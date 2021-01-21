Today we just have a brief thought experiment for you to consider.
For starters, forget what you think about Donald Trump.
Instead, imagine an election in Russia – for example – where a graph of the winner’s votes looked like this:
…and then there was an inauguration ceremony, where the streets of Moscow looked like this:
What would you think was going on in Russia?
Anything good?
If the graph and the marching soldiery were of Russian origin, the West would impose sanctions on every living Russian, double them on Putin.
The hypocrisy of the Governing Elite of the West has become more than a joke, it morphed into an evil corroding the most basic moral values of humanity.
I’d say policy was very well insulated from politics.
yes, and then, they have branded anyone who questions the legitimacy of a coup a terrorist, white supremacist and/or a enemies of the state.
Rather than enemies of the state, Trump voters gave the state an enema
Don’t forget anti-semitic…
The Fraudian does that today (Here’s how: everyone questioning the election’s legitimacy is a Q supporter = Q supporters are so deranged that if they’re not anti-semites already they soon will be = proof is that they mention the Rothschilds occasionally or talk of a “globalist cabal” which is obviously anti-semitic codespeak or if it isn’t soon will be).