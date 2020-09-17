New rules passing in the Australian state of Victoria could see “conspiracy theorists” and those “suspected by health authorities of being likely to spread the virus” detained in quarantine centres, according to The Age
The rules are amendments being added to the Omnibus (Emergency Measures) Bill, which was first passed back in April.
The proposed detention would last “for the period reasonably necessary to eliminate or reduce a serious risk to public health”.
To translate that from bureaucrat into English: it means as for long as they want, or can get away with.
Legislation with this kind of vague verbiage is always a red flag, but then Victoria is currently over-flowing with warning signs of this kind.
Victoria – The World’s Fascist Test Run?
Maybe you haven’t been following exactly how bad things are getting in Australia – and most especially Victoria – but they have essentially aggressively seized their opportunity to create a fascist micro-state. A social Petri dish, in which to culture some tyranny.
They have declared both a “state of emergency” AND a “state of disaster” for a disease which has killed fewer than a thousand people in 9 months across the entire country.
For a sense of perspective, in 2018 over three times as many people died of influenza, and the same number again committed suicide.
As of right now Australia has just 16 cases of coronavirus classified as “severe”.
And yet, among other highly authoritarian regulations in place, Victoria currently has:
- A curfew, everybody must be home by 9pm and remain there until 5am.
- Special work permits for “essential workers”, which must be carried at all times and presented to any law enforcement officer that asks.
- Police check points on the roads – “leaving a restricted area” is now a criminal offense.
- “Indefinitely suspended” all Jury trials – all criminal proceedings are now bench trials (they tried that in Scotland, too)
- A 60 minute limit for anyone leaving their home to exercise, and a rule forbidding people from going more than 5km (3.1 miles) from their home.
- Instituted a mandatory masks for anyone leaving the house for any reason.
Though notionally intended to be “temporary measures” which only lasted six weeks, they have already extended that timeline for a further six months. There is some planned “loosening” of these restrictions, but with such vague and mutable conditions it’s unlikely this “new normal” is going away.
Indeed the “emergency” is so comparatively minor that this precedent means almost any future event can be designated a “disaster” or “emergency”, and used as excuse to impose authoritarian social controls.
The ever quotable Daniel Andrews
The Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews has been a quote machine during this pandemic. When challenged on the draconian nature of the new rules Andrews said [our emphasis]:
The most logical, the most prudent thing to do, is to simply accept the fact that we have a need for rules … they’re not about individual liberty, they’re about public health.”
When asked about the 74 protesters arrested in Melbourne this past weekend, he said [again..our emphasis]:
It’s not smart, it’s not right…it’s not the time for protest...No one has the right to make choices like that, that potentially puts at risk everything we are working towards.”
Andrews is currently subject to a vote of no confidence from the opposition.
Enthusiastic Police Brutality
The Victorian police have certainly launched into their new mandates with gusto. Raiding the homes of people who share certain facebook posts before arresting them for “incitement” and violently detaining those who weren’t wearing masks in public.
Oh, they are also detaining people at checkpoints for no reason at all, and hitting protesters with their cars putting them in hospital. Some people are being arrested for refusing to identify themselves or “driving on a highway” or “refusing to follow orders”.
The situation in Victoria is terrible, but it’s not much worse than here in the UK, or the US or many other countries around the world. People need to resist it, non compliance and non-conformity have never been more important.
We’re in a grip of a fascism pilot scheme, and the only way to stop it is to see it and say it.
Exactly the same thing is now happening in the UK, Ireland, France, etc.
In my view this is all entirely deliberate to bring us to our knees and beg for a vaccine.
Especially the things that make no sense. Telling us there is a spike or a second wave when we know there isn’t. Claiming the hospitals are full when they aren’t. Having total lock downs when we know they don’t save lives and were only there to flatten the curve for two weeks.Censoring and threatening to lock up those who are sceptical.
It’s naked psychological terrorism.
While Victoria is not a Nazi police state yet, it’s definitely Nazi-lite. Australia’s Great Leap Forward continues. Only problem for those pro-Nazi police state is, how can government continue to function with an economy that’s been hobbled by said government? Without a massive tax increase- which cannot possibly be funded at any point- how can a collapse in government be avoided? Government is funded my economic activity and is the foam (or pond scum, if you prefer) that floats on top of the productive capacity of a nation. So the current size and scope of government is completely unsustainable, let alone the imagined increase to support these totalitarian measures. That’s the good news. The bad news is the government can do plenty more damage before collapse happens. Had enough yet, Australia?
Undoubtedly, Victoria is a test case to see how much people will endure (the answer: much). But if you stand back and look at the entire world as being primed to follow suit, you begin to see just how totally insane the ruling elites are (as if we needed additional proof).
Just try to imagine imposing this kind of barbarity on over seven billion people. Only a raving lunatic would think such a thing is possible. True, the vast majority seem willing to accept a state of barbarism; but they’ve been assured it’s temporary.
When it continues month after month into years, the novelty of thinking they’re doing their part to keep humanity safe from a virus will eventually wear off. Yes, by then ID chips and 5G should be up and running. But, even so, it will not be a picnic keeping humanity locked down indefinitely – except in the minds of lunatics, that is.
“This struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, and it may be both moral and physical, but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”
~ Frederick Douglas, 1857.
Fascism and criminal actions taking away freedom of movement when there is no proven threat to public health is not lawful. Tyrannical rules are not laws.
Since they did not ever isolate Sars CoV2 and failed to prove the existence of a new virus that aerosol causes a new disease in healthy people = no public health threat.
Push people too far and they’ll start fighting back
It’s not a fascistic plot, it’s a Soros plot. Call it what it is. This is why Newt Gingrich was hushed up on the news the other night. He called Soros out for funding all the riots, and the so called ‘reporters’ would not allow him to talk about this. They said, Soros is not a part of this conversation. There you go. Evidence.
As they still have no proof of public health threat the so called fascism covid legislation that is unlawful needs to be ignored / repealed.
The fascism is global as it is from the Banksters shadow govt NWO (UN)
