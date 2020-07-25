Rosemary Frei
Chris Weisdorf was penalized for parking improperly in December 2017 and he decided to fight the fine. But he slammed up against legal structures that give virtually unchecked power to untold numbers of administrators around the world who oversee and enforce everything from parking regulations to public-health edicts.
The parking-ticket system in Toronto, Ontario — where Weisdorf had committed his offense – had been replaced with an Administrative Penalty System (APS). The bylaw creating APS was billed as streamlining the court system. After very little public consultation and notice it was approved overwhelmingly by Toronto city council in July 2017 (there appears to no longer be a record online of the council vote).
The bylaw contains Orwellian redefinitions designed to wriggle traffic- and parking-law violations out of the category of what the Supreme Court of Canada views as criminal offenses and into the administrative category — and along with that, defendants out of the purview of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which is the core of the Canadian constitution.
The bylaw’s redefinitions include calling offenses ‘infractions,’ defendants ‘customers’ and parking tickets ‘parking violation notices.’ And in what Weisdorf calls “a legal oxymoron for the ages,” monetary penalties are deemed to be ‘not punitive.’
Another aspect of Toronto’s APS is that court hearings have been eliminated. In their place are Administrative Penalty Tribunal hearings. There, defendants essentially are seen as guilty unless they can prove themselves to be innocent. Moreover, tribunal officials aren’t required to have legal training. And the city staff who issue parking penalties aren’t obligated to attend hearings; as a result, it seems, none have ever shown up.
(Also, parking violation notices are issued via email or snail mail, eliminating the requirement for them to be affixed to vehicles’ windshields. That alone makes it much more difficult for the vehicles’ drivers to prove that, for example, they weren’t parked illegally at a particular place and time.)
This yields the double whammy of the waiving of defendants’ constitutional rights to fully air their side of events in hearings and to cross-examine the people who accused them of the offenses.
Aghast at all this, Weisdorf undertook a constitutional challenge of Toronto’s APS. He isn’t a lawyer (he works in the financial industry) and couldn’t find one to represent him. So he argued his case himself, first at a Superior Court in 2018.
He lost, but appealed the decision and had a virtual hearing on June 16, 2020, before the highest court in Ontario, the Court of Appeal. The three-judge panel unanimously ruled against Weisdorf on June 22, 2020, deeming Toronto’s APS and the accompanying waiving of defendants’ constitutional rights to be perfectly legal. (All the materials for the case are here. Most of Weisdorf’s documents are on the main page; click the ‘Case Law’ and ‘City’ tabs to see the rest of his and the City of Toronto’s materials.)
Kirkor Apel, a criminal, civil and family lawyer in the Toronto area who has read Weisdorf’s legal arguments, said his case is solid.
“He fought well and he argued well. It’s just that sometimes Goliath wins,” Apel said in a telephone interview with this journalist. “And the problem is it’s a slippery slope, because five years from now, or fifty years from now, the next step is going to happen and they’ll say, ‘Why don’t we waive the right to a trial [for other offenses]? Or [even waive] the right to a hearing?’”
Toronto first attempted to put the APS in place in 2015, but a group of paralegals stopped it. John Papadakis, who was a member of that group, explained in an April 2015 interview with the Toronto Star the profound changes inherent in the APS. He used as an illustrative example someone driving through an amber light but being stopped by a police officer and fined for running a red.
“Currently, you have the right to challenge the officer’s evidence, to obtain that evidence, to go before an impartial judge in a court,” the Toronto Star article quoted Papadakis as saying. “[But if the APS is implemented then y]ou are no longer innocent until proven guilty as guaranteed by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms…. You will go before a municipal employee [at a tribunal hearing], who is clearly going to be biased [because the city receives revenue from fines levied under the APS]. [And] you will make your argument not on your innocence or guilt; you will make your argument on how much penalty you will pay, because [under the APS] you are already guilty.”
But in July 2017 the city of Toronto was able to push forward with the implementation of its APS. Weisdorf challenged it and lost.
Unbeknownst to the vast majority of people, administrative penalty systems are commonplace in North America, the UK and elsewhere. So are civil-asset-forfeiture regimes. And they’re all overseen by the executive branch of power, which now has more muscle than the legislative and judicial branches.
As the coup de grace, under the cover of COVID-19 this administrative creep has reached warp speed, with the legislative and judicial branches bowing before it. And shredding billions of peoples’ constitutional and civil rights in the process.
Today, public-health officials’ edicts ranging from social distancing to self-isolation are virtually unassailable, no matter the economy- and life-crushing consequences. And let’s not forget the vast numbers of contact tracers and quarantine-enforcers, another cadre of administrators who appear legally untouchable.
Just one example of their new power is the legal challenge by a Diego church of California governor Gavin Newsom’s order temporarily stopping in-person church services. The US Supreme Court’s chilling six-page decision in this case, which hinged on asymptomatic transmission, is a must-read.
Weisdorf observed in an interview with the author:
One hundred percent medical opinion — not fact, not peer review — was enough for the US’s highest court to rule against the church and cancel the First Amendment indefinitely,”
Another chilling read is the UK Supreme Court’s 2012 decision granting Sweden’s request to UK officials to arrest and extradite Julian Assange. The court determined that the Swedish prosecutor who issued the European Arrest Warrant for Assange fit the European Union’s interpretation of a ‘judicial authority’ who is allowed to issue such a warrant. Thus it consented to a single individual from another country being not merely a prosecutor, but also essentially a judge over a UK resident (Assange).
“This type of thinking pervades the legal realm even more today. And many people in government are licking their chops at the prospect of expanding administrative tribunals and closing the courts. That’s why I went to the lengths that I did to fight Toronto’s APS and challenge the bylaw that enacted it,” said Weisdorf, who welcomes the use of his legal arguments by others to challenge the system and hopefully win.
One clue as to why this is occurring is that traffic and parking fines and civil forfeiture are cash cows. And the draconian COVID-19-containment measures have left tens of thousands of municipalities, states and provinces teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, and therefore eager to exploit all possible revenue streams.
Another clue is in the city of Toronto’s rebuttal to Weisdorf’s constitutional challenge of the APS. The city’s legal representatives repeatedly called residents’ constitutional rights “loopholes.”
“The administrators see our rights as inconvenient, a hindrance to efficiency and easily removable. And I’m sure various medical ‘authorities’ see them exactly the same way,” concluded Weisdorf.
As if to hammer this home, on July 21 the Ontario government under Premier Doug Ford enacted legislation that allows it to extend the province’s COVID-19 state of emergency every month for up to one year without a vote of the legislature.
Under Bill 195,‘The Reopening Ontario Act,’ they also can then continue the state of emergency for an indefinite number of years one year at a time by a vote of the legislature, in which Ford’s Progressive Conservative Party has a majority.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association described this as allowing Ford’s administration to “maintain the existing emergency powers while freeing the executive branch of effective democratic oversight.”
Would recommend anyone subscribing to Netflix (I know , I know), to view their excellent documentary, The Square concerning Egypt’s Tahrir Square revolution starting in 2011, where one corrupt presidential dictator after another starting with Mubarak, then Morsi, then Sisi, backed by an equally criminal military have managed to prevent any semblance of democratic freedoms being granted to their citizens. This of course is all fine and dandy in the western scheme of things where we have been dealing with a varied assortment of psychopathic avaricious world leaders to pursue policies harmful to their own people. What i admired most however was the bravery and conviction of those demonstrators who faced up to military authority armed to the teeth by our good selves, to stand up and make their voices heard against these gangsters.
And here we are now facing not rubber bullets or live rounds but an insidious governmental campaign over a virus fear which is just beginning to remove those very same liberties and rights which those demonstrators were fighting for. I do hope that like them, we can be courageous enough to take whatever means necessary to bring this state of affairs to a satisfactory conclusion .
This reminds me of Chicago circa 2009 when traffic intersections with red light traffic ticket cameras had the yellow light shortened from 4 seconds to 3 seconds and the city of Chicago extracted many millions of extra dollars from motorists.
I have posted this comment already but it is such an important ‘Heads Up’ warning it needs spreading far and wide:
There is talk on various Alt-Media websites in both the UK and the US about this years annual Flu Jab / Flu Shot will not be the same as the previous years – some doses will actually be one of the many Covid vaccines being tested.
Apparently, there will be double-blind at least (more likely covert) tests of the best experimental Covid 19 vaccines carried out in various parts of the UK later this year under cover of the ‘Flu Jab’.
(Notice also how they have dropped the word ‘vaccine’ and replaced it with ‘shot’ or ‘jab’).
There have been a few comments on this website saying very similar things – such as “Flu vaccine will be a Trogan Horse for the Covid vaccine”, and “Boris Johnson wants children and pregnant women to get thier flu jab this year to save the NHS”.
It should be clear now to everyone that there is some much, much bigger agenda behind the push to have the entire planets population injected with this new Covid vaccine – so pretending it is just this years ‘Flu Jab’ will not be any issue to these people, and if you dont think the ‘Government’ would do that to thier own people a quick internet search will uncover many more equal and worse horrors carried out in the past.
I saw Gates in interview, saying that people may have health issues two years down the road because of the vaccine being rushed. ‘Governments would have to sort out indemnity packages’ he said.
That still astounds me. I would not be surprised however, if this batch of vaccines is benign, because they know how much opposition there is. But Gates wants regular vaccines and that’s when the sinister stuff will happen.
Politicians are evil actors who see humans as expendable.
The Grayzone , which does actual investigative journalism published a lengthy synopsis of Gates’s foundations activities; including Africa, India, Polio, WHO, Tedros, Vandana Shiva, Monsanto and general big pharma/CDC/NIH profiteering.
Glad to see another trusted site resisting the NWO global reset, green new deal coup de planet.
https://thegrayzone.com/2020/07/08/bill-gates-global-health-policy/
In Australia the chief medical officers have become so political they are literally terrorising the population over a very minor virus outbreak. We have spent over $250 million doing nearly 4 million tests that diagnose nothing at all, less than 14,000 people have been found to have some shards of corona in their bodies and are being locked up. In Victoria a few thousand people have something thanks to a corrupt system of privatised quarantine so 4 million people have been locked down by executive decree, no legislation at all, and forced to wear face nappies in public.
Intelligent people are dobbing in joggers for not wearing them, yet even WHO knows it’s dangerous to wear them while exercising.
The CMO’s have become goose stepping dictators.
It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.
Most parking tickets in the UK are illegal.
The reason is as follows.
Parking restrictions are selected by the local authority, eg no parking in Acacia Avenue.
They are suppose to forward these to the Minister of Transport to be approved and signed off.
A lot of them are never sent off or signed off. Some of the ones that are, are lost or misplaced and cannot be produced.
So you request a court hearing and say, fine, show me the signed order and I will plead guilty.
They never can. Very few parking restrictions can be legally enforced.
They depend on people’s ignorance and passivity to get away with it.
UK Column Jul 24th reviews the ingenious home-made mask masque for those doing battle with pesky li’l Coroni. And it’s left him confused.
Coroni doesn’t attack British Transport Police while on duty, though he does strike when they clock off, so they should wear masks on the way home. Members of the emergency services responding to a Corona incident don’t need masks, because Coroni won’t attack them. Shop workers can spend 12 to 15 hours exposed to customers and Coroni won’t hurt them neither, no, missus, no.
Underpants, lettuce leaves and coffee filters all pass the BBC “make your own mask” test. (From 00:13:00 minutes)
Spiked Online found same people who were saying that Boris Johnson was “the biggest fascist evah” are now demanding lockdown fascism from the government. Support for masks, lockdown, COVID mirrors the BREXIT debate – the crisis gives people the opportunity to grandstand morally. Likewise BLM, big state and pro-China opinions. It’s clear that Democratics are using social distancing and masks as an election theme.
COVID-19 Law Lab is working on a global legal framework for combating Coroni.
Matt Hancock rolls out 3 billion pounds program for next flu season, beginning with the under-50s on the basis that children spread the flu. The Flu shot has never slowed the spread and virulence of flu – indeed research now suggests that Flu shots increase the risk of contracting other diseases. Is the Flu shot is now being associated in the public mind with COVID?
NHS Prepped for Privatization
UK Column speculates that the spending programme is intended to profit the NHS rather than to protect the people. The government has just written off all the NHS debt. That is consistent with preparing the NHS for privatisation.
Prof Sunetra Gupta says the UK has already reached herd immunity and existing T-cells are successfully fighting off infection – thus antibody tests do not reflect or indicate in any way the population’s vulnerability to COVID. She attacks politicians for claiming a vaccine could eliminate COVID. Viruses, she says, are part of being human. They will not go away.
Bloomberg continues to push marketing advertorial for Big Pharma suggesting that only a vaccine will save us and the UK is leading the race. UK government has contracted for millions of doses of an untested, untried vaccine. Has the UK government secretly contracted to pay even if the vaccine fails to get approval? There is some testing going on in Brazil. Why they are not testing it in the UK one can only guess.
Lockdown may (have) cost 200,000 lives, a report told the UK government in April. That was when government was running with the Imperial College model suggesting half a million deaths. The government went with the worst-case scenario just in case – a risk averse mentality is in fact taking huge risks at the public’s expense.
Questions people are asking their MPs.
Q: If COVID was present from autumn 2019, why were there no excess deaths between autumn 2019 until the introduction of Lockdown in late March 2020?
Coroni confused. He was not busy up until week 13 of the COVID Evenrt… nor was he busy in the three months before the UK alert began. There were no excess deaths until AFTER lockdown was implemented on March 23, 2020.
Q: Which individual authorized the fraudulent signing of death certificates to suggest people died from COVID?
For the UK government, Dan Poulter MP said the question was potentially libelous. It was defamatory and slanderous, he said, to ask who labeled deaths as due to COVID. So he refused to answer.
Journalist veers off script.
A Second Wave may be improbable but the Second Lockdown is inevitable, writes Sherelle Jacobs in The Daily Telegraph. As the UK government pays scientists to model the second wave, academics “struggle to combine those uneasy epidemiological bedfellows theory and evidence”.
The media should put its efforts into probing Government dishonesty and crooked scientists, says Jacobs.
William Binney’s press conference on Thursday revealed that DNC emails were removed with a USB stick – the hack did not happen and thus Russiagate was a hoax. Claims from British military that Russia and China are hacking relentlessly against the UK is presented without any proof by UK military propagandists 77th Brigade, 13th signals.
UK Column News – 24th July 2020 https://youtu.be/SY6-jkWQ6z4
