The Ultimate Divide and Conquer

It has frequently been observed that terror can rule absolutely only over people who are isolated against each other and that therefore one of the primary concerns of tyrannical government is to bring this isolation about. Isolation may be the beginning of terror; it certainly is its most fertile ground; it always is its result. This isolation is, as it were, pretotalitarian; its hallmark is impotence insofar as power always comes from people acting together, acting in concert; isolated people are powerless by definition.”
Hannah Arendt, The Origins of Totalitarianism
Western civilization, led by the US government and media, has embarked upon a campaign of mass psychological terrorism designed to cover for the collapsing economy, set up a new pretext for Wall Street’s ongoing plunder expedition, radically escalate the police state, deeply traumatize people into submission to total social conformity, and radically aggravate the anti-social, anti-human atomization of the people.
The pretext for this abomination is an epidemic which objectively is comparable to the seasonal flu and is caused by the same kind of Coronavirus we’ve endured so long without totalitarian rampages and mass insanity.
The global evidence is converging on the facts: This flu is somewhat more contagious than the norm and is especially dangerous for those who are aged and already in poor health from pre-existing maladies. It is not especially dangerous for the rest of the population.
The whole concept of “lockdowns” is exactly upside down, exactly the wrong way any sane society would respond to this circumstance.
It’s the vulnerable who should be shielded while nature takes its course among the general population, who should go about life as usual. Dominionist-technocratic rigidity can’t prevent an epidemic from cycling through the population in spite of the delusions of that religion, especially since Western societies began their measures far too late anyway.
So it’s best to let herd immunity develop as fast as it naturally will, at which time the virus recedes from lack of hosts (and is likely to mutate in a milder direction along the way). This is the only way to bring a safer environment for all including the most vulnerable.
The fact that most societies have rejected the sane, scientific route in favor of doomed-to-fail attempts at a forcible violent segregation and sterilization is proof that governments aren’t concerned with the public health (as if we didn’t know that already from a thousand policies of poisoning the environment while gutting the health care system), but are very ardent to use this crisis they artificially generated in order radically to escalate their police state power toward totalitarian goals.
The whole concept of self-isolation and anti-social “distancing” is radically anti-human. We evolved over millions of years to be social creatures living in tight-knit groups. Although modern societies ideologically and socioeconomically work to massify and atomize people, nevertheless almost all of us still seek close human companionship in our lives.
(I suspect most of the internet police-state-mongers are not only fascists at heart but are confirmed misanthropic loners who couldn’t care less about human closeness.)
This terror campaign seeks to blast to pieces any remaining human closeness, which means any remaining humanity as such, the better to isolate individual atoms for subjection to total domination. Arendt wrote profoundly on this goal of totalitarian governments, though even she didn’t envision a state-driven cult of the literal physical repulsion of every atom from every other atom.
So far the people are submitting completely to a terror campaign dedicated to the total eradication of whatever community was left in the world, and especially whatever community was starting to be rebuilt.
Some dream of this terror campaign somehow bringing about a magical collective transformation. They don’t explain how that is supposed to happen when everyone’s so terrorized they’re desperate to detach physically from their own shadows, let alone physically come together with other people. But any kind of political or social action, any kind of movement-building, requires close person-to-person contact.
It seems that for most erstwhile self-alleged dissidents, the fact that social media is no substitute for face-to-face organizing and group action, a fact hitherto universally acknowledged by these dissidents, is another truth suddenly to be jettisoned replaced by its complete antithesis.
Thus the terror campaign is a virus causing those it infects to abdicate all activism and all prospect for all future activism, for as long as they remain insane with the fever of this propaganda terror.
Far more profoundly and evoking despair, the terror campaign is a virus causing those it infects to fear and loathe all human contact, all companionship, all closeness, all things which ever made us human in the first place. Prior totalitarian regimes sought this lack of contact and trust through networks of informers.
These networks are part of today’s terror campaign as well, encouraged from above and spontaneously arising from below as a result of the feeling of terror as well as the exercise of prior petty-evil intentions on the part of petty-evil individuals.
But today’s totalitarian potential is far worse than this. Now the regimes aspiring to total domination have terrorized and brainwashed the vast majority of people into an automatic physical distrust of all other people. One no longer fears that someone is an informer, but fears the very existence of another human being.
Any kind of human relations, from personal friendship and romance to friendly social gatherings and clubs to social and cultural movements become impossible under such circumstances. This threatens to be the end of the very concept of shared humanity, to be replaced by an anthill of slave atoms with no consciousness beyond fear and the most animal concern for food and shelter, which already is allowed or denied in the same way experimenters do with lab rats.
And the more people fear and loathe the literal physical existence of all other people, the more the situation becomes ripe for every epidemic of murder, from the spiking rate of domestic violence and killings to incipient lynch mobs to pogroms to Nazi-style extermination campaigns.
This is the system’s end goal. It’s the logical end where every trend of today leads. All of it is trumped up over an epidemic which objectively is a flu season somewhat rougher than average.
Why do the people want to surrender and throw away all reality and future prospect of shared humanity, happiness, freedom, well-being, over so little? Is this really a terminal totalitarian death cult, the globe as one massive Jonestown?
So far it seems this is what the majority wants. If they don’t really want this consummation of universal death in spirit, emotion and body, they’d better snap out of their terror-induced mental delirium fast, before it’s too late.
Excellent article thank you Russ and I agree with all you say. I have spent many hours and days trying to find a logical and rational answer to this mass hysteria which has overtaken our ruling classes.
I write a weekly ‘Letter from Great Britain’ to my American readers tracking the demise of UK as we slip down the rabbit hole:https://www.theburningplatform.com/author/austrian-peter/
and which reiterates your perceptions in a search for sanity.
This article is long, but worth the effort in my view as it points to way to who or what might be behind this madness and more importantly cui bono
https://americanmind.org/essays/the-covid-coup/
You mention those large companies paying for this advertising, but you didn’t mention the people who own these companies. Might they be connected somehow? Might they have a certain ideology, motivation, and world objectives?
Yes the controllers of these companies, the senior officers, ( not the general shareholders who are mostly passive) have significant financial interests. motivation and NWO objectives; and through options etc they are indeed connected and allowed a free hand in our corrupted economic system.
They form a cabal of a tiny fraction of our global family who are raping and pillaging without any restraint whatsoever because they have bought and paid for the politicians, the media, the global banks, Hollywood et al.
I trust that the resolution of coming crisis will see these people hanging from lamp-posts (meant metaphorically) and stripped of their ill-gotten fiat wealth.
If this ever ends, I’m going to have some fun. I’ll assume that 95% willingly participated in the Lockdown murders: bullied and snitched on the lonely few independent minds; banged their pots and pans in ignorant support of the shutdown of the hospital; and forced vulnerable people to gasp and stumble in masks.
I can’t breathe.
You get to wear a star. I’ll never forget.
And if they deny their collaboration, I’ll demand proof that they’re not “one of them”. That they are capable of independent thought.
Mouse, meet cat.
So glad you are independent. So 9/11.. Boston.. perhaps a little history.. the USS Liberty.. and we’ll pause at the narrative of those endless wars.
So glad about us.
You’re sure you’re comfortable? Do you have chills or a fever? Perhaps you need some sanitizer and a mask.
I commented earlier that I don’t think the public is as submissive to government authority as perhaps they think, and some people disagreed, though the comment did receive about 16 likes to date, and only one dislike.
Somebody appeared to joke saying “how dare I be so optimistic” etc…
So I’d just like to correct a few views and objections to what I wrote.
Firstly, I don’t feel that I was being “optimistic”, but that rather I was simply being objective about the facts of what I had seen, and not only in the UK, but around the Western world (not really being privvy to what’s going on in China and so on).
The fact is, that the public has known for a long time that the government wanted them to wear masks and social distance, and most people weren’t doing either until they were threatened with various legal or other consequences, mainly peer pressure and possible intimidation.
So again, that doesn’t imply most of the population is agreeing with the governments or think they should wear masks, quite the opposite. In that at least 75% of people in the UK were deliberately choosing not to wear masks any place they weren’t mandatory, and that still applies now to restaurants/pubs where the non-mask wearing is near universal, and very little social distancing is going on.
This was also the case in Germany, where, as the lockdown was initially eased there, one could see pictures of busy high streets once more, with almost nobody wearing masks.
Both these facts (let us be clear, facts, not suggestions) have got an even larger significance, as they prove the truth that at least 75% of the public is not scared of the virus, or on the other hand, not scared of giving it to others, or simply ignoring the advice for whatever reasons.
So once again, they are only “submitting”, due to tyrannical laws which they may put up with temporarily, but there is no proof they will permanently.
But this proves also they do not believe the government propaganda that says this virus is dangerous to them, or these 75% would not have been walking around without masks, or else they don’t believe the masks are effective; but the latter is not likely the majority reason, as the science is divided on it, so people are mostly confused if they are any use or not.
The other point is, I repeat, that to the extent people are genuinely being submissive at present, is because they are in shock; nobody alive ever experienced anything like this before, and of course the most shocking thing of all is that it seems to be happening in nearly every country in the world.
Likewise in America, support or resistance to these measures like mask wearing, has become highly politicised, mostly dividing so called “left” and “right”, so it has become a new means for one political faction to try to enforce their will on their opponents in the most overt of ways.
Again, this doesn’t mean anyone wants to wear masks, but some are choosing to do so currently as a political statement, but that doesn’t mean they will want to permanently.
And because of the dominance of PC culture for so long, most celebrities are scared to be on the wrong side of the debate, so wear masks, as it seems their employers at the BBC or in Hollywood support the lockdown measures and mask wearing, and again, not remotely because they want to or prefer to.
And a lot of ordinary people are wearing them, again, not remotely because they support the government, or want to, but simply out of fear of fines, police threats, or social ostracisation.
Quite frankly therefore, there is no definite way to prove that anyone wants to wear one, or is submitting willingly, and the evidence that most people didn’t before it became legally enforced with threats of fines and intimidation from others, suggests most people neither want to wear masks, or are wearing them willingly, or indeed support hardly any of the other lockdown measures.
The illusion that they do is merely being created by the mainstream and social media, and Twitter for example does not remotely represent the general public, as it is mainly composed of trendy PC young professional types ( “affluent millennials”).
Whereas in the UK, of the roughly 65 million people, we have roughly 12 million over 65s and 20 million over 55s, most of whom voted Brexit, and won’t take kindly to having their personal freedoms limited by these Draconian policies, but are almost never heard on Twitter.
I wrote the following on 22 April:
I’m actually more optimistic as a consequence of Scamdemic-2020 than I’ve been for a long time. One of the conclusions from Event 201 is that they weren’t yet ready, and this is becoming increasingly clear as the weeks unfold. The virus is no more deadly than a typical flu and most of the world hasn’t really backed the plan (for instance, look at the vast variation in deaths per million population).
https://off-guardian.org/2020/04/22/six-feet-apart-in-the-sunshine/#comment-153428
I think part of the difficulty for the typical person is that even if they realise that the whole thing is a scam, this is not going to lead to a sense of optimism. Instead, they’ll think that the world has gone utterly insane. They probably won’t be able to feel optimistic until they’ve built a reasonable understanding of what’s going on, and that is likely to take several months at least. Also, aligned with the Event 201 agenda there have been people actively spreading general negativity and resignation; but this seems to have diminished over the last couple of months.
I think you’re right in your assessment of what’s going on with the population. To put it in the words of Dr. Darrel Wolfe (in the FB link in John Goss’ comment below yours), people are under collective trauma now. And I think like you that 75% of the population are not for the official propaganda about the virus.
I live in Brussels, Belgium, were the fine of 250€ for not wearing the mask (first on the public transport, then in shops, and now in a growing number of the city’s neighborhoods – until it gets to be mandatory everywhere, even in your home, as is the case in Texas) was ushered in under the guise (a Trojan horse) of what they call here “Local Administrative Sanctions” (rules created and applied by the local administrations without the intervention of the judiciary branch, and for that reason, without any real possibility of appeal). That’s totally not democratic and it must explain why the “distancing and safety” measures (and power of decision to put in place local lockdowns) are now devolved to the local authorities.
Where I come back to your point is that I think that there will soon be a tipping point where “the authority” will go so far that people, however traumatized, will no longer be able to take it.
Today I bought apples at the grocer’s near where I live who refuses to wear the mandatory mask and is now threatened by the local authorities with a fine of 750€ (that’s the price of the fine for shopkeepers in Brussels). He says he doesn’t care and will try and argue with anyone who wants him to pay that amount (there I’m afraid he’s a bit deluded for the local authorities, on top of it, must have a financial interest in collecting those fines – not my idea of “justice”! Never!). A client with a face mask laughed while we were talking, clearly implying that if he respected “the face mask rule” because he did not want to pay the fine, he did not at all believe in the protection of the face mask (we laughed with the comparison of the chicken wire as the face mask, and a flea as “the virus” it was supposed “to stop”).
Then I met the janitor of a large apartment building in my neighborhood who is a very nice, energetic and positive woman, but who’s not educated or really informed by other sources than mainstream media. After we started talking and commenting about the mandatory “face coverings” in some streets in the neighborhood, when she felt “we were thinking alike”, she immediately unleashed on the political world, saying that the virus was a political one, and against the pharmaceutical companies who care only for their investors’ profits, making it clear she did not believe in the “threat of the virus” or all the official mumbo jumbo about it she is conscious “is to put fear and stress” (her own words) into the people.
So, yes, I think we’re about to get to the tipping point, or the critical mass, when people will at last dare say no to the “sanitary” oppression and the ever more authoritarian, “creative” and invasive “rules” introduced by their “authorities” ( “authorities” they no longer seem to respect that much as their “sanitary” rules get more and more absurd and encroach more and more on what they feel is the core of their own life).
But never forget, to quote again Dr. Darrell Wolfe (see video in John Goss’ comment below): “The Power is in the Gathering”.
So, yes, I think we’re about to get to the tipping point, or the critical mass, when people will at last dare say no to the “sanitary” oppression and the ever more authoritarian, “creative” and invasive “rules”
Yes, and to get an idea of what will happen, a good guide is the past. At the start of this year, the world was marked by strong anti-establishment protests in every part of the world. Masses of people, irrespective of how misguided they may have been, couldn’t put up with the ongoing policies any more. They were saying a clear and loud “No” to the powerful.
And it is a pattern. The anti-globalization movement before 11. September 2001. were a gathering force that no one public analyst thought it would end in a whimper, as it did.
The massive anti-war protests 2002-2003. were followed with …
Likewise, the terrorist wave in the seventies, had a strong deadening effect on the political landscape of Italy.
My message is not that of gloom, but of using the pattern of history as a virtual map. That pattern is not one in which the powerful win always.
This current power-grabbing project is most readily comparable to the Third Reich, and Stalin, and the Cultural Revolution, and Napoleon, and each of them lasted for about ten years. (It’s little known that Stalin lost his actual grip on power years before he died.)
The collapse of Eastern bloc systems in 1989. was preceded by many years of experience and activism under oppressive regime, and activities of western intelligence agencies. Now, practically every singly country in the world is under an authoritarian rule, and they, with the sole exception of Belarus, are mutually supportive about the “covid” narrative.
The poster tonyopmoc wrote on Jul 22, ” We are full of life in your heart and soul – So Dance and Shine in it all around. do your Best, and Try and be Nice. Try and make someone else happy…just be a friend”
tonyopmoc has an update on Jul 27: “I no longer even want to smile, and say hello.”
This does not feel like 1989 in Berlin or Warsaw or Prague or Budapest.
Dors,
My switch from optimism to pessimism is a direct result, of my actual and planned experience (things I have recently done, and things that I hope to do soon), but more importantly in direct response to the ongoing mass brainwashing. Whilst I don’t watch TV, and I do understand some of the psychological techniques, I am still vulnerable to them, as is almost everyone.
This is entirely deliberate by these psychological experts who are directing the propaganda. It is specifically designed to cause trauma and distress. Together with the enforced social isolation, which is then partially removed, and then reinforced and reimposed and we are now told we have to wear masks, which could at any time be enforced for everyone outside their own front door, will have disastrous effects on nearly everyone’s physical and mental health.
Whilst I am currently feeling fine and in optimistic mood, and booked a rural campsite to go camping for a few days, before that happens, the situation may well change again.
These lunatics are determined to drive everyone mad, and make us ill. They seriously want to kill us off. I have realised the cull is on since March, which is why I then started growing my own food.
This is not going to change until there is some real resistance, and of that I see precious little.
Tony
Meanwhile a UK survey released this week and widely referenced on Twatter found that people have estimated that 7% of the population has died of COVID. That’s a value 100 fold higher than reality.
A dumbed down education system, a deliberately hysterical media and government machine have scared the wits out of people, and they live in fear of ending up in the mythical 7% category.
In other words, these facts seem not to support your theory.
Agreed, I live in England and my day to day experience is that the majority of people are trying to go about their day as normally (pre-plandemic) as they are legally allowed to. I do think though that the silent (on social media) group of 55 and over do still fully trust the BBC and legacy MSM and are not savvy to the ‘agenda’ but I would hope that they smell a rat if this is repeated come September.
Good article Russ Bangs. Fortunately most readers here are with you. It is those lulled into the fear factory by the owners of the media who are the problem. This doctor can also see what the problem is. And he does not mince his words.
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=303869660802256&ref=watch_permalink
Remember: “The Power is in the Gathering”.
Yup.
Mass civil obedience.
Obedience to the common laws of humanity. Do to others no harm, nor cause them no loss. Covers it. Occupy peacefully every village, town and city centre in the land. On shifts round the clock. We are more than millions(well, not quite yet, I suppose) and ‘they’, including their myrmidons, are many less. Let’s reach for critical mass.
You’re right. Mass protests have got to be the answer. The problem is how without confrontation. As a former activist against racism from the days when the National Front was in the ascendancy, and former hunt saboteur, I saw first hand the confrontation. Now I am older I am more inclined towards the Gandhi-Jesus approach.
“The Power is in the Gathering”.
I’m underwhelmed.
This is a war against people. War requires complex analysis. The very fact that we’re emphatically approving of a one-liner indicates we are far from success.
And what a one-liner it is.
The world is so overwhelmed with fascism that even the anti-fascists have no stronger motto that’s quintessentially fascist :
anti- or at least indifferent to the potential power of the Individual, with their inner life
anti-Kierkegaard
anti-Shakespeare
anti-civilisation
We’re in a mental, cultural desert.
The one-liner is to try and get people together in groups again. Those who control society through the media are trying to divide us to create the desert. Watch the video. It is not just a one-liner.
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/v=303869660802256&ref=watch_permalink
We were warned – in 1956. It only attacks when you sleep, and everyone must sleep …
resistance is futile.
Don’t be silly, @Roberto. 🙂 I suppose you’re going to fall for the one about The Alien Invasion too (which they’re planning to tell us sometime in the next coming weeks).
Take lots of Vitamin D supplement pills.
Will do. The pitchfork doesn’t seem to be helping.
🙂 On Santos Bonacci’s Facebook page there’s a recent post of Dr. Thomas Cowan explaining ”the virus”, The Spanish Flu and how radiation destructures water. All very simply put.
this is a very interesting video from german new medicine called virus mania. it talks abou isolation and how trauma can make people sick. it is like the covid cult are using this knowledge against people. https://youtu.be/ZvrfdZgTagY
Trauma can cause long-term illness of various kinds, no doubt.
That does not mean that there is no new and highly contagious
virus about..
before you invent a new highly contagious virus how about evidencing an old one like say flu? your struggling because you have never seen the cult provide evidence. that being the case why do you feel confident to terrorise with such claims?
Is “your” supposed to mean “you’re”, and the like; and yes, I do realize that you’re merely trolling on behalf of your deep-pocketed paymasters..
cunt77th
you appear to be resorting to disinfo tactics. https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/the-25-rules-of-disinformation
How to create a pandemic
This is a provoking thought experiment:
Imagine that you want to start a pandemic, what would you need.
1. Find some vague criteria for what constitutes the symptoms you want people to look for. Anything subjective that a lot of people can identify with is ideal. Let us take memory problems and/or confusion + a few common ones from the Covid list. Tiredness, aches nd pains are common and subjective enough. (For covid 19 the symptoms are: fever
dry cough
tiredness
Less common symptoms:
aches and pains
sore throat
diarrhoea
conjunctivitis
headache
loss of taste or smell
a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes)
It wold be a good idea to take something that was very common in old people so that we can use death from old age as proof of the lethality of the new virus.
2. Then we would need something biological to test. Any RNA sequence would do as long as it is not present in the whole population. If it were, someone might claim herd immunity very quickly. Actually it could be a RNA sequence that does not really exist in humans but something that could exist as contamination in labs, e.g. in dust or water. That would be enough for a RT qPCR test to pick up as a false positive. Many RT PCRs have false positive rates of 3-5 % and that would be plenty to create a scare. (When it comes to Covid, the sales positive rate is impossible to know for sure, since we don’t have a gold standard to check against, but for many other similar tests, the average sales positive rate is over 3%. And different labs are testing for different sequences. We can count on over stressed labs to be more prone to contamination than labs taking past in research knowing they will be checked for accuracy, the ones that gave over 3% false positives. Maybe the error rate for the average stressed lab is as high as 8%. BMJ counts 5% as a reasonable estimate. With 8% we would have all positive tests in the US explained by false positives)
3. Then we are all set to go. We just have to claim that we have discovered a new cluster of symptoms and that is related to a new RNA sequence. It starts with memory loss, and confusion. In other words this is a neurotoxic virus, and it leads to death in all the ways old people can die, by strokes, heart attacks, pneumonia, kidney failure, sepsis, organ failure, dehydration. It sortant matter of the patient was close to deaths door anyway because of existing problems. We can always claim that without our new virus, they would not have died. Who cold counter that?( just like Covid; People die from all kinds of disorders act they already had before the god the cover test)
4. By some miracle we have already discovered exactly the virus that is responsible among the millions of different viruses that exist in any cubic centimeter of air. So we already have a RT PCR test read to go. This makes us look like very competent researchers. O course we have bought stock in the major testing labs ahead of time. We’ve bought stocks in the biggest vaccine manufacturers also of course. That will be the biggest money maler finally, hopefully for years since it will be difficult to get antibodies to something that doesn’t really exist. We can see to that the ting to test for will at least be present in dirty labs so that we can get enough false positives)
5. So now we just have to spread the news that a new deadly pandemic is spreading all over the world, and every country has to start testing. We can count on the 5% hypochondriacs in the general population to come forth to be tested first. It will always take some time for each country to get started and ramp up their testing, so the graphs are guaranteed to look exponential in the beginning.
6. All you need now is for people to bring their old and confused elderly in for testing, ansd with 5% false positives, we will soon have most hospital beds filled with olds sick confused patients. We can count on doctors to treat them aggressively. Most of these old people will be on a coctail of drugs already so adding a few more drugs as “heroic treatment” will be sure to push them over the edge. Many will have pneumonia from the seasonal flu, so we can just prolongue this by putting them in ventilators. Then they will die a month later and we can say it wasn’t the flu since the flu season should have stopped a month earlier.
7. The graphs of numbers tested positive will be exponential in the beginning, but flatten off as the testers reach their max level. After some time the lab technicians will be exhausted and tend to become sloppy, the pressure for testing will be relentless and the labs will get dirtier and dirtier, and we will get higher and higher false positive rates. Usually the media will be satisfied with reporting just the number of positive teste, but in case anybody should think of checking proportion of positive tests compare to total number of tests, they would get hisgher number each week because of overworked error prone labs. Eventually, society will run out of hypochondriacs who will come for tests voluntarily, and many will have understood that should they test positive, they will be put together with really sick people unprotected, since they all have the same virus…So the curves will flatten and start going down.
8. If you want to destroy the economy during the pandemic, you will get some programmer to make a prediction of millions of deaths ( actually 70 million die every year anyway, so that is not really difficult) if we don’t lock down society. We just have to scare them to lock downright before the curve flattens (when we are running out of the 5% hypochondriacs) and all the politicians will think they saved their country.
9. Just for fun, to see how strangely we could make gullible people act, we could invent different strategies for protection. Social distancing can look really funny in a supermarket, and all the original ways of saluting is interesting , leg touching elbow touching (even if we cough in our elbows now). We could make a lot of money on masks, gloves and sanitisers too.
10. In order to make money on vaccines, we will start testing antibodies. Here the false positive error rate is even greater, so we may easily get 10% with antibodies just from false positives. But on retest, we will statistically get only one percent testing positive if we test the same people. That means that we will need may boosters of the vaccine. In order to maximise the profit, we may put something in the vaccine that make people sick and then we can cure them with a very expensive drug produced by a company we have already invested in. But to be sure maximum number of countries will pay almost any price for the vaccine, we have to wait until they re really desperate.
11. We can always count on several waves of the virus since the common flu and colds will come every year and kill hundreds of thousands like , and 3-10% of them will test false positive for our virus every time. So we have a fantastic money maker for years: Expensive tests, expensive drugs, and expensive vaccines for 7 billion people every year.
12. We can count on doctors being sure that they are right in all they do. They will counter each other in every turn, and since there is no real new disease to cure, the research will run into endless blind alleys. This will prime all doctors for accepting a vaccine. We just have to make sure there is no cheap effective drug for common ailments that can kill people. We can always pay some doctors to make up some numbers and pay journals to publish (like the fake negative HydroxyChloroquin research).
Thanks so much for that. I’ve added your comment to Point 2, How to pull off a pandemic, on my blog post.
https://occamsrazorterrorevents.weebly.com/blog/coronavirus-hoax-jan-2020
Woah. 😄 not send an article to OffG instead?
Oh God, will it ever get above the line. There is no virus. That is the pivotal truth. There is no virus, there is no evidence of a virus, they don’t want a virus and there would never be a virus.
This is a psyop and in psyops they don’t do things for real unless they want them for real and they absolutely don’t want a virus. Mostly in psyops what they want people to believe cannot even be done for real. It couldn’t be done for real even if they wanted to do it for real but they don’t want it for real in any case.
They don’t want to do things for real, they just want you to believe things and they pride themselves on making us believe just about anything. The most ridiculous, the most preposterous … they rub it in our faces. The more ridiculous and preposterous the better. This gives them perfect excuse to treat us like idiots because, in fact, we respond like idiots to the utter ludicrousness that they feed us. Can we really blame them?
Please everybody get that. They PSYOP us, psyop us, psyop us, psyop us.
It is an interesting exercise to look at the parallels between the COVID-19 psyop and the 9/11 psyop.
If you’re interested – 9/11 and COVID-19: The Parallels.
You and a couple of others here keep making the claim that there is no virus (to the discredit of this site, IMO) – please provide some direct evidence for your extraordinary claim.
@Carey, if you’ve been reading Covid-19-related articles on OffG from the genesis of this manmade crisis, you’ll recall that according to more honest scientists – Covid-19 doesn’t even fill all the criteria necessary to be classified as a pandemic.
On the hand, there’s all this evidence -> radiationdangers.com
Extraordinary, Carey? Can you not sense planning in this whole thing? You cannot plan a virus. Viruses will not be planned.
This is my blog post providing a wealth of evidence that there is no virus.
https://occamsrazorterrorevents.weebly.com/blog/coronavirus-hoax-jan-2020
I think it’s also worth looking at the parallels between 9/11 and COVID that I link to above – it gives a good sense of the MO of psyops.
And just to add, Carey, another commenter, Roberto, provided a link by yet another commenter, WorldParole, to an explanation by David Icke of how they pulled this pandemic off. While I don’t necessarily disbelieve David Icke I cannot say I’ve ever really taken to what he says (even when I pretty much agree with him), however, on this occasion I think his analysis is 100% spot on.
https://davidicke.com/2020/07/27/how-they-pulled-off-the-pandemic-an-animated-film-explanation-by-david-icke/
The mechanism illustrated is plausible, in the original sense of the word, and it explains how so few can affect so many everywhere in the world, but as you note, in other presentations and writings Icke can certainly stray to the far side.
if your going to terrorise people with claims there is a pathogenic virus it is you that should provide evidence.
Thank you for telling me (along with quite a few others, here) that I’m
“terrorizing” others, Rachel (who somehow never sleeps- curious!).
As far as I can tell there *is in fact* a new and pathogenic virus, though it seems to be far less deadly than is claimed by the PTB and their perma- shrieking minions.
Hope that helps..
“I’m “terrorizing” others”
What else do you call mass-panic?
Good to know I’m the cause.. 😉
super-powerful me heh
it is actually a crime to terrorise people. as far as you can tell isnt any sort of evidense to justify your activities.
Where’s your evidence for a new and pathogenic virus, Carey?
You see, when they psyop us they always give us the clues above and beyond any naturally occurring anomalies in their story and they NEVER, EVER, EVER fake anything so well that a believer of their story can brandish it in defence of it. They’re scrupulous like that which is very unlike all those who analyse what they tell us.
So, Carey, where’s your evidence?
There are a number of nonsequiturs in the comment above- can you find them?
The Califonia poppies here are much sturdier than the above comment.
“please provide some direct evidence for your extraordinary claim.”
Well, where is your ‘virus’?
Show scientific papers where it has been isolated.
Don’t fall into their hefalump trap Carey.
Remember DRDADE is the oxygen deprivation that kills 99.99% of such viral comments.
I don’t trust those respondents- or you, Sir. 😉
“it’s a hard world, son..”
That’s the ticket.
You might seek direct evidence for the extraordinary claims being made and set into structures of global regulatory controls by the subversion of trusted authorities and institutions and in particular, the Medical Industrial Complex – that is both blatantly out in the open and yet concealed in the narrative of the captured mindshare.
False religion feeds upon and nurtures lack, fear and dependency as ‘control’ masking in progress and protection from the hateful – which is its self-appointed function to cancel or eradicate. It hates (what it made of) life – and is driven to manipulate, usurp and replace it.
The covid pretext is set to inaugurate a 4th Industrial (Biotech) revolution. The cover story is used to set the ground upon which to make a new self (or Social and Economic Order).
If you don’t aggressively defend your cover story it simply will not ‘survive’ or operate the leverage to consolidate control by contractual limitation (inducing willingness to sacrifice life to the ‘narrative dictate’ given god-like priority.
Petra historically makes blanket claims (Its all a hoax!) that in my view can undermine communication rather than serve it. Her claims come across as an ultimate yet personal stance on ‘O God when are you all going to wake up!’ – with the insinuation of being herself awake.
This is a variation of ‘woke’ to see the evil or false in others and world – therefore presuming to know what is true and by extension right as if being right is the vindication or our person rather than rightly aligned in a true appreciation for life.
While I don’t claim ‘there is no virus’ – I could – with the qualification that I see a virus within an extracellular communication that we call ‘symbiotic’ – except that still presumes separateness operating in lockstep. I see life as a whole. But I also learned to see life in pieces as a result of judgement, attack and masking defence. (Our human conditioning!).
However, I choose to align and see in wholeness rather than as a hijacker of a lost or broken wholeness set in action and reaction.
So my appreciation of ‘viruses’ is not false flagged to a product and projection of our own psycho-pathology – ie the alien attack or demonic hijack of the Other – set on dispossessing us – or ripping off our mask. However the narrative definitions belief and invested identity in contagious infection as a cover story for toxic debts or consequences denied, concealed and cunningly redistributed via such framing as to replace the natural with a conditioned normal that has ‘learned to see’ and interpret in fear of otherwise being exposed to illegitimacy.
The history of science – which provides the dominant current and active narrative – is told by the ‘winners’, and until love of truth wakes the hearts of those whose minds are captured by lovelessness, such masking in lovelessness operates as possession and control – as competing private agenda or power struggle to assert a masking identity as true and therefore over the truth of others – or of a whole truth ‘othered’. Thus the narrative seeks to weaponise and marketise for its own masked agenda and in terms of virology this really can be patently obvious.
Weaponisation of biology begins with…
For the full post see:
https://willingness-to-listen.blogspot.com/2020/07/expanding-on-view-there-is-no-virus.html
Binra, I think you misinterpret my attitude. I don’t think of myself as especially “woke”, how I think of myself is as having absolute respect for the evidence and in that, yes, I feel I am different from most people because most people display to me that they do not have absolute respect for the evidence. While I have absolute respect doesn’t mean my interpretation of the evidence is always correct – it definitely isn’t – but I always judge by what I perceive to be the evidence and I can tell that other people simply do not – it’s not a matter of them misinterpreting it, they simply judge more by their beliefs, their sense of incredulity or whatever – not strictly by the evidence even as they perceive the evidence.
So I’m not prejudiced to believe something is a hoax and I absolutely do not make blanket statements unless they’re backed by evidence, I judge by the evidence. Having studied a number of psyops and recognising that every single one is indeed a complete hoax as far as death and injury goes means I’m certainly inclined to believe that the next one that comes along will have that hallmark but I still always judge by the evidence.
It took me four years of study to wake up to the complete HOAX that was 9/11. For four years I didn’t think it was a HOAX, I thought it was an “inside job” where 3,000 people died. Then when I woke up to HOAX I checked out other events that were reputed to be “false flags”, Bologna station bombing and Pearl Harbour and saw that they too were not false flags but complete psyops – death and injury staged.
I also know that they never, ever fake anything so well that a believer of their story can brandish it in defence of it so, Binra, if you have:
a skerrick of evidence that favours the existence of a special virus over Emperor’s New Clothes no virus in this alleged pandemic please tell me what it is.
If you don’t have one please give me a good reason why I should not be certain that there is no virus as there is much evidence that supports that hypothesis.
You have not been following the story since its inception here at off-Guardian, where there are hundreds of discussions and links galore that show us that no coronavirus has been isolated and that PCR tests are seriously flawed and not fit for purpose.
Indeed death statistics have been rigged: altogether the C narrative is well worth the read.
Go back to January and follow the story.
Might take you a a few weeks or so but at least it will keep you occupied in a meaningful way.
That would be extraordinary.😉
you posted about no planes the other day. a video link by ace baker soon was removed on grounds of “hate speech”.
That’s interesting, Rachel.
found other videos of his. it is quite compelling really. i remember hearing no planes theory years ago but didnt look into it. think there was a fake version to make it sound bunk. something like a hologram.
Rachel,
The propagandists targeting the truthers want all the focus on the buildings because the planes more easily lead to the pivotal truth of 9/11: staged death and injury. If the planes were faked then automatically we know the 265 alleged to have died in them didn’t die and we might ask, well, if they faked the deaths of those 265 then what about all those other alleged deaths? Could they have faked those?
Also, when you work out the planes are faked then you don’t need to spend a second on the buildings because obviously if they were faked then the buildings had to have come down by a controlled means. And the propagandists don’t want that kind of stuff happening. They want as much discussion about this that and the other going on all the time making everything seem very, very complex when it’s actually very very simple:
buildings were damaged and destroyed on 9/11. That’s it for the major realities. Nothing else happened.
So all us truthers had our heads pushed down on the buildings, especially of course, WTC-7. WTC-7 didn’t need to come down on 9/11 – WTCs 3, 4, 5 and 6 didn’t so why WTC-7 and why oh why would they bring it down so very publicly in a PERFECT IMPLOSION with all the journalists alluding to controlled demolition and implosion on the day. Why would they do that? One way or another it’s all to keep us diverted from the pivotal truth: staged death and injury.
The propagandists will spend some time on the planes cos, of course, people will look at the planes and they’ll probably have some controlled opposition saying yes there were no planes because obviously there weren’t and they have to have one of their own saying that but they apply the term “no-planers” as if it’s a weird thing to be, not the norm for a truther, it’s an extreme position.
What a joke. Of course, the planes were faked. It’s a complete no-brainer, nothing extreme about no planes. 9/11 was a psyop so you’re not gonna have real planes, that’s just such an absurdity … and, of course, the evidence clearly shows that.
They propagandise us to buggery but they also push out the truth clearly underneath. It’s the weirdest paradox.
I doubt there were holograms but I know someone who was in NY on 9/11 and he swears he saw a plane – didn’t see it penetrate a building but he says he saw a plane. Could it have been a hologram? Who the hell knows but what I do know is that what they show us does not include any plane going into a building. What they show us is completely faked video.
they certainly did seem to give hints like they wanted us to know it was a psy op. i suppose too add to the to the trauma. building 7 is like a reveal. see no plane and we knew in advance. suppose it woke some up. demolition of their reality. it was a huge spectacle but not worthy of the response. no planes means no terrorists. people financed whole wars which was the real disaster based on little more evidence than some doctored footage. if you look at stefan lankas work then he explains how people were amazed by kochs microscope images. they are told they are looking at the terrorist when really they are being recruited.
How they tell us the truth I find fascinating, Rachel. There’s kind of two ways they do it but they sort of overlap.
1. Revelation of the method – they justify their hoaxing of us because they tell us with obvious anomalies and by actually telling the truth and this also probably allows them to justify it to those they involve such as agency staff – they say to them, “Well, we’re giving it away, so don’t feel bad.”
2. A propaganda technique such as diversion – focusing truthers on controlled demolition is a way of diverting them from the pivotal truth of staged death and injury.
So let’s take a look at all the reporters on the day alluding to controlled demolition
1. It’s revelation of the method – they tell us controlled demolition
2. But it’s also a kind of propaganda technique. When people start to wake up to controlled demolition it wouldn’t do for the reporters to be speaking of fire, would it? The reporters MUST be scripted one way or another as there needs to be complete control of the story but they don’t want to script them saying fire because then it will look like they’re scripted and they don’t want them to appear obviously scripted because they don’t want it to look as though journalists are involved – they want it to look as if journalists are speaking candidly. If we think journalists are involved then we’re going to question: “Really? All these reporters are in on the murder of 3,000 of their fellow citizens? How can that be?” We generally won’t imagine, however, that they would brazenly script the journalists to allude to controlled demolition. That seems too counterintuitive, right?
But that’s exactly what they did.
… but then again they made it obvious they were scripted in speaking of controlled demolition too though, they made it very obvious in this dialogue.
Conversation between Brian Williams, MSNBC News Anchor and David Restuccio, FDNY EMS Lieutenant about WTC-7, the third building to collapse at the WTC on 9/11, after its collapse:
“Can you confirm it was No 7 that just went in?” [“Went in” is a term used in controlled demolition that comes from the fact that the buildings fall in on themselves.]
“Yes, sir.”
“And you guys knew this was comin’ all day.”
“We had heard reports that the building was unstable and that eventually it would either come down on its own or it would be taken down.”
I cannot help finding it amusing.
And just to add, they have no fear of scripting them to say controlled demolition and having that truth compromise the majority belief in the 19-terrorists story because those who believe the mainstream story will simply find a way to wave that anomaly away or simply won’t look at it even if you shove it under their noses. The perps know that we are all kind of siloed according to our inclinations to believe one way or another so even though they’re pushing out controlled demolition to the absolute MAX in a certain arena it’s only truther-inclined people who will respond.
The way in which people fall into groups and respond to information cannot be underestimated. I can see from neverending argument with people that, regardless of how much they proclaim they are evidence-based and regardless of which side of the conspiracy fence they are on, they are absolutely not evidence-based thinkers. They do not respond to information that challenges their belief in an evidence-based thinking kind of way. When you challenge their beliefs their response is to completely shut down generally speaking. It’s astounding!
“Petra Liverani” (sure, sure), “Rachel”, and “Calamity Jane” could altogether
fit into quite a small space, I think. 😉
Just in case anyone’s interested, link change to 9/11 and COVID-19: The Parallels
did you see the doghnut gate clip? kind of links germ theory to the mancgester attack. https://youtu.be/Oja97POVbM8
also ariana has video like one last time that has terrain references like pointing camera at the ground coming out of the ambulance and at the beginning. it ends with “directed by max land” and has the home lyrics. when there was the manchester attack there was people taking the piss saying that was the last song before the bomb. https://youtu.be/BPgEgaPk62M
Ariana’s right in there.
Thank you for all your time and effort – you have done a great job!
Thank you so much, Holly. Your comment slightly reduces the feeling I have of bashing my head against a brick wall.
So, a mate in Melbourne tells me that someone was fined $200 for not wearing a mask whilst PUTTING OUT THEIR RUBBISH!
I could be wrong but that smacks of some Stasi-hopeful neighbour tipping in that person to the COVID Cops.
Now, that level of sincere action shows just how fucking dangerous this virus is and how EVERYONE must work together to stem its spread through the populace. We all have to tough it out for the good of all.
Unless you’re a bloated capitalist mine-owner by the name of Clive Grease A Pollie’s Palmer.
He and his lucre-sniffing lawyers are challenging WA’s border closure, which is in-place, let’s not forget, to act a mask around the entire state.
https://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2020-07-28/wa-may-be-forced-to-open-coronavirus-borders-by-high-court/12495046
You couldn’t write a script this full of holes. And yet, still the halfwits follow the piper towards the edge of the cliff.
~ Mankind is getting dumber by the day
@JohnEss, in France the fine is 135Euro. It’s like everything else, they’re just making money off all sorts of unnecessary stuff like gloves, disinfectants, visors and all sorts of plastic gear. Just wear head/neck scarves which you can lower and raise whenever necessary.
Indeed. Gotta love capitalism.
And Jeff “piss in a bottle or lose your pathetically paid job” Bezos is increasing deliveries of supermarket crap to the masses.
Every cloud…
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/jul/28/amazon-plans-big-expansion-of-uk-online-grocery-service
@JohnEss, they’re so greedy. They’re going to get punished for it soon. How come ppl are so greedy? How can someone want to own everything? What exactly is wrong with those Americans?
I mean those are some really powerful demons they’ve got over there.
hmm and amazon only bought wholefoods a year or so ago. bezos is known for his anti competition tactics so perhaps his role in this is bigger than has been so far identified. amazon took down some ‘anti vaccine’ books last year.
Follow the money.
And find the guilty.
Always got to be wary of this kind of stuff, John. They push it out in order to intimidate us into complying. Not to say that it’s not genuine but faking arrests and charges to intimidate is a very well-worn technique and it makes sense, no? Probably in a lot of cases initially at least they wouldn’t even legally be able to do it.
Yes, I am aware of the tactic.
It’s difficult to separate fact from fiction. The information was given to me anecdotally and I have no reason to doubt the messenger.
But as you point out, the messenger may be relating a fictitious event.
Does your fucking head in, doesn’t it?
All going to plan…
@JohnEss, don’t be afraid. They can’t fool all of the ppl all of the time. There will always be resistance and alternative lifestyles. <3
Yesterday I caught sight of a boy wearing a mask on a bike on a country road! What next? Masks for those climbing Mount Everest?
It is fairly evident at this point that we are getting closer to achieving herd stupidity rather than herd immunity.
The grass is brown on both sides of the fence
Your frame of reference is your own.
Under fear and threat of terror, stupidity operates a mask of plausible deniability.
Regardless any facts of the recent flu and cold season the narrative itself is heavily and almost globally mandated, and being insinuated and enforced by the manipulating of the mind of emotional reaction.
If I come back to the first statement – you own your choice as to how you see this or anything – unless you give that power to meanings set by others or by conditions by which you believe you are compelled and therefore dispossessed of choice or freedom.
If this happens form an accident or illness we may or may not curse our fate but find our way though it. When we see our fate as at the hand of another we may curse (hate) them for what they did to us – (grievance). In some human context this can leverage sympathy or assign guilt and leverage by which to exercise power from victimhood made sacred, but at cost of bitterness and hate that poison or block our capacity for joy in being.
A mind set in hate or vengeance for pain of loss, but masking in righteous judgement, may signal virtue or justified attack, while eradicating ‘the virus’ – which never was but a placeholder for the hated and feared life that does not join, reinforce or comply with its ideal, idol or god.
So yes a lot of crazy reveals that old normal was actually spring-loaded, for the lid is off.
I cannot live another’s responsibilities for themself. But if I give priority to what everyone else is doing, I allow trouble abroad to divert from the choices I am living.
If I do not actively seek and maintain a centred and effective consciousness, I will be susceptible to fear as a ‘hijack’ – rather than as a self-honesty that allows willingness and curiosity to move.
The framing of the mind determines the perception and response.
Guilt or self-hate is operating hatefully as power – and it feeds upon energy of attention, to lockstep the mind by reactive replication. Is it your mind? Perhaps, but to truly know our mind we have to align in extension as relationship. Otherwise we stop at our own thinking as a basis to lockdown, self isolate and socially distance in judgements that mask us from ourselves … and each other.
Undivided attention is freely given and thus without coercion. We cannot force love, but nor does that means we are loveless so much as divided and conflicted so as to rule out presence while rehearsing past and future.
To participate in life is to live it. The mind may go mad, but you are here, and life is here, and change and challenge of resistance to change is here. Immunity to truth is overrated. The bubble disintegrates and masking identity released. But in that process all the underpinnings of the mask come up to awareness that were hidden. While masking is a deceit, the identity in the mask does not know any other life. The capacity to accept truth is the unselfconscious synchronicity that shines to the mind of another.
What do we live FOR and BY? – when not conflicted and ruled by drama?
You may think it madness NOT to fight, but are you waiting for everyone else to fight so as to find a sense of reinforcement and support?
If fighting is to mean anything beyond hateful reaction, it must be for something worthy and true – against deceits that rise to mask the unworthy in the forms and appearances of virtue. This is both within our own mind as in our relationships.
If we cant stand the truth – maybe it isn’t?
Questioning where we stand is not undermining self in doubt and further division, but checking in at the heart.
I did not pick on your comment but chanced upon it as a lament in the minds of many, and felt willing to move some witness to wholeness of being regardless the madness of ‘divide and rule’ come to fragmentation and insanity.
The split of mind to victim and victor is the willingness to play both sides of the fence – but masked off from each other and separated in space and time. Our ‘rule’ soon turns to subjection and rage – but we don’t connect our judgements with our experience of being subject to our own measure.
I write in willingness toward the undoing of ‘divide and conquer’ that – like a virus – replicates in each as if already belonging but now triggered or called forth. But as I said the old normal was already spring-loaded with denials that both come back up from suppression and come back to us as our interpretive reflection.
Perhaps Old Habits Die Hard is the longest running movie franchise.
But we can only live from where we are at, when we release our cover story of masking presentation to a sense of life the ‘world’ forgot. And so of course seems hollow and stupid and callous and self-contractory in its masking as if it knows, but seeing the error of another was the first step in denying awareness of our own, so as to make life bearable.
I stopped commenting because of articles like this. And the response BTL. I’m sure there is plenty of genuine intention, and the author means well: but the result is pure histrionic bullshit and lack of any genuine insight. And the response to any nuanced critique is to ignore it and carry on bullshit. Which is depressing. And self-defeating.
For a more reasoned and in depth critique: you would have to read Jean Luc Nancy, Achille Mbembe, and Giorgio Agamben. And much of the Western Philosophical corpus. And as has been made totally clear: that is not going to happen. So on we go with the dialectic of ressentiment that drives the society of insecurity, enmity, and negation.
What I have been trying to get across is that there is nothing new going on here at all. We are not within any exception: we are within the rule of the totality of a normative tradition. Which is itself exceptional and ethnocentric. The Western Intellectual Tradition is itself toxic, totalitarian, and nihilistic. And systematically racist. So we have to turn outside to the Postcolonial (Aime, Fanon, Spivak, Mbembe) and the Continental (Debord, Deleuze, Guatarri, Nancy, Agamben) for scholars who understand the fucking mess we are in …from the bigger picture of ethno-exceptionalist language and history. Our shared biopolitical cultural heritage.
Through Agamben: the current “state of exception” can be traced back 2,400 years to Aristotle and Cicero. His critique is way too nuanced for a comment: but his biopolitical project of analysing the current through history – through the diarchy of the Greco-Roman political aspects of life …bare life (zoe) and “the good life” (bios; polis; eudaemon) is essential context for the current.
Mbembe takes a biopolitical humanity as the ground of the “Necropolitics” of global neoliberal thanatopower. Taking the figure of the Sovereign from Agamben: as “He who decides who lives or dies” and the “camp” as the Leitmotiv of the modern. Suffice to say: this is ‘normal’ – or normative – because our intellectual tradition is totalitarianly fucked up from the dawn of history. The “state of exception” is the nomos of a globalised modernity.
What does the article get right? Nothing really. If you do not have an overview of the polis, the state/subject double bind, Rechtsstaat and Staatsphilosophie, the master/slave dialectic, the Hegelian/Kojevian “universal homogeneous state” (aka “the End of History” thesis), then your theory is going to be ‘undertheorised’. Just words without context or reference. But made up for with histrionics aplenty.
For instance: just who is the ‘regime’? 31million people in the UK and 129m in the US co-constituted the ‘regime’ as recently a 7 months ago. The ‘them’ without ‘us’ reductionism as a nonrelational “dominionist-technocratic rigidity” is thus pure fantasy. The polis as nation-state is a totality: made unitary by the co-constituted state. Check your history of the ‘state of right’. It is the constitutive power (zoe) of ‘the People’ that becomes the constituted power (bios, polis) of any dominionist-technocracy or ‘nation-state’ …in pursuit of the ‘good life’ (eudaemonia) …as in the constituted (constitutional democracy) pursuit of life, love, and private property.
And it is the very pursuit of a Hegelian/Kojevian universal homogenous state (the Classic Liberal Constitutional Democracy (aka the ‘nation-state’)) – proclaimed too soon by Fukuyama as the spurious ‘End of History and the Final Man’ thesis – that is manifesting bio-medical necropower, neoliberal thanatopolitics, and the Misanthropocene Co-Extinction event. And, ‘We, the People’ are the driving force of that dialectic (in the fight for recognition and freedom …and material wealth). Though it is much easier to pretend we are not. But then nothing can ever change. We are the change.
Without context: “the very concept of shared humanity” cannot be seen as the very essence of totalitarianism. Out of context: saying so looks stupid. But in the historical context of a teleological historical movement: the drive for a shared humanity is itself fascism. As Derrida asked: “Who are the ”We” of history?”
We will never know if we create the ressentiment of the state of emnity by blaming the ‘regime’. The vicious circle state-vehicle we co-created with our own negated autonomous constitutive power [Negri]. In shared pursuit of the ‘good life’ (the voluntary negation of zoe becomes the foundation of bios). What irony: we are the regime – so we can change the regime. Or we could have: if we ever learned our own history instead of co-enacting its enmity and negation upon ourselves … in servitude volontaire.
That’s what pisses me off. We’ve had what, five months, of the last chance we will probably ever have …and we still cannot identify the engine of history. Let alone formulate a plan to render it inoperable. Carry on bullshit. The ultimate divide and conquer.
https://helda.helsinki.fi/bitstream/handle/10138/233421/60_Agamben_and_Politics.pdf?sequence=1
https://www.radicalphilosophy.com/article/the-society-of-enmity
Snoozy. Terms like “autonomous constitutive power” are why the People Never Win;
one could almost think those opaque terms are in fact designed to *stifle* thought..
You and DoctorProfessor Henry Giroux could find lots to [endlessly, impotently]
talk about, though. Yes, talk, and that’s *all* you’d do..
I’m thankful for Russ Bangs’s fine piece here, myself, and I *salute* him.
Re-reading the comment above, I realize that I’ve likely responded to a bot..
“ressentiment of the state of enmity” [and cools mcphrases like that], indeed..
oh well, the points stand.
This comment perfectly encapsulates the bankruptcy of twenty-first century scholarship and academia, with all of its meaningless pretenses and posturing. I may have thought it was posted by a bot, but it could just as easily have been written by a (post)modern academic. It is precisely why we find ourselves on the precipice of global totalitarianism. Of course many of today’s useless academics may find themselves defunded and made redundant in the coming economic collapse, their role being deemed superfluous by the ruling class.
Couldn’t you have just said, non-compliance or bust?
Can’t help feeling that you have just shot yourself in the foot. You say no-one should comment unless they “read Jean Luc Nancy, Achille Mbembe, and Giorgio Agamben. And much of the Western Philosophical corpus”???!!! Oh hang on – everyone take a break for about 6 months while we do that.
OK we’re back ….but what’s this? “The Western Intellectual Tradition is itself toxic, totalitarian, and nihilistic”? Well that was a waste of time!
In retrospect I’m pretty sure it’s a bot.. check out all the buzz-words (I should have before responding to it; and notice that it hasn’t responded to others).
They’re confident but a little edgy.. good. 😉
I have a few ideas about what the “Big B” stands for, but I won’t elaborate because this is a family site. 😉
@BigB, the more intellectual you are about things the more depressed you’ll be, Snoozy. 🙂 & there’s no point in blowing your top or being too intelligent around here bc the commentators themselves are totalitarian (as well as in need of group therapy…😂)…
(If it were up to me, I would have marked you up).
No chance of you being depressed then. (And you CAN mark him up.)
@George Mc, on the contrary I am suicidal with depression.
PS While you are still just a totalitarian mean bastard.
I have just given you an upvote and so proven two things at once: 1) that it IS possible to upvote and 2) I’m a nice totalitarian mean bastard.
Ahh BB – a missing voice returns with an upgrade! It seems? I like.
But, is it because many are being released from suicide watch? The primary aims delivered (it seems irreversible now) ?
But why ignore Gramsci? As he presciently discerned this moment.
And why ignore the extremely large multifaceted critter on the planet approaching closer just behind the shoulders of the – ‘ Western Intellectual Tradition is itself toxic, totalitarian, and nihilistic. And systematically racist.’ – the SCO?
As it removes its Belt to administer some corrective education to put us on the Road with their version of a non exceptional Western Anglo imperial hagemony.
Hope you have been well.
“with an upgrade”? Is there something you’re trying to tell us?
CRIMINAL CORPORATE CULTURE
There’s some crimes you wish were videotaped for all to see, such as the team installing explosives causing the demolition of Building 7; the assassins waiting on the grassy knoll to murder JFK; or most recently the research scientists exiting various labs and releasing COVID-19 on the unsuspecting world’s population. Crimes committed by the state to hoodwink its citizens are perpetrated to cause numerous outcomes. In the case of COVID-19 it was to conceal a pending worldwide financial collapse thus giving justification for transferring trillions to the big banks and Wall Street.
In addition, the lockdowns resulted in the further consolidation of wealth for a few multinational corporations, while leaving thousands of smaller businesses in financial distress. Covid will allow predators like Warren Buffett to purchase hundreds of thousands of foreclosed real estate properties making 2008 look like a insignificant economic recession. Most importantly, COVID-19 is permitting sociopaths like Bill Gates and his gangster pharmaceutical sidekicks to literally and figuratively make a killing.
In an article entitled: “Kennedy Jr. Warns Parents About Danger of Using Largely Untested COVID Vaccines on Kids” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says: “There’s a reason not to trust blindly any company currently producing vaccines in the United States. Each one of the four vaccine producers is a convicted serial felon: Glaxo, Sanofi, Pfizer, Merck. In the past 10 years, just in the last decade, those companies have paid 35 billion dollars in criminal penalties, damages, fines, for lying to doctors, for defrauding science, for falsifying science, for killing hundreds of thousands of Americans knowingly…….. It requires a cognitive dissonance, for people who understand the criminal corporate cultures of these four companies to believe that they’re doing this in every other product that they have, but they’re not doing it with vaccines.” https://www.globalresearch.ca/kennedy-jr-warns-parents-about-danger-using-largely-untested-covid-vaccines-kids/5719566
Of course, we can discuss all the psychological techniques used to instill COVID terror, hence alienating and confusing millions to produce a submissive blob-like populace willing to do anything to be safe from a virus less dangerous than the flu for more than 80% who contract it. But COVID fear triggered a greater dread than 9/11– after all, it’s an invisible enemy who indiscriminately attacks. Unceasingly non-medical expert mainstream media news commentators tell viewers to remain masked and compliant willing to be tracked, traced, coded, and pharma-impunity inoculated ……….
Conspiracy porn and reality porn (news) already depict so much of ugly reality that one really doesn’t need to overload it with more technology empowered gross material.. for ultimately we are at risk to do nothing but wading through dirt.
The term conspiracy theory was coined by the CIA to descredit those who questioned the JFK assassination official narrative.
The term “conspiracy porn” is so much more scathing and dismissive, though.
I don’t suppose the CIA propagandists considered it– back then, I’m not sure the colloquialism “porn” was even in use. But if they did, they probably considered it overkill that might tip the user’s hand and agenda. 😉
You’re correct five decades ago the term “conspiracy porn” would never be used because it would be considered undignified.
WOW, this sure lays it out very plainly. Trying to stay human will increasingly be a challenge.
Go super-local, get fit, eat and sleep well, know our neighbors, and *stay off these hellish screens as much as possible*. I’m working on it..
Provided you have neighbors who are not members of the virus cult.
Oh, I hear you, JS. Poco a poco.. (and it does make a difference, IME).
“The whole concept of self-isolation and anti-social “distancing” is radically anti-human.”
I hope the author is not arguing that the concept of social distancing, the limitations to social intercourse which a minority of people apply, which can be quite severe relative to that of common man, is not ‘radically anti-human’ in itself, but that the problem lies in top down imposition of such a situation. Self styled forms of social distancing prevail among a minority, as such distancing gives space for the necessary development of individuality.
It’s not really a minority, it’s cultural. And there are other self-regulating mechanisms, just not 6 feet away – which rule apparently was proposed in a child’s school essay. What is anti-human is isolating the healthy, exactly the opposite of what was traditionally done.
In North America, people usually keep a distance. Go to Egypt, and many other countries, and people you engage with keep creeping closer as you back away because you’re not of that culture.
Then of course, there’s the old friendly admonition: ‘Don’t get close to me, I’ve got a cold’.
The more primitive people are, the more they flock together. Regardless of culture.
The zombie masses which you see in public, with their screens , the smartphones, the are obsessed with socializing, as their little device is primarily a socializing device. Twitter is one example of obsession with constant social twaddle and babble.
If the concept of self-isolation is radically anti-human, then twaddle and babble virtual media and must really be very human, making you a better human?
Actually people do a great deal of socialization merely to be relieved of boredom. And so they do not learn to concentrate (the smartphones are destructive of the ability of concentration for instance), they do not learn to develop themselves. TV, smartphones, and many other forms of socialization keep people dumb.
All people, contemporary and historical who have a special merit, artists, writers, politicians, scientists, mystics etc, they are characterized by self-styled self-isolation to some degree, a lot of them even to very great degrees. This is also why contemporary establishments have learned that they must control the usage of modern distractive socializing devices (computer, tablet, smartphone) as these lower the prospects of their children (meanwhile they promote and sell these devices to the masses). The obsession with socializing also has become a problem in the work space.
The controlling establishments are not really against socializing in it self, they want to drive it into the virtual sphere, where they can control and monitor everything, where commercial advertizing and mainstream propaganda can influence the minds of people. Where intimacy and private exchange becomes impossible, where forming of groups and ideas and the consequent power it has becomes impossible.
The kind of socializing which they prefer is the one that keeps people dumb, and the one which relies on big tech, which provides ‘big data’ and the one which fills the pockets of big corporations. They are smart enough to know that the people must be kept satisfied to some degree in terms of their needs of socialization, normal or obsessive. They are smart enough to know that taking the possibilities of these away to a very great extent altogether breeds too much dissatisfaction.
As a note on the above.
The current situation, it should probably best be seen in terms of panic which leads to policies which finally have to be calibrated. The big controllers, big funders, institutions and corporation, they provide the big push, structurally. The lower institutions, politicians, national governments, local governments, the media and ever lower in the chain, they merely tumble over each other to invent al kinds of policies., which leads to a great amount of absurdities.
This storm and mess of policies and absurdities will later on resolve, but structurally the whole thing has to transform society, bringing about a new normal. And that new normal will also imply calibration in terms of seeing that evident absurdities and extremities are removed, that the needs of socialization are met in some way for instance. The absurdities and extremes brought about by many small time fools will be criticized, as everything must seem reasonable and legitimate. After the storm of absurdities and policies is dissolved, there will be many things left which seem reasonable and acceptable for most people, and for the unwilling, are too big and structural to fight against.
Before I go for good, just a little suggestion of how some of the sheeple could be shaken awake –
Discuss the new petition to have all pet cats and dogs culled.
What petition?
The one asking that there be a mass culling of cats and dogs (like they did with cows during BSE) because cats and dogs are “assymptomatic super spredders” of Covid19.
The reason they should be culled is because it would be cruel to make them wear masks or to keep them locked down, and they cant be properly anti-social distanced anyway – they just would not comply.
Some people will be able to make the mental leap and see the analogies, others may need a little push.
Such as –
After the mass culling and burning of all cats and dogs (like cows during BSE) the government are going to allow the import of a few new breeds, but all puppies and kittens born will have to be vaccinated.
The kittens and puppies (child anaolgy if you missed it) will need to be injected with the new untested and potentially harmful vaccine – which may cause a few to become ill, a few crippled or brain damaged, and a few could or even die – but that risk would be better than never having kittens and puppies wouldn’t it?
The threat of harm to a kitten or puppy / cat or dog will do much more to wake up some people than the talk of injecting Human babies and young children with untested experimental vaccines.
(if this comment, my last, also gets blocked ‘awaiting approval’ I will scream)
Regarding vaccines: Easy. Forget the kiddies, puppies, and kittens. Bill Gates goes first, and we will watch with interest until the full cycle of testing is complete. The follow-up after the successful testing regimen should take no more than a couple of years to determine if harm has been done.
Then he can begin the Covid-20/21 testing cycle.
He really should have stuck to his knitting at Microsoft instead of buying off every health organization from the top down. My esteem for him has plummeted, literally off a cliff.
As my earlier comment went into “awaiting approval” about 2hrs 30 mins ago, and hasn’t been looked at yet apparently, I’ll do an alternative version here, hoping it shows up this time.
A lot of people seem to be depressed that the public seems submissive and believe the mainstream propaganda about the virus, and so there’s no hope and full blown Orwellian 1984 is on its way.
I don’t think that’s a justified position for the following reasons.
Firstly, until last Friday, I’d estimate about 2/3 to 3/4 of the public weren’t wearing masks anywhere, except public transport, even though they knew the government advice was to wear them any place it was hard to social distance like in shops, so that doesn’t sound like submissiveness to me.
Yes, that said, 25% to 33% were submitting already, but 67% to 75% were not.
Secondly, a lot of businesses, including several major supermarket chains have refused to enforce the mask laws and block customers from entering without a mask, again, even though they know the government want them to enforce it for them.
So again, that doesn’t sound like submissiveness.
Several major journalists and perhaps more importantly, as they have large numbers of listeners, radio talkshow hosts, are against the mainstream view, but of course if you only look at the BBC or Guardian, you won’t see hardly any dissent at all.
But again, not all the media is submissive and agreeing, and we don’t know how many would like to speak out but are too scared too, in fear of their jobs, but it’s probably a lot.
And that applies also to most other authorities, like scientific and medical ones.
Secondly, to judge the apparently submissive and believing public reaction at present, to the extent it exists, which is uncertain, is not really fair or valid, because nobody alive has ever seen anything like this or heard of it in all human history, and so almost everybody is in a state of shock, and not yet able to make sense of it, or see the damage that is being done.
But that will all change when people do see the damage, which looks like millions of jobs and businesses lost, and that means there are going to be millions of very angry people, who are going to be questioning if this was necessary, who aren’t doing so yet, because they haven’t seen the damage yet, or not clearly enough yet.
Then there’s all the people who are going to die in the next so many months or develop debilitating diseases due to most of the NHS being cancelled for months on end, and all the mothers upset at how this is affecting them and their children.
Just because we don’t hear it much – because the MSM isn’t reporting it much – it doesn’t mean that millions aren’t upset, and we’re going to hear it eventually.
So those who want to say “there’s no hope” appear to me to be premature, I think that all we have to wait for is for the public to see how much harm is being done to them, which they can’t clearly yet, and then the whole game is going to change, and most of the apparently submissiveness is going to turn into very serious anger and demands for much clearer explanations and justifications, which as we who have looked a little deeper know, do not actually exist.
Not how things are in the US. The level of submission is frightening. There are now proposals to fine people for not wearing masks *in the streets*.
That’s how it is in my locale as well, JS.
> I think that all we have to wait for is for the public to see how much
harm is being done to them, which they can’t clearly yet, and then the
whole game is going to change, and most of the apparently submissiveness
is going to turn into very serious anger and demands for much clearer
explanations and justifications, which as we who have looked a little
deeper know, do not actually exist.
I do not see support for this notion where I live (Central Cal coast US).
Not at all.
Carey, not clear on your last sentence. Which notion? That people are just submitting and going along? Or that those who don’t wear masks should be fined?
By the time the public sees the harm, it will most likely be too late to change anything, control will have been solidified. Kind of like the Twilight Zone classic episode, “To Serve Man,” in which ETs arrive in their ships, seem totally cool, benevolent, offer a book, whose cover title is “To Serve Man.” People get on the ships for a free cruise (by which point the ETs are in control of everything), a prominent scientist who’s been a main communicator with them is one of those people boarding, when his assistant runs over to the site and screams at him “It’s a cook book.” Or the “simmering frogs” parable (it’s a myth, frogs don’t do that).
I’m up the coast, Berkeley.
JS, sorry I wasn’t clear: “obedience” is at an all-time high here, and I’m as disappointed as you are that it’s been so easy to implement.. two or three
months ago, when it became obvious that OMG! COViD-19! was grossly
overblown, I thought I saw signs of independent thinking.. not seeing it
at present (trying to maintain an open mind).
Thanks for clarifying, Carey. Yep, totally agree, “overblown” became quite evident by the latter part of April, but the last month or so there’s been a hard core retrenchment in the official story, and i believe this is totally driven by political considerations, not medical ones. And FWIW i’m actually what would normally be considered at the far left end of the political spectrum (far lower end, as with total decentralization of power as well), but see this as a move by a faction of the ruling elite whose front is the Democrats to regain control over all levels of operations of the state (the state as an institution, not California or other specific US states).
How dare you be so optimistic😁
This whole thing is starting to look like a marketing campaign and where I’m from fewer and fewer people are buying into it….
It’s a good possibility this will all blow up in their face
Then There Will Be Pitchforks!
> Then There Will Be Pitchforks!
Lettuce hope so; but not any time soon in SLO County CA, as far as I can tell.
In my part of Canada before masks became mandatory it was the opposite: about 75% were already submitting and perhaps 25% were not.
“The global evidence is converging on the facts: This flu is somewhat more contagious than the norm and is especially dangerous for those who are aged and already in poor health from pre-existing maladies. It is not especially dangerous for the rest of the population. ”
I haven’t seen statistics lately, actually because I hate statistic, these are so much about quantities…, in this age of obsession with quantities, in this age of nothing but quantity, on which the possibility of the Corona scare is based.. Statistics are such vulgar quantitative reality porn, no wonder that contemporary establishments like them so much, to base their policies on these. Statistics are so much about what is basic, about what is collective, what is primary, like dying. Statistics of birth and death reduce you to being born, and dying. Mind you, in a world where the state and the governing institutions are so much occupied with statistics, you are no longer a citizen and a human, but a number, aside of being a number for the commercial class in their databases. I wonder whether statistics makes establishments also secretly feel powerful and big, having such oversight. Though they have nothing but quantity about basics, even ants are born, die, and have collective diseases.
Statistics imply collectivism, numbering, dehumanization, absence of imagination, absence of quality, diversity and individuality in the finer and finest degrees become invisible…, this might give some food for thought.
Talking about possibility, since our statistics loving establishments force independent and critically thinking people to go through the tedious job of inspecting such vulgar data themselves, has anyone lately sacrificed himself to go through job of investigating the latest related statistics? whether there is a spike in the total amounts of deaths visible in the statistics per country? In the latest statistic which I investigated some months ago, it appeared there was a considerable spike in the amount of deaths compared to other years.
Having read the article and some of the comments here what strikes me most is the feeling of hopelessness that results from the conclusion stated so often that most of the population is just meekly submitting to what’s going on, and is also not doubting the narrative given out by the government and mainstream media.
I don’t think it’s safe to conclude either of those things is the case.
For example, firstly, let us take the fact that face masks were made compulsory, first on public transport and then in shops and other confined spaces.
The very reason they were made compulsory (I mean given it was desired by the government, regardless of the reasons for them wanting everyone to wear masks) was that most people were refusing to wear them, regardless of the fact almost everybody knew long before it being made mandatory that the government were advising everybody to do it for the safety of others and possibly themselves.
So people were en masse not submitting to what they knew the government wanted them to do, and anyone who has been anywhere near a bar or restaurant knows that almost nobody in either place (including the staff) ever wears a mask, even since July 24.
That also says they don’t believe the virus is that dangerous, or surely they would have been wearing a mask, either for their own protection or that of others.
And it is also vital to understand that even to the extent the public appears to cooperate, it is currently in a state of shock, as nothing like this has ever happened before in human history, especially on a global scale, with nearly every government doing the same to its own people.
So of course, the general public is initially likely to obey, just as most of us would likely obey if somebody pulled a gun on us unexpectedly, demanding our money, but we would soon change our behaviour if we found out the gun was a fake.
So to pass judgement on the public while it is basically in shock, is not a reliable guide to its behaviour – it hasn’t recovered yet, it hasn’t yet seen and felt the implications and consequences of what has been done.
The public may be in many cases (but by no means all) isolated physically, but it is not necessarily isolated from information. In fact, quite the opposite, due to modern communications technology, it has an ability to mass communicate all over the world in a way that it never had before, and not remotely only by social media like Twitter, which is not a reliable guide to what the majority think, especially when we know it’s being censored.
The point is, all these private conversations and discussions that are going on, that the authorities can’t censor, are not being reported by the media, who frankly in fact don’t themselves much know what is going on.
The mainstream media may like to think they are all powerful in controlling information and the narrative, but in fact, they themselves are usually as in the dark about future events until they happen as anybody else is – who in the media for example would have predicted the tearing down of statues by the BLM protesters 6 months ago? – none of them.
What discussions for example doctors and scientists are having in private none of us know, because it is for sure, that for the moment, most are just showing “a public face”, because for the moment find that the “wise” thing to do. But that does not mean they are in agreement with what is going on, and that applies to everybody working in the authorities and media generally.
The fact of the many being controlled by the dictatorial few, likely applies especially to the media. So many journalists might well wish to break ranks, but are being for the moment prevented.
There is of course already resistance from a lot of businesses, some of which, like some of the supermarkets, have refused to enforce the mask wearing.
As businesses in general, small and large, start to see how threatening all this really is to most of them, and employees start to discover in large numbers they have no jobs to go back to after the “furlough holiday”, there are going to be very large numbers of angry people – millions certainly – who are going to be asking if this virus was actually serious enough to justify all this destruction of their lives and futures that has been caused.
The public is not going to be obedient forever, resistance is already far and wide, but the mainstream media are mostly refusing to report it, or in fact don’t even know.
They don’t know how many millions are refusing the mask wearing, are now not going on public transport or in shops any more, or are not wearing masks remotely willingly, but the fact about 75% didn’t wear them before being forced to already speaks the truth that opinion polls apparently don’t report.
So all this will come out in due course, as they start to count the numerous near empty transport vehicles and shops and city streets and all the lost jobs and businesses and cuts in police (already announced) and spending generally, including health spending causing masses more non-covid deaths.
So I think we just need to be patient – the authorities who made this mess are going to get what is coming to them – it’s just a matter of time.
(this is a repeat of my earlier comment as it seemed to go into “awaiting approval”, don’t know why)
> I think we just need to be patient – the authorities who made this mess
are going to get what is coming to them – it’s just a matter of time.
Mmm. I get the oddest feeling when reading comments like this.
It could be that the longer your comment is, the longer it “awaits moderation”.
Brevity is best!
Did a comment at 8.30pm and it hasn’t appeared says “awaiting for approval” – anybody else have this problem?
No pictures, videos, links, adverts or whatever in my comment and it’s well within the character limit and doesn’t break any rules I can think of, so I don’t know what the problem is.
Yes, many times – in fact too many times, which has resulted in me not offering my comments anymore (I posted with another ‘handle’ / ‘screen nane’ previously).
I post again only to let you know you are not alone (assuming this comment is not blocked of course).
Thanks for the reply.
I did another one above that has showed up and though my original comment was longer, it was shorter than other ones here that are up, so that can’t have been the problem.
I have been posting here for a while but not experienced this until now.
I suspect there is some sort of trigger word or phrase or something that is causing that to occur.
For example, if you put more than 3 links in (the off-G states this somewhere in the posting rules/advice) that automatically puts a comment into the spam folder, so there might be reasons here that aren’t actually censorship, so I hope you will consider that before quitting here, as obviously the more intelligent people with minds of their own here there are, not afraid to say what they really think, the better for everybody I hope you’ll agree.
I have noticed however, there seems to be a lot of experimentation going on here, that they seem to be trying to stop certain kinds of posters posting who are causing some kind of problem, though I am not sure exactly what it is, though I would hesitate to suggest it’s censorship.
So it could be you are (and I have just been) an unintended victim of this campaign they seem to have at present here regarding people trying to disrupt the site, as no doubt there are mischievous people here, trying to undermine its purpose, as it’s one of the very few places I know where any genuine free speech is allowed, and we know there are an awful lot of powerful and even not so powerful people (of the “troll” variety) who don’t like that, and in fact, just attack people to annoy them, the “wind up routine”, unaware that to shut people up who are trying to oppose dictatorship is really not good for their futures either.
Perhaps this comment will get more replies and we might both get a better idea of what’s going on here.
censorship and tyranny is the problem .
Awaiting the tyrants approval.
What are we 5yrs old now?
I have had two or three comments directed to the approval shed but in fairness to Admin, a short post alerting them it brings a swift release.
I can’t read the Arendt quote in italics at the top of the page – please, please change the font
I can read it but agree- the font is a shocker!
Thank you Russ for the article.
I forced myself to squint and read it, but it was painful.
This site generally has superior graphics that are easy on the eye. But lapses like that font, and the peculiar blockquote format, are unfortunate.
Copy and paste into a simple text editor. Italics gone.
“It has frequently been observed that terror can rule absolutely only over people who are isolated against each other and that therefore one of the primary concerns of tyrannical government is to bring this isolation about. Isolation may be the beginning of terror; it certainly is its most fertile ground; it always is its result. This isolation is, as it were, pretotalitarian; its hallmark is impotence insofar as power always comes from people acting together, acting in concert; isolated people are powerless by definition.”
” Western civilization, led by the US government and media, has embarked upon a campaign of mass psychological terrorism..”
With you that far.There’s enough evidence to suggest that’s an accurate observation. That it’s to facilitate more plundering by Wall Street fat cats and Zionists. or other friends of Trump and Epstein needs a little more fleshing out.
It’s easy to add one and one and come up with your own idea of two in a situation that’s been meticulously designed over 20 plus years by the best psychotic nihilists on the planet.The economy has been belly up all over the world ( yes, there is one outside of America) for decades.And to wipe the slate clean now would be great timing. As we continue to be blanket – bombed with ‘AI’ BS and bitcoin BS, and the miraculous way data and IT are handling a pandemic threatening mankind. The timing’s right to get the dumbed down and desperate to accept that it can be trusted to save us all, save mankind, and give a fresh new start to the world with ‘pretend’ money that is no more than computer code and binary nonsense. Don’t worry- if a computer crashes, you won’t lose your money. Hold out your arms and let the thought police scan you.It will be in your ‘anti-covid’ vaccine.
”this abomination is an epidemic which objectively is comparable to the seasonal flu and is caused by the same kind of Coronavirus we’ve endured so long without totalitarian rampages and mass insanity.”
But that’s wrong isn’t it. The only similarity in what we’re used to and what’s happening is the data.So, without realizing it, you’re echoing the propaganda you’re trying to expose as such. All other seasonal flus have vaccines available and can be isolated.That’s how the vaccines were created. Coronavirus has many strains-again, all identifiable.All the coronavirus strains and flu strains can, therefore, be called tangible.Or concrete. Covid 19 is still theoretical.There’s reams of alleged information about it.There’s reams of ‘medical’ advice based on that information. Yet nobody has found it and been able to create a vaccine.Which makes people wonder if it’s actually a virus.And, of those who believe it is, and who have actual medical experience, which entitles them to speak about it, suggest it’s been made in a lab by people.Which is also why they don’t get to address the public from any mainstream platforms.That’s left to software people and data analysts so we continue to look on in awe and blissful ignorance at the miracle of technology.All part of the programming.
”So it’s best to let herd immunity develop as fast as it naturally will, at which time the virus recedes from lack of hosts (and is likely to mutate in a milder direction along the way). This is the only way to bring a safer environment for all including the most vulnerable.”
It’s had 4 months.Still nothing.Again- where’s the virus hiding ?
Take the plight of heroic PM Boris Johnson. He chose Easter week to impersonate Jesus, He was ‘rushed’ (covertly) to an NHS hospital with covid.Of course he was.His PR people ‘leaked’ to the press that he may be on a ventilator.As we all lost sleep over the idiot child he recovered. Four days after being dragged to death’s door he was back at home, on his cam, sniffing like anyone else who catches a cold or sniffs a bubble or two of soap.So, Boris holds the cure surely.He didn’t just beat the virus he hammered it.All we needed was a pint of his blood, a microscope, and a few slides.But no.It’s like they knew the virus had dissolved.Like the other fake terror group ISIS- it’s a suicide virus.
But, imagine being Boris now.If he caught this virus, he’s immune.So- why is he wearing a mask ? And why is the silly bastard letting someone put a needle in him to demonstrate vaccinations are safe if 1-there isn’t one, and 2- he’s actually only saying a fear of needles is silly, not vaccines.Moronic.
As ‘anti-human’ as self isolation is, it wasn’t hard to pull off. For 20 years the streets have all but emptied.Bars have all but emptied or closed down. Libraries and cafes.Even shops. Why ? Well the economy gets blamed.To a degree that’s right.But since the internet became ‘cyber smack’ it’s hooked the world.Far more interests people on youtube or social networks. Do you really think they’d have pulled self isolation and lockdown off so easily if there was no such thing as the internet or mobile / cell phones ? People had chosen self isolation and an imagined landscape over the real world a long time ago.And the propagandists were (and still are ) waiting to enjoy planting seeds of BS into their fertile soil as they give over their undivided attention.That’s how priming works.
There is one agenda. Let’s call it singularity for now.It’s quicker, and i’d need too many more pages available to go into it. But the nutshell version is one ‘global family’ ( us) with one set of masters( elite) and one currency( code).The year 2000 was full time.The whistle went.Now mankind has stopped evolving, the insane billionaires who want the world to themselves with no dissent are in possession of the technology to achieve the goal they’ve long been aiming toward.It involves their God complex and hatred of humanity. They have no belief in a God or religion or even any kind of spirituality.They know what the human race believe.So they’ve tried to demonstrate that they have power over life and death, over the elements and the climate.In themselves, men have become God.Like the Roman Emperors of old.Now they think they have the power over our mind.Or will have once they plant the chips and chemicals into us.It will be sold to us as part of the new religion- AI.And the blind will see again and the crippled walk.They just won’t think or talk back.The few will rule the many without protest.Virus ? No. It’s a drill.it’s part of our training and preparation.That’s why figures are being faked and people are being ‘demised’ in situations they’d once have survived. To make it look like we need urgent intervention. and a ‘saviour’.
The simulations started with 2001’s Dark Winter, which gathered national security experts for its simulated smallpox outbreak. That simulation and its two successors—Atlantic Storm, conducted in 2005, and last summer’s Clade X.Event 201 is the fourth such exercise hosted by the Johns Hopkins center, which works to prepare communities for biological threats, pandemics, and other disasters.
That’s an awful lot of planning by the Rockerfeller and gates families.Their wealthy ‘scholar’ puppet, Eric Toner, threw an interesting remark into the ring :
“We don’t have a vaccine for SARS, or MERS, or various avian flu viruses that have come up in the past decade,” he notes. “That’s because vaccine development is slow and difficult if there isn’t an immediate market for it.”
Remind me again. Fauci ? Gates ? Pharma ? Patents ?
Great resposne- thanks Jura
no the other flus are not isolated. there wasnt even a microscope that could see such particles when the idea was made up. no isolation and no proof of such isolate making people sick. nothing in the air to detect. a complete fraud. they have lots of experience pulling the same charade every time. all the so called virus is is bits of damaged cells from ones own body caused by some pollution.
Many strains of influenza have been isolated. Their shape is identified by H and N numbers eg H1 N1 was the configuration of Pandemic 1918-1919. What is interesting is that particular strain of influenza hit again in 2009 it was named ‘swine flu’ but, it was nowhere near as deadly as H1 N1 configuration of 1918-1919 strain and that is a big why question… evey year the influenza vaccine is based on the H and N configuration most likely to ‘strike’
I love a story and love to pass on a wonder from useless information I have accumulated in my head over time….so story time……Influenza was so named because it was thought to originate from the influence of the planets ! It was from outer space..isn’t that wonderful
there was no virus killing people in 1918 but death caused by’vaccinations’ aspirin overdose, virus mania etc. why not provide evidence of this isolation you claim?
There is sound scientific evidence out there try Spanish flu 1918-1919 strain H1 N1- remember numbers mean shape. Koch’s first postulate isolate the pathogen has been achieved by knowing H and N surface protein numbers.
H number 1-16 H= hemagglutin proteins
N number 1-9 = neuramindase proteins
Influenza number mortality and morbidity rates for 18 -19 pandemic.
Morbidity rate 500 million Mortality rate 50 million
It is suggested that such a large number of people died or became ill because of ‘vaccinations’, aspirin over doses and virus mania, etc? whatever etc is, perhaps etc is flu ?
This may interest you to see how the sly medical industry has managed to uphold the spurious notion of a pathogenic virus when in nature a virus is a protein that works hand in glove with the microbiome to repel toxins.
It would be such a relief to see the Microsoft version of virus removed from the human lexicon. Cheers.
https://archive.org/details/VirusMania
Yes, a virus is a protein and yes it works hand in glove…..all things in physiology and organic chemistry act and react according to shape…like a hand in glove Thanks for that
Yes, a virus is a protein and yes it does work hand in glove with the microbiome to repel toxins……it is called making antibodies
Yes, a virus is a protein and yes it does fit hand and hand in glove within a microbiome…..it’s called making antibodies and they are proteins as well
The influenza virusfrom 1918-1919 was isolated. H1 N1 That was the strain of that particular influenza virus.
The H and N numbers denote the shape of a particular influenza virus. The shape is of vital importance when making any vaccine.
H numbers are 1 to 16 These are hemagglutin proteins
N numbers are N1 to 9 these are neuramindase proteins
Simple search will provide evidence…spanish flu 1918-1919 H and N numbers, morbidity and mortality rates
I do not claim, it has been scientifically proven
However, there is no scientific evidence to suggest people died because of aspirin overdose, ‘virus mania’ or vaccinations.
Yes, a virus is a protein …..and yes it does fit hand in glove within a microbiome to repel toxins…..it is called making antibodies, which are proteins as well. I’ll have a look a book thanks
More total nonsense, the virus DNA /RNA has been sequenced many times over.
Wonder how that commenter got so incredibly smart™, with so very much insider-ish
info, so fast..
Mmm /
The possibility exists that BoJo was not in a hospital at that time.
Boris going into hospital to feign covid was a racing certainty.Typical of his idea of subtlety.Show the people you’re one of them then you can come out with the new ‘we’re in this together’ BS.So we, the sheeple, bow down and do it. I want some rebel journalist or reporter to grab him on camera and ask why he needs a mask and ask why his blood wasn’t sampled to sample an anti body.Call it ‘fact checking’. 😉
What a stage act that was.
An insult to the real need and use for an ICU.
I went off the fat fucker after that.
We should mourn the demise of the historical role of Prime Minister
And the possibility exists that pigs might fly…
Total nonsense I’m afraid, no-one has ever found a vaccine for the common cold, which is actually about 4 different common Corona viruses which circulate every year. As this one will. You need to get out more and stop reading sci fi.
The Herd of Morons ALWAYS DESIRE TO RECEIVE ORDERS AND OBEY THEM, just as long as they can keep the usual modern day slavery without many disruptions.
That’s why they “vote”…
They’re not morons,by calling them that you’re you’re increasing your distance from them and thus diminishing your chances of engaging with them. This is just more of the isolation talked about in the article. No good. They’re the buffer between the the oppressor and you,without them you’re a sitting duck. The incredible sophistication and heartless cunning of the long running, infinitely patient plan to enslave us all is unimaginable to most people. You have to be lucky to notice it or just have a certain knack, a lot of morons are more perceptive of this sort of thing. Most soi disant “intellectuals” are so blinded by their brilliance that their conceit renders them incapable of seeing the obvious. It’s a barefaced confidence trick and protection racket being carried out with consummate professionalism and I think that the only people who can crack it are the least expected.
Like the suggestion box in the break room, people just need to vote harder…..
Lewis Hamilton on it.Think he has cats.Nobody there.crunch x
Where is agent minus one 1 ?
This is an analysis, posted online on 22 July, given by German Professor of Psychology, specialising in psychological trauma, Franz Ruppert as supporting evidence to the independent German ACU (Coronavirus Investigative Committee).
The professor gives a profound and disturbing analysis of how the “coercive measures” have affected, and will continue to affect, those people who are content to accept them uncritically, those people who oppose them and the impact on the development of children and young people. Among other things, he brings in observations about the lack of verifiable detail in what we are told, Stockholm Syndrome and the division of societies into two opposing camps.
Essential viewing for anyone who wants an expert opinion on the mind games we are being subjected to.
Judyj,
This is excellent, but very painful to watch. I have so far got half way through it, when he got to the effect on young children. I will check the weather forecast over the next few days, and try to agree with my wife and their parents, when we can have our Grandchildren round, and hopefully take them to have some fun at a local park.
Tony
That scene with the mother and young daughter was, indeed very painful to watch.
I couldn’t help wondering whether at some level the child would perhaps never forget those two minutes where her mother became a zombie… Future nightmares? Profound mistrust of her mother?
Honestly, however interesting it might have been, the experiment was hardly justifiable. In fact the ethics involved were borderline criminal – but it certainly made its point, and I take heart from that.
Don’t become a sheep with Stockholm Syndrome, folks. It will seriously harm your children. As the good doctor said, we are world citizens and we need to have a say in the sort of life we see fit to lead, for ourselves, for those we love and for those with whom we come in contact.
Thanks for your comments, wardropper. Like you I found the mother and child scene distressing. I myself have never had children but nevertheless have natural nurturing instincts. If I saw any child in distress my overriding desire would be to comfort them, social distancing or no social distancing.
I know it was done in the name of ‘science’, but I too wondered about the possible impact of even such a fleeting experience on the child’s longer-term mental wellbeing. It was the cold unemotional eye contact that would be psychologically traumatising, not simply a case of being ignored completely. I know that children cry for all sorts of reasons but I found myself just wishing that the mother would find too strong the compelling urge to give in to empathy. Empathy is about human contact, mental and physical. This is being completely eroded in society at the present time, with who knows what damaging consequences.
Thank you too Judy. I like to think I would have refused to take part in that experiment, even “in the name of science”, but somehow I am glad that a record exists of the obvious – well, I was going to say, “distress” in the little girl, but I really think that is putting it too mildly – let’s just say, frighteningly weird situation into which the child was shoved. As I said, I found the results of the experiment to be absolutely and totally compelling.
The current situation is doing exactly that to all of us – not just children – and, as if our modern society was not mentally sick enough to start with, this can only lead to even deadlier consequences. Appalling authoritarian crimes are being committed as we speak, and no mistake – one day at a time, one step at a time, gradually worse and worse.
Be well, and be strong.
Excellent presentation
exellent video Judy
Hiya.Areyou allowed to put pictures of your cat on here ?
Only if it’s wearing a mask, and even then, you will probably get the same response as me
“Awaiting for approval”
You make a smiler x
Stopped commenting now because of ‘Awaiting Approval’ BS – my comments have stopped appearing completely so I’ve stopped wasting my time writing them (assuming this gets through the net).
If the comments move onto a 3rd party system such as ‘discuss’ or ‘worldpress’ or any of the dozens more, it means someone has been got to.
Intel and annoymous types cant drop anything useful without getting tracked and popular sites end up shooting themselves in the foot.
Why do you think this site isn’t intel?
Because you are here to keep them out.
Because *you (“there is no virus”) are, CJ. ::))))))))))))))
cunt.
Only if it’s an exceptionally cute one.
This is a serious matter.
Almost everything is totally screwed up, even if you really want to get away on holiday.
With the latest nonsense, hardly anyone is going to fly away.
You want a few days away in the UK? Well if the weather is good, all the roads are likely to be grid locked.
You want to go for it, when its pouring with rain? Well where are you going to stay? Virtually everything is already booked up, even the campsites.
Even if you get to wherever you wanted to go, what are you going to find there?
75% of people are totally zombified, and they will be wearing masks, even in the fresh air in the countryside. If you come close, they will jump out of the way. I’ve already tried it a few days ago. It actually made me laugh.
How the hell, have we come to this?
I no longer, even want to smile, and say hello.
It’s as if, I fell asleep, and woke up on another planet, which still looked exactly the same, except nearly all the humans, had had the contents of their brains reprogrammed.
I knew at the start of the lockdown, that we were in big trouble, from responses I got from people I know really well, and have for many years.
I suggested, I may ride my push bike to the park.
The responses, I got were completely unbelievable. “What planet are you on Tony” ; “It is not safe to go out”; “Stay home Tony, Keep Safe”
At first, I thought they were taking the p1ss. I then realised they were deadly serious. They were literally terrified, and probably still are. I know they didn’t mean me any harm, but they seriously did not think it was safe to go out.
This is not good.
I wish I had some solutions, but can’t think of any.
Tony
Sounds like Invasion of the Bodysnatchers, dunnit! And to think that was written over 60 years ago!
Those 1950s sci-fi movies were built upon the ideas of people who could read, who could digest and who could think. Such people are never allowed anywhere near high political office today, because they might inform and educate millions of people.
It is no longer a mystery. Our enemy isn’t Russia, it isn’t China and it isn’t Syria.
Our enemy is our western media and the overwhelmingly money-driven influence they have on our utterly corrupt politicians, supporting their infantile conviction that it is somehow “cool” to try and control what we are all supposed to think.
Short version: Public enemy No.1 = the owners of our mainstream media.
With you on that one. Without the media, the ruling class wouldn’t be able to manipulate the masses. It’s central to their control over us!
Thought you went sailing?
I managed France for ten days was glorious – self isolating in a field with sun and cricket on radio! LW still good in Normandy. Had to wear mask in supermarket – first time.
Having to do it in my local now ! I forgot but they didn’t mind. But I remember to take it now. Might just resort to my smart silk neck kerchiefs as the weather warms and pretend I’m a robber, ole style, as the heatwave approaches.
It doesn’t have to be an uncomfortable mask! And could be this summers fashion statement.
Get on it Compo – set some standards!
https://fort-russ.com/2020/06/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/
As you will see it gets worse.
It appears the PCR test for SARS-2 is between twenty to thirty per cent inaccurate.
This means that all testing is really meaningless and all derived data and the test and trace app are all built around a very expensive falsehood.
In effect the £10 billion or more spent on this is utterly wasted.
They know they’re meaningless. It’s to fool the gullible in order to sustain the charade.
I think they were waiting for the inventor of PCR tests to pass on before they launched the scamdemic. He advised that PCR tests should only be used for research, not diagnosis, as they werenot reliably accurate. If he were alive, he would have been the ‘go to’ commentator putting the lie to this whole thing. Instead, we have the WHO advising countries to “test, test, test”, in full knowledge that such a response will guarantee the appearance of a spreading pandemic.
PCR is used to obtain genetic profiles, indeed PCR was the basis of Police DNA testing in the early days.
Could there be a simpler explanation? Most governments copy each other and are frightened of being seen to do the wrong thing? They make us wear face masks because it seems like the right thing to do and it makes some people feel like they are doing something. They were taken by surprise, they are pretty inept and they have panicked in a big way. Nothing quite so sinister as you are suggesting.
I don’t think the logical end is totalitarianism, any more than the logical end of Spring rolling into Summer is a scorched earth. It comes and goes, it rises and falls.
I’m just not seeing this “total social conformity”, the vast majority of people where I live are pretty much just getting on with their lives. Kind of ignoring the social distancing, and only wearing masks when they really have to.
On the whole, being pretty sensible and stoic.
I believe the view from incompetence holds only a drop or two of water. If there was not a cadre of elites which has repeatedly tried and generally succeeded in forcing the nations of the world to accept outrageous conditions in order to obtain some measure of debt relief (by the IMF, World Bank et al), then it would be easier to view this entire COVID mess as little more than rank incompetence on the part of government functionaries.
But the fact remains that these elites have a decided vested interest in bringing the nations of the world all the way down to their knees in order to finish picking them clean. And this COVID mess offers the best opportunity so far of achieving that end.
Personally, I’m waiting to see what happens to the President of Tanzania. This, because Tanzania and Burundi both refused to go along with the lockdown regime. The President of Burundi, a middle aged man reportedly in excellent health, recently died of a heart attack; his successor has joined the club – and opened the nation up to neoliberal exploitation. The world’s elites play to win.
> I believe the view from incompetence holds only a drop or two of water.
Agreed. How is it, if the “incompetence” hypothesis is true, that this purported incompetence ends up always, but always benefiting the Few?
“oops- just lucky, over and over and over and over..”
Interesting comment – a more intelligent approach by 77th Brigade for a change. You guys are learning, but still cant get it.
If you are not 77th, you may wish to apply, I believe they are recruiting……….
I have to agree with Howard on this. I live in a country where total hysteria has not yet taken hold, but I can see pressure being put on our reasonable spokesmen to be less reasonable, and to take part unquestioningly in whatever extreme measures the US, UK, Germany, Australia, etc suddenly decide to adopt. The little steps in a very nasty direction are getting pretty obvious, and coincidence can’t explain them.
If, as you say, “most governments copy each other and are frightened of being seen to do the wrong thing”, one has to ask, who would dare to put a government into such a position? “Frightened to be seen doing the wrong thing”??? Then what on earth is a government for? WE, as individuals, might be forgiven for being frightened of losing face in front of our peers, but our government is supposed to be elected to represent our best interests, not pervert them in the service of those who stand to gain even more colossal wealth by making us do what they choose to call “the right thing”, but which is actually very much the wrong thing.
Having read the article and some of the comments here what strikes me most is the feeling of hopelessness that results from the conclusion stated so often that most of the population is just meekly submitting to what’s going on, and is also not doubting the narrative given out by the government and mainstream media.
I don’t think it’s safe to conclude either of those things is the case.
For example, firstly, let us take the fact that face masks were made compulsory, first on public transport and then in shops and other confined spaces.
The very reason they were made compulsory (I mean given it was desired by the government, regardless of the reasons for them wanting everyone to wear masks) was that most people were refusing to wear them, regardless of the fact almost everybody knew long before it being made mandatory that the government were advising everybody to do it for the safety of others and possibly themselves.
So people were en masse not submitting to what they knew the government wanted them to do, and anyone who has been anywhere near a bar or restaurant knows that almost nobody in either place (including the staff) ever wears a mask, even since July 24.
That also says they don’t believe the virus is that dangerous, or surely they would have been wearing a mask, either for their own protection or that of others.
And it is also vital to understand that even to the extent the public appears to cooperate, it is currently in a state of shock, as nothing like this has ever happened before in human history, especially on a global scale, with nearly every government doing the same to its own people.
So of course, the general public is initially likely to obey, just as most of us would likely obey if somebody pulled a gun on us unexpectedly, demanding our money, but we would soon change our behaviour if we found out the gun was a fake.
So to pass judgement on the public while it is basically in shock, is not a reliable guide to its behaviour – it hasn’t recovered yet, it hasn’t yet seen and felt the implications and consequences of what has been done.
The public may be in many cases (but by no means all) isolated physically, but it is not necessarily isolated from information. In fact, quite the opposite, due to modern communications technology, it has an ability to mass communicate all over the world in a way that it never had before, and not remotely only by social media like Twitter, which is not a reliable guide to what the majority think, especially when we know it’s being censored.
The point is, all these private conversations and discussions that are going on, that the authorities can’t censor, are not being reported by the media, who frankly in fact don’t themselves much know what is going on.
The mainstream media may like to think they are all powerful in controlling information and the narrative, but in fact, they themselves are usually as in the dark about future events until they happen as anybody else is – who in the media for example would have predicted the tearing down of statues by the BLM protesters 6 months ago? – none of them.
What discussions for example doctors and scientists are having in private none of us know, because it is for sure, that for the moment, most are just showing “a public face”, because for the moment find that the “wise” thing to do. But that does not mean they are in agreement with what is going on, and that applies to everybody working in the authorities and media generally.
The fact of the many being controlled by the dictatorial few, likely applies especially to the media. So many journalists might well wish to break ranks, but are being for the moment prevented.
There is of course already resistance from a lot of businesses, some of which, like some of the supermarkets, have refused to enforce the mask wearing.
As businesses in general, small and large, start to see how threatening all this really is to most of them, and employees start to discover in large numbers they have no jobs to go back to after the “furlough holiday”, there are going to be very large numbers of angry people – millions certainly – who are going to be asking if this virus was actually serious enough to justify all this destruction of their lives and futures that has been caused.
The public is not going to be obedient forever, resistance is already far and wide, but the mainstream media are mostly refusing to report it, or in fact don’t even know.
They don’t know how many millions are refusing the mask wearing, are now not going on public transport or in shops any more, or are not wearing masks remotely willingly, but the fact about 75% didn’t wear them before being forced to already speaks the truth that opinion polls apparently don’t report.
So all this will come out in due course, as they start to count the numerous near empty transport vehicles and shops and city streets and all the lost jobs and businesses and cuts in police (already announced) and spending generally, including health spending causing masses more non-covid deaths.
So I think we just need to be patient – the authorities who made this mess are going to get what is coming to them – it’s just a matter of time.
You may be right re the UK, but in the US things have only gotten worse in terms of conformity and even people’s mass willingness to enforce it on their own.
Hello.Could you please do a discuss article entitled WHAT WILL YOU DO WHEN THEY COME FOR YOUR PET ? Thats when it will go off.They aint taking The Fuzzer x
We inherited a cat recently and haven’t licensed it with local Command Control yet … SHOULD WE? The cat says no.
Before this fake pandemic we were led to believe by the governments across the UK there was a lack of money.
Now money is being brandished around like it grows on trees.
At the start of the lock up slimy Sunak said not every person or business could be helped yet how much money is being spent needlessly.
How much money was wasted on these Nightingales that have resembled ghost towns, the ventilators in them that were never used, mortuaries never required, how much has been spent on the propaganda like advertising, how much donated to the media to promote the propaganda.
It’s insulting to people like myself who were changing jobs and didn’t qualify for furlough and what about the businesses going bust.
With the amount of money frittered away over the last few months we could have a fully functioning health service that was properly regulated, homelessness could have been eradicated and they could have eradicated hunger and disease in third world countries by providing fresh water, food, nutrients and vitamins to those in need.
This month the government are giving away hundreds of millions on the £10 dine out and now they announce they are banning advertising of fast food and not allowing chocolates and sweets to be displayed at shop tills.
These people obviously have the IQ level of a dead cucumber.
It shows that the governments really don’t care about the things they claim to care about.
There has been billions donated to big pharma and Gavi for these vaccines and again this money could have been spent providing vitamins and nutrients for those most at need.
There should be an urgent independent enquiry but of course it’ll never happen.
We can try – https://www.keepbritainfree.com/
There will be no enquiry. The people in control of everything can produce money at will. Thanks to this fake event they are vastly closer to their objectives.
To direct anger and disbelief at politicians is to be completely unaware as to their role. Yes, they are contemptible. But no more so than anyone else carrying out their responsibilities to who rules over them.
Ever had a job? Ever had some big decisions come down from unseen bosses, which everyone down the chain had to carry out, whether they liked it or not?
We all like to think we would not participate in anything untoward. That we would leave our job “if they made me do that”. Yeah, right. If you believe this, you have no experience of the real world.
It really is not that difficult to understand.
The way to deal with any problem properly is to focus on the source. The disease. What is the disease here, and what can be done about it?
The first step would be your average person coming to terms with the fact that this is deliberate, controlled, and coming from one source. Next would be naming that source.
I will add a hint that rich elites aren’t connected just because they are rich and elite. There has to be some ideology binding them together. One which sets them apart from (above) the rest of us and wants us either destroyed or as slaves.
Attn to Site Admins: On this thread, in each and every instance that I upvoted a comment, the number instantly and consistently jumped by two AND added a negative where there was none. Sorry, but this plug-in is buggy and displaying false numbers.
That is your cache refreshing when you vote. Others have voted in meantime and theirs won’t show until your cache refreshes.
Or that is what it looks to me like.
Oops. Yes, that does make sense. Duh!
Today at the office: spoke with a GP who complained that due to ‘irresponsible behavior of people who go on holiday abroad’ (the talking point of our media on this issue) he was likely to expect an increase of Covid in people who returned from their holidays to NL
After which I asked if he had any vacation plans. The answer: Yes, he was planning to go to France the next two weeks…
Just shows that the propaganda ‘we’ are supposed to believe in is only thinly veiled.
Indeed. I see myself having this kind of arguments every now and then with common people.
But a few weeks back I met a young(ish) epidemiologist from a UK university at a birthday celebration at the park. She introduced herself and asked if I was our mutual acquaintance conspiracy theorist friend. When I nodded, proudly, she told me she would have to educate me. Unfortunately, I wasn´t granted the privilege of her knowledge, because when the party in front of us lived up a little bit, she immediately, started ranting about the irresponsible people having a celebration just slightly bigger than ours. When I mentioned the inconsistency she simply said “yeah, but we are not so close together, and no one here is dancing”, implying that the education had to be postponed. She left, masked, to get a drink from a nearby pub.
In total, I personally know three highly educated people in the medical sciences (a family member, a (former?) friend (she wished I didn´t get any medical attention if got covid complications, don´t know what are the implications of that for our friendship) and OCD selective social distanced epidemiologist). I am flabbergasted by the level of irrationality that they display. They are far from stupid, and the thought of their minds being completely taken over by the propaganda has me sometimes thinking if perhaps a genetic indisposition makes me immune to some sort of mind control wave like those I saw in my cartoons as a child.
This change of behaviours and thinking is some of the scariest thing I have ever witnessed.
Have you ever seen the old film Quatermass and the Pit?
I haven´t admin. I will have a look now, knowing it has your endorsement. : )
You must have missed ‘The Blob’ – I mean ‘’The Bozo’ – whoops, missed again I mean ‘The Great BrexShit Job’ caper.
How about the recent follow up ‘The Gauntlet’ also known as the great farce ‘Up- Pompeo’ and ‘A Funny Jewish Thing Happened to Corbyn on The Way To BrexShit!
Scary Movies they were.
Oh shit! I’m so sorry everyone. It appears that it was one of Tanzania’s former presidents who died not the present one. (How am I supposed to know that when everyone else is dying? And besides which maybe the one who died was working undercover as PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR!!!!!!!) 😃😀😀 What would you know, @MoneyCircus???????)
Why haven’t you put this comment in the right place, that is right below the comment where you made your ‘mistake’?
I also don’t understand the ‘fun fact’ of people dying (three smilies). Your sense of humor is definitely not mine.
Willem, people who believe in God @ the Holy Spirit laugh a lot, Willem. Haven’t you heard the one about Jesus and his disciples laughing themselves silly all the way home?
Why don’t you go outside and get yourself some SUN, Willem? Have you been outside today?
My next reaction in late January, after the ‘what is going on for no particular reason?’, was that it was cover for a financial ‘event’. For 5 months or so from September to December, and even into January, the repo market (whereupon banks usually lend to each other overnight) had been sustained by massive amounts injected by the Fed because the banks would not lend to each other. Then, in March, The Fed said it will ramp up its overnight funding operations—buying “repos,” or repurchase agreements—by $1.5 Trillion over the next two days.
“These changes are being made to address highly unusual disruptions in Treasury financing markets associated with the coronavirus outbreak,” the New York Fed said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.”
1998, 2001, 2008, 2019/20, how many times can the States be cleaned out? Oh, OK, they just ‘print’ it.
Also interesting that ‘Nigerian scammers’ cleaned out 500 Million dollars in unemployment and other benefits from just one state, Washington, in just one month, after the Federal relief money was approved. The previous month’s (considered normal) losses were 1.6 Million. Really? Those Nigerian princes, sitting in a cafe with their laptops must have been really busy for a couple of weeks, making applications for benefits, having the benefits approved, supposedly redirecting all those benefits to mules, who then sent the money to Nigeria. Meanwhile, in other states, citizens are still waiting months later for payments to be approved.
And there are big losses in other states! All because of Covid-19!
And today, in Hong Kong, Ms Lam keeps her promise in light of criticism in the past, whereby 12 people had died in a population of 7.5 million (.00016%), in a territory adjoining China where 4600 people have died in a population of 1.4 Billion (.0000033, or .00033%):
“On Monday July 27, Hong Kong’s Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung announced that face masks would be mandatory in both indoor and outdoor public places from Wednesday, with offenders facing fines of up to HKD$5,000 ($645), and ‘gatherings’ would be reduced from 4 to 2.” That’s interesting; in East Germany and other such places, more than 2 people ‘gathering’ was considered suspicious.
Over the weekend, an elderly woman, 76, and an even older man, 92, succumbed to COVID-19. That raised [Hong Kong’s] death toll to 20.”
The death rate in Hong Kong is now up by 68% from my last calculations. From .0000016 to .0000027, or a 99.99973% chance of NOT dying from the virus.
UK Column News – 27th July 2020
ECONOMIC RESET PLAN IS UNDERWAY – THE GREAT RESET IS BEING PREPARED.
The councils know about it. West Sussex County Council says the local economy has suffered from COVID and the CC will develop an economy reset plan in response to COVID – but this is only a subset of the OVERALL ECONOMY RESET PLAN.
This is evidence that the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset has filtered down to local government. West Sussex Economy Reset Plan – Principles to inform approach to the economy reset.
As of Jun 16th, one quarter of West Sussex residents were off work and there is concern of what will happen when governments withdraw the furlough scheme. Vacancies have plummeted “virtually overnight” in leisure, food preparation and hospitality, says WSCC.
Meanwhile the Corporatist Media ignores the story entirely — the BBC pushing a fantasy of a mild impact on the economy from Event Covid. Coronavirus: UK economy ‘might not recover until 2024’
UNPRECEDENTED MONETARY MOMENT – says Jim Grant.
The Dollar is falling as gold rises. Supposedly inflation is unchanged despite unprecedented peacetime money printing. The contrary movement of the dollar and gold say otherwise. Jim Grant says we have a 4000-year record low in interest rates combined with America’s fastest-ever peacetime money growth.
The money printing is going into loans to businesses that are going to fail. Stagflation, hyperinflation are possible. These policies have never been tried like this before in the history of humanity. Whatever happens, it will be spectacular, says David Scott.
OPIUM FARMERS GO GREEN
While our capitalist economy is destroyed.. the BBC tells us “about perhaps the purest example of capitalism on the planet. This is about small-scale entrepreneurs trying to make a profit. It is the story of how Afghan opium growers have switched to solar power, and significantly increased the world supply of heroin.”
Opium production surged under the British and U.S. military and the CIA – and it’s hardly a shining example of capitalism… compared to the economies that are collapsing around us.
Is the BBC being… … … … ironic?
BBC apparently supports the production of Opium, especially if it’s Green Production. What the heroin industry can teach us about solar power So Up is Down, Black is White… Carbon Neutral Opium from Helmand Province, which was under British supervision. Farmers are using solar power, herbicides and irrigation to increase area and yields. The London School of Economics, the Economist and the UNODC have actually carried this story before.
Why is the BBC resurrecting this heroin story now to confuse and play with our minds? There’s your answer.
BRITISH MILITARY UNVEILS SPACE DRIVE
The next war will take place in war – with the threat coming from China and Russia. This comes after last week’s Russiagate UK report created by Christopher Steele, ex-Mi6 of Orbis Business Intelligence
Russiagate USA has just been revealed as the work of Igor Izzy Dachenko — supposedly the source of Steele’s other creation, the Trump pee-pee dossier. The Ukrainian with multiple arrests for drunkenness told the FBI he had no information that could inform the pee-pee dossiser. Ultimately Danchenko was nothing but a 20-someting fabulist from the Brookings Institution.
And the same sources are trying to take us to war with China and Russia when they’re not here on Off-Guardian upvoting each others teenage posts.
TEACHERS DEMAND COMPULSORY MASKS FOR KIDS
Union leaders say where physical distance can’t be ensured, masks must be worn. The ludicrous becomes surreal.
So we have a situation in which children are not at risk from COVID and we are going to force them to wear masks? Not rational but fear-driven, technocrat worship from the unions.
Asthma UK buckles, crumples, gives in and and advises that asthma sufferers can wear a mask without danger. “Wearing a mask does not reduce a person’s oxygen supply or cause a build up of carbon dioxide”. PANTS ON FIRE – it is a lie but perhaps understandable when you see that Asthma UK is sponsored by Astra Zeneca, Orion Pharma and others.
EXAMPLES OF ELDERLY PEOPLE IN SEVERE MEDICAL DISTRESS
Numerous reports reach UK Column of elderly people struggling under the wearing of masks, staggering, suffering dizziness and claiming that they cause severe distress. A GP recounts how an elderly man was walking unsteadily, the GP found that the man’s lips were blue and got him to remove the mask. The elderly man said he suffered pulmonary problems and had no idea that masks were dangerous. Many people clearly suffer discomfort – yet they are being promoted with no warnings by many organizations including charities and the BBC.
No one is monitoring the level of oxygen deficiency – we are forcing the infirm to reduce oxygen to 18% or less — yet if you drive through a tunnel, “In-place oxygen monitors must alarm at 19.5% oxygen and lower and trigger a facility-wide alarm at <18% oxygen.”
https://www.sanfordlab.org/ehs/manual/81-oxygen-deficiency-hazards-policy
“Extremely senior NHS colleague” said to have change of heart – COVID measures are exclusively intended to control the public not to save them, UK Column is told in confidential email.
WRITE YOUR WILL
Last Wills and Testaments can be witnessed remotely through legislation in September – another clue that we will not exit this emergency any time soon.
Military Mobile Testing Units were prominent at the start of Event COVID and are now being handed over to civilian control. Military is presumably being stood down so that it can focus on pumping the media full of scare stories about China and Russia.
NHS DEBT MYSTERY DEEPENS
In April we learned that the NHS debt of GBP 13.4 billion will be supposedly written off by converting loans to equity. This does not look like a write off at all but a preparation for privatization. The Department of Health is required to make 3.5% return on capital assets over liabilities.. and such payments have been made since the formation of NHS Trusts. Now they will have to reach their funding requirements and make payments to the government…
Paying a 3.5% dividend when the Bank of England lends money at less than 0.1% is odd to say the least.
UK Column Northern Exposure’s David Scott says this looks like off balance sheet financing – a lot of borrowing that is not being accounted for. Mussolini was famous for running Italy’s budget in this way. David Scott’s request for information in Scotland led to the information that English write off is within the normal operating budget and the same thing happened in Scotland in 2018. But Scotland’s debt was not written off – the capital debt remains and only the operating debt, accounting for 10% of the total was written off.
UK Column News – 27th July 2020 https://youtu.be/CrG1l1PDWBM
One senses that for many there is absolutely nothing consciously rational about their response to the covid hysteria narratives – thus rendering them clearly immune to, and even hostile and unreceptive to, any rational scientific information one might offer.
This is about fear. The MSM weaponized fear of death, the social fear of standing apart from the crowd by thinking one’s own thoughts, the fear of social ostracism for refusing to join “the crowd” (one might get “unfriended” on Facebook god forbid), and the fear of possible consequences for daring to defy our ever more draconian governments.
But I also think that behind these more obvious fears is the unconscious or semi-conscious realization that because we are a mass society in the West, primarily urbanized – we are completely and utterly dependent upon the oligarchy’s provision of our basic necessities of life – food, water, electricity, sanitation, etc. We are a populace literally held hostage by our very dependence for survival upon the psychopathic elites spinning this latest covid narrative.
For such a populace to truly and honesty examine the web of lies that constitute what passes as our daily “reality” would risk completely shattering the world view held by most citizens of the West. For if covid is yet another “lie,” what trust could we the masses have in ANYTHING we are told by our betters? As in – “what sort of “monsters” would ever lie about something like this?”
I find that even the majority of my most well informed and thoughtful family and friends can’t seem to even “allow themselves” to take in information that questions the MSM covid propaganda. They don’t want to see it, they don’t want to hear it. They even become hostile at the suggestion that there is actually “other information” available they might benefit from examining. I think in the end this is for fear that the edifice that undergirds their entire sense of reality might of necessity crumble into dust (where it belongs) in the wake of what they might find. It thus becomes a rather “willful” ignorance – impervious to reason and rational thought – and driven clearly by myriad fears.
Astute comment. Just calling them all “sheeple” is far from adequate.
I get the same feelings of my frustration and their hostility whenever explaining that Trump is on their side, not the oligarchy’s or what he calls the deep state. Which is why the political establishment and its media lackies are mounting their unprecedented campaign of hate and obstruction against a renegade, outsider president who threatens to reveal their corruption and is serious about keeping his promises to voters.
there is land you could plant on, organic markets and coops you could support. perhaps all we need to know is to take action in that direction.
That’ll turn the tide for sure
maybe do a little self-detox too
yeesh.
“Rachel”™ is either utterly deluded or misdirecting faux-oppo (the latter much more likely) IMO. The energizer-bunny troll for this site. Seems to never sleep..
Carey
There may be a lot more people who realise this is nonsense than what we realise.
From my observations no one is taking a blind bit of notice about social distancing and the majority of people are doing their best to try and lead a normal life.
We have to remember that the vast majority of people don’t use sites like this or social media platforms to voice their frustrations.
I’d guess the majority of people wearing masks in shops and on public transport just couldn’t be bothered with the hassle of refusing and if the majority do it the crowd will follow.
I think a lot of people also realise the media are scaremongering and just ignore them.
Others will believe the politicians might be lying but are wrestling with the thought of would they really lie that big.
Paul – I hope you are correct in suggesting that more people than we might realize are seeing through this. Though I must say that perspective is not borne out by what I see here locally in south central California (admittedly a very limited perspective no doubt).
Not only are all of us dutifully wearing masks into shops, as one is refused entry without the mask, but daily I also see at least half of those walking alone or in pairs in my neighborhood or even hiking on semi-remote local trails wearing a mask – though they will encounter virtually no one in the course of their outing. Amazingly I see many people driving alone in their vehicles wearing a mask. That sight in particular is quite surreal l must say – especially when speeding down the freeway.
What is most unsettling, however, is that among all of my friends and family I know only two people willing to take in and consider information in any way at odds with the MSM narratives of terror. This suggests psychological rather than intellectual factors at play.
With most political issues in the past (i.e. Russiagate, the Ukraine coup, the attempted coup in Venezuela, Syria, etc.) I could at least engage in dialogue with these people and offer some counter-information from independent journalist to counter the MSM narratives they were digesting daily – and at least engage in dialogue.
With covid it seems most of these same people are somehow psychologically shut down and simply don’t want to hear anything that challenges the covid propaganda narratives. I do hope things are not so bleak in other parts of the U.S. and the planet. I wonder where you are that you are seeing more hopeful signs?
I have noticed that when I open a MSM covid report on Youtube (in order to post a link to the excellent Swiss site reporting alternative perspectives on covid) – I do routinely see that comments are often running close to 50/50 in terms of positive vs negative approval of the MSM reporting. This certainly suggests a more encouraging level of skepticism – at least among those outside my personal circle.
Gary
I was interested to see your imagery here. I have just posted a link above to a presentation given by Franz Ruppert, professor of psychology, in which he suggests that people who accept what they are being told without question may well be experiencing Stockholm Syndrome.
Funny you should note that JudyJ – as I wrote that sentence I was also thinking of the Stockholm Syndrome as a way to understand our dilemma.
Gary Weglarz, thanks very much for this comment, esp your second paragraph.
I think the biggest challenge is actually weaning the 84% off their ‘founts of wisdom’, namely the comics they read thinking they have news in them, the TV channels they watch thinking there is wisdom to be found there and the social media sites they frequent thinking that rational and reasoned debate will take place there.
I speak with experience as I genuinely tried to engage with the MSM over a period longer than a decade before realising that they are just spongeing parasites ruled by power structures, not ethical ones.
It is not an easy decision to in effect renounce almost all the ‘national institutions’ which have been a bulwark of our society for over a century.
It is not easy because humans are intensely social beings and as a result naturally gravitate to centres of social communication.
Michael Heseltine once spoke about the founders of the SDP ‘leaving one power base without having found another one’. He thought that a strategic error. I am more sanguine about that: you can get divorced without being obliged to marry someone else immediately. And if your current marriage is intolerable, best to retain your sanity by getting out of it.
The real challenge is finding the triggers which open people’s minds to the fact that they have been played. There are altogether too many emotional children in adult’s clothing, all too many people who think that the BBC is a ‘reliable brand’.
The danger of course is the vacuum that will come when you switch something off without having something to replace it with.
Some people will thrive, many will flounder.
There need to be soft landing mechanisms for people leaving the safe old world behind.
And the question we rebels need to ask is who is best suited to servicing such mechanisms?