Masked, Homeless, and Desolate

Edward Curtin
Personality is persona, a mask…The mask is magic…Larva means mask; or ghost…it also means mad, a case of demoniacal possession.”
Norman O. Brown, Love’s Body
Walk the streets in the United States and many countries these days and you will see streaming crowds of people possessed by demons, masked and anonymous, whose eyes look like vacuums, staring into space or out of empty sockets like the dead, afraid of their own ghosts. Fear and obedience oozes from them. Death walks the streets with people on leashes in lockstep.
That they have been the victims of a long-planned propaganda campaign to use an invisible virus to frighten them into submission and shut down the world’s economy for the global elites is beyond their ken. This is so even when the facts are there to prove otherwise.
It is a clear case, as Peter Koenig tells Michel Chossudovsky in this must-see interview, that is not a conspiracy theory but a blatant factual plan spelled out in the 2010 Rockefeller Report, the October 18, 2019 Event 201, and Agenda 21, among other places.
Who can wake the sleepwalkers up in this cowardly new world where culture and politics collude to create and exploit ignorance?
Fifty-five years ago on, July 20, 1965, Bob Dylan released his song “Like a Rolling Stone.” It arrived like a rocking jolt into the placid pop musical culture of the day. It was not about wanting to hold someone’s hand or cry in the chapel. It wasn’t mumbo-jumbo like “Wooly Bully,” the number one hit. It wasn’t like the pop pap that dominates today’s music scene. It wasn’t Woody Guthrie in slow time.
It beat you up. It attacked. It confronted you. Maybe, if you were alive then, you thought Dylan was kidding you. You thought wrong. Bitching about his going electric was a dodge. He was addressing all of us, including himself.
Still is. But who wants to hear his recent “Murder Most Foul” and read Dylan’s scathing lyrics about the assassination of JFK, the killing that started the slow decay that has resulted in such masked madness. “And please, Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” he tells us in capital letters for emphasis. Exactly what all the mainstream media have done, of course, and not by accident.
There are no alibis.
“How does it feel/To be on your own/with no direction home/A complete unknown/Like a rolling stone?”
It was in the mid-1960s when confidence in knowing where home was and how to get there disappeared into thin air. If you left mommy and daddy, could you ever get back from where you were going? Who had the directions?
Absolutes were melting and relativity was widespread. Life was wild and the CIA was planning to make it wilder and more confusing with the introduction of LSD on a vast scale. MKUltra was expanding its scope. Operation Mockingbird was singing so many tunes that heads were spinning, as planned.
The national security state killers were in the saddle, having already murdered President Kennedy and Malcolm X as they sharpened their knives for many more to come. The peace candidate, Lyndon Baines Johnson, had been elected nine months earlier with 61.1% of the popular vote and went immediately to work secretly expanding the war against Vietnam. War as an invisible virus. Who knew?
Who, but a small anti-war contingent, wanted to know?
War takes different forms, and the will to ignorance and historical amnesia endure. War is a disease. Disease is weaponized for war. In 1968 Richard Nixon was elected on a “secret plan” to end the Vietnam War and then ramped it up to monstrous proportions, only to be reelected in 1972 by carrying 49 out of 50 states.
Who wants to know now? The historian Howard Zinn once said correctly that this country’s greatest problem wasn’t disobedience but obedience.
What’s behind the masks? The lockstep?
On the same day that Dylan released “Like a Rolling Stone,” Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara, just back from a “fact-finding” trip to Vietnam, recommended to LBJ that U.S. troop levels in Vietnam be increased to 175,000 and that the U.S. should increase its bombing of North Vietnam dramatically.
This was the same McNamara who, in October 1963, had agreed with JFK when he signed NSAM 263 calling for the withdrawal of 1,000 military personnel from Vietnam by the end of 1963 and the remainder by the end of 1965. One of the moves that got Kennedy’s head blown open.
Poor McNamara, the fog of war must have clouded his conscience, confused the poor boy, just like Secretary of State Colin Powell holding up that vile vial of “anthrax” at the United Nations on February 5, 2003 and lying to the world about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.
Powell recently said, “I knew I didn’t have any choice. He’s the President.” How “painful,” to use his word, it must have been for the poor guy, lying so that so many Iraqis could be slaughtered. Of course, he had no choice. These war criminals all wear masks. And have no choice.
Masks, or demonic possession, or both. You?
Also in that fateful year 1965, far out of sight and out of mind for most Americans, the CIA planned and assisted in the slaughter of more than a million Indonesians, led by their man, General Suharto. This led to the coup against President Sukarno, who two years earlier had been on good terms with JFK as they worked to solve the interrelated issues of Indonesia and Vietnam. Their meeting planned for early 1964 was cancelled in Dallas on November 22, 1963.
And the politicians and media luminaries came out in their masks and told the public that communists everywhere were out to get them.
It’s tough being on your own. It hurts to think too much. Or think for yourself, at least. To obey an authority higher than your bosses. “I was tricked” is some sort of mantra, is it not?
You never turned around to see the frowns on the jugglers and the clowns
When they all did tricks for you
Dylan was lost and disgusted when he wrote the song. His own music sickened him, which, for an artist, means he sickened himself. He had just returned from a tour of England and was sick of people telling him how much they loved his music when he didn’t. He needed to change.
What else is the point of art but change? If you’re dead, or afraid of getting dead, you aren’t going to change. You’re stuck. Stuck is dead. Why wear a mask if you know who you are?
Knowledge, or more accurately, pseudo-knowledge or mainstream media lies, is a tomb “the mystery tramp” sold to us, a place to hide to avoid pain and guilt.
I have read more books than anyone I know. It sickens me.
I know too much. That sickens me.
I sicken myself. All the news sickens me.
I know so much no one believes me.
As Francesco Serpico once told me: “It’s all lies.”
Of course. Dylan and Serpico are blood brothers.
Only art tells the truth. Real art.
Not bullshit pop art. Some say “Like a Rolling Stone” is about Edie Sedgwick, “the girl of the year” in 1965 and one of Andy Warhol’s superstars. Perhaps to a degree it is, but it’s far more than that. It’s about us.
Poor Edie was poisoned by her wealthy family at a young age and barely had a chance. She was an extreme example of a rather common American story. People poisoned in the cradle. Thinking of her got me thinking of Andy Warhol, the death obsessed hoarder, the guy who called his studio “The Factory” in a conscious or unconscious revelation of his art and persona, his wigs and masks and the hold he has had on American culture all these years. Isn’t he the ultimate celebrity?
Warhol once took my photo on a deserted street. His and my secret but this is the truth. West 47th Street on an early Sunday morning, 1980. I guess he thought he was doing art or collecting images for his museum of dead heads. When I asked him why, he said I had an interesting face.
I told him he did too, rather transparent and creepy, but I didn’t want to capture him. He was a ghost with a camera, a face like a death mask, trying to capture a bit of life. I told him I didn’t give him permission to shoot me, but he turned and walked away into the morning mist. The shooters always just walk away in pseudo-innocence.
I then went down the street to the Gotham Book Mart that was my destination and asked James Joyce why he had written “The Dead,” and Joyce, secretive as ever, quoted himself, “Ed,” he said, “Think you’re escaping and run into yourself. Longest way round is the shortest way home.” Now that was direction.
Only those who know how to play and be guided by intuition are able to escape the living tomb of so-called knowledge; what Dylan called, lifelessness. But that was from “Desolation Row,” released as the closing track of Highway 61 Revisited on August 30, 1965. The only acoustic song on the album. Slow it down to make the point another way. “Like a Rolling Stone” was the opening track.
Do you feel all alone or part of a masked gang roaming the streets incognito? Miss and Mr. Lonely, does that mask help? How do you feel?
Desolation means very lonely. From Latin, de, completely, solare, lonely.
Does that mask help? Do you feel alone together now, one of the crowd?
Do you really want to know about desolation row? It’s here. It was here in 1965, too. Only the true lonely know how it feels to really be all alone.
The Umbrella People, those who some call the deep state or secret government under whose protection all the politicians work, say they want to protect us all from death and disease. They are lying bastards who’ve gotten so many to imitate their masked ways. They can only sing a mockingbird’s song.
Listen to real singers. Dylan has arched the years, as true artists do. Who has paid close attention to what he said this year about the assassination of President Kennedy in his song, “Murder Most Foul”? Or were many caught up in the propaganda surrounding corona virus, and rather than contemplating his indictment of the U.S. government and its media accomplices, were they contemplating their navels to see if a virus had secreted itself in there. Viruses lurk everywhere, they say, and the corporate media made certain to circulate a vaccine about the truth in Dylan’s song. This is normal operating procedure.
We are still on Desolation Row.
“Take Off the Masks.” That was the title of a book by Rev. Malcolm Boyd that I reviewed long ago. He was a gay priest who decided that his mask was a lie. He came out into the light of truth. He had guts.
It is time for everyone to take off the masks. Escape from Desolation Row by seeing what’s going on behind our backs.
Listen to Dylan, long ago – today:
At midnight all the agents
And the superhuman crew
Come out and round up everyone
That knows more than they do
And they bring them to the factory
Where their heart attack machine
Is strapped across their shoulders
And then the kerosene
Is brought down from the castles
By insurance men who go
Check to see that nobody is escaping
To Desolation Row
Praise be to Nero’s Neptune
The Titanic sails at dawn
Everybody’s shouting
“Which side are you on?”
You won’t hear any mention of this interview on our corrupt MSM……
Pavel Volchkov is the head of the Genome Engineering Lab (GEL) in Moscow; it is one of more than fifty laboratories which are part of the Moscow Institute for Physics and Technology
*– So there won’t be a second wave?
“For Moscow, it is already impossible. Now people who have formed natural immunity in the capital are 40%-60%. If the dynamic continues, their number will increase by the end of August to 80%–90%.”
https://russia-insider.com/en/top-russian-scientist-explains-why-2nd-covid-wave-im
And here is the cretin you Americans are being told to make your next Commander In Chief:
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/495439-biden-russia-election-meddling-threatening/
The cretin might like to look at US-Israeli interference in the UK election, they might like to look at how Operation Shock N Awe affected politics in Iraq; how bombing Libya has brought anarchy, not democracy; they might look at opinion polls in Syria showing far greater support for Assad than US-backed ‘extremists’ and they might look at America throwing tantrums about Free Trade initiatives like Nordstream II (which has nothing to do with the USA).
Of course, you cretins in the USA believe in only one thing: slavery for all non-Americans who have to do exactly what you Ubermenschen tell us to do.
That is why you have to put cretins up as puppet-in-chief.
Because if you had democracy, you would be the world’s laughing stock for electing such a senile old moron to defend you all.
Here are your genocidal imperialists claiming they are helpless, poor little girls needing daddy’s protection:
https://www.rt.com/news/495682-russia-tests-satellite-pentagon/
We have enough justification to nuke you all in America, you know.
Has your moron Pompeo worked that one out yet?
Here is your chief torturer turned into Jesus Christ:
https://www.rt.com/news/495691-fbi-chinese-spies-pompeo-communism/
What I see in NW London, UK, are two very different ‘crowds’. There are the masked ones, to be sure, many looking rather unhealthy. But there is also an equally if not larger crowd of those simply not wearing masks.
Of course, now we can be fined entering a ‘shop’ without a mask. But we can still walk the streets without one.
What this ‘masking up’ is all about is destroying the genuine, SME Main Street retail base. They are relying on a sizable population refusing to mask up and doing all their shopping online. Just what they want to happen. They want mass bankruptcies in retail main street, because there is property to be picked up for a song. There is the prospect of mass human slavery to be embraced, as all the desperados have no job, no food, maybe nowhere to live.
And in those gated villages of the rich and powerful, all that will happen outside their pearly gates. Out of sight, out of mind….
No-one knew about the death camps in WW II until they were uncovered. There were rumours, but millions simply turned the other cheek, kept their head down and ignored mass murder. There was a war to fight, after all. Who could worry about little details like that?
Excelent article, I especialy like ‘Murder Most Foul’.
Jeremy Corbyn is being sued. Here is his defence fund raiser.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/47gyy-jeremy039s-legal-fund?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&
You do rezalise you are positing this on an Alt right web site?
You do realise you’re a disinfo shill?
The inimitable Rappoport tells a story about a wizard of illusion . . .
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/07/24/the-propaganda-master-comes-to-town/
Although they have managed to change the law in the UK to make warrantless surveillance possible and in the US freed the CIA from any judicial or political review of their actions. Downloaded onto every Android and Apple phone a base form of contract tracing, leaglaised spying on contacts. Open contract tracing remains a failed project, and all they have left from the covid psyop is the potential profits from vacination.
Where they must convince the majority, over 99% of the population, who are not harmed in any way by covid that they must take the risk of an untested vaccine, that is quite an ask, and we can be sure the CIA always pull back rather than risk the credability of their projects. Although some countries will try, i doubt we are looking at mass vaccination in Europe the US and UK, it is just too illogical.
This video summarizes, with some detail and references, the planned globalization and its attendant horrors for most of the world’s unwitting populations
https://theduran.com/the-covid-19-lockdown-economic-social-impacts-peter-koenig-the-global-research-report/
If the ‘law is an ass’ – what does that make the people?
The only hope for mankind now is to fight back – because it is the people who, by their acquiesence, have brought this upon themselves
The age of artificial intelligence introduction started with information. The next step require silence and obedience. Any alternative will lead to war, again, like always. My penny of profit, require someone having one less philosophy, is outdated.
here’s a good summary of the law
http://laworfiction.com/2020/07/face-covering-for-6-to-12-months-from-24th-july/
summed up even more succinctly – There’s something happenin here, but you don’t know what it is, do you, mr jones – even, obviously, much more true today (but much more troublingly, really, since pretty much all the information we need is now available somewhere on the internet, as it was not back in the 60s, but so few of us care to take the time to look and learn – the degree of control these rulers have now in brainwashing and controlling the passive masses is perhaps the scariest thing of all today –
I wonder if Twatty Hancock knows what you are talking about?
I can relate very much to the article and, indeed, have often quoted ‘Desolation Row’ and more. We have to be aware of the ‘Man of Peace’ and although ‘It’s Not dark Yet’ … it’s getting there. Justice doesn’t live here anymore and the only tune my guitar could play was ‘oh, the cruel rain and the wind’ Things Have Changed.
Brilliant article! I loved the layered references of art, music, politics, psychology and humanity. Kudos! (It reminded me a little of T.S. Eliot.)
So the masks are just a mass psychodrama, many people “coming out” as lost souls, only in reverse? I guess that’s what coming out means when all completely reversed. They must have heard by now that masks have no anti-viral effect. So what else could it mean, then, as we see adults who drive around with untinted windows, masked for all to see?
May they soon find and be found. Unmasked. For all our sakes.
So, there’s more to it, a bit. I am gathering signatures at a Staters Brothers market now, questioning the mask wearers as they stop.
One finally “confessed” that the Costa Mesa cops have started the last few days writing $100 tickets. Apparently the city coffers are a little lean and the added revenue helps. That’s the CYA, anyway.
The local authority for law enforcement, Orange County (CA.) Sheriff Don Barnes, has been saying since May that he won’t enforce any of the mandates, but once again, someone at some other point of the political or corporate food chain….
….will.
I may start a court process. Mulling. The whole virapalooza seems lousy with constitutional problems, to be challenged.
(And then again, it would be illuminating to know just how many tickets. Maybe just the threat was enough.)
Looks like you might be motivated to keep going to challenge the ‘virapalooza” ! It takes a little step and then before you know it you’ll have followers for a court process..
What a pleasure to read and it makes sense. Dylan inserted as a privileged insider kid at an age too young to be corrupt. Then resentful and ashamed of it, educating himself only to find himself trapped all alone with the knowledge. Sound familiar? And it made him a poet. Sure it may not have all been his own stuff and he was promoted by the dark side but hey that’s life. 5 Stars.
It sounded familiar to another poet, Irish, who sounded a like theme:
“The finished man, among his enemies.
Oh what’s the good of an escape
If honour find him in the wintry blast?”
~~ W. B. Yeats
~ something close to that, I can remember much text, but no title, yet one of his more famous:
“I am content to live it all once more, and yet again,
If it be life to pitch
Into the frog spawn of a blind man’s ditch,
Of a blind man battering blind men.
When such as I cast out remorse
So great a sweetness flows into the breast
That we must laugh, and we must sing,
We are blessed by everything
Everything we look upon is blessed.”
(He must have not liked the cold.)
The whole text and “libretto” for those who like their poetry unbutchered, sounding the theme of “trapped all alone with the knowledge” and a lyrical response:
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/43294/a-dialogue-of-self-and-soul
The readiness with which so many people took to wearing a face mask underscores what’s been said again and again to be the premier malaise of the modern age: a loss of identity. People who don’t know any more who they are find anonymity comforting. But they’re not really hiding themselves from the world; they’re hiding the world from themselves. They know they don’t belong anywhere; they just don’t want to have to see where they no longer belong.
One fears, given his penchant for gore, and being the sleazy and slimy creep that he is, Governor Death Virus will see the current situation as an opportunity “to disappear” many “untidy matters.” What better way to make use of “the surplus population” than as guinea pigs or lab rats? Josef Mengele move over. Sick.
I hope I am wrong.
https://imgflip.com/i/40bn08
Apologist BS from Trump:
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/07/22/trump-cuomos-nursing-home-policy-a-mistake-but-hes-worked-very-hard/
Yes. Worked very hard indeed. Worked at eugenicist euthanasia programs while duping everyone into thinking a “virus” wreaked all this havoc.
Capital charges for Cuomo, not apologist horseshit.
Sad situation it is. ALL of them need to go. ALL!
What happened to our friend Objective? It has been weeks since I’ve seen him post.
We fight over who to eradicate, but we do nothing.
Good cop, bad cop:
https://republicans-oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/letter-to-Cuomo-about-NYSDOH-report-2.pdf
Steve Scalise to Cuomo (July 9, 2020):
According to the most recent available data, New York has suffered 6,462 nursing home deaths related to COVID-19. That is already more than 25% of the State’s total COVID-19 deaths. However, given your decision to withhold the information about patients who died after being transferred from nursing homes to hospitals, many are suggesting that those numbers are much higher.
NYSDOH’s report appears to be little more than your administration’s latest attempt to deflect criticism and shift blame for the consequences of your deadly nursing home order. But blame-shifting, name-calling and half-baked data manipulations will not make the facts or the questions they raise go away. The families of those affected by your March 25 order deserve answers about why it was put in place and, rest assured, we will not give up until we get those answers.
Therefore, to help us better understand what science or guidance you used to make this lethal decision, we reiterate our previous request and also request the following documents and information: . . . etc
The Committee on Oversight and Reform is the principal oversight committee of the U.S. House of Representatives and has broad authority to investigate “any matter” at “any time” under House Rule X. Further, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is empowered to investigate “preparedness for and response to the coronavirus crisis, including the planning for and implementation of testing, containment, mitigation, and surveillance activities.”
—
See also (Scalise tweet, etc):
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/21/watch-james-corbett-interviews-rosemary-frei/#comment-195353