Jun 21, 2020
WATCH: James Corbett interviews Rosemary Frei on Canadian care homes scandal

Editor

Independent journalist (and regular OffG contributor) Rosemary Frei sits down with James Corbett to discuss her recent article “Were conditions for high death rates at Care Homes created on purpose?”.

In her research, she discovered how all of the rules and guidelines pertaining to elderly care, death certification and treatment of bodies in Ontario have been changed during the course of this “crisis” in order to increase the numbers reported “dying of COVID.”

They explore the reasons behind these changes and what they tell us about the real nature of this pandemic panic.

For sources and an audio-only version, click here. To follow Rosemary on twitter, click here.
