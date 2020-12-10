Kit Knightly
There are dozens of articles all over the mainstream reassuring us that the brand new Sars-Cov-2 vaccine is safe. In the UK the vaccine rolled out is being hailed as “V Day”, in a shameless attempt to draw a parallel with World War II. Matt Hancock went on Good Morning Britain and attempted to “cry”.
On the other side of that coin, many experts in the field have vociferously called for all vaccine trials to be put on halt, some medical researchers are questioning the data and others counsel people to refuse the vaccine under any and all circumstances.
So – is the vaccine safe? The only rational answer is “we don’t know”.
It’s certainly true some people who have received it have experienced unexpected side effects.
It was recently revealed that 4 people involved in the US-based trial suffered partial facial paralysis. In the UK, two NHS staff who have received the vaccine suffered allergic anaphylactoid reactions, as a result the NHS is now not recommending the vaccine for anyone who “suffers from allergies”.
They don’t know what caused the reaction, and as far as we know so far, the people involved were not allergic to anything in the vaccine. It seems it’s not about being allergic to the vaccine, so much as the vaccine potentially causing problems for anyone with a sensitive or dysfunctional immune system.
It’s essentially recommended that no one who is allergic to anything, ie. other food or medication, should have the jab.
We’ve already had “explainers” appearing the media, saying vaccine allergic reactions are “rare and shortlived”.
To be clear, as of December 10th, the vaccine either has never been tested on, or is not recommended for:
- People under sixteen years of age.
- Pregnant women (or women intending to become pregnant in the near future).
- People with serious co-morbidities.
- People already taking other medications.
- People who have allergies.
So the official line already cedes that the vaccine may be harmful to some or all of those people.
Even on the fully-grown and totally healthy adults it was tested on, obviously, there has not been enough time to do any kind of long term studies on possible side-effects or complications It usually takes 5-10 years to fully develop and test a vaccine, where as this has been rushed out in less than 10 months.
On top of that, of course, we have the fact all the vaccine producers have campaigned for – and won – total legal immunity in the UK, US and other nations around the world.
In the event the vaccine does cause harm, Pfizer (and the producers of other vaccines), are immune from civil liability.
Which means that, just like us, the producers themselves are well-aware the new vaccines might not be safe, and don’t want a repeat of 2009, when a rushed-out flu vaccine resulted in children suffering life-long complications and receiving millions in damages.
In the final analysis, you have to ask yourself a simple question: Do you feel safer taking an untested vaccine, or risking getting a virus with a survival rate of over 99%?
Possible negative outcomes and side effects following mass Covid19 vaccination outlined in an October FDA slideshow meeting include the following:
Deaths.
Guillain-Barré syndrome.
Acutedisseminatedencephalomyelitis
Transverse myelitis
Encephalitis, myelitis, encephalomyelitis, meningoencephalitis, meningitis, encephalopathy.
Convulsions, seizures.
Stroke.
Narcolepsy and cataplexy.
Anaphylaxis.
Acute myocardial infarction.
Myocarditis, pericarditis.
Autoimmune disease.
Pregnancy and birth outcomes.
Other acute demyelinating diseases.
Non-anaphylactic allergic reactions.
Thrombocytopenia.
Disseminated intravascular coagulation.
Venous thromboembolism.
Arthritis and arthralgia, joint pain.
Kawasaki disease.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.
Vaccine enhanced disease.
https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download
Allergic reactions aren’t the only serious side effect of these mRNA vaccines. They also cause neurological damage by destroying the myelin sheaths of neurons. This is what causes the Bell’s palsy along with a rare disorder called transverse myelitis. Transverse myelitis is the destruction of myelin in the spine, causing partial or total paralysis below the site of the damage. There have also been cases of meningitis from this vaccine class.
So my question is this. It’s obvious that all countries pushing this vaccine will be using vaccine passports, and those who are not vaccinated will be locked down tighter than a gnat’s cloaca. What will happen to those who are medically incapable of taking their vaccine? Lifelong house arrest? Starvation because they’ll be barred from accessing food and other necessities? Gulags? Execution? We already know what happens to people who are medically exempt from wearing masks – bullying, public humiliation, assault, denial of service.
The solution appears to be simple:
Can’t sue the pharma industry for damages – can’t vaccinate me.
Imagine a roller coaster ride where a sign reads:
“Roller Coaster Operator Cannot Be Held Liable For Accidents And Loss Of Life”
Are you getting a ticket to ride?
There was an article in Die Welt earlier today, which has been either removed or rewritten, in which it was reported that the Gates Foundation would pay the German government $250m for imposing a national lockdown. I kid you not! I just wish I could find it…
I don’t know about the German Government case in question, but this is how the Gates Foundation (and PhRMA) get their false messages out to shape public opinion:
“I recently examined nearly twenty thousand charitable grants the Gates Foundation had made through the end of June and found more than $250 million going toward journalism. Recipients included news operations like the BBC, NBC, Al Jazeera, ProPublica, National Journal, The Guardian, Univision, Medium, the Financial Times, The Atlantic, the Texas Tribune, Gannett, Washington Monthly, Le Monde, and the Center for Investigative Reporting; charitable organizations affiliated with news outlets, like BBC Media Action and the New York Times’ Neediest Cases Fund; media companies such as Participant, whose documentary Waiting for “Superman” supports Gates’s agenda on charter schools; journalistic organizations such as the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, the National Press Foundation, and the International Center for Journalists; and a variety of other groups creating news content or working on journalism, such as the Leo Burnett Company, an ad agency that Gates commissioned to create a “news site” to promote the success of aid groups. In some cases, recipients say they distributed part of the funding as subgrants to other journalistic organizations—which makes it difficult to see the full picture of Gates’s funding into the fourth estate.”
Just because I will not be taking any Covid-19 vaccine, don’t call me an anti-vaxxer. If I was an anti-vaxxer, I would be against anyone taking a Covid-19 vaccine, but I am not. If you want to put a little bit of poison in your body in order to make you healthier, that’s ok with me.
If you wish to label me as an “anti-vaxxer”, keep in mind that I may return the compliment and label you as “stupid”.
That’s pretty much everyone. It seems the Pfizer lawyers have been all over this one, even though they’ve negotiated killer product immunity.
In my opinion it is much worse than the liability waver.
People all over the world are told to take a vaccine to be immunized against an unproven disease.
Those who demand for people to be vaccinated are coincidentally convinced that there are too many humans on planet Earth.
So, you vaccinate people to have more people on Earth? Isn’t that oxymoronic? The only viable answer to this is: the vaccine is the cure for overpopulation.
It would be interesting to discuss what means of self-defense against such assault is deemed acceptable. Because the right to defend your life and property (wrong order) has not been rescinded, or has it? What options are available to prevent getting raped? None? Is violence off the table to prevent getting raped? Or beaten up? Or thrown under the bus?
I’m allergic and my immune system is sometimes over reacting (vitiligo, psoriasis). And a good friend of mine had a sever form of Guillain-Barré syndrome after a flu shot. And they want me to rush to get that experimental vaccine? No way!