Tryfon Farmakakis
Alan Hamilton’s “From Blue Shirts to Brown” is a great article which gets a lot of things right but has one major weakness and ironically it is similar to what the author is accusing the group of doctors which authored the letter to the Premier: misconception of reality.
This weakness, unfortunately, is a common misconception in democratically sensitive commentators in our modern world which really needs to be addressed in its fundamentals.
Calling the right to protest “democratic” implies, as the whole article does – take the Thucydides reference for example – that the Australian regime is democratic but corrupt.
I hate being the bearer of bad news but no representative/electoral system is democratic in any way; and the ancient Athenian democracy, to take the most well-documented example of a real democracy, was light years different from today’s “democracies”.
These are republican systems modelled after the Roman one, which was anything but democratic. Actually, the Roman regime was intentionally non-democratic, but oligarchic/plutocratic and by definition corrupt, exactly like today’s western regimes are.
It is worth noting that historically pretty much all the western regimes owe their existence to the US system, which was established by the Founding Fathers after debates which unequivocally rejected the democratic system of governance for the republican one, no surprise there by a group of super-wealthy privileged members of the elite. The major parties of the current two-party US political power landscape historically owe their names to this debate.
Don’t get me wrong here. The current systems are obviously a great progress from the previous authoritative and arbitrary super-hierarchical ones, but they are certainly not democracies and this should be clear.
Now you may wonder how come that almost everyone believes that our current regimes are democratic. This misconception is another clear victory of the elite’s propaganda machine through the centuries and if you look a little bit to the history of the relevant debates, these distinctions were very clear among the commentators of the times, mostly until about 100 years ago.
At some point people must realize that elections are not democratic, lot is. Elections, as everyone knows, are bought by money. In a democracy there are no professional politicians, professional judges or professional lawmakers. A true democratic citizen would despise even the notion of this.
In a real democracy citizens do all these directly or elected-by-lot bodies do it. Also there is always the possibility to recall any public official at any time. Terms in public offices are strictly limited in time and frequency. Democracy[1] is the regime where all explicit powers, legislative, executive and judicial are exercised directly by the citizenry, or by allotted bodies, which is the only democratic and just compromise when practicalities make direct participation of everyone not feasible.
No citizen of any ancient democracy would be fool enough to think that representation by an elected-by-elections person who decides and legislates for them with carte blanche for four years is democratic in any way.
Most importantly now, in a democracy there are no “rights” as we mean them, because these were established to protect the “citizen” (subject is the correct word) from the arbitrariness of the separate government/state. In a true democracy the citizens are the government/state.
Ask yourself. Were there protests in ancient Athens? No, because they had no meaning. Where there in ancient Rome? A lot, because they had.
Similarly, were there parties with institutionally recognized power, legislative protection etc in ancient Athens? No, because they had no meaning, same reasons. What are parties? Do they represent actual essential ideological differences or are they just groups of interests?
I think nowadays the answer is pretty clear. And that is because the only ideological debate which has actual meaning and essence is always democracy vs other non-democratic stuff. The current fetishization around economics which dominates the left vs right modern debates, practically since Marx, is just a secondary issue which naturally follows the essential.
For example can you imagine any real democracy which would allow such an unequal distribution of wealth? How would that be possible when the 90% of the decisive bodies would be the poor?[2]
To conclude, there is a huge difference between a democracy and our modern oligarchies and there is no way to change them but radically, bottom-up. But first people really need to see things clearly about what is and what is not so that they are clear about what they want.
Continuing to call modern western regimes “democracies” just propagates the confusion and hinders true reform.
Lets call them for what they are, liberal oligarchies and the liberal part is being stripped away pretty rapidly now that the masters don’t feel much resistance. It is up to us, but we first we must have things clear in our minds.
Notes:-
[1] For the same reasons the use of terms such as “direct democracy” serve no democratic purpose. There are not many versions of democracy, but just one, and the use of adjectives just propagates the confusion.
Sorry for the insistence on details but words are a very powerful thing, and our masters know this pretty well. I believe Orwell has made this abundantly clear.
Take for example the use of the newly introduced by the elites term “social distancing” instead of the preexisting and scientifically correct term “physical distancing”. No accident there.
[2] For a really good philosophical analysis of the real essence of democracy and the elitist principles of our current regimes I strongly recommend the article Plato and Castoriadis: the concealment and the unravelling of democracy by Yorgos Oikonomou which can be found here.
Great article. We do indeed not live in “real” democracies in the west, but warped and twisted crypto-oligarchic societies masquerading as “democracies”. The real power is hidden, the layer of “politics” and “representation” mostly a facade. Everything is bought and sold and power-brokered behind the scenes by the rich, the powerful and the well connected. The reason we have “representatives” is precisely because it’s much easier to corrupt an assembly of 300-400 people and the governments formed out of this basis (numbers vary by parliamentary system of course) than to corrupt the whole populace (which is literally impossible).
The reason Athenian democracy was partially lot based was precisely to avoid the dangers of oligarchy corrupting the system. As Robert Michels pointed out later, the “Iron law of oligarchy” will corrupt pretty much any type of organization (or society, that’s my logical extension of the principle).
The amount of institutionalized corruption, deceit, falsification and propaganda we endure in the west and call it “democracy” is absolutely mind-blowing and defies all common sense. However, 99.9% of people are oblivious to it. Clearly, the propaganda is working. While I wish it wasn’t so, I am afraid that the great masses of people are simply too far gone – they are too indoctrinated, too propagandized, too docile, too cowardly, too ignorant, too intellectually incompetent to ever connect the dots themselves, and if you try to give them a helpful hand by supplying actual facts, most likely the response will be rejection, fear, anger mistrust and apathy over your “conspiracy theories”. It’s not looking so great right now that’s for sure, but the fact that we have great sites like this and clearly some minds that are awake is at least a glimmer of hope.
Don’t know if it’s true or not, but I’ve been told a number of councils pushed the UK Gov to impose lockdown on part of the UK.
Knowing the emotional distress lockdowns have caused, suicides even, I’m pretty shocked at this.
Councils are voted for by the electorate – and this is how councils repay them.
SHAM DEMOCRACY USA. One big Corporate Fascist fraud.
Of the WAR RACKETEERING CORPORATE FASCIST OLIGARCH MOBSTER PSYCHOPATHS,
by the WAR RACKETEERING CORPORATE FASCIST OLIGARCH MOBSTER PSYCHOPATHS,
for the WAR RACKETEERING CORPORATE FASCIST OLIGARCH MOBSTER PSYCHOPATHS.
https://www.deviantart.com/redamerican1945/art/Eugene-V-Debs-Republican-Democratic-Party-674343047
Swallow what Orwell had to say you will swallow anything.He made lists of his friends and dobbed them in.He also worked for the IRD.
They weren’t his friends. They were actual KGB agents such as Guy Burgess and Peter Smollett – real traitors. There is absolutely no contradiction, Orwell was a true democratic socialist who openly hated the mass-murdering psychopath Stalin as evidenced in Animal Farm and 1984. State Socialism is really State Capitalism as the original socialists proclaimed. People still conflate democratic socialists with state socialists. And the IRD was set up by a Labour foreign secretary. And Orwell didn’t even publicly denounce these people He just gave private advice to his friend, a writer for the IRD on who to avoid when gathering writers for the campaign to try to convince people in the European states being swallowed up by the State Socialist Empire to see through the Soviet illusion.
The notion of left or right is a device in order to divide societies in the way that black vi white or the latest wheeze about the “ scamdemic”. Antony C Sutton expressed long ago the notion of left against right is irrelevant it’s us against the transnational financiers who long ago worked on their plan of a New World Order. Ie the Helgeian concept of antithesis- thesis = synthesis. For example, they financed both sides in many wars and most importantly the Bolsheviks and the Nazis which resulted in WW1 leading to WW2. The synthesis being a new alignment of the world leading to the UN, EU, NATO, IMF, WB, WHO, WEF, Globalisation which is ultimately leading to ?
“For example can you imagine any real democracy which would allow such an unequal distribution of wealth? How would that be possible when the 90% of the decisive bodies would be the poor?“
Absolutely true. Trouble is 90% of the bodies are indecisive. This is largely due to the countervailing efforts of the oligarchies that convince them they are in a real democracy. A critical mass of awareness is needed to become decisive and institute real democracy. In this sense real democracy is the outcome, rather than the cause, of the people arising and shaking off their chains like dew.
The fragmentation of power in the US model wasn’t to protect citizen rights like the propaganda claimed, it was to ensure that no leader could ever be more powerful than the bankers.
Even though it’s becoming more obvious each and every day, so many people i’m attempting to communicate with just don’t want to accept the facts that you state so clearly…
Thank you
I suspect a majority of citizens (“subjects”) would be horrified if presented with an actual democracy. The idea of doing much of anything beyond pressing a lever in a voting booth every couple or four or six years and maybe wearing a beanie boasting which “team” they support would just be asking way too much of them.
“Leave it to the next guy!” is pretty much modern man’s mantra; and may well be his epitaph.
Given what happened with Brexit and the mob driven self destruction of the British economy, similar to Covid, and what the mob seem to generally want, I am happier when selected community leaders make the decisions, rather than a mob of 20% driven by Google, Facebook and racist video’s on YouTube.
I don’t agree. Yes people behave as you describe but this is because they have been purposely infantilised.
Would people rise to meet a genuine democracy? Yes I believe they would. I’ve worked in enough different environments to know that when the management treat the workforce as children and over bureaucratise, then the staff will do exactly the amount they need to do to survive.
Where the staff have been treated with respect, trust and given autonomy, they have risen, they have leaped at the chance to make a difference and have acted with responsibility and dedication. And yes, I have seen this with my own eyes. People are not naturally lazy, they are pushed into it through subservience
Humanity would make it work and work well. It’s not just a magic recipe that would only work in the dim and distant past.