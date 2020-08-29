LIVE: Unite for Freedom Day of Protest

The protests against the “emergency measures” being taken to “control the pandemic” are underway all around the world.

In Trafalgar Square in London:

Largest UK anti-lockdown protest yet, Trafalgar Square, London pic.twitter.com/xIUG8evAVo — SteveSpCorner (@SteveRightNLeft) August 29, 2020

The London protests are especially pressing, considering next month Parliament will vote on extending or ending the “temporary measures” put in place to fight the pandemic (not all of them, of course, because many of them are already permanent).

In Berlin (see livestream above):

Live video of people gathering in Berlin protesthttps://t.co/UMU9pIlP1H — Tim Hayward (@Tim_Hayward_) August 29, 2020

There’s already talk of the police shutting the march down due to “scuffles”.

UPDATE: The police are stopping the protest because the people there aren’t following the social distancing guidelines.

In fact the narrative is already forming that the protests are all neo-nazi or far-right in nature. Because apparently there’s nothing fascists hate more than a strong state ordering people to follow arbitrary rules under threat:

Protesters gathering for corona skeptic demo in Berlin. Masks are not compulsory, but organisers are responsible for ensuring that demonstrators maintain social distancing. En route we’ve also seen flags and t-shirts belonging to far-right extremist groups #b2908 pic.twitter.com/fUMONczpvT — Kate Brady (@kbrady90) August 29, 2020

Without any sense of irony, there are counter-protests going on:

One of several counter demos against the coronavirus skeptic protest in Berlin. #B2908 "You’re marching alongside Nazis," counter protesters chant. The motto is #AbstandhaltengegenRechts (Keep distance from the far-right) pic.twitter.com/t09eNjYfqy — Kate Brady (@kbrady90) August 29, 2020

Does it make sense to have an anti-protests protest, denouncing the danger of protests?

Googling these events turns up almost nothing. They are not on the frontpage of The Guardian or the BBC or any other mainstream outlets, so if you have information, videos or photographs you want to share, post them below. We’ll try to keep the thread up to date.