Opening the CIA’s Can of Worms

Edward Curtin
“The CIA and the media are part of the same criminal conspiracy,” wrote Douglas Valentine in his important book, The CIA As Organized Crime.
This is true. The corporate mainstream media are stenographers for the national security state’s ongoing psychological operations aimed at the American people, just as they have done the same for an international audience.
We have long been subjected to this “information warfare,” whose purpose is to win the hearts and minds of the American people and pacify them into victims of their own complicity, just as it was practiced long ago by the CIA in Vietnam and by The New York Times, CBS, etc. on the American people then and over the years as the American warfare state waged endless wars, coups, false flag operations, and assassinations at home and abroad.
Another way of putting this is to say for all practical purposes when it comes to matters that bear on important foreign and domestic matters, the CIA and the corporate mainstream media cannot be distinguished.
For those who read and study history, it has long been known that the CIA has placed their operatives throughout every agency of the U.S. government, as explained by Fletcher Prouty in The Secret Team; that CIA officers Cord Myer and Frank Wisner operated secret programs to get some of the most vocal exponents of intellectual freedom among intellectuals, journalists, and writers to be their voices for unfreedom and censorship, as explained by Frances Stonor Saunders in The Cultural Cold War and Joel Whitney in Finks, among others; that Cord Myer was especially focused on and successful in “courting the Compatible Left” since right wingers were already in the Agency’s pocket.
All this is documented and not disputed. It is shocking only to those who don’t do their homework and see what is happening today outside a broad historical context.
With the rise of alternate media and a wide array of dissenting voices on the internet, the establishment felt threatened and went on the defensive. It, therefore, should come as no surprise that those same elite corporate media are now leading the charge for increased censorship and the denial of free speech to those they deem dangerous, whether that involves wars, rigged elections, foreign coups, COVID-19, vaccinations, or the lies of the corporate media themselves.
Having already banned critics from writing in their pages and or talking on their screens, these media giants want to make the quieting of dissenting voices complete.
Just the other day The New York Times had this headline:
Robert Kennedy Jr. Barred From Instagram Over False Virus Claims.
Notice the lack of the word alleged before “false virus claims.” This is guilt by headline. It is a perfect piece of propaganda posing as reporting, since it accuses Kennedy, a brilliant and honorable man, of falsity and stupidity, thus justifying Instagram’s ban, and it is an inducement to further censorship of Mr. Kennedy by Facebook, Instagram’s parent company.
That ban should follow soon, as the Times’ reporter Jennifer Jett hopes, since she accusingly writes that RFK, Jr. “makes many of the same baseless claims to more than 300,000 followers” at Facebook. Jett made sure her report also went to msn.com and The Boston Globe.
This is one example of the censorship underway with much, much more to follow. What was once done under the cover of omission is now done openly and brazenly, cheered on by those who, in an act of bad faith, claim to be upholders of the First Amendment and the importance of free debate in a democracy. We are quickly slipping into an unreal totalitarian social order.
Which brings me to the recent work of Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi, both of whom have strongly and rightly decried this censorship. As I understand their arguments, they go like this.
First, the corporate media have today divided up the territory and speak only to their own audiences in echo chambers: liberal to liberals (read: the “allegedly” liberal Democratic Party), such as The New York Times, NBC, etc., and conservative to conservatives (read” the “allegedly” conservative Donald Trump), such as Fox News, Breitbart, etc.
They have abandoned old school journalism that, despite its shortcomings, involved objectivity and the reporting of disparate facts and perspectives, but within limits. Since the digitization of news, their new business models are geared to these separate audiences since they are highly lucrative choices. It’s business-driven since electronic media have replaced paper as advertising revenues have shifted and people’s ability to focus on complicated issues has diminished drastically.
Old school journalism is suffering as a result and thus writers such as Greenwald and Taibbi and Chris Hedges (who interviewed Taibbi and concurs: part one here) have taken their work to the internet to escape such restrictive categories and the accompanying censorship.
Secondly, the great call for censorship is not something the Silicon Valley companies want because they want more people using their media since it means more money for them, but they are being pressured to do it by the traditional old school media, such as The New York Times, who now employ “tattletales and censors,” people who are power-hungry jerks, to sniff out dissenting voices that they can recommend should be banned.
Greenwald says,
They do it in part for power: to ensure nobody but they can control the flow of information. They do it partly for ideology and out of hubris: the belief that their worldview is so indisputably right that all dissent is inherently dangerous ‘disinformation.’”
Thus, the old school print and television media are not on the same page as Facebook, Twitter, etc. but have opposing agendas.
In short, these shifts and the censorship are about money and power within the media world as the business has been transformed by the digital revolution.
I think this is a half-truth that conceals a larger issue. The censorship is not being driven by power-hungry reporters at the Times or CNN or any media outlet. All these media and their employees are but the outer layer of the onion, the means by which messages are sent and people controlled.
These companies and their employees do what they are told, whether explicitly or implicitly, for they know it is in their financial interest to do so. If they do not play their part in this twisted and intricate propaganda game, they will suffer. They will be eliminated, as are pesky individuals who dare peel the onion to its core.
For each media company is one part of a large interconnected intelligence apparatus – a system, a complex – whose purpose is power, wealth, and domination for the very few at the expense of the many. The CIA and media as parts of the same criminal conspiracy.
To argue that the Silicon valley companies do not want to censor but are being pressured by the legacy corporate media does not make sense. These companies are deeply connected to U.S. intelligence agencies, as are the NY Times, CNN, NBC, etc. They too are part of what was once called Operation Mockingbird, the CIA’s program to control, use, and infiltrate the media. Only the most naïve would think that such a program does not exist today.
In Surveillance Valley, investigative reporter Yasha Levine documents how Silicon Valley tech companies like Facebook, Amazon, and Google are tied to the military-industrial-intelligence-media complex in surveillance and censorship; how the Internet was created by the Pentagon; and even how these shadowy players are deeply involved in the so-called privacy movement that developed after Edward Snowden’s revelations.
Like Valentine, and in very detailed ways, Levine shows how the military-industrial-intelligence-digital-media complex is part of the same criminal conspiracy as is the traditional media with their CIA overlords. It is one club.
Many people, however, might find this hard to believe because it bursts so many bubbles, including the one that claims that these tech companies are pressured into censorship by the likes of The New York Times, etc. The truth is the Internet was a military and intelligence tool from the very beginning and it is not the traditional corporate media that gives it its marching orders.
That being so, it is not the owners of the corporate media or their employees who are the ultimate controllers behind the current vast crackdown on dissent, but the intelligence agencies who control the mainstream media and the Silicon Valley monopolies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, etc. All these media companies are but the outer layer of the onion, the means by which messages are sent and people controlled.
But for whom do these intelligence agencies work? Not for themselves.
They work for their overlords, the super wealthy people, the banks, financial institutions, and corporations that own the United States and always have. In a simple twist of fate, such super wealthy naturally own the media corporations that are essential to their control of the majority of the world’s wealth through the stories they tell.
It is a symbiotic relationship.
As FDR put it bluntly in 1933, this coterie of wealthy forces is the “financial element in the larger centers [that] has owned the Government ever since the days of Andrew Jackson.” Their wealth and power has increased exponentially since then, and their connected tentacles have further spread to create what is an international deep state that involves such entities as the IMF, the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, those who meet yearly at Davos, etc.
They are the international overlords who are pushing hard to move the world toward a global dictatorship.
As is well known, or should be, the CIA was the creation of Wall St. and serves the interests of the wealthy owners. Peter Dale Scott, in “The State, the Deep State, and the Wall Street Overworld,” says of Allen Dulles, the nefarious longest-running Director of the CIA and Wall St. lawyer for Sullivan and Cromwell:
There seems to be little difference in Allen Dulles’s influence whether he was a Wall Street lawyer or a CIA director.”
It was Dulles, long connected to Rockefeller’s Standard Oil, international corporations, and a friend of Nazi agents and scientists, who was tasked with drawing up proposals for the CIA. He was ably assisted by five Wall St. bankers or investors, including the aforementioned Frank Wisner who later, as a CIA officer, said his “Mighty Wurlitzer” was “capable of playing any propaganda tune he desired.”
This he did by recruiting intellectuals, writers, reporters, labor organizations, and the mainstream corporate media, etc. to propagate the CIA’s messages.
Greenwald, Taibbi, and Hedges are correct up to a point, but they stop short. Their critique of old school journalism à la Edward Herman’s and Noam Chomsky’s Manufacturing of Consent model, while true as far as it goes, fails to pin the tail on the real donkey. Like old school journalists who knew implicitly how far they could go, these guys know it too, as if there is an invisible electronic gate that keeps them from wandering into dangerous territory.
The censorship of Robert Kennedy, Jr. is an exemplary case. His banishment from Instagram and the ridicule the mainstream media have heaped upon him for years is not simply because he raises deeply informed questions about vaccines, Bill Gates, the pharmaceutical companies, etc. His critiques suggest something far more dangerous is afoot: the demise of democracy and the rise of a totalitarian order that involves total surveillance, control, eugenics, etc. by the wealthy led by their intelligence propagandists.
To call him a super spreader of hoaxes and a conspiracy theorist is aimed at not only silencing him on specific medical issues, but to silence his powerful and articulate voice on all issues. To give thoughtful consideration to his deeply informed scientific thinking concerning vaccines, the World Health Organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, etc., is to open a can of worms that the powerful want shut tight.
This is because RFK, Jr. is also a severe critic of the enormous power of the CIA and its propaganda that goes back so many decades and was used to cover up the national security state’s assassination of both his father and his uncle.
It is why his wonderful recent book, American Values: Lessons I Learned from My Family, that contains not one word about vaccines, was shunned by mainstream book reviewers; for the picture he paints fiercely indicts the CIA in multiple ways while also indicting the mass media that have been its mouthpieces.
These worms must be kept in the can, just as the power of the international overlords represented by the World Health Organization and the World Economic Forum with its Great Reset must be. They must be dismissed as crackpot conspiracy theories not worthy of debate or exposure.
Robert Kennedy, Jr., by name and dedication to truth seeking, conjures up his father’s ghost, the last politician who, because of his vast support across racial and class divides, could have united the country and tamed the power of the CIA to control the narrative that has allowed for the plundering of the world and the country for the wealthy overlords.
So they killed him.
There is a reason Noam Chomsky is an exemplar for Hedges, Greenwald, and Taibbi. He controls the can opener for so many. He has set the parameters for what is considered acceptable to be considered a serious journalist or intellectual. The assassinations of the Kennedys, 9/11, or a questioning of the official Covid-19 story are not among them, and so they are eschewed.
To denounce censorship, as they have done, is admirable. But now Greenwald, Taibbi, and Hedges need go up to the forbidden gate with the sign that says – “This far and no further” – and jump over it. That’s where the true stories lie. That’s when they’ll see the worms squirm.
The CIA’s biggest enemy, which they have sought to destroy for 60 years, in Europe, Venezuela, etc….are the real left, because they challenge real power & social inequality.
The CIA are not opposed to the far-right. They use the far-right to over turned countries around the world, because they share their values and make great client states for the USA.
The Guard says a new wave of Do Not Resuscitate orders have been given to young people with Down’s syndrome and other learning disabilities.
Mencap is rightly outraged but it’s concerned such people are having to wait for the lifegiving Covid jab.
“Younger people with learning disabilities aged 18 to 34 are 30 times more likely to die of Covid than others the same age, according to Public Health England.”
I used to live with a down syndrome girl
Others made her wear a mask, she complained about it (as she had breathing issues even before that).
Thank you God for giving me this hatred.
If you associate with PHE YOU WILL BE DAMNED
“Mencap is rightly outraged but The Guard is concerned such people are having to wait for the lifegiving Covid jab.”
What bullshit is that? I don’t know but I am pretty close to unleashing hell on your worthless world.
Maybe a nice little atmospheric disturbance in california could reach a few
Public Health England which double counted ‘Covid’ deaths prompting Matt Hancock to order an urgent inquiry which never happened
Seems like major charities are an enemy of humanity as much as governments
An article on the blood contamination supplies of France and the UK during the Aids blood contamination scandal at this point would be informative. States were engaged in genocide of their own sick.
Thanks for this. So clear. No gobbledygook. Thanks for delineating those “gate keeper” tactics, while cleverly avoiding the disparaged term.
Bravo! What an incisively informative article. Thank you.
What’s Her Face welcomes you to the Upside Down
There was a total piece of shit who called himself upside down. And he is forever outside the gates.
OT: California Update
It looks like there’s definitely gonna be a recall election to remove Newsom:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/recall-newsom-campaign-signatures-special-election
“Cord Myer was especially focused on and successful in “courting the Compatible Left””
Mayer’s wife Mary was supposedly murdered in 1965 and the story comes with its very own official conspiracy theory, that she was one of JFK’s lovers and was killed as part of the ‘clean-up’ operation after Dallas.The story appears to show how the CIA could have constructed part of the Dallas story (saturate the scene with agents posing as fake witnesses whose account then becomes the official version or at worst so muddies the account of genuine witnesses that most people give up trying to work out what really happened).
Michael Hoffman has written that conspiracies are constructed to act as secret society initiations. Uncovering the layers of the deception is like progressing trough the degrees of the society. In this sense we are all, like it or not, Apprentice level Masons and the world a giant lodge. It seems to me the official conspiracy about Mary Mayer may be hiding another level and that the JFK persona was a legend for public consumption. I find the use of JFK jr in Q narratives revealing: it looks an attempt to recycle and perpetuate a “hero” status. It looks implausible that there has been any genuine President since WW1 – and probably ever.
They would certainly find it amusing to construct an image of a great womaniser out of someone who was secretly homosexual. Hollywood does this all the time ranging from Cary Grant to Rock Hudson to Richard Chamberlain. Marilyn Monroe played a crucial part in the JFK legend and she was definitely a mind-controlled asset. They tried to repeat it with Clinton and I’ve had suspicions for a while that not only was the whole Lewinsky thing a set-up but that Clinton may be impotent. It cretainly seems peculiar that amid all Clinton’s alleged affairs there’s never been a ‘love child’ emerge and that Clinton’s only official daughter looks nothing like him.
All that STILL remains to be done is to apply the German Method (that a smart and brave small group of modern German slaves started a few weeks ago) to those american reporters!
” Half truth ” is probably generous.
Greenwald is probably spreading disinformation. He worked for Omidyar for years. And what is Edward Snowden at the end of the day?
Here’s how that works.
Snowden tells people “Everyone, they already have access to all your data, monitor everything. You may as well capitulate”.
So people believe that, and though that is not necessarily the case, it then ALLOWS what he suggested was possible to happen with convenient support from people because they consider it already prevalent! It normalizes it. Making it MUCH easier for the trojan hijacking.
Ironically, with shit like “safety” updates and “security” features.
He is a total piece of shit.
As a recent example, to paraphrase him when he spoke about lockdowns, masks, distancing, etc.
He said something like “Oh the policies are bad, I don’t think they need to be enforced. It would be better if people just reasonably comply, automatically”
So you see how that works? Now you’re sitting there thinking “Well, the policies are already in place. But snowden is “against govt” so I’ll listen to what he says and things will get better”
The State doesn’t just want you to obey, it wants to make you WANT to obey.
H. L. Mencken
I’ve severely underestimated how stupid even supposed “smart” people are.
Happy Valentines Day! ❤️
Ooops! I forgot that politicians voted to make it illegal for people to meet; to visit family and friends; to go on a date. All human contact must cease. The Government has banned love for our own safety
There’s more freedom in Russia and former Eastern Block countries than in the West. Happy Valentines Day in Minsk!
Meanwhile in the West, Romeo and Juliet have been fined by police for breaking lockdown rules
Valentine’s day is a ritual I have never participated and don’t participate in.
By choice. Now the Government has dictated for you
Well that’s illegal, so they will be punished
https://youtu.be/h8pBhzDrIV8
Fuck Valentine’s Day.
If I love somebody, I don’t need no official day to show her my love, or love her more than on any other day. I do that on all days, my way, without being prompted by whatever motherfucker invented this.
Transpose that analogously to all other official shit.
As with all of their commercialized rituals, if you actually look at it, you will notice it is yet more demonic shit.
It is crucial to avoid adopting their traditions. Even their supposed “histories”, it is their attempt to maintain a legacy or memory in the current psyche.
When you are told to not forgot something, incessantly, know that it is by default false and malicious.
High five … !
All those little things, however innocent or seemingly cute, control the herd, put shackles on your soul.
Another means they try to shackle the soul is by trying to repress your emotional behaviour.
For instance, they say “don’t judge”, yet hypocritically all of society is based on judgment.
They say, “love everything, accept it”, while they distinctly hate and don’t accept, nor admit. In such a way, they want you to accept what they are and do, malicious hypocritical degenerate shit, and that is not acceptable, despite their “appeals”.
My tolerance for their horseshit is non-existent and I will judge them into oblivion because they aren’t acceptable, and nor is everything worth loving. And I do hate, I will hate. It is true.
You have to discard their garbage otherwise you can’t progress and it would at best stagnate, but more realistically degenerate.
I despair
My comment was not about Valentines Day as such, but about government overreach. Fascistic governance. The loss of human rights
My comment, of course, wasn’t about Valentine’s Day either.
It was about the imposition of this or that horseshit on people. Valentine’s Day,
Christmas, Remembrance Day, Take a Shit Day, Take a Piss Day, vacation, weekend, what-the-fucking-ever.
People live their lives according to a script, conditioned for their knee-jerk everyday responses. I ain’t buying into any of this crap. If I love somebody, the last thing I need is some fucking Valentine’s Day. Or the ghastly paraphernalia the motherfuckers peddle as a way of showing affection to your allegedly loved one …
You really need a day in a calendar to show your love to the person of your choice? That’s pathetic.
Thank you, Ben. I’m going all politically incorrect and saying I’ve always loved this little holiday.
Romeo and Juliet weren’t wearing masks, either.
Thank you. Someone who understands what I’m getting at
Culture has celebrated Valentines Day whilst governments have banned it
Many people don’t celebrate Christmas or Easter either, but when governments ban the possibility of celebrating such events it becomes a different issue – a human rights issue
I keep thinking I am going to write new lyrics to the ole Cole Porter tune -“No, no, they can’t take that away from me…”
And come on, who didn’t love those little boxes of tasteless candy hearts with the LUV YOU messages? The bags of one-sided valentine cards that you hoped you had enough of for the whole class, except for the boy that you really liked because then he’d know you really liked him.
Those were the days, my friend…..
Judith, what do you know about valentine’s day? Of course romeo and juliet wore masks, it’s romanticized horseshit perpetuating commercialized demonic ritual.
The support of it feeds their “legacy”, it is as usual, subversion based on fraud.
Possibly off topic but what the hell?:
Perhaps I have become too cynical but my shock at the betrayal of the Left by “The Left” over covid has led me to become increasingly intolerant of the shibboleths of this “Left” e.g. the Orwellian censoring of the very concept of conspiracy, the irrepressible compulsion to foam at the mouth over the very mention of “anti-Semitism”, their glib dismissal of anything that can be labelled “Right Wing”, their soul-destroying and intelligence negating insistence on some kind of “correct materialist analysis” requiring immersion in vast unreadable tomes of Hegelian type dross, and their insufferable smug assumed superiority over the very working people they supposedly champion (working people who have a far more astute instinctive perception of the true state of affairs).
Imagine a collective of psyche in denial because they’re wrong and basically angry, for the reason that they supported what lied to them, but they’re too stupid to figure it out.
Reinforcing their clamourous need for instruction through idolatry and institutional affirmation (“my idol said I’m right”). In the sense of psyche, state is essentially their “higher selves”.
And while their “higher selves” are worthless malicious idiots, those “higher selves” are in even worse denial, thus “elevated” as the manifestation of the collective sociopathy of the ego mob, through sycophancy exalting the mob ego. And with mob, I mean typical malicious gangsters.
Unfortunately, that’s only 50% of that particular problem, is the right is no more correct than the left.
“These companies and their employees do what they are told, whether explicitly or implicitly, for they know it is in their financial interest to do so”
This is also the fundamental reason why conspiracies are real and actually work. Most are very reluctant to step out from the crowd and put their own comfort at risk.
Conspiracy is practically the most common and obvious social activity that has ever existed.
Allen Dulles, founder of the CIA, was apparently so despised by his wife that when his henchmen came to say their farewells, they found him abed, wallowing in his own waste. His wife’s disdain derived from their marriage and only a fool comments upon another’s but Dulles was also willing to throw anyone under the bus, even a friend, in service of his Rockefeller bosses. So she spoke for many.
I suspect that Allen Dulles might well have been ‘wallowing in his own waste’ for most of his life. You don’t become that twisted if your life is based on sound moral principles.
The CIA’s politics are Nationalistic, white supremacist, Protestant, neoliberal, anti-democratic, and obviously neocon. They share many of the aims of the far-right. The Alt-Right are the CIA’s political wing. They are not controlled by the superrich or finance. The CIA use finance and corporate power as an arm of their power. They are captured by a belief in American supremacy and Empire. If you ignore that you are ignoring thousands of years of imperial history.
The cia’s “politics” are whatever they need them to be. Expediency and practicality rule. If they need to be “woke” to achieve an objective, they are “woke” as f-ck. Essentially, the cia has no “political philosophy”. They have objectives.
Their politics are known and very consistent, they have been at war with socialism for their entire existence. They murdered, MLK because they are racist etc…. just look at what they have done.
Can any of you please explain to me why you support, admire politicians? What’s worse, many of you are obsessed with them. Why?
That is all rhetoric, of course.
Politicians are the peoples representatives in a democracy. They are the only route available to the population for representation in a government. There are no good alternative means of government.
We are not all waiting around for a Fascist hero like you, to take care of us and ‘love’ us.
The amount of drivel you have to try to justify based on your enslaved mindset trying to espouse your “freemason” overlords is pathetic.
I assume you are paid to cause problems here.
Politician and Democracy are a contradiction of thought when used in the same sentence. Or, at least they should be …
Point is, there are NO democracies in the world at all. NONE!
You cannot have a DEMOCRACY if you have an ‘official secrets act’. Think about it …
I assume you mean ‘professional’ politicians. Yes I agree. Of course they have worked, as good as they can. Many European countries have enriched their populations with universal education, healthcare, workers rights, lavish vacation time (4-6 weeks minimum in Europe)… etc…..of course they have worked.
Anyone talking about “the American people ” on the internet is part of the problem. Americans are not exceptional (unless exceptionally stupid) and the crimes of the CIA are far worse outside the US borders.
Do you think people can figure out that patriotism has always been used against them?
”and the crimes of the CIA are far worse outside the US borders.”
Not anymore, they are engaged inside the US borders now.
The CIA are currently engaged in destroying the left, like they have for the past 60 years, for McCarthyism onwards, the US deep state has been at war with left wing ideas.
So look at the woke movement in that context. Just a few operatives and a few hundred useful idiots, can completely discredit the left in the minds of the American people as well as steer the popular-left away from their core values and economic aims.
If we are going to discuss the lesser of two evils then surely the debate should be whether the anti health movement should be put in rehab camps where their evil minds could be disinfected? Is there other more wholesome options or is permitting them to mouth off the actual evil?
Most Americans seem to be blithely oblivious of the danger they face, as the very concept of objective truth is erased from public discourse.
As Paul Craig Roberts says, they are insouciant – as my dictionary defines it, “casually unconcerned”. Presumably they do not understand that they themselves have a very important stake in the truth, although they seem to be far more concerned to be fashionable, right-on, and in with the in crowd. Not to mention on the right side of the powers that be.
The essence of science is to respect no authority, to do the experiments, to find out for yourself, and always to be questioning – even your own theories. And science was what fuelled the USA’s rise to world power.
Today the roots of science are being cut away, day by day. Which will lead, soon enough, to the decline and fall of the US empire.
Paul craig roberts sold out americans (and other people) his whole life, he can sit with his denialist repentance until he dies.
That was very stupid of you Sophie. Struck out.
What does ‘struck out’ mean?
I’ve noticed that bots appear to try and drown a message as soon as I “cracked” some “shells”.
And with shells, I mean qlippoth.
Is that your best shot?
And who might you be?
I have a question for everyone.
Can you honestly say you are not associated, not conspiring, don’t have an agenda when you post here?
I will take omission as an answer, too.
Ironic that my little avatar matches this
Testing, exploring & discovering ideas is not pushing an agenda. I think most here are eager to learn and be challenged.
You are already lost. I have a sincere amount of speed and anger. Your channels of communication are closed.
He/she is the brains of 77th Brigade.
Are you enjoying Israel and global warming? It will get hotter down there.
I see no israel and nothing but cold
Is that not the avatar of 77th Brigade?
Well, um, pretty much. Yeah. Honest attempts at journalism died during the 1980s, as news divisions were forced to earn profits. Unbiased journalism at public television and radio died during the 1990s, as federal funding for public television and radio were cut by gigantic amounts and they were forced to beg like paupers at the doorsteps of billionaires and global corporations. The “intelligence agencies” mostly turned US journalism into nauseous, laughable propaganda through corporate and global wealthy purchase of major press outlets.
Hats off once again for Edward Curtin’s stalwart defence of RFK Jr and his condemnation of the entire MSM. Control of the narrative is in fact one of the prerequisites for power arguably since Homer’s glossing over the sacking of Troy. History is written by the victors etc.
But the scale of the CIA control over the global MSM must have been firmly in place well before the assassination of JFK, otherwise they would never have dared attempt anything so blatant. Their grip has only intensified since. There are a few like Edward and most readers of OffG who understand this simple truth. The only mystery is that other cannot see how naked our emperors are.
There was a time when I was perplexed that RFK Jr. had not made more of an effort to get Sirhan freed, but any such overt move by him puts him directly in the firing line. There are many ways to kill a man (witness the mindless attacks on old Bootlegger Joe, as if these were not black propaganda planted long ago) and RFK Jr. has more courage than anyone else in the public domain. Any banning of him by Twitter and Facebook means little to me because I wouldn’t go near them with a rolled-up umbrella.
Chomsky is a complete arse. It is too easy to discern the integrity of journalists by seeking their opinions on JFK, MLK, RFK, 9/11, Covid – and I will have missed a few. It is beyond farcical that one of the current ‘champions” of vaccination is one Tony Blair, the butcher of Bagdad, and the cause of millions dead, maimed, homeless. As Pete Singer sang: When will we ever learn?”
“When will we ever learn?”
You certainly didn’t
It’s odd that someone mentioned Webster Tarpley. I was rereading his Synthetic Terror and noted this:
“The nomenklatura of the old Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was supposedly based on state property of the means of production, the primacy of the Communist Party, and Marxist ideology, but they proved more than willing to throw all that out the window when they saw that their oligarchical status and special privilege could not be preserved under communist auspices. Having realized this, the Soviet oligarchs were eager to transform themselves into stock- jobbers, speculators, profiteers, and young wolves (as Zhirinovsky put it) under the auspices of wild laissez-faire capitalism. What was important to them was to preserve their status as an oligarchy. This is an important lesson, since it shows that we must be deeply suspicious of the ruling elite of the United States, which is of course also an oligarchy, but an oligarchy which operates behind the mask of democratic institutions and formal democracy. The experience of the USSR suggests that the US oligarchy will be more than willing to trade in its democratic costumes for a bureaucratic-authoritarian or even totalitarian garb if the democratic forms prove to be impossible to maintain, most likely because of financial and economic difficulties.”
Now first, to meet the usual objection that this lockdown, being carried out on almost every country in the world, must signify an overarching grand conspiracy, I’d just say that we have a global capitalist system where there are various capitalist centres but they are all facing the same global crisis. They are therefore handling this crisis separately but using the same device – jumping, as it were, on the bandwagon of the coronavirus. Each nation is therefore working on its own necessary variation of the covid epic.
The one constant is that every capitalist centre revolves around a ruling class which will defend its power and privileges at any cost (to others of course, not to them). And what that means is a further widening of the gap between rich and poor which effectively eliminates the middle layer. So, any number of small, medium and even moderately large businesses will go to the wall, as long as the biggest of all are preserved. That’s the reality of the situation. Everything else is presentation.
In the West, the presentation question is over a transformation which will involve an increasing emphasis on Leftist rhetoric. The virus has been presented as capitalism’s downfall with a poetic “dialectical” twist: capitalism produces the virus and the virus destroys capitalism – “Hooray!” etc. Under this paradigm, the sceptics are naturally Right Wingers who want to preserve capitalism.
To set the scene for this little show, the Left develop the covid-as-revolution meme whilst some sections of the Right are permitted to be sceptical. In the UK, this little charade was set up by Boris Johnson’s neat little performance as someone opposed to the lockdown and had to be “dragged kicking and screaming” etc. The Left faithful cheer! Thus, the connection is made: Capitalists hate the lockdown therefore anyone who hates the lockdown must be a capitalist supporter.
But note that even that little connection is blocked off from the MSM, the very admission of opposition to lockdown being too dangerous to give voice to. The early way of such blocking out was covered by the ferocious fearmongering over the virus itself. But once these rushed in vaccines came along, opposition could be phrased as coming from those “crazy anti-vaxxers”.
And now we have been rolling along this fun ride for almost a year, the requisite public perception has been largely successfully implemented. Even those on the Left who are starting to ask troublesome questions (Philip Roddis) are too deeply immersed in the old Marxist conspiracy phobic comfort zone, as well as being swayed against “fanatical covid deniers”, to really cause any trouble. Ironically, most of the Left have not even reached the slightest possibility of doubting their own implanted fanaticism.
Thus, the West is well set on refashion its entire political front. I suspect that the word “communist” will never actually emerge in the media, since it still conjures up a vague sinister bogey man on the horizon. The word “socialist” may make inroads in the UK and Western Europe – and be welcomed there. The States will be working on their own nomenclature, but we can expect some Soviet style transformation in reverse. The new boss will be the same as the old boss. But the “terms of employment” will be radically altered.
The shutting down of the US economy has made ‘printing to infinity’ temporarily possible, at a time when they have run out of options, for resuming economic normality.
The FED can’t put up interest rates, they can’t let the economy resume normal operations before they have prepared for hyper inflation, which is brewing in the property market, stock prices, energy prices and food prices. If I were an American with lots of cash savings in US dollars at the moment, it’s time to worry now.
This video about an ad agency insider also shows how media and culture are created at the think-tank levels. The insider talks about how the Obama persona and his presidency image was a product of advertising. Highly recommended.
https://open.lbry.com/@BradfromCarolina:7/matrixoverride-episode-2-the-insider:7
The last time the USA fell behind the Russians in military/space technology, they staged several faked landings on the moon. With the Russians now rolling out their S-500 invincible missile defence system, their hypersonic ICBM’s, and superior jets and tanks, and with China matching US military power by 2025, it is inevitable that the US, the home of the America dream and a history of great illusions, will release trial balloons, which allude to some fictional superior American technology, in a desperate bit to keep their foes at bay. This is the CIA’s sociological operations are its best.
‘’’STUNNING ADMISSION’ Pentagon admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may ‘change our lives forever,’ expert says’’
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2321251/pentagon-admits-testing-wreckage-ufo-crashes/
What about this as a theory: everything happening now came about because the US faked the moon landings having made a discovery that made it impossible for it ever to have taken place and they are now having to placate China (who supposedly had a mission in December 2020 to collect moon rock – not been mentioned much) to avoid any of this coming out. The globalist agenda and civilian tracking and surveillance would make it so much easier to keep a lid on it and prevent the secret getting out. (Look at the countries who have been preparing to play a part in space travel). And the whole alien /UFOs myth is just to distract. Don’t fall for it!
I think it is quite possible humans cannot leave low earth orbit, for reasons of radiation or micro-meteors in deep space. But to be told we can’t even travel to the nearest rock in the sky, is quite a downer for a species wedded to infinite growth. Just imagine telling your population, this is it, we are housebound for eternity. It would quickly invalidate American growth based economic philosophy entirely.
Absolutely- and NASA claim to have lost the blueprints on how to get into space – and people go on believing this? They’re more stupid than even compliance to a fake pandemic would suggest!
Yes, we will always be locked down it seems.
So my analysis of OG is finished. It’s an ironic article.
THE TRVE BEAST
https://pastebin.com/gPeCpjqM
I have to say I think we all know this, but no one seems to offer any solutions.
But looks closely and you’ll see that RFK jr only seems to be pushing the ‘approved’ conspiracy theories in common with much of the supposedly alternative media. He looks very like controlled opposition. The ‘banning’ and ‘censorship’ is most likely all part of the smoke and mirrors, as well as his family ties. Rather than taking inspiration from exceptional men like JFK and RFK, RFK, jr, is most likely looking over his shoulder.
You had nothing sensible to offer, so you went for a cheap baseless slur.
I would suggest that you watch RFK Jrs. series TRUTH with Polly Tommey – roughly 14 episodes. Then get back to us.
Thanks for speaking about RFK Jr. I’ve taken him very seriously ever since his meticulous 11/20/2013 Rolling Stone article, “John F. Kennedy’s Vision of Peace,” (from Dec. 5th, 2013 issue). I learned from his article that only two days after JFK’s death, LBJ ordered a ramp up US involvement in Vietnam. On 11/21/1963, JFK had said: “After I come back from Texas,” we’re getting out of Vietnam. “There’s no reason for us to lose another man over there.”…On 11/22/1963, JFK was murdered….On 11/24/1963, Two days after JFK’s death, LBJ increased US involvement in Vietnam. “On the 50th anniversary of JFK’s [1963] death, his nephew recalls the fallen president’s attempts to halt the war machine….JFK’s greatest ambition as president was to break the militaristic ideology that has dominated our country since World War II.” RFK Jr should win the Nobel Prize for his pioneering work on the vaccine machine.
Kennedy advocates for vaccine safety and health freedom. Sounds reasonable to the amateur antivaxxer but is it? Vaccine safety is an oxymoron. Vaccines can not be safe and the very suggestion shows he is mentally ill. Health freedom is likewise a dangerous concept. Nobody has any right to poison kids. The idea is to defend loopholes, the “vaccine exemptions” rather than stop all children being abused. It is thus the goal to herd antivaxxers into “defending” such a weak and desperate position they will eventually be over run which is exactly what such vaccine safety and health freedom i.e. choice positions have led too. There is no choice to harm kids.
Dr. Len Horowitz – The Dangers Of Vaccines, Flu Shots & Much More!
He is pretty good at describing the issue of controlled opposition in this video. It is not so much that they are all necessarily deliberately doing it but that they are caught in a trap. Some of the vaccine choice groups from what I have heard were set up in collusion with the industry. If RFK was a real threat these ‘MSM’ wouldn’t give him being taken off instagram any coverage at all. The antivaxxer is part of the psyop. They i.e. the torturers actually want people to know the vaccines are dangerous and do it anyway so the ántivaxxer is manipulated into helping the torturer in the psyop.
https://revolutiontelevision.net/video/robert-f-kennedy-jr-exposes-vaccines-repeating-dr-leonard-horowitzs-twenty-year-old-research/
Humans have been cutting themselves and smearing infected matter into wounds to expose themselves to disease in order to create antibodies, for hundreds, perhaps thousands of years. There is value in the science, but like democracy, capitalism and so many other things our civilisation has corrupted and abused, we are destroying the value in everything. Our White, Protestant, anti-intellectual, greed based, psychopathic American led form of civilisation is no longer of any use to anyone, it does not work, it is not fit for purpose.
Excessive industrialism is the basic failure of every society and the many lost civilizations I’ve visited
Humans have been cutting themselves and smearing infected matter into wounds to expose themselves to disease in order to create antibodies, for hundreds, perhaps thousands of years. There is value in the science, but like democracy, capitalism and so many other things our civilisation has corrupted and abused, we are destroying the value in everything. Our White, Protestant, anti-intellectual, greed based, psychopathic American led form of civilisation is no longer of any use to anyone, it does not work, it is not fit for purpose.
Sarah, you don’t belong here. No good can come from it. And I don’t mean that as an attack on your character. Those you can reach with your message are already on your side. The others are willfully against it, please try to understand, it doesn’t matter what you tell them. They have lost their souls.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vygwwWxV4XA
“Earth is shaken
God forsaken
Paradise was overtaken
Smiles are taken
Lives are taken
Till the sleeping eyes awaken
Defy and deride
All in the name of our pride
Earthquakes and hurricanes
Wind and endless rains
Always the Earth will abide”
I’ve never heard of this fellow. I’m going to watch the video. Interesting.
There is no old school journalism, and Greenwald, of all people, should know this.
In terms of censoring: why should they? Censoring is just another bogey man that is made to make us feel scared. We are allowed to say everything, only not on their channels. For people like us here, they created the Falkland Islands, as in Huxley’s Brave New World. Plenty of freedoms there, but heavily monitored and not leading to anything. Censoring would be a very bad idea as like making a pressure cooker in which the steam cannot escape. We are steam, and offG is the escape route. Do you think they plan everything according to plan and forget that people may have subversive thoughts? As Curtin states correctly, the internet is there to control our thoughts, this was why it was made in the first place. But as with every medicine, there are some side effects, some known, some unknown. internet has been a great tool for me to see things (far) more clearly than I was able to see the through the written press, tv or books. But it hasn’t been as great as, you know, seeing the world through your own eyes. You don’t need internet to know how the system works. The school yard works just as well, even better, in my experience.
Oh and the CIA is not a governmental rogue organisation. The CIA=the government that can take the blame every once in a while when the shit does hit the fan.
‘To denounce censorship, as they have done, is admirable.’ Which reminds of a great essay from Tarzie, called ‘passing Noam on my way out’, which is precisely how I feel about those ‘intellectuals’. Here is the essay: https://ohtarzie.wordpress.com/2014/01/25/passing-noam-on-my-way-out-part-1/
Thanks, Willem. I remember that essay. Haven’t kept up of late and notice he hasn’t posted anything since last February.
That looks like a good article on Chomsky. I haven’t read it all yet but I myself had a steep learning curve in this area. Indeed – it was like peeling away the layers of an onion. I read a book called How Mumbo Jumbo Conquered The World by one Francis Wheen (and the title itself sums up the English public schoolboy mentality of the tome) and I noted how Wheen appeared as a “Leftist” while in fact ridiculing and even misrepresenting figures like John Pilger and Chomsky. And then later I found out that even Chomsky himself was not to be trusted. I’ve heard similar complaints about Pilger although I dearly want to give him the benefit of the doubt – which I suppose is one of the traps. I still feel shell shocked at the loss of John McMurtry to the covid cult.
Anyway, it was the deep events that stumped Chomsky i.e. his hostility to questioning the JFK assassination and the matter of 9/11. I later found out that he did indeed reserve a considerable part of one day when initially presented with evidence of a cover up re: Kennedy. But he then withdrew himself from the matter. With reference to this incident, one of Chomsky’s colleagues, Professor Selwyn Bromberger, made the interesting statement, “If they are strong enough to kill the president, and strong enough to cover it up, then they are too strong to confront directly … if they feel sufficiently threatened, they may move to open totalitarian rule.”
I think it more to the point that if they feel sufficiently threatened then, considering that they had already “taken care” of an actual president, they wouldn’t hesitate over a troublesome academic.
In any case, Chomsky veered away from conspiratorial matters and played a big part in the Orwellian demeaning of the very word “conspiracy” leading to the ferociously conspiracy phobic world we now live in.
And the extent to which Chomsky is prepared to go to avoid these matters is emphasised by his claims that, even if there was a conspiracy and inside job, then it doesn’t matter anyway. He made this jaw dropping claim about both JFK and 9/11!
Why anyone would listen to what those married to the system say isn’t something I can relate to
Oh I’d agree but it sometimes takes a while to figure out who is and who isn’t. Especially when you’re coming to it new – as I was.
None of them have any validity
I have to tell people they have failed HORRIBLY at being parents which is why “their” children will have to go, and they were even worse shepherds, so they won’t be allowed any “animal husbandry”, either.
Chomsky is controlled opposition, won’t argue. Pilger though, is his own man. though.
The CIA=the government that can take the blame every once in a while when the shit does hit the fan.
So that’s why it murdered Jack Kennedy?
I think there were a lot more people involved in the JFK (and other assassinations) than just CIA. I think the CIA carries out orders. Powerful, yes, but not the top guns.
I have a different experience, willem. If it weren’t for the internet I would not know how the system works. I began to see how the system works by watching a 9/11 documentary on the internet. I’ve been reading and watching and discerning every since. Little by little. I love the internet. I think it’s amazing.
The school yard works well, yes, in hind-sight for many of us. You have to be a pretty savvy kid, in my opinion, to understand the dynamics of the school yard. Not denying there are pretty savvy kids.
What is worse that this orgy of hatred against RFK Jr and many others who question official narratives and point out coordinated strategic campaign to suppress independent sources of information and independent journalism bringing corporate and state crimes and lies that cover them to people’s attention and by that impact effectiveness of deployment of devastating to society and economy arbitrary undemocratic policies that lack any merit underneath of fascist ideological garbage, is being conducted by deep state infiltrated and controlled institutions through a facade of MSM and social media giants releasing brutality of mouth foaming dogs of among others youth and blatant ignorance on defenders of free speech, democracy and journalism like RFK Jr who try to counterbalance narratives concealing untamed genocidal lust for power and control of ruling elites over society.
Attacks on activists and veterans of journalism by NYT WaPo clueless twenty something yahoos, dangerous subconscious fascist ideologues turned terrorists of word kowtowing CIA party line demanding professional death penalty via blatant censorship of those voices that oppose them and oppose ideology of neofeudal corporatism treating everyone as guilty perpetrator of historical or contemporary political crimes of holding undesirable opinions they have no basic understanding of or are not even able to correctly formulate without spewing incoherent utterances fueled by hatred and rage directed often toward corporate and state victims while demanding blood and .. getting praise support of power propaganda institutions of MSM and Silicon Valley and their corporate sponsors instead of being condemned for abhorrent destructive behavior beyond pale of any acceptable human conduct while commanding tens of thousands of their brainless social mafia cargo cult followers ready to spew terror.
Fascism and blatant preprogrammed disinformation and political suppression policies are creeping in as during Hitler and Stalin or Mao regimes, emotionally manipulated and unstable children and adolescents armed with deadly weapons including authority to destroy human lives, slander with impunity, excrete hysterical rants and psychotic temper tantrums with no accountability for their words and deeds whatsoever, brainwashed, loaded with vicious propaganda and corporate, anti working people radicalism under guise of confused, meaningless and misused leftist terminology of post modernist chaos to fake their supposedly populist bent.
During Nazi regime it was children and adolescents who were used to impose most draconian policies against masses of German people, Millions of Germans were scared to death of their own children after children were brainwashed in Hitler Jugent (Youth) organization, tens of thousands were denounced by their children to GESTAPO or SS ending up in concentration camps or executed. The ignorance, suspicion denouncing basic human bonds and compassion was rewarded with national fame as well as money. Any critical article published in high school newspaper often led to dismissal of teacher or shutting down business or arrest or even execution while authors were praised, their work syndicated with journalistic career in national press wide open.
Lessons must be learn and one of them is that we cannot stay silent and must name names and condemn them.
In reference to Hitler, Stalin, and Mao, dunno that much about Hitler Jugend and Mao, but having grown up in a Soviet satellite, I can tell you that as kids we were never subjected to anything remotely as draconian to the untold crap that is being foisted on kids today. Unlike what seems likely deliberate efforts to fuck up kids’ health and minds (not in the sense of political indoctrination but in the sense of fucking them up as human beings – viz the diabolic concept of social distancing) today, the bolsheviks actually took pretty good care of kids. After all, they were to be the soldiers in the future war, in the final battle in which communism was going to defeat capitalism and install nirvana the world over forever and ever … ha ha … Anyway, no way the commies would prevent kids from going to school. It was the other way, education was rigorous (because who would design and man weapons for the final battle, eh?).
Kids’ education has now been fucked up for two academic years. I can’t see how this isn’t deliberate. Likewise, they’re being conditioned to be afraid of other human beings, to find them repulsive, to see them as potential threat, etc. There’s no need for the vaccines to make people infertile. Future humanoids will be scared shitless of each other, they won’t touch one another with a six-foot pole, let alone kiss, or undress, and – COVID-forbid – have sex. Babies will be made for the privileged in labs by growing genetic sequences in a hydroponic solutions or something sick like that.
After all, the government is already oxymoronically advising people to only have sex with themselves, one is one’s safest sex partner.
Abandon sex altogether
The young were craving to join the HJ, not so much the FDJ later.
Neither the Nazis nor the Stasi would have deliberately sickened their offspring by what our politicians make them go through, in particular, the salutes, badges and rituals were not harmful to themselves, like the masks are.
“Limited Hangout” is a term used by Webster Tarpley to describe the Snowden/ Greenwald/ Hedges/ Taibbi crowd. The term is best illustrated by this scenario: A newspaper creates a fake rebuke of a horrendous dictator by the headline, “Stalin Beats His Dog.” Well, yes…but…also murdered 30 million people. I am a new fan of Curtin, to put it mildly, but I think this piece is far too forgiving of the Taibbi crowd. Ironically, Curtin’s portrayal of these journalists verges on “limited hangout” territory; how much harm has the 9/11Truth movement incurred by the refusal of these cowards to risk their career? They themselves wrote the text, “This Far And No Further.” Still, I am grateful that such a good writer is addressing this issue. Thanks, Professor Curtin.
I have a lot of time for Tarpley. This is one of his articles which appeared on OffG and got a decidedly mixed response:
https://off-guardian.org/2018/01/04/how-to-identify-cia-limited-hangout/
It was probably his view that Assange was a controlled asset which caused disruption. Now that’s a matter which I usually don’t comment on since it seems to be very much a sacred cow to so many. But, as I said in a comment on that page, I had my doubts about Assange the moment he was presented as the lead item on the BBC 6 O’clock News. And then I noted that whenever he appeared as a topic on e.g. the WSWS or Craig Murray, he practically took over the entire site.
I don’t think he’s living it up while pretending to be getting treated like shit. I reckon he really is being treated like shit and may well be in a life-threatening condition. None of which proves that he is not an asset. I daresay he may be sincere in his opposition. But I reckon he’s still being used. And since when did the powers that be give a shit about the welfare of their servants?
I once read an article in which the British author jokingly complained that the implementation of communism, referring to its totalitarian aspects, should have been left to the Anglo-Saxon world because the English are much more systematic, law abiding, organized. Unlike the unpredictably crazy vodka-drinking Russians or the Czechs who don’t give a fuck or the half-gypsy Romanians. You get the picture.
So, it would appear that the Anglo-Saxon world, is now getting a chance to do just that. To implement a totalitarian state. It doesn’t really matter under the guise of what ideology it will be. Wokeism-Covidianism, maybe?
The danger is, of course, that the guy was right because not only are English people much more apt in devising and implementing solutions, but also, and more importantly, the population is law abiding, considerate, and all sorts of other things that have been cleverly shaped to make them foist this horseshit upon themselves without much coercion necessary.
As to the mass media, the government, just about any component of the establishment, consider it completely corrupted, completely full of shit. It’s been like that for a while, but now they’ve stopped pretending.
Is there a way out of this? My guess, based on observation, is that the system will eventually implode. Creative people will be demotivated by the totalitarianism. Those who comply, suck up, kiss ass, the generic spineless nobodys won’t save it. Neither will the robots or the allegedly artificial intelligence, both of which are only as smart as the people who make them. So, eventually, the system will collapse. It may take quite a bit of time though. Also, I’m assuming that people aren’t damn sick to the point of getting to like this crap. That would of course change the outcome as well.
Excellent and informative article but I have a long term bee in my bonnet about …
Robert Kennedy Sr is an exemplar for modern liberalism. He conducted show trials of organised crime figures including Sam Giancana, the man commonly believed to have played a part in the election of his brother. Forgetting his family’s connections to the mob. Including his father’s booze running*.
Biden and Harris are pretty much the lowest pieces of political life imaginable but they exude absolute superiority. As do most liberals.
There is an interesting little monologue about the Kennedys and the mob in Scorsese’s new film The Irishman*.
The real bootleggers were the Bronfman family. They sponsor Fidelito Castreau. Their attorney Major Bloomfield was connected with the shady Permindex company that helped set up the plots against JFK and Charles de Gaulle. There is a photograph of Einstein and Sam Bronfman together.
The point is that Joe Kennedy ran booze for the mob.
That fact is actually disputed by some.
Sam Giancana was said to be closely connected to the CIA.
‘Giancana reportedly said that CIA and the Cosa Nostra were “different sides of the same coin
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sam_Giancana#CIA_connections
That’s America, one giant interconnected criminal organisation.
There lies a real problem at the heart of this: If those “platforms” can censor you at any time, you should obviously not use them. But then, if you do not use them, how do you reach a large audience?
” … how do you reach a large audience?” Slowly, organically, locally. Said “platforms” are based on speed which is not conducive to thought, deliberation, reflection. Consider the difference between a super highway (a toll road) and the smaller local roads when you want to go somewhere. For example, if you’re hungry (and haven’t packed a lunch), where and what are you going to eat?
I see where you are getting at, but also think the problem is a bit deeper. In a sense, a lot of people have kind of imprisoned themselves in those big tech ecosystems, it is convenient after all and most of their friends are there too. From personal experience, I can only say that I have lost touch with people because I have always refused and will always refuse to participate in any form in the Fakebook ecosystem. This is not necessarily a bad thing (one usually meets new people after all), but sadly what will happen to Kennedy if he eventually will get banned from there and other corporate “platforms” is, I think, that people will just forget about his ideas…
Fair enough. But. Consider convenience. Does something being convenient make it a good thing? I have my doubts. I’ve never used the so-called social media either, just like I don’t go to shopping malls, watch TV, etc. And yes, I’ve lost touch with former friends (people I actually knew face to face) whose emails began to resemble Tweets, who, for one reason or another, couldn’t bring themselves to write a cohesive argument, but simply sent along links with little or no commentary which I consider intellectually lazy and slightly dismissive.
As for Kennedy (or anyone else, for that matter), there exist all kinds of work-arounds to preserve their work.
Thanks for your reply.
Kennedy is setting up a system at Children’s Health Defense. They have started a “magazine” of sorts called “The Defender” with daily stories Tues – Friday. They are working around the censorship.
BANKING-military-industrial-intelligence-media criminal conspiracy.
An excellent article!
Economist Michael Hudson refers to this mob as F I R E – finance, insurance, real estate. I would add the pHARMa mob as well.
Every single institution in “freemasonry” is corrupted
I do not understand how that isn’t obvious to people. It is part of the same degenerate hierarchy
Technically, even by posting here it is some form of support of that
The medical-military-media-finance-deep state complex.
Give me back the oil, mining, steel and railroad robber barrons.
At least they were honest and paid decent wages.
Welcome to the FIRE FARM.