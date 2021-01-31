WATCH: A Tale of Two Januarys

This short film, written and narrated by political consultant Jeffrey Peel, compares the UK death toll of January 2015 with this month just past, and asks are we truly in the middle of a pandemic? Or has mass PCR testing simply created a monster with no body?
While you may not agree with every position he takes, there’s no ignoring his figures, or his concern about the personal liberties of every British citizen.
The video is available on YouTube and Vimeo, and we suggest you download a copy if you can because it may be taken down. You can also follow the author/narrator Jeffrey Peel on twitter.
Except there is no “novel coronavirus”. Those (generally already sick and immune compromised) people in April were killed by overdosing and off-label experimental use of toxic anti-viral and anti-biotic drugs, sometimes followed by (ab)use of respirators, and general medical mis-adventure brought about by panic over a non-existent, novel coronavirus purportedly causing an “a-typical” type of pneumonia.
Otherwise great.
FYI updates for NJ Off-Guardian Readers. (if one knows anyone from NJ please let them know about this)
The NJ Legislature is attempting to pass a law requiring mandatory wearing of face diapers in public. This should be strenuously opposed.
A New Jersey bill saying they can charge people 500 dollars and 30 days in jail (this may have been taken out of bill) for not wearing a mask in stores is in the legislature now. S2814/A4453 is in the Senate Judiciary Committee (their emails, phone nos, twitters below) and has passed out of the Assembly Judiciary Committee. It has to pass out of the Senate Judiciary Committee and come to a vote in both the Assembly and Senate. Plaster the Senate Judiciary Committee with emails, phone calls and tweets. We should be writing the whole legislature. You can write other people besides your area. It only takes 60 seconds to add five emails to a letter. Make an argument. The science is not on their side. When their constituents find out the truth of all this, they will not be re-elected. Talking points are below.
Link for more info
https://www.facebook.com/groups/opennj
Online Recall Petition for the Murphy-Virus
Time is of the Essence
https://recallgovmurphy.com/
https://www.facebook.com/100011218147831/videos/1246671272383466
Already over 1,250,000 plus have signed the recall petition for the Newsom-Virus in CA
and the Newsom-Virus is beginning to sweat.
Lastly in this time of need please support the people at Atilis Gym Bellmawr. The Murphy-Virus is going after them in a big way.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/mk6ez-atilis-bellmawr-court-relief
Spread the Word Far and Wide!
Many Thanks
The Murphy-Virus Relief Fund.