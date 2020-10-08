Kit Knightly
The World Health Organization has finally confirmed what we (and many experts and studies) have been saying for months – the coronavirus is no more deadly or dangerous than seasonal flu.
The WHO’s top brass made this announcement during a special session of the WHO’s 34-member executive board on Monday October 5th, it’s just nobody seemed to really understand it.
In fact, they didn’t seem to completely understand it themselves.
At the session, Dr Michael Ryan, the WHO’s Head of Emergencies revealed that they believe roughly 10% of the world has been infected with Sars-Cov-2. This is their “best estimate”, and a huge increase over the number of officially recognised cases (around 35 million).
Dr. Margaret Harris, a WHO spokeswoman, later confirmed the figure, stating it was based on the average results of all the broad seroprevalence studies done around the world.
As much as the WHO were attempting to spin this as a bad thing – Dr Ryan even said it means “the vast majority of the world remains at risk.” – it’s actually good news. And confirms, once more, that the virus is nothing like as deadly as everyone predicted.
The global population is roughly 7.8 billion people, if 10% have been infected that is 780 million cases. The global death toll currently attributed to Sars-Cov-2 infections is 1,061,539.
That’s an infection fatality rate of roughly or 0.14%. Right in line with seasonal flu and the predictions of many experts from all around the world.
0.14% is over 24 times LOWER than the WHO’s “provisional figure” of 3.4% back in March. This figure was used in the models which were used to justify lockdowns and other draconian policies.
In fact, given the over-reporting of alleged Covid deaths, the IFR is likely even lower than 0.14%, and could show Covid to be much less dangerous than flu.
None of the mainstream press picked up on this. Though many outlets reported Dr Ryan’s words, they all attempted to make it a scary headline and spread more panic.
Apparently neither they, nor the WHO, were capable of doing the simple maths that shows us this is good news. And that the Covid sceptics have been right all along.
One of the biggest allies the proponents of COVID Mania has (at least in America) is the way most people watch TV. As if it weren’t bad enough that they watch TV at all, they generally have it on all day long as what you might call background static.
That being the case – and I’m sure the MSM understands it very well – all they have to do is emphasize whatever they wish so as to catch the otherwise occupied casual TV viewer’s attention. The Perfect Storm: a blatant, almost subliminal, headline completely out of context; and pop goes the little grey (okay: gray) matter. Then back to normal.
And STILL everybody is ignoring the fact that nobody seems to be getting seasonal ‘flu any more…
They used to have intelligence tests at primary school when I was a kid.
What happened to those? Don’t our “representatives” have to prove their intelligence in any way at all, other than being able to say, “Yes, sir. How high, sir?” ???
Hi! Where is the source for this confirmed 0.14% IFR? Would love to verify for those who are skeptical that this even happened. Is there video footage or a transcript of this special session?
You need to do the maths 😉 a little over 1 million dead / 780 million (10% world population) = 0.14%. So, no, they did not explicitly confirm it, but they dug themself into a gigantic hole – you cannot believe 780 million (10% of 7.8 billion) without also believing that the IFR is 0.14%, since their own estimates are also 1 million(ish) dead from COVID19. Of course, these WHO-people actually seem dumb enough to not make the correlation, which is quite frankly hilarious.
Here is the link to a newspaper article on the session – and the 1 million dead you can find on any mortality monitor online.
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/05/who-10percent-of-worlds-people-may-have-been-infected-with-virus-.html
This may help:
https://www.eaglesvine.com/tech/one-in-10-people-worldwide-may-have-been-infected-says-who-in-special-covid-19-session-health-news/57094/
Even that’s a gross exaggeration seeing the CDC’s infection to mortality rate using all their figures to date is as follows.
0-19 years: 0.00003
20-49 years: 0.0002
50-69 years: 0.005
70+ years: 0.054
Even in the elderly, the alleged “virus” has a mortality rate after infection of approximately 0.05% which is far less than the flu.
ConJob-19 is a scam to introduce the Great Reset, which encapsulates the economic, social and legal re-engineering of society.
It’s a criminal conspiracy by all UN member nations to control their populations through punitive and highly illegal measures, by instigating fiscal impoverishment, medical martial law and digital currencies, to foster absolute state dependence for the majority of the population.
The UNDemocratic governments have already installed a totalitarian biometric mass surveillance grid during the lockdown and will soon begin depopulation measures using forced medical intervention.
Once they genetically modify you using the initial vaccine, governments, corporations and their sub contractors can legally dispose of you, as their modified and patented property, thus avoiding any national or international potential criminal or legal action.
Not to detract from the general sentiment of your post which I fully agree with, but careful with the figures here – the CDC publishes these scenarios in a deliberately hard to read format, but converted to percentages the IFRs per age band according to the 10th September update of CDC planning scenarios are:
0-19: 0.003%
20-49: 0.02%
50-69: 0.5%
70+ 5.4%
Of course, the average of the above given a weighting of the population (more young people than old people in this world) is probably close to….. well something like the 0.14% mentioned in the article.
I used the figures off their site that exist as of today. Planning Scenario 5: Best estimate.
“Scenario 5 represents a current best estimate about viral transmission and disease severity in the United States, with the same caveat: the parameter values will change as more data become available.“
Look for yourself.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/planning-scenarios.html
So unless their table is incorrect, that’s the figures as represented by the CDC.
It’s good to use mainstream sources to dissolve false narratives, except that people are ever more skillful at ignoring anything that is rigorous or responsible.