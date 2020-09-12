Contrived Spectacles of “Protecting and Caring for the People”

Thomas Harrington
The 1970s marked an important turning point in the history of Western democracies. Having led their populations to the obscene carnage of World War II in reaction to Nazi aggression, the elites of North America and their non-communist European subjects understood — above all, for pragmatic reasons linked to the need to rebuild markets and industries — that it was in their interest to provide ordinary citizens of their societies with social and democratic rights and privileges seldom, if ever, seen in the history of humankind.
The effort was, for the most part, an enormous success. And therein lay precisely the problem: the masses who had grown up during the three decades following the war did not understand that the economic and governmental elites had no intention of allowing the regimes of supervised democracy of those years to evolve, over time, into true receptacles of the popular will.
The masses’ inability to comprehend the implicit limits on their political agency was not a new problem. What was new were the restrictions on elite manoeuvrability imposed by the reality of the Cold War in this historical moment.
How could the elites resort to overwhelming violence, as they had traditionally done, to crush youthful rebellions in areas under their control when heavy-handedness of this type was precisely what they were criticizing day after day in their anti-communist propaganda?
An answer to the dilemma began to emerge in 1970s Italy with the so-called ‘Strategy of Tension’. The method is as simple as it is diabolical and depends on the following reasoning: no matter how sclerotic, corrupt and discredited the existing regime of supervised democracy might be, people will seek refuge within its structures (thus giving those structures an instant dose of added legitimacy) when confronted with a generalized rise in levels of social fear.
How is this accomplished?
By planning and executing from the within government (or through non-governmental actors operating with the approval of key governmental factions) violent attacks against the population and attributing them to official enemies of the regime of supervised democracy.
And when the expected panic occurs (a panic magnified, of course, by the many allies of the managed democracy in the press), the government puts itself forth as the beneficent protector of the lives of the citizenry.
Sound nutty, like a far out “conspiracy theory”? It is not.
What I have just explained – perhaps best exemplified by the terrorist attack on the Bologna railway station in 1980 – is extremely well- documented.
The mystery is why so few people are familiar with these state crimes against the their populations. Is it a matter of fact-suppression by the big media?
Or the reluctance of citizens themselves to grapple with the fact their rulers might be capable of such things? Or maybe both things simultaneously?
From the creation of one-off events to the promotion of permanent crisis
Once the ‘democratic’ challenges of the 1960s and 1970s were neutralized—in part by the ultra-cynical methods mentioned above, and in part by the strategic flaccidness of the activists themselves — the economic elites of the United States and its junior partners in Europe galloped as never before, consolidating during 80s and 90s a level of control over the Western political class that would have been absolutely unthinkable in the first three decades of the post-war era.
The growing divide between the economic elites and the large mass of the population that resulted from these changes was hidden during the 1990s by, among other things, by the cyber revolution (with its corresponding financial bubbles and quotas of mental distraction) and by the enthusiasm arising from the collapse of communism and the apparent consolidation of the European Union.
But if there is one thing that elites — be they financial, clerical, or military — have always understood, it is that no system of ideological control lasts forever. And even less so in the age of consumerism, characterized, as Bauman reminds us, by the compulsive search for new future sensations, on the one hand, and rampant forgetfulness, on the other.
In this new, more ‘liquid’ context, a single terrifying event—such as the government-approved Bologna massacre—has a much more limited domesticating effect than before.
Why?
Because, in an environment dominated by forgetting and the headlong search for new and different consumerist sensations, the ‘disciplinary’ effects of a singular shock to the social system will endure for a much more limited time within the brain of the average citizen.
And it was in this context, in the late 1990s, that the strategists of the United States and its European servants, collaborating in the context of their well-financed ‘Atlanticist’ networks, began to adapt their “perception management” tactics to the new cultural reality.
How?
By turning consumerism’s obligatory forgetfulness, which they had initially viewed as a hindrance to the process of imposing social discipline, into their great ally.
Now instead of administering small shocks of limited temporal effect upon the citizenry, they would create (or give implicit consent for others in their trust to create) large social disruptions, the disorienting effects of which would extended sine die through the well-spaced application of smaller shocks.
Indeed, they wanted to put into practice what seemed unreal and absolutely dystopian when Guy Debord described it in 1967: an all-enveloping and energy-draining spectacle that remains constant in terms of the amount of social space it occupies, while regularly changing its plastic, visual and verbal forms…a spectacle that for all its omnipresence in the minds of the populace, often has only a very tenuous relationship the empirical material reality of their day-to-day lives.
When, during the last decade of the 20th century, talk began in Atlanticist military and intelligence circles of ‘Full-spectrum dominance’, most observers understood it mainly in terms of classical military capabilities. That is, the ability of the US and NATO to physically destroy the enemy in the widest possible variety of situations.
However, over time, it has become clear that the most dramatic progress made under this doctrine is in the field of information control and “perception management”.
I do not claim to understand all the operational realities behind the attacks on the Twin Towers in 2001. What I am sure of, however, is that the spectacle organized in reaction to these acts of destruction was by no means spontaneous or improvised.
The most obvious proof of is that just six weeks after the attacks, the US Congress passed the Patriot Act, a 342-page piece of legislation which was nothing more and nothing less than a compendium of all the curbs on basic civil rights that the harshest elements of the US deep state had been dreaming about enacting for several decades.
The careful observer of the country’s information environment will find many more indicators of a surprising degree of coordination in the media treatment of the 2001 attacks, a pattern of behaviors that we might do well to reacquaint ourselves with as we try and make sense of the COVID phenomenon.
Below some of the more salient features of the spectacle that was generated in response to the attacks that took place in New York nearly two decades ago.
1. The very and early constant repetition in the media that the attack was an absolutely ‘unprecedented’ phenomenon in the history of the country, and quite possibly in the world.
Those of us who study history know that there are very few occurrences that cannot be compared to others in the past, and that, moreover, it is precisely this practice of making transtemporal analogies that endows history with its great social value.
Without this ability to compare, we would always find ourselves trapped in the emotional sensations and pains of the present, without the ability to relativize what is happening to us, which, of course, is essential if we want to react to life’s difficulties with wisdom and proportion.
On the other hand, who might profit by having citizens living in a timeless bubble of trauma, convinced that no one else in history has suffered in ways they are currently suffering? I think the answer is obvious.
2. The constant repetition in the media, from the first moment following the attacks, that this day would ‘change everything’.
How can we know in the first moment following that this event or any other that our lives will be fundamentally and inexorably changed? In addition to being very complex and full of surprises, life is also us and our combined will to shape it. And while there is no doubt that we have never had absolute control over the fate of our collective life, we have also never been mere spectators in its development.
That is, unless and until we decide to relinquish that responsibility. In whose interest is it to induce in us a feeling of futility and/or a lack of agency regarding the future? Who benefits by convincing us that we will not be able to sustain or recover long-cherished elements our lives? In whose interest is it that we abandon the idea that we can be something more than mere spectators in the drama before us? I suspect it is someone other than most of us.
3. TINA or ‘There is no alternative’.
When a country, especially a very rich country with many tentacles in global business and world-wide institutions, is attacked, it has many tools at its disposal and, therefore, many ways to react to the event.
For example, had it wanted to, the US could have easily used the events of September 11th to showcase how justice could be achieved through cooperation between judicial and police forces from countries around the world, a position that had numerous eloquent adherents within the country and abroad.
But none of them appeared on the screens of the nation’s viewers. No, from the outset, the media spoke relentlessly, not about the moral and strategic advantages or disadvantages of a military attack, but about its impending operational details.
That is, almost from the moment the towers fell, commentators spoke of a massive military attack on ‘someone’, with the same naturalness one uses to observe that the sun rises in the morning. We were told constantly, in large and small ways, that there was no alternative to this plan of action.
4. Create a body of television commentators who, with very slight variations in style, political affiliation and policy proposals, subscribe to all the basic assumptions mentioned above.
In fact, when a careful study of these pundits is done, we find frankly terrifying levels of organizational inbreeding are seen among them. As Thomas Friedman, one of the best-known members of this gang of ‘experts’ said in an unguarded moment of candor in a conversation with Israeli journalist Ari Shavit in 2003:
I could give you the names of 25 people (all of whom are at this moment within a five-block radius of this office) who, if you had exiled them to a desert island a year and a half ago, the Iraq war would not have happened.”
It was only members of this group, or their designated spokespersons, who had the ‘right’ to explain the ‘reality’ of the post-9/11 crisis to the country’s citizens.
5. To create, with the full indulgence of the big media, a regime of public punishment for those who were contrary to the prescriptions of the small group of neocon experts mentioned above.
For example, when Susan Sontag, perhaps the most notable female American intellectual of the second half of the twentieth century, wrote an article harshly criticizing the US government’s violent and clearly disproportionate reaction to the attacks, she was severely reprimanded and shamed throughout the media.
A little later, Phil Donahue, whose talk show boasted MSNBC’s highest audience share at the time, was fired for having invited too many people with anti-war views to his program. This is last statement is not speculation. It was made clear in an internal company document leaked to the press shortly after he lost his job.
6. The constant seamless and non-sensical substitution of one supposedly important “reality” for another.
What was officially an attack by a group of Saudis became a pretext for the invasion of Afghanistan, and then Iraq. Extremely logical, right? Obviously not.
But it is also obvious that the authorities understood (in fact, the so-called brain of Bush, Karl Rove, boasted a posteriori of his ability to invent realities and have them amplified by the press) that under the influence of the “continuous spectacle”, with its constant dance of images designed to induce amnesia and psychological dislocation, the task of complying with the basic postulates of logic is a decidedly secondary requirement
7. The invention and repeated deployment of what Levi-Straus called ‘floating” or “empty” signifiers — emotionally evocative terms presented without the contextual armature needed to for us to imbue them with any stable and unequivocal semantic value — designed to spread and sustain panic in society.
The classic examples of this were the constant mentions of WMDs and terror warnings in form of a multicolored thermometers with various ‘temperatures’ of risk generated by Homeland Security beginning — what a coincidence — precisely at the moment the original psychological shock of the 9-11 attacks was beginning to fade.
An attack where? By whom? A threat according to what sources? We were never clearly told.
And that was precisely the point: to keep us vaguely frightened, and therefore much more willing to accept any security measures imposed by our ‘protective parents’ in government.
*
Might there be a relationship between set of propaganda techniques I have just sketched out and the spectacle currently being generated in relation to the COVID-19 phenomenon?
I can’t be sure. But in the interest of stimulating a more in-depth analysis of the subject, I will pose a few questions.
Is COVID-19 really an unprecedented threat when we consider, for example, the death tolls of Asian Flu of 1957 or the Hong Kong Flu of 1967-68?
We can really say, in light of the levels of mortality in many countries of the world in recent months, that, as has been said constantly since the beginning of the crisis, that COVID 19 is virus against which human bodies have no known defense, and before which, therefore, the classic solution of herd immunity has no validity?
Why should everything change with this epidemic? Epidemics have been a constant companion of human beings throughout their history on Earth. If the epidemics of 1918, 1957 and 1967-68 did not ‘change everything’, why should is be the case this time? Could it simply be that there are very large centers of power that, for reason of their own, might want “everything to change” this time around?
Do you really think it is a mere coincidence that, in a world where pharmaceutical companies move obscene amounts of money, and where the WHO and the GAVI depend almost entirely for funding on the money of a man obsessed with creating mass vaccination programs, the corporate media has systematically “forgotten” about the millennial human capacity to create defenses against new viruses? And that nearly all public discussions of solutions revolve — in true TINA (There Is No Alternative) fashion — exclusively around the development of a vaccine?
Do you really think that your media has allowed you to hear a wide range of expert opinions on how to respond to the epidemic?
There are quite a few scientists of great prestige around the world in the world who, from the beginning have made clear that they do not accept the notion that COVID represents an ‘unprecedented’ threat to human beings not that this virus, unlike the vast majority of others in world history, cannot be defeated by the herd immunity.
Do you find it strange that none of these people are regularly asked to appear in big media? Have you examined the possible links to, and possible financial dependency upon, WHO, GAVI and other pro-vaccine entities among those most frequently appearing in the media?
Do you think it is a mere coincidence that Sweden, which did not yield to the enormous pressure to curtail the basic freedoms of its citizens over COVID, and which has had per capita mortality levels below Italy, Spain , France, the UK and Belgium, has it been the constant target of criticism from prestigious media, starting with The New York Times?
Do you find it at all odd that the head of the anti-COVID effort in that country, Anders Tegnell, has been the subject of very aggressive interrogations in his contacts with journalists? While the walking epidemiological disasters, and cheerful destroyers of fundamental rights like Fernando Simón (Spain’s chief adviser on the epidemic), and other similar authoritarian arsonists (e.g., Governor Cuomo of New York State) are always treated with docile respect by the same scribes?
Does it seem normal to you that, in a dramatic reversal of historically predominant moral logic, the press harshly questions those who most want to preserve the social fabric and the existing rhythms of life while they lionize those who most seek to disrupt it?
Does it not seem a bit strange to you that the original pretext for cutting the in the fundamental rights of citizens — reducing the curve of infections so as not to overload the health system — disappeared suddenly and without a trace from our public discourse only to be replaced, as death rates were steadily falling, with the journalistic obsession with the number of ‘new cases’?
Does it seem at all odd that no one now remembers or talks about the fact that many experts, including Fauci and the WHO before June 12, spoke about on essential uselessness of mask-wearing in relation to a virus like this?
Do you find it strange that almost no one talks about the report by the BBC’s Deb Cohen report which says that the WHO changed the recommendation on masks in June under heavy political pressure?
Or that no one in American media will talk about how Sweden and the Netherlands, two countries known for the exceptional health care systems, have come out clearly and ambiguously against mandated mask-wearing in public?
Have you considered the possibility that the term ‘case’ may be a floating or empty sign par excellence, in the sense that the media seldom, if ever, provide us the contextual information we need to turn it into a meaningful indicator of the real dangers we face with the virus?
If you accept the premise, which as we said before is eminently debatable, that COVID-19 is not like any other virus in human history and therefore the only way we have to eradicate it is with a vaccine, then increase in “cases” is clearly bad news.
But what if, as many prestigious experts who have not been able to appear in the major media think, the concept of herd immunity is perfectly applicable to the phenomenon of COVID-19?
In this context, an increase in cases, combined with a steady decline in the number of deaths at the same time (the reality, in the vast majority of countries in the world today), is, in fact, very good news.
Don’t you find it strange that this possibility is not even mentioned in the media?
Beyond that, there is the indisputable fact that the vast number of those infected with COVID-19 are not in any mortal danger whatsoever.
That is not just my opinion. It is the opinion of Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, Chief Medical Adviser to the UK Government, Chief Scientific Adviser at the Department of Health and Social Care (UK) and Head of the National Institute for Health Research (UK) who, on May 11th, said of the virus:
The great majority of the people will not die from it….. Most people, uh well, a significant proportion of people, will not get this virus at all at any point in the epidemic which is going to go on for a long period of time.
Of those that do, some of them will get the virus without even knowing it, they will have a virus with no symptoms at all, asymptomatic carriage. Of those that get symptoms, the great majority, probably 80 per cent, will have mild or moderate disease. It might be bad enough for them to go to bed for a few days, not bad enough for them to go to the doctor.
An unfortunate minority will have to go as far as hospital. The majority of them will just need oxygen and then leave hospital. And then a minority of those will have to go to severe and critical care. And some of those, sadly, will die. But that’s a minority, one percent, or possibly even less than one percent overall.
And even in the highest risk group, this is significantly less than 20 percent, i.e. the great majority of the people, even the very highest groups, if they catch this virus will not die. And I really wanted to make that point really clearly.
Unfortunately, there are many people, including some that see themselves as quite sophisticated, who, immersed in the consumptive logic of the spectacle, still think that what the US leadership class did after 9/11 attacks was a spontaneous and logical reaction to the acts committed by terrorists that had nothing to do achieve long-established goals of the country’s deep state.
Similarly, there are many people, including local and state politicians of good will, who today think that what is being done in reactions the COVID-19 phenomenon is rooted a sincere and pure desire to the country from a life-threatening disease.
Observing this latter group, one can only conclude that deep within the secular culture that most of these people subscribe to, there exist religious impulse that is every bit as strong as that which existed in the supposedly primitive cultures of yesteryear.
For those who study history: what Thomas has just described as generic “states of emergency” could also refer to the more generalised “state of exception”. One that Giorgio Agamben has traced back to Aristotle and Antigone: and to which the above mark, not exceptions, or recent (1967) innovations, but the rule of the Western politico-juridical system. Which Agamben refers to as:
“the arcanum imperii, on which every biography and every revolution makes shipwreck.”
The secret art of governance – terror and exceptions – is nothing new. In fact it is the Western traditional methodology of suspension – sine die – for 2,500 years, with no expected date for resumption. Resumption of ….terror and suspension?
Agamben and Debord were buddies who corresponded and dined together on occasion. So I can say again – on their authority – it’s the language-faculty. In fact, if my memory was better, I could quote chapter and verse where Agamben discusses the Spectacular as a purely linguistic phenomena. But I can’t: I think it was in “The Coming Community” ….but I could be wrong. Nonetheless: all signifiers are arbitrary; all signifieds are motivated toward purely linguistic objects; the “contextual armature” is the foundations on which the language-faculty rests:
166. The difficulty is to realise the groundlessness of our believing.
[Wittgenstein: On Certainty]
It is not just the rule of law that has been suspended: but meaning too: belief, law, justice, logos, nomos, and the meaningful have been in operation without signification or “signature” for a very long time. In fact, for much of the punctuated historical Misphilosophy of Man. The intricacies of which are intellectual snobbery: according to the feedback I get. Or, absolutely essential criteria for understanding the current through a world-historical lens. Agamben is one of the few public intellectuals who have commented on the “invention” of an epidemic. Which partly restored ny faith in philosophers.
https://babettebabich.uk/2020/04/30/retrieving-agambens-questions/
As it stands: everything we say, think, write, or do is unfounded. The language-faculty has no grounds for beliefs or extra-linguistic referential meaning. I am reminded of Putnam’s analogy of language as a balloon of hot air – tethered by just a few guy ropes to any register of the real. Since he wrote that, Karl Rove cut the ropes!
So, those of you who think whatever of me – I’m actually pointing to the underlying problematic ….it’s the language-faculty. The language-faculty is the Spectacular. It is a play of signifiers signifying ungrounded conception and supporting non-evidential predicates all the way back to its groundlessness. The technical term is the language grounding problem. Terms are grounded in other terms. There is no externalised referential. Meaning is correspondence and representation of correspondence and representation: without a real in sight. In fact: the system of representation acts as a whole – a world-picture. Which is the entire system of reference for any belief to be drawn and against which background its truth conditional value can be judged. Which is a circular epistemology or tautology. All of which would be clear to any reader of Wittgenstein, Agamben, or Debord. It is the Spectacular that is totalising and threatening to engulf us. The language-faculty is the pharmakon – the remedy that is also the poison. It will completely depend on how many people realise this. Which seems to be a small set at the moment. Judging by the response I get: no one wants to know. Don’t take it from me: take it from Wittgenstein, Agamben, and Debord et al who have been warning us since at least 1967. But actually for a lot longer – it’s the language!
The first posed question: “Is COVID-19 really an unprecedented threat when we consider, for example, the death tolls of Asian Flu of 1957 or the Hong Kong Flu of 1967-68?”
Good question, but: 15 to 20 million human lives are lost to starvation – every. single. year. No troops are called out. No laws are passed. No reporters are in a panic, and no one chooses to notice. No wonder masks are so popular…
The World Hasn’t Had This Many People Dying of Starvation and Disease since World War II | The Nation
By Michael T. KlareAPRIL 20, 2017
https://www.thenation.com/article/the-world-hasnt-had-this-many-people-dying-of-starvation-and-disease-since-world-war-ii/
If you do a Google search using the term “starvation” your search will lead you into a statistical cul-de-sac. There is nothing accidental about this Google search quirk. You’ll find lots of inaccurate (United Nations) data using terms like “malnourished” or “undernourished”, but starvation is a reality no one wishes to discuss.
Great article thanks for it.
“How did we win Waterloo?”
Did we win?
Only Rothchild’s informants were allowed to pass through both French and English lines so Nathan Rothchild knew that Wellington had defeated Napoleon a day before anyone else, which information helped him to make a killing on the bond market.
I see this information now has fact checkers debunking it, which tends to make me think it’s true 🙂 If it is true maybe both the English and French suffered defeat at Waterloo.
I used to have a beer or two in a pub affectionately called “The Wellie” by the regulars; the Black Wednesday debacle, Norman Lamont and George Soros would always come to mind.
I do get @JamesDelingpole though.
How could the elites resort to overwhelming violence,….when heavy-handedness of this type was precisely what they were criticizing day after day in their anti-communist propaganda? An answer to the dilemma began to emerge in 1970s Italy with the so-called ‘Strategy of Tension’….. a generalized rise in levels of social fear.
Mencken made his ‘hobgoblins’ assertion in 1918. :
“Civilization, in fact, grows more maudlin and hysterical; especially under democracy it tends to degenerate into a mere combat of crazes; the whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.”
‘Having led their populations to the obscene carnage of World War II in reaction to Nazi aggression,’ – well, actually, talking about ‘contrived spectacles’, this was one of the biggest of al; – it wasn’t ‘Nazi aggression’ that had the western banking cartel all riled up, it was Hitler’s declaration that Germany would assume control of its own money creation powers and tell the western banking cartel to get lost (to be polite), rather than letting the western banks dominate the German economy as it dominated every other western economy – and within a couple of years, Germany had pulled itself out of the depression that the banks were creating in the other western countries and become the economic powerhouse of Europe. This could NOT be allowed to stand as an example to the world of how to get rid of the banks’ power over everyone, so they had to be removed, and removed with extreme prejudice and much lying about what was really going on, to make sure noone ever challenged the banks’ power again. And to this day they stand as the dominant power in the world – although they are starting to face some challenges from Russia and China, thus the demonization of these countries in the (bank-controlled of course) western media, but a story for another time
Dave, you’re my new friend… If Hitler really did it this way, and I can only believe it looking at the crowds he kept suspended to his every word (none of those speeches ever translated of course, God (the one from Zion) forbids), then he just did what some American presidents recommended as a way to avoid catastrophic consequences on citizens. Looking at his people with fury (and I suspect a tear in his eye), he probably expected the rest of the world to follow him in his great humane success… then Judea declared war on Hitler (I saw the headlines from the 30’s, before WW2)… not Europe, Judea…recommending an embargo on Germany. He probably went nuts at this point.. I would have.
There seems to me a clear divide developing in the UK between TV news and news in the papers and main stream online web sites. I do not monitor radio output much but I think it is mostly the same as TV at least the BBC radio.
While the papers started all in unison just repeating what the government was saying about coronavirus as if it was unquestionable facts repeating what was on TV.
Now there are far more articles in news papers that are going into details questioning most of the coronavirus story. Articles in the Sun the most widely read news paper , the Express , the mirror. Plus online articles. Even the BBC has published a few such articles.
As always with the press they can print a very good article examining the reality of coronavirus. But the next day the same paper can seem to forget it has published such an article and publish an article just repeating without question what the Government is saying. Of course the fact that the government is directly paying the papers for articles and adverts becoming one of the main funders of papers is to be noted.
But the TV News is something different we are not seeing or hearing this detailed breakdown and analysis of the reality of the coronavirus and the government measures.
There are the occasional comments or brief breakdowns or interviews. But these are swamped by the constant repeating of the government message.
As the switch from deaths to cases has occurred. The new rational we are hearing is that a rise of cases will in time result in a rise in hospital admissions and deaths from Covid.
All though the numbers are very small examples from other countries are being used as warnings for the future. Of course with autumn and winter approaching there will be more flu like illness and this can easily be manipulated to look like more Covid illness.
This may be questioned in the press and mainstream online sites but not so TV.
So someone sitting on a train or in a pub or coffee shop or café may be reading a news paper saying one thing while been expected to obey rules that are on TV that are supposed to be enforced by those at there location. Plus the chance of an arbitrary fine for breaking the constantly changing rules.
Great article. Great job. Thank you so much.
And the quote of Chris Whitty is really a gem to conclude with.
It sums up the schizophrenic attitude of the medical world (and the politicians its “chosen experts” manipulate, or is it the contrary?). On the one hand, Whitty makes the right diagnostic while, on the other, in his political action, he defends some obsucure political new order which masquerades as some new cult of death and salvation based on fear and the prediction of a future health catastrophe (“the health service overload”).
A schizophrenia also extremely well illustrated by the article by Helen Ilitha about her daughter, who suffers from asthma, and who was diagnosed positive by a covid test … she never took. In that instance, the doctor makes the right diagnostic and prescribes the right medication, but then, against all medical reason, Dr Jekyll/Mr Hide-like, he unexpectedly suggests her daughter must take the covid test or sef-isolate for fourteen days! – https://off-guardian.org/2020/09/11/my-daughter-was-positive-for-covid-without-ever-being-tested/ Reason vs. magic. Enlightenment vs. total darkness. Science vs. corruption and quackery.
It is high time, for the members of the medical world and the people in charge, at any level of society, to make up their choice: for the human or for total inhumanity?
I read that quote from Chris Witless, regime spokesman with a string of spaghetti after his name. It read:
“We found no WMD. Iraq must have spirited them off to Syria.”
I’m curious about the emotive effect of the term “herd immunity”. It basically means the population building up a natural immunity (without lucrative vaccine and, perhaps even more threatening to the rulers, generating the subversive feeling that the masses don’t need any help from “experts”). The key word is “herd” which repels people not only because it compares them to animals but because it offends against that Westen emphasis on the “brave individual”.
Apparently, the term “herd immunity” was coined in 1923.:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Herd_immunity#History
I saw that but I’d never heard the term before COVID. It seems that only now is it being prominently used and, I suspect, for the pejorative effects I describe above.
It is normal ‘vaccine’ marketing jargon. They say there is an “outbreak” of “measles” because insufficent people have been ‘vaccinated’. 90% ‘vaccination’ rate is required to acheive ‘herd immunity’ etc.
It was based on an observation of some cattle and remains theoretical and unverified. The theory was originally about ‘natural immunity’ caused by sufficient numbers of ‘the herd’ having been ‘infected’ so as to block ‘transmission’. This is the context it is being used in with ‘sars-cov2’ but if there is a vaccine they will likely transission to arguing everyone needs to be ‘vaccinated’ to acheive ‘herd immunity’.
The better theory is everyone needs to get sunshine and eat healthy inorder to produce herd immunity from the covid cult. Have you had your fruit/ done your sunbathing today? You wouldn’t want to impact herd immunity now would you? This is the official herd immunity theory.
We humans, like our chimp cousins, are herd animals. More like our dogs and our cattle than like our cats. Take it from there. Herd animals share a common survival strategy: one is unlikely to be picked off by a predator inside the herd; too bad about poor old Tail-end Charlie, but now that the lion is eating him the rest of us sheep may safely graze.
https://youtu.be/jCyJvRaQ3Dg
PS Flu likewise is a herd virus. Its survival strategy is to infect herd animals and make them sneeze, thus generating a huge cloud of the next generation. In return for this great service that we herd animals (Higher Apes, Birds and Bats) do for the virus, Flu repays us by not being very dangerous.
Ah Chou! Bless You!
How can a bit of RNA in a protein ‘survive’ or strategise? Or communicate en masse as a shared ‘herd’ identity?
The human primitive consciousness more a pack animal or in our terms tribal. But the development of the human consciousness has replicated its inner physiology in outer cultural societal constructs.
Respiratory sickness is serving a valid function. Humans are become afraid of life and health and healing – not least from being herded by fear into beliefs that demonise their own life support (immune function).
Humans learned to channel and herd animals to traps as a small pack set over a large herd. then they learned to herd, farm them.
Our parasite class does the same thing with the people.
Inducements, captured dependencies, milking and setting choke points to reset the trap.
They offer an education in life, or a more easy path to death in life.
I see the ‘virus’ as an expression of toxified or distressed cells – communicated to other living cells that receive and replicate – according to needs, and exhibiting symptoms according to each specific situation.
The human mind has developed the ‘pathogenic’ or anti-biotic interpretation from denied fear, false flagged to external agents (symptoms or scapegoats) and attacked there as a masking in virtue or necessity.
Binra, as a fellow mystic I share your puzzlement “in a spirit of Wonder rather than Incredulity”. How, indeed, can little bits of RNA and DNA, surrounded by protein and altogether enclosed in a fatty envelope, “survive or strategise? Or communicate en masse as a shared herd identity?” We don’t know how we do it; but we do it. All God’s children do it — including our little fellow creatures the viri.
Are we in truth ‘doers’ for I see the action component as the relational expression of the idea actively accepted in Mind.
Underneath what seem to be agency assigned to objects – including self-as body are qualities of resonance within Infinite potentials.
However that aspect of terrain theory is perhaps outside the scope of the conversation on cellular particulates or pieces of code in fatty protein. If they ‘live’ then we have to take a step back to say there is NOTHING that is not alive – being expression of an Infinite Source of Life. But in the sense of organic self organising consciousness, I don’t see the virus as any more alive than these words – which can indeed ‘transfer’ or communicate to receptors such as yourself and be read, processed and replicated in various ways according to your particular local environment (needs).
I see a virus as more of an exosome in that cellular process including breakdown, contains information of the cell’s experience that passes on to other cells. While fledgeling computer modellers seek to fit found fragments of ‘something’ together to arrive at the ‘whole’ they are looking for, I see the living Biome (Life, Jim, but not as we know it), as a self-organising jigsaw that can and does operate as a whole in all its parts – so as to not just recycle elements, but share biotic coding and in the process update the balancing of Life on Earth.
While our biological computer is greater than binary (I think at least quadranery), a virus would be more akin to ‘code’ than to an independent (self-organising) life. A life form holds an inner and outer balance from a still point that is not in expression.
So I hold that living cells generate viruses for integrative purpose that serves our physical or biological existence.
The assignment of our motives and narratives to our world seen or unseen is – in my opinion – a mythic creation to which we can ‘adapt’ to or react to as if real instead of addressing or aligning in the need. If we didn’t project our fear we could simply nurse the health of our own or another.
Fear can be contagious in others who are susceptible. Is it one of God’s children – or a miscreative use of the Mind we inherit and by which we know Existence – and share or extend it?
Are you aware of ‘terrain theory’ of disease as distinct from pathogen or germ theory? There isn’t the same opportunity for profit and control in its acceptance and so the establishment of the day took the path that gains a world only to lose the whole.
I agree with this in general but not entirely. There are plenty of humans who depart from the herd. Granted, it’s definitely a minority.
Mass society in terms of a herding together has become an industrially managed entity. While massing would have occurred in the past it would have been in extreme conditions. Tribes became communities became villages, towns and city sprawls – along with ever faster transports and communications systems.
The human consciousness – like its societal expression is fragmented and fitted to a corporate dependency on outsourced networks or systems of intelligence.
BTW many seemed to be independent voices who folded for the covid psyop – as OG have noted. We may think we are independent until the ground is pulled out from under what we had heavily invested in as our reality.
The willingness to identify with humanity and with life, is not itself a herded narrative identity – but a wholeness of being.
Put it this way; if you make others into something to selfishly manipulate, then you cannot recognise them AND choose to persist in loveless thought and behaviour – therefore it is part of the predatory intent to assert strong defences against being undermined or weakened of resolve, by recognising the lives of others as of the same Life.
Part of covering over such loveless intent is the masking in ‘virtues’ of caring, sympathy and concern.
I don’t say this to deny the virtues of any genuine relationship, but that we are masters of masking and making a masking reality. One way of assigning a herd mentality is the adoption of the masking that offers protection against fears or finds favour under the current sense of power struggle.
Masking can be knowingly engaged as a workable disguise, or unknowing identified in as our reality experience. In that sense unmasking is an Intimacy of being that does not have to do anything about the masking reality – which may be rendered transparent, fall away or operate peripherally instead of as interjection, distancing or coded and conditioned reaction.
Standing in our own being or drawing on resources we didn’t know we had, is not likely to occur at any depth within a social support bubble but on leaving or losing it. But uncovering who we are – rather than what we have been conditioned to accept and run, is a basis from which to relate from a wholeness – rather than as a mutually reinforcing set of conditional contracts, jostling for position or cliques of alliance.
If a relationship becomes lost to empty ritual as a result of not valuing the relationship itself, and is persisted in for fear of change, its may seek to bolster itself with all kinds of contrivances to save the appearances – which is the hollowing to a protection of a mask running over lack of substance or loss of respect for truth.
Like it or not, we humans are herd animals, and herd immunity is good for us while isolation is bad.
“How jejune, how poverty stricken, are our own thoughts if we cannot give and take with others”. — Albert Einstein
“Descartes is a taller man than I am, but I see further because I stand on his shoulders”. — Isaac Newton
“Develope your talent in solitude, and your character in a crowd.” — Wolfgang von Goethe.
“No man is an island” — John Donne. “And Hell is other people” — Paul Sartre
“I thank Thee, Lord, that I am not one of the herd”. — parable of the Pharisee, by Rabbi Yeshuah of Nazareth.
It’s time to stop ‘picking over the bones’. This is not an intellectual war – it is a spiritual war and there are only two sides – humanity and inhumanity, It’s time to choose.
Excellent summation of where we are.
“What’s happening to spontaneous visits from one country to another – has it ended? Are people always required from now on to quarantine themselves even though they are healthy?”
Internal passports. If you don’t know what they are, acquaint yourself. You have foreign passport; you have internal passport. They work the same way. They say where you live and you must request permission to move.
It’s unpopular to say this but See It. Say It. Sorted is not just in “alignment with alt right internet movement”, though that may be one component.
The people most likely to report others to the police are quite simply those who’ve gone through the most state training (in school or workplace).
Since diversity training is now part of the state mindset, this means the politically correct, obedient citizens of the state are just as likely if not more to behave as Stasi… as “an army of shamers”, as Mike Nayna says in the mini-documentary below.
Actually, they’ll be worse because they’re more small minded… yes… bear with me. The education system has for 30 years been shrinking horizons, closing off entire areas of research, speech and thus thought, culminating in the massacre of individual perspective called political correctness.
Without free speech you cannot have free thought; and without thinking freely, you cannot be socially liberal: your tolerance for “how people identify” and your offer of “respect” is just a mask.
Even if you pick your way carefully through the minefield of hate speech and micro aggressions, all you are doing is shutting all the doors and windows. You are no longer an open person.
You cannot homogenize people on the inside without making them parochial on the outside, without balkanizing people into ghettos of their own kind. The simplest way to avoid giving offence is not to talk to people different from yourself. And that’s exactly what’s happening on campus.
Not since they were in kindergarten have such products of the state interacted freely with people of other ethnicities and cultures. Now as adults they interact politely, nervously, reading the other person’s label before removing their own wrapper.
They do not explore their ethnicity or anyone else’s. They bottle it. And that only lasts until the moment that people feel the freed from the rules — or are instructed to act differently. This is why I think the politically correct will be the first to turn into an intolerant, totalitarian force. Because their tolerance does not come from inside. It is a set of rules and rules can change.
A mob is a mob, and it’s even worse if it’s been told it has right on its side.
Watch the following video. Of course, a diversity trainer will say put them through another $500-a-day course. That will simply repeat the above process and cause the person to bottle their ethnicity until the next time they blow the stopper.
All the masking, the prohibition of touch, the insistence on distance will just make this worse.
The vaccine is untested — that’s deliberate, don’t you get it?
You are being acclimatized to DNA-manipulation on-the-go and medical experimentation on live subjects as a work in progress.
Technocracy is the society; tranhumanism relates to the population. They want to change humans to make them suitable to the sustainable or resilient society.
Transhumanism has always had the goal of immortality and omniscience, but above all it wants to overcome death and become immortal. Do you hear the echoes of the Thousand Year Reich?
This requires two tiers of society – because cutting edge technology is hugely expensive and requires experiments on human lab rats. The benefits will go to the elite, the costs to the masses. The classes will get different technologies: those that enhance and extend life, that are state of the art, go to the elite; the masses will get their digital chip.
The people will live permanently as lab rats and will be culled and shaped to the needs of the global laboratory. That’s where eugenics fits in: to prepare and clean the gene pool.
PANDEMIC TWO
“We’ll have to prepare for the next one. That will get attention… Most of the work we’re going to do to get ready for Pandemic Two… I call this Pandemic One…” — Bill Gates
The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (2019: Progress indicators by Sep 2020, the UN and WHO to conduct “at least two system-wide training and simulation exercising including one covering for the deliberate release of a respitory pathogen.
INFORMED CONSENT
And here’s someone with in a position to enforce that:
Is it informed consent when the media only tells you part of the story and censors the rest?
Sarah Westall: Tyrannical Takeover by Technocrats, Thought Patterns Behind This Agenda w/ Patrick Wood (2 of 2) https://youtu.be/jfmvwzXxd0o
The masses’ inability to comprehend that it’s the same group of small hats starting all the wars, because their future aim is a world in which the rest of us will be slaves, will be our demise! Unless people start to wake up to this truth.
Deepstate always runs both “sides” of an argument. This has been going on for thousands of years with occasional exceptions during periods when Deepstate was defanged. The best we can do is avoid participating in all public displays and protests.
A protest that disagrees with current fashion is designed to find and arrest dissidents. A protest that agrees with current fashion is designed to give Deepstate “justification” for more tyranny “because it serves the popular will.” Neither type of protest changes Deepstate’s goals or attitudes, so there’s no purpose in assisting either type.
So what’s your alternative? How should people organise resistance?
And you seriously think that these ‘elites’ will respond to reasonable discussion based on common good, conscience and compassion?
They respond to only one thing, a threat to their very existence.
They have murdered tens of millions of people unnecessarily, as a means of ensuring control, order and closed markets of cartels.
Do you seriously think that anything short of incarcerating them, enslaving them or killing them is going to make them change??
All that is needed is awareness of the *** and their tricks. Mass awareness. That is why I spread it. Fighting them on their terms will be unsuccessful.
We must educate the masses on the *** and how they view us, and the world they want.
ZenPriest,
Just a couple of remarks on how to do it : “education” has a certain ring of formality and rigidity that keeps people back from doing their best. Learning is driven by what the learner cares about,
Education by what the educator cares about.
https://twitter.com/shackletonjones/status/1301603068711260162
Has there ever been an academic study of worker resistance in the USSR. I don’t mean studies of individual incidents like the Novocherkassk massacre, and even that happened relatively late in the USSR’s history, in 1962, when It had already proved it could not feed its citizens. (Novocherkassk was prompted by the obvious contradiction of meat workers having to pack meat that they themselves could not buy in the shops.)
Have academics abandoned their love affair with the mythical Soviet Union and tracked, objectively, the trajectory of resistance? Certainly by the 1970s most citizens had given up and went through the motions: “we pretend to work; they pretend to pay us” likely dates from that time.
The point is: we’ll have to got through this. People will not join the fight.. in fact, most of them will wait for the system to collapse. It doesn’t mean one shouldn’t fight but the battle will be long.
Looking around me I honestly think the people are too stupid to think about what’s really going on, and too afraid to resist in any way.
They all knew it didnt work. I suspect it was mostly fear that stopped people from injecting. Dont forget the Bolsheviks killed tens of millions for nothing. Deliberately starved to death too, which was a relatively nice way to go compared to other means. People would rather just stay alive, and will tolerate all manner of evil to do so.
I think that if I authorities told people they will have to go on rations, and hand over half their wages to fund the lockdown, they would do it with hardly a whimper.
In fact even if they told us we must kill off the non mask wearers and non certified covid free, they would accept it.
The difference between me and them is I will not live this way. cannot, for long. I feel like I’m in a bind, but also like I don’t have much choice but to wait things out for now.
I just do my bit to educate people about the ***. Fuck it. I’m starting to enjoy it.
Rejecting not injecting. Haha.
I’m the same. Cannot live this way. Will not accept it ever. Got a text from work today advising me I should wear a mask and hand sanitize from here on. Texted back I wasn’t going do it and that I’d resign if that’s what they demand I do. Held them off but for how long.? Very soon masks will be mandated and my defiance will become illegal. What do I do then? I take each day as it comes but my days will become numbered. I dread this life. There really isn’t anything to look forward to. Not even fighting a losing battle.
There may be life changes ahead for the likes of us. But for now is about living as well as you can in or outside the system. If it all goes tits up we could be travelling philosophers mate.
The only way out is through…
(Which is really just to say, there’s no way out.)
“Do you seriously think that anything short of incarcerating them, enslaving them or killing them is going to make them change??”
Perhaps just disrespecting them, disregarding them, sidelining them would do the trick.
I 100% agree , but look how the fell for the fat slob, they saw him on HIGNFY and though he’s a good laugh . fun guy he’ll be a great PM and the stupid bastards voted for him.
Could always destroy their egos, that would be far more damaging to them…..same with all those with NPD.
“Having led their populations to … World War II in reaction to Nazi aggression”
The writer is a political innocent. The Anglo Zionazi Capitalist “West” were very fond of “Nazi aggression” — their press was extremely respectful to “Herr” Hitler, they financed the Nazi party, built up the military of Nazi Germany, and gave Hitler’s genocidal Wehrmacht free reign to take over Eastern Europe — provided Hitler invaded Communist Russia. It was only when our rabid dog turned and bit the hand which had fed him that we “reacted to Nazi aggression”.
The author is a photographer. What did he make of that picture of our little Princess Lillipet being taught the Nazi salute by her uncle and adoring mother?
Indeed. A 20th century ISIS. An important function of the ‘holocaust’ was everlasting sympathy and leverage for the instigators.
The UK Column have gone full on with the LIE that the UK government are ‘silly billies doing whoopsies” and the reason for the lie at this stage should terrify everyone, for it has significant historic precedent.
UK Column was founded by a man with a long employment history in UK military intelligence (a stated fact by the site and the presenter). He is a ‘little englander’ by self-admittance as well, and the UK column is frequently banging on about current British army things- not the crimes of the British army but operational issues like “does the EU or NATO control it?”.
In Germany, at the beginning, Hitler was despised by the old school elites- especially those that ran the German military. Eventually Hitler’s successes with the mainstream Germany people made the elites believe Hitler could be a useful PASSING phenomenon. So the old guard eventually threw behind Hitler on the understanding that the ‘little man’ would soon be replaced by a far more acceptable leader. As we know from History, this mistaken idea was the last stage of him gaining supreme power.
So back to UK Column. It’s all the same thing. The old fools that run it think the UK armed services are really on our side. So now they know the troops are going to be deployed on the streets of the UK very soon, they are idiotic enough to think this will prove to be a GOOD thing, for in their laughable imagination, the army will DEFECT to our side, and the ‘good guys’ will take control of Britain once again. Thus the UK Column actually welcomes the next stage of the police state, thinking it is their only hope of victory now.
New would-be War Lords always welcome the senile ‘support’ of the geriatric ex-warlords, for correctly manipulated, it makes the job of the smart new war lord so much easier.
After the astonishing success of 9/11, the fabian machine upped their ambitions and planning to a level that is breath-taking, and have spent the last near twenty years tirelessly preparing for today. In truth, today they control literally EVERTHING. The mainstream web (where 99.9% of the population hang out) is 100% censored. Mass media 100% singing from the same hymn-sheet, same as just about every leader in the world.
Taking 95% of the Human Race to the slaughter house is the last step. The BIG BANG happens in October. China is now full on preparing for WW3 in 2021 (currently buying and storing every resource its population needs for survival across the next few years). The UK moves to suppress all forms of political activity (rule of 6 etc) is in readiness for the big bang. The world is going to war, and the big bang will be the “assassination of Archduke Ferdinand” moment.
I watched a recent episode of U.K. column which one of the presenters said in regards to their draconian “ pandemic “ laws “ I can’t use the word government it’s a cabal that is making the decisions”. Later in the episode they discussed the political manoeuvres they are trying to make without the public being fully aware of the implications such as amalgamation of Cornwall, Devon and Somerset into one large authority without any public discussion which was on the agenda by the EU before Brexit.
In addition, they have guest commentators such as the 21st Century wire Patrick Henningsen, hardly a conservative never mind a supporter of martial law. Would a man with a track such as his appear on a program which gave unlimited powers to the armed forces? In addition, UK column also has guest speakers such as medical professors, doctors, specialists etc who try to an alternative view, something neither the MSM or the State Broadcaster does, about the “ pandemic “.
As to Hitler, he was aided and supported from the very beginning by IG Farben, at the time one of the biggest industrial conglomerates in Europe, Wall Street bankers and some of the top echelons of the Weimar Republic read Professors Antony C Sutton book Wall Street and the rise of Hitler or Professor Guido Preparata Conjuring Hitler to read this in great detail. The transnational finance who have used the Hegelian principle thesis -antithesis-synthesis for over a century to utilise in their satanic plans of a New World Order, read Professor Carol Quigley Tragedy and Hope to see this intricate detail, used both Nazism, Capitalism and Communism to achieve their goals.
We are already in WWW3 since the war on terror has been revealed to be the sham that it is hence the propaganda machine is overdrive to create new enemies.
However, how much of this is a sham since Transnational finance bankrolled the Bolshevik Revolution, supplied them with vast loans, the US, UK built their industry, electrified the country, formulated the first five year plan and continued to supply them with technology transfer right through out the USSRs history which is almost a mirror image of the People’s Republic of China, see Tragedy and Hope.
Orwell in his book 1984 expressed this point well of a perpetual war, which never seemed to end, between three great power blocks. Sounds familiar!!
Thanks but no thanks for your efforts at division. Will you go down with the Titanic, clinging to your myths of Red and Blues, dastardly Europeans or dastardly Brexiteers? More fool you.
UK Column has exposed Dominic Cummings and a small team drove the Brexit plans. It’s shown how this inner circle despises the parliamentary system. I summarized their findings here: https://moneycircus.blogspot.com/2020/06/the-occult-arts-of-dominic-cummings.html
UK Column has done more than anyone to expose:
Your timely post comes as UKC renewed its attack on the secret agenda to keep Britain in the EU. As UKC explains 50% of Brexit concerns the trade deal. The other half concerns military union — EUFOR — and that is being concluded in secret.
Is that what upsets you — I’m taking a stab in the dark? Should the British people know that? Even if you are a Remainer, do you want Britain ruled in secret by the EU?
WHO IS RUNNING THE UK — UKC Analysis, May 20th, 2020
Why are there so many serving British Army officers at the top of UK government? There is a government of occupation. Police, military, security services and media have been combined. New “justice” laws enacted allowing almost any offence to be branded “terrorism”.
There are at least three Lt Cols of the 77th Brigade at the heart of UK government, including Tobias Ellwood MP, Chairman of the Defence Select Committee, who also works in 77th Brigade – a clear conflict of interest. In both roles he reports to Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill.
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-20th-may-2020
Ellwood recently called on Sedwill to give up his role as head of the civil service and take command of the Covid response… You might wonder what role is left to PM Boris Johnson.
Another of the 77th Brigade operatives at the heart of government is Rupert Burridge, described as a Lt Col, though he has been in the army for less than three years. Before that he was Dr Burridge, Conventions Manager on Women, Peace and Security at the London School of Economics. The LSE is the home of the Fabians (for more, search Truthstream Media, Understanding the Fabian Window).
Dr Burridge is a professional academic. He writes on military security, women and global peace. We know little about Burridge – he responds to any approaches by calling the military police – but his former assistant at LSE, Dr Elena Stavrevska, is busy ReTweeting “now is the time to challenge the current system of power & patriarchy… to set a post-pandemic framework based on well being not political gain”.
One clue is that the British army describes the 77th Brigade as “an agent of change” – which is an interesting definition of defence. It is part of the biggest British Army division focused on Hybrid Warfare. It specialises in psychological warfare, using Twitter and Facebook to challenge false claims about UK government policy.
The UK government’s Fusion Policy is to fuse the police, the military, the security services into one single-point, paramilitary security service.
Combine the Fusion paramilitary security service with the ability to designate almost any offence as “terrorist” regardless of whether or not there is any actual terrorist connection… and you have Soviet or East Germany tyranny.
The Counter Terrorism and Sentencing Bill, 2020, increases sentencing for membership of, supporting, or attending a meeting of, a proscribed organisation. It will also lower the standard of proof required for imposing a “Terrorism and Investigation Measures Notice” under the 2011 Act of the same name. It will “Amend the Counter Terrorism Act 2008 so that a court can declare any offence with a maximum penalty of more than two years to have a terrorist connection.”
The media is in LockStep. There is no diversity of reporting. It is top down. Meanwhile you have censorship/propaganda/disinfo specialists taking control at the heart of government.
If war was launched with China, would you even know?
Active UK military at the heart of government, UK Column News – 20th May 2020: https://youtu.be/zjAoqx5OOFc?t=557
I should add, the heads of UK Cabinet Office and intelligence services have been split, as of this month.
I suspect all Five Eyes governments are being reshaped in a similar manner: it’s definitely happened in Australia and the U.S. is preparing a coup for November. The UK example is not exclusive to UK.
Anyone who wants to pursue this very important topic should look at UKC News Sep 2nd, 2020 https://youtu.be/3y6NmdH5k4s
The International Association of Legislation held a conference on Sep 10th: Are emergency measures in response to COVID-19 a threat to democracy? Fact and Fiction. I cannot find any coverage in the media.
Col Richard H. Black (USA, Ret.) says the U.S. military has become dangerously politicized. He is featured in the latest video from Polly.
Re Fabian Society, I’d say no one gets to the bottom of things more incisively than Jasun Horsley. His Occult Yorkshire series used to be freely available on the auticulture blog; now it’s been transferred into a book called The Vice of Kings. Strongly recommended.
Concerning why so few people are familiar with state crimes, my hunch is that the problem stems from the success the “authorities” have recently had in planting a certain type of person at the head of our institutes of learning.
A new type of headmaster, dean, departmental director, etc. is now to be found everywhere. Not one with exceptionally high intelligence; not one with an instinct for what is needed in order to run an institution well, but one who can do what he is told, and is quite happy to do nothing at all until the day arrives when he actually IS told what to do.
Once you have recognized this type, it is actually astonishing to see how many of them are to be found in places where there once used to be wise, gifted and understanding people.
These specimens are everywhere in our schools, where there were once teachers who possessed the faculty of critical thinking and who would insist upon their experience and knowledge being taken into account when any important decisions regarding the school curriculum were to be taken.
They are everywhere in our media, where there were once reporters and writers whose opinion was respected more than their employer’s opinion.
And they are everywhere in our government, where there were once ministers and MPs who could credit the population with a little common sense.
The result is that absolutely everything is filtered through the flimsy brain matter of utter numskulls, and thereby loses its power to inform us in the least.
Frankly, only the diligent – those who personally go the extra mile on their own initiative – are learning anything today. Merely showing up at school teaches our young people nothing of importance, nor does watching TV or reading about current events in the daily rags raise their awareness of who they are and what they are even doing here.
There is a very strong argument for homeschooling these days: making sure that your children learn something of value, rather than having cultural marxism, transgenderism etc etc drummed into them.
You make a good point.
Since returning last week, my daughter is being taught about the origins of Covid 19 in geography lessons (wet market in China) and the historical oppression of African Americans by rich white people in English lessons.
Pithy and true. My mentor, Prof.Robert Harkness (a True Blue old school Englishman) said to me in the late eighties: “Up to a certain Level of Eminence a scientist is pushed up from below by consensus among his peers; beyond that Level he is pulled up from above by collusion in the government.
Fauci immediately springs to mind.
The people you refer to are all Common Purpose graduates.
For those not familiar with Common Purpose: https://www.ukcolumn.org/series/the-common-purpose-effect
For those who think it’s just in the UK: This has been planned for 15 years. Common Purpose has been injected into the Melbourne state operation including FutureGov, a Common Purpose offshoot. Australia went through the sexual liberation route at the same time as Ireland. They took the Aldous Huxley approach of giving people sexual freedom so long as they don’t think abut anything.
https://www.cpexposed.com/
Aelf and MC, that’s interesting, I had never heard of Common Purpose. So it must be more than random coincidence that just this morning I was informed about the very effective Nazi discipline called Gleichgeschaltung, which I translate roughly as Uniform Viewpoint. You might find it illuminating to read this post in today’s Saker (From 911 to the Great Reset):
Katherine on September 12, 2020 · at 8:52 am EST/EDT
“Covid-10 is the Second Coming of the Nazi’s Gleichschaltung. One cannot grasp the totality of control during the Third Reich if one does not grasp the concept and the very quick deployment of Gleichschaltung in 1933-34. Gleichschaltung was the process of the Nazi Party taking control over all aspects of Germany. It is otherwise known as Coordination.”
AKA Common Purpose? What do you think?
Spot on. Millions of bureaucrats sitting everywhere, watching things crumble to dust.
While I don’t completely agree with a couple of paragraphs at the beginning, and find a few other throughout the text, somewhat mild for their purpose, this is, overall, a good article, worth spreading.
No. It’s composed almost entirely of rhetorical questions. The lowest form of argumentation.
Notice the immediate 77th brigade attack. It uses the common tactic of falsely describing a clever sounding phrase (“here ‘rhetorical question’) to claim a false expertise from a position of fake authority. You’ll see such trolling all across Reddit, for instance.
For instance to say “How do we solve a problem like a+2 = 5 for a?” And then answer the question with the method is technically the form of question than answer used in the article, and is one of the oldest established forms of PROPER argument.
Now a member of Team ‘fact checker’ would argue thusly “who is it that threatens our innocent womenfolk at home in their beds when we go to work each night?” and leave the question hanging unanswered when addressing the mob.
‘Rhetorical question’ can, unfortunately, describe the decent honest method of question and answer used in the article, and the dishonest hanging unanswered question favoured in the demagoguery of the bad guys.
