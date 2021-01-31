WATCH: A Tale of Two Januarys

This short film, written and narrated by political consultant Jeffrey Peel, compares the UK death toll of January 2015 with this month just past, and asks are we truly in the middle of a pandemic? Or has mass PCR testing simply created a monster with no body?

While you may not agree with every position he takes, there’s no ignoring his figures, or his concern about the personal liberties of every British citizen.

The video is available on YouTube and Vimeo, and we suggest you download a copy if you can because it may be taken down. You can also follow the author/narrator Jeffrey Peel on twitter.