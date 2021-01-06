“Careless Talk Costs Lives” – Fresh Calls To Silence Pandemic Skepticism

Througout 2020, there has regularly been claimed to be a Left-biased pandemic zealotry in operation. We see Wales’ strict corona measures. Victoria. New Zealand. Most recently, two examples chill the blood.
Keir Starmer, appearing on the ITV’s Good Morning Britain, said…
we have to deal with the antivaxx campaigns because they will cost lives and if we need to pass emergency legislation to deal with them I would be prepared to work with the government on that.
George Monbiot said, today, we need to…
criminalise the spreading of blatant disinformation about the pandemic. As in wartime, careless talk costs lives.
Here’s my provisional list of things the government should do during this lockdown, that it failed to do during previous lockdowns. Some of them are quite draconian, but otherwise it will be yet another waste of time and misery and life. Please add to it or argue with it. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/6GZvSAr2Py
No doubt the output of Off-Guardian over the last 12 months would fall into the brackets these gentlemen are referring to.
As if to underpin this apparent slant of the Left toward authoritarianism, Talkradio, oft touted as a Right Wing platform, was today deplatformed from Youtube. It was subsequently ‘replatformed’ after a UK minister from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport ‘inquired’ as to why.
Apart from raising the question of how much at the beck and call of government these supposedly ‘private’ and independent Silicone Valley tech companies are, it is an unsettling sign of potential things to come.
The vaccine has only been licensed as it’s considered an emergency situation.
The arrival of the ‘mutant strain’ and the rise in ‘cases’ came just as the MHRA were allegedly reviewing the safety.
What an almighty coincidence.
A good post by John Ward over at his place.
Over to you Mr Starmer.
Lives lost in care homes?
Lives lost from cancelled medical treatment?
Lives lost to suicide from ‘careless talk’ from SAGE?
Lives lost from poverty?
Using the Wayback machine, Peabody’s Improbable History revisits the time of Nicolaus Copernicus (1473-1543) and his claim that the Earth revolved around the Sun. Here are some Twitter postings from then:
– Heresy!
– Copernicus is a liar!
– The Science has proven that the Earth is the center of the known universe. The Sun revolves around the Earth!!!
– Where are the authorities to stop this tripe?
– Copernicus should be burned at the stake!
– Take away his telescope!
I believe it was Ayn Rand who said the reason dictators hate free speech is because their arguments can’t stand up to reason.
And that is what is happening here.
“Gentlemen”?
Criminals more like.
And that double chinned sicko should really look at himself in the mirror.
Then again he might not like what he see’s. I know I don’t.
The real left departed the UK political scene with Corbyn, we are only left with neoliberals in the UK, now. We have adopted the US political model with its fake/controlled opposition.
sure, that’s why he expelled all the actual anti-zionists from the party. there’s nothing controlled-opposition about that.
back in the Good Old Days of Tony Bliar, they never would have tolerated neoliberals in the real-left UK political scene.
So you are pretending socialism never existed in he UK. You can’t be English.
oh dear, another “Labour” Party operative.
There is no left and right in global politics anymore. There is just one plan, one agenda, one narrative and anyone who deviates or disagrees is called ‘far right’ or ‘far left’ and treated as a terrorist by the powers that shouldn’t be.
Well, I for one, say the powers that shouldn’t be can stick their Great Reset up their arses!
the powers that shouldn’t be can stick their Great Reset up their arses!
Yet more of the hackneyed war time jargon. There’s no end to the shit these snakes spew.
From the day that SAGE was ignited all we’ve heard is this propagandist bullshit.
The object of the collective was to use their media platforms in the usual way; to serve their masters. Create fear. Spread fear. Sustain fear and hype up the level of fear. The fear itself was to be valued by them as a more important weapon than the actual viral threat they were selling.
We were to watch as outside broadcasts were delivered by the dead-eyed, monotone -voiced, slow walking, funerial journalists. If they were in the Vatican, it was at night with little or no electric lighting; if it was from a school corridor, the lights were out. It was an era of ‘dark times‘. Subtlety wasn’t an option apparently. They were going all out to make this seem like a terror attack from tiny invisible terrorists.
Then followed the instructions from our controllers to join together( that was to become a virus in itself and it was a real one) and stand in the streets like halfwits banging bin lids and clapping for medical workers. Why ? Because they had now become ‘front line heroes’ who were ‘under siege‘. A and E departments became ‘the front line’. That was until random visits from the curious public showed them to be empty. Then, random car parks in random hospitals filmed random medical staff all practicing synchronised dances for us. Well the A and E departments weren’t busy so why not. What about the ‘careless talk‘ that said they were ‘under siege ‘ ? How many lives did all that bullshit cost ?
Then came the doctors who put careless talk into the form of writing by lying on death certificates while others put their careless talk into numbers to provide suitable data for those dreaming of needling the public because less than half of 1% were in danger. That hasn’t changed either.
And of course there was the ‘careless talk’ from Neal Ferguson and his melodramatic, unfounded wild guessing about the projections of mortality rates. He’d done that before for Bill Gates and somehow kept his job and wasn’t arrested. It didn’t matter how much damage he did to the UK agriculture. In the meantime, on Gates site, he recommends a ‘great read’ called ”How to lie with statistics”. Nobody smell that smoking gun ?
Then of course there are the many voices of dissent. All they ask is that we see proof of the virus that has caused the world to close down; schools to close down; business to go broke ; doctors to take a year off work. All we asked was for evidence to back up the data and maths. All we asked was why those questioning were silenced. Asking questions isn’t ‘careless talk‘ is it ?
Many, many doctors and virologists came forward to express doubts about the narrative if this pandemic based on their own medical experience and credentials. Are they ‘ conspiracy theorists’ too ? What does Starmer know about medicine, science, or virology that they don’t ?
Truth is the enemy of the tyrant. Truth seekers are the enemy of the state. When the deceit and the evil is global then the real pandemic is hatred, arrogance and nihilism. Categorising the virus as a global pandemic thus shows us the real truth, it’s a one world state that we’re the enemy of. It may appear localised dissent- but it isn’t,.
In the meantime, The interview by the BBC is perfect timing ( again).
As we know, Gates doesn’t spend much time here in the UK. But he spends much money. Oxford, Imperial College London, Tory Party, Pharma companies, Tropical Schools Of Medicine. And, of course, the Tory’s propaganda arm, the BBC.
Today was the official first day in the big chair of the BBC for Tim Davie.
What do we know about him ? Well he’s worked in some capacity or other at the ‘beeb’ for a while. But he isn’t without connections. After all, he’s ex Cambridge, a proud rat’s nest of spies and perverts for 100 years. He also worked for the elitist Goldman Sachs. So he isn’t short of a pound or two either.
So how come, in the middle of such a propaganda psyop this size, the BBC have been ‘persuaded’ to make ‘changes’ ?
Maybe it’s because Davie gave the Tory party £400,000 ( 1 million dollars) last year pre- Johnson’s fake victory. Now he has the reward for his ‘philanthropy’.
In October 2020- during the propademic, he made his mark :
So a sort of limp wristed Goebbels really.
Politicians and MSM are calling for Chinese-style controls over thought, speach, movement, association and religion. It makes one realise that the world is turning to China for leadership: Leadership in the modern sense where cowardly people can point to someone significant and say “If they are doing it then so can we”. It is not leadership in the “glorious” version of leadership, instead it is leadership as in the lowest common denominator and the descent to uncultured savagery, but it is all the west has at the moment.
China, which is an amoral system without any arts culture or anything else to attract the peoples of the world, is going to smother the world for a few decades as it establishes its dominance through authoritarianism: here in Hong Kong they arrested 50 politicians yesterday. Mid last century most people in the world were jealous of the US standard of living with millions moving to the USA to take part. China offers the world a steady decline to the lowest common denominator, the search for meaningless power by the priviledged (born to the right parents) few. China will no doubt remain a mono-ethnic culture, very nationalistic and racist offering nothing but control systems to the other governments of the world.
Last year we have all suffered a significant reduction in our standards of living. This year it will get even worse. I suspect that most people who call for the controls over the people are in fear for their own safety, I am convinced that is the case here in Hong Kong as the CCP starts another purge of democrats. Economic decline is likely to see many CCP purges as those in power defend their positions and try to retain what they have. It is interesting to see people in the USA moving to locations where they can bunker down until this is all over.
What’s going on in HK right now? I used to live on the island up until the handover. Did you go into lockdown at all? I read something where people were being unmasked in HK for the new mass surveillance and AI system and were protesting against that.
This is never going to be over. End date for the covid op is 2030. Then onto the next phase which will be a one world government run centrally with a UN army and the seizing of all resources on earth using the lie of “sustainable development and sustainable management”… Agenda 2050.
The COVID-1984 Song
(sung to the tune of She’ll Be Coming ‘Round The Mountain)
You can stick your covid-nineteen up your ass
you can stick your covid-nineteen up your ass
you can stick your covid-nineteen, stick your covid-nineteen
you can stick your covid-nineteen up your ass.
You can stick your toxic vaccine up your ass
you can stick your toxic vaccine up your ass
you can stick your toxic vaccine, stick your toxic vaccine
you can stick your toxic vaccine up your ass.
You can stick your social distance up your ass
you can stick your social distance up your ass
you can stick your social distance, stick your social distance
you can stick your social distance up your ass.
You can stick your contact tracing up your ass
you can stick your contact tracing up your ass
you can stick your contact tracing, stick your contact tracing
you can stick your contact tracing up your ass.
You can stick your fascist muzzle up your ass
you can stick your fascist muzzle up your ass
you can stick your fascist muzzle, stick your fascist muzzle
you can stick your fascist muzzle up your ass.
You can stick your new world order up your ass
you can stick your new world order up your ass
you can stick your new world order, stick your new world order
you can stick your new world order up your ass.
The NWO is a fantasy authored by the CIA to distract you from what is really happening in the world, geopolitically and economically. Wake up and stop repeating fairy tails.
sorry, I’m not buying any of your greasy fake-left bullshit.
especially not from stupid disinfo operatives who don’t know how to spell “tales”.
You can stick your fake-left bullshit up your ass
you can stick your fake-left bullshit up your ass
you can stick your fake-left bullshit, stick your fake-left bullshit
you can stick your fake-left bullshit up your ass.
It’s the NWO preparing the changes actually . It was referenced by many politicians a long time before 1947. So that was before the CIA had even been spawned.
The CIA are a sort of admin.
Give over.
It should really be called the OWO though to be fair.
Go back to sleep.
Brilliant
queer keir
a face
of decay and
corpulent corruption
what files what dossier are mossad kept
cia stored
mi5 hawked on these
twisted sicko
look at the eyes i see
a man coming apart
freaking out
desperate not to be exposed
fuck you queer keir and your boss
tory blair and bb yahoo
He has no power, so why attack him? His policies are the same as Johnsons, which are the continued expoitation of the population. So attack the man with power.
If a man is given enough power and credibility, through his professional position, to shape public opinion while trying to force through laws against freedom, he deserves to be attacked .We’re not punchbags for any arrogant privileged liar.
Trying to do any of that without a single shred of tangible evidence is, ironically, ‘careless talk‘ that threatens social stability and nation’s health .
oh, I see, you’re a “Labour” Party operative.
He’s coercing the British public into taking an unlicensed vaccine that’s safety is unproven.
He’s also supported the lockdowns which he knows perfectly well will destroy the UK and result in massive loss of life, businesses and jobs.
As leader of a real opposition he should be opposing lockdowns.
Don’t worry the ‘left’ have no power, and the far-right Johnson government have a very large majority, so your freedoms will be protected…….No? Why are you demonising the powerless fake left, when it is the far-right which is destroying your lives?
Why are you demonising the powerless fake left?
because they’re shilling for the COVID-1984 fascist hoax, in order to prevent the development of any significant popular opposition to it. they know what it is that they’re paid to do, just as with the 9/11 false-flag hoax.
They can say what they like they have NO Power. It is Trump and Johnson who are delivering the lockdowns, not the fake left. They have no majority so they would not succeed even if they did oppose it, Why attack the powerless?
It’s the WHO delivering the lockdowns via their fake data analyses, ordered by the elite billionaire philanthropists. State leaders answer to them whether they are the party in power or the party in opposition. When they sing the same song you have the evidence of that. It also adds substance to their bullshit narrative that it’s ”a war” hence both sides suspending their ‘differences’. It isn’t rocket science.
”It’s the WHO delivering the lockdowns”
NO, IT is Boris Johnson and Trump who are delivering, the lockdowns. The WHO have made clear lockdowns donlt work.
The WHO have made clear lockdowns don’t work.
that’s right, instead everybody in the world has to submit to their nazi genocide “vaccine”.
It was the WHO who encouraged lockdowns initially.
Without their approval by the WHO they’d never have happened outside China.
They’re starting to back track as there is legal action being taken against them.
They can say what they like they have NO Power.
oh, I see, you’re what Lenin called a “parliamentary cretin”.
Yes, they don’t have much political or economic power. But they have considerable power to pressure people to conform. Right now, that matters a lot. The “left” are the crucially important enablers of the techno-fascist program of the billionaire capitalists.
Is 2.57% a statistically significant deviance?
For the more blunt minds out there and in the spirit of inclusion; is 1026 significantly more than 1000?
Well if you take the 1.8m dead with Covid in 2020 (WITH Covid, not OF) and assume they all died OF Covid and in addition to the average normal dead for any given year, which is about 70m, you get a 2.57% increase for the year. (Note that this is stretching the deathtoll as far as it can possibly be stretched and really playing the devils advocate as far as you can go – you can’t argue it is more than the recorded 1.8m)
So in the very worst case scenario, 1026 people died this year as opposed to the normal 1000. For reference; for Spanish Flu (a real pandemic) and population adjusted this was somewhere between 4000-7000 in 1918.
Mathematically 2.57% deviance is not even statistically noteworthy.
So my question to the people who are supposed to intelligently lead nations is really simple:
What f***ing pandemic?
This whole year is like watching an episode of the Twilight Zone – this cannot be for real. Has mankind completely lost it’s ability to critically think for themselves? Is a significant portion (half-ish at least) of the world’s population really OK to “bend over and take it up the proverbial backside”? Can someone introduce me to some of them; I have some “magic beans” to sell and I just know the gullible muppets would love to pay top dollar for some.
We have now seen the complete merger of mainstream politics, mainstream science, MSM, global corporations, IMF, World Bank, Gates Foundation, big pharma and the Silicon Valley giants.
They almost completely control the flow of information that people are being spoon fed every day.
Thank goodness we still have sites like this to keep us sane.
2020 was the year that many people realised they never really lived in a democracy. It was an illusion.
We are rapidly changing into a technocracy.
It’s really saddening that when you look above the covid bluster almost every country in Europe is now living in a police state.
Basic rights, freedoms and liberties have been stripped away.
The masses think if they are good little boys and girls and mask up, take their injection and do what big brother says they are getting their lives back. Oh boy are they so wrong.
The more people comply the more they add on.
This new abnormal that they’ve been selling since March is planned to be permanent. They plan a never ending cycle of lockdowns until they achieve the not so great Reset.
What sickens me the most is the NHS. They know the truth and they help to pontificate the lies.
Shame on them.
And that prize prat Starmer should be flogged on the street for being a shill for big pharma and trying to coerce people into taking this unlicensed toxic shit.
He knows damn well the safety trials aren’t complete.
And you can be sure he won’t be taking it.
Stooge Starmer is a nasty piece of work. A lying disingenuous establishment slimebag, deserves no trust or respect at all. The kind of person who goes down well with the British public, in other words. Waykiwayki just released a new vid and speaks about how we have had our chance to leave this hellhole but now the drawbridge has been raised, it’s going to be hard to get out of here and we are now hostages to these odious authoritarian establishment characters with their total lack of humanity. True that.
“The left” is totally the left wing of capital.
Do you know what socialism is?
That’s a contested terrain. You should provide more info if you are looking for a serious answer.
do you?
for people like you, “socialism” will have arrived when the fake-left/real-neoliberal political party you have hitched your career to, is installed in office, and your comfy middle-class bureaucratic sinecure can begin.
From each according to their phoney academic qualifications, to each according to their sycophantic ass-licking.
that’s the point of their genital mutilation cult, it makes the c**ksucking more efficient, so as to save time for other important activities.
— Moses Maimonides
Starmer is a member of a right wing anti democratic oligarchical Transnational Financier controlled organisation.He is also in hock to the apartheid regime. From the moment he became Director of Public Prosecutions, Starmer has been the lackey of the establishment. The E-Mail he made to the Swedish Prosecutors office when they were considering revoking the extradition proceedings against Julian Assange “ don’t you dare get cold feet “ should have no one who was considering giving him a waver any doubt about the true allegiances plus nature of this individual.
I find it laughable how the left has lost its conspiracy mindset. Socialism is founded on conspiracy. Just listen to Michael Parenti. Instead of thinking about how we got in this situation or who benefits, the left is more concerned with virtue signalling. I am an academic, and the number of colleagues whose Twitter image is now of them wearing a mask goes to show how CV-19 provides an opportunity to show you ‘care’. But they don’t realise they only care for the moment, the image. Where is their concern about the opportunities that this pandemic offers the powerful?
RE: Just listen to Michael Parenti
Yeah, but Parenti was/is the real deal. The “left” appears to be totally fake now, that is, the illusion of the left is the only left left.
You kill the real left because you can’t kill ideas, especially important ones.
You can’t kill the real left because you can’t kill ideas, especially important ones.
I would like to think that. However, there are a lot of very good ideas, still relevant today, that nobody thinks about anymore – or, just as frequently, they have a completely distorted understanding of them. An average union member of the C.I.O. (US) during the 1930’s would have a very (I would say structurally) different understanding of capitalism, socialism or communism than the overwhelming majority of people self-identifying as left today.
you can’t kill ideas, you can only bury them under phoney academic identity-politics bullshit.
Michael Parenti is a good guy. Funny as heck too.
He’s a genuine radical leftist, a working class intellectual. Chomsky OTOH, is a “radical” when it’s safe, but a liberal gatekeeper the rest of the time.
Noam Chomsky and the Compatible Left, parts 1 — 4
I’ve read that in the past. Chomsky who famously (and appropriately) defended a Holocaust denier on free speech grounds, notably has not signed a anti-censorship petition to support Prof. Mark Crispin Miller’s free speech rights (because in a class on propaganda, had students read scientific studies both supporting and challenging the wearing of masks). But evidently, MCM is an “unworthy victim.”
Michael Parenti — Conspiracy Phobia on the Left
“criminalise the spreading of blatant disinformation”
Neil Ferguson …. “500,000 could die”
it was a target, give him time.
I love it when a little indication of the true manoeuvre emerges. Monbiot saying, “As in wartime, careless talk costs lives.” The whole covid crap rap is wartime propaganda. “We are all under immediate threat! Anyone who doubts it or even asks questions is putting us all at risk!”
In any case, following the link to Monbiot’s Twitter page is quite heartening. There are responses that show up how shaky his reasoning is e.g. who gets to decide what mis- or dis- information is etc.
Starmer is just pathetic. He always has that rabbit-caught-in-the-headlights look. But then the ZioBlairites have him securely by the balls.
Yes it’s called projection. As we know what costs lives is the irresponsible temporary authorization of a highly dangerous gene therapy that has already cost lives. We cannot let these criminals get away with this.
I’m not in favor of suppressing any speech, much less criminalizing it. I also don’t believe in censorship because there’s no such thing as a benign censor — sooner or later it will fall into the wrong hands and be turned against you.
Getting the media to behave responsibly has always been difficult. In the past in the US we did this by rules that prevented media consolidation but those rules were rendered obsolete by the rise of the Internet and streaming sources. We’ve still go to do somethig and this will probably have to take the form of court cases that will eventually decide the line between free speech and “Shouting ‘Fire!’ in a crowded theater” or, in the current situation, inciting people to riot.
The media could do a better job of presenting information. Currently we’re told that there are always two sides to eveything, a truism that could only come from a lawyer. There are no ‘alternate facts’ — there might be disputed facts, incorrect facts but there are definitely no ‘alternate’ facts. The media’s job is to identify the truth to the best of its ability and to present that to the public. Unfortuantely these days it all too often becomes a shill for whoever’s paying it. The ability of form to supercede function means that a lot of very credible sources are actually based on nothing more substantive than BS — not an ‘alternative’, but just pure BS.
What costs lives is lockdowns, lack of life saving surgeries, loss of employment, businesses destroyed, suicide increases, famine and homelessness, toxic deadly vaccines, isolating elderly people, iatrogenic murder through mechanical ventilation and illegal and unwarranted DNR orders in hospitals and nursing homes.
All of that was spread through government and PhRMA misinformation, propaganda about the nature of contagion and disease and by manufacturing a computer generated virus and mass testing healthy populations with a fraudulent test to perpetrate and buttress the scam.
All of those involved in these unwarranted measures, such as mass testing, falsification of death certificates, vaccine pushing, fear mongering through the media and the illegal emergency orders in governments should be prosecuted for fraud, crimes against humanity, genocide and locked up for life without the possibility of parole or release.
In days gone by, they’d be taken out to the “back forty”.
” A CORPORATE FASCIST EUGENICIST political hack toady for Billy Eugenics and the EUTHANASIA DEATH SHOT SCAM. What a crocodile teared charlatan, fake and fraud. Such utter hypocrisy. An open oozing sore pustule on the body politic.”
Starmer is a shill and an utter disgrace to democracy, as most of them are.
Moving on to events in Washington, it was obviously all staged: no one gets that close to the Capitol Building without being shot dead by the security forces, let alone getting inside the Capitol.
Congress was unable to ratify the US election, which means that legally Trump remains the President.
I predicted months ago that Trump will be the last President of the USA.
Read up on Kurt Goedel’s naturalisation interview and how von Neumann and Einstein both had to shut him up when he tried to point out that the constitution does not prohibit the installation of a dictator – I wonder if Trump knows this.
starmer says
more
lots more
we should have shut it down last week not next week
we should have done it sooner not later
longer not shorter
we should have done it harder not softer
we should be playing hard ball not soft balls
starmer says
better harder faster stronger
with new labour
Work it Harder, Make it Better
Do it Faster, Makes us Stronger
More than Ever, Hour After
Our Work is Never Over.
Work it Harder, Make it Better
Do it Faster, Makes us Stronger
More than Ever, Hour After
Our Work is Never Over.
Work it Harder, Make it Better
Do it Faster, Makes us Stronger
just do it
over
‘Help ma Boab’ as we (don’t) say in Scotland. (meaning exasperated).
Keir Starmer or George Monbiot, who’s worse ? Difficult choice, like say, a slow death or a painful one.
I remain completely despondent that the supposedly intelligent members of the labour party elected Starmer to the position he occupies. If ever there was a Quisling it is him. He was installed into the labour party at the time of Corbyn’s rise to power and it is clear that his brief was to undermine and ultimately replace him. Dark times. FFS! Where is the light??
maybe he’s an authentic representative of the class of people who are now the “Labour” Party’s real constituency.
just like the fake “left” is an authentic expression of the real class interests of exactly the same people.
I think they would’ve done better to exhume and reanimate Winston Churchill to thunderously declaim this variation of “Loose lips sink ships!“
Aah, there he is, that great defender of the working class (and member of the Trilateral Commission), Sir Keir Starmer (KCB, QC).
Not nearly enough is said about the Long-Covid, which affects up to 30% of us who recovered from the initial infection..
Any search engine will tell you all you need to know.. “Long-haulers” main symptoms include chronic fatigue, body aches, brain fog, partial organ damage, and various oddities which come & go: fizzy leg, covid toe, kidney pain, etc..
I am into month 10 of the Long-Covid, where chronic fatigue, body ache, & fizzy leg never fade, but have become part of the new norm..
There is no cure or treatment..
I can explain the brain fog: a shortage of oxygen to the brain and overdose of carbon dioxide from wearing a mask.
Covid toe… lol
EMF Radiation perhaps.
All of the things you describe have been experience by anyone who has suffered from a hard to shake off instance of flu or common cold (been there, done that in years past and distant from the 2020).
It’s Radiation sickness.
Covid toes and fizzy legs are the New Normal. Who would have thunk?
Where is your nearest 5G transmitter, how many transmitters in your area, home and or work place?
Try Gin, Gin.
How was your Covid-19 pneumonia clinically diagnosed?
How was your long covid clinically diagnosed?
Hope you feel better soon.
Well one man’s (or should I way one person’s) disinformation is another person’s information. What is true and what is false in these crazy times in which we live? There was a time when we could have a reasoned debt in a civilized manner about the issues involved, but hey, those time are gone. Reason has been replaced by passion, and honesty by lies and calumny (depending on whose side you are on).
Western civilization seems on the brink of dissolution. We can only hope that it doesn’t take the rest of the civilised world down with it.
Maybe I need to brush up on basic bullet points? Just had an experience where I was alone with a magazine staff member while we waited for the manager to show up and open the Office.
The subject of new Covid cases came up.
I thought it was the perfect chance to say a few things about the ‘pandemic’.
Verbally, face to face with people, I’ve always found it really difficult to explain things, whereas putting words down on paper (or a screen) I can.
I started talking about how the PCR tests were fraudulent and mentioned the Portuguese court case, but fairly quickly, my brain was full of fog, and I couldn’t even explain How the tests were fraudulent or why they wanted as many as possible to get the vaccine or even what the Great Reset was.
I pretty much fell to pieces and stood there going… um… um… er. I then showed her the Offguardian home page and said ‘all the information you need is here’ but by that point she was looking at me like I was some loony.
I’d keep it simple and that picture that’s going round sums it up. I mean the one that says,
And you could expand on the latter by saying you could then pass the virus on to others who also won’t know they’ve got it till tested.
At which point you could then just cut to the chase: the PCR test. The only means of determining covid cases (and therefore covid deaths) is through this test which, as well as being new and still not peer reviewed (according to Dr Yeadon), is now being used on an industrial scale it was never meant for. And if all those positives are unreliable (which they are) then everything the media has ever told you about case and death figures falls down!
And I forgot to mention the first part i.e. the criminally undertested vaccine (as in untested vaccine).
But it is difficult to “come out” with your true opinions in the outside world where the propaganda has been relentless. My own method is to just hint at criticism here and there – alway working within the expectational parameters of the ones you talk to. I know that sounds tedious but it’s the only way you’re likely to actually affect their thinking.
Thanks George… I tend to get quite tongue tied when I’m explaining things. Keep it simple!
I tend to keep a note book too as I remember things I’ve written better than just reading and watching endless videos.
Be quite damming that wee book when the Stasi come, lol!
Gezzah, it’s easy to be lost for words in this current climate. Don’t be hard on yourself bro. I don’t initiate a conversation about this nonsense but when it comes up I listen then pounce on it cause I already know what needs to be said.
It’s so predictable.
Thanks Joe…
It’s anxiety inducing. Going against the grain, against the consensus is brave. Give yourself kudos for saying anything. It’s hard to start a conversation about this topic with strangers.
I’m going to come up with some index cards and I’ll post a link to them here. Each card will have three or four points that tackle a different aspect of the fraud. And each will have a link or more to sites supporting that particular aspect.
One will tackle the mask issue.
The next the tests.
One will tackle the stats.
The non isolation and purification of the virus.
The contagion myth.
Previous pandemic scams.
Another will deal with the vaccine.
The lockdowns, The Great Reset, The Economic Agenda, Etc.
I think index cards or index card size flyers with a few points on each topic and links people could explore would be a helpful tool to distribute. If we can each wake five people up, and they do the same in turn, we can spread the truth further.
The more you practice the better you get at it.
Personally I’ve made the decision I’ve made the decision to just speak my mind on the subject no matter what company I’m in.
I just can’t bear listening to people regurgitate the MSM and call it their own thoughts.
When people disagree with me I now just tell them that’s fine I suppose everyone has to work it out for themselves but when you do realise at least it won’t come as a complete shock.
Well said Paul, I agree with this 100%.
My colleagues think I’m batshit but I just remind them that in my view they’re helping to build the cage their children will grow up in.
I end with hoping that I’m wrong and they are right.
I can deal with them thinking I’m batshit forever. I can’t deal with having been right and having said nothing.
I have to look my children in the face and know I’ve been as honest as I can be in all aspects of my life and especially during this dark as &$%£ time.
Unfortunately what we are dealing with is akin to our loved ones having joined a Cult – a global and proselytising Cult at that.
Logic will not hold up here, since it is a belief system we are dealing with, acts of faith that defy science.
If people will believe that a lone gunman fired a magic bullet in 1963, that a burning building spontaneously imploded onto its own footprint in 2001, they will swallow that we must self-incarcerate to protect against an ailment that is very much like the common cold…
Do what you can to keep yourself sane (which might mean avoiding discussion about y-k-w), and as others suggest, interject in small ways when chinks in the fabric of the fiction arise.
Q: How do you eat an elephant?…
A:…One bite at a time…
…- Keep it simple Gez’, – As the opportunity presents itself, pick *ONE* particular aspect of the whole shitshow, then deconstruct/debunk that aspect *Completely* for them… – If they’re receptive, move on to another point – Give them tidbits… – Alternatively, and possibly better yet, give them only one point to consider per conversation – you can always lay another truth-bomb on them the next time you see ’em…
…- Conversely, you could instead go *Macro*: – The link below is to an op-ed today from RT. Toward the end of the third paragraph, the author makes the point about the ‘New Variant'(tm) being propagandised, which set me thinking about the wood-for-the-trees elephant in the room: – Why does a (supposed) extant world-wide public health emergency *Require* anything and everything about it be propagandised as ‘Coronageddon’ indubitably has been?… – Does that seem like a sane, sober reasonable and *Responsible* way to confront a global virus pandemic *At All*?!…
…So go Macro on ’em, – Ask them the questions I just posed, point this *Incessant* propagandising out to them, or perhaps the endless flip-flopping, self-contradictory and increasingly incoherent and nonsensical ‘advice’/directives… – Then ask them if they are aware that the global banking system *Very Nearly* imploded (again) on the 15/16th September 2019, and proceed to draw their attention to the ‘Repo-calypse’ that occured then… – Or you could perhaps point out how the Yellow Vest movement in France had succeeded in instigating a nationwide general strike there by Christmas of 2019… – Draw their focus to the *Bigger Picture*…
…- Above all tho’ *Keep The Faith*, good sirrah! – And keep on *Keeping-On*, no matter what…
The endless demonisation of anti-lockdowners by the mainstream media in the back of your mind probably overwhelmed your confidence. But you tried. That’s the main thing
Is this blurb about Left vs Right (a divisive discussion) or about censorship and fascism?
It’s about how the labels “Left” and “Right” can be used both as a divide-and-rule policy and as a means to censor and impose fascism.
It’s about the people v governments, corporates, bankers and their Owner’s
— which is what “left vs right” used to be about, until a bunch of aspiring middle-class disinfo operatives sold their services to the ruling class, in return for comfortable careers as academics, NGO bureaucrats, and “alternative-media” journalists.