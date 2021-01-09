Sometimes you drain the swamp & sometimes the swamp drains you

Andrew Korybko
Trump sincerely thought that he could irreversibly effect significant long-term change to the way that America is run by “draining the swamp” that all of his supporters so deeply despise, but he ultimately lacked the strength time and again to take the decisive steps that were necessary in order to execute this grand strategic vision due to several important reasons that deserve to be discussed at length.
The Commander-In-Chief Capitulates
The Trump Era is over after the incumbent announced in the day after Wednesday’s storming of the US Capitol that “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power”, which was widely interpreted by friends and foes alike as the tacit concession that he previously promised never to provide a little more than 24 hours prior during his speech at the Save America Rally.
At that event, he literally said that “We will never give up. We will never concede, it doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved”, yet completely changed his tune following the day’s tumultuous events and after mysteriously “going dark” for over 24 hours, during which time some speculate that he was forced by his enemies in the permanent military, intelligence, and diplomatic bureaucracies (“deep state”) to give up the fight.
Betraying His Base
This totally devastated his supporters who elected him primarily for the purpose of executing his chief promise to “drain the swamp” that all of them so deeply despise. They truly believed that he could irreversibly effect significant long-term change to the way that America is run, something which Trump himself also sincerely thought he could do as well, but he ultimately lacked the strength time and again to take the decisive steps that were necessary in order to do so.
Thus, he ended up getting swallowed by the same “swamp” that he attempted to drain, which is licking its lips after feasting on the political carcass that he’s since become as a result of his capitulation. For as much hope as he inspired in his supporters and the respect that many of them still have for him, most of them are profoundly disappointed that he gave up and didn’t go down fighting.
That’s not to say that the vast majority of them expected him to forcefully resist Biden’s impending inauguration, but just that they never thought they’d see the day where he publicly capitulated after carefully cultivating such a convincing reputation among them as a fighter who literally said a little more than 24 hours prior that “We will never give up. We will never concede, it just doesn’t happen.”
This prompted an ongoing soul-searching process among the most sober-minded of them who aren’t indoctrinated with the cultish Q-Anon claims that Trump still has a so-called “master plan” that he’s preparing to implement after this latest “5D chess” move. It’s over, the Trump Era has ended, and the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement that he inspired is now at risk of being declared a “domestic terrorist” organization in the coming future.
Trump’s Most Fatal Political Miscalculation
“Biden’s America Would Be A Dystopian Hellhole”, like the author predicted a few months ago, and all of Trump’s supporters know that. Some had already resigned themselves to its seeming inevitability after his efforts to legally reverse the contested results of the latest elections failed for a variety of reasons that most of them attribute to the “swamp’s” corruption, but they nevertheless remained as positive as possible after having believed that their hero would go down with them to the end.
None ever thought twice about his promise to “never give up, never concede”, and they even expected him to have to be escorted from the White House on 20 January, yet his tacit concession is forcing many of them to re-evaluate their views about him in hindsight. Not only is he going out with a whimper on the “deep state’s” terms, but he never fully “drained the swamp”.
Trump’s most fatal political miscalculation is that he thought that he could change the system from the “inside-out” after symbolically — yet importantly, not substantively — taking control of it as America’s first modern-day “outsider” President. He immediately switched from an “outsider” to an “insider” shortly after his inauguration by capitulating to the “deep state’s” demands that he fire former National Security Advisor Flynn, which was his “original sin” that paved the way for all that would later follow.
Trump the self-professed “deal-maker” thought that he could strike a “compromise” with his enemies through these means, but all that he did was embolden them to intensify their fake news-driven efforts to oust him and continue sabotaging him from within through many of the same “swamp” creatures that he naively continued to surround himself with.
RINOs + MSM = Trump’s Defeat
The most reviled among them in the eyes of his base is “Javanka”, the popular portmanteau of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his daughter Ivanka. He continued listening to these “Republicans In Name Only”, or RINOs as many MAGA members describe them, as well as many others such as those who still sit in Congress but pretended to be his friend just to win re-election.
Furthermore, the influence that his former reality TV career had on him resulted in Trump remaining obsessed with how his enemies might malign him in the Mainstream Media (MSM) for any decisive moves that he took to smash the “deep state”. This weakness of character proved to be his greatest personal flaw since he should have followed his instincts instead of submitting to the egoistic desire to be “liked” by his foes.
So influenced was he by the MSM that his enemies were able to employ the most basic “reverse-psychology” tricks to manipulate him into “playing it safe” in his struggle against the “deep state”. They fearmongered since even before he entered office that he’d turn into a so-called “dictator”, yet he never seriously contemplated any such authoritarian moves in that direction despite always having the possibility of utilizing the immense powers vested in him by the Constitution to do so if he sincerely wanted.
His MAGA supporters passionately pleaded that he should have turned into his enemies’ worst nightmare by declaring at least limited martial law in response to the decades-long Hybrid War of Terror on America finally going kinetic last summer after Antifa and “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) orchestrated nationwide riots to oust him.
Trump’s Three Greatest Failures
Bewildering his base, Trump also failed to revoke Article 230 despite now-proven fears that it would empower Big Tech to censor him and his supporters, nor did he thwart the Democrats’ mail-in ballot and Dominion voting system schemes which they argue ultimately led to them stealing the election.
Just as concerning was his decision to not stop the Democrat Governors from locking down their populations for political reasons under the convenient pretext of COVID-19. The author addressed all of these issues in his analysis published shortly after the election about why “The Anti-Trump Regime Change Sequence Is Worthwhile Studying”. Trump could have legally exercised near-”dictatorial” powers to avert all of this and thus save America as his supporters see it, yet time and again he failed to gather the strength needed to do so due to his deep personal flaws.
The Hybrid War On America Is Over
While Trump was unquestionably victimized by the “deep state” during his entire time in office, he’s no longer as much of a martyr as he used to be after suddenly giving up the fight following Wednesday’s storming of the US Capitol. He surrendered to the shock of his base, was subsequently swallowed by the “swamp”, and is now being mercilessly destroyed in an ominous sign of what awaits the rest of the MAGA movement in the Biden-Kamala era.
Had he gone down fighting to the end and “never gave up” like he promised, then it would be an altogether different story, but instead his over-hyped “deal-making” instincts got the best of him at the very last minute and he foolishly thought that he could save himself by capitulating to their demands. The “deep state” is now showing their “thanks” by censoring him from social media and pushing for his impeachment.
The MAGA movement always believed that the country has already been at “war” for years even though most couldn’t articulate the hybrid nature of it like the author did in his piece last summer about how “The Hybrid War Of Terror On America Was Decades In The Making”.
They truly felt that Trump shared their threat assessment after he was viciously attacked by the “deep state” from the second that he stepped onto the campaign trail, but it turned out that he underestimated the threat even though his enemies never did. To the “deep state” and their public Democrat proxies, this was always a “war” in its own way, which they never shied away from expressing.
The supreme irony is that while Trump lambasted the “weak Republicans” in his Save America Rally speech, he himself ultimately epitomized that very same weakness by later surrendering.
The “Deep State” Won
His opponents know no limits and believe in classic Machiavellian fashion that “the ends justify the means”, whereas he thought that he could play by the rules — and not even all of them as was early explained by pointing out his refusal to employ the near-”dictatorial” powers vested in him by the Constitution — and still come out on top.
His naïveté will go down in history since it’s what’s most directly responsible for him failing to fully recognize the seriousness of the “deep state’s” no-holds-barred war on him and the rest of America.
As a born-and-raised New Yorker, Trump perfected the art of slick talking, so much so that he even managed to dupe his base into believing that he shared their threat assessment about the decades-long Hybrid War of Terror on America. They fell for this charade since they desperately wanted to believe that there was still some hope left.
There isn’t, though, since the war is over and the “deep state” won once and for all. The “Great Reset”/”Fourth Industrial Revolution” brought about by World War C is barreling forward at full speed ahead, and practically every domestic accomplishment that Trump has to his name will likely be reversed by Biden-Kamala during their first year in office, especially since the “deep state’s” Democrat proxies control all branches of government now (remembering that the Supreme Court’s supposed “conservative supermajority” really just consists of RINOs as was proven by their refusal to hear his team’s convincing election fraud cases).
After “Analyzing The MAGA Movement’s Democratic Security Failure” on Wednesday, it’s clear that whatever “master plan” he and/or the MAGA movement might have had backfired and was actually exploited by their opponents.
The Real “Master Plan”
In fact, the only real “master plan” was that of the “deep state”, which effectively thwarted every one of Trump’s moves and ultimately turned his supporters’ “last hurrah” of a mostly peaceful rally into the nail that’ll now be hammered into the MAGA movement’s coffin.
It’s extremely suspicious that the US Capitol was so poorly defended despite there being an ongoing session of Congress on such an historic day and after weeks of preparation to ensure the site’s safety ahead of Trump’s long-planned Save America March.
It’s even more baffling that some of the police officers removed the barricades and even opened the doors to some of the protesters, which in hindsight suggests that the “deep state” wanted to tempt the most “overly passionate” among them (to say nothing of suspected provocateurs) into storming the site as the pretext for what followed.
The whole point in passively facilitating this scenario through the masterful exploitation of crowd psychology was to lay the basis for a comprehensive nationwide crackdown against the MAGA movement on the grounds that it’s now “proven” to be a “domestic terrorist” group.
That explains the push behind impeaching Trump less than two weeks before he himself acknowledged just the other day that he’ll be leaving office after ensuring the “transition of power”.
Had he not surrendered, then he probably would still be a martyr to most of the MAGA movement, but now he’s just a palace hostage awaiting his highly publicized political execution as the opening salvo of the “deep state’s” Democrat-driven reprisals against his supporters in the name of “defending against domestic terrorism”. That, not whatever Q-Anon imagines, is the real “master plan”, and it succeeded.
Concluding Thoughts
Trump was swallowed by the “swamp” because he lacked the strength to drain it. Every MAGA member needs to accept this harsh truth no matter how painful it might be. Time and again, he failed to muster up the strength needed to meaningfully fulfill what many sincerely believed to be his destiny.
This was due to his fatal political miscalculation of transforming from an “outsider” into an “insider” in a doomed-to-fail attempt to change the system from within. He continued relying on RINOs despite their proven unreliability. Trump’s obsession with how his foes portrayed him in the MSM also led to him never seriously countenancing the use of the near-”dictatorial” powers vested in him by the Constitution to save America.
He pathetically surrendered after the “deep state’s” “master plan” succeeded, and now he can’t even go down in history as a martyr.
He really never touched the swamp.
Obama, Clinton, McConnell, Schumer, Pelosi, Zuckerberg, Gates, and all their European counterparts – I won’t even list them – they are all part of the swamp he didn’t touch.
And now we have to think seriously about how all these dangerous charlatans are planning to touch US.
The world is in deep trouble, because that’s how they want it to be, and they have their escape routes ready for when their Plan A, Plan B, Plan C, Plan D and Plan Z don’t go quite the way they would like.
Naturally they always have their escape routes ready, because, after all, we, the human population, outnumber them 99 to 1.
They probably haven’t forgotten that last fact, but apparently we have…
Dear people, these frauds have never been our representatives, and we must have in mind at all times that the situation we are in right now is unbelievably ridiculous.
As others have mentioned here, our current ‘experts’ in all scientific, economic, health, military and media matters are now part-time amateur specialists who lack the sheer intelligence to do their jobs properly. Many of them were clearly employed precisely because of their limited imagination, or perhaps because of their ability to ‘fit in’, and their willingness to have an OFF switch installed in their brains. In fact because of almost anything except brilliance in their field.
We frequently read here about real experts who can do those jobs properly, but their services are no longer required by the new amateur political Establishment, which uses a new amateur media Establishment (no journalists) in order to ensure that the real experts are automatically screened out of positions of influence in the entire new amateur Establishment.
It strikes me too, that we must keep clearly in mind exactly what the whole civilized world thought of Trump when he first appeared on the scene…
First impressions can be devastatingly accurate sometimes, and, if we are even only slightly honest with ourselves, we can see that this was never a man in whom a whole nation could realistically put its trust.
Some people trust their parents, some trust their psychiatrists, some trust their friends and some trust their dogs, but America chose to trust its Trump – a deuce, as it turned out.
Oh, guess what, America is also currently in the process of choosing yet another deuce.
The country which all other countries like to emulate, whether they admit it or not, has gone rogue.
That sort of thing has consequences. We should probably prepare for the worst.
Whenever there is a false flag event I wonder what is going on behind the scenes of this latest sideshow?
Trump is probably better off losing now and winning in 2024. Now that he knows how the swamp is run, he can better prepare for a second term in 2024 and get more done that what he could get done if he started a second term now. One thing he will need to do will be to get old guard republicans who did not support him primaried out when they come up for reelection in 2022 or 2024. He needs a better organization that supports him including a media organization that supports him He can’t do it all by himself.
Trump is not going away. Just ask him.
Has anyone ever been elected to office while serving time in prison?
“Trump was swallowed by the “swamp” because he lacked the strength to drain it.”
I totally agree with that and even after a few month after he took office we could see that.
But the revenge will be ugly. I expect he’ll been thrown in prison if he’s lucky enough to escape Qaddafi’s fate.
‘’Just as concerning was his decision to not stop the Democrat Governors from locking down their populations for political reasons under the convenient pretext of COVID-19.’’
Covid is a neoliberal project and Trump is a neoliberal crook, just like Johnson. You are writing lies & shit. You apologist for a neoliberal neo-Nazis crook. You are a bunch of lying assholes you reveal yourselves as the CIA stooges you really are, just like Trump was. You far-right Frauds.
“Meanwhile the CORPORATE FASCIST PROPAGANDA toadies and FABIAN FASCIST EUGENICISTS back down at Brown Shirt Press (aka Counterpuff) are still pushing the SCAMDEMIC BIG LIE and ‘Doc’ Billy’s EUTHANASIA DEATH SHOT. They believe that by focusing on Orange Hair Bozo versus Groper Joe no one will focus on the upcoming GENOCIDE that the OLIGARCH MOBSTER PSYCHOS have planned for HUMANITY.”
https://www.counterpunch.org/2021/01/08/the-trumpism-virus/
“What a gang of slimy crocodile teared, hypocrites, fakes, frauds, phonies and charlatans.”
“Here is a message for them from ‘Baby Debs.’
Whether Trump was “really” aiming to drain the swamp is entirely beside the point. What is the point is the raft of chicanery, illegality, threats, intimidation, lies and propaganda that was used to derail his legitimately elected Presidency before he was even elected. If you can’t see that or don’t care about it you deserve everything that’s coming at you from the Democrats.
Obama faced the same attacks. This is standard American behaviour.
You cannot compare that to the relentless barrage Trump has copped left, right and center. We’ve never seen anything like it. It was unprecedented. They want to impeach him for a second time! Obama was treated like royalty.
Good grief, some people sure hang on tightly to Trump illusions. He was a creature of the Deep State as much as every president before him, appointed Deep State principals to high offices,….. Folks need to wake up and smell the rancid toxicity which has been the US government since…. 1788.
Herr Drumpf was a failure because he didn’t exercise his dictatorial power? It’s hard to take that idea seriously, especially on a largely anti-Trump site like this one. But a bigger question is, if the swamp has finally defeated and drained Trump, who will ever again dare fight the tyrannical US state? And why didn’t leftists see Trump as their greatest ally against the hated US state establishment, with its military-industrial complex and mega-rich, mega-exploitative corporate controllers, instead of constantly mocking him and inciting violence against his ‘racist’ working class supporters’? Wow, the deep state and the corporate communists have really employed the left very well to remove their arch-enemy, Orange Man Hero.
The neo-fascist trump has gone but now they are left with an evil just as bad, in the deep state’s warmongering, neoliberal, racist, war criminal, Biden. There was no good choice. Nobody was every on the American people’s side.
How they can every fight when they don’t understand their own interests, god only knows. Fighting for family, God, guns, pro-life, anti gay, and anti-communism ain’t going get these people anywhere. That’s not a philosophy, or demands they should fight for, when what they really need is social and economic justice, unionisation, universal healthcare and universal education.
They are so lost and confused after years of bring fucker around by the CIA and their mind control.
What if when realizing the security just allowing them to go through on a very important day, someone’s red flag would have went up & made the crowd refuse to go in. I understand the hype, adrenaline & the fight we want to make, but wouldn’t it have screamed volumes had they stood back & told security to fuck off, they weren’t falling for that trap?!
here we go again…
You reveal yourselves, when you tell the ridiculous lie that Trump was anything other than a neo-fascist fraud and a liar.
Please stop with Trump and the Deep State, draining the fucking swamp, Q-bullshit, etc. Open your eyes. Trump may not have been the preferred POTUS, but his term can be counted as wildly successful for the elites for a reason.
Could that success be finally removing and disgracing the businessman and outsider who hates politicians and threatened he would clean up DC and end the corporate capture of US democracy? What I call ‘Corporate communism’ has finally defeated the last US President to be chosen by the dumb voters rather than safely approved and controlled by the caring elite politicians and oligarchs, who have now saved their swamp from the angry plebs. But without the big orange scapegoat, who will the Democrats and their MSM allies blame for ruining public trust in US democracy and fair elections, for an even more divided nation, and for denying free speech to their critics? White Americans?
Trump would had never gotten near POTUS had he been someone the CFR/NWO elite technocrats didn’t rubber stamp from the start. It just doesn’t happen anymore. He perfectly diffused any sort of real opposition. What actual swamp draining did he do? I’ll wait for a list. Meanwhile, his operation ‘warp speed’ was not quite what his supporters would have expected.
Yes. The unwillingness to expose the two party deception and scam of all governments who hide behind a global monetary system entirely based on fraud and illegality, is worrying and destructive.
The only way to bring left and right together is to show people the ugly truth: That both sides play their bases against each other in order to divide and conquer through the manipulations of the press corps who hide the maneuvering and collusion behind the scenes, while the spoils of theft and graft are divided and distributed, using the meaningless act of voting as the legal device.
In 1963 Kennedy took to the White House Round Table and promised to be a new broom that swept clean. he was young, fresh, people- friendly and idealistic. A fare cry from the staid looking chain of predecessors who never smiled in public- even for cameras- and who looked, thought and behaved with the authority of head masters of privates schools. Kennedy was supposed to signify a new kind of politics for a new kind of public and bring in a new kind of America. Not just for Americans but for the rest of the world to see. This was a man who didn’t like war for the sake of profit, no matter who made it. He didn’t like tax breaks for the already privileged, such as oil men. He didn’t want the dark cloud of a cold war hanging over the lives of Americans or the west. He didn’t want to interfere in other wars and lose America’s sons for nothing. Hew anted everyone to learn from the lessons History had tried to teach the world. He wanted to sit and talk peace with enemies. he didn’t enjoy the idea of using nuclear weapons as a constant threat- by any country , be it Cuba, America, Israel or Russia.
He wanted America back in the black and jobs for everyone and a reason to be proud. He didn’t want the likes of the CIA and FBI secretly trying to run the country and push other countries around. He wanted them to stick to the job they were paid to do- nothing more. And so, this naive, idealistic and optimistic president had his brains blown all over Dealey Plaza, the home of the Texas Oil men. His brother (and his Attorney General ), Bobby, picked himself up three years later and took his first steps in trying to secure the presidency and finish what his brother had started. He too was shot in the head among crowds of adoring Americans and died.
It doesn’t take a political analyst to understand what both of these acts signified. many caught on after the first slaughter. The second slaughter confirmed it for them. You may well have the most important position in the country be the spokesman for the leaders of the west but that’s all you are; a voice and a brand. You don’t make rules or suggest policies, you just announce them and sign for them. Forget that role and you can forget keeping the job; go public in any denouncements of the real power( CIA and comrades) and you can forget your life.
So why did Trump not see this ? he calls so many politicians ‘fake’ or ‘corrupt’ and identifies the need for radical change but didn’t see that no president has actual power. Can he really have been that naive ? Ok he isn’t- and never will be- known for his sharp intellect. But, as Dylan sang, You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.
Trump caught a mood pre-election. Or his handlers did. The alt movement had grown rapidly. Much of this was down to the seeming arrogance and dishonesty of a corrupt, lying Obama who seemed to be a Bush in all but name.
he started to insert himself into much of the Alt news platforms. he made the Obama forged Birth Certificate go from intriguing, and interesting to annoying and repeititous in weeks. His online ‘bromance’ with Texan neurotic shouter, Alex by-my-magic- brain-juices- Jones, was painful to watch.
Jones, who once had credibility as an alt voice, was soon to drop all of his rants and pretend( later on) that he’d been ”temporarily bi-polar”. A condition that doesn’t exist. You either suffer from it or you don’t. You don’t choose to have it then lose it just to to sell goods online. Suddenly all of his exposures about James Holmes and Sandy Hook had been ‘wrong- i was mentally ill’. That got him a kiss on the cheek from America’s powers that be and he later became the voice of Trump. Strange wasn’t it, that the only topics that he put down to ‘mental illness’ were the ones that exposed the government’s possible involvement. He still asserted that there was a ‘secret compound’ training Apes to be Troops.
Trump saw the opportunity to exploit this. He started to tap into the ‘old standards’ of the conspiracy conversation. he would reveal all about the hidden JFK files; the UFO files ; the moon landings; and so on. This lent him the appearance of Rebel In Chief waiting for you elevate that into Commander In Chief. His ‘drain the swamp’ metaphor was swallowed hook line and sinker. It was lazy mindedness that prevented the electorate to actually ask themselves why the afore mentioned cover ups were still hidden after 50 or 60 years. Yes, Trump managed to release a few JFK files. But was careful enough to keep any of the meaningful ones where they were. As for his space talk- his contribution was to send a ‘Space Army’ into the atmosphere just before he left. It sounds ridiculous. But to call it ‘the Climate Police‘ would have given too much away as we were still pretending to be under attack from a virus his bosses had invented too.
So, for four years, all we heard from the all powerful leader was name calling of anyone who questioned him and anyone he didn’t like was accused of being ‘fake nooz’. He was far more talkative on Twitter than in Q and A sessions on camera. he wanted all of those shut off as quick as possible so he could go and see how his Tweets were being received. Trying to delay him resulted in being told you too were ‘fake nooz’.
I suspect that somewhere in the middle of his short four years, he realised he was only ever going to be a front man for a complex web of criminals bigger than he even suspected. Trump was used to sitting at the head of his own boardroom tables making big real estate deals- not making policies that guide a country. I’m sure his natural vanity and petulance must have cost him a lot of sleep and that his restlessness made him desperate to rant out the truth to the world( like we didn’t already know) that democracy too is ‘fake nooz’ . Or that America too is merely a brand and a frontman like it’s presidents. That the truth is that it was hijacked post WW2 by the Nazi party and that we are living in their dream vison of Dystopia right now because of it.
Trump could never have been allowed to even paddle in the swamp, let alone drain it. Anyone who believed otherwise was painfully naive. He knows what happened in Dealey Plaza, in the kitchens of The Ambassador Hotel and in Ford’s Theatre. That’s why he’s able to walk out of the White House and not be carried from it. He should call it a draw.
What on earth makes you think that this chancer, wannabe dictator, corrupt crook, liar, cheat, extorter, confirmed racist, had any intention of doing anything for the fools that supported him? Where is your proof? WHAT did he ever DO for anyone else other than himself or his crooked family? WHAT ?
”Trump saw the opportunity to exploit this. He started to tap into the ‘old standards’ of the conspiracy conversation. he would reveal all about the hidden JFK files; the UFO files ; the moon landings; and so on. This lent him the appearance of Rebel In Chief waiting for you to elevate that into Commander In Chief. ”
Does that suggest to you that I think his ‘drain the swamp‘ trope was genuine and heartfelt ? Or that his naivety, vanity and willingness to exploit a situation for benefit drove him up a blind alley.
”…..he realised he was only ever going to be a front man for a complex web of criminals bigger than he even suspected.”
this is nonsense, he is a crook from a family of crooks.
How does that disqualify him from being a frontman for a bigger organisation of criminals ?Maybe that actually made him qualified. Or are you of a mind that the president of the US is always a saintly character who ends up being forced into invading various countries and stealing oil drugs and gold.
You’re actually saying that the suggestion of him being chosen to front a criminal cartel is ‘nonsense’ because he’s a criminal.
Me and you have a different idea of what ‘nonsense’ means .
But none of your extreme claims are supported with proof either. Surely if they were proven, Trump would have been long gone?
Trump was brought in to keep the right wing in check. He destroyed the US economy don’t forget. He didn’t have to lockdown at all. Lukashenko didn’t. Ah yes, but he’s a dictator of course, I was forgetting. Trump is an actor.He played his part to perfection. Why else would he claim his greatest achievement was forcing through an untested and dangerous gene therapy that will kill and damage millions? It baffles me why people cannot see this. If I know the virus doesn’t exist, I can damn well guarantee you, so does the President of the US.
How can we be sure the virus doesn’t exist? The Wuhan team discovered and stored thousands of deadly viruses.
because nobody has isolated it in 12 months and nobody has used an electron microscope to take it’s photograph and no anti bodies have been found in a single victim of it. It’s not up to us to prove it doesn’t exist , it’s up to those telling us it does to prove it. After all, they’ve stopped us living because of it.
Hello President Trump…
Goodbye President Trump…
I don’t agree at all with this harsh judgement of Trump having become an “insider”.
Also Trump didn’t’ “give up” and didn’t “concede” to this day! There was a real chance that Mike Pence would refuse to accept the fraudulent election results of several states. After Pence didn’t do what his duty was. Trump accepted – not conceded! – that Biden would be nominated.
What the author of this article overlooks is the fact that Trump couldn’t just confront the swamp. From the beginning he had neither the personal nor the material resources for that. So he nearly always had to make compromises. He had no choice!
What most of us readers didn’t know and what also probably Trump didn’t know was that huge parts of the Republican establishment would – especially in the end – turn against him.
Yes, this was a miscalculation by Trump. But an excusable one. Why excusable? Because the treacherous moves and attitude of the Republican establishment will destroy the whole Republican party. And no one would have expected that those big-heads in the Republican party would go that far to put the party against there own base. Its like a plant destroying its own roots that feed it.
I predict that we will see now the total destruction of the Republican party.
In former times the Democrats represented the working people in the US, the Republicans the “capitalists”. Trump changed this. Workers and “little people” even minorities and immigrants voted for the Trump-Republicans. Now the Republican establishment betrayed not only Trump but the new base of their own party. But a party that lost its base has no voters any more and thus has no future.
”I don’t agree at all with this harsh judgement of Trump having become an “insider”.”
When was he ever an outsider? When?
He was never a politician before the Presidency, and not beholden to the political and corporate elites controlling DC or swamp, so doubly outsider. Trump famously loathes the corrupt political class, and they hated and feared him even more. That’s why they spent 4 years doing everything dirty to remove him. Remember Putin’s puppet, Mueller, the hoax impeachment, the white supremacist crap, the rioters funded by Oligarchs who destroyed urban America, Pelosi tearing up his state of the Union speech, etc etc? That’s someone Congress really did not want around, exposing them all as useless, corrupt hypocrites and parasites of working Americans. Too late! He’s done all that and more, although I’m sure you won’t agree.
Like US elections. They will never again be trusted by half the nation unless the accusations and evidence of massive fraud are taken seriously and fully and fairly investigated. People wrongly accused of a serious crime welcome and even demand such investigation and exposure to prove their innocence. They do not say ‘there is no evidence’ or ignore their accusers. But that is precisely what the Democrats, Congress, and the entire US establishment are doing. This screams ‘guilty’ to the world, and ruins their credibility and ability to govern. So they must take even more power. The great crack-down of MAGA supporters by Big Tech, now expanding massively, is conclusive evidence that the swamp has regained full control of the US political system, will silence all critics, and will never again allow outsiders into office to threaten them.
I’m not sure how the idiosyncracies of the Trump administration such as installing friends and family in key positions qualifies as “Draining the Swamp”. The signature features of this administration were not things like the unnecessary tax cuts or the various trade wars and sanctions, the true achievements were the handing of large swathes of the Federal juiciticary to right wing ideologues and the attempt to politicize the Federal civil service using deeply embedded ideologues and Schedule ‘F’.
Trump is, and always has been, a huckster, a conman who’s chief talent is selling snake oil to the gullible. He was allowed off the leash for so long because he was implementing a right wing agenda — it didn’t matter what he was doing or selling so long as he cemented power at the center, delivering for his sponsors. He, like his supporters, are expendable — once they’ve served their purpose they’re just discarded like a used Kleenex.
I understand the frustration that made this message so receptive but change was never an option from the Republican party. Its the party of Big Money and entrenched interests. It has never had the interests of common people at its heart — it has to be coerced into understanding that the pie has to be shared. its not going to share out of the goodness of its heart. This is fundamental to conservative thinking and the entire thrust of the conservative movement — de-regulation, privatization, capture of government functions and converting to private profit centers — is directed towards this ‘winner take all’ mindset. Along the way it needs supporters so it pretends that in the “New Order” or whatever its willing supporters will be among the chosen. They’re not. They’re just cannon fodder, to be used as needed, discarded when not.
EXCERPTS FROM THE AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL REPORTS INTO COVID-19 AND CARE HOMES.
A must read.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=15&t=1184
Anyone who thinks that any meaningful change can ever come from either of the two big business parties is deluded beyond help.
On another note have you noticed here in the last few days how it is that the erstwhile liberal/lefties (not to be confused with actual leftists) are the lead cheerleaders for the coming new boss repressive tactics and these same lefties seem unable to remember the McCarthy era and how easy it will be for these tactics to be turned on them.
And on yet another note has anyone noted the Puritanical themes of this “New Normal.”
Face coverings, state protocols for sex, no parties, no musical events, sport only for elites, no art and so forth.
Contact with other humans is “unsafe”. Unrestricted breathing is “unsafe”.
But being injected with a gene-editing neurotoxin is “life-saving”.
= Nazi Science.
I have taken to naming these untested substance injection drives Mengele Science.
Jay Dyer, who also is known for his Globalist Book Talks has in the past
mentioned that the general population are just labrats to the social engineers /
culture creators / think tanks. Now I do see his point.
Nuisances, vermin, test subjects.
You absolutely right, anyone who believe that POTUS or CONGRESS OR SCOTUS pursue Independent from oligarchic ruling elite long term policies different than dismantling US constitution, denying minimal legal, political and social And economic protections of Great Depression and cold war era, must have his head examined as 99% of all policies enacted since 1960s consistently served interests of 1% regardless of Rep or Dem political platforms and electoral proclamations. Entire politics turned into oligarchic run puppetry show.
Nothing, not a thing was done against interests of oligarchic elites since JFK dramatically dropped tax rate for rich against extremely strong urging of John Kenneth Galbraith, his campaign economic policy advisor, not to do so as it was recognized as slippery slope on a way to total oligarchic control over government we see today.
And Trump a NYC real-estate swamp creature and flaccid clown of reality show himself who lost at least half of money he inherited in real terms was neither interested nor capable to drain it as his multi trillion dollar blatant Tax cut for rich and other continuous giveaways to corporates which in turn bailed out Wall Street twice in last four years Including 2020 so called COVID bailout, proved. None of his inaugural speech was realized in four years, zero, instead he prostituted himself for Israeli oligarchy and their demands he was silent in the campaign.
The fact that he was not JFK’ed proves that he found accommodation with deep state on first his visit to Langley in his inauguration week agreeing to become a lighting rod a tool of stirring divisions for those who sowed and Fueled phony political strive among Americans United, fed up with corruption of bipartisan politics that spewed such professional liars like Trump or Obama or Clinton to name few.
Palace coups , political infighting among chieftains and parasites of this abhorrent US imperial regime is not in any interest or benefit of Americans who work for living and hence must be ignored let them wither or smash them all in revolution as IS political system is unfixable irreparable in any way to benefit ordinary people.
I don’t know if he really intended to drain the swamp or not. What I do know is that all his supporters (100 million is my guess) will never trust the MSM again. Nor Twitter or Facebook. That’s a real accomplishment in my books.
The article assumes that Trump was at first geniunely an outsider really aiming to “drain the swamp”. Hasn’t it been pretty conclusively proven by now that he is and was part of the swamp long before even winning the presidency?
I’m more inclined to think this is all theatre, our wise masters putting on a little show to keep “democracy” fresh and exiting for us. This time they tried a freak-show, I’d say it worked out pretty good, 4 years of progress on whatever agenda the elites have, while the sheep were arguing over if they were for or against the bad orange man. Caused even more divisions in society too, so the divide and rule agenda was definitely advanced during these 4 years.
I really need to read this article again. I instinctively turned against it when the author declared in the very first paragraph that Trump ‘sincerely thought’ he could remould the system.
I have yet to see a single sincere thing about the man except his sincere narcissism.
It’s true that the state machinery kneecapped him at every single turn, and we will never see an honest accounting of his presidency from the media who will simply gloat that he’s gone and normal service is resumed under the disgusting pair of Biden/Harris (whichever one turns out to be president)
Also, the article asserts that Trump thought he could ‘play by the rules’… this is some rose-tinted view of the man, that I don’t accept. He just didn’t have the support to break the rules that the other side had.
I won’t mourn for him, but I am certainly in no mood to celebrate his demise, given that what’s coming looks exponentially more dangerous.
The notion that Trump intended to “drain the swamp” was a clever theatrical ploy. This rhetoric was delivered by a confidence man who’s pre-presidential career bankrupted nearly every business and business partner he ever “had”. Take a look at last years total gutting of American small businesses. Nothing new. Same drain. Same swamp…
Presidents have been little more than sock puppets for the bank and finance community since 1913. The Federal Reserve construct was solidified by Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1933. Selling the US treasury made him the darling of the Capitalist right… Or was it left?
The deepening swamp is well maintained by a mercenary military, and most citizens have no clue about who’s zooming who. Let’s all throw a nice confetti parade for our comrades in arms. They’re the only ones left who still have jobs…
The writer of the article could not be more wrong. Maybe it is because he has been told to write this way.
Special forces were embedded in the Antifa mob.
President Trump has not conceded but will transition to a new Administration, his second.
The deep state Satanist media talking heads are frantic, why, if Trump is leaving what is the problem?
Could it be Martial Law that bothers them so much.
It is they that claim there has been insurrection, paving the way for use of the Insurrection Act. Step into my parlour said the spider to the fly and in they went.
Bait taken and now for the arrests. 180,000 sealed indictments says it all, its been awhile coming but the wait is worth it.
It was Trump by a landslide, anyone who has been paying attention knows this and Chinese Joe and son Caligula will be the first to feel the hand cuffs followed by a list that will stretch all the way to Europe and beyond.
The Crown Cities are about to fall.
Or, he was always part of the swamp and everything is going exactly according to plan
Yep.Once you understand the virus doesn’t exist than it’s obvious.
Sad, but this echoes what I’ve been thinking all along. Especially since he relented to the fake pandemic and decided to come out with a “vaccine” in “warp-speed”.
He’s not that daft. They have had six ways from Sunday to get back at him.
This article is satire right? Surely nobody can still believe that Trump was serious about “draining the swamp.” That was just campaign rhetoric to appeal to his base. He represented the “popularist” side of the statist dialectical only as long as it suited him. His White House contained more Goldman Sachs employees than Obama’s! He did everything Bill Gates asked during this scamdemic. The idea that anyone still thinks Trump is somehow against the deep state baffles me.
Of course, there are those who believe Mr Trump is, was and will ever be part of that “Deep State” and, most of all, part of that “Swamp” he so vigorously railed against and tried to “drain.”
Whatever the case, he forgot the most important rule: when attempting to drain a swamp, first get out of the swamp. He should have consulted the Army Corps of Engineers.
Drain a swamp and what do you get? The dregs.
It was a sales pitch at the end of the day..enough bought it and got him in ahead of Clinton’s witch. What a choice that was. Now there’s Obama’s old puppet in charge to carry out the orders of the masters..The blind leading the sleeping..