gestapo connections, working in Silicon Valley, running Trans-international Computer Investment Corp, a high flying investment firm that had founded several companies in the Silicon Valley… and then as assistant to the president of Warner Lambert Pharmaceutical (Pfizer) another link with the German pharmaceutical companies and Nazi medical martial law.
The Nazis did not only enter the U.S. with the full complicity of American intelligence, they worked at the highest corporate and political levels putting their own people in place.
http://spitfirelist.com/news/ex-nazi%E2%80%99s-brilliant-u-s-career-strangled-in-a-web-of-lies/
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x17i920
JFK died long ago. He’s gone and isn’t coming back. What was the purpose of Dylan’s song? In other words, why should anyone give a crap at this time? Everyone needs to move on.
And yes, governments worldwide have been complicit in murders, assignations, conspiracies and so much more over the entirety of history. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Well sure this is depressing stuff but what did Mr Curtin think would happen? Did he foresee a headline like:
When Oliver Stone made his JFK movie unambiguously giving us the conspiracy angle, the director was a non-person until he called the movie his own “myth”. As long as everyone is talking about their own “myths” the US govt is perfectly happy. So re: the new Dylan song, of course, we are going to get a load of vacuous waffle about “cultural imagery” and “piecing together the mystery” etc. And should anyone bring out the obvious observation that Dylan has joined the conspiracists, nobody is going to shoot him since that would give the game away. No, you will only get the customary eye rolling about how he’s “lost it” etc.
Edward Curtin,
Thank you. Listening to it now.
Lyrics
http://www.bobdylan.com/songs/murder-most-foul/
Tony
Of course Brinkley knows that the ‘murder most foul’ and 9/11 are direct causes of the restlessness in America today.
It’s a restlessness that those in power (banksters, CIA, etc.) seek to divert, via their mainstream Goebbels media, to racism, flu and anything else that comes along.
Since the banksters et al have now stolen almost everything they can from the people, the people have little left to lose. That makes this a very dangerous time for the power elite.
No wonder their propaganda is in overdrive.
But it won’t save them.
The following article claims there are two distinct versions of Covid-19, the Wuhan strain and the Euro-American strain.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=15&t=1184
It seems the Euro-American strain of Covid-19 had already spread worldwide long before Wuhan.
The Wuhan strain (just like SARS before it) is dangerous, especially to the elderly, but not particularly contagious, whereas, the Euro-American strain is quite contagious, but not particularly dangerous. If classified, the Euro-American strain would be classed as another strain of the common cold. Because it wasn’t dangerous the Euro-American strain spread worldwide without being noticed.
What do you think?
I think that this is a copy-paste from the previous thread.
Thanks for this. Jack does seem to be a chap of one idea.
I was worried that I experiencing double, and even triple, vision– that at long last, I was succumbing to the Megadeath Virus of Doom! 😉
No, it’s quite the MYSTERY why, given what is happening in the world today, Off-Guardian keeps distracting with stories about a PALACE COUP in the 1960s. Who gives a s–t about one set of psycho monsters at the top of the power pyramid offing the ‘head’ of another set of monsters?
Of course the FABIAN LIE MACHINE has always lionised this member of one of America’s most perverted and demonic families. Readers of Animal farm will understand the propaganda technique.
Meanwhile, talking of things that matter today, the Deep State manipulation of the mob in the USA continues, with the police slaughter of a ‘black’ man at a fast food outlet, and the ‘other’ side encouraged to justify his MURDER, cos the drunk struggled and grabbed a NON-LEATHAL taser. Everywhere you go online, if the outlet poses as non-woke, it justifies the murder of this man.
In real-time you watch a convenient random incident (arising from the practice of employing butchers from America’s wars of aggression to serve in the domestic police force when they demob- a fact applauded by both the ‘right’ AND ‘left’ in the USA cos their mass murdering soldiers are “all heroes”) spin into the current narrative.
The Wendys building gets literally LYNCHED, the woke journalists reporting get assaulted by ‘leftist’ protestors, and the event is used to further polarise the two mob factions (even tho logically the murder was disgusting and in-excusable).
Does America face a ‘civil war’? Of course not. The psy-op only seems that way to the hard-of-thinking. What is happening is reprogramming of the sheeple and a reorganisation of the public facing lower level of the power pyramid. Again re-read Animal Farm and try to understand what Orwell is saying this time.
The mob is a source of great energy, but the mob lacks a brain. When the mob is activated, it is because higher forces desire to direct that energy- to channel it into new projects. Periods of social unrest frequently occur just before periods of great war. Sometimes the wars are created to quell the unrest, but sometime the unrest is used as a way to prepare the ground for war, as with the MI5 directed anti-war protests in the UK just before Blair invaded Iraq.
“The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to
strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow
very lively debate within that spectrum – even encourage the
more critical and dissident views. That gives people the sense
that there’s free thinking going on, while all the time the
presuppositions of the system are being reinforced by the
limits put on the range of the debate.”
Noam Chomsky 1968
BLM is the lively debate to distract whilst they push through God knows what.
Yeah this site pretends there is a ” new virus that causes a new disease COvID19 ” .It only questions the number of deaths and govt lockups .
The Kennedy article is distracting and outdated everyone here knows about the K assassination, 911, mind programming, NWO .
Chomsky was a great controlled opposition leader.
Exceptional America at it’s best.
The autopsy of the alleged assasin was of a higher standard than that of the President, the symbol of America.
I am a bit surprised Robert Allen Zimmerman did not pursue the truth expressed in this song more vigorously in the slow-pitch interview. Isn’t that why he wrote the song and recorded it?
On a related note, this ghoul has to explain in September why she tried to destroy those 33,000 emails. Apparently the FBI recovered more than 17,000. Do they contain conversations about pizza, hotdogs and sacrificing chickens to Moloch? The current phase of the coup in the United States (it started with JFK’s murder, followed by 9/11 then Soetoro’s election) is connected to this woman plus a lot of other powerful people, I believe.
https://www.anti-empire.com/crickets-from-the-media-as-hillary-loses-appeal-ordered-to-testify-on-private-email-server/
It’s easy to forget what opened our eyes. In the rush to learn more we forget the vital early experience we could convey to others. One thing roused me:
Like everyone else I had been taught to see the lone assassination. Not the lone gunman but the singular president, powerful yet vulnerable, the adoring crowds, their eyes trained as one. The pathos! That little boy saluting his father’s coffin. A photograph that melts the hardest heart.
Then my perspective changed and I saw the other deaths. RFK homing in on the presidency. Would the American electorate atone for the evil, suture the wound, restore its faith? Would the brother resume his very public fight with the mafia (which made me wonder why the media ignored the Kennedy’s own bootlegging origins) and avenge his brother? Bang.
Bad luck, said the media. The Kennedy Curse. That little boy in the frock coat and shorts, JFK Jr. All grown up, the image of his father. “I’ll make a brand new start of it, In old New York!” Senator of the greatest city on earth. Oops. Him too. Sputter, sputter, bang.
The establishment kicks in at this point, from schooling to lawyering: The more improbable the event, the stronger must be the evidence that it did occur, says the law. I realized the law is the friend of the man who marries for money and whose wealthy wives have a sad tendency to drop dead.
We have to accept that each case must be proven on its own merit, by we must not be swayed by underhand official efforts to make us look the other way, such as the CIA’s promotion of the phrase conspiracy theory.
The Atlantic, a magazine that’s been linked to the CIA, is still at it: Coincidences and the Meaning of Life (Feb, 2016).
What The Atlantic did there was to misrepresent Jung, even to the extent of laboring that phrase, ‘One World … ‘ when he was actually talking about “underlying unified reality from which everything emerges and to which everything returns.”
With a suspect in the dock, we could have raised the matter of probability, of coincidence evidence – as with the wealthy widower and his unlucky wives. We never had a suspect in the dock and never will.
The suspect is a network of interested parties, all of whom benefited from or needed the silence/removal of JFK, RFK and JFK Jr.
We are left with the crime. Not just the murders but the consequences of organized crime, corporatism, contiguous fascism that criss-crossed the Atlantic from 1930s America to Germany and back again, with assistance from a constellation of ruling classes in Latin America, Europe, Britain and Israel.
We have to tackle the crime. The perpetrators left plenty of evidence but we will not ‘get’ the culprits. We can only identify, address and reverse their crime.
As always, a first rate commentary on the pathetic Kewpie Doll American journalism has morphed into. And the same plastic cartoon creation that sidesteps the very essence of a great artist now wants us to believe we’re being stalked by a deadly virus which only the denizens of the same establishment that murdered one of its own, whose feet had overgrown the ballet slippers that go with the job of being president, can save us.
Nobody can save us from the mush the establishment has made of our lives; just as nobody could save those who the establishment marked for death. And only a very few brave souls continue pointing the way out of the death trap.
Thousands are watching, no one sees a thing. This is now.
John F Kennedy argues for universal healthcare
The evil CIA had so many reasons to kill him. When did the CIA become the enemy of the American an people? it didn’t take long.
The CIA was always the enemy of the American people. It’s never hidden its origins as muscle for the owners.
https://web.mit.edu/thistle/www/v13/3/oil.html
Universal healthcare? Don’t worry the government will soon be wiping your bottom…. When you’re too helpless to walk.
I really hope one day you can’t afford your health care, that will wake you up.