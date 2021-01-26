WATCH: Corbett Report: The 4th Annual Fake News Awards!

Released on 16 January, 2021, James Corbett’s 4th Annual Fake News Awards! is both hilarious and informative, providing a unique and morale-nourishing window of perspective on the surreal 12 months just past. He also says some nice things about Off-Guardian at 13m49s which, of course, we especially enjoyed. Please place your hands together in a show of appreciation for yet more informative, entertaining and always impeccable content from Mr Corbett!

From the palatial living room studios of The Corbett Report it’s the 4th Annual Fake News Awards. The boldest lies. The stupidest propaganda. The ugliest presstitution. Join James as he debunks the lies and shames the liars behind the biggest fake news stories of 2020. Who will take the Dino for the worst fake news story of the year? Watch and find out!

View the show notes at www.corbettreport.com.

Enjoy!