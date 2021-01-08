Kit Knightly
It’s not been often, in the five years OffG has existed, that we’ve had to cop to missing something important within 24 hours of publishing an article – but this is one of those times.
In my article yesterday – “The Storming of the Capitol”: America’s Reichstag Fire? – I said this [my emphasis]:
Although there is not yet any talk of legislation [in response to the Capitol Hill riots], it’s certainly true there are whispers of purges and other measures to “protect the constitution”.
That quote did not age well, indeed it was wrong from the moment it went to print. Because, as it turns out, there has actually been “talk of legislation” for weeks – even months. Soon-to-be-President Joe Biden promised a new “domestic terrorism bill” back in November, according to the Wall Street Journal.
That is why you’re seeing so much usage of the phrase “domestic terrorism” in the last couple of days. It’s the meme-phrase. The primary talking point for this whole exercise. It was underlined in all the memos sent out to all the media outlets.
That’s why Joe Biden went to such lengths to distinguish “domestic terrorists” from “protesters” in his speech following the riots.
That’s why the Council on Foreign Relations had an interview with a “counter-terrorism and national security expert” published within 24 hours of the incident, in which he spends 4 paragraphs arguing that the people who “stormed the capitol” were domestic terrorists.
That’s why the Washington Post has got an article dedicated to “lawmakers and experts” arguing that the Capitol Hill protest was an act of “domestic terrorism”. And so have Vox. And Mother Jones.
That’s why ABC had an article about how “domestic terrorism and hate crimes” were a growing problem in America…a week before the riot took place.
And that’s why #TrumpisaDomesticTerrorist is trending on Twitter.
Georgetown University, a well-known spook college, published a paper in September 2020 titled the “The Need for a Specific Law Against Domestic Terrorism”, and op-ed pieces bemoaning the lack of such a law have been dotted through the press going back to last summer and even late 2019.
There was one published yesterday, in which a “senior FBI official” says “more could have been done” if there had been a “specific law outlawing” domestic terrorism.
“Domestic Terrorism” is clearly where it’s at in early 2021, so we can expect a brand new law regarding it…probably by March, at the latest.
What will “Domestic Terrorism” mean in this law? The answer to that is pretty much always “whatever they want it to mean.”
Certainly, it will include “incitement” and “hate speech”, I would expect “denialism” to make an appearance, and be downright shocked if “spreading misinformation” doesn’t get a mention. Don’t be surprised if “questioning elections” or “bringing democracy into disrepute” is made an outright crime.
It will probably be tied into the Covid “pandemic” in some way, too. After all, what is discouraging people from taking vaccines if not the very definition of “terrorism”, right? It’s possible that even climate change will get a mention as well. They like to slide that into every issue these days.
Joe Biden has claimed multiple times to be the author of the original Patriot Act, saying it was based entirely on a bill he proposed in the wake of the Oklahoma City bombing of 1995.
Well now he has a chance to work on the reboot too, and they are always so much better when you can get the original creative team back together.
Is this video a CGI fake?
‘You will pay’: Donald Trump condemns mob that attacked US Capitol
Jan 8, 2021
The Telegraph
Donald Trump has called on Americans to come together and condemned violent scenes in Washington on Wednesday as a “heinous attack”.
The US of A knows a thing or two about terrorism (having inflicted it on innocent people in many places in its role as henchman for the transnational financiers who run the world).
A good thing of being someone who meets many ‘front line medics’ is that you know a little bit on how they think and how they act. Pretty sure that many of those ‘front line medics’ would stop believing the ballyhoo, but instead of thinking many went silent over the last months, since that is easier for them than thinking.
But it wasn’t me who stopped talking with them, trying to put some sense in them, it was they who stopped talking with me.
And when I still talked with them, I tried to talk rationally with them, ie only about things that are factual truths (like that the average age of a covid death is similar to the average age of death NL, so there is no ‘excess death rate’). You know, I just referred to open source governmental data that everyone can verify if they have the will and take the time. And this is what I don’t like about alt media: that they marinate simple factual truths (like that the average age of a covid death is similar to the average age of death NL) with stories that make you want to believe that the devil exists (you know the deep state and all that). Precisely because alt media is doing the latter, I can’t forward factual alt media articles to these front line medics (if I would do that they most likely will believe that I went nuts since I forward articles from websites where it is suggested that the devil exists). Now I am not saying that all alt media is controlled media (because how could I know?), but I certainly say that alt media behaves foolish. That is, alt media are useless media: they tell things in articles that everyone with half a brain can understand and know (and could easily be distributed for those who stopped thinking as these articles can be entertaining), yet you can’t forward those articles to people who don’t understand. And so things are hushed up, and it is very difficukt to talk about the nonsense of the nonsense that Covid19 is to those who stopped thinking, and the nonsense just continues. Smart eh?
Anyway… A different way of finding out the truth, is the hard way. Some of these front line medics are truly bamboozled. Well, I can only feel sorry for them. But there are also some opportunists among them who think it is smart to go along with the conventional foolishness, and therefore act as if they believe the covid pandemic as it is served to them. These are the people who stopped talking with me since they didn’t like what I said to them (fi about that the average age of a covid death is similar to the average age of death NL). And they went into overdrive into making believe to others that covid is the real thing.
And now all front line medics in NL are softly, yet firmly, persuaded to take the vaccine: a vaccine they have propagated themselves as the only thing that could save us from this terrible disease that covid is. And all front line medics are watching each other, and they all know who got vaccinated and who got not yet vaccinated. And the press is there and they ask: ‘have you taken the vaccine’. And they can’t say ‘no’ to the press. Similarly, they can’t say no to their colleagues, their family, their friends, since they propagated this thing from (almost) the start. Saying no wouldn’t be consequential. And so they must take the vaccine and become inconsequential to themselves. That is, they have to lie to themselves that the vaccine has very little side effects, works and that even though the vaccine has an ingredient that’s almost never been tested on humans before (and the follow-up of those who were tested is very short), it is okay to take the vaccine. They know it is not true, but they can’t say it to themselves. They have swallowed their own lies hook, line and sinker and now it may literally poison themselves.
Moral of the story: renouncing your principles is not a smart move.
At Kent State they knew how to deal with domestic terrorism.
Peas in a pod. “In an incredible interview with Alex Jones . . . etc”
https://en-volve.com/2021/01/07/gen-flynn-lays-out-evidence-of-massive-election-fraud-says-trump-will-100-be-president-for-the-next-4-years/
Gen Flynn Lays Out Evidence Of Massive Election Fraud — Says Trump Will ‘100% Be President For The Next 4 Years’
https://twitter.com/GenFlynn/status/1347584790443270150
America fought a good fight. Our great Country is resilient & we will get thru this difficult time. Acting responsibly at this moment is what all Americans must do. During the past 4 tough years, I found faith, family and true friends were my foundation.
4:43 PM • Jan 8, 2021
In case there are still some uninitiated to the ways of the parasite class, they basically close off streets (like what they do for movies) pay a bunch of actors to act out a story pretend to be outraged and pretend everyone else is outraged too, and bring in a new Law to combat the imagine threat and erode another of you basic human rights ! The Patriot act being a prime example !
There is a market for this.
https://crowdsondemand.com/
Oooh, so I can rent some for my next birthday party?
The ‘Maga’ just happen to be the highest ranking priests of the Temple of Set.
If it’s a man, it’s called a “Magus”, so this doesn’t really fit that well, unless you mean Trump is a transgender woman 😀
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lyHSjv9gxlE
Look at “the states”, they’re leading the way of collapse that will sweep the world.
It is not certain yet that Biden will get the original team back together – not until he is sworn in – and my knowledge is that there are still legal challenges going on. I am not saying they will succeed but they are going on. I’m having to double-check everything but expect some legal challenge soon regarding the manipulation of data from a computer virus introduced by former head of Leonardo SpA. More later. Still checking these facts as they come in,
Take a look at the video embedded in this piece. Like the author I am wary until the facts are proved. But there is a lot of talk in the US among Trump supporters who still believe the Deep State can be taken down. This suggests MI6 is involved as well as the CIA,
https://yournews.com/2021/01/08/1986165/conte-leonardo-spa-and-the-u-s-embassy-behind-the-election/
If true it is a huge story,
If the USA were to see what the united states are doing within the USA, it would attack the United States of America, in order to free the United States from the Tyranny of the USA and therein,
Ensure their democracy.
“we can expect a brand new law regarding it…probably by March, at the latest”. Sorry to say this, but you’ve probably missed that the text is already written and will be ratified and passed within days. A military precept is to never lose the element of surprise – hit them when they least expect it.
My my, they must have worked feverishly non stop the last two days to get that new law up and drafted. How quick they work! It seems almost miraculous!
Like the scamdemic, if people really can’t see what’s going on here, I don’t know what else to say.
Capitol Police open the doors to the U.S. Capitol for the protestors. One officer is heard saying, “I disagree with it, but respect it.”
Caught on video
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1347615998610911234
I am not that horrified by Wednesday because the republic was never in any danger. The US system is set up so that capturing a couple of buildings or even a handful of legislators means nothing except a bit of criminal damage to historic monuments and a bit of kidnapping. President Trump obviously never paid attention during his civics classes or he would have known this. The demonstration achieved nothing except harden attitudes towards them — today a MAGA hat isn’t something to be worn with pride, it now marks the owner as a credulous fool.
Now we have the conspiracy machine going into overdrive. Yesterday it was agents provocateurs in the riot, encouraging people. Hardly necessary. Today its now the excuse for renewed repression. Also hardly necessary. The autocrats these people revere have been steadily eroding our rights for years, tolerating shows of dissent only if it was for the ‘right’ cause. We’ve all seen how the “Occupy Wall Stree” and “BLM” protests were handled with hardly a kid glove in sight. Yesterday, like Charlotte, there were obviously ‘good people’ there so they were tolerated until they got completely out of hand. New repressive legislation is hardly necessary; there’s plenty on the books already, it just needs to be enforced (and then, once and for all, maybe those MAGA types will understand exactly what they’re pushing for).
“New repressive legislation is hardly necessary;” Not remotely, this is about domestic stuff, existing legislation largely pertains to foreign actors.
This is what the ugly face of Oppression looks like. Oppression is what happens when the self entitled WAR RACKETEER CORPORATE FASCIST OLIGARCH MOBSTER PSYCHOPATHS go to war with WE THE PEOPLE (HUMANITY). So much easier if those psycho criminals were to return everything they have stolen from humanity and agree to be brought to account for their crimes against it.
In this season and every season MAY THE DEBS BE WITH US.
https://www.tumblr.com/search/v%20debs
https://www.rt.com/uk/511943-british-women-fined-walk
Drinking tea whilst out for a walk?… – Believe it or not: – Jail…
When I was a younger I had no idea of the politics of my own country let alone the USA or any other country.
So why is it these days we have full commentary on US elections and most get involved in the debate like they know whats going on.
When I get talking to these morons who like to name drop, Trump this and Biden that. I say “Oh, are you into US politics?” To which most reply yes, with a smug look.
I then go onto ask them to name two other political parties and their leaders outside of the two options they have been given on the tv. At this point I get blank stares. What about two policies of the two main marketed parties. Again, I get the same stoopid look. What about the shadow treasurer? Can you name this guy? Shadow who?
It’s at this point I say. You sure your follow US politics…
Hopefully it’s at this this point they realise how much of a twat they really are. Perhaps from now on they will stop commentating of stuff that does not matter. Especially as there is more pressing priorities on your own post code.
I did know that, but thanks for the grammar check. Were would the forum be without you patrolling.
By saying “stoopid” it sort of highlights the meaning. It’s supposed to point out the accent/sound. Stoopid sounds stupid when said, if you know what I mean…
I guess you did not pick up on it. Perhaps your too stooopid.
By the way, Iv got some questions for you about USA politics. Do you have a moment…
Cascadian was pushing his tiny brain to the limit, when he spotted your not so stupid stoopid. He’s always good for a laugh.
I would venture to say that if you think political argument is advanced by knowing a name on a pub quiz, then I want a different arbiter of which national politics I’m allowed to talk about.
Why would you want to talk about it all. If you frequent this forum you would understand it’s theater at it’s worst. These are the guys who did not make the cut for hollywood.
If you disagree, how’s your left/right voting working out for you.
I voted left/right two, maybe three times before I realised change was not coming. Since then i’v not tuned in. Haven’t voted since my mid twenties.
You talk about what you want. Don’t be bullied by Mik.
If you had bothered reading this article, you’d know it’s not about the election, but about utilizing an event in that sphere for advancing a totalitarian agenda using the “anti terrorism” cover, just like with 9/11.
The CFR’s “terrorism expert” Bruce Hoffman, mentioned (as an “expert,” not by name) in the article, said this,
“President Donald J. Trump repeatedly perpetuated false claims of election fraud that have just as repeatedly been invalidated by state and federal courts, state legislatures, and appointed and elected officials. He brazenly invited protesters to Washington to attempt to reverse the election. Trump told them on Twitter: “Be there, will be wild.” Those who answered his call achieved what Osama bin Laden failed to on September 11, 2001: a successful assault on the cherished and sacred citadel of U.S. democracy—which was broadcast to the world, thus tarnishing America’s image and undermining confidence in U.S. leadership and institutions.” Yep, even worse than 9/11. 🙂 In a way, it is, more outrageous as to how flimsy it is, a naked op.
The King of Plagiarism never authored anything original in his life
So the media says,”white right wing (try saying that s few times) anti Vaxx, covid deniers are a threat to the nation’s grannies. The public goes,”We want legislation now” The gov. says “all right”. Job done. All you really need is the media and you can do anything these days. It’s scarey
Any criticism of Israel will also be a capital offence.
No doubt Vice President Kamala Harris with her experience as California’s Attorney General, pandering to private corporations running prisons and sending parents of students playing truant to prison, will be part of the new team that defines what domestic terrorism is and puts it into a 5,000-page bill, along with all the othet pork-barrelling handouts, to be approved by Congress in a hurried session.
Shall we include vax-passport checkpoints and the “right” to detain you and destroy your property in the name of safety?
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/australian-state-law-empowers-officials-to-forcibly-remove-underwear-to-administer-vaccine