WATCH: Justice Rising – 9/11 Truth Conference Day 2

SCIENCE SATURDAY – The second of three days of video conferences and talks on the key topics of 9/11 truth focuses on physical evidence, research and scientific papers.
Timecodes:
- 00:00:00 – “Lights, Camera, Building 7” with Dylan Avery and Kelly David, with Leroy Hulsey, PhD
- 01:00:00 – “Global Failure: Evidence Engineers Can No Longer Ignore” with Richard Gage and Roland Angle
- 02:08:00 – “Three Pioneers of the 9/11 Truth Movement Reflect” with David Ray Griffin, Niels Harrit, and Steven Jones
At one point David references Philip Roddis’s review of his book 9/11 Unmasked as being a great example of a former believer in the official story openly and honestly admitting he has been wrong and the ‘conspiracy theorists’ maybe have a point.
The concluding day – Big Picture Sunday – will be livestreamed today on the Architects and Engineers youtube channel from 6pm to 9pm EDT. We’ll also be posting the completed videos here for people around the world in different timezones. You can watch the first day, Justice Friday, here.
Just leave this here.
https://incontrovertible911evidence.co.uk/
Great intro. Not seen more than the first few minutes yet.
” INCONTROVERTIBLE is the first and only feature length documentary we have which portrays the frank and candid views of Police Officers, Firefighters and Soldiers as they express their grave concerns about the official explanation for the events of 9/11. The film is intended to act as a practical aid in combating the mainstream media’s propaganda and outright lies concerning the attacks on September 11th 2001.
This film is intended to be viewed by Police Officers, Firefighters and all those serving in the Armed Forces as they are the among the best placed members of our society to have the ability to change things for the better. If you have friends or family who are serving then please pass this film onto them.
Tony Rooke and Brian Maxwell interviewed on INFOWARS
Tony and Brian were interviewed on Infowars Nightly News about the film INCONTROVERTIBLE and Brian’s resignation.
INFOWARS interview on Youtube at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjoQtYwCiSo&t=1382
INCONTROVERTIBLE bite size released “
