New Lockdowns Announced in UK

Samuel May
So, during ‘Prime Minister’s statement on coronavirus, 31 October 2020’, the usual trio of Johnson, Whitty and Vallance ‘did their thing’ once again, and sold us a lie.
We were shown some graph projections, made by the same people who were wrong in all their previous graph projections and which lacked any context whatsoever (like, for instance, what did last autumn’s hospital admissions look like by comparison?).
Yet these graphs were nevertheless unanimously and alarmingly clear, apparently: We’re all terribly, terribly at risk from the RONA, don’t you know, and we need a further 4 weeks of lockdown.
Johnson said:
From Thursday until the start of December, you must stay at home.
Although initially sold as ‘time-limited’, Michael Gove has already announced this will be extended if their computer models happen to show the mythical ‘R’ rating hasn’t gone down far enough.
So, consider yourselves primed.
Johnson described this latest lockdown as “less prohibitive and less restrictive” than April/March, although even the most lay of laymen will be acutely aware by now of what the true repercussions of this lockdown will be.
This lockdown will further widen the rich/poor divide, further depress the UK economy by shutting down ‘non-essential’ businesses etc., further isolate the young, needy and vulnerable and further cheapen the lives of the very elderly people whose wellbeing has endlessly and hypocritically been used to justify this evil charade.
Johnson said:
And even if I could now double [hospital] capacity overnight – and obviously I am proud that we have massively increased capacity, we do have the Nightingales, we’ve got 13,000 more nurses now than last year, we have many more doctors – but it still would not be enough, because the virus is doubling faster than we could conceivably add capacity.
So you see, anything that could possibly have been done would never have been enough. They know this. That’s probably the only reason they didn’t massively boost the NHS during the quiet summer months, despite the fact they’ve been warning of a possible resurgence for ages. You aren’t being conned here. We need to be very clear on that point. Move along now.
Oh…. and the army will be on our streets this time, testing lots and lots of people. Won’t that be nice. Johnson stated (our emphasis):
“…over the next few days and weeks, we plan a steady but massive expansion in the deployment of these quick turnaround tests.
Applying them in an ever-growing number of situations
From helping women to have their partners with them in labour wards when they’re giving birth to testing whole towns and even whole cities
The army has been brought in to work on the logistics and the programme will begin in a matter of days.
Working with local communities, local government, public health directors and organisations of all kinds to help people discover whether or not they are infectious, and then immediately to get them to self-isolate and to stop the spread”
You may remember we warned this was looming back in early October, when MP and 77th Brigade reserve officer Tobias Ellwood stood up in Parliament to request greater military involvement. It seems he was listened to. Or, at least, he popped up to ask a convenient question and plug a narrative hole at an opportune time.
Throughout this Number Ten briefing, Johnson/Vallance/Whitty seemed a bit nonchalant this time around, as they condescended to inform the unwashed masses of their fate. Or perhaps they were overcompensating, for there was a certain tenseness about their eyes, as of someone placing a powerful mousetrap behind a wardrobe…
The government has enormous amounts of resources for planning; short term, medium and long term planning. What outsiders call ‘incompetence’ is in fact something meticulously planned. What ordinary people see as ‘failure and incompetence’ is actually the government meeting their targets. This is one way to spot lackey-journalists: they keep talking about mistakes and incompetence instead pointing at the government plans and targets to be achieved. Take note of this and consider it when you comment on the mistakes and dysfunctional aspects of the neoliberal models.
For a very long time now, Health Care meant more power for multinational institutions and more disdain and humiliation for the poor.
Haven’t we learnt, this so-called prime minster was in secret negotiations with the Americans to sell the UK’s National Health Service -NHS? (look at the word ‘National’ in NHS, and see what they are doing: selling it to the Americans)
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/tory-prime-minister-johnson-has-held-secret-talks-with-us-about-privatizing-national-health-services-labour-rival-claims-2019-11-27
It is time that somebody with good computer skills create open data base with names of all our great leaders, their consultants, scientists, professors, publicans, celebs… who are braving the world and leading us through current troubling times, keeping us safe from horrible pandemic. With links to their timely speeches, statements, conclusions and announcements. The list that should be public, regularly updated.
They will definitely be proud to be on that list as it will show their timeless wisdom and care, and nobody can misquote and discredit them in the future.
Economic collapse in disguise.
When will the Sheeple wake up??
Never. They will be led to the slaughter bleating and baaing and hoping “it’s just a quick shock to the back of the head. It’s just a room with some red liquid smeared about, it’s just a friendly knife”. Those people always use “but what about the dead people” or “why would they do that?” And to me that says all you need to know about those gullible living in lala land people
“There are lies, damned lies and statistics. ” Mark Twain
The first thing you need to learn, when you are a kid, and you go to school – I was 4, and had no experience and I am little, and I didn’t know anyone and at first I was a bit slow…
When he knocked me to the ground in the school playground…I wasn’t expecting it and I hadn’t provoked it…I had never been in a fight before. He knew he had beaten me..I was on the ground, and he was above looking at me.
I got up, and I was looking at him…Why did you do that to me…and he did it again..
Now we were in a Fight…..and all The kids came round screaming – hey we have got a fight here…. He still beat the shit out of me, but now I had his Girlfriend.. She was called Hannah…
She taught me how to do up my shoe laces for The PE class.
Tony
hey tony, i’m looking for true love. do you have your own house?
Watched the announcement two tables away from the head of ICU at a small local hospital.
S/he spent the entire thing shouting bullshit and pulling the actual stats up on their phone, explaining they only had two ‘covid’ patients and both were in for something else.
Then got up maskless (in defiance of the landlord) and walked around the pub shaking everyones hand before leaving.
There’s at least one hospital where no one’s getting murdered (above the normal number) this Christmas.
They’re not going to get their even-worse-than-the-first second wave with hospital deaths.
That’s what’s worrying me. They’re hoping to launder normal winter deaths but they’ve already killed so many vulnerable will it be enough?
I know there’s no moral floor they won’t go below, but what will the practical means be?
Door to door morphine delivery?
Something in the water?
Would they even be able to pull it off?
They’ll be reporting more Covid deaths then overall deaths by new years.
They’re so fucking incompetent.
Their masters will surely replace them soon.
The role of the mainstream media and especially BBC has been a national disgrace.
Absolutely zero investigative journalism from any of them.
As this article points out no context was given by any of them about hospitalisations or deaths.
The questions the media should have been asking:
– Are you working with real data or computer models?
– If it’s a computer model can you please tell the people just how exactly you have come to these conclusions. What makes you certain your correct?
– As the computer model to justify the lockdown in March has been thoroughly discredited why did Sage not review that model and realise it was not fit for purpose before lockdown was put in.
If you did review the model then why did you not realise it was full of bugs and not fit for purpose?
How can anyone take you seriously after the calamitous errors you’ve already made?
– All the models produced to date since have been hysterically wrong. How can we trust that you aren’t wrong again?
– Why is Neil Ferguson still involved in producing computer models when his track record is awful? And that’s being kind.
– Your strategy is to bring in the army and test test test. Ok so let me ask a few questions.
Why is PCR being used to test people when it’s not a diagnostic tool and can’t distinguish between viral and non viral RNA?
How are you planning to perform a clinical diagnosis?
Why are amplification cycles set at 45 when in the world of evidence based medicine a cycle of over 30 is dubious and a cycle of over 40 meaningless?
– FOI requests have revealed Sars-Cov 2 has never been isolated. Can the science please show the public the evidence that the RNA being tested for belongs to this new virus?
– How is the disease COVID-19 being diagnosed?
– Show the graphs comparing last year’s hospitalisations and icu inpatients?
– Why has there been no excess deaths if you claim this virus is so prevalent
– Why is a Covid-19 death recorded on death certificates when it’s classified as a death of any cause within 28 days of a positive test that’s not a diagnostic with no clinical diagnosis required and no autopsy to determine cause of death
– Have Sage or anyone else done a model how a lockdown will affect the economy?
– Have you done an impact assessment on the collateral damage a lockdown will cause?
– Have you modelled how many deaths the lockdown will cause?
– Have you modelled the impact this will have on mental health?
– Question for Sage. Your minutes in March showed you want to increase the level of personal threat to everyone by using hard hitting emotional messages through the media. Why would you do that? What did you think it would achieve? Did you do a risk assessment on the impact this would have?
– Mr Whitty you told us in March only a very small amount of people would be vulnerable to this virus your telling us about. What’s changed?
– Patrick Vallance you and John Edmunds are on the record in March stating you advocated a herd immunity approach. Now your telling us herd immunity doesn’t work without a vaccine. Why did you lie back in March?
– The exit strategy is a vaccine. Ok so how are you certain this vaccine will provide herd immunity as you don’t have it yet?
You’ve stated antibodies don’t last long so how is a vaccine going to help?
– Vaccines have never eradicated any coronavirus before so why place so much confidence in a vaccine?
– How confident are you and show us the evidence that this vaccine when it does arrive is going to be safe and have no long term side effects?
– Professors Henegan and Gupta and many have proved beyond all reasonable doubt that protecting the vulnerable was the evidence based medicine strategy.
You are saying no it must be a vaccine.
As both Whitty and Vallance are on the Uk vaccine board and both are connected to the pharmaceutical industry is there a conflict of interests? Do you both expect to profit from a vaccine?
Why is Imperial College London involved in modelling when they’ve also been awarded hundreds of millions of tax payers money for vaccines.
Is there a conflict of interest?
But the head nodders and parrots in the MSM have asked none of these critical questions.
Truly and utterly pathetic. Politicians, Sage and MSM are the virus.
The BBC has been a disgrace since WWII
There’s no “investigative reporting” anymore.
What passes for “news” is one of: a government official told them something so they report it; somebody tweeted or said something; a local news affiliate did a 30 second spot on something of national interest so they replay it.
“asking questions” and following up through research and interviews died years ago.
https://worldchangebrief.webnode.com
ANATOMY OF LIES: Deep State Laptop Propaganda Pushback-
It’s Pizzagate 2.0, A Fake Document, Russia’s Fault, Deep Fake Porn/
“Infocalypse” Deep Fakes 90% Online Content Soon/
Giuliani Smeared/
Ex CIA: Scorecard Program Reliably Steals Elections
Armies. At least since Kennedy’s time, they have been mainly targetted at the people, referred to by the politicians as “the internal enemy.” It’s called counterrevolution. I am not a fan of Jean-Bertrand Aristide (a priest who rejects God), but I am a fan of how he attempted to defend his people. He made the correct observation that armies are meant for the people from whom they are drawn. That’s sad, but true, and it speaks to a big problem with money systems, in which a money system is married to human imperfect, which imperfection allows for all kinds of folly, serious and not serious. Money has been made to mean, improperly, life. For many, If the choice is between a paycheque and the lives of others, including their neighbors and family, then they’ll choose their own lives over those who the State needs to step on so that those with power and privilege need never worry about challenges from political innovators.
Jean-Bertrand, who said unkind things about (the religion of) capitalism, such as “Whether they like it or not, the comfortable stones in the water will come to know the pain of the stones in the sun,” triggered counterrevolutionary forces that resulted in his eventual ouster and the fierce oppression of his people, all with the help of ‘developed’ nations like France, the US and Canada.
“Aristide was a threat because by the year 2000, for the first time in modern Haitian history, he raised the prospect of genuine political change in a context in which there was no obvious extra-political mechanism – nor army – to prevent it… The army is our first enemy,” he [Aristide] insisted, and in “Haiti like anywhere else in Latin America elections are in the hands of the oligarchy who use them to undermine popular demands.” – pages xxx and 31 of “Damming The Flood,” by Peter Hallward
The photo is brilliant. Vallance on the left in commanding profile, Whitty on the right wing appearing to be chewing a lemon and exhibiting all the signs of it being habitual and,centre stage…..What? A bewildered contradiction of definite uncertainty? Someone slipping over whilst insisting that no such thing can happen? Or someone so lost they could never be found.
I guess ‘time-limited’ means the same as when we were told once we flatten the curve we can start to get back to normal. I’ve just listened to Lord Jonathan Sumption’s lecture delivered earlier this week on the legal aspects of the Coronavirus Act 2020. As he explained the government got away with the Coronavirus Act (what is keeping us all under the thumb, and when I write “us” I mean “others”) allowing it to be steamrolled through parliament without a whimper from the opposition when “it agreed to go into recess at the critical point in March and April when the need for active scrutiny was at itsd highest.
When it returned it [the Opposition] meekly accepted government guidance on social distancing and submitted to a regime under which only 50 of its 650 members of the House of Commons could be in the chamber at any one time, with up to 120 more participating remotely on video screens.”
Dictatorships are not born out of a marriage between goodness and honesty. They are there for a purpose with an agenda of control. Autocratic governments are of no benefit for the common people who are encouraged by brainwashing to mistakenly believe that “Your country needs you.”
Those precious lambs sent to the slaughterhouses: the killing fields of Cambodia, the poppy fields of Flanders, Goose Green; or human guinea-pigs used in the search for a vaccine, unknowing particiants in the treatment of syphilis and other unethical measures which have been adopted for which an apology might be forthcoming some 70 years after the event.
The time to wake up is now. Not when you’re next in line before they hold a stun-gun to your head.
And when I say “your” I mean “their”.
I got whooping cough when I was about 3 months old. and all the poxes, inlcuding Mumps I think The Bridge was named after it. Mumps is not nice, but Scarlet Fever, was even worse than even having my Appendix and Tonsils out…
So a lot of the time when I was a kid, I had my Mum, and Dad, and Two Older Brothers and Two Older Sisters…looking at me, as if I was in a bubble…
Is Anthony going to be all right???
My Mum says to my older Brothers and Sisters ( I was very Faddy Kid – wouldn’t eat anything except Heinz Baked Beans – and Two Pints of Fresh Milk from The Milkman…) he will be o.k…stop fussing.
So I was kind of 2, 3, 4 and 5..and when I was well, which to be fair was pretty much most of the time – sure I got into scraps at school…
I remember the doctors and nurses, and I also remember, when they were taking Professional Photographs of Me in The Film Studios – all these Flashes Going on – and getting kitted out in a Sailor Suit (very Popular Then)
I got Featured on The Front Page of The National Magazine Nursing Times when I was not yet 5 Years Old… I guess in retrospect sponsored by Heinz Baked Beans.
My Mum wasn’t Daft..She had given up her well paid job, to look after me..and when she died at the age of 86, I was holding her hand – and witnessed her go straight to Heaven.
She Really Believed in Jesus Christ,,,If anyone ever got to Heaven, My Mum Did.
I witnessed it. I held her hand on the way to heaven…
I walked home not feeling sad, but elated,,,and told my wife..She is very good at coping with these things, whilst I am liable to fall to pieces…She Loved My Mum so Much Too…
So we had to arrange a Funeral at Christmas Time
Everyone Came.
My Mum was The Queen- She was very much like My Wife who still is…
30 years before ..
She was scared to bits – almost trembling…
So my new girlfriend got out of the car – I said it will be fine…We gingerley walked up the garden path together, and I knocked on my Mum’s Garden’s Front Door introducing my New Girlfriend.
It’s hard to explain these things, I could have walked round to my Brothers house, whilst my Mum and My Girlfriend were saying hello to each other.
There is something about them both, which is hard to explain.
I fell in Love With Her The Moment I saw Her as did My Mum.
Still Here and Still In Love and that is the Best Place to Be.
The world may have gone mad, but there is nothing we can do about it, except smile and be nice.
It makes the world of difference, if you don’t wear a mask and get up and Dance.
“Weapon Of Choice by Fatboy Slim”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oF5cBoAV5Ys
Tony
You can blow wit’…
Organically grown
Through the hemisphere I roam
To make love to the angels of life, yeah
and my girl …..
I guess you just don’t understand
It’s gone beyond being a man
As I drift off into the night
I’m in flight
She’s a boy’s scoundral gal
But I’m gonna hold my cool
Cause the music rules
Yeah, so move on baby, yeah
Halfway between the gutter and the stars
If it wasn’t for the old school ties, most of these idiots would be out of a job. Michael Gove hasn’t done anything of worth in his entire life, yet feels he has the right to preach to the British people about medical matters.
Lot’s of luck to the gov’t with their lockdown because the public are starting to smell a rat. The people of Spain and France are currently letting their gov’ts know what they think of their lockdown. Perhaps its the famous British reserve that prevents all hell braking loose in Blighty. A hell the gov’t seem determined to create.
Every medical expert, not on the NWO payroll, are saying that lockdowns ain’t the answer to this ‘virus’, which was a flu in any case. Every financial expert, not on the NWO payroll, are saying that the lockdowns are not the answer to the ‘virus’, but it seems to gov’t scammers that they are the answer to the problem of explaining to the public when they ask what happened to their economies and jobs.
These economies and jobs were doomed from the moment the FED and the ECB began kicking their battered cans down the road instead of dealing with the problem of fraud, insider dealing, racketeering, money laundering. The list goes on.
SME’s be warned, your gov’t wants to destroy its own economy and subsequently, your business.
Today it’s all about the cases. Mass testing will only feed their scam. The lairs that be are trying to string out their control a little longer hoping that the covid season will come early and justify their twisted figures of little merit.
Don’t worry you’ve got Yaxley -Lennon on your side.
As well as On-Gee giving him his usual oxygen and promoting his pseudonym.
It’s like you are all joined at the hip or something.
And all my posts instantly locked up and many never seeing the light.
Keep up the good work Samuel
🤣
Your posts are all here – which, given the fact you have openly proclaimed a one-man vendetta against us is a tribute to our openness and tolerance.
Try threatening to bring Craig’s site down and see if he still lets you post there.
Please – actually try it, it will be fun to watch 😊
Get your bog rolls now!!!
“Although initially sold as ‘time-limited’, Michael Gove has already announced this will be extended if their computer models happen to show the mythical ‘R’ rating hasn’t gone down far enough.”
In regard to the R number, Fake people’s representatives, aka gangsters and fascists, are going to use fake science when they use science to bolster their arguments. The R number concept was examined in the May 29th UK Column News show, which I blogged about.
Anyone observant of the infantile aesthetics of the symbols of distancing and hygiene (aside of the infantilism of command and obedience) in the context of the rest of the aesthetics on the photo? Oh yeah, also observe the monkey suits with ties, the modern uniform. What a clowns.
The catastrophe continues (deliberately). I just wish people would start asking what ‘cases’ actually are. What’s a ‘case’ exactly?
But, alas, no.
Lockdowns are a war on the most vulnerable. I wonder if politicians are exempt from taking PCR tests and from wearing face masks.
I’d rather listen to this MMA fighter
https://twitter.com/MMAjunkie/status/1322771431609061376?s=20
Tobias Ellwood (A UK MP who heads the 77th Brigade) was all over the media this morning saying that the UK should go on a war footing and the army should be on the streets.
Sounds like fun, if you lived in East Germany during the Stasi era.
Who the feck elects complete nutters like Ellwood?!
All strands in the MSM structure are entwined together in the one massive psy-op. Consider the Graud’s Halloween reading:
https://amp-theguardian-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/amp.theguardian.com/stage/2020/nov/01/ghost-stories-with-mark-gatiss-review-halloween-horror-nottingham-playhouse-adrian-scarborough?amp_js_v=a6&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#aoh=16042717981312&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theguardian.com%2Fstage%2F2020%2Fnov%2F01%2Fghost-stories-with-mark-gatiss-review-halloween-horror-nottingham-playhouse-adrian-scarborough
“Ghost Stories With Mark Gatiss review – Halloween horror of the creepiest kind
The ending:
“Long live the theatre,” says Gatiss, after reading the final, impish, poem, Antigonish by William Hughes Mearns, and his words are moving, given the blows of lockdowns over the past eight months and the shuddering uncertainty to come.”
Which links in to
“Boris Johnson announces four-week national Covid lockdown in England”
Halloween now, like everything else, woven into the Covid apocalyptic tapestry.
And here we have Boris Johnson’s categorical views on a “damaging” national lockdown from just a few days ago… So what happened?
https://twitter.com/simondolan/status/1322954928839602179
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Elq7B2HWMAAXyWU?format=jpg&name=900×900
“Hi it is I, Billy Eugenics, connoisseur and purveyor of fine EUTHANASIA DEATH SHOTS. Little Boris knows where his ‘bread is buttered’. He knows what daddy (ME) wants, daddy gets.”
“Now shut up and roll up your sleeves.”
It’s deliberate doublethink to keep the masses confused and conflicted, mentally and emotionally… Keeps the body chemistry in self limiting mode.
“ Please, feel free to discuss below!”
Really? I’ll check.
It’s the covid, innit…
With EUROMOMO illustrating Uk deaths average for this time of tear and Welsh deaths for 2020 the lowest on record.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-patient-safety-nurses-nhs-staff-sick-absence-b1454999.html
76k NHS staff off sick with “covid”….more likely they can’t handle wearing a gimp mask all day, being “muzzled” if they want to talk about anything to anyone about the scamdemic, and being made out as heroes when most of them know they are being made complicit in the con. I think the police service will also suffer from high rates of “covid” absence and poor morale.
“NHS Heroes” directed by JJ Abrams, a Disney production.
https://images.sk-static.com/images/media/profile_images/artists/577118/huge_avatar
Orianthi
I lost what I wote, but I was dancing to her, when my wife got back from the pub
It seems she is an Australian Girl. and can also play guitar and sing too.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orianthi
Tony
Where did you get that photo of my girlfriend?
Who gives a flying monkeys nutsack ?
Johnson’s speech was very telling . He talked about the increase in deaths of people “with Covid” not of deaths from Covid. Unlike Germany If you die of cancer and previously tested positive for Covid it’s a Covid death. In the US doctors are paid to put Covid on the death certificate. He also said that the number of deaths of people “with Covid” was increasing, but what he failed to point out was that the overall death rate was perfectly normal. in fact over the past few months it’s been slightly lower than over the same period for the previous given years. No wonder he looked uncomfortable . Time is running and and when the unemployed masses who have lost everything wake up they will be coming for Johnson and his cohorts. How long before he overtakes Blair in becoming the most hated politician in the UK. Just like Blair he will no doubt leave politics a very rich man but there is always a price to pay.
No-one will be coming for anyone, history has shown.
These muppets are only doing what they’re being told to do- not by the elites but by the m-asses. They want to be told what to do, they want lockdown, they want muzzles and oblivion because the “old normal ” wasn’t really all that great and they basically hate themselves and are a blight on the planet.
Blighty is called blighty for a reason. Virtue-signalling conformity is a strong, addictive drug.
Another one of our own, or “controlled opposition journalist”, as OffG’s trolls would have us believe, is lost.
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.irishtimes.com/news/world/veteran-journalist-and-author-robert-fisk-dies-aged-74-1.4397069%3fmode=amp?espv=1
I am so EXCITED by the new lockdowns!
My team and I have lots of new NHS Dance Videos planned.
This time we are going to get the Police more involved, so it wont be just Doctors, Nurses, and support staff dancing and singing this time round.
We are all excited and fired up and many new ideas for singing and dancing our way through the long days of boredom whilst at work – just like we did during the first lockdown.
We dont expect to be busy at all as most types of surgery and routine Cancer Screening, Heart Disease Screening, and Stroke treatment are suspended again – to free up capacity for the influx of Covid patients, and besides, we wont see many other patients as people dont like to bother us for more mundane ailments. Even the drunks that fill A&E at night will gone as the pubs and clubs are shut again. Yeh!!!
It was great last time, we have spent our working days (and nights of course because we do shifts) dancing, singing, and acting, and then when we finish the videos, I mean work, we got treated like Youtube stars and Strictly dancers – people clapping and cheering and letting us walk to the front of any and all ques. We even got to collect all sorts of freebies!
We will of course post our best videos on TikTok, Youtube, and Facebook – just like we did during the last Lockdown!
Come and join in the fun, hospitals are like empty fair grounds during lockdowns and are great to play around in. Best of all we get paid to make the song and dance videos too!
Oh I just cant wait for lockdown 2, I can hear the tune for Titanic now……………
And did you hear that the flu has been all but eradicated!! The masks are working!
Because all flu cases are now “covid”, there is no more flu!
Hoorray for the “triumph over disease” that BoJo announced last summer after he made his sweet deal with Bill Gates!!
You are in the spotlight now, normally typically undervalued, underpayed and controlled by a parasitical managerial class, you can now claim your fame.
This is too painful. It’s like being near the end of a prison sentence and the warden decided to extend your stay for not eating your meat….
I would rather forego the pudding…..
So, another lockdown in the UK. Just in time for winter and christmas. Fancy that!
Meanwhile, down south – Australia records zero Covid cases for first time in nearly five months. Hey, just in time for summer. Fancy that!
Zero fraudulently used PCR test ‘cases’, which could mean anything.
The corona atrocity is over. There is not going to be any further crimes tollerated.
These three stooges should each be isolated in their very own personal 10′ by 10′ space. For about twenty-five years.
A question was posed to Antony C Sutton long ago concerning the strategies of the Transnational financiers, who are driving this “ pandemic “, about revealing themselves instead of hiding in the shadows concerning the New World Order. He said by the time their plans are so well advance they won’t be concerned about revealing themselves in the open. Humanity is almost at that point!!!!
Autistic Man Beaten and Hospitalized by a Masker For Not Wearing a Mask on Toronto Subway.
“Look daddy, the corporate fascist viroids are holding a “news conference.”
https://twitter.com/preemie513/status/1276559173006831619/photo/1
All hope is gone if millions or thousanda pf people dont go to streets and say no to this tiranny. Even doing that peacfeilly, they will find the way woth false flag people to lead all to violence. In wich case they wilñ get the excuse for martial law and more repression. When i see all is happening, i cant believe that everything is for a fucking flu!! Totallu ridicolous , totally idiot, and pathetic. People is so scared and so inside rhis covid cult that even with the official data, that shows that only 1million people of 7500 millions has been affected, they think world is under a zombie virus that will kill us all. Problem is not the satanic elite or whatever. Real prpblem is that people is consenriñting and even encouraging this psycjpaths to turn the world into a big tiranny.
I am always trying to see hope , but every week and every mont, hope is disolving.
It’s not over yet…keep the faith. Most people are counting on this ending soon. When it hits the one year mark, many will open their eyes. I’m personally giving it to the Spring and then I am digging my heels in – damn the cost.
Sure. As we are still talking here not being censored there is hope. I do.mybspiritual wprk also, but there is something dangerous on this thing. Many people thinks that people will awake . Bit the awakening is not only a matter of knowledge, or spiritual ascension, is a matter of will. Of action. This psycho have been using and leading humanity for centuries. They know what they are doing. They have thougth in all sceneries possible about this. Even about possible uprisings.
Having hope without action or will is like asking for a lottery jackpot and not buying the lottery bet. Hope everything will be as you said anyway bro.
I go back and forth, but I must have some faith or whither. I remember telling a good friend of mine about 12 years ago that we were fucked unless some good aliens showed up and cleaned house. I was right.
This all seems to be following rather closely the pathology of cult members. If so, there won’t be much “awakening”…people who have been “pulled in” by a cult typically will not respond to truth, reason, or any information contrary to the narrative of their cult. Hopefully I am wrong.
Lol keep dreaming. People are brainwashed and traumatized. A poll in germany found out that big junk of peopel want to keep wearing maks even after this pandemic ended. The only way out of this is to have armed militias or some generals on your side.
“A poll in germany found out that big junk of peopel want to keep wearing maks even after this pandemic ended.”
“So one believes everything one reads and hears without question? Want to buy a bridge?”
http://rdcnewscdn.realtor.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/real-estate-scams2.jpg
Exactly. People love their prison wardens.
“The CORPORATE FASCISTS may seek Martial Law. What they will get is Revolution.”
Not at all, revolution only occurs when there is shortage of either bread or play, or when there is a charismatic leader with a vision, none of these is the case. You are just having a big mouth.
Yep… modern slaves will remain in serfdom as long as they have other slaves bringing food and goods to them (via amazon, uber eats and other sort of crap), as long they have a working smartphone and internet connection as can post stuff on social media.
No chance of any revolution as long as they have these luxury commodities!
Merely making an observation. Please do not take it personally.
Totally agree. However, keep it civil, please.
The important message is that the corona crisis is over. If they keep hearing this repeated they will accept it is reality.
22 slacktivists gave your post a ‘Like’ and won’t do anything except to rant on here.
Here’s a really well qualified scientist speaking clearly (when the interviewer allows him to) and painting the picture really clearly from the facts, which to him are obvious.
He doesn’t get drawn into speculation around the bigger agenda, and that’s a good thing, from a man in his position, especially when you are looking for a very intelligent and respected scientist to awaken confused friends who know in their gut that something is amiss but can’t find the way through the confusion and fear which is being continually stoked through the propaganda campaign.
… (when the interviewer allows him to) …
I’m in the US, so I’d only seen Anna Brees in a couple of brief YouTube videos. I may gird up my loins for another attempt, but I was put off by her tendency to not only interrupt, but rattle on and make impassioned speeches at her guest’s expense.
This seems to be more common nowadays in video interviews. I presume that the ostensible “interviewer” sees the exchange as more of a “conversation” than a traditional Q&A back-and-forth, and thus give themselves permission to impulsively and constantly interrupt and speak freely.
A few other professionals who should know better do this– Del Bigtree, who I generally like and support, does this and even makes apologetic self-deprecating remarks while he’s doing it.
I’m long-winded when I write, and when I was in parochial school I got low marks in the “self-control” category because I too was constitutionally unable to shut up and sit still.
But I hypocritically urge these culprits to please exercise more self-control.
I find Anna Brees’ narcissistic opportunism and exploitation of a global tragedy (lockdown) to excitedly promote her media brand quite nauseating.
It’s the first time i’ve encountered her and yes i had to unclench my stomach muscles a few times… Worth it though for this man’s perspective and i hope he is able to get on another platform with a decent interviewer… It’s voices like his that will open the door for many people who are doubting the official narrative, but aren’t able to step into the arena of the big agenda just yet, due to their sense of overwhelm and denial…
Boris Johnson looks like he has been tortured prior to this photo…probably not far off the mark.
What has the UK become? It’s(was) my favorite place to visit and I have many fond memories of traveling town to town, strolling around the countryside, and enjoying the local pubs.
The elites orchestrating this global “re-set” hate everything about humanity. They can’t enjoy a fireside chat with a friend or friendly stranger over a pint without having visions of world domination.
It is time to wake up and take back society! The coming social changes will not be worth living in.
The Global Reset world will indeed not be worth living in, but in the globalists defence, they don’t want very many of us cluttering up their wonderful reset haven.
They can’t do human things because no one likes being with them.
Not even them.
Yes, the representatives of the people are all either tortured in the torture chambers of the global elite, or they receive phone calls with threats, or bribes…
“They can’t enjoy a fireside chat with a friend or friendly stranger over a pint without having visions of world domination.”
In fact, these elites know very well how to enjoy, just not in your local pub..
If modern slaves don’t take the PAIN to those 3 scoundrels (at least) nothing will fundamentally change…
Clearly you guys are enjoying this… Just like the French (were are the Yellow Vests that were so furious just because a single new fuel tax was going to destroy their lives!). Just like the Germans… and just the same for ALL european countries!
So, keep the sheeple state of mind…
I hit the 1 star article rating in error meaning to hit the 5 star. I cannot find a way to undo it. Is there a way?
I think 1-star is accurate considering the dire message the article conveys.