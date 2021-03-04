Delusions of Self-Defense: Biden Bombs Syria

Binoy Kampmark
Every power worth its portion of salt in the Levant these days seems to be doing it. On February 25, President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes against Syria. The premise for the attacks was implausible.
“These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq,” claimed Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, “and to ongoing threats to those personnel.”
More specifically, the strikes were in retaliation for rocket attacks in northern Iraq on the airport of Erbil that left a Filipino contractor working for the US military dead and six others injured, including a Louisiana National Guard soldier. The targets in Syria were facilities used by Iranian-backed militia groups, including Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada. According to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the attack left up to 22 people dead.
The Biden administration has resorted to tactics long embraced by US presidents. To be noticed, you need to bomb a country.
The measure, more a sign of raging impotence than stark virility, is always larded with jargon and bureaucratic platitudes.
“We said a number of times that we will respond on our timeline,” explained Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to reporters keeping him company on a flight from California to Washington. “We wanted to be sure of the connectivity and we wanted to be sure about the right targets.” He was convinced “that the target was being used by the same Shia militants that conducted the [February 15] strikes.”
Seven 500-pound bombs were used in the operation, though Stars and Stripes initially reported that “the type of weaponry used” was not disclosed. The Pentagon had been keen to push a larger range of targets, but Biden was being presidential in restraint, approving, as the New York Times puts it, “a less aggressive option”.
Kirby insisted the operation had been the sensible outcome of discussions with coalition partners. “The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel.”
Defying credulity, the spokesman suggested that the US had “acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq.”
Congress, the people’s chamber, was left out in the cold, though not for the first time by this administration. Press outlets such as the Associated Press had ingested the fable that this was “the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration”. But on January 27, the New York Times reported that the US Air Force had killed 10 ISIS members near Kirkuk in Iraq, including Abu Yasser al-Issawi. A spokesman for the US-led coalition against Islamic State, Colonel Wayne Marotto, was satisfied with the bloody result. “Yasser’s death is another significant blow to Daesh resurgence efforts in Iraq.”
Such casual non-reporting, even during the incipient stages of a presidential administration, should have received a tongue-lashing. Instead, there were a good number in the press stable who could only see the figure of the previous White House occupant, and feel relief that Biden was being so sensible.
The Daily Beast suggested, with little substance, that the airstrike lacked the recklessness of the Trump administration. Bobby Ghosh for Bloomberg, also falling into error in claiming this as Biden’s “first military attack”, was convinced that the actions were sound in letting those naughty Iranians “know” that the president “wasn’t bluffing.”:
[Iran and its] proxies were caught completely off guard. They had been lulled into a sense of impunity by the administration’s early reticence in attributing blame for the attacks in Iraq and the White House’s determination not to ‘lash out and risk and escalation’.”
Ghosh even goes so far as to laud the February 25 military strike as a necessary antidote against paralysing and unproductive diplomacy, ignoring accounts suggesting that Iran has encouraged Shiite militias in Iraq to refrain from excessive violence.
The US, including its allies, Britain, France, and Germany, had initially embraced a posture of “studied calm”. Thankfully, that period of studiousness was over: “Biden has now demonstrated that he can walk and chew gum at the same time.” And so, a vigilante act in violation of a State’s sovereignty comes to be praised.
Not all have sanitised the act as a necessitous one. Mary Ellen O’Connell of Notre Dame Law School thought that the strike failed to meet the necessary “elements” of a necessary use of force:
The United Nations Charter makes absolutely clear that the use of military force on the territory of a foreign sovereign state is lawful only in response to an armed attack on the defending state for which the target is responsible.”
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was also troubled by the strike, worried that it put:
“our country on the path of continuing the Forever War instead of ending it. This is the same path we’ve been on for almost two decades.”
Maine Democrat Senator Tim Kaine turned to the role of Congressional power:
“Offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional absent extraordinary military circumstances.”
Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar also pointed out that the current White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had herself criticised President Donald Trump in 2017 for authorising a strike in retaliation of a chemical weapons attack. “Assad is a brutal dictator,” tweeted Psaki at the time. “But Syria is a sovereign country.” Another sentiment forgotten in an increasingly amnesiac administration.
Unfortunately, war apologists tend to find ongoing justifications in the elastic imperial provisions found in the Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF). The 2001 AUMF was focused on perpetrators of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. The 2002 AUMF was directed to Iraq.
Their sheer broadness has irked the sole person to vote against them.
“Nearly 20 years after I cast the sole ‘no’ vote on the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF),” stated Californian House Representative Barbara Lee, “both the 2002 and 2002 AUMFs have been employed by three successive Presidents to wage war in ways well beyond the scope that Congress initially intended.”
Biden does not even go so far as to cite such authorities, instead stating that the strikes were:
consistent with my responsibility to protect United States citizens both home and abroad and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests, pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct United States foreign relations and as Commander in Chief and Chief Executive.”
Overly stretching his argument, Biden opined that his action was also consistent with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, acknowledging a state’s right to self-defense. Not even Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama or Trump had bothered to push the international law line for such thuggish intervention, confining themselves to domestic sources of power.
But such virtue signalling did evoke some praise, notably from former legal adviser to the State Department, John B. Bellinger III. The President’s inaugural war powers report was “a model of war powers practice and transparency.”
Congress has made a few efforts in recent years to restrain the Commander-in-Chief for overzealous commitments. The War Powers Resolution sought to end US participation in the Yemen conflict. In 2020, members of Congress resolved to modestly shackle Trump from commencing a full-blown war with Iran. But the February 25 attacks show that the misuse and abuse of US military might by the imperial executive remains a dangerous orthodoxy, and one that continues to have its defenders.
Biden’s boat sailed long ago.
There was a time when he appeared to be decent Vice-Presidential material, but the material just didn’t materialize…
And so, America sits there with yet another drooling tool ‘sitting at the helm’ – a phrase which now means nothing at all, since there is no competent crew aboard.
At this rate, putting a man on Mars, metaphorically speaking, can only be weeks away, and Biden is that man. He has what it takes to lead America into outer space for good.
Washington generally is, of course, already so spaced out that it doesn’t even need to make the trip.
It’s been fun, USA, but the rest of us can’t go on tolerating such contempt for human evolution forever.
Adulthood and maturity await, and you’re going to have to abandon ship if you want to keep up.
Disneyland isn’t real, and the things that are real have been suffering from decades of neglect. That all needs to be put right, so that we are no longer afraid of the truth.
An update from the funhouse show:
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/22252171/qanon-donald-trump-conspiracy-theories
You will note the visual:
Jake Angeli, who, according to Wiki is “the “QAnon Shaman”, “Q Shaman”, and “Yellowstone Wolf”, is an American conspiracy theorist, actor, author, and activist who participated in the 2021 storming of the United States Capitol. He is a former supporter of former President Donald Trump and a proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory.”
He also showed up, embarrassingly at a BLM protest. But don’t worry. Wiki has ironed that one out: our Jake “has counter-protested at Black Lives Matter rallies”.
But on to the article:
Through the invention of the straw man “QAnon Believer”, the media have set up an infinitely flexible “enemy of the people” as evidenced by that deliciously mutable expression “conspiracy theory”:
“Conspiracy theories are powerful precisely because they’re so flexible. They never have to cohere; they just have to explain what seems otherwise inexplicable and, above all, offer the believer a sense of direction in a complicated world.”
The most revealing thing about this passage is how nebulous it is. And note how both sides are nebulous i.e. the world is “complicated” and “seems otherwise inexplicable” i.e. it can seemingly be explained by the other side of the equation i.e. these “conspiracy theories”. But these theories are “flexible” and “never have to cohere”. Which suggests that the very definition of “conspiracy theory” is flexible and incoherent.
And how curious that we then hear about what might happen “if QAnon shape-shifts into an even more nebulous cult”. It’s beginning to sound as if QAnon may have as many variants and mutations as the ever expanding covid creature.
So we naturally go off into the comparison with religion and predictably list the more outlandish theories. Bu the true nature of the complaint against this QAnon entity is this:
“… the QAnon epistemology — the idea that every official narrative and mainstream institution is inherently suspect, and that real knowledge is produced by like-minded strangers working together on the internet to “do their own research” — is likely to become a more or less permanent feature of American life, regardless of what happens to QAnon itself. Once you’ve started seeing the world as a massive, interconnected conspiracy orchestrated by bloodthirsty elites, it’s very hard to stop.”
The last bit about the massive interconnected conspiracy is yet more obfuscation of that “flexible” and “nebulous” monster. The true transgression lies in that notion that “every official narrative and mainstream institution is inherently suspect” and, even more blasphemous, people who “do their own research”.
In other words: “Stop doing your own research! You don’t want to end up as one of those nuts!”
So, who are you to rely on? The article helpfully explains:
“Millions of people rely on Vox’s explanatory journalism to understand how policy decisions will impact their lives, and the lives of their loved ones and communities. Every day at Vox, our team aims to empower people with clear, accessible information on the important issues. But that work is expensive. Help us keep our work free for all by making a financial contribution from as little as $3.”
Umm…no!
It should now be clear to anyone with half a brain exactly who is directing these strikes…. All US wars are proxy wars…
Well argued Binoy. These military interventions will never end. In fact when everybody in western countries has succumbed totally to the lockdown mentality and the enslavement is complete the military will march into developing and undeveloped countries as easily as Hitler’s army marched into Czechoslovakia.
As to the so-called Syrian Observatory for human rights it is, or was, a one-man band, Rami Abdul Rahman, run from his house in Coventry, who was saying exactly what the western powers wanted to hear and was appropriately-funded, like Eliot Higgins and Snopes.
https://www.nytimes.com/2013/04/10/world/middleeast/the-man-behind-the-casualty-figures-in-syria.html
I had to use a mainstream link because I could not find the honest brokers who do not treat him with the courtesy of the New York Times. This is the way we are going and it is happening at an incredible rate of knots. Soon nothing that is not mainstream will be lost – forever.
text is good
Sumption is well-informed and confronts us with the essence of the personal dilemma confronting us all in the matter of mandatory this or that.
He clearly realizes that we have to face our own individuality and live with the consequences of our choices, and he also clearly realizes – and regrets – that the risk of despotic government is with us.
The video is an interesting journey through various views on democracy and its frailty, and Sumption doesn’t expect us, or even think it would be healthy for us, to make the same choices he would make himself.
He’s a thoroughly reasonable man – easy to listen to, yet a good listener himself, and I learned quite a few things from listening to him, BUT, towards the end, I had the overwhelming feeling that something important was missing from his argument.
In particular, his apparent acceptance of the idea of vaccine passports shows that he has no idea of the entirely justifiable qualms people have about the actual content of this particular ‘vaccine’ or even its legitimacy as an adequately tested health measure.
If I know that Robert Kennedy Junior insists that he is not an anti-vaxxer, but an anti-unsafe/untested vaxxer, then why does Lord Sumption not know that?
Like Kennedy, I have had my share of vaccines, dating from a time when everybody believed that doctors knew what they were doing and that they did not profit enormously from prescribing huge quantities of various substances from the big drugs companies.
But now there are alarming signs that some of our ‘medical experts’ are actually weak-minded, superstitious witch-doctors, who would happily go into a voodoo trance if Big Pharma told them it would help sales.
Sumption claims to sympathize with, and support people who might choose to refuse ‘the vaccine’, but he offers them only the regretful observation that they will have to live with the wretched consequences of their choice.
I would say that he should inform himself on the very good reasons people might have for refusing this frantically-cobbled-together concoction, and turn his sharp eye instead upon the forces encouraging and supporting outright evil in our so-called representatives.
He does indeed mention ‘fear’, but there is a difference between an educated, scientifically literate person fearing that he is under pressure to be a human guinea pig in trials for what is, to all intents and purposes, an untested jab, and a layman without any scientific background at all being afraid at the mere sight of a doctor’s white coat.
The law MUST support the former person, and ensure that there are NO negative consequences for him at all if he refuses to take part.
His comments about the vaccine around the 34 minute mark are pretty horrible. His argument is that people will need to get vaccinated to appease the fearful. Basically, the whole world needs to submit to the fearful. He is effectively accepting rule by fear. It is very disappointing coming from someone who has been outspoken against tyranny.
Listen to what he has to say in it’s entirety.
Or I could say that you want : “The whole world needs to submit to the fearful”
That’s what you wrote.
So that must be what you want.
Which would make you a fascist.
That sentence of mine you quoted was sandwiched between two sentences where I specifically referenced what Sumption was saying with the words “his” and “he,” so it is patently obvious I am referring to Sumption’s position, not mine. To be even more explicit, I am stating my position now:
The whole world should NOT submit to the fearful.
Fortunately, the vast majority of commenters here and on the video are extremely critical of Sumption’s position.
The ’34’ minute mark is sandwiched between many excellent sentences where Lord Sumption specifically references the governments patently obvious one sided view of the ‘epidemic’ and the fearful resposes foisted on the public at large.
He specifically states that the whole world should NOT submit to the fearful BUT come to their own conclusions.
Fortunately the vast majority of intelligent commenters in the world at large are capable of deeper critical thinking and are supportive of well considered positions.
Perhaps you should listen to what he says with less preconceived prejudice.
Joker, What Kevin wrote is the actual meaning of what Sumption said at that point.
I can explain what the Spanish Inquisition wanted in words of my own, but only an idiot would claim that this meant that I wanted the same thing as the Spanish Inquisition…
I listened to the whole of the above video, and Kevin clearly did too, since he points to the 34-minute mark in his comment.
You missed that.
So missing things must be what you want.
Which would make you a troll-numskull.
Tonight on #FoxNews Binyamin #Netanyahu is being given the opportunity to explain how the Israelis are not guilty of #warcrimes. No #Palestinian is being accorded time on Fox to show that Netanyahu’s military is indeed guilty. Fox’s hosts repeatedly complain about “biased news.”
–
ICC opens formal investigation into alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories, despite Israel’s objections
https://www.rt.com/news/517102-icc-israel-palestine-war-crimes/
I never liked this fellow Netanyahu, and having learned how the country of Israel was formed, well… it’s another soul-searing revelation.
But then if we are going to talk war crimes they will have to make room for many many other countries, my own included, will they not?
Judith, what is your country and how would you rate it compared to the Big 5 of the 21st century: UK, U$A, France, Israel and Turkey?
USA. But, really, wouldn’t many countries besides the obvious ones you mention be guilty? I’m thinking of Rhwanda, Cambodia, Korea. War crimes against their own citizens. I’m sure I’m leaving out many. And yes, I know the US has had its tentacles spread through many of them but just the same
Not many countries are so guilty of war crimes after WW2 as the Big 5 that I named. And of these 5 extortion-racket hoodlums, the biggest goon was the Man from Uncle. “I’m thinking of Rhwanda, Cambodia, Korea.”
Ruanda: Clinton, POTU$A 1990s, stirred up civil war in Ruanda and Congo to control mineral-rich central Africa
Cambodia and Vietnam: Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon, POTU$As 1960s to 1970s, dropped more bombs than in WW2. “We had to destroy them to save them from Communism”.
Korea: Truman, POTU$A 1945. “To save them from Communism we bombed until there was nothing left to bomb”.
Your country is one of the Big 5, linked to London and Israel by Anglo-Zionazi-Capitalist tentacles; but, being by far the biggest goon physically, Uncle $cam ranks far above little Izzie in sheer magnitude of war crime. So you are right; there are bigger war criminals than Israel — but not many, and the other 4 regimes are all “friends of Israel”, thick as thieves. Vote Communist in the next election — otherwise yours will be a a wasted vote: a vote for war crime — as in every U$ election since 1945.
US Empire has no delusions of self-defense. War, threats and punishment (like sanctions or bombings) is the eternal offensive strategy that will not stop until the American public refuse to be war mongering serfs for this 1% empire.
america has the right to defend her self against the terrorists
it creates
The more things change in Washington, the more they stay the same. Biden is just another dupe for the MIC.
Look, Joe, Iraq is supposed to be the property of the Iraqi people.
Syria is also supposed to be the property of Syrians.
What on earth are Americans doing there?
Now, sit down, and shut up.
Today’s world has zero tolerance for bullies.
“Now, sit down, and shut up.” ……. and pick up the phone. Benjamin is waiting for an explanation.
Confronting the campaign to push women of child-bearing age to get the mRNA jab:
“There are women who won’t eat 6 oz. of salmon because it might have mercury in it… they won’t take a Tylenol when pregnant. And now they’re willing to throw all caution to the wind and say, ‘jab me with something experimental’.”
Dr Simone Gold talking to Michelle Malkin, Feb 11: Stop Medical Discrimination.
Thanks for posting. This is the first time I’ve seen the video, but it fits much of what I’ve been posting over the last couple of weeks. Gold is almost entirely in accord with the pre-covid, “old-normal” vaccine industry (see my previous posts). Her objection to mandates relates only to “experimental” vaccines; and by implication, she appears to support mandates for tested and approved vaccines. All the promotion of Gold over the last year, including the Capitol stunt, is probably just a psyop.
Ah Yes the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights was, if my memory serves me well, based in Coventry in the UK’s Midlands. SOHR is/was run by Syrian Sunni Muslim Rami Abdulrahman from his home in Coventry where he owns a clothes shop. But maybe he has gone up in the world. It is quite possible that the esteemed gentleman saw a gap in the market – not the clothes market of course but the spook market – and fed his rubbish to the west’s media outlets who swallowed it whole without any attempt to establish the authenticity. But hey, that the customary MSM when reporting from war zones in which they frame the narrative. Easy money for Mr Abdulrahman I would think.
Sorry D.D. I’ve just commented on the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights before seeing your comment.
https://off-guardian.org/2021/03/04/delusions-of-self-defense-biden-bombs-syria/#comment-331820
Absent from this article – and I’m sure all the articles from which this one was drawn – is any mention of the poor dumb slobs who have to foot the bill: the American people. I guess by 2021 it’s just taken for granted the people will strap on their war bonnets and hop on board the war bandwagon.
And, of course, that’s exactly the case. Especially now. COVID may not have literally infected the people; but figuratively it’s a raging pandemic: it’s made people half crazy. One thing that’s all too noticeable is how fast everyone is driving these days.
People are taking out their anger and frustration where they always do: on the highways and through their military. Best advice if you come to “The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave”: Look Out!
It’s a rite of passage for all incoming U.S. administrations to fire off a few million dollars worth of ordnance. I specifically recall Obama doing it upon the start of his second term in 2013. Trump did it in 2017.
Isn’t it a way of reimbursing Raytheon and others for their hearty campaign contributions?
The rest is history. At the end of World War 2 the U.S. corporations had grown so fat over the past 25 years that they decided they could not return to a peacetime economy. Thus the war economy was continued, with no return to America’s historic periods of isolationism. Its relations with neighbours overseas became one of warlord and occupying force, while society at home was relentlessly militarized.
Warfare-to-welfare is the consequence of a wartime economy, as is State Corporatism.
Over in Europe something different happened because many of its countries were forbidden to militarize or were too broke to do so. Nonetheless, in 1944 seeing the war lost, Germany’s corporations and their European partners decided that they would not go down with The Reich, or with the other bankrupt for that matter. Instead, with the active support of the U.S., including secret financing of the founding fathers of the European Community, they extended the Reich’s State Corporatist model across Europe. Rather than crushing national borders with tanks they rose above them and set up a political system that is run by and for corporations, with no democratic role for people other as powerless observers.
The Great Reset may be the next step, bringing on board the Asian countries, in particular China, the quibble this time being the integrity of the U.S. itself.
But you know all this.
Japan is already there and has been for at least a couple of decades. During the late 1980s, corporations and traditional Japanese conservatives were quietly and covertly pushing to get rid of certain restrictions on Japan’s military and restrictions on the corporations supporting it. They had the full support, complete with sob stories, of the occupying US military and of the US diplomats in Japan.
Really? I was there. Where were you?
I was in Japan on official business directly related to defense policy and “burden-sharing”. That’s as far as I’ll go with it.
JDF was trying to work around constitutional articles and employ a couple of technologies during the ’80s that made the rest of Asia a bit nervous.
“It’s a rite of passage for all incoming U.S. administrations ..”
yes but that so-called president of the universe biden thing is not a rookie.
Surely the newly-crowned chief must still perform a ritual sacrifice, the ordnance taking the place of some expensive hardwoods, frankincense and myrrh? The brown bodies, sad to say, taking the place of goats.
We live in a time of intense religiosity or superstition. The turn of a century, let alone millennium, does that to people. To be honest, I’m still getting my head around it.
Superficially we are surrounded with books and talking heads promoting atheism, denouncing “sky fairies” and making all the appropriate noises about freethinking. The badge of “skeptic” or “debunker” is worn with quite some pride — as if it were a guarantor of intellect and insight.
And yet, the true Doubting Thomas is demonized as never before! Thomas, let us recall, did not doubt that the other disciples had seen something but was ultimately driven to check his premises.
Isn’t that in itself a parable for our present age, doubt being origin of discovery, invention and true advancement (I try to avoid the loaded and debased word progress)?
The skeptics embrace their religion of Scientism, from which they receive, like tablets of stone, “The Science”, an immutable solid as improbable as true science is fluid.
The debunkers trail like members of a cult, clutching the robes of their hallowed illuminaries.
The press and even technical journals are full of articles suggesting, with barely disguised urgency, that “deniers” who question this or that dogma should be censored and even prosecuted.
I will not mention the dogmas. We know them well, even as we shiver through ever-colder winters while the windmills at which we are forbidden to tilt, loom, frozen in the still air.
Imagine… to tilt at windmills was once an idiom for fighting imaginary enemies or straw men. Now they are untouchable servants of the gods!
Students of the occult used mirrors to look into the world of spirits. At the heart of all mysteries, the Sun! To whom more than any celestial body we have sacrificed, bowed, and sought his anger to abate, through millennia.
Now we point our mirrors, our solar panels, at the sun and hope, plead, get on our knees and pray that he will bestow on us his rays, so that we may have enough power to sustain our population.
If the sun denies, if the winds blow not fair, we must sacrifice! Reduce the population until the earthly gods are satisfied and until they show us that we have restored the symmetry and harmony of the universe.
The greatest mistake we can make, it seems, is to fight irrationality with logic. But what, then?
Hello Moneycircus: You mentioned: “Isn’t it a way of reimbursing Raytheon and others for their hearty campaign contributions?” True…
Military contractors have been running the show for over 90 years. The alternate media blames the “elite” without mentioning that the elite fund all military R&D and all illegal international deployments. They do this through ownership of the treasury…
Presidents have repeatedly violated the Constitution since the first employment of the War Powers Act.
The Congress collects their greasy bribes and pensions, and have never impeached any presidents (such as Biden) for being obvious war criminals.
Civilians like to believe that military generals prop up scrawny fagots like Biden, Obama, George Jr, Bill Clinton, George Bush Sr, and all other yes men before them. They bless their stupid children for “having the courage” to join the military… It’s all bullshit…
“The 2001 AUMF was focused on perpetrators of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.”
If that were the true purpose of the AUMF then Washington would have had to bomb itself.
Yes, the author left out “alleged” (perpetrators). Split mind — still believes the regime story?
We’ve always been at war with Eurasia.
~ George Orwell
I don’t know what else to say, any more. This crap is so painfully useless and, actually, harmful to the American people that it’s absurd. It is almost exclusively designed as a multi-national corporate welfare program for corporate deadbeats. It’s probably keeping Boeing and a few other large corporations alive, at this point. War has become necessary, I think, for maintaining the current form of American capitalism and keeping multi-national corporations in power in the US.
Just g-ddamn pathetic.
I still want to see Biden actually walk and chew gum at the same time. Extra points if he can also do up his shoelaces.
Does this author/scribbler really believe these puppet politicians make any decisions? Kampmark needs to wake up to reality. Presidents, PM’s, Chancellors et al, they’re all but script reading marionettes, period.
of course there are good bombs!
We even have PEACE BOMBS… c’mon!
Reporter: “Things like this [bombs going off] don’t normally happen by accident.” I laughed my ass off. Extremely insightful reporting, don’t ya’ think?
Well… At least he was able to do this even before giving american moron slaves the check!
I can’t say the value of the check cause demented Joe still can’t figure it out…
As for the FUN PARTY in Syria!
‘Contractor’
Maybe they just drove trucks or polished airplanes,
But if you are working on foreign soil for a military power which conducts armed operations, and living on their military base,
You are a Mercenary.
Apparently the number of mercenaries working for the USA in Iraq far outstrips the official military count.
The only real difference between Democrat & MAGA bombs is semantics (some of which never change).
This is true. The use of private armies is just disgusting. I wonder if they will be mandated to take the jab. Doubt it. From the sound of it, they do the mandating.
I was slow to realize that, in this century, the pejorative term “mercenary” had been officially replaced by the Newspeak euphemism “contractor”.
In 2004, Iraqi insurgents attacked a convoy and killed four Blackwater USA employees in Fallujah. The mainstream/corporate mass-media uniformly referred to the deceased as “contractors”. At the time, I ignorantly assumed at first that they were, you know, civilian “contractors” in the usual commercial sense– maybe a couple of electricians, a plumber, and a first-class drywall man.
The euphemism was obviously created by the US government, and promulgated by its mass-media consent manufacturers, to give the sordid “profession” of soldiers-for-hire undeserved respectability and normalcy. To paraphrase hotel toilet-seat wrapper terminology, this locution serves to sanitize them for their protection.
I understand that “Biden bombs…” has an alliterative appeal but such claims do more harm than good now. Does anyone really think Sleepy Joe did anything except furnish a rubber stamp? The puppeteers are where we need to be looking.
The article quotes Bernie Sanders and could trap the gullible into thinking he’s still one of the good guys. Sanders was completely on-script during the “insurrection” and impeachment debacle. He’s obvious controlled opposition (as is the CFR’s Tulsi Gabbard who’s lined up to replace him when Sanders’ utility is exhausted).
Blinken used the phrase “build back better” yesterday. (Hey, it means nothing, you wanna build back worse?…. ).
washington the district of
uk the empire of the city of
vatican
non are part all foreign for profit state
3 small banker spaces that rule the world
sleepy joe did nothing
he has a blue blanket with the scent of children on
he loves that blanket it smells like home
I agree. Biden just signs. They all do.
I felt the same about Saunders back in 2016. I just didn’t trust it.
But I don’t trust any of it, so….
OT – Breaking:
Texas has just joined South Dakota and Florida, abandoning all remaining statewide ‘plague’ restrictions. Which state will be next?
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/politics/texas/article/abbott-lifts-texas-mask-order-statewide-covid-15994161.php
Mississippi lifting its mask mandate and oipening all businesses (comes into effect before Texas):
https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/video/mississippi-governor-explains-decision-lift-023732928.html
Fantastic. We can enjoy bankruptcy, poverty, unemployment, and depression without a mask. We’re all just phucking thrilled.
You must have listened to Richie Allen’s phone call with Marie from Belfast. Once we are back to “normal” the shite is really going to hit the fan. Apparently.
It already has hit the fan, unless you were just sitting on millions of dollars or were lucky enough to keep a cushy corporate job.
Well, yes, but what I was referring to was the scenario of the hyper-inflation and financial collapse that could come once the floodgates are open.
When a netflix subscription goes up to $50. a month but your bank has crashed so your payment method is no good. ?
And that $10. loaf of bread has to last you a couple of weeks. Or months. ?
Good. I’m hoping for collapse.
“These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq… and to ongoing threats to those personnel.”
“If the WAR RACKETEER ILLEGALS were not there in the first place committing WAR CRIMES and other CRIMES AGAINST PEACE and CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY they and their canon fodder would not be having that problem would they? TO HELL WITH WAR!
http://cindysheehanssoapbox.blogspot.com/2021/02/the-new-war-criminal-is-same-as-old-war.html
“TIME FOR THEM TO GET OFF THE PLANET.”
1933… And yet for some peculiar reason, degenerate uman animals clearly enjoy it NOW more than ever!
“War is culling done the old fashioned way.”
now they’ve found a cleaner way to do it…
… and most importantly it also provides huge profits.
Peace Bombs over Syria
Seems to be the only option to make awesome videos in this time and age!
Obiden didn’t waste much time in implementing his old boss’s agenda, did he? Warmongering is what we do, and we’re damn good at it, too!
O’Biden’s old boss was O’Bomba but Obomba’s boss was Anglo-Zionazi-Capitalism, and their god is Mammon.
