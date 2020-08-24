Aug 24, 2020
“Unite for Freedom” Protest on August 29th

Kit Knightly
There is a planned anti-lockdown, anti-mask, anti-contact-tracing – essentially anti all the “emergency” measures the government has taken – on 29th of August, in Traflagar Square.
Many doctors and other experts will be speaking, some via video link some in person, including Dr Scott Jensen and Dr Dolores Cahill
Next month the Coronavirus Bill is up for its first “6 month review”, Parliament can vote to end the bill, let it run for it’s full two years or even extend it. If you want to make your voice heard, join the march this weekend
Please download this image and share the information widely:
