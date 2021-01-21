The pictures are worth a thousand words each. We should pay attention.

The US Coup: A tale in two pictures

Today we just have a brief thought experiment for you to consider.

For starters, forget what you think about Donald Trump.

Instead, imagine an election in Russia – for example – where a graph of the winner’s votes looked like this:



…and then there was an inauguration ceremony, where the streets of Moscow looked like this:

What would you think was going on in Russia?

Anything good?