Kit Knightly
Donald Trump has been deleted from the internet. He hasn’t been put behind a warning or had his followers reduced, or been forced to switch platforms. He’s gone.
Snapchat. Twitter. Facebook. YouTube. Google. Amazon. Instagram. Shopify. Twitch. Tiktok. Gone.
And he’s the President of the United States. If they can do it to him, they can do it to anyone.
Indeed, that’s the message being sent. It’s an intimidation move, designed to frighten people into policing themselves.
Many people have picked up on this already.
And this, kids, is called a digital execution. And If they can do it to the most powerful man on the planet, guess who could be completely banned from using the internet next, for whatever reason these companies, who sell your data to corporations and intelligence agencies, want. pic.twitter.com/SWX546s2Cy
— Amir (@AmirAminiMD) January 10, 2021
This gives Facebook/tech/Zuck THE MOST POWER. If he can shut the president up/off he can shut any of us up/off
— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) January 7, 2021
But unfortunately, many more are still lost in what they falsely believe to be the heady scent of victory. They’ll realise their mistake eventually, but it may be too late for us all by then.
It didn’t even stop at Trump, either. Tens of thousands of other people were banned in the following days.
For years the refrain from people defending censorship on social media – ironically, people who would usually identify as “socialists” – has been that private companies have the right to police their platforms as they see fit, and if you don’t like it you can switch to another social network.
…but now those other social networks are being shut down too.
It started with Gab a few years ago, but the recent assault on Parler was even stronger. Gab survived, Parler has not. The tech giants got together and stamped the life out of a smaller competitor. (Pretty sure antitrust laws are there to prevent exactly that scenario, but nevermind.)
The whole week since the “Capitol Hill Riot” has been one long display of dominance. A peacock fanning its tail or a silverback banging on tree trunks.
They are telling us who’s in charge, but some people are refusing to listen.
A common meme doing the rounds among “liberal” voices – who are these days well-schooled in missing the point – goes something like this: “If he’s too dangerous to have a twitter account, why does he have the nuclear codes?”
But, of course, the real question is – if they don’t even let him have a Twitter account, do you honestly think they let him anywhere near the nuclear codes?
Do you really think he has, or had, any power at all? Do think Joe Biden does?
Do you think the same architecture that just publically castrated the “most powerful man on Earth” and the “leader of the free world” will suddenly start doing what it’s told when a “progressive” voice is in charge?
If they don’t bow to the will of the people now, why should they ever?
They won’t. They never have.
We’ve been told, in very clear terms, who has the power. And it is certainly not us, nor is it our elected representatives.
In fact, it’s not anyone with either democratic mandate or legal accountability, but rather a series of nameless executives, faceless bureaucrats and a succession of tech-billionaires forming a new breed of royalty.
Deleting Donald Trump wasn’t just “panic response” to the “violence” on Capitol Hill, and it wasn’t a punishment for the man himself – It was a calculated display of honesty. A declaration of intent.
A notification of the limitations we’re all going to face as the increasingly dystopian new normal shapes a different kind of society.
It’s all been clearly co-ordinated. The Deep State and big business and the media working together. Police are instructed to create unrest on Capitol Hill, allow “rioters” into the building. The media report it as an “attempted coup”, while the social networks remove all of Trump’s denunciations so he can be blamed for “inciting violence”.
They created the lie. They spread the lie. They silenced anyone who would gainsay the lie. They have, as Karl Rove would put it, “created reality”, and now we’re here analysing it.
It was a big lie, this time, because it had to be. Because the man – or rather the office – was big. But for Joe Bloggs it can be a small lie. “he posted child porn” or “he was spreading hate” or “he was denying the pandemic”.
The precedent has been created. They can ban anyone they want and make up the reasons later.
Frank Zappa famously said:
The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.
Well, we’ve been shown the wall, and we’re being encouraged to cheer because the first person to run into it was Donald Trump. Rather predictably, millions have fallen for it.
.
I see Mr. Farage is in the news…
Farage’s ‘Gerald Ratner’ Moment: By Endorsing Blair, Brexit Party Leader Has Destroyed His Own Brand – Sputnik International (sputniknews.com)
Seems Farage wants Blair to be Britain’s vax czar…
“Donald Trump has been deleted from the internet. He hasn’t been put behind a warning or had his followers reduced, or been forced to switch platforms. He’s gone.”
All part of The Shit Show, as is the second fake impeachment – wakey wakey!!
No Kit No. “a silverback banging on tree trunks”, you’re banned. They bang on their chests, actually thump… Not trump…
A very good picture of the dystopian future we are all heading into .Who will we blame when we finally admit it’s arrival ,if indeed it has not arrived already .
I keep hoping the curtain will rise so the reality of who exactly is pulling the strings , as if I did not know already ,but how to expose the ruse.
Thank you for helping the exposure.I just wish offG was on everyone’s cell phone, page one, upon powering up every morning.
Trump has been blamed for inciting the Capitol riot, but I can now reveal this is untrue. The real culprit was Ron Paul. This dangerous White Supremacist extremist whipped up the mob with his demagoguery, urging them to burn the building to the ground, hang Pence, Pelosi and Schumer, kill all the blacks and gays, and set up a new dictatorship swearing allegiance to Putin.
It is entirely his fault that Pelosi’s stationery was stolen and somebody made off with the podium, plus similar heinous crimes..
He was quite rightly banned from Twitter.
The man is a scoundrel.
He deserves to be drummed out of the Brownies and blackballed from the golf club.
And if I may add – a blatant warmonger. I think this was the real reason behind this divine action of Twatter.
RE: For years the refrain from people defending censorship on social media – ironically, people who would usually identify as “socialists” – has been that private companies have the right to police their platforms as they see fit, and if you don’t like it you can switch to another social network.
I’d like to push back on this a bit. It seems to me that the idea of “right to police their platforms” is not a “socialist” idea but rather a US Libertarian idea. The notion that the owners of a business should be able to do what they want with it, regardless of the social consequences – that is US libertarianism.* None of this is to excuse to the betrayal of the left, their silence in the face of world historical harm to those they profess to protect and their crucial enabling of the elite arrogation of power. Otherwise, libertarians represent the only cohort that has made a consistent and principled critique of government Covid policies from the beginning.
*(I say US libertarianism as often the word is synonymous with anarchism outside the US & UK.)
What I recently posted on Facebook about all that:
People tend to point out that Facebook is a “private company” (it was, initially), not a public service, and, as such, has a right to make and apply its own rules, however capricious, concerning content and/or expression. I invite these people to ask themselves why companies like Facebook, which are de facto monopolies, have no public-access, free-speech-protected, equivalents. In a society in which Free Speech were as cardinal a value as “The West” pretends it is, a Free Speech Platform, provided for the self-expression of, and communication between, all citizens (within the reasonable limits suggested by hate speech and pornography laws), would be as natural as having a Federal Postal Service. Any technologically modern national culture that doesn’t provide such a platform does NOT support Free Speech. Setting up Facebook/ Youtube (et al), as the de facto monopolies for public expression, is a clever way of suppressing expression and information without having to take on the unpleasant appearance of a Totalitarian Regime with draconian censors. But the net result (no pun intended) is exactly the same. Totalitarians have certainly learned quite a lot since the 1930s. Have *we* ?
Indeed.
An honest declaration of dishonesty.
One of the simplest, quickest ways we could make all Mr Global is doing and wants to do unworkable is to refuse to own a smart phone. Consequently, we’d have none of those apps constantly pushed our way. Also – don’t cry – we need to refuse to use Big Tech’s spy devices, aka social media. People say to me, But I don’t care if they spy. Let ’em, I’ve done nothing wrong. And it’s true – they haven’t. But Big Tech, slave to Mr Global, is not looking for criminals – Mr Global makes the laws (in most places now) and can criminalise anything or anyone he wants to. If he wants criminals, he can make you into one. Ask Judy Mikovits. Telling the truth now is a crime and soon you will see people arrested for it. Julian Assange’s story told us this would happen. And it is. Remember, Mr Global and Big Tech live by no moral code you or I adhere to.
Everything they intend to do to us needs control, and knowledge is control – who we are, what we believe, where we are, what we look like, our DNA (now available through the PCR test – the real reason behind this useless test ), how much money we have or spend and on what. AND ALL OF THAT – bar the DNA – IS AVAILABLE TO THEM VIA SMART PHONES AND SOCIAL MEDIA. For example, how will they introduce digital money if we refuse to own a smart phone? How will they introduce arbitrary daily ‘health certificates’ if we have no device to display them? Chaos will ensue. Next thing is a chip inserted in our bodies, then we don’t need the phone. Yes, it will get rough, but we have only a short time when we can act together and support one another. Soon it will be impossible. Ask the Germans. No one thought these cultured, educated people would be made to conform to nazism in the 1930’s. When covidism happened, I heard and read people stating that the Spanish wouldn’t put up with this. I find it hard to believe the British have folded so easily. (See: Rule Britannia …we never, never shall be slaves… Only if a magic non-existent virus comes along, then we’ll slip into the chains.)
Mr Global knows more about us than we do, and so can manipulate or locate or harass or brainwash or vaccinate or ban or censor. Or remove us, of course.
Mr Global said we would become addicted to the internet, and we have. It’s not just porn or games, it’s even worse – smart phones and social media. Defy them! Poke Zuckerberg in the eye! Get rid of your smart phone and get off social media, support people or groups who are trying to find another way. We all need friends, especially now.
P.S. I agree smart phones are v useful for videoing such things as police violence! But small cameras exist!
I agree with this comment despite reading this article and writing my own comment on an Android (evil Google) smartphone.
And don’t buy “news”papers and don’t watch telly.
Don’t use any of their products.
Meet the new chairman of the BBC. This is getting ridiculous now.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-55561667
“Sharp’s father held senior positions at Monsanto and Cable & Wireless, meaning young Richard spent part of his childhood in America.
He read PPE at Christ Church, Oxford, where he was a neighbour to the journalist Adam Boulton. He went on to work for Morgan Guaranty, and then had a long and very distinguished career at Goldman Sachs.
There, he was a senior figure when a young Mark Carney – the future Bank of England Governor – also worked for the bank.
This connection had some poignancy when Carney, as governor, warned about the potential economic risks of Brexit. Sharp, who supported Brexit but not prominently, disagreed with some of Carney’s assessment, seeing more opportunities outside the European Union.
Sharp ended up as chairman of Goldman’s Principal Investment in Europe. That is, guiding partners with their investments, rather than on the trading side.
One of Sharp’s closest relationships at Goldman was with a young man called Rishi Sunak. Sharp – a major Tory party donor who was on the board of the conservative think tank, the Centre for Policy Studies – described Sunak to a friend as the best young financial analyst he had seen. More recently, Sharp has been working for his old mentee, helping the government with loans to business.
I hear the chancellor was mildly miffed at losing such a close ally at a crucial time, but was persuaded of the merits of Sharp taking up his new role at the BBC.
Sharp’s heritage is Jewish and he is considered by those who know him broadly pro-Israel.”
And not one single jot of this is in any way surprising right now.
Ten years ago? Maybe surprising.
Twenty years ago? Out of the question.
But “The Internet” is not just these pre-packaged platforms. Thy are just applications that are provided free of charge for everyday users because those applications need bait for their raw material – you. You’re the ants in their ant farm who mill around providing grist for their mill — analytics to tell advertisers who to target and how to approach them and screen space to contact that target audience.
There is absolutely nothing stopping Trump or anyone else starting a Wiki like OffG. There’s the issue of hosting but there’s no need to use a service like AWS with its attendant Terms and Conditions, it just convenient. There is always someone, somewhere, that will host you and people will find you even if your Domain registration is suppresed or seized. A site like Pirate Bay continues to exist despite the ongoing efforts of law enforcement but the price the operators pay is that they have to have a deep understanding of what they’re doing and a very serious attitude towards site security. (If you’re doing something that’s potentially illegal like Pirate Bay then you have to be serious about precautions. The operators asnd users of Parler, for example, are learning the hard way about hosting potentially seditious material without adequate precautions — they’ve effectively shopped their entire user base to the Feds.)(We can argue about their material but its really a case of one persons ‘freedom’ is another’s ‘sedition’ — that’s for the courts to decide….but a wise person wouldn’t let this situation arise in the first place.)
Trump got kicked off these sites not just because of a sudden outbreak of social consciosness by the operators but because he’s effectively a ‘has been’. His power is fading fast which has altered the financial risk/reward calculus so there’s little downside to ejecting him and likely a lot of upside. The mistake he and his supporters have made is to take these platforms for granted, to assume that their use is some kind of God given right rather than a corporate commercial decision.
Remember — “If the product is free then you are the product”
I had already 3 different blogs on 3 different platforms delete since 2010! And I’m just a fucking nobody moron slave!
I’ve also been banned from disqus on many sites (right or left). Clearly my comments go right to the epicenter of the Feelings Engine!
I even have MANY COMMENTS censored on this blog… So, go figure the irony.
For now I don’t write as much as before cause it’s a waste of resources and not as funny as wasting time writing comments.
The little waste/write is still online on a Russian blog provider, and has already lasted longer than the previous one that was on a Portuguese provider!
Sweet Irony.
And with that I say “WELCOME TO THE FUCKING CLUB mutTrump“!
Forget Twitter, Trump can’t even be present in a film he made over two decades ago:
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/macaulay-culkin-among-those-who-want-donald-trump-removed-from-home-alone-2
Any resemblance to Orwellian ‘unpersons’ is entirely deliberate.
Granted, this article would be considered some ancient echo from ancient times, but what has taken place the last 23 years, was very well planned — by the usual suspects…
IF AMERICANS ARE TO SURVIVE AS A “FREE PEOPLE” WE MUST RETURN SOVEREIGNTY TO THE PEOPLE, RESTORE AUTONOMY OF THE STATES
“When the Spelman Fund, a Rockefeller family trust, funded the Council of State Governments (CSG) in 1934 — a few years before the Rockefeller founding and funding of the Public Administration Clearing House at 1313 East 60th Street in Chicago — there began a concerted effort to influence and control the legislatures of the several states united under the constitution.
Ultimately, the influence and control spread to nearly every elected office within the states, including — but not limited to: Township Supervisors, county commissioners, Mayors, Legislators and Governors; from Police Chiefs to Sheriffs to Attorneys General. The CSG has formed nearly 60 adjunct Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO’s) which sweep up like a vacuum newly elected officials – especially in the local and state governmental offices — and proceed to indoctrinate them.”
Take note of the list of subversive and unconstitutional actions which helped pave the way for Federal control over the States. The list is located near the close of the article.
Complete text: http://www.sweetliberty.org/staterights1.htm
Published February 10, 1997
Again, I may not be in synkc with some, but I find the debate somewhat anoying, because, one thing is this demo event, the second is Trump, we have debated that, the third is, why are people so agitated, to me, this means we have begun something few of us have imagined, an path of transgression, an historical road jungtion witch can go anywhere, where it would in the end lead us, is entirly up to WE the People, do we lie down and die/whine or do we use this unpresedented time on our reasent history, to make the change we all want.
All I read is exuses, exuses, exuses, exuses and nobody is willing to take this time to reflect, the gates of Babylon is faling, they have exposed them selfs, their abilitys and powers of manufacturing consent/realitys is kicked wide open, they, the powers to be cant backtrack on this one, everybody is seeing them for whey are, an tool to create sheeps, from indoctrination to hate propaganda, and above all, cencure/remove anyone whom is in conflict with the present manufactured consent.
That alone, ladys and gentlemen should be considered as an gift from heaven sent, I cant underline how important that is, never have they been so exposed, but naked, as to this days, I am infact happy, its from now on this downfal have become an reality, witch have been denied existed for decades and even centurys, as long back as to the day, Guttenberg started the printing press, because of the implications of mass producing texts, and instead of persiving this as an gift we end up hagling about whom is what, by whatever they must say, etc, etc, word fuedes is become an past time exserise that dont infact intresses me and instead it anoys me.
Its like when the Imperial banana republic started the scantion regimes against Russia, among others, most where surpriced, agitated, angry, or complained in despair, I was one of the few that had an opposite viuw, I told the Russians that they should be extatic, never in its present history have this level of opportunity manifested it self onto an entire nation, and Ialso said that this gift from heaven, it was what Russia needed, let it go some years, do the right thing, focus on whats important, your own nation and people, the two most important remedies an people have, resources and the abilitys that comes from it, like farming etc. is only limited by imagination, when you force an people to take actions to create an nation able to sustain it self, what else can you ask for, to day, nobody questions that, and it have been some years now and Russia will forver be changed, not because it wanted it, of course some people knew, but it was forced upon them and that, made the difference regarding the time frame of finding solutions that benefitted Russia and its people, nothing of any real wurth comes easy, never ever belive that, this time, regarding the TPTB attacks on anyone whom they dont like is just the same, an golden opportunity to change reality, its an fight, of course, thinking anything less is bordering madness, this time, we have the future infront of us, and what will we do, sometimes human ingenuinity dont come forth before its been slammed into an wall, or have just realised their beside is infact in flames.
Some have talked about diversifying the net, well, now the time have come to do so, we may have to invent or produce our own reality, independent of the scums whom runs it to day, circumvent the tech monsters, and create new bases, I am not that dependent on YT or Fecebook, but for me platforms like OffG and others I use like WRH (M. Rivero) etc is far more vital, this places are limited, the rest, like sending cristmass images to realives etc, like Fecebook have alternatives, we must focus on having an multitute of platform where we can make our own inputs and debate/critizes issues witch is presented.
Just like OffG regarding the scamdemic, I know, by years of expirience that most people do notice, they just lack the conviction to grown an spine, but in that, some of us must take the first stepp, to use an saying from up here, to cross the doorstep mile, once you do that, everything changes and even you will never be the same again.
Be the light.
Have an nice day and take care.
“The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.”
― G.K. Chesterton
The last of the Mohicans, the promentory.
Sometimes, lyrics isnt needed.
Never give up and never give in.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1ryJDVuZ6k
peace
Twitter’s Jack Dorsey is a Sociopath — analysed by Mr Obvious
Nice beard though..
Use a single ID please
when you are required to be a rep for the energy of the moment of course you will be nuts if the energies are nuts……..as they are now…… he has only just got started.. and BTW Ron Paul is also a Leo…… as i said before – those Leo’s have to be run off the planet….or his particular planet Twitter.
The irony is that it is westernised conservatives who have traditionally rationalized the obscene wealth acquired by tech billionaires. Socialists who are on the side of tech companies are not real socialists, they’re fake socialists such as the US democratic party.
Thanks Kit.
Kit gets it right again.
Donald Trump is ‘not’ the most powerful man on the planet. He’s a tool. He’s democracy theatre. “Look, your elected leader has been deleted from the internet! Sad day for democracy. Oh, oh, oh!” Except that you didn’t have democracy and you don’t have democracy. Yes, You had ‘some’ democracy. But mostly it was a charade, one that elites are tired of playing and will now be dropping.
Local, real democracy *now*!
Intermission:
How do we know that off-Guardian isn’t a construct to 1) let us went anger and feel better afterwords and/or 2) map the resistance?
went => *vent*!
That’s the philosophical question that we shouldn’t ignore… but the contemplation of which shouldn’t prevent us from using this useful resource of aggregated ideas and info.Wherever you go, digitally, you’re tracked, in any case… that part is unavoidable.
No matter what, I’m fine tuning my understanding day by day …
If (2) applied Off-G would require commenters to register, à la Lockdown Sceptics, with a genuine (and hence probably traceable) email account. That’s not to say one’s IP address, browser/OS etc. fingerprint aren’t identifiable, but it’s a trust point, ditto the wide range of articles and comments here.
LS may well be controlled opposition. I had this thought back in May. Toby Young is close to Conservative HQ and unbidden used the term ‘anti-vaxxers’ when criticising UK Column. Recent LS editorials have strengthened this view.
He meekly admitted he was wrong about the pandemic being over on national tv. I mean, you just don’t do that and he knows you just don’t do that, whether or not you’re actually wrong (and he wasn’t). Do you make it to Young’s position being so artless? A2
Just a suggestion..
Once we have some kind of flow to discussions why not resist publishing the paranoid meanderings of the internet detectives who imagine every empty space has a ghost in it and every empty room is full of invisible surveillance tools .
It’s bad enough we’ve had our reality hijacked and we are confronted at every step by counterfeit narratives from all mainstream outlets and platforms and the docile dead -eyed sheep outside.
Yet more proof that what ultimately drives the elite is not profit, it’s controlling and developing their agenda:
https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/after-trump-bans-facebook-and-twitter-see-combined-51-billion-losses
It’s profit as well but you’re certainly right about the control. The desire to contro, to play God, stems from the acquisition of twisted desires and values, which in turn stems from the choice to self-modify, to jettison one’s basic goodness (including Jesus’s golden rule) and embrace this world’s black rule of ‘riches for the strongest’. We are all free to self-modify. But no one is free from the consequences of that.
I find it increasingly difficult to grant our species any kind of halo. If there is evidence of “basic goodness” in humanity, it is indeed well concealed. The fact that so many people so willingly accept almost any authoritarian pronouncement suggests a ready affinity to this darker side of life.
If there’s one thing 911 demonstrated, it’s a wide ranging willingness to inflict any amount of suffering on anyone marked as the enemy. Not that this additional evidence was needed.
If you look at wars, systematic environmental destruction, oppression of populations, exploitation of working people, these originate from elites, or a minuscule percentage of humanity. Therefore it is unreasonable to characterize a species by what amounts to outlier behavior. The vast majority of people are caring, considerate, “good” and trusting. (Even though, in Western society at least, they live in a world where violating these characteristics will get you “ahead.”) They want to believe in the good of others. Yes, this does provide opportunities for manipulation. However, what is really missing here is a class consciousness which has been systematically and deliberately obscured by things like identity politics. Class consciousness would tell you who your enemies are and who you should distrust.
… so when do we stop talking/writing and go to the next stage?
For a minority – especially a minority within a minority – there is no next stage. We are stuck in this stage of trying to convince one another of what we already realize.
Anything beyond that will be met with violent force by those who profit from oppression and exploitation. But if and when it serves their purpose, they may choose to let us – even encourage us to – rampage a little bit (like they occasionally allow racial minorities to do).
Trump is a figurehead/cartoon, Biden is a figurehead/cartoon… the misdirection appears to be working. Still.
I’m gonna go home and thread some tape on my Teac open reel recorder and get back to where I once belonged.
“…But, of course, the real question is – if they don’t even let him have a Twitter account, do you honestly think they let him anywhere near the nuclear codes? …”
There’s compelling evidence so-called nuclear weapons do not even exist…
We’ve been lied to about everything, the whole world’s a stage
Hello no more lies: There are still over 20,000 nuclear weapons and war heads dispersed around the world. Also over 420 nuclear power stations – many of which were poorly designed and are aged beyond their intended service life. Radiation sickness is not a lie…
Excerpted from: Operation Argus – Wikipedia
“Operation Argus was a series of United States low-yield, high-atmosphere nuclear weapons tests and missile tests “secretly” conducted from 27 August to 9 September 1958 over the South Atlantic Ocean.[1] [2] The tests were performed by the Defense Nuclear Agency.“
Task Force 88
“The United States Navy Task Force 88 (or TF-88), was formed 28 April 1958. TF-88 was organized solely to conduct Operation Argus. Once Argus was completed, the task force was dissolved, and its records dispersed. Some of these records have been destroyed or lost in the intervening time period. Of particular note among the missing documents were the film records (which recorded radiation levels during the Argus tests). This has proved contentious due to the higher-than-normal number of leukemia claims among TF-88 participants to the Veterans Administration. Because of this, it has been difficult to resolve just how much radiation participants were exposed to.”
Complete text: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Argus
Hi
I don’t trust wiki for anything, it’s purpose is to reinforce mainstream lies and propaganda. I stand by my original post. I could send you to dozens of sources, but like Covid, alleged nuclear weapons are a belief system. Hiro/Naga were firebombed with conventional incendiaries along with every other Japanese city.
I don’t doubt nuclear power stations, having said that I’m not sure what their real purpose is. Once again I call into question the official explanation. Please never again refer me to wiki, it’s disinfo for the masses.
Hello no more lies: I guess documented evidence of over 2200 nuclear detonations occurring prior to 1965, should be discounted because of your belief system. Your suggestion that Hiroshima and Nagasaki were destroyed by “conventional incendiaries” flies in the face of reality.
Try convincing eye witnesses and hundreds of thousands of residents of these two cities suffering radiation-related birth defects, that the Earth is flat and the moon is hollow…
I use Wikipedia because it’s widely accessible to the world audience, and reference information is available at the close of nearly all entries.
Eyewitnesses? LOL As for documented evidence, it’s just propaganda, same as the “evidence” of the moon landings, holohoax etc – it’s all BS.
You stick with wiki, leave the real research to others then. Thanks and goodbye
Moreover “…that the Earth is flat and the moon is hollow…” is a strawman oft used by shills, I’ve seen the playbook.
I think the Zappa quote is illusionistic. The reality we want, we have to create! We must have a clear idea of it (develop before in all peace), what we want, and then go efficiently freshly and freely to the work to create these conditions. What we sink into is inconcreteness, abstraction. The whole world is sinking into pessimism.
Now we need personalities that bring sun and light into our lives, not passive “hope for better circumstances”, but active confidence in our own possibilities, opportunities and challenges. The world was a pitiful vale of tears at all times. Show me an episode where everything was perfect. We must realise that we can act, but refrain from doing so. We can build a better world! We honour Gandhi by having understood his message.
In recent years I have learned that whenever it seems “hopeless” (one of these days), the moment for growth is there, now more than ever! Now I can learn, grow, persist. Face the test! Expect the best, be nice and make the life of your fellow men an experience.
It is a mental muscle that you train with it. The muscle does not stay the same, but grows. I find the term “antifragility” misworded, as it still implies the unaspired goal after “anti”. I would rather call it prostability (or similar). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antifragility
I’ll give you a simple example: For months, I was annoyed by the loud noises of a neighbour. Maybe I am too sensitive. I developed real aggression. Bitterly, I gritted my teeth at night, my fist in my pocket.
After I met him in person and understood his lively way of life, my aversion vanished into thin air! Since then, he can dance, sing, rumble and party as long as he wants!
Supposed “enemies” can become friends if we have the courage to approach them. Then we have won someone who stands by us in our time of need.
Some may ask: “What does this have to do with politics?”. A lot! Millions of people would not shoot each other “in a just war” if they knew each other. That is the trick of those in power, to divide us, to set us against each other.
“… And If they can do it to the most powerful man on the planet…”
LOL
He’s a puppet. Those with true power remain behind the scenes.
I agree that the vast majority of the ruling structure is covert, but I don’t think Gates (who appears to have been bred for his purpose) is a puppet in the sense that Trump is. He’s serving a “higher,” generational plan but he’s a player within that plan, too. His wife (the beard) is far more of a puppet in the traditional sense; I wonder if they even speak (or ever occupy the same room at the same time) when they aren’t attempting to look “smart but normal and relatable” onstage?
If you had read through to the end of the article, you’d realize you’re only agreeing with Kit.
I did read the entire article, I was referencing the twitter post.
A REPORT ON THE IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS,
with apologies to George Orwell:
Nancy Pelosi’s manner grew stern again. She laid her hand on the lectern.
‘You are here Republicans because you have failed in humility, in self-discipline. You would not make the act of submission which is the price of sanity. You preferred to be lunatics, a minority of 74,216,722 voters.
Only the disciplined mind can see reality, Republicans. You believe that reality is something objective, external, existing in its own right. You also believe that the nature of reality is self-evident. When you delude yourself into thinking that you see something, you assume that everyone else sees the same thing as you.
But I tell you, Republicans, that reality is not external. Reality exists only in the mainstream media, and nowhere else. Not in the individual mind, which can make mistakes, and in any case soon perishes: only in the mainstream media controlled by the Democratic Party, which is collective and immortal. Whatever the Democratic Party holds to be the truth, is truth. It is impossible to see reality except by looking through the eyes of the Democratic Party. That is the fact that you have got to relearn, Republicans. It needs an act of self-destruction, an effort of the will. You must humble yourself and impeach Trump before you can become sane.’
She paused for a few moments, as though to allow what she had been saying to sink in.
‘Do you remember at school,’ she went on, ‘learning, “Biology says that two X chromosomes makes a female, an X and Y chromosome makes a male”?’
‘Yes,’ said the Republicans.
Pelosi held up her left hand, its front towards the Republicans, with the thumb and the last two fingers hidden and the first two fingers extended.
‘How many X chromosomes does a male have?’
‘One.’
‘And if the Democratic Party says that it is not one X chromosome but two — then how many?’
‘One.’
The word ended in a purge of Republicans from Twitter and Facebook accounts. New York Post stories were hidden as Russian disinformation. J. K. Rowling was vilified. Pelosi waited, the two fingers still extended.
‘How many chromosomes, Republicans?’
‘One.’
Parler was deplatformed..
‘How many chromosomes, Republicans?’
‘One! One! What else can we say? One!’
The heavy, stern face and the two fingers filled their vision. The fingers stood up before their eyes like pillars, enormous, blurry, and seeming to vibrate, but unmistakably two.
‘How many chromosomes, Republicans?’
‘One! Stop it, stop it! How can you go on? One! One!’
‘How many chromosomes, Republicans?’
‘Two! Two! Two!’
‘No, Republicans, that is no use. You are lying. You still think it is one. How many chromosomes, please?’
‘One! two! One! Anything you like. Only stop it, stop the pain!’
Abruptly they had Joe Biden as President. They had perhaps questioned the election for a few weeks. The bonds that had held reality together had been loosened. For a moment they had protested like babies. But the media had stated that Pelosi was protecting the constitution, that Trump was something that came from outside, from Russia perverting a Presidential election, and that it was Pelosi who had saved them from him.
‘You are slow learners, Republicans,’ said Pelosi gently.
In the Preacher graphic novel series, one of the main villains, “Allfather” Starr, gets the US government to use a nuclear missile. It is hinted that the President accepting Starr’s demand is Bill Clinton – the series came out in the 1990s. Starr observes that “Democrats are smarter – they know how high to jump.”
I apologize for the “Trump Pardoned Assange” post – i had a tip and a post, but now I can’t donfirm it. so at best its just a rumor for now. I have not had that before, so please forgive a first mistake.
Despite everything it is sometimes a good idea to check the MSM – even they would not ignore news like that, whereas funny little websites and people who run them are capable of just making stuff up, unfortunately.
This website is a really credible and lovable one, I follow it more often. I am not criticizing the author of this article for his surely conscientious work. I just think the beginning of the year calls us to look inwards and turn to things that we, as media junkies, have long neglected. Which would be a good idea for a blog entry of its own. The search for topics is less difficult if you simply turn to your audience (and virtually turn the back on Mr Trump): “Hey guys, speak from your hearts and tell us what you think absolutely needs to be done by all of us now!” You can see that these people are pursuing their own goals. Ultimately, it is about creating a counter-public.
Spellbound, we stare at the screen: “Has anyone answered us? Has anyone rated us?” It is completely pointless to compile the news or the “most impressive” video, others will do that for us anytime. Our nickname is a sequence of letters. But we are human beings. And people have to live!
Everyone talks about something, but no one talks to each other. “Hey, who are you? Tell me your life story!” Could be a problem for the powerful if we formed networks, were there for each other, threw to the wind the “morsels” with which they fobbed us off. Suddenly we realise that their ridiculous “scandals” are not worthy of our attention, that we are constantly putting them above our own lives.
”Everyone talks about something, but no one talks to each other.”
So everyone only talks to theirself. I see.
” I just think the beginning of the year calls us to look inwards and turn to things that we, as media junkies, have long neglected”
We ? Who says ‘we’ are media junkies ? Have you noticed much in the way of any praise or positive comments on here that suggest we are ‘junkies’ for media ?
”The search for topics is less difficult if you simply turn to your audience (and virtually turn the back on Mr Trump) ”
I don’t know if you’ve heard but for the past 12 months, every day, all over the western world, the news has been dominated by a certain pandemic and what it’s supposed existence has caused. Trump lost an election in December. Now he’s banned from the internet. Not quite the same is it..
‘‘Ultimately, it is about creating a counter-public.”
Created by who and for what reason ?
Out of all this comes panic: “What are they going to do to us?” Those who react are slaves to circumstances, we must learn to act and define our own rules of the game. What do we want to achieve? What is really important to us? How do we get there? Anyone who wants to remain an appendage of daily politics is one of millions of “daily politics blogs”. Let’s make a difference.
Let’s turn the tables, start the first step, stop and feel what this all does to and within us. Is it really worth wasting one’s precious life on what the supposedly powerful intend to do or not? They do what they want anyway! Name me one of you the success stories of those who took them on. We have to take an example from our forefathers to powerfully take our lives into our own hands. The “social media” (actually anti-social) are driving us crazy.
You want to make a difference? The spread the following;
THE AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL COUNTRY
REPORTS INTO COVID-19 AND CARE HOMES.
Amnesty International report: UNITED KINGDOM (in English)
http://www.preearth.net/pdfs/amnesty-international-united-kingdom.pdf
Amnesty International report: ITALY (in Italian)
http://www.preearth.net/pdfs/amnesty-international-italy.pdf
Amnesty International report: SPAIN (in Spanish)
http://www.preearth.net/pdfs/amnesty-international-spain.pdf
Amnesty International report: BELGIUM (in French)
http://www.preearth.net/pdfs/amnesty-international-belgium.pdf
Remember, these are all to some extent damage control.
The Spanish Amnesty International report is outright damage control. This report has been carefully written to avoid all mention of hospitals sending Covid-19 positive patients to care homes. However, it has been widely reported that Covid-19 spread to Spanish care homes more rapidly than elsewhere. And, if the hospitals did not spread the disease to the care homes, then how did it spread to them so quickly?
The real story will be much worse than what has been reported (which is bad enough).
Now I have been following Trump for four years. Has this influenced world history in any way? I could have been just as dead, nobody would have noticed, the world would have just kept on turning. “Trump stole my life!”, the weakest minds will claim afterwards.
But they themselves made Trump important in the first place. Sometimes even more important than themselves and their loved ones. During this time, we could have really achieved something good for the world.
We did. We abandoned the Paris Accord. At least temporarily. We exposed WHO. Biden has been exposed. So has the Lolita Express and Bill Clinton. Lots of good things came of this administration. We found out that devout Christian Vice Presidents can get pissed off if pushed hard enough. We learned that the Deep State is a lot more powerful than we ever knew. We learned that Bill Gates is just as crazy as we thought. China is no more trustworthy than it ever was. Nancy is truly Evil. Trump Derangement is more real than ever. I could go on and on. I never knew how powerful Legacy and Social media was and is. Just having learned those things was worth it. Our conservative sleepy eyes have been reopened just has when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Social media and Legacy media are the new Japan. We’ve been bombed. Now how do we react.
https://worldchangebrief.webnode.com
TRUMP PARDONS ASSANGE AND SNOWDEN/
Confident Message Puts UK Elite On Notice
Trump Indicts Fauci
No Rallies 16th-20th
I don’t think we have to be Trump to be credible, honest and authentic. We can communicate without offending and dividing and upsetting the world. Trump was out to create populist sentiment and is now reaping the rewards.
I don’t know if Trump was upsetting the world. From where I’m standing, it’s more like all people whose spewed hatred at him and people who allowed themselves to be swayed were upsetting the world.
One pretty important thing is that Trump hasn’t started any new war. Unlike his ever-so-slick predecessor(s). I could well imagine that the “not offending, dividing, and upsetting the world” Hillary, to use your words, would have started the WWIII. In fact, if COVID is WWIII, as many people say, she, or the forces she represents, might have actually done that.
All politicians are populist. They all condition …err … brainwash their audience with some bullshit and then use simplistic emotional garbage to keep them hooked. And fuck people over behind their back at the same time.
I just want to illustrate how much these things capture our thoughts.Sometimes I wake up and think: “Hey, you might have a few decades left, after that it’s over once and for all. Is this the life you wanted to live?” We should all shake each other up, wake each other up, that’s how we also get back in touch, which we so desperately need. We need recognition, love and community, new impulses and creative thoughts. But our screen remains silent.
Stop focusing on Trump, focus on common people for %¤%&” sake!
Thanks for putting my message into such short words.
You are naïve and have yet to understand the role of the media in creating public sentiment. Anyone too big to ignore who tells the truth in public will get the ‘Trump Treatment,’ even if they phrase it in the nicest, most politically-correct way imaginable.
.
I agree with this, broadly, but I think it gets the mechanism wrong. Most of the Middle Class people I know can work from home and still have incomes; the first phase of this battle of The War seems to be targeting The Poor: people with shit jobs devastated by the lockdowns. The Middle Class are being used as Kapos to cheer the process on. They idolize Gates; they trust Fauci and they voted for Biden.They fancy themselves “science literate” (because “Science” has been sold to them as a tony Brand that strikes the proper feeling-tones) and self-servingly define themselves in contrast to “Duh Deplorables” (who show Brand-loyalty to Trump): the anti-marketing of this social engineering has worked like a charm. This gullible Middle Class actually believes the World was made for them; they believe their children will inherit it; they believe that the “Government” (which, eerily, in their minds, had nothing to do with Trump while Trump was in office) is concerned about their health/ wellbeing!
This is why we got the absurdly-inclusive definition of “The 1%” early on: (useful) idiots who make c. 100k-200k think they’re in the Ruling Class when, obviously,the actual Ruling Class are the .000001%. The rest are Kapo-minions who will be quite taken aback to learn that they Own Nothing and Should Be Quite Happy About It when the Great Reset springs its trap. Their grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be coders and courtesans. How many of ours will even exist…?
Unless, of course, we manage to stop these bastards.
When I think of all the children with cancer sitting in hospices waiting for their far too early deaths, it’s hard for me to feel sorry for multimillionaire Trump. God knows he could have done better with all his money and made a good name for himself. No one would have thought him a fool or a Nazi. Feeling sorry for Trump is Stockholm syndrome. He is part of the political establishment that courted him and is now dumping him.
Can you imagine that all those who worked for him over the years must have been experiencing the same irrationality, day after day?
And what about his family? Do you think he left his unstable personality at work? No wonder everyone in his family is screwed up!
Our problem is that we are too misled by the media. Is that intentional, deliberate? That we never come to ourselves and see the suffering around us at the next corner? Someone said very aptly: The probability of becoming a millionaire is statistically vanishingly small. If millions of life stories that were published as books instead of “How I became successful”, ” How I failed”, we would have an approximate perception of reality.
We must not go along with their “self-optimisation” mania. They hang false ideals in front of our noses and we follow them blindly, believing that life consists only of have have have. Let’s start spending our time on things that concern us. Let’s make life come alive. Let’s give “Trump and his enemies2 one less hour to call a lonely person and ask how they are.
Alright, buttercup, so explain what happened to Jezza Corbyn! He played Mr. Nice Guy and they destroyed him, too.
You must be a fucking hoot at parties.
This is one fallout from the Trump Twitter ban that I haven’t seen any press on:
———–
Trump’s ban from Twitter creates the ultimate case of link rot in posts across the internet
All those embedded posts of his tweets are now broken
Jan 9, 2021
https://www.theverge.com/2021/1/9/22222371/trump-ban-twitter-link-rot-embedded-dead-posts?scrolla=5eb6d68b7fedc32c19ef33b4
A childish thought perhaps, but it would be rather funny if the deletion of Trump had “broken the internet”. I know, I know, it hasn’t, but …
Everybody who has allowed themselves to be swayed by the hateful propaganda toward Trump over the past years is complicit and guilty.
People have been well prepped for this. Brainwashed to the max. They would now cheer if Trump were taken to the gallows. The extent to which people’s heads have been fucked up is beyond imagination.
Also, it should be noted that hatred toward Trump has been whipped up the world over, in line with this fascist pandemic. Plus, there are local variants of intense smear campaigns against figures not aligned with the globalist bullshitters.
Thanks for sharing.
I believe this is true. I also believe Trump has willingly played his role in this charade. He doesn’t give a toss about what they say about him or do to him on social media. He’s extremely rich and he will remain so and he belongs to the same class as Killary. They are in it together in other words. The dopes are those who think there is a difference between Democrat and Republican, Tory and Labour. This is what Zappa was referring to.
I don’t know, man.
Were it not for Trump, people would have stayed half-asleep, more or less oblivious of all the dirt that has come to the surface. They’d have kept eating shit and obediently following whatever script whoever imposes on them. There would have been no need for a Great Reset, the world would have slid into dystopia without much fuss.
Trump has been a complication.
On the other hand, it might be that the globalists had expected that some people might come out of their comatose state and start whining if not stirring up revolutions, so they preemptively installed Trump to take them out through COVID, censorship, and all the crap that we’re seeing.
Nothing would surprise me anymore. I mean these assholes do nothing but concoct ways how to fuck up the world.
For sure.
One of the biggest ironies is that the MSM has, through its incessant sanctimonious badgering of Trump, made me feel sympathetic towards him – something that would have been impossible otherwise.
Similarly, this very same MSM indicated to me that COVID was a heap of steaming shite through their relentless hyperbole about how deadly it was.
I feel kinda the same, but if you think about it, it’s not really “feeling sympathetic toward him”, it’s more of feeling pissed off about the blatant lies and all the crap.
It’s not about Trump. It’s about whipping up the brainwashing quite a few notches, well levels actually.
BLOODY spelling mistake again below headline ‘Teatre’. I don’t share a lot of content on offguardian, not because of the content of the articles but the sloppy approach not even able to run a spelling and grammar check. PLEASE SORT IT
Teatre: From Latin theātrum, from Ancient Greek θέατρον (théatron, “a place for viewing”).
Interesting.
See also: https://www.grammarphobia.com/blog/2012/02/theater-theatre.html#:~:text=The%20Oxford%20English%20Dictionary%20says,the%20prevalent%20spelling%20was%20theater.%E2%80%9D
But “teatre” has not been in current English usage since around the time of Shakespeare, or earlier.
Mark, are you one of those who fail to see the elepant in the room and just keep pointing finger at the fly?- “… but. but, there’s the fly on the wall! SORT IT! PLEEEASE!”
Point it out, at the right time and place, and leave it alone. Getting angry at OG staff and demanding that they improve isn’t very classy. Put it into perspective. It’s not important. What OG does for ‘us’ by providing this venue is important. And they are working for and with us voluntarily (even if some donate). Let’s not order them around. It’s definitely easier to see the mistakes of others than our own. I know. As a blogger, I’m always re-reading posts I’ve done when I see that others have shown an interest in them and sometimes the typos I find in my own work take my breath away! We are human and imperfect – and these days, I really, really like that!.
My 2 c worth from an astro view point…when Saturn first went into Aquarius in March I told friends to watch the internet there would be problems, limits, it wouldn’t be the same for a couple of years until saturn found something else to bother.,,
it seemed more interested in removing aeroplanes in March…also associated with Aquarius and I guess there wasn’t a great deal of fun still to be had with them when he and mate jupiter moved into Aquarius in the infamous conjunction at Xmas that seems so long ago now…
for anyone interested mark from Facebook was personally upset somehow with that event and it hit him in an area when he was bound to get into some hasty thinking, and over estimation of his self importance…so it would seem he decided he would like to demonstrate the darker side of Aquarius and determine we are all to do it his way or the highway…someone had to do it….
his mate jack has a quite different story going.,,he is collecting all the very intense energies of the moment as many of our planets walk into Aquarius in these weeks and they collect his energies in all directions….he already has problems with Leo energy which trump plays so well…so I would guess he is thrashing around trying to find outlets for the desire to rebel against something, anything..may as well be trump as any other soul…I have seen people with this stuff over the years and they get quite irrational….
if we watch him in the coming week(s) I don’t expect him to get much peace and at some point he is reflecting the coming clash between saturn in aquar v Uranus in Taurus that goes on now for at least 18 months…I wouldn’t put money on him holding his enterprise together with this energy knocking on his door…be interesting to see if he gets through without imploding.,,
someone has to play out this energy so best of luck to this pair for putting up their hands to do it….
.
https://twitter.com/NeilClark66/status/1349847325863239680?s=20
.
I have been re-reading GG Preparata’s “Conjuring Hitler” about the incubation of Nazism in Weimar Gemany and it seems to me we have a comparable situation now with the reshaping of the entire West. Indeed I think that to call it a reset is understatement. We are witnessing nothing less than the transformation of what it means to be human from a gregarious interacting individual to a hive creature. Indeed GGP had something to say about that too:
http://mohsenabdelmoumen.over-blog.com/2017/07/dr.guido-g.preparata-they-want-to-turn-us-all-into-a-global-society-of-termites.html
“Donald Trump has been deleted from the internet.”
=========
A crying shame that it wasn’t done back in 2016. Perhaps if he wasn’t so focused on Twittering for daily adoration, he could have been a better president and accomplished more.
Instead, not only will he go down in the history books as the worst US president ever, his whole family will be tarred and feathered with his reputation (not that most don’t deserve it anyway).
Good riddance Donald. Here’s hoping we next see you on the other side of a set of prison cell bars, looking out forlornly.
Yes it’s all about Donald and what a nasty man he was. Boo hiss. Nasty Donald! But now we’ve got Joe. He’s a nice man. Nice Joe!
I’m waiting until the day that Prince Joe Across The Water comes swanning into Belfast to solve the remaining Northern Irish problems at a stroke.
After all, as he’s an Irish Catholic, what could possibly go wrong?
If The Ghost of Joe Biden (Barely) Present decides to recommend a final solution to the Irish Troubles, it will probably be like his 2006 plan to rescue Iraq: divide it into three autonomous regions.
This is consistent with the traditional Amerikan imperialist/military maxim that sometimes it is necessary to destroy a strife-ridden locale in order to save it.
You’re one of the useful idiots who have swallowed the infinitely hateful anti-Trump propaganda during the past circa four years.
His (narcissist) personality aside, Trump certainly wasn’t the worst US president ever. He did have the balls to shake up the stale establishment unlike any of his predecessors I can remember.
What’s most important, however, is that his presidency has woken up people and instigated a public debate, as fucked up as it is. Were it not for Trump, there probably would have been no COVID, and instead of the Great Reset, there would have been smooth seamless transition to the dystopia the pricks are trying to foist on the world.
BTW, since you’re hoping to see Donald on the other side of prison cell bars, would you care to elucidate what crime he is to have committed? Not keeping in line with your mob of lynching motherfuckers?
As is usual in the USA, where high-paid attorneys are able to get so many people off purely on technicalities that would be ignored in say, countries like China, trump will most likely get convicted of tax cheating and other financial irregularities.
Now, were I Emperor, I would just have his head lopped off on principle, that principle being that I think he is a prick.
I guess you need to find another job- Bide is the new emperor. Soon you will see and feel his principles.
There are times when I wonder which is best; tell someone to change their spectacles or buy a mirror. It’s a conundrum.
I have just produced a video on this issue, please watch it… Cheers
https://youtu.be/GP_gGvIM0-Y
I like the style of your videos. Rather Lee Marvin-esque. 🙂
Not sure about your views on Murdoch, but let that pass. 🙂
The tech bosses are only puppets. This is quite likely the ‘deep state’ pulling rank and possibly about to put a pin into the tech bubble, before it bursts anyway. Maybe the tech firms will be made to take the blame for this crash by banning the President?
Remembering that In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture capital front, pump-primed Facebook (something that the great liberal hero Aaron Sorkin somehow forgot to mention in his script for ‘The Social Network’. He did however mention Pete Thiel who contributed 1/10th of what the CIA did).
However who in turn created the CIA?….
Our COVID thought crimes did not go unnoticed. Already Obama passed executive orders and NDAA about prosecuting thought crime. A crime of holding and sharing thoughts or opinions that may be construed as in any way beneficial to enemy combatants, terrorists, foreign or domestic including providing arguments that questions laws and official policies of governments.
Today COVID skeptics tomorrow will will be classified as domestic terrorists as considered by oligarchic ruling elite run security and surveillance apparatus.
The case in point Dr. Simone Gold.
A quote From The Intercept that just weeks ago dumped Glen Greenwald yesterday dumped Laura Poitras paving way to total suppression of Snowden Archive.
Oligarchs openly collude in purge of free thought.
Censorship of the president by Twit is an operation whereby world governments can condemn it and take it over, which is the plan. (1 World Gov, remember.)
The plan is to have a unanimous call for the regulation of big tech, which is what big tech wants. (To regulate themselves through totalitarianism. Tech and Gov are 1 and the same, remember.)
PROOF THAT HOMES FOR THE AGED WERE TARGETED.
The province of Ontario, Canada, has two types of homes for the aged:
Long-term Care Homes, which are administered by the Ministry of Long-term Care, and
Retirement Homes, which are administered by the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority.
Retirement Homes are not required to provide the same level of care as Long-term Care Homes, however, many Retirement Homes are, in essence, Long-term Care Homes. Long-term Care Homes are largely government funded, whereas Retirement Homes are not. Long-term Care Homes are 54% privately run, and 46% government run. Retirement Homes are 100% privately run.
There are about 627 (licensed) Long-term Care Homes in Ontario.
There are about 770 (licensed) Retirement Homes in Ontario.
There were Covid-19 outbreaks in 272 (43.4%) of the 627 Long-term Care Homes, till Apr 7.[9]
There were Covid-19 outbreaks in 38 (4.9%) of the 770 Retirement Homes, till Apr 7.[10]
So, the Long-term Care Home outbreaks are 43.4/4.9 = 8.86 times more prevalent than Retirement Home outbreaks.
Because an outbreak is, by definition, the introduction of Covid-19 into an old-age home, the most important factor influencing an outbreak is the number of people that the residents meet from outside the home. Long-term Care Home residents would generally meet more staff (from outside the home), whereas Retirement Home residents would meet more outsiders while they were away from the home, as they are free to wonder wherever they choose. Which of the two groups would meet more outsiders? One suspects that Retirement Home residents would come into contact with more outsiders than Long-term Care Home residents.
Given this, one would expect that Retirement Homes would have had a few more outbreaks than Long-term Care Homes. However, at least initially, Long-term Care Homes had nearly nine times the number of outbreaks. This is proof that Covid-19 was deliberately spread to Ontario’s Long-term Care Homes, but not to the Retirement Homes.
It appears that the list of targeted places included Long-term Care Homes, but not Retirement Homes. An administrative oversight by the spreaders?
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=15&t=1184
ANOTHER PROOF THAT HOMES FOR THE AGED WERE TARGETED.
In Ontario, as of June 1, there were:
1,652 (89.2%) deaths in Long-term Care Homes.[11]
199 (10.7%) deaths in Retirement Homes.[12]
So, there were about nine times as many deaths in Long-term Care Homes.
About nine times as many outbreaks has led to about nine times as many deaths.
This indicates that the severity of the outbreaks in both classes of home were similar, which is not what we have been told. Although, this is roughly what one should have expected as Long-term Care Homes, and Retirement Homes, are quite similar.[15]
As of 1 June, 1,851/2,293 = 81% of all Covid-19 deaths in Ontario occurred in Long-term Care Homes.[13]
As of 1 June, 92% of all Covid-19 deaths in Nova Scotia, and 88% of all Covid-19 deaths in Quebec, occurred in Long-term Care Homes.
By June 1, the Long-term Care Homes in the Canadian provinces/territories, Prince Edward Island, Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut had no cases of Covid-19 at all, and those in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan had 12 cases between them (including 4 deaths).[14]
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=15&t=1184
Here in Victoria, Australia, about 850 deaths were recorded during the most stringent of lockdowns. Most deaths were the elderly in nursing homes. Australia has about 1000 “Covid” deaths and yet this insurmountable toll in just one state is not looked into or even questioned by the media or anyone else. It’s not even talked about. The Premier of Victoria is still popular in approval polling. It’s absolutely astonishing what happened in that state and it’s been written off completely.
The most stringent of lockdowns will not stop the virus if it is being deliberately spread.
In fact, the most stringent of lockdowns will make it much easier to spread the virus.
Nobody gets to see what is happening.
Thus the 850 Covid-19 deaths (out of a total of about 1000).
Exactly. I doubt they died of “the virus” though. Pneumonia (old mans friend) and neglect more like it. Loneliness when you’re elderly and frail is unbearable I’d imagine. I’d give up. Insufferable.
Care homes in the UK and France (don’t know about elsewhere, but it would not be surprising if this were a more general pattern) were very quick to put people on the “dying pathway” with midazolam or clonazepam. In France the ‘diagnosis’ in care homes was based on mere suspicion.
Read all about it here:
THE AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL COUNTRY
REPORTS INTO COVID-19 AND CARE HOMES.
Amnesty International report: UNITED KINGDOM (in English)
http://www.preearth.net/pdfs/amnesty-international-united-kingdom.pdf
Amnesty International report: ITALY (in Italian)
http://www.preearth.net/pdfs/amnesty-international-italy.pdf
Amnesty International report: SPAIN (in Spanish)
http://www.preearth.net/pdfs/amnesty-international-spain.pdf
Amnesty International report: BELGIUM (in French)
http://www.preearth.net/pdfs/amnesty-international-belgium.pdf
Remember, these are all to some extent damage control.
The Spanish Amnesty International report is outright damage control. This report has been carefully written to avoid all mention of hospitals sending Covid-19 positive patients to care homes. However, it has been widely reported that Covid-19 spread to Spanish care homes more rapidly than elsewhere. And, if the hospitals did not spread the disease to the care homes, then how did it spread to them so quickly?
The real story will be much worse than what has been reported (which is bad enough).
The silence around whatever went on in care homes is most extraordinary. It’s not a subject you can raise in polite company. Its probably too monstrous to imagine.
Even the Daily Wail said that sedative use doubled during the Spring months of 2020. That’s mainstream news and you’d think it would cause a massive outcry. They play it down a little by making the headline a question and implying the deaths were inevitable and merely accelerated by the drugs, rather than old people were being euthanised like dogs.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8514081/Number-prescriptions-drug-midazolam-doubled-height-pandemic.html
Yes, and so did the Sun. In France, there was even a mainstream TV documentary, with nursing staff regretting the fact that the ‘patients’ were given no chance of making it.
Thanks for saying it so brutally. I agree that they were ‘put down’ like animals, in complete indifference. I’m glad I don’t have a near one in any of those places.
It was senicide. Pure and simple. Then its numbers were fiendishly used to bolster the covid death toll to enhance the horrific narrative that was set upon the public which in turn justified any extreme social measures. Lockdowns were all about keeping the public under check and fear. The hospitals weren’t inundated and the nursing residences were houses of horror behind closed doors.
Thank you for this.
“armed, camouflage-clad National Guard soldiers .. roam every square inch of its corridors, sleeping on the spotless marble floors”
How come, spotless marble floors? Wasn’t there a Violent Revolution that necessitates the removal of a president, only a couple of days ago?
Only soldiers sleeping on spotless marble floors? What? No electricians, plumbers and builders repairing the damage? No repaint job?
Where is it this Revolution? It must be in the same storage warehouse with Bush’s weapons of mass destruction!
Maybe not…
https://www.outkick.com/trump-gab-twitter/