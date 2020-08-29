LIVE: Unite for Freedom Day of Protest

The protests against the “emergency measures” being taken to “control the pandemic” are underway all around the world.
In Trafalgar Square in London:
Largest UK anti-lockdown protest yet, Trafalgar Square, London pic.twitter.com/xIUG8evAVo
— SteveSpCorner (@SteveRightNLeft) August 29, 2020
The London protests are especially pressing, considering next month Parliament will vote on extending or ending the “temporary measures” put in place to fight the pandemic (not all of them, of course, because many of them are already permanent).
In Berlin (see livestream above):
Live video of people gathering in Berlin protesthttps://t.co/UMU9pIlP1H
— Tim Hayward (@Tim_Hayward_) August 29, 2020
There’s already talk of the police shutting the march down due to “scuffles”.
UPDATE: The police are stopping the protest because the people there aren’t following the social distancing guidelines.
In fact the narrative is already forming that the protests are all neo-nazi or far-right in nature. Because apparently there’s nothing fascists hate more than a strong state ordering people to follow arbitrary rules under threat:
Protesters gathering for corona skeptic demo in Berlin. Masks are not compulsory, but organisers are responsible for ensuring that demonstrators maintain social distancing. En route we’ve also seen flags and t-shirts belonging to far-right extremist groups #b2908 pic.twitter.com/fUMONczpvT
— Kate Brady (@kbrady90) August 29, 2020
Without any sense of irony, there are counter-protests going on:
One of several counter demos against the coronavirus skeptic protest in Berlin. #B2908
"You’re marching alongside Nazis," counter protesters chant. The motto is #AbstandhaltengegenRechts (Keep distance from the far-right) pic.twitter.com/t09eNjYfqy
— Kate Brady (@kbrady90) August 29, 2020
Does it make sense to have an anti-protests protest, denouncing the danger of protests?
Off Guardian says anti-lockdown protests are “underway all around the world,” but so far it’s only documented demos in NATO countries. Has Off Guardian come across any anti-lockdown protests in China, Venezuela or Cuba? Because it has never reported on any.
Germans have a real sense of the threat this environment presents, certainly in the living memory with all the Stasi East German years. Visited the Stasi museum in Leipzig a couple of years ago, it has been left as the day it was closed. Some of the lengths they went to were very sobering.
“Wir sind das Volk” (we are the people) is a political slogan that was initially shouted as a speaking choir during the ‘Montagsdemonstrationen’ in 1989/1990 in the GDR,
The Berliners have just ensured that compulsory vaccinations will now NOT take place in Germany.
I was in a huge march in Sydney against the invasion of Iraq. Did it make a difference? Of course not.
These protests are not unanticipated by the perps. They’re not taking them unawares, they’re part of the plan. They have perpetrated this psyop with the full knowledge that there will be protests and they’ve probably got a big hand in stage managing them. It’s the same way that “9/11 Truth” was all part of the plan too (and still is).
If you don’t get that this is a psyop which is all controlled to unfold in a certain way you just don’t get it.
Protests, regardless of size, will not make the slightest difference whatsoever. They are included as part of the plan. It’s all under control.
But nothing would delight me more than to be proved wrong.
I’m glade to see the far-right have not captured the march in Berlin, they are always sniffing around this issue.
glad
I heard one speaker at the Berlin rally say to the crowd ‘keep 1.5m apart’. Which turns them into pathetic Covid pussies, which is against the whole point of the rally. There is always one CIA operative in every demonstration to undermine the message, like the people who made the demonstrators in the US chant, ‘’hands up don’t shoot’’ during their demonstrations, making the demonstrators sound like pathetic cowards and pussies.
Paris was a wash-out, pathetic gathering.
They have scared the whole population by faking infection figures and hospital admissions, The figures are lies and will be retracted within days, I have no doubt. Lying assholes. The French are cowards.
This is the facebook link to the Paris protest. I was disheartened to read that there were “257 Going · 1.3K Interested” https://www.facebook.com/events/630216681234386
257 people won’t make much of a protest. As for hospital admissions, none other than Didier Raoult on a recent video shows a graph curving upwards as covid hospital admissions increase. However, he also makes the point that there are FEWER people in hospital with respiratory infections than usual at this time of year. In other words, it is perfectly normal for people to be in hospital in summer with respiratory ailments. So the figures for hospital admissions announced on the news are not necessarily fake – it’s just that they are stated without context in order to create panic about a second wave.
But mask wearing has jumped from 70% to 101% of the population of Paris in only 2 days, what the fuck are they doing to the population?
You have a choice, between:
The FAKE-left, their Covid scam, vaccines, with their masks, Global warming scam, and Corporate exploitation, cold war with Russia and exaggerated gender politics.
OR
You can have the far-right with their racism, homophobia, delusions of national greatness, armed militias, exploitation of the working class, more homelessness, more poverty, more police violence and a big war with China.
First they destroyed the left-wing and now they have covered all the exits, this is going to go only one way, whatever your choice the CIA have decided for you.
The evidence is weak and the effect is small.” – Downing Street briefing, April 28.
147 days since the UK’s first coronavirus death?, the government made face coverings mandatory in England’s shops.
https://www.facebook.com/www.JOE.co.uk/videos/2699055303556693/UzpfSTE3Nzk5NjcxNTU2MDg0NjQ6MjgwNTA5OTYyMzA5NTIwNw/
Are you tracking who is visiting this site by posing via Facebook?
posting*
triptoe your new and as its bank holiday and sad fucks like the lesser version form of 77, the ones who do it for free like you
fuck of and go social distant else where on some one post
I see, so you just want to tell facebook who are on this site.
Livestream London.
After months of depression and anxiety under lockdown; just seeing all these people peacefully and physically stand up to cruel totalitarianism elicits strong emotions in me – tears even.
I think of those who’ve already taken their own lives because of lockdown. Too late. If only they’d seen these demonstrations.