This week Creepy Uncle Joe becomes stunningly brave, captioning art is the same as art, and postponing elections is fine when empowered women do it.

Every week we like to highlight three or four stories that go full-Guardian, but don’t require an entire article of refutation.

We encourage reader-participation here, so if you come across something you feel should be included in the next edition either post a link below, or send us an e-mail.

In a mirroring of the nauseating collection of pro-Keir Starmer pap the Guardian (et al.) have been pumping out for weeks, the Biden cheerleaders so carefully ignoring the obvious signs of acute mental decline have squirted out this anonymous editorial praising Creepy Uncle Joe’s “stubborn decency”.

It makes particular reference to his DNC speech this week, but doesn’t mention something pretty important. Namely, that it was in part word-for-word re-hashes of a speech he gave at the DNC twelve years ago:

This is unbelievable. Same exact speech. pic.twitter.com/doY5R6QqKA — Power Tie (@realPowerTie) August 22, 2020

The New York Times called it “The Speech of His Life”, which is funny because it was inane, shallow and he already gave it once and apparently totally forgot. A more fitting parallel for his campaign could not exist.

This plays exactly into what we talking about in last week’s TWitG. The push to hard-code “the new normal” by associating with more than just this particular coronavirus.

This article has experts tell us that Covid19 is a “crucial opportunity” to “pull the planet back from brink”. Meaning, in essence, that all the limitations and destruction imposed on us in the name of “saving our lives from the disease” can (and likely will) be maintained in the name of “saving us from climate change”.

They even attempt to tie climate change in as a possible cause for entirely theoretical future pandemics:

A growing body of research has found destruction of ecosystems allows animals that carry potentially deadly diseases to proliferate, increasing the risk of another pandemic.

We called this last week. It’s only going to get stronger from here on in.

Hypocrisy: A visual presentation

Here is a Guardian opinion piece on Jacinda Ardern’s decision to postpone New Zealand’s general election:

And here is an Op-Ed piece on Trump’s suggestion of doing the same:

Does anything else need to be said?

BONUS: Post Modern “art”

This just deserves a quick mention – there’s a woman who started a long twitter thread where she captioned medieval, renaissance and other classical paintings with quippy, “feminist” comments. An inoffensive pass-time you might think, but not “art”.

You’d be wrong. It IS art, and she’s now turned them into a book, which the Guardian has reviewed favourably alongside an interview where the “artist” talks about how terrible all the different kinds of men are, and which ones you should avoid.

It’s posted in the “art design” section. It’s all so tiresome.

* * *

Oh and good news, soccer can save the world from climate disaster. So that’s all sorted.

Did we miss anything? Tell us about it in the comments below, and keep an eye out for articles that should go in the next issue.