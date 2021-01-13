The US Congress has voted on impeachment articles against President Donald Trump. Again.
This time for “incitement of violence”, although neither the incitement, nor the violence, really appear to have actually happened.
The “violence” (such as it was) refers to the “riot” on Capitol Hill on January 6th. Violence which the police readily and deliberately set-up by opening barricades and allowing the “violent thugs” to walk into the capitol, where they set about taking selfies, filming the architecture and stealing Nancy Pelosi’s mail.
The “incitement” for this “violence” was equally fictional, with Trump repeatedly claiming in social media posts (all of which have since been removed by Facebook and Twitter) that the rioters should “go home in peace and love”. Trump is of course unable to publicly defend himself, having been banned by every major social media and internet platform. Along with literally thousands of his supporters.
There’s a transcript of a speech which YouTube removed from it’s platform posted here. If you can find any “incitement” in there, do please let us know.
Certainly he never came close to posing with a mock-up of Joe Biden’s severed head, for example or threatening to blow up the White House. And his “followers” didn’t burn down any buildings.
Likely none of this reality will seep into the house proceedings today, which are of a pitch and hysteria unmatched since the first fever-ridden days following 9/11.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said she “thought she would die”.
Rep. claimed the crowd were trying to “destroy our government and kill us”.
Rep. Lloyd Doggett berates Trump for “attempting to overthrow the government”
Rep. Adriano Espaillat spouted tortured verbiage about rioters intending to “kidnap” lawmakers.
Of course, there were no kidnappings, there were no murders (except for the unarmed lady the police shot, but the press are pretty sure she deserved it), there was no “destroying the government”.
American Democracy – such as it is – is entirely intact. And the thousands of troops stationed around the Capitol buildings, and the rest of DC, will are going to keep it that way.
Meanwhile, plans for Joe Biden’s inauguration continue apace. Biden – who, according to vote counts, is unaccountably the single most popular man ever to run for President – will have a “star-studded” television special in his honor, hosted by Tom Hanks. A novel (and not at all crass) way to introduce a new president to the nation.
A show of solidarity is also planned to “unite America”. Ex-Presidents Clinton, Bush jr. and Barack Obama will be in attendance.
All three of them are known to be directly responsible for warcrimes – including torture, extrajudicial execution, deliberate targeting of civilians, the use of cluster munitions and chemical weapons, and indefinite detention without trial.
They lied to the UN, backed mass surveillance, conducted drone strikes on weddings and funerals, illegal coups in Venezuela and Ukraine and have blood of literally millions of people on their hands.
Apparently none of those count as “inciting violence”.
So, the usual unanswered questions arise:
- Why is the establishment so keen to remove Donald Trump from power, mere days before his term ends anyway?
- Will we see another “riot” if Trump is indeed forced out ofoffice?
- Will he face criminal prosecution?
- What is the endgame for the crackdown on free speech?
- How many more of us will be purged from social media?
- Are we witnessing a coup in the United States?
On pre scripted plans and political theatre in the general election 2020.
If you’d like a glimpse into what’s been planned for the USA, have a read of the TIP (Transition Integrity Project), a bipartisan table top exercise that is either remarkably clairvoyant, or SCRIPTED plans of what is to come.
Either way, it’s a partial report of what the plebs are allowed to know about their devious and perfidious plans which “predict,” with astounding accuracy, events around this ‘contested election,’ and details on how they would go down.
*DO note: events have already gone EXACTLY as planned.”
https://assets.documentcloud.org/…/Preventing-a…
For TIP highlights, read this extremely important piece by Stuart Davies. (Its a long piece, so you may scroll down to the middle for TIP points ) https://markcrispinmiller.com/…/is-this-post-election…/
Yeah, let’s just keep our eyes glued to this Washington soap-opera… because that’s its intended purpose.
Impeaching the Donald twice is no record. What is a record is dropping WTC7 freefall, getting away with it and not responding to the Structural Engineers. See SEVEN and try and get things into focus. Trump is, in the scale of things, a sideshow, but yes an important one, he is however in the queue!
I think it’s appropriate to cross-post a comment to Teodrose Fikremariam’s Ghion Journal article “Pelosi’s Hoodwink: Trump’s Impeachment is the Last Nail in the Coffin of Our Republic”
https://ghionjournal.com/pelosis-hoodwink-trumps-impeachment-last-nail-coffin-our-republic/
For those who don’t want to check out the linked article, it was headed by a photo of the odious masked Pelosi in a screaming red dress.
______________________________________________________
I commend Teodrose Fikremariam for pushing back against the latest TDS-inspired Big Lie that Trump instigated a (white supremacist) “riot” or “insurrection”.
How fitting that in the above photo the Gorgon Pelosi is clad in red!*
In its effort to drive a wooden stake through Trump’s still-beating political heart, the Democratic Party of Judas– the political vanguard of the TDS-maddened “Resistance”– has stampeded Congress to wring some more use out of the already abused and degraded Constitutional impeachment process.
So much for the traditional idea that impeachment ought to be, er, safe, legal, and rare.
Since there’s no time to, say, find another stalwart prosecutor like Robert Mueller to build another frame-up, they’ve simply dispensed with even the pretense of “investigation” of alleged “high crimes and misdemeanors”.
This isn’t exactly new, since even before Trump was elected in 2016 there’s been an abiding insistence in Resistance circles that Trump is manifestly a criminal and unfit for high office; every right-thinking “Not my president!” Resister knows to a moral certainty that Trump is guilty as sin, or hell. Ergo, logic dictates that it’s only a matter of rummaging around to find some political and legal pretext to depose his sorry usurper’s ass from the Oval Office Throne.
The rabid opposition threw every “bombshell” they could manufacture at Trump, starting with the great show of Victorian horror at a crass remark about female anatomy-grabbing to accusations of malfeasance for attempts to expose the Biden Crime Family’s international grifting. The bombshells all proved to be duds, but fortunately the Resistance’s mass-media and Big Tech propaganda/censorship machine cranked out a last-minute Big Lie pretending that Trump seditiously and treasonously encouraged an “insurrection” against the sainted Congress.
_____________________________________________
— Lewis Carroll, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (1865)
TDS: Trump Derangement Syndrome
More broadly speaking, it is AGTC: Achieving Goals Through Chaos
150 years Second German Reich, press review https://www.theguardian.com/world/from-the-archive-blog/2021/jan/13/wilhelm-of-prussia-proclaimed-the-first-german-emperor-1871
This is the psychological pretext to the domestic war on terror.
Trump plays Osama
If you avert your eyes from the show trial then you will see the legislation being past.
I suspect it will be as successful as the foreign war on terror. Which is to say, their are ulterior motives
Swiss Express-Zeitung gratis issues: Corona hysteria & Slavery
https://www.expresszeitung.com/images/pdfs/2020/ez32-20.pdf
https://www.docdroid.net/IFcrAAr/express-zeitung-oktober-pdf
It is certainly supposed to look like a coup to some(for violence inciting purposes). Whether it is or an just act is up for debate
I have heard rumours that somehow Trump will be the next President.
Thank you for an excellent article.
So on the one hand I’ve had it rammed down my throat or the past 4 yrst hat Trump is Putins bitch but the combined efforts of the UK Security Services, Democrats, CIA, FBI, DOJ and Media have failed to produce any evidence supporting that fact or that the Russians won the election for him in 2016
VS
The not inconsequential amount of evidence of election tampering in the 2020 election which the FBI, DOJ, The Democrats and Media says doesn’t exist on account of them looking everywhere but in front of them.
Cool…..2021 is going to make 2020 look like the starter course….strap in
False flag. That’s the Orwellian logic of power which has laid siege to reality with the covidian coup. Create a threat or enemy, an invisible killer or reality TV dictator, from whom the “bewildered herd” (Walter Lippmann) needs to be protected by the security state. Not a novel strategy, for sure. But with the novel coronavirus serving as the pretext for a revolutionary restructuring of the world order, a now necessarily more total(itarian) means of enforcing lies becoming the Truth of the Brave New Normal and moving the masses down the tracks to the “final solution” (Doktor Bill Gates). So bring back to the home front all the dirty tricks of regime change the empire has long exported. Now is the time for a great reset, as der Fuhrer Klaus Schwab likes to remind us.
I am utterly disgusted by Off G’s endlessly standing up for Donald trump….He is in every way a hideous specimen of humanity and any attempt to say otherwise is dishonest and incomprehensible…And BTW, I have to add that Joe Biden is almost equally contemptible.
I believe you are confusing at least two separate issues.
In what ways are OffG endlessly standing up for Trump?
Peal clutching over journalistic integrity is a bit much
I think you have been brainwashed by the media. Millions of Americans and many people around the world view Trump as fighting for the free world. Maybe you are missing something.
Nothing to do with standing up for Trump. Trump is merely a pawn in everything that is happening as well as being himself a player in what is going on.
The point is to stand up for what is going on beyond Trump. Just because Trump is now today at this very minute headline news doesn’t mean that in the future the same stuff that is going on now won’t go on under different guises and pretexts. Trump is a strawman for the establishment to attack but in that it also means they will attack anybody if they believe they can attack a sitting president and utterly disgrace the whole founding principles of their own country.
Look at the BIGGER picture. This is just the start and those in the firing line now are the pretext for what comes next. Those names you see today won’t really matter down the road but what WILL matter is how things were done today. It so happens that Trump was implicated in all this, whether he was innocent or not is not the point.
You don’t do what is being done and then blame it on a flawed narcissistic as*hole of a president. There have been plenty of them in their different flavours, ALL guilty of War crimes, ALL guilty of corruption, ALL conduits for the surveillance state, encroaching on the rights, liberties and freedoms of the people. Why Trump? That’s where your energy should be focused and when you do focus on why it is Trump you’ll see that it’s a whole LOT more than the most recent sitting president. It goes deeper than that.
It’s about protecting the foundations of an entire country. If you really believe its about names, brands, characters, roles etc you’ve been duped. That’s what they want you to believe so they can distract you from the agendas being pushed behind the theater and the unfolding drama you see before you.
for my money I believe Trump has outlived his usefullness for now, the Alt-right Libertarians want their ‘new normal’ and cannot allow democracy stand in the way . The impeachment process will likley destroy not only the Democrats but also the Republicans.
Jon Rappoport.
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/01/14/alert-the-operation-to-squash-protests-in-america/
Just in (video-comment): “Trump versus McConnell_ House Republicans Back Trump”
I’m linking to an article by Pepe Escobar at globalresearch.ca. This is a must read. And, let me note, it comes in the wake of a very disappointing article by John Whitehead in which Mr Whitehead seems to accept that what happened on Jan 06 really was a riot.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/911-prelude-16-holy-grail/5734409
In my opinion, January 6, 2021 was a well-staged theatrical event intended to sucker the American public into accepting more police state controls, and initiate the final working model of a new technocratic paradigm. Just to be clear: I am not, and never have been, a supporter of Donald Trump’s political career.
The events of the last two months should speak for themselves, but the (bought and paid for) media has effectively muzzled anyone who resides outside the New Reset – Lock Step 201 agenda… I visit somewhere around 100 web pages every week, so it is not as if I just got off the bus. My research this last week has nearly doubled the number of pages I’ve viewed. Media censorship has removed nearly all public debate that refutes the alleged “insurrection” of January 6, 2021. This linked video pretty well summarizes my conclusions. Please watch in entirety, and disseminate widely.
The Deep States Insurrection “Act”
Amazing Polly
January 11, 2021
Videos – AmazingPolly.net
Thanks for this. So they’re going to zoom the inauguration. Because covid.
I was wondering how they’d explain no one showing up for a Biden parade.
Each individual will be shown a version of the events leading up to the liberation of the American people.
This is the technology that had been weaponised in order to attack populations.
Silent weapons.
Now we’re able to convert this technology towards the achievement of a public utopia.
Pay attention to the unfolding events, and, switch off from mainstream media.
Just consider for a moment. Think about all the things you dislike about him and reflect on the possibility that these are just reflections of your own shadow self.
That’s the mind control trick they used.
Manipulate the subconscious.
Have you never wondered where those bad dreams originate?
We’re electrical beings. The physical part if us is almost irrelevant.
We’ve all been under attack for millennia, but could never pinpoint the source or the weapon.
Trump is a genius. He’s a media guy. A businessman. He knows the ropes and understands fully the corrupt system that now dominates on a global scale.
He’s been showing his cards from the very beginning of his political career.
The mainstream media has conspired from the word go to demonise him, remove his credibility and obstruct at all costs his policies.
Despite this unrelenting attack he managed to achieve a positive effect, keeping the economy afloat and returning industry to America.
Obviously his hands were tied with the Covid operation. Remember he sits as a single member at the table of the banking cabal, and thusly has little influence upon the consensus of the paymasters.
Now, we see the plan unfolding in all its wonder.
Get your popcorn, chill the beverages and prepare for the ride of your life.
Good luck!
Right on, Chris!
Interesting
THE AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL REPORTS
INTO COVID-19 AND CARE HOMES.
A must read.
The Department of Health and Social Care…. adopted a policy,… that led to 25,000 patients, including those (known to be) infected (with Covid-19, and also those who were) possibly infected with Covid-19 (as they) had not been tested, being discharged from hospital into care homes between 17 March and 15 April—exponentially increasing the risk of transmission to the very population most at risk of severe illness and death from the disease. (This, while being denied) access to testing, (being denied) personal protective equipment, (while having) insufficient staff, and limited (and confusing) guidance.
(As expected) care homes were overwhelmed.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=15&t=1184
Trump & Biden have the same boss, the Central Banks.
Donald trump is an actor for the global elite just like his presidential democratic opponents are. He wouldn’t be alive if he had Americas best interests at heart.
This is probably correct
A grim view. I guess there is no hope if what you say is true.
More blablabla. Time will come for all of us to stop talking and saying NO, enough, and take action. Sooner or later we will all have to make decisions, or decisions will be made for us. Tic tac tic tac amigos.
To answer that last question of yours: yes, this is a coup. And no, it’s not being carried by Trump, but rather against him … which is to say, against us.
Pizza instead of cookies – how appropriate.
but maybe it won’t succeed because it is against us and Trump, through whom so many have been helped .
Judge Napolitano: Has President Trump incited Violence?
This is a past view of Trumps words last year, when the issue also cropped up.
http://www.judgenap.com/post/has-president-trump-incited-violence
Also, I’m sure I’ve seen a image of a letter from the Mayor, prior to the event in question removing most of the protection that would have been expected.
Just why did they remove all the other parties from protecting Capitol Hill at such a time?
The true insurrection was the stolen vote. Trump, legally, could have declared martial law, but I’m sure Gen. Milleycyrus wouldn’t have backed him. Our generals have forgotten their oaths.
I understand since the assasination of John Kennedy that very many generals have been hoping to take back America and perhaps with Trump the opportiunity has occured.
The wan’t to ruin Trump, because there is the possibility that ‘The Election Was Stolen’, not by the Russians, Chinese, Iranians, Venezuelans. but by good old fashioned home brewed Patriots.
They cannot have Trump spending the next 4yrs using the Legal System to show that this is what happend.
Had I been American and a Democrat, I would be supporting the Republicans in addressing their obvious issues and decrying my own party as being not fit for prupose.
But you are normal.
American Democrats are not normal.
I am serious when I say that. It is a true delusion.
In all of my life as an American I have never seen or experienced anything like it. Not even during the Vietnam war demonstrations. Not when the Kent State students were murdered. Not when Waco happened. Not when Oklahoma happened. Not even when MLK was killed.
This is different.
Personally, I think climate change fear and the abandonment of the Paris Accord is what has pushed them over the edge to do what they are doing.
The means justify the ends.
People have suddenly realized they are not immortal and we only have 8 years to save the Earth.
Actually, only 7 are left, If you have been watching mainstream news.
Now, with the lack of justice, conservative Republicans are on the Brink.
This is bad. Never seen anything like it….
Kind of like what would happen in the movie Ghost Busters if you crossed the streams of the Neutrona Wands. “That would be bad”.
The permanent attacks against Trump – now this new impeachment thing – is absolutely connected to this Covid19-scamdemic. And that itself is absolutely connected to the “Great Reset”. The title of Klaus Schwab’s book “Covid-19: The Great Reset” tells us all.
And only some weeks ago it became absolutely clear to me that China and the CCP is behind the “Great Reset”.
China is fully engaged in Klaus Schwab’s WEF! Read “CHINESE PREMIER LI KEQIANG’S ADDRESS TO THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN CHINA” – *https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2019/07/chinese-premier-li-keqiang-dalian-2019-speech-in-full/ .
And I wondered what this communist(!) representative has to search for on a meeting of this neoliberal WEF, which represents global oligarchs, who want to “privatise” the institution “state” and take it away from the citizens and hand it over to the super-rich.
And China is absolutely pushing this Covid19-hoax more than anyone else.
A) And this with one lie or fraud after the other
1) “The CCP´s Global Lockdown Fraud”
For this please read the comment of user Schmitz Katze from yesterday: *https://off-guardian.org/2021/01/12/are-you-ready-for-total-ideological-war/#comment-303111
Also read: “CHINA’S GLOBAL LOCKDOWN PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGN” –
*https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/china-covid-lockdown-propaganda
2) Li Wenliang
Do you remember this story we have been told just at the beginning of last year about this brave Wuhan eye doctor “LI WENLIANG”? And did you notice that this heart-warming, absolutely ‘Disney-like’, but very tragic story is never ever mentioned again by MSM?
CNN: “THIS CHINESE DOCTOR TRIED TO SAVE LIVES, BUT WAS SILENCED. NOW HE HAS CORONAVIRUS” – *https://edition.cnn.com/2020/02/03/asia/coronavirus-doctor-whistle-blower-intl-hnk/index.html)
For months this story was never mentioned again, because this story was totally made up and could never have been true!
This is what they told us: A Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang, who was an oculist (eye-doctor) had a 89 years old patient, who visited him for glaucoma. Then this old patient died of pneumonia. Dr. Li Wenliang got very excited (why??) to research what caused that pneumonia in his 89 years old patient. And then he found (how??) this absolute new virus – to this day totally unknown to the whole world! And than Dr. Li raises so much alarm in the Chinese internet that the Communist police of Wuhan arrested him and put him in jail. And then Li Wenliang comes free again but soon he (totally healthy and only 34 years old) dies himself of this devil-virus – he so heroically had detected.
This Li Wenliang-story can’t be true, because with this PCR-test every second cat strolling around in the streets of Wuhan would have tested positive. This because PCR is not a test for “viruses unknown to us until this day”. Instead PCR – at least then (end of 2019) – was a test only for already known viruses! .
3) Wuhan “wet market”
Do you still remember how government and MSM tried to point us to the “Wuhan wet market” as a source of this murderous Sars-CoV2. A market, where the meat of wild animals was sold. Now we have lockdowns, masks, prohibition of gathering of more than x persons. But has there in any country been a ban on selling meat of wild animals (deer, wild hogs, wild rabbits, wild ducks and so on)?. No!
Also they bombarded us with this propaganda that “bats” (sometimes eaten in China) were the source of Sars-Cov2. And while bats were immune this virus it would kill billions of us humans, as soon as it jumps over to the unprepared human species.
But by now government/MSM also gave up these lies with the horrendous danger of raw meat and “wet markets” – and also the lie with “bats”.
4) China people drop Dead in Wuhan
In the beginning of 2020 a video from China tried to scare us to death and cause panic with pictures of people “dropping dead” from one second to the other because of Covid19.
Please read: “DID CHINA INSTIGATE GLOBAL PANIC THROUGH WUHAN’S COVID-19 ‘ZOMBIELAND’ STORIES?” – *https://jordanschachtel.substack.com/p/did-china-instigate-global-panic . Now we know that this “dropping dead” from Covid19 is total BS!
(If you can’t see the video “China people drop Dead. Wuhan. Coronavirus” on *https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fKTZuY6KxM , because you are not registered with Google – load it down from ” *https://www.tubeoffline.com/ ” by clicking there on “Youtube” on the bottom of the site and then go up again in fill in the link ” *https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fKTZuY6KxM “).
B) Western countries are undermined by Chinese agents – not for spying but for corruption
1) The western states are corrupt to the bones! Here about the Chinese undermining the USA::
“ERIC SWALWELL CHINESE SPY EXPOSES DEMOCRATS FOREIGN MEDDLING HYPOCRISY” – *https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38LnuK3Aktc
Only the title with the word “spy” is incorrect. Because these Chinese agents are ‘corrupters’ – not spies
Also see: “OOPS! China Brags About Deals With Biden Family” – *https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gF_baAbzAvI&feature=youtu.be .
2) Until the end of 2020 Germany lead the EU Council. Merkel used this to push through and fix a globalist trade treaty with China, which is a catastrophe for the EU and especially for Germany’s industry. German politics have always been very corrupt!
3) China is not only totally onboard with this Covid19-hoax and with this “Great Reset”. It is pushing this anti-human agenda of the “Great Reset” more than anyone else!
Xi Jinping was pushing this pandemic-panic throughout the year: “FULL TEXT: XI JINPING’S SPEECH AT THE GENERAL DEBATE OF THE 75TH SESSION OF THE UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY” – *https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-09-23/Full-text-Xi-Jinping-s-speech-at-General-Debate-of-UNGA-U07X2dn8Ag/index.html
4) Also worth a read …
“HOW THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT FABRICATES SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS …” – *https://gking.harvard.edu/files/gking/files/50c.pdf?m=1463587807 .
“HARMONY AT GUNPOINT _ ZEROHEDGE.MHT” – *https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2021-01-11/harmony-gunpoint
…and (also mentioning China) …
“The Covid-19 Scam” – *http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=15&t=1184
I agree that the scam has a lot to do with it, but climate change fear is the real issue. I also believe that mainstream media is sold on the Climate Change Myth. (I know…..They are nothing but an extension of the Oligarchy)
When Trump outright abandoned the Paris Accord he signed his own death warrant. That is what got Biden elected. Plain and simple. The promise to phase out fossil fuel use in 8 years to “save the planet” from an irreversible slow death.
People believe that shit.
As a young environmentalist spouting the propaganda I was taught, I argued with my father-in-law a lot. A staunch Republican. His favorite line, which still rings true today is, “don’t believe everything you read”. So true.
I’ve changed. I have become him.
Let’s hope there is enough time for people to “grow up” before they fuck up the planet even worse while trying to “save it”.
The fear of the future….we all die eventually.
My father’s favorite line while we fought in the sand box, “PLAY NICE”.
I agree with you. Yes, we could say the “Great Reset” is at the same time the “Greta Reset”. and just as this Chinese representitive showed up in Davos at the WEF meeting – so did Greta (“…how dare you!”). and John Kerry, whom I expect to take over from Biden, is a “climate szar” – https://www.propublica.org/article/john-kerry-biden-climate-czar
Case closed then – it was the US behind the coronavirus scamdemic. Once they start blaming others you just know it. Too bad it’s backfired spectacularly, as they still have the federal death penalty in the US.
These attempts to fold the WEF and China narratives into one another are preposterous. They seem mostly pushed by Q types and are designed to keep the fake dialectic staggering along (Trump is in hock to Russia, Biden is in hock to China, Oceania has always been at war with… pick your side).
Are the Chinese on board with the Great Reset? Absolutely. Does it solely or mainly come from China? No, it comes from the transnational elites. Why else do Biden, Bojo and Trudeau have the WEF’s slogan “Build Back Better” (or 6uild 6ack 6etter) as their motto? Why else did every Western media outlet immediately proclaim last March that there would have to be a “new normal”? Because all these are controlled by China?….
China has been the plaything of the oligarchs since at least Rockefeller stooge Henry Kissinger (who was in turn Klaus Schwab’s mentor) negotiated the thaw with China in the early 1970s. This was a crucial turning point in world history when the oligarchs decided to shift manufacturing out of the West. Probably it goes back much earlier – Mao was educated at the “Yale of the East” and was armed by the OSS, Sun Yat-sen was a freemason.
Hello Edwige: You are correct. Henry Kissinger (and Associates) pretty much set up the entire China/US/EU manufacturing debacle. None of this would have flown without the full cooperation of Federal Reserve banking and finance partners.
The public was soothed by all the cheap plastic trash that replaced actual goods and services, and the rest is a disintegrating history…
globalists are everywhere including in China, they do not represent or care for their countries, they only seek power.
“Ex-Presidents Clinton, Bush jr. and Barack Obama will be in attendance. All three of them are known to be directly responsible for warcrimes…”
As have, to my knowledge, all other presidents of the USA. There may be the odd exception, such as “Silent Cal” Coolidge, who did so little (on principle) as president that he may not have committed any war crimes either.
As the saying goes, “If you are not making any mistakes, you probably are not doing anything”. I loved that sign on my boss’s wall. I would walk into it for a reprimand meeting and, before sitting down, point to it and say, “I have been busy”.
“American Democracy – such as it is – is entirely intact”.
The USA has never been a democracy, and any superficial masquerade of democracy has been carefully calculated to soothe the broad masses into accepting the dictorship of the wealthy.
The Democratic Party’s line that there was no election fraud is not strictly true. What is true, and perhaps what they really mean, is that there has always been pervasive election (and other) fraud in US politics – going way back to the 18th century.
It really does remind me of school playground antics back when I was 6 or 7. so childish.
Every setting is the same whether it is work, home, the playground or politics. We are all just like children fighting for attention in everyone of them. Our tactics just change as more tools become available.
A Covid aim: Drive the proletariat off the land (private business) to work in the mills (gig slavery).
A Global Enclosure Act confiscating the (what’s left of the) commons for the benefit of the wealthy.
From the picture, it looks like the military coup happened anyway.
Being impeached twice by the political wing of the deep state will come to be seen as a badge of honour in time. If only Donald had time for his hat-trick!
Maybe it’s different in the US, but when they start going on about Trump here in the UK it’s always a sign that their other narratives are collapsing.
Impeachment is next to a meaningless term, its simply an indictment based on unproven allegations. Its use should be changed to refer only to Senate guilty verdicts.
Another nail in the Democrat coffin, the way I see it. Even the wives of the pissed off conservatives will vote Republican in future. They now see what their husbands have been saying all along is true.
“the unarmed lady the police shot,”
Do policemen wear cufflinks as part of their uniform?
The answer to that is no but this was not the regular police. His usual role would be semi ceremonial opening doors, bowing and scraping to the political class. He was very lucky he didn’t hit the police officers standing behind that poor lady. At best he was an incompetent reckless idiot.
he was black
From 2012 https://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/gossip/arnold-admits-expressed-admiration-hitler-article-1.1177364
Arnold Schwarzenegger admits he once expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler after publicly denying it for years
His autobiography is titled “Total Recall” — but Arnold Schwarzenegger seems to have a selective memory on once expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler.
He publicly denied it for years, but the “Terminator” star now says in his autobiography that he uttered the comments more than three decades ago.
“I philosophized that only a few men are born to lead, while the rest of humanity is born to follow, and went from that into discussing history’s great conquerors and dictators,” Schwarznegger writes about a discussion with “Pumping Iron” director George Butler. “I admired Hitler’s speaking ability, though not what he did with it.”
Schwarzenegger, 65, said he was only pumping up his personality when he made the comment during the filming of the 1977 movie.
“Coming up with outrageous things to say was easy because I was always thinking them to keep myself entertained,” he writes.
Butler edited his Nazi comments out of the film.
During his 2003 campaign for California governor, Schwarzenegger — whose father was a member of the Nazi party during World War II — denied speaking out in favor of Hitler, a fellow Austrian. But a book proposal by Butler quoted from a “verbatim transcript.”Butler asked Schwarzenegger who his heroes were, and the bodybuilder replied, “I admired Hitler, for instance, because he came from being a little man with almost no formal education, up to power.”
“Trump Impeachment: Democrats Launch Their Assault on “Red State America” “:
https://counterinformation.wordpress.com/2021/01/13/trump-impeachment-democrats-launch-their-assault-on-red-state-america/
TS were sooo wrong; we’re just taking it, over and over …
But you don’t really think that actually happened… right?
Are you real?
I suspect she was assassinated for effect. I mean it could have been a trigger happy secret service dude but since I think this was stage managed, I’m gong with assassination for incitement purposes
We should acknowledge feel-good news coming from the US, when wee see it:
The largest global network of terrorists, known as US Marines, has announced starting to remove all racist, sexist and discriminatory insignia/emblems/mottos from their workplace.
So, brown skin people should be delighted knowing that the next volley of Tomahawks will not be inscribed with ‘Jesus Loves You’.
I suggested a couple of days ago that the stand-down and failure to respond have parallels with Benghazi. The pre-planning and cover-up are now being added to the list.
—
https://www.oann.com/capitol-police-chief-sund-i-asked-for-backup-6-times/
Capitol Police Chief Sund: I Asked For Backup 6 Times
OAN Newsroom
Jan 11, 2021
The outgoing Capitol Police chief claimed his calls for the National Guard before and during the attack on Capitol Hill went unanswered. In an interview Sunday, Chief Steven Sund said his security officials denied his request for the National Guard to be on standby.
The chief went on to say House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving didn’t support his opinion nor did he want to declare an emergency before the demonstration. Sund noted all six of his calls for reinforcements ended up being postponed or denied as protesters broke through the perimeter in a mere 15-minutes.
—
John Solomon (Just The News) says DC police keeping interviews with key capitol security officials secret
Eric Greitens
Jan 13, 2021
I can’t vouch for this………however,
MURIEL BOWSER
MAYOR
January 5, 2021
The Honorable Jeffery Rosen The Honorable Ryan D. McCarthy Acting United States Attomcy General Secretary of the Army 9. Pennsylvania Ave, NW 101 Army Pentagon Washington, DC 20530 Washington, DC 20310 Thc Honorable Chris Miller Acting Secretary of Defense 1000 Defense Pentagon Washing.. DC 20301
Dear Acting Attorney General Rosen, Secretary McCarthy and Acting Secretary Miller:
As the law enforcement agency chargcd with protecting residents and visitors throughout the District of Columbia, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is prepared for this week’s First Amendment activities. MPD has coorthnated with its federal partners, namely thc US Park Police, US Capitol Police and US Secret Service—all of whom regularly have uniformed personnel protecting federal assets in the District of Columbia. This week, MPD has additional logistical support of unarmed members of the DC National Guard, who will work under the direction of, and in coordination with, MPD.
The District of Columbia Government has not requested personnel from any other federal law enforcement agencies. To avoid confusion, we ask that any request for additional assistance be coordinated using thc same proccss and procedures.
We are mindful that in 2020, MPD was expected to perform the dcmanding taslcs of policing large crow, while working around unidentifiable personnel deployed in the District of Columbia without proper coordination. Unidentifiable personnel—in many cases, armed—caused confusion among residents and visitors and could become a national security threat with no way for MPD and federal law enforcement to dcciphcr armed groups.
To be clear, the District of Colttmbia is not requesting other federal law enforcement personnel and discourages any additional deployment without immediate notification to, and consultation with, MPD if such plans are underway. The protection of persons and property is our utmost concern and responsibility. MPD is well trained and prepared to lead the law enforcement, coordination and response to allow for the peaceful demonstration of First Amendment rights in the District of Columbia.
Muriel Bowser
Mayor
Cc: Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton
https://www.strategic-culture.org/
https://www.lantidiplomatico.it/dettnews-maxime_vivas_a_lantidiplomatico_cade_la_fake_news_degli_usa_come_la_pi_grande_democrazia_del_mondo/5496_39082/
https://www.lantidiplomatico.it/dettnews-maxime_vivas_a_lantidiplomatico_cade_la_fake_news_degli_usa_come_la_pi_grande_democrazia_del_mondo/5496_39082/
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/01/11/america-battle-over-nature-and-direction-of-change-itself/
So where to begin?
Get use to it this is part of the new normal. Just like in the mid 20’s of the last century in ITALIA and in the mid 30’s in Germany . Gaslighting is now what will be considered western journalistic standards. Straight out of Maoist text book and Gramscian dialectic fusing with Fascist ideology. I title this the fusion of Gramscian hegemonic theory Maoist Cultural revolution and modern day fascism known to most under the age of 40 as Corporatocracy.
The oligarchical class through their silicon valley shibboleths/satraps and paid academicians
will propagandize and establish their narrative as factum and it will become dictum.
Yes indeed it is a dark winter and the next chapter since 1979 to total spectrum dominance.
This is my take and I have been witnessing this and noting this since the initiation of Thatcher the hatcher and Reagan the highest taxing president in the history of the United States of America.
Punto Uno: Both aforementioned heads of states managed to bust the organised proletariat syndicalist movement(Unions)
Punto Due:The introduction in eliminating the second tier of modern economic theory.
The three tiers of economics are Primary-agriculture mining
Secondary-Manufacturing
Tertiary-Financial
Industrial base started shifting to the the third world
The European s started centralising their financial system and had put in place the beginning of an economic union with the Deutschmark Mark as its central monetary foundation.
hence the nineties with slik Willy Clinton taking the helm from Papa Bush . Papa Bush was not able to introduce the NAFTA accord hence the bait and switch slik Willy did.
Ciao goodbye auf wiedershen, au revoir to the secondary sector of the Antlantacist/everybody but Germany and France industrial backbone.
We now enter the total financialisation of the western economies and the initiation of transferring wealth from we the people proletariat’s small c capitalist small business small industrial engineering firms . Here begins the destruction of lower middle class and once the new century and 9/11 became a reality the beginning of the destruction of the upper middle class was about to begin.
Hence the modern day Gramscian theoretical takeover of modern day western society goes into full force. Perception management and paradigm /dogmatic shifts to what they want us the sheeple to perceive as reality hence factum dictum.
IE:War on drugs
War on poverty
War on terror
War on Virus.
The oligarchical class did not get their hot war with the Persian the Slav’s(Russians) or the Chinese they did not take the bait so here we r as I call it the war on Humanism. Face masks social distancing lock downs fear of death and docius in fondum the culling of the over 65 what a way to take all their savings and start the re set with other peoples money.
Artificial intelligence digitizing the economy health society and the unberfication of life as we know it.
The term artificial intelligence is an oxymoron . If it artificial it is not intelligent.
Anglo-Zionist use these terms and re direct it’s meaning to whatever they desire it to be. We are in it together but apart. Calling out Israel for its fascistic racist supremacist paradigm and calling anyone who dares criticize Israel the land of Rothschild as a racist
Anglo- Zionist logic has people believe that Using the aforementioned logic then all Muslims are Arab all Lutherans are German all Anglicans are British all Catholics are Italian and all Orthodox Christians are Slavs.
Always remember Vico’s first postulate-He whom controls the language controls the narrative
and Vico’s second postulate -Their will always be an elite class and society will and is always a reflection of that.
QUI TACET CONSENTIR VIDETUR.
Not while I am alive
Perhaps this was intentional; i.e. staffing the top-brass talking shop with clueless, technocratic toadies.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joint_Chiefs_of_Staff
Following the Goldwater–Nichols Act in 1986, the Joint Chiefs of Staff do not have operational command authority, either individually or collectively, as the chain of command goes from the president to the secretary of defense, and from the secretary to the regional combatant commanders.
—
https://justthenews.com/government/security/we-already-know-troops-say-anti-sedition-letter-military-brass-restates-obvious
Jan 13, 2021
Memo from the Joint Chiefs of Staff reminded service members of their oath to “support and defend the Constitution.” The Jan. 12 memorandum was signed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, along with Vice Chairman John Hyten and the six uniformed service chiefs. . . .
“We’re not sure why that went out,” an aide to one service secretary told Just the News. “Ours is a highly trained, professional force. They don’t need to be reminded of basic fundamentals.”
“We already know this stuff,” one Marine Corps sergeant said. “People in my unit were saying, this must be a joke. If it’s not a joke, it’s an insult.”
“The delusional hypocrisy .. nears an all-time LOW”
Surely, that meant HIGH!
Whatever you think of Trumpo, if they can do this to a sitting president, they can do it to anybody, whenever they feel like it, anywhere in the world.
Ron Paul is the latest of the 100,000 or so purged from social media.
Like Australian citizen Assange plucked from thousands of miles away for “treason” against the US.
They will impeach Trump, pursue him, his family, friends and supporters in the courts for all eternity, take his money and businesses away, close his golf courses and ceremonially burn his MAGA hat.
The irony is that he deserves all that and more for the blood on his hands in Venezuela, Syria and elsewhere. With all his tormentors standing in the dock next to him.
“if they can do this to a sitting president, they can do it to anybody”. They do it to anybody, be assured of that.
You have to like a good spanking to get ahead. If our psychologists spent more time profiling the rich rather than tormenting the poor, we would know this better.
The twisted characters at the top enter into a bargain. The richest of the rich grow up in dysfunctional families, where parents and uncles feel that rules and morals are for small people. Their secret societies and fraternal hazing makes doubly sure of that.
They hire retainers from the e-Fettes class just below, like Tony Blair (couldn’t resist) who must have skeletons or provide bona fides of closets.
Don’t think this is controlled externally by some puppeteer pulling strings. They are all at it. You won’t get to the top of an intellingence agency without sharing your own lickle secwets.
As in the U.S., so across the pond. Remember the role that the British played in the Russiagate hoax dossier? Mi6 would know a thing or two about golden showers.
Try this one for size; Sir Peter Telford Hayman KCMG CVO MBE (14 June 1914 – 6 April 1992) was a British diplomat, intelligence operative and member of the Paedophile Information Exchange (a pro-paedophile activist group). He was knighted as a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George in the 1971 New Years Honours List for his work in the diplomatic service. In 1981 he was named in the House of Commons as a paedophile by Geoffrey Dickens MP
He was a deputy director of MI6, though that is being scrubbed from the ‘net.
My point is that kakistocracy is integral to the way things are run. One’s controller or handler is as likely to be have “peccadilloes” as oneself.
I wonder if that’s why Ian Fleming was given the job of creating the swaggering hetero James Bond?
I’m implying nothing about Donald Trump, just that the establishment will look upon his keel-hauling and perhaps his ultimate hanging, drawing and quartering, and the placing of his head upon a stake as the price one pays.
Everybody close to power knows that the One Ring has a life of its own. Approach at your peril. You will be striking a bargain even if you do not know it.
The serried ranks of robed retainers will watch in silence: the calculating psychopath with satisfaction; the experienced with sympathy and regret; his rivals willing him on in his folly.
It is drama and ritual, and the players know, “if this, then that.”
The price and the punishment depend on one’s standing in society, adjudicated by your peers. The Earl might get to keep his lands but suffer banishment; the lesser man be dispossessed, his life withal.
Thus the cost of playing at the top is higher, while the risk is lower. Further down the ladder, a patron or mentor will pay your entry fees, but the risk of failure is oblivion.
And so it should be! This is how society defends the status quo and imposes discipline, while cleaning and filtering the system. There is an infusion of fresh blood and some occasional letting at the top.
It’s worked for centuries.
Speaking of peccadillos lest not forget Louis Mountbatten paedophile to Philip and his son Charles and Saville the Windsor’s favourite marriage guidance counsellor who Diana could not stand.
Air miles Andy and his paedophile friend Epstein and Mossad mole, Maxwell’s daughter Ghislaine who was Epstein’s Madam.
The paedophile ring out of Buck House and Number 10, Edward Heath and the Children’s home in Jersey, Lizzies Island.
And Saville given the keys to Broadmoor by nasty Edwina, John Majors handler and the grocers daughter, ” bash em with your handbag Maggie” Thatcher who entertained Saville for 11 New Years Eve at Chequers with pissed up Dennis for company.
This is what Trump is fighting against with thousands of rescued children taken from the Satanists.
Why was President Trump late speaking to the crowd outside the White House prior to the march to the Capitol? In Politics nothing is accidental.
Timing is everything as many are about to find out.
Panic in DC, London, Vatican
That cuts to the chase. Too many people are oblivious, or in denial. It is good not to lose sight of the evil behind the political battles.
Maxwell Knight, the model for Fleming’s “M”, was a secret homosexual.
I keep telling myself “There’s no such thing as ghosts!” But, honestly, this is beginning to look like an old Three Stooges movie – only it can’t be, they’re dead.
I just don’t know what to make of it. The United States of America has turned into an imitation of an old slapstick comedy routine. Couldn’t they at least have chosen to ape Abbot and Costello’s “Who’s On First?” routine?
So while everyone wondered if the USA would end with a whimper or a bang; we now know: it ended with canned laughter. So fitting.
We over think it. This happens when nepotism and corruption rule competence. It is a problem in most companies, disguised by soaring stock prices (ultra low interest rate funding stock buybacks).
You think Trump is finished? The Democrats will flog him for the next four years. That’s all they have. The Democrats have no platform. That’s been clear for a decade. They need Trump to rally their base.
Yet Trump’s got a higher approval rating on exit, than incoming Djou Bixen. That’s only a surprise to the Democrats.
If you want to get clever, as in The Duran video below, you can argue that the Republicans and Democrats are stuck with each others’ base. The Republicans have the working class former industrial base and the Democrats exist to feed sinecures to the upper middle class and elite.
I would go further: the Democrats have no base at all. They have been taken over by the CIA (search Democrat CIA candidates) and the war industry-banker-corporatocracy. That is why their base fled to Trump.
In the 2020 election the Democrats were hemorrhaging Black and Latino voters, even women.
The Corporatist Media and what British smug superiority calls the “chattering classes” know this. They can see something desperately wrong. They lash out. But a solution is impossible because it would require them to uncouple from the gravy train.
All they are left with is projection and pointing at an enemy. Thus it is 100% guaranteed the Democrats will start lots more wars to create enemies abroad, while declaring that this causes a State Security crisis at home, requiring a Domestic War On Terror.
Other drivers are:
Profit — of course surveillance-warfare-pharma-people trafficking is intensely lucrative and the corporate campaign contributions ensure a flow of subsidies and contracts.
Monetary Reset — the mismanaged collapse and replacement of the dollar is actually the big story because this will level American living standards with those in Europe and Japan.
Emotion — never underestimate the power of envy. Even the billionaires feel envy bursting forth from their dysfunctional, unhappy, How To Spend It pathology.
Kakistocracy — the pedophilia and adrenochrome is real, as is the massive theft of taxpayer funds (see “the missing millions”). They have to cover for each other. That is why the FBI political police exists .
They do have a base and it is firmly rooted in the nerds of silicon valley. For some examples, go to https://slashdot.org/, https://planet.debian.org/, https://www.reddit.com/ etc (there are many, many more) and you will see political posts by the nerd democrats.
Go to the FSF and see the persecution of RMS (Richard Stallman) because he had the cheek to not immediately condemn a colleague over allegations of sexual assault. Stallman was then deplatformed because a group of FSF developers campaigned to have him cancelled: on https://planet.debian.org/ they are still moaning that others have since given RMS a platform … the cheek of it, that other people have not cancelled RMS, what a disgrace the world not working according to their rules!
The man who created FSF was cancelled. He was cancelled for assuming someone’s innocence until proven guilty. The same horde of nerds who had Trump supporters deplatformed. These people are sick but there are lots of them and they are comming for you, and the more tech runs our lives, the more they will have a big say.
“The Democrats have no platform”
The deplorables deserve no platform. The non-deplorables know how to think and what to do. Therefore, a platform is redundant.
To clarify, non-deplorables have become programmed automatons. They don’t need to think.
“I would go further: the Democrats have no base at all”.
The Democrats have a base (meaning core voters) – it’s a combination of public sector middle class, ethnic minorities and college-educated youth. All these groups are insecure in their social status and hence are easy targets for gas-lighting.
Most of the left are reluctant to see this. Partly it’s because they don’t fit into a conventional Marxist class analysis, partly it’s because leftists may well be some of these groups themselves (I’m two of them). One thing these groups all have in common is they are largely creations of the state, they are its clients. It’s like the old Soviet regimes created their own support base in the Nomenklatura.
Republican rhetoric about shrinking the state or building anti-migrant walls is designed to keep this herd on their designated reservation. Funnily enough, when the Republicans get power the state doesn’t shrink, migration doesn’t fall and education system brain-washing doesn’t cease.
Once the Great Reset goes through, you won’t be laughing anymore, friend.
True, I may not be laughing – but the situation will still be comedic rather than tragic. In classic comedy, bad things still happen and good people still suffer; but the overall situation is such that it does not warrant a tragic presentation.
And since all politics – including on the global level – is theater, comparison with actual theater is inevitable.
Kind of like the Holocaust, would you say?
Absurd, but not very funny. Sad, really.
Were the old videos of Creepy Joe Biden ogling, touching, leching and leering at young girls in the White House fake videos? Quite frankly, clown world ramped up not with corona but with the fact a blatant leering pedo on camera for all to see ran for and looks like has made it to the presidency. Impeach that. Impeach the whole puppet show.
The leerer of the free world
I have a suggestion as to which direction the National Guard may open fire.