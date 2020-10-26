WHO Taps ‘Anti-Conspiracy’ Crusader to Sway Public Opinion on COVID Vaccine

Jeremy Loffredo
An outspoken proponent of government-led tactics to influence public opinion on policy and to undermine the credibility of “conspiracy theorists” will lead the World Health Organization’s (WHO) efforts to encourage public acceptance of a COVID-19 vaccine, Children’s Health Defense has learned.
Last week, WHO’s general director, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, tweeted that he was glad to speak with the organization’s Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on Behavioural Insights and Sciences for Health to “discuss vaccine acceptance and uptake in the context of COVID-19.”
In his next tweet Ghebreyesus announced that Cass Sunstein, founder and director of the Program on Behavioral Economics and Public Policy at Harvard Law School, will chair the advisory group, which was created in July.
Sunstein was former President Barack Obama’s head of Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs where he was responsible for overseeing policies relating to information quality.
In 2008, Sunstein wrote a paper proposing that governments employ teams of covert agents to “cognitively infiltrate” online dissident groups and websites which advocate “false conspiracy theories” about the government. In the paper, Sunstein and his co-authors wrote:
Our principal claim here involves the potential value of cognitive infiltration of extremist groups, designed to introduce informational diversity into such groups and to expose indefensible conspiracy theories as such.
The government-led operations described in Sunstein’s paper would work to increase faith in government policy and policymakers and undermine the credibility of “conspiracists” who question their motives. They would also maintain a vigorous “counter misinformation establishment” to counter “conspiracy” groups opposed to government policies that aim to protect the common good.
Some of this would be accomplished by sending undercover agents, or government-paid third parties, into “online social networks or even real space groups.”
Sunstein also advocated in 2008 that the government pay “independent experts” to publicly advocate on the government’s behalf, whether on television or social media. He says this is effective because people don’t trust the government as much as they trust people they believe are “independent.”
WHO has already contracted the public relations firm, Hill + Knowlton. The PR giant, best known for its role in manufacturing false testimonies in support of the Gulf War, was hired by WHO to “ensure the science and public health credibility of the WHO in order to ensure WHO’s advice and guidance is followed.”
WHO paid Hill + Knowlton $135,000 to identify micro-influencers, macro-influencers and “hidden heroes” who could covertly promote WHO’s advice and messaging on social media, and also protect and promote the organization’s image as a COVID-19 authority.
There’s no evidence that WHO has yet implemented any “cognitive infiltration” policies similar to what Sunstein advocated in 2008. If the organization were to adopt such a strategy, and use it to convince hesitant populations to take a COVID vaccine, it would raise questions of legality.
As put forward in a report by the Congressional Research Service, illegal “publicity or propaganda” is defined by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to mean either (1) self-aggrandizement by public officials; (2) purely partisan activity; or (3) “covert propaganda.” By covert propaganda, GAO means information which originates from the government but is unattributed and made to appear as though it came from a third party.
Because WHO is a multinational organization and not a U.S. Government agency, covert “cognitive infiltration” policies could fall into a gray area, or even be considered legal.
Dr. Margaret Chan, former general-director of WHO, once stated that the organization’s policies are “driven by what [she called] donor interests.”
According to a 2012 article in Foreign Affairs, “few policy initiatives or normative standards set by the WHO are announced before they have been casually, unofficially vetted by Gates Foundation staff.” Or, as other sources told Politico in 2017, “Gates’ priorities have become the WHO’s.”
WHO’s current general director, Ghebreyesus, was previously on the board of two organizations that Gates founded, provided seed money for and continues to fund to this day: GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, a public–private global health partnership focused on increased access to vaccines in poor countries, and the Global Fund, which says it aims to accelerate the “development, production and equitable global access to safe, quality, effective, and affordable COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.”
If, as Politico put it, “Gates priorities have become the WHO’s,” and if WHO’s policies are driven by “donor interests,” this raises questions as to what online groups, people and websites would be targeted by such covert programs.
The idea of government agents carrying out psychological operations on social media is not far fetched. Earlier this year the head of editorial for Twitter’s Middle East and Africa office was outed as an active officer in the British Army’s psychological warfare unit, known as the 77th brigade, which specializes in online behavioral change operations.
Cass Sunstein. Cass Sunstein! cASS SUNSTEIN!!!!
Do apocalyptic writings indicate that there could be more than one anti-christ? We have so many to choose from today, but he’s truly evil.
May I suggest he stay buried in the pit of hell in which he currently resides?
I insist you don’t molest me with your mystery vaccines-
A virus doesn’t scare me like you do!
You know I will resist you using any mortal means:
You’re the enemy of everything that’s true.
It is pathetic to see adults perpetuate the idea that the WHO is an autonomous body, without reference to the US and the CIA, who pull their strings. Absurd and politically immature, but also politically motivated to create demons as distraction from the real demons.
Here it comes. Branding of any contrary information to the PhRMA-DARPA-Gates-WHO lies as “conspiracy theories”.
Won’t be long before they start arresting people in NATO countries for speaking out against the lies, misinformation and phony science the governments, WHO, CDC, NHS, NIH have been forcing down healthy people’s throats like rat poison.
77th is here, heavily posting the “hate America” meme night and day. But we already know that the U.K. Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust. QinetiQ, SERCO, World Bank, IMF along with the WHO, DARPA, NIH, and tech companies out of Israel, Japan, UK, China and Europe, are all involved in running this covid scam operation.
It’s a 197 member Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 Operation disguised as Covid19.
And it’s common knowledge who runs the money supply and how it all emanates from the BIS, IMF, World Bank, the City of London Corp and The Federal Reserve through central banks printing money out of thin air and creating debt slavery.
That’s what they don’t want people to know. How the central banks, energy sector, chemical companies, agribusiness, mining, tech, media, military industrial complex, medical industrial complex, are using a nanotech surveillance agenda for 24-7-365 biometric monitoring, and the pharma-chemical alliance is using a fake pandemic to push through a giant land grab under the fake climate change meme, while they destroy the global economy in ridiculous and illegal lockdowns using fraudulent emergency measures. to force a global digital currency on the entire world.
That may be for those the OLIGARCH MOBSTER PSYCHOPATHS deem profitable or useful to them. All the rest will be considered untermenschen useless eaters (or surplus population) to be eugenicized or culled.
Seems like that’s the plan. It’s time to liquidate. And they want what the baby boomers have amassed in wealth and property. Apparently they are billing the estates of the dead they murdered through mechanical ventilation for US$39,000.
Which must be why they worked so hard globally to ensure a high death rate for older people in hospitals and nursing homes. Murdering grandma for profit.
Is one to take it “Conspiracy Theorists” are those, who through critical thought and knowledge, not buying into ‘Doc’ Billy Eugenics and criminal associates EUTHANASIA DEATH SHOT SCAM and not wearing face diapers?
For the SCAMDEMIC to end the CORPORATE FASCIST OLIGARCH MOBSTER PSYCHOPATHS need to go.
I sense some anxiety developing here with reference to the by-now tediously over familiar anti-conspiracy rap. Consider these terms, “false conspiracy theories” and “indefensible conspiracy theories” The C word itself was supposed to communicate falsehood and the indefensible. The fact that these attributes now have to be explicitly added is an indication that the control of free thought is not as successful as it once was.
I love the Orwellian ring of “cognitive infiltration of extremist groups, designed to introduce informational diversity”. “Informational diversity” is a euphemism for deliberate inducement of confusion.
Furthermore, I wonder how much “cognitive infiltration” will be nurtured within ostensibly Left groups and I’m guessing quite a lot considering that it is these groups who are seen as the most well entrenched opposition.
