WATCH: Justice Rising – 9/11 Truth Conference Day 2

SCIENCE SATURDAY – The second of three days of video conferences and talks on the key topics of 9/11 truth focuses on physical evidence, research and scientific papers.

Timecodes:

00:00:00 – “Lights, Camera, Building 7” with Dylan Avery and Kelly David, with Leroy Hulsey, PhD

01:00:00 – “Global Failure: Evidence Engineers Can No Longer Ignore” with Richard Gage and Roland Angle

02:08:00 – “Three Pioneers of the 9/11 Truth Movement Reflect” with David Ray Griffin, Niels Harrit, and Steven Jones

At one point David references Philip Roddis’s review of his book 9/11 Unmasked as being a great example of a former believer in the official story openly and honestly admitting he has been wrong and the ‘conspiracy theorists’ maybe have a point.

The concluding day – Big Picture Sunday – will be livestreamed today on the Architects and Engineers youtube channel from 6pm to 9pm EDT. We’ll also be posting the completed videos here for people around the world in different timezones. You can watch the first day, Justice Friday, here.