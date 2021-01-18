Kevin Smith
There have been a wide selection of articles published here over the last year on Covid-19 and lockdowns. Since March, the thinking of many of us has evolved which has been reflected within the articles as time has gone on.
Back in April and May, the focus was on the science, the presentation and interpretation of the scientific data, the evidence for or against the measures. Now, as the evidence and new data has emerged and has been analysed the conversation has moved on more to the agendas and the big picture behind lockdowns.
In the middle of last year, I noticed a big increase in reader comments here which has been maintained. But I’ve noted recently, below the line, perhaps an influx of more new readers, expressing grave doubts about the official narrative. I think more and more people are again starting to ask the basic questions, doubting the daily diet of mainstream propaganda.
Yet quite understandably they have questions and some objections towards the vastly differing narratives here.
Therefore, I thought to put something together, setting out the main competing narratives, explaining my journey and how I gradually grappled with understanding the unfolding crisis.
At first glance this might not seem correctly pitched to the high level of Covid-19 understanding here. But it might help us all put our thinking into order and better structure. In fact, I used it as a structure to comprehensively explain it all to my old mum.
Over many months when watching TV news, and Piers Morgan, she kept asking me why I questioned each and every Covid-19 narrative at a given point. So, I finally decided to unburden myself and burden her with the whole story and went through it step by step in 15 minutes.
Perhaps she still doesn’t fully believe me but now she seems to appreciate where I’m coming from, which is a start.
Broadly I would say there are three main Covid-19 and lockdown narratives, as listed below, some of which overlap and have evolved somewhat over time. There are other narratives about 5G, the origin of the virus, whether it exists and around the vaccine.
In my view, the evidence around these is not firmly rooted for now. Nevertheless, there are some elements around these points to cause added concern which I’ll comment on also.
The main narratives:
1. The government and mainstream media narrative
Broadly this is that Covid-19 is a grave danger to public health and the government is following the science. The government has our best interests at heart and has reacted proportionately to the threat.
The people who accept this broad narrative might have some criticisms of the handling of aspects of the crisis and perhaps some of the measures. These people are often fed up with Piers Morgan and his ridiculous diversions from the debate we should be having. But by and large they accept the general narrative.
2. The Government have not followed the right science and have acted disproportionally.
This is what I call the Peter Hitchens’ ‘cock-up’ narrative, which he argued from the very start of this and as far as I know he still subscribes to. This narrative is that the government have panicked and based their decision-making about lockdowns on guesswork rather than evidence. The government are trying to find a face-saving exit strategy.
This viewpoint has developed over time as the science is better understood and many, many scientists have published research studies showing lockdowns and masks don’t work or have negligible benefits.
A big plank of this argument from the start was that largely regardless of the scientific arguments the lockdown measures were completely disproportionate to the risk and mortality rate of the virus. And the government decision-making was based on stupidity, panic and groupthink.
This narrative was one I supported in the first few months and I still accept the premise that the scientific interpretation relied upon was incorrect and incomplete. But now I disagree on the basis that deliberate design, not unscientific stupidity is behind the decision-making.
3. Covid-19 is being used as a vehicle to implement a new social and economic agenda
It’s taken me a while to accept this narrative and it wasn’t until a few months ago that I looked properly at the great reset and the agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
This agenda proposes an economic and social reset, including a focus on climate change, sustainability and wealth distribution. It states that Covid-19 presents a window of opportunity to implement a brave new world which looks like a totalitarian nightmare for its citizens. It says by 2030 you will own nothing and be happy
The point to make from an evidence point of view is that just because there is a world agenda by Klaus Schwarb of WEF, someone who sometimes dresses like a James Bond villain, doesn’t necessary mean that this is what’s unfolding.
My conclusion that Covid-19 was being used as a vehicle to bring in a horrifying social and economic reset wasn’t reached until all other aspects of the previous timeline of 5 months slotted in.
Of course, early on the measures such as lockdowns, social distancing, no regard for proportionality and later pointless post-pandemic summer masks didn’t make sense. But it was only when this madness continued and after a review of the reset agenda, it’s now obvious this is what’s happening.
Repeated lockdowns and mask-wearing, propaganda and general suffering are designed to create the conditions necessary to reset society and almost start from scratch.
A climate of fear, destruction, compliance and dependence on the state are all necessary to be able to introduce this agenda. They need continuous crisis to push us towards meek acceptance and compliance. And a big influence behind this and how it’s later sold is the climate change agenda, a powerful lobby.
World leaders such as Johnson and Trudeau are subtly and unsubtly introducing WEF language and repeating the slogans such as ‘build back better’. There’s talk of health passports and sanctions for those refusing testing and vaccines. Many of the proposed objectives such as wealth distribution and limited travel fit in with the economic and social destruction we are currently seeing.
These leaders are regularly seen with the WEF, the WHO, the UN, the IMF, Bill Gates, Greta Thunberg, those driving the freak-show.
Big money, influence and perhaps coercion may well be how this cancer has spread and convinced globalist inclined leaders to run with the agenda now.
And for those who’ve been watching US politics will have seen the long running coordinated attempt to remove Trump who stands in the way of reset, at least in the short term. The suspicious US election results and BLM protests and timing also now fits in with the grand plan and to go with it now.
Past record and history are also important pieces of the puzzle. Biden’s alleged close links with the Chinese Communist Party and above-mentioned globalist organisations and some possible evidence of similar reset attempts with Swine and Bird Flu predictions also seem to fit in with the pattern currently emerging.
And as we know, the attempts to lay waste to the world (Syria, Iraq, Libya) are all indicators we are dealing with psychopathic criminals. My only previous doubt was that they would dare turn that evil on to their own people.
In summary, the means, motive and opportunity is there. In my view a global coup is clearly under way.
Some unknowns and anomalies
Some commentators have stated that the virus doesn’t exist, that Flu and even heart attacks have been misclassified as Covid-19. There is also a lot evidence that Covid deaths have been exaggerated with faulty PCR tests and fraudulently assigning hospital admissions and deaths as Covid-19. You have to ask yourself why they at every turn seek to exaggerate and misrepresent data to the upside. During a crisis politicians historically seek to underplay the risks.
Much of that should be born in mind when considering the big picture but a beginner should possibly concentrate on what we know, not what we don’t know. Nevertheless, we should consider the following:
Origin of Covid-19
The media have speculated endlessly as to where and how this virus originated. From bat markets to laboratories. In view of everything I’ve seen I would not now discount the possibility that a virus has been released intentionally, with the connivance of the above-mentioned to pursue the reset.
This is unthinkable in many ways, yet this possibility has to be now part of our diligence going forward.
Covid Vaccines
This perhaps will be the key to what happens going forward. Whether the great reset plan succeeds – or it leads to its undoing and the forcible removal of leaders.
The irrational preoccupation with vaccines may be largely profit-related but it could be a major part of the agenda in play.
Untested, experimental vaccines in 2021 which threaten serious side-affects and fertility is astonishing and terrifying. Particularly given the 10-month timeline of government and media misrepresentation, pseudoscience, fearmongering and outright lies.
Everyone should fear these vaccines.
Objections and questions to the counter narrative.
Naturally over 10 months a lot of things have happened. People tend to view events in isolation and then move on forgetting what has happened before. People are therefore confused and have questions. Some of these questions are ones I asked myself at the beginning and during my journey.
“Most governments are taking similar anti-Covid-19 measures, they can’t all be wrong or in on a conspiracy?”
This is what troubled me earlier on. We know they are following the wrong science, they are destroying their economies and societies. Yet there has to be a limit to continued utter stupidity.
But given the background, influence and money of billionaires and their control over worldwide institutions it’s possible to see how this has, over time, infiltrated governments, a controlled media, conflicted scientists and the judiciary.
This agenda is not new and, as I mentioned, possibly has been attempted at earlier points. For me, in the end it was not such a stretch to accept this infiltration of evil has been going on for many years and we are seeing the realisation and perfection of that plan now.
“The Great Reset is just another conspiracy theory, surely?”
Well, no it’s not. As I said above it’s a real agenda. The question is whether it is one ‘parked up’ or one in progress. All the evidence mentioned above suggests it’s now firmly in play.
“People won’t accept having their wealth confiscated or redistributed. Why would our governments wish to adopt social credit systems and communism?”
If Boris Johnson announced on TV tonight ‘you will own nothing and be happy’, of course there would be riots. This is why the reset is being brought in in the way it is, under the guise of a crisis.
Essentially most world leaders and politicians don’t have any principles or beliefs. In this context, having a global agenda such as this wouldn’t really be a huge problem as the top 1% wouldn’t be under communism. We would.
So it’s not difficult to see after a great deal of planning, with the company they keep, their power craving tendencies, various inducements, how our leaders have willingly or reluctantly ceded power to the globalists.
“It’s impossible that the government, media, scientists and nurses could all be lying about the current pandemic.”
No, not all are lying. Some are complicit, some know or suspect something but are too afraid to speak out and many are likely to be clueless of what’s going on and the wider agenda. The big part of this is the conflicts of interest, such as career advancement or preservation.
Also fear, blanket propaganda, false data and distraction. This all causes confusion, group-think and tunnel vision. All these factors in the mix can cause the illusion that the above are all lying, or not at all. People are controlled through a combination of the above. Essentially, it’s similar to how Nazi Germany managed to gather so much support from its population.
PCR and Proportion – the killer arguments
Either when someone I’m talking to needs more convincing, or just to round off, I introduce two killer arguments.
First PCR, which has been done to death here. The test is scientifically useless for detecting Covid-19 and considering all the measures and entire approach is based on it and ‘cases’ and not people hospitalised or dying of direct Covid-19, the house of cards falls in a heap.
So, you can say to your family or friend, while some parts of the counter narrative might be disputed, how can you even have the faintest confidence in the official narrative when you have a far stronger diagnosis probability by flipping a coin?
Likewise, another factor, proportionality has been lost in the clamor to fearmonger, distract and mislead. Proportionality, obvious to any problem solver from the start as a basis to carry out a basic cost versus reward assessment, one the government has not carried out to this day.
Think of roughly 60,000 UK deaths (Total ‘deaths within 28 days of positive test’ since March is 89,860 at publication, according to PHE – Ed.), with an average mortality age of 82, from or with Covid-19, versus millions of jobs gone, the economy screwed, closed schools cancelled medical treatments for cancers etc and mental health issues through the roof.
Lord Sumption the greatest legal mind in the UK worked it out early on. But it really doesn’t take a genius to work it out in January 2021.
Instinct
Finally, if the person you explain this to rejects the arguments based on the information and evidence, ask them, what does their gut tell them?
Do they feel something is wrong or something sinister is playing out in the background? Are they in denial, often one of the emotions prior to realisation? Pose the question and let them work it out for themselves.
Summary
I wouldn’t necessarily suggest anyone unloads all this on to elderly relatives and the young.
But, if you are constantly being asked by relatives or friends to refute parts of the official narrative when it appears on TV, explaining it in the way above, without Piers Morgan‘s interruptions, is an option.
It might help them to finally move on with their thinking and develop realisation and anger – the two ingredients required to boot out the Great Reset and as a possible added bonus, Morgan.
The aim is depopulation and the misdirection and entertainments are the issues raised above. The author can’t bring himself to face that and so has bought into the Reset narrative like a Q-roach supporter of Trump. In other news now that Trump the restrained (as in biblical) has been removed all he will break loose and that luvvies is when and how we get to martial law.
Funny how governments around the world have no qualms about exposing their citizens to rushed, experimental and indemnified vaccines that are predicted to cause side effects. Only Thailand’s PM cared enough to halt the vaccines until they were proven safe
Typical. i posted on the thread before this and it was more relevant to this one. I hope the spam box does duplicates if they’re ever allowed out.
I just listened to a conversation at work about how things are looking bad with lifting the restrictions which ironically segued into a talk about the upcoming vaccination programme from an enthusiastic point of view i.e. as if it was something we were all waiting for. No question then as to who signed up for it. The very idea that someone in their midst hasn’t would probably not occur to them. Probably not the time to introduce the above arguments.
by Explica.co, January 12, 2021
„COVID-19 : They investigate some judges in Peru for accusing Bill Gates or George Soros of creating the coronavirus
Conspiracy theories about the origin of COVID-19 have crossed the plane of opinion, to the point that a court in Peru has used them within a judicial resolution. However, their reasoning could be expensive, since An investigation has been opened to them for stating that the pandemic is the work of “the new world order like Bill Gates, Soros, Rockefeller, etc”.
Thus, this court, according to the resolution collected by the LP Law portal, accepts that “The criminal process was paralyzed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, created by the criminal elites, who dominate the world”. Argues that “It has an“ unpredictable ”character, and it is a just cause that paralyzed, and will continue to hinder, not only the judicial work of the Courts of Justice of the world, but all the economic, social and cultural activities ”.
Then sentence: “No world government, natural and legal persons, nor the defense of the accused, can maintain that this pandemic has the quality of“ predictable ”, except for its creators of the new world order such as Bille Gate[sic], Soros, Rockefeller, etc. who managed it and continue to direct it with extreme secrecy within their environments and global corporations, with projections for the 2030 project ”.
Investigated for using that accusation as an explanation
According to the document that these magistrates made public, the businessman and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, the billionaire George Soros or the Rockefeller family would be behind of a predictable and orchestrated pandemic.
The presidency of the Superior Court of Justice of Ica and the Decentralized Office of Control of the Magistrature Odecma Ica has understood that judges Tito Gallegos, Luis Leguía and Tony Changaray may have committed alleged irregularities, and that is why a preliminary investigation has been opened. „
https://www.explica.co/covid-19-they-investigate-some-judges-in-peru-for-accusing-bill-gates-or-george-soros-of-creating-the-coronavirus/
Trump doesn’t stand in the way of anything and he never did. He was their agent from the beginning. Trump is one of THEM. The false belief that he wasn’t an essential part of the narrative to stoke more political division, distraction and drama contradicts his actions, his history, his backers, and the facts.
There are no viruses. There is no pandemic. All vaccines are harmful, they create illness and disease which in turn, contribute to a circular profit model for pharma, doctors and biotech. It’s racketeering.
After the 1918 flu, the US government and Rockefeller org knew indisputably that viruses and contagion were not real. But neither party were willing to give up the immense profit and control that came through the creation of faux pandemics and the consequent vaccine campaigns.
Everything the government is involved with, from war, defense, politics, healthcare, money printing, drug running, unlawful taxation, healthcare, energy, education, agriculture, policing, the legal system, social security, mining, tech and stock markets are rackets.
The world is built on a model of human enslavement, and now the controllers of this world who include politicians, industrialists and billionaires want to reduce the population and liquidate a majority of their assets: Humanity.
While I too am very skeptical about the entire Covid-19 narrative, I feel some reservations about the sort of theorizing that authors on sites like this one– which, for the record, I appreciate very much and read daily– engage in when they assume the vaccines / vaccine passports are the end goal of it all. Or, for that matter, that further state repression is the end goal. Or that The Great Reset is it.
These are outcomes that certain parties seek to achieve via the narrative, but I am hesitant to say that they were intended goals from the outset of the narrative. I get the feeling, hard to articulate, that all too often the cart is being put before the horse.
There is something chaotic in the development of the narrative alongside the repetition of propagandistic tropes (“social distancing,” masks, etc.) that often interrupts the flow of the thing. For instance, in the midst of the vaccine rollout the “new” strain emerges, causing the very proponents of mass vaccination to immediately declare this round of vaccination to be a failure. To claim that is the result of cognitive dissonance for its own sake seems like too glib a rejoinder.
The persistence and uniformity of the narrative on such a global scale suggests a degree of advance planning and commitment by some sector of the global elite. I just think there’s an X factor I can’t quite put my finger on that makes me skeptical about a lot of the explanations of how, when, and why exactly this grand narrative was implemented.
One of the likely reason is the ongoing failure of the financial system…this was obvious in 2012 so in some ways it may be linked to a long term plan about a slow bringing down and a rebuild….but because none of these people appear honest it is dressed up in fancy clothes….maybe they think this way they can remove a heap of loot and escape the blame for the financial mess they created with mismanagement and creation of rules to loot everywhere endlessly….they sure won’t be sharing that wealth in the supposed redistribution…
Round Down
Mark Twain said ” It is easier to fool a man than convince him he has been fooled” Ain’t that the truth. I would like to add another dimension – also not for old people and children but it makes additional sense of the support for The Great Reset from these international organisations.
Some of you may be aware that the global economy is in the largest debt bubble in human history caused by unfettered printing of currency to support a lifestyle we can’t afford basically. In Sept 2019 a confidence and liquidity crisis (known as the Repo market if you want to look it up) nearly caused a global banking crash to make 2008 look like a picnic.
It is still coming… but with Covid they have an excuse to print even more fake money to eke it out while they get everything “ready” such as Universal Basic Income, new digital currencies, social controls, surveillance society and a population begging for help to survive. If people of the world knew the global banks had caused this mess with endless expansion of the money supply do you think we would allow them to stay in charge with their government partners in crime?
Economist Tuomas Malinen lays it out very professionally here
https://gnseconomics.com/2020/11/11/into-the-global-economic-dystopia/
Nice and objective overview.
50,000 cafe, restaurant and bar owners in Italy have defied the lockdown instruction, for simple survival if nothing else. Let’s hope such disobedience goes global and quickly.
Good points made in this article. However, how to get people away from their TV addiction still remains a big problem.
Viruses do not exist. Those that claim viruses exist need to produce valid scientific process to prove their claim. From Louis Pastuer to USA CDC, none of them have ever isolated and purified a virus. We have a much better model of the super small particles , its called exosome theory. Exosomes have been isolated and purified according to valid scientific processes. Exosomes are present in all life and are simply NECESSARY for life. There is zero reason to believe in the virus theory hoax. Learn more at http://thevirushoax.net
Let’s assume your theory is correct for a moment. A virus could feasibly be a malignant exosome, in a similar way to a cancer cell being a faulty cell
edward jenner will full sicko murderer
killer pasteur lied
koch postulated strutted and fell in banka line
cary mullis strangulated
florence nightingale knew it was shite
the jab and germ theory
that is the lady used enema fresh air healing sun light
and clean water
vitamin d vit c
clean water real food
the terrain
the terrain
your gut is the most important
terra firma
What the mainstream media doesn’t want you to see
‘RIO DE JANEIRO: COPACABANA BEACH. No fear, plenty of vitamin D.’
https://twitter.com/city_affairs/status/1350880549343211520?s=20
On the subject of point 2 re Hitchens, my view is that any opposition is better than nothing at this stage. Hitchens is anything but stupid and there is a part of me that believes he knows the score but has assessed that to speak his mind would be beyond the pale for the puppeteers. To do so would result in him being de-platformed and sent to the Piers Corbyn room. Though it’s maddening to watch opponents like him tacitly endorse the idea that a particularly deadly disease is floating around we can clearly see how successful the MSM are at eliminating those who cross the rubicon.
Excellent assessment for those wishing to understand what’s going on.
I, like many others, have found that pointing out the faulty science and the wider agenda is met with a wry grin at best from the herd mentality.
Maybe the Peter Hitchens approach is the only one that will make any impact on them.
Smiley to Toby Esterhazy in reply to his assertion that the “WItchcraft material” was first class: “Ever bought a fake picture Toby? The more you paid, the less likely you are of see its fraudulence”
That pretty well sums up the public face of our governing class. They’ve been royaly screwed had and are much too deeply committed to recognise what is staring them in the face.
Many future-looking narratives assume long-term lockdown and societal control but isn’t it more likely that the end result will be so-called peer wars?
Leaders do not give a shit about controlling people who no longer have any money.
This mess has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with money.
Concentration camps (quarantine centres)
The killionaires’ Great Reset’s replacement economic system (for our “failed” current one) will be profitting off of poverty: the new oil via human capital markets and social impact investing. Long-term lockdowns are more likely to take the shape of case-by-case restrictions via geofencing (for those who do not comply/have poor social credit scores). Where (or how far) can you go if the money in your digital wallet cannot be spent beyond a 5 km radius from your home, or outside the hours of 10am to 4pm?
Please educate yourself further at wrenchinthegears.com and the argusfest and Alison McDowell tube channels.
“The Corporate Fascist Scamdemic and the Great Ripoff are crimes against humanity. Talking nicely to those psychopaths was tried. It did not, does not work and, sadly, will not work. The seem hellbent are continuing with their wicked ways. They are beyond help. Time to try more aggressive and proactive methods persuasion.”
“This struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, and it may be both moral and physical, but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”
~ Frederick Douglas, 1857.
Well for ad 3 (the not well defined, and therefore all the more scary, ‘great reset’ that is pushed here) you need a lot of useful idiots who are running the show. In fact you need so many useful idiots that it is no different than ad 2 (a case of mass hysteria)
That having said: there is always someone who benefits from madness and for that reason wants to extend or even make it more mad. For instance OffG benefits of it, because it leads to, as the author observed, to a large readership. But a case of correlation is not necessarily causation.
And how are you supposed to fight a not well identified enemy? Like, isn’t there already enough madness in the world?
Reason why I stick with ad 2.
Well said.
I’m at 2.25 at the moment. The Great Reset is a real project for sure, but the ability of incompetent, feckless politicians to cooperate globally for the greater good, or bad, to such an effective extent is somewhat fanciful.
First, “a lot of useful idiots who are running the show” is a contradiction in terms.
Second, to say, “there is always someone who benefits from madness” is to automatically presuppose that it is all down to mere “madness”.
Third, to say an option is “scary” and offers “a not well defined enemy”, is no argument against it.
“Lord Sumption the greatest legal mind in the UK worked it out early on”.
Sumption suffered a particularly mendacious and vile attack from The Guardian on the weekend (a mixture of faux egalitarianism and emotional blackmail).
Could you oblige with a link? My search returned nothing derogatory (except about having a legal mind).
When the police ( 8 of them -4 on each side of the road) are pulling cars over to ask them where they have been/ going and if they are sticking to their bubbles and if the person in the car lives with them (this happened to 2 different people I know in the past 2 days). And those same two separate people dont understand why I am so disgusted by the police behaviour and tell me ” oh the police were lovely and just doing their job” then I am not going to waste my time trying to open their minds to what really is going on in the world. If they are willing to put up with it then more fool them.I’ve had it!
only muppets consent
talk to a cop you end up in a contract
consent
do you understand what i am tellin you sir
do you understand
do you
yes
good
your nicked
scum
never understand never consent
Do old mums not have an adequate understanding ?
Piers Morgan, who rants about the deadly virus incessantly, demanded that the government cancel Christmas immediately prior to jetting off to Antigua for his Christmas holidays. The propagandists (Morgan is just one) of the official narrative do behave in keeping with their own words; one might almost think they do not believe what they say.
Piers Morgan is the first one who should be.
Then there’s Sky Lockdown queen Kay Burley, who promoted lockdowns but then broke the rules to hold a party. Since fled to South Africa to escape the glare of publicity. And of course Neil Ferguson who broke lockdown rules to see a married lover
The mainstream media lets them off the hook because it is on the side of fascism