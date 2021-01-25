The World Health Organisation has released a memorandum which potentially completely undermines all the “pandemic” case numbers from all over the world.
On the 13th of January, they put out this memo, stating that a single positive PCR test should not be used for diagnosing Sars-Cov-2 infection.
To quote them directly:
Where test results do not correspond with the clinical presentation, a new specimen should be taken and retested using the same or different NAT technology.
Translation: If you get a positive test for someone with no symptoms, re-test them. Or rather: any PCR positive test is potentially a false positive.
It goes on to say:
Most PCR assays are indicated as an aid for diagnosis, therefore, health care providers must consider any result in combination with timing of sampling, specimen type, assay specifics, clinical observations, patient history, confirmed status of any contacts, and epidemiological information.
Note it says “an aid for diagnosis” and NOT “a diagnostic test”.
In careful bureaucratic language, they are essentially admitting that PCR tests were not meant to be used diagnostically, and cannot be relied upon to do so accurately. Just as Dr Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test, said himself many times.
Understand this. The PCR test is virtually the ENTIRE foundation of the Covid narrative. Without it you have nothing but healthy people and the normal winter flulike illnesses. Every ‘case’ you read about is only a case because of a PCR test.
We and others have been saying since at least June that the PCR test is scientifically meaningless. And now, by degrees the WHO is admitting it too.
And if the PCR test is meaningless. So is the “pandemic”. A lie built in the deliberate misuse of a tool not fit for purpose.
Little memory lane…
Pasting myself with a comment I wrote back in July 2020! Of course that this comment was marked as SPAM and so… Long comments are not spam!
Never forget that OPERATION COVIDIUS main goal is to START the preparation for CHANGING the current sub-systems and most importantly REDUCE the Herd of Morons size so that the SRF & Billionaires can feel more secured!
Remember the GOAL:
REDUCE P
How can this be achieved?
Well… Direct culling of the Herd is always the FASTER option. And for sure they will use probably RNA/DNA vaccines to quietly reduce the Herd size.
Another option, ALREADY being used is to “educate” females to reproduce less, They call this technique “enhancing female reproductive health”.
How to get away with it, without the Herd noticing the culling?!
Easy, easy… Just like they paid scoundrels with college degrees to invent projections of OVER POPULATION by the year 2100, in order to BOOST the “GLOBAL WARMING”/”CLIMATE CHANGE”/”GREEN ENERGY” plans, They are TODAY doing the same but in the opposite direction.
Since NOW the MAIN GOAL is to REDUCE the size of the Herd They need to start spreading the propaganda that by 2100 the Herd size will probably be lower than previous forecasts, because “We have tuned the formulas and we are using better and more precise indicators”.
And this is needed simply because the Herd of Morons will see this on TV and when They start employing the reduction techniques the Herd will not associate those deaths (reduction) to nothing but a “natural phenomenon that I’ve seen on TV”!
And this type of PROPAGANDA is already being published:
Fertility, mortality, migration, and population scenarios for 195 countries and territories from 2017 to 2100: a forecasting analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study” source
ALL OF THIS FINANCED BY your lovely… Bill Gates & Friends.
In no time we’ll start to read more and more papers/research from the so called “experts” telling us that the Herd Size will shrink by 2100 due to “natural causes”!
Easy easy… To cull a Herd of Morons!
Round Down
Why now?
* because the experimental vaccine is been rolled out already so no need for the fake cases anymore
* The experimental vaccine might kill people if they get exposed to any real SARS-COV family of flu
* There are not enough studies been preformed on this experimental mRNA agent to guard against that and the studies that been done on animals in the past failed and cause animals to die
Now: +positive COVID cases go down = MRNA “Vaccines” are working
Like I said many months ago, when they first started to talk about PCR, those scoundrels and fraudsters working for Bill Gates & Friends at the Word Holocaust Organization (WHO) need to start saying this stuff to start to reduce the use of PCR because with the spread of the jabs the PANDEMIC OF PCR CASES will never end…
Back in November 2020…
Unless of course They want to continue to deploy MORE TOOLS for herd command and control and culling a few more sheeple!
PROFIT of course will be a side dish!
While this is great, it begs the question: why now? Is it time to “wind down” the pandemic? Are they preparing something new? I don’t believe they are doing this because they suddenly realized the errors of their ways to put it that way….
This is probably to avoid litigation while governments continue to ramp up the tyranny and lockdowns. It seems they are preparing the next shock, which will probably be the cyber-pandemic and the consequent economic catastrophe.
I’m sure that in Gavin Newsom’s case it has nothing to do with the Recall motion against him (plus playing his part in making Biden’s election look like the arrival of heaven on earth).
Agreed, and you beat me to it.
This circus act is not accidental, it’s all controlled/planed, albeit on the fly to the public reaction.
There has to be an exit strategy for the flu scam, it can’t go on forever.. Make no mistake all this lock down bullshit effects their families too. Perhaps this is the end of phase one.
The bullshit is coming down the pipe thick and fast. People may be being obedient for fear of loosing a job or getting a penalty. However, I believe the majority have lost total confidence in the official story and the gig is up.
But even if the WHO put out a press release tomorrow saying it had all been a giant mistake or a hoax and this was just another virus of inconvenience and daily life should never have been disrupted, STILL the next ‘pandemic’ will be gospel, will be reported breathlessly as the end of the world by the media, will be abused by those in power and feared by those without.
Ok great.. but then Boris and his cohorts now saw we have to do some serious ” Draconian Measures” to fight this..based on?