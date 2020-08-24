“Unite for Freedom” Protest on August 29th

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media
Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.
Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX
My best wishes for all of you that will go..!
Got to, must, please, last chance, now,
Looks like this is being suppressed. Crush opposition.
Top ho!
Great stuff. Expect the BBC not to report it. If they do they will probably state that around 1500 “protestors” turned up to oppose the government’s health and safety measures.
Great! People in each country in Europe must do the same or become slaves forever!
Berlin for one are holding a simultaneous event in a show of unity, and, as far as I am aware, Canada. Spain has a doctors’ movement inspired by the German doctors’ Group which was behind the Berlin protest march on 1 August and the upcoming one on Saturday, so I would have thought/hoped that they might hold a demo as well. Italy also has a strong anti-lock down movement so let’s hope they can join in as well.