Kit Knightly
The media are already spinning a narrative around the events in Washington DC. One that bears no resemblance to reality, does not hold up to any kind of scrutiny and will have massive, far-reaching consequences for all of us.
They’re calling it “one of the darkest days in our nations history”, a day that will “live in infamy”. It will likely be memed into a shorthand date – 1/6/21, like 9/11 and 7/7. It will be the day “American democracy was attacked and prevailed”, the day the nation nearly fell to “fascists”.
It will become just one more grand sweeping illusion upon which the teetering structures of US Imperial power are built.
The story we are being told goes as follows:
Yesterday, as congress was preparing to pass the vote endorsing Joe Biden’s election victory, thousands of violent right-wing thugs stormed the Capitol building.
Acting according to Trump’s wishes, and with his endorsement, these domestic terrorists overran the police barricades in an attempt to overthrow the senate and preserve Trump’s presidency.
Fortunately the police were able to secure the situation, drive the violent rioters out and the democratic process was able to continue.
Not one single part of this story is true:
- There was no “storming”
- There was no “incitement”
- There was no “violence”
- And the riot effectively ended Trump’s presidency.
Let’s tackle them one at a time.
* * *
1. There was no “storming”. Rather videos show police opening barriers to let the “rioters” in.
In the entrance hall, the “violent thugs” respected the velvet ropes and kept in orderly lines, took a few selfies with the cops, posed for the press and – when the main events were over – they were quietly allowed to leave.
Compare and contrast the police’s treatment of those people inside the capitol, with their later treatment of protesters breaking curfew on the streets.
2. There was no “incitement”. All of Trump’s social media posts on the subject instructed people to “go home” “with peace and love”.
Is that inciting violence?
Twitter and facebook took the totally unprecedented step of completely removing those posts, and blocked him posting any further. They claimed to be preventing further violence, but it looks more like they concealed Trump’s denunciations of violence.
3. There was no violence. Indeed whether or not Trump “incited” anything is moot, because there was no violence. Disregard the reports of chemical weapons, pipe bombs or IEDs – none of which ever appeared. None of the “rioters” are as yet shown to have hurt anyone.
The only person reportedly killed or injured was a protester allegedly shot by the police. Compare and contrast the attitude of the media to this “violence”, vs the “fiery but mostly peaceful” protests all last summer.
4. The riot ended Trump’s presidency. Although the Congressional session was widely described in the press as the “confirmation vote” for Joe Biden’s election victory, it was actually rather more than that.
VP Mike Pence was chairing a joint-session which intended to allow full speeches from those opposing the election and maintaining there had been fraud.
The violence brought this session to an end prematurely, totally undermined Trump’s legal and procedural challenges and killed any chance he had of overturning the electrical college vote. No sooner was the “attack” over, than many of the Republicans in both houses who were planning to oppose Biden’s election backed-down
More than that, it seems Trump’s “incitement” of the rioters means he may well be removed from office by enforcement of the 25th amendment, which would end not just this term, but make it illegal for him to run again in the future.
Facebook and Twitter have outright banned him from posting. The press and television pundits are openly accusing him of treason and sedition.
So, who has really benefitted from the “chaos at the Capitol”? Because it surely isn’t Donald Trump.
One should always be wary of any event which “accidentally” achieves the exact opposite of its stated or apparent intent.
* * *
In the title, I refer to this as America’s Reichstag fire, and that’s not just emotive language, the parallels are pretty clear: A staged attack on a political building, deliberately misattributed to political enemies and used to consolidate the power of a freshly installed leader.
Even the media coverage is similar, the Nazi government and their tools in the press talked about it in the same exact terms as the US establishment is describing this farcical “coup attempt”. Aiming to terrify people into thinking they were on the verge of an all-out civil war.
Read this quote, and ask yourself if it couldn’t be lifted almost completely from the front page of the Washington Post or New York Times today:
The burning of the Reichstag was intended to be the signal for a bloody uprising and civil war. Large-scale pillaging in Berlin was planned for as early as four o’clock in the morning on Tuesday. It has been determined that starting today throughout Germany acts of terrorism were to begin against prominent individuals, against private property, against the lives and safety of the peaceful population, and general civil war was to be unleashed…
Within 24 hours of the Reichstag burning, the German President had passed the Reichstag Fire Decree, which declared a state of emergency that totally reversed every civil right the Weimar Republic had guaranteed its citizens:
Articles 114, 115, 117, 118, 123, 124 and 153 of the Constitution of the German Reich are suspended until further notice. It is therefore permissible to restrict the rights of personal freedom [habeas corpus], freedom of (opinion) expression, including the freedom of the press, the freedom to organize and assemble, the privacy of postal, telegraphic and telephonic communications.
While these freedoms have already been severely undermined in the US by the Patriot Act and its successors, those few rights left to American citizens will definitely be under threat once Trump is finally removed and Biden (or Harris) is put in his place.
Although there is not yet any talk of legislation, it’s certainly true there are whispers of purges and other measures to “protect the constitution”.
Some prominent voices are calling for all lawmakers backing Trump to be expelled from office. The Washington Post claimed “seditious Republicans must be held accountable”.
The anti-social media campaign has begun again in earnest too, with Parler and GAB already being blamed for allowing “violent language” on their platforms.
As Twitter and Facebook limit discussion, alternative platforms will be shutdown. Enforcing a corporate monopoly the cooperates with the state…the very definition of fascism.
All this in the name of protecting the nation from “neo-nazi thugs” or “white supremacists” or other phantom threats. In the name of “protecting the constitution”, they are tearing it to pieces. In the name of “preventing a coup”, they are carrying one out in front of our eyes.
It puts in mind Huey Long’s famous quote when asked if fascism would ever come to America:
Sure, we’ll have Fascism in this country and we’ll call it anti-Fascism.”
*
I seem to disagree with just about every take I’ve read on this.
Far from this incident being either a false flag (is any event not a false flag anymore, Internet?) or an insurrection by the forces of darkness (fuck the endless hand-wringing of the Dems and the media), I think it was absolutely hilarious. This is comedy on a planetary scale. It’s fucking perfect.
If it was staged, it was staged for your benefit– so take a deep breath, realize that life is finite, and appreciate the twisted beauty of the times we live in.
Obviously staged, and from the looks of it, failed. Crisis Actors/Agent Provocateurs were there for an event that looked like a giant dud. Or maybe they realize this laughable footage was enough, that most dumbass Americans are in a state of hysteria and will believe anything at this point. Sandy Hook was also hilariously staged (Robbie Parker grinning on CNN, Gene Rosen flubbing his lines and asking to start over) but people ate that right up too. My God it’s futile. I wish Dave McGowan was still here to break this all apart in his humorous, brilliant way.
Is it not just as likely that this was staged by the Republicans and Democrats as a joint operation and managed by the CIA, FBI infiltrators that would have been among the extreme Trump supporters from the beginning of his presidency.
Mitch McConnell and the ‘sane’ Republicans want shot of Trump. They don’t want him going around the country for the next four years rallying his supporters for a second shot at the presidency for himself or Jared. They want to get back to business as usual and Biden will go along with them if they finish off Trump.
What better way than painting support of Trump being an attack on the constitution and its symbols, almost a sacred text and icons for a large numbers of Americans. This way they cut away large swathes of his regular Republican support who see this as crossing a line. Then start planning for the next election without the distraction of Trump.
You make a good point for why it might have been joint effort – thanks for that thought. I even wonder if Trump was part of it as well. But to the Republican’s detriment – we who supported Trump are as sick of the Repub traitors as the Democrats. Cotton, Paul – shitheads. I think disguised antifa scum were the provocateurs here but hurray for all Patriots there that were emboldened to enter on their heels. You should check out the Tiktok photo showing the Congress overrun. Good for them! Hell, there’s nothing in that building worth respecting anymore. The party system is corrupt beyond repair.
That could well be a Rehearsal rather than an actual staging.
The clue being, the number of casualties was kept at a very strict minimum.
You might argue, the loss of prestige for this militaristic country is enormous, but that can be easily fixed by our skillful Media.
4 killed, i would say, if I borrow from Obama’s wisdom, this number is not worth talking about it.
I monitor the so called “Dark Web” (really just the unindexed / non-searchable via ‘engines’ part of the internet which is not seen without the right tools – hence it being ‘dark’) and I have uncovered chatter about a much bigger plot to finish Trump and his supporters once and for all – which appears to have been foiled by pro-Trump forces from unspecified special units sworn to uphold the Constitution (aka Patriots and Oath Keepers).
Anyway, apparently the ‘storming’ of the Capitol building and some much more dramatic events which were to follow were planned by forces loyal to the Deep State in order to put into motion a plan to remove Trump from office straight away using the 25th ammendment and possibly other powers too.
However, this plan was known about and allowed to play out in order to, quote, “flish out some very big rats”.
Just before the series of events was to go forward, pro-Trump Units acted before there was any significant bloodshed.
The operation was shown to be a dud on live feed when the actors entered the Capitol building (along with genuine protestors) and found that other members of the team were not present. All momentum was lost and the key ‘terror suspects’ were identified on live feed.
Apparently the Police were ‘tipped’ that protestors were going to be targeted inside the building by armed counter-protestors / deep state provocoters, and a special unit was quickly put together and was seen on live feed providing armed protection to the protestors – but they lost control of the situation when protestors and counter protestors spilt up and ran around the building. The Police were told not to interfere with protestors just follow them (hence AR armed police seen running within groups of protestors in footage).
Apparently the Deep State operation was “Time Sensitive” – hence Trump taking his time with the speech – to disrupt it, cause Pence to make his announcement during the speech, and allow the neutralisation of the deep-state units with the “pyrotechnics” (including pipe-bombs, and get this – “pressure cooker based black-powder devices” ala the Boston set up repeated).
Apparently, there was going to be some, quote “pyrotechnics to cause panic”, followed by the black-powder pressure cookers to put on a good show for the media.
During the panic and the raiding of the capital there was to be some “fires” (petrol bombs / molotov coctails were pre-placed but were recovered along with those who were to use them). Again this was to complete the show of destruction for the cameras.
There was also going to be some “gun play” which would appear to be from “armed militia types” against police and security followed by some holywwod style theatrics (not described) again for the worlds media.
After the “violent coup attempt”, the deep-state had prepared a state wide “Military enforced lockdown” folowed by, quote -“active engagement” of armed protestors by “special police and security units” (unspecified) which apparently was to generate outrage by armed Trump supporters and cause some spontaneous incidents.
This massive and violent “show” was to allow the deep-state to generate massive international condemnation and the removal of the violence inciting president.
Obviously the plan failed but the deep-state continued as if it did succeed – pushing the media to exagerate the violence (as if bombs had gone off and mass shooting had occured) and giving cover for the exposed plot to use the 25th ammendment to remove trump.
According to the Dark Web, Trump is under the protection of Constitutional Oath Keepers and is in place to use the Insurection Act against the Deep State. It is not clear if he has enough support to do this yet, but what is clear from the chatter is that the deep state are now at war with the American people in the open – and if this deep state election theft is not challenged actively, many, many Patriots will pay the price with thier blood.
As Google, Facebook, Twitter, all the MSN and many websites have now blocked Trump and Pro-Trump activsts (and all talk such as this), the Dark Web may be the place we now have move to communicate.
Good luck all Patriots and Oath Keepers – the next 72 hours will determine the next 72 years. Either Trump prevails and saves the Constitution, or the Deep State win and they take everything- including your future.
A renewed effort at Q. That didn’t work the first time. The hard reality we have to face is that they control us quite easily with just controlling all media. Period. Read Edward Bernays. They control us via media, education, academia. They provide an abundant supply of bogus data and people’s eyes glaze over and they just go on about their days. Now the 1% wants to take over, but I think most reasonable people see the BS for what it is. And it’s not a secret military blah blah blah that’s just for people who want to believe they live in an exciting movie reality, instead of the boring programmed media reality we do live in.
If people really want to scuttle the 1%, why are they all still shopping at MallWart? You would think they would make the minimal and obvious connection to the bank accounts of the billionaires and the fact that they keep giving them money at these box stores. If you don’t like the 1%, stop giving them your money and find local small businesses to work at and support. I see zero people talking about that. What I see is a lot of paranoid conspiracy theorists digging up bogus excitement to cover up the fact that their lives as slaves to MallWart are dull as hell.
Cuz every other shop is locked down, fool.
4 people are dead, the woman who was shot plus three others who died of heart attacks and the like during the events.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jemimamcevoy/2021/01/07/these-are-the-four-people-who-died-amid-the-capitol-riot/?sh=18fdc69e2293
Many more dead according to the Dark Web (speculation was Spec Ops and other oath keepers) preventing the massive false flag and immediate removal of Trump.
The MSN and Dems are continuing with the script though – acting as if the bombs and mass shooting had occured.
Shocking how they can lie and exagerate in the face of actual documented facts.
It’s awful. Capitol police are pretending to die by the minute. Morons.
This also sends a strong message to US allied countries: if they don’t keep grovelling to US agencies, storming houses of powder will nicely ensue!
This explains why Western leaders find election dispute ‘distressing’ when it happens in the US, but they cheer for and actively support it when it happens in non-Western countries!
“The Storming of the Capitol”
Isn’t this a clear message from Intelligence Agencies to show both Democrats and Republicans who is Boss?
Apparently, the police guided the crew where to go. Of course, scripted, directed, choreographed and staged!
I was impressed with the wall climbing skills of some of them. They need to have razor blades on top along with boiling pots of oil for the next time!
The “storming” event was staged for the purpose of removing POTUS. Hence, it was insurrection. Under the Insurrection Act, Trump has to first issue a proclamation; and so the questions are:
a) Does his statement on the 6th qualify as proclamation?
b) Have the insurrectionists dispersed?
c) Is there enough space at Gitmo?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Insurrection_Act_of_1807
Before invoking the powers under the Act, 10 U.S.C. § 254 requires the President to first publish a proclamation ordering the insurgents to disperse.
Trump: “Go home in peace.”
Jan 6, 2021
i will never forget what i saw that day
etched into my minds i
the bbc reporter jane stanley
pointed behind her and said the building had collapsed
from fire one of the very few times in history
she said it
and yet i could see the big bastard
still standin
smokin but solid as a rock
but
but the bbc fella said it was gone
so i ignored the image and listened to the words
bbc
the words where lies
the images for deceit
bad acts poor execution
at this point they do not need a kubrick for a moon shot
a director from eastenders or mr bean or even benny hill show
will be overly qualified for this
shit show
Obama said ‘Trump incited violence at Capitol’
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1347014070096957443?s=20
That coming from the war criminal that had Gaddafi lynched. What a slimy crocodile teared hypocrite, liar and charlatan. “We came, we saw, he died.”
https://ewn.co.za/2011/10/22/Tutu-slams-Gaddafis-killing
I voted for Trump.
and if none had Voted for any….then where might we be now ?
I have been reading about Gaddafi recently, about how he wanted to create a new gold currency for a North African Union. He wanted to sell oil with his own resources, not with the US dollar. So this is why NATO, CIA, Clintons, and Obamas sent Al Qaeda to Libya, and MSM told us it was the Libyan people rising up against a dictator.
Interestingly enough, in 2010 Gaddafi said the West “creates diseases and sells the vaccination to it’s citizens” for the price of our rights. I kinda love this man now.
Whatever pantomime is being played out – trump has to be part of it. There is simply no way his team would not have foreseen this. Just another distraction to keep the people fighting each other – and conveniently bring in the further restrictions we could all see coming.
What is there left to do. Accept our lot in life, the cycle of humanity. Reflect and look within – its not what I want materially – spiritually maybe – but either way it feels that really is all we can do.
No, Trump had to let this deep-state operation play out to show the world and all oath keepers that, 1) he has fully exhausted any and all normal legal/constitutional avenues to challenge the election fraud,
2) expose the hidden players who had apparently set up quite a show for the worlds media – including pyrotectics and shootings to remove Trump using the 25th ammendment and introduce pre-written acts to crush Trump supporters (see my post about the leaks and chatter on the Dark Web above).
Well, we’re all now waiting impatiently for that ‘storm’ of his to finally hit.
The Republicrats are pathetic. Trying to turn what looked to be a drunken frat boy party into the Storming of the Bastille or the Winter Palace or the Reichstag Fire. One thing about the Republicrats hasn’t changed though, the level of their general idiocy.
https://www.deviantart.com/redamerican1945/art/Eugene-V-Debs-Republican-Democratic-Party-674343047
Thanks, but we got this.
Howay now there was a wee bit of violence but it was kept to a few small scuffles with heavily protected but lightly armed police outside the building
Sorry, but cops are pretending to die.
https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/washington-dc-election-riots/h_f809c023931544c5374bdc8c646e9353
You forgot to mention the real purpose of Covid 19 that goes with what happened at the Capitol. There is a connection between the two and that connection is called control.
We are entering a long dark hall way that is leading to an even darker place.
This is all about the power of the Transnational Capitalist Class both domestically and globally.
Think not only what is happening inside the box but also think outside of the box. We must do more critical thinking now if we, humanity, is to survive. Peace.
Less than 72hrs left for the US Constitution (and the lives and futures of many Patriots) according the Dark Web if Trump cannot get enough support for the Insurrection Act.
Trumps team folied a massive false flag at the capitol and exposed the remaining deep-state rats in the house and on the streets.
All is not yet lost unless the US falls. Next 72hrs critical!
I have had a day to digest some of this and all can say is I found the entire debacle absolutely and utterly hilarious
Glad you think so, but apparently – according to chatter from the Dark Web – several Patriots and overt and covert Oath Keepers lost thier lives preventing a massive false flag planned to take place in front of the worlds cameras to justify Trumps removal.
The 4 reported dead are just the tip of the ice burg.
The others may never be known but they will not be forgotten.
Hmm! Interesting report here:-
A police report on the Reichstag fire (1933) – document extract (alphahistory.com)
I pulled Göering aside; but he did not let me start. ‘Police on an emergency footing; shoot to kill; and any other emergency regulations which might be appropriate in such a case.’ I said again that a police radio message would be sent to all police stations in his name, putting the police in a state of alert and ordering the arrest of those Communist officials whose imprisonment had been intended for some time in the event of a ban on the Party. Göering was not listening: ‘No Communist and no Social Democrat traitor must be allowed to escape us’ were his last words.
When I met Schneider again I tried to collect my thoughts: ‘This is a mad-house, Schneider, but apart from that the time has come: all Communist and Social Democrat officials are to be arrested, big raids, a state of alert and all that goes with it!’
Schneider forgot the Social Democrats when he passed on Göering’s order as a radio message. When I returned to the ‘Alex’ after midnight it was buzzing like a beehive. The alerted operational battalions of the police stood lined up in long rows in the entrance drives with steel helmets and rifles. While squad vans arrived and whole troops of detectives with registers prepared many years before jumped on the ramps, joined by uniformed officers, the first cars were arriving back at the entrance of the building with dazed prisoners who had been woken up from their sleep.