Trump and Biden face off for the last time as America goes to the polls, and this is the open thread to discuss the results as they come in.
The polls (if you trust or believe them) all put Creepy Uncle Joe in a substantial lead. That, coupled with the support of the vast majority of the media and establishment suggest
As with all Presidential elections since “Dubya’s” first term (or even before), there’s very real reasons to doubt the legitimacy or fairness of the result. The huge emphasis on postal voting – an easily corruptible practice – is a further red flag.
There’s a certain school of thought that it “doesn’t matter who wins”. That has been broadly true for most of the last half-century, however it might not hold true here. Trump is a bombastic idiot, and he hasn’t come through on the vast majority of his anti-establishment promises at all, but he is at least the first POTUS in over 40 years to not start a war. He even attempted to end a couple. We certainly can’t trust Biden (or Harris) to carry on that pattern.
That, coupled with talks of a “national mask mandate” and more moves to “counter disinformation” make the prospect of Biden (or Harris) presidency deeply unpleasant.
There’s talk of Donald Trump being prosecuted should he lose, or refusing to accept the result. Both would be very surprising. But what do you think?
- Who will win the Presidency?
- Will the election be fair?
- Will the loser contest the vote?
- Will the military get involved?
- In the end, will it matter?
*
Well, Bain and Company who created Gates and are one of the major groups behind what is happening (through their NGO they in effect advise the CDC) usually support the republicans (Romney was the head of Bain Capital which was founded by Bain and co, and Romney saved Bain and co from bankruptcy through a federal bailout in 1991, i.e. by making US tax payers pay for it. While Gates supports the dems…
So does it matter? I leave everyone make up their own mind.
The lesser of two evils is still evil. Don’t vote, defenestrate your smart phone and get on with life.
Two links. The original French and a translation.
https://www.societe-octave-mirbeau.org/la-greve-des-electeurs-2/
https://www.scribd.com/document/14534659/Octave-Mirbeau-Voters-strike
Never had a smart phone.
Ah Trump the idiot. Well lets wait and see what a real idiot is capable of or should I say when a real idiot is on the oval office seat.
Somehow a win for Mr.trump would sit far better with me than a win for Mr.Biden. That said, even if Mr.Biden wins I give him less than a year before he is replaced with his running mate and then we see the emergence Hillary.
As the old saying goes….. careful for what you wish for.
As for the masking up…. well if Mr. Biden wins I would imagine the mask mandate would end sooner than you all seem to think. Why the fuck do you think its being mandated to being with?