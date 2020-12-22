The US congress just passed their Covid stimulus bill, or the “Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021” to give its official title. So what’s actually inside it? What has just been passed into law?
The answers to that is “nobody really knows”, least of all the members of congress, who passed the law without reading it, as they so often do. It’s the longest bill in US history, at over 5500 pages and it sailed through the voting mostly sight unseen.
We’ve downloaded a copy of the full document and will embed it below for those of you patient or masochistic enough to tackle the whole thing. We’ve read some already, and will point out the highlights:
- “Foreign aid” is a big winner. Egypt is getting $1.3 billion, Sudan, Israel and Ukraine get over 500 million each, and many other countries around the world sizeable contributions, much of which will be spent on “defense”. Which is to say sent straight back to America via massive arms purchases.
- Not all the money being sent overseas is for buying weapons, some is for backing coups. Venezuela and Belarus get special mention here, each getting their own section of the bill detailing how terrible their “illegal regimes” are. There’s also a large section on “combating Chinese influence”.
- For some reason there’s another section on copyright law, which makes illegal streaming copyrighted content a federal crimes, punishable by up to three years in prison.
- Nearly 300 million is put aside to develop influenza vaccines and prevent a future influenza pandemic.
- 4 BILLION dollars for the Gates-funded GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance.
- Vaccine “misinformation” is also a concern, and the bill provides for a pro-vaccine propaganda campaign – or rather a “PUBLIC AWARENESS CAMPAIGN ON THE IMPORTANCE OF VACCINATIONS”
So – huge amounts of foreign aid, support for various coups, totally irrelevent copyright laws, provisions for pro-vaccine propaganda campaigns…it’s not your typical “stimulus bill” so far, is it?
Welcome to the Digital 9 /11.
Welcome to the Digital Patriot Act.
Yet another long, long tome of nonsense put together by a large team over a long period of time. And, just like 2001, the US was told : ”Just sign here” . So they did.
Now, all those with power- even assumed power- will have Get Out Of Jail Free cards decorating their mantle pieces instead of Christmas ones. I mean Holiday ones.
They can now concentrate on getting the festive period out of the way happy in the knowledge that all involved in the authorship of this transparently pathetic, predictable narrative, and the creation of the counterfeit data, and- more recently – the mysterious vaccine ( that is now mutating at the same rate as the mysterious virus apparently)will remain golden..
No matter how many casualties there are, no matter how many fatalities, there will be, there now exists zero accountability right across the board.
This is like playing poker with a blindfold on.
“Oh sweet the actual bill is on the page. Time to get to work…5593 pages! Ah, god damn those evil scum fucks.” You just know representatives haven’t even read this garbage.
Before those suit dummies vote on these pieces of legislation they should have to take a test showing they know what’s in it.
https://twitter.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1341190322748076032
-regarding $10 million for ‘gender programs’ in Pakistan.
There are a set of social values attached to this plandemic. The Left are correct to point out the ruling class guzzle of power and money, but the shift in social values is woke/liberal/NuLeft.
5,500 pages? They drew that one up pretty bloody sharpish! Why, it’s almost reminiscent of the Patriot Act, which was signed into law a few weeks after 9/11.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LahxA2PBjI8&feature=emb_title
Priceless: Johnson states, the risk from the new ‘variant’ of the fake Covid, clearly invented to justify the new lockdowns, isn’t really dangerous to europeans at all but it will kill anyone who spends christmas together in the UK……very funny.
One imagines that somebodies were busy all year filling up a drawer-full of small measures that were relatively non-controversial but had to be tacked on to some bill or another, which frequently happens. Goes to show how much things are actually done by the numberless nameless wonks holed up inside office buildings. God, what a project!
Thanks for pointing out what are probably the most glaring corruptions and gifts to the defense contractors and empire building.
I can’t begrudge foreign aid to, say, Nepal, and I find those who do rather despicable. (I hope this isn’t being done to extort those countries into allowing in U.S. interests.)
Is there a way to browse the bill using the table of contents?
“I can’t begrudge foreign aid to, say, Nepal, and I find those who do rather despicable. (I hope this isn’t being done to extort those countries into allowing in U.S. interests.)”
Of course there is no reason on earth to hope this isn’t being done to extort those countries into submitting to US interests, and in any case there is surely no one who seriously begrudges foreign aid to Nepal.
What they begrudge is something which is called ‘foreign aid to Nepal’, but which only aids the US corporate machine, which has taken over a country whose governmental structure has gone Absent Without Leave.
The biggest block small business-325 billion looks good as does, Unemployment benefits-120, direct checks-166, Schools-82, rent assistance-25, community banks-12, Child care-10, Nutrition & agriculture-25, and even transport-45 and broadband -7 are OK. Add to that the massive amounts being given to cover the costs of Covid medical costs. It is more than I expected from this Trump government. The next step is I suppose for the money to be spent wisely.
Guatemalan coup d’état; ‘’The United Fruit Company (UFC), whose highly profitable business had been affected by the end to exploitative labor practices in Guatemala, engaged in an influential lobbying campaign to persuade the U.S. to overthrow the Guatemalan government.’’ …….‘’Nearly four decades of civil war followed, as leftist guerrillas fought the series of U.S.-backed authoritarian regimes whose brutalities include a genocide of the Maya peoples. ‘’
Replace the United Fruit Company for MasterCard/visa Paypal, Zoom, Uber, Uber easts, AirBnB, Amazon, E-bay, Google, Facebook, Netflix, YouTube, WeWork, Tesla, Apple, Windows, Pfizer….etc..
…….and you can see how it is the same game, they will blackmail, destroy us until all the main sectors in our economies are replaced by US Corporations.
This Covid lie will continue until we revolt or all sectors are replaced by US corporations. It is as simple as that.
Guatemalan coup d’état
‘’The United Fruit Company (UFC), whose highly profitable business had been affected by the end to exploitative labor practices in Guatemala, engaged in an influential lobbying campaign to persuade the U.S. to overthrow the Guatemalan government.’’ …….‘’Nearly four decades of civil war followed, as leftist guerrillas fought the series of U.S.-backed authoritarian regimes whose brutalities include a genocide of the Maya peoples. ‘’
Replace the United Fruit Company for MasterCard/visa Paypal, Zoom, Uber, Uber easts, AirBnB, Amazon, E-bay, Google, Facebook, Netflix, YouTube, WeWork, Tesla, Apple, Windows, Pfizer….etc..
…….and you can see how it is the same game, they will blackmail, destroy us until all the main sectors in our economies are replaced by US Corporations.
This Covid lie well continue until we revolt or all sectors are replaced by US corruptions. It is as simple as that.
What about all the “Green New Deal” nonsense in it? I heard them briefly mentioned this morning on the radio.
“The Green New Deal” has little or nothing to do with preserving or even conserving Mother Earth, Gaia, Ecology or the Environment. A more appropriate name would be the ‘Color of Money, Political Payola, Graft and Bribery Same Old Deal.‘ The War Racket is one of the greatest enemies of Humanity, Life on Earthy and Earth itself.”
Time to end the War Racket, TO HELL WITH WAR!”
I started to write something. It’s not worth it. It’s too obvious. Fuck
The biggest block small business-325 billion looks good as does, Unemployment benefits-120, direct checks-166, Schools-82, rent assistance-25, community banks-12, Child care-10, Nutrition & agriculture-25, and even transport-45 and broadband -7 are OK. Add to that the massive amounts being given to cover the costs of Covid medical costs. It is more than I expected from this Trump government. The next step is for the money to be spent wisely.
We are approaching the time when we must pin responsibility.
unIntelligence agencies: it wasn’t me.
Freemasons (police, military, civil service): it wasn’t me.
Elks: just silly hats
Common Purpose, Senior Executive Service: it wasn’t me.
Progressives and Marxists: it wasn’t me.
Non-aligned bureaucrats and heath workers (if such exist): I.W.M.
Church: I.W.M.
Monarchists and fascists: nah. Don’t have no power.
Families, bloodlines, aka Illuminati: Just my imagination, running away with me.
So, dear friends. The coordinated unleashing of Event Covid must have been planned by someone. Not only did it happen on cue, it is still being reinforced, ramped up, in defiance of science.
To whom, how?
Rolling Stones, London School of Fabians. (sorry for long link but it is targeted).
https://www.businessinsider.com/most-famous-lse-alumni#arguably-the-most-famous-lse-alumnus-of-all-time-is-american-president-john-fitzgerald-kennedy-who-studied-in-a-general-course-in-1935-before-joining-the-us-military-in-wwii-jfk-was-assassinated-in-1963-after-taking-office-in-1961-1
Imagination.
”Monarchists and fascists: nah. Don’t have no power.”
"Monarchists and fascists: nah. Don't have no power."

Thats you….isn't it?……… very funny…….when we have the most far-right government the UK and the USA have ever had.
”Monarchists and fascists: nah. Don’t have no power.”
Thats you….isn’t it?……… very funny…….when we have the most far-right government the UK and the USA have ever had.
I find the informal title refreshingly forthright!
“Covid Stimulus”!
I have no doubt that all the injectables contemplated by this bill will stimulate all manner of debilitating and deadly disease.
Zerohedge has a partial list of how the bribe money is being offshored.
How much will return as kickbacks for Congress, as in Ukraine, is anyone’s guess.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/pork-city-here-are-most-ridiculous-pet-projects-900-billion-spending-package
and here’s what’s in store for us in 2025 with the next ‘Pandemic’ and round of vaccine
https://stars.library.ucf.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1029&context=jicrcr
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5B3gXR8Q6Wcx/
Oh good, another “drill” that won’t be once it’s real… the pattern continues…
This bit is alarming… needs further investigation: “For some reason there’s another section on copyright law, which makes illegal streaming copyrighted content a federal crimes, punishable by up to three years in prison.”
YouTube in particular is notorious for ignoring the convention of fair use, which allows one to quote text or images so long as one is seeking to review or discuss content. This is, of course, simply an excuse to censor and ban comment that its woke employees do not like.
Without this convention, the Corporatist Media itself would not be able to fill acres of column inches discussing the latest kiss on Strictly Come Dancing or bonk on Big Brother… yet the moment independent content creators do the same, YouTube hits them with a “copyright strike”.
Usually it is an algorithm not a human, though partisan, self-appointed regulators of the internet like the George Soros-funded, David Brock-founded Media Matters is one of the leading offenders against a well-established principle of fair comment and free speech.
Google is the biggest offender against copyright on the planet, in the process of digitizing every book without permission. If the same standards of copyright were applied against YouTube that it applies against the content producers that earn it millions in advertising revenue, YouTube would be out of business.
We are not dealing with a corporation, however, but with a surveillance scavenger, an emitter of propaganda, squeezed from the stinking sphincter of the military industrial complex. As we have seen, the MIC and its bought politicians and ass-munching bureaucrats are above the law.
Squeeze out the Covid-19 “relief” package. Ahhh!
Do I need to say John O. Brennan? What did he do to earn that face? What deep doo-doo did you do?
That’s a more fairer description of YouTube.
The 2008/09 bailout bonanza was the slaughter of the Golden Goose.
The 2020 CARES Act was the stripping of the bones of the carcass of the Golden Goose.
This one is the boiling and rendering of the bones into broth.
Well said.
Nothing YouTube does should be “troubling” to you. If you’re still using YT you’re part of the problem. All political/covid related content worth watching has already moved to Bitchute and LBRY.