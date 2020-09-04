Canadian Brainwashing Corporation touts compliance over science

John CA Manley
The CBC (the Canadian Brainwashing Corporation) published an article about Saturday’s lockdown protest in Ottawa. It heralds with this ironic deck:
Online misinformation about pandemic safety measures thriving.”
Ironic, because CBC’s website has been one of the most abhorrent purveyor of misinformation regarding the COVID-19 “pandemic.”
The article demonstrates the CBC’s lack of journalistic integrity by describing the protesters as “venting their frustrations over science-backed measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Notice how they said “science-backed” instead of “evidence-based”?
Science-backed could simply mean a scientist with a theory. It’s a careful choice of words considering that the evidence shows that COVID-19 is no worse than the flu, and “safety” measures are ineffective and far from safe.
Furthermore, why would it make people more safe if we “slow the spread,” as they say? Clearly, hospitals in Canada are nowhere near maximum capacity. COVID patients are not overflowing into emergency tent clinics.
According to Health Canada only 2,335 people in a country of 37 million were admitted to ICU. Which is an interesting number, considering that we (apparently) have had 9,120 deaths from COVID-19. That means that 75% of those who died from COVID never received the coveted care we are being forced to social distance for.
According to a 2015 Critical Care report Canada has 3,170 ICU beds capable of ventilation. That leaves 700 ventilators that never pumped a lung. Not that we would have needed that many, since only 466 of ICU patients actually received mechanical ventilation.
Of course, we have no idea how many of those COVID cases were also suffering from the flu or had other pre-existing conditions. The coronavirus was merely at the “scene of the crime” (if you believe the PCR witness).
So how can the CBC claim that COVID-19 containment measures are about “safety.” What’s safe about driving millions of people into poverty? Unless they are talking about saving the reputation of politicians. And that’s why people are protesting. The rest of their illogical smear piece focused on protestors’ opposition to being forced to wear mask.
Be kind, don’t support medical tyranny by wearing a mask
“[Mask wearing has] been shown to be a very effective public health measure,” claims Dr. Craig Jenne, an infectious disease researcher at the University of Alberta. He was quoted in CBC’s latest corona propaganda piece where they belittled Canadians protesting the corona “safety” measures being enforced upon them.
So how does Jenne know mask-wearing has been “a very effective public health measure”? I guess it depends what “effect” Health Canada was aiming for. Mindless servitude or improved health?
If it’s the latter then I assume Health Canada has a control group in some remote corner of Newfoundland where the population observed all the new normal dictates sans the masks?
Otherwise, is Jenne just guessing? Is he possibly confusing personal bias with objective science? After all, the government’s own documents admit that seven randomized controlled trials (with verified outcomes) show masks don’t stop primary or secondary infection.
But the CBC article likes to skip pesky facts and stick to the opinions of “experts” on the government’s payroll. Of course, Jenne did share one fact with us:
We know, for example, that masks can reduce the transmission and spread of droplets by more than six-fold.”
Yes, we know masks stop droplets. I don’t need intravital microscopy and a degree in spitology to see that. Now, if it’s a six-fold reduction, that’s well, interesting. I guess. More vital is that despite the fact masks do such a wonderful job of collecting spit in front of your mouth…they still do not decrease viral infection in any way.
Jenne then tries to excuse the fact that mandatory masking violates the Canadian Bill of Rights:
Wearing a mask is not a large ask and [it] is not an arduous process to literally protect the lives of people in your community.”
Sure, if they did protect anyone, which as far as we know, after 20 years of testing, they do not. So stop suggesting people who don’t wear masks are putting people at risk, because you have no proof. It seems far more likely that those wearing masks are putting people at risk of living in a deranged germaphobic society under a tyrannical regime absent of even the facade of democracy.
Jenne’s concludes with another illogical point:
If we can do our part to keep viral numbers down, we can protect [those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons].”
Protect? Even the most official, optimistic and unscientific rhetoric admits that masks would only delay someone from contracting a virus, not prevent it.
As Albert Camus wrote:
The welfare of the people in particular has always been the alibi of tyrants, and it provides the further advantage of giving the servants of tyranny a good conscience.”
A good conscience is the last thing they need. I refuse the mask by claiming an ethical-religious exemption. And the two times I had to wear one, I wore a Guy Fawkes mask of dissent.
Please, consider doing the same. Be kind, and do not support this violation of freedom, science and humanity in any way.
May do a a Largely Solar Powered Gig a week tomorrow, in our Garden, which kind of rules out Bass Guitar????..But I have My Big Bass African and Chinese Steel Drum..Unlike some of my My Friends like Christopher of The Wolves – who inspired me, I can’t Play two instruments at the same time, but I try…
It’s down to my wife, if she is up fot it., and she says yeh -maybe OK. but we may be back Sailing by then
So maybe catch up with you guys next Saturday, if we are in the mood. The weathe forecast is good.
It was this guy who inspired me, and I am getting better, but I haven’t had much practice yet.
My wife has this Front Door Policy
Take off Your Mask – or you can’t come in.
Well she relaxes the rules a little if it’s 4 of the mob, – The COVID Police, and lets them in to her front room – and then says take off your Masks – and well at least the Chief Man of the City of London Fraud Squad Complied…
I thought he was a really nice bloke, When he took off his mask, I could hear what he was saying.
Maybe he can play a musical instrument?
Do not denigrate our UK Police, they know what is going on too.
They know what is going on, and they are not stupid.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Pir4KfsOhw
Tony
”Notice how they said “science-backed” instead of “evidence-based”?”
Notice how whatever that happens to be is never shared with us or offered for debate? What ‘science’ or ‘evidence’ is there. Logic and science are leaning towards the covid 19 pandemic’s damage being caused by something that isn’t in the blood of any survivors.
Let us not forget, the earliest ‘science’ that spoke during this drill said that, whatever the numbers who contract it are, only 1% of them can be considered vulnerable to the worst case scenario.
Th facts and figures in Canada seem to be doing little more than they did for the UK, US, Italy and the rest. This is, after all, a way of ushering in the data and digital age into place.It’s not really about a flu bug or similar.
‘“[Mask wearing has] been shown to be a very effective public health measure,”
That’s true. If you wear a mask it lessens the chance of spreading it.How that works is simple. If most people do as they’re ordered and wear one, the government rewards them with much-needed good news, ie, the numbers have fallen.It’s reward for obedience.If the rebels ignore it and they pick up in number they’ll find spikes again to punish us and irritate the conformists into siding against their neighbours.
As for the medical rationale of wearing masks to fend off the spread of covid 19, it’s a laugh. Let’s pretend, just for a second, that the virus really is airborne and swarming. We’ve been told that it’s tiny even by virus standards.If these masks allow air in and out it won’t / can’t stop the virus doing the same as the air.
I won’t wear a mask.I’m happy to show my contempt and dissent and be identified.When the virus is shown to me and everyone else and an excuse given as to why anti bodies can’t be found in the plasma of recovered patients, then i’ll consider it.But i won’t beforehand.And I certainly won’t wear a Guy Fawkes mask, That identifies me with those ‘Anonymous’ dickheads of 2012. I won’t be a sheep of any breed.
I was pointed in the direction of an article and video that was about the psychology of obeying authority.
Habit, moral obligation, self interest,identifying with the ruler,indifference, fear of consequences, lack of self confidence , were all mentioned. It got me thinking and although I know all of these are playing their part in societies compliance I feel like the biggest thing those of us who can see through the bs can do is focus on building self confidence. Not just our own but also building the confidence of the fence sitters who are lacking the confidence to take a stand either because they don’t think they know enough or they fear being ridiculed or being labeled as a conspiracy theorist (or what ever derogatory term is flavour of the month). My intuition tells me there are more fence sitters than covid converts. And we need these fence sitters on our side if we are going to change the direction of travel we are heading towards.
I believe the groupthink media have agreed to support mask wearing. I see very little coverage of
the negative aspects of the masks. They only make sense where large numbers of peopke are carrying the virus. They do not make sense at this point. They are dehumanizing. They make communicating difficult and they offer no protection unless someone is coughing and spitting. They are also probably negatively impacting local economies. I don’t shop unless I have to because of the mask wearing. Canada is one step behind Australia in terms of totalitarianism.
The Beautiful North is led by the True Cuckold’s li’l Doe,, or perhaps more apposite, the Wandering Castrato from Way Down South
The Caribbean fooh-manchurian Cuckoo-in-the-nest.
Whichever, he is not true. He is not what Canada and its people deserve.
In Australia we have the Australian Brainwashing corporation who gloat they have published over 8000 articles about so called Covid and where the expert is a former doctor whose last job as a doctor was on Biggest Loser Australia, he’s been peddling the vaxxes and other bullshit since the virus first appeared.. His only expertise is writing a book on Spanish flu years ago.
They claim to be saving lives but the reality is over 110,000 people have died in Australia this year, there have been supposedly none of the usual flu deaths in the thousands have happened because of a few hundred very old people who died.
