Kit Knightly
The UK’s NHS England has been reporting “daily deaths” since back in March, and the media have been eagerly repeating them, drumming up fear just as the SAGE memos told them too.
Granted, the UK media don’t talk much about deaths anymore, since they have slowed to a trickle, instead they focus on the thousands of symptomless “cases” being generated by the massively unreliable tests. But, when they do talk about deaths, it’s always “daily deaths”.
These numbers have always been meaningless, as anyone who bothers to read the daily statistical reports can tell you. We reported on that months ago. To absolutely no one’s surprise, they are still doing it.
But, if they are going to be repetitive, we have to do likewise. Exposing this numbers shell-game is the best way to wake people up to just how they’re being manipulated.
September 23rd’s report is a perfect example. (available here). This was reported as 30 people dying in 24 hours, but if you read the actual report it says the deaths are spread out over several days, and no more than SIX deaths were reported in any 24 hour period. One of the these 30 “daily deaths” happened on August the 13th.
The “daily deaths” count includes people who died over a month ago.
But it gets better. Right there on the front page, it says they include deaths where…
A positive test result for COVID-19 was not received but COVID-19 is mentioned on their death certificate
Yes, the “daily covid deaths” include people who were never tested. There’s seven of them. Roughly one quarter of the total.
To sum up the situation:
NHS England’s “daily Covid deaths” didn’t all happen in one day, and probably didn’t all have Covid.
This is not at all new information to anybody who has been paying attention, but it bears repeating. They are clearly going out of their way to manipulate the numbers.
People need to be shown this so they will naturally ask the follow-up question: Why would they want to do that?
For the first time I had a dream where everyone was wearing masks. I didn’t wake-up in panic or terror, but rather with a feeling of extreme sadness and loss. The entities in charge of this and the humans that support it are hungry ghosts and will/do suffer accordingly.
The parallel between the torture of an individual and torture on a large scale is undeniable. Imagine you have been caught behind enemy lines in WWII and they are tortuing you for information. Eventually you will say anything or agree to anything merely to stop the physical/mental anguish. The same goes for this psy-op on a mass level. Most are aware of the crimes being committed all over the globe(subconsciously), but are so mentally and physically taxed that they will agree to anything(i.e. mass vaccinations, digital ID’s, enforcing draconian laws against fellow humans, etc.) to make their own pain and terror stop. A form of negotiation that will do no good.
It’s a slow, subtle anguish that will be ratcheted up gradually when they deem the time is right. I suppose there is a risk of applying to much pressure to the human, but this is easily released to show a guise of normalcy, then back to the torture again…this swill continue until there is some grand awakening. Nothing else will stop it now. Of course, there is an awakening that can happen on an individual level. I suppose this would be equivalent, as the material world has always been shit.
